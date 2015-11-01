© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Recording of the Week

The Franchomme Project

Published November 1, 2015 at 6:13 PM EST

The Franchomme Project: Newly discovered works by Auguste Franchomme —Louise Dubin, cello & research (Delos 3469)

This is a labor of love from cellist and musical excavator Louise Dubin, sharing music by the most renowned French cellist of his age, Auguste Franchomme (1808-1884). It turns out that 1832 was a pivotal year in Franchomme’s life: he was appointed solo cellist of King Louis-Philippe’s new Musique du Roi chamber orchestra, and he met Frédéric Chopin, beginning a professional and personal relationship that lasted till the end of the pianist’s life. Of the 14 selections recorded here, five are transcriptions of Chopin’s music, including the famous Funeral March from the Sonata No. 2, scored for a quartet of cellos. The original pieces by Franchomme include Nocturnes for 2 Cellos and paraphrases on operas by Weber and Bellini. Hector Berlioz called Franchomme “the best cellist in the capital” but in the 21 st century, it’s “Auguste who?”  Thank goodness Louise Dubin has come forward as his champion!

Featured Tue 11/3, Thu 11/12, Mon 11/23

 