Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 11-01-2015

Published November 1, 2015 at 6:13 PM EST

CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and David Hyde Pierce: Recital: Keyboard Virtuosos - Daniil Trifonov, piano

00:04:00            00:12:00            Franz Liszt        J. S. Bach's Fantasy and Fugue in G minor       

00:18:00            00:27:00            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Sonata No. 32 in C minor  Op 111

00:53:00            01:04:00            Franz Liszt        Twelve Transcendental Etudes

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND (EDT)

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Nicholas Underhill: Caprice (1999) — Nicholas Underhill, piano (Capstone 8783) 4:34

Ty Alan Emerson: Iron and Aire — Gary Louis, alto saxophone; Janice Martin, violin; Kirsten Taylor, piano (private CD) 17:33

Andrew Rindfleisch: Dixit Dominus (1987) — Isthmus Vocal Ensemble/Scott MacPherson (Clarion 927) 9:36

Jack Gallagher: The Persistence of Memory (1995) — Bogdana Peneva, cello; Ruse Philharmonic Orchestra, Bulgaria/Tsanko Delibozov. (Vienna Modern Masters 3036) 19:31

04:55:00            00:04:01            Igor Stravinsky  The Firebird: Infernal Dance                   Paavo Järvi       Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80587

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three More from Jordi Savall - The most recent efforts by Jordi Savall and his Capella Real de Catalunya venture into the Baroque: Monteverdi, Biber, and Magnificat settings by Vivaldi & Bach

3:00      Monteverdi        I. Sinfonia - Scorto Da Te Mio Nume      Alia Vox

3:00      Monteverdi        II. Ecco L'atra Palude     Alia Vox

2:21      Monteverdi        III. O Tu Ch'innanzi Mort'a Queste Rive    Alia Vox

00:43    Monteverdi        IV. Possente Spirto       Alia Vox

4:38      Monteverdi        VIII. Sinfonia A 7           Alia Vox

6:17      Biber    Motet Plaudite Tympana, à 53 (1682)      Alia Vox

4:59      Biber    Sonata Sancti Polycarpi, à 9 (1673) - Allegro - Allegro – Presto   Alia Vox

6:22      Biber    Missa Salisburgensis, à 53 (1682) II. Gloria)        Alia Vox

6:22      Biber    Missa Salisburgensis, à 53 (1682) IV. Benedictus            Alia Vox

1:18      Vivaldi  Magnificat In G Minor, RV 610 – Magnificat        Alia Vox

2:09      Vivaldi  Magnificat In G Minor, RV 610 - Et Exsultavit      Alia Vox

3:58      Vivaldi  Magnificat In G Minor, RV 610 - Et Misericordia  Alia Vox

00:28    Vivaldi  Magnificat In G Minor, RV 610 - Fecit Potentiam Alia Vox

00:53    Vivaldi  Magnificat In G Minor, RV 610 - Deposuit Potentes         Alia Vox

1:23      Vivaldi  Magnificat In G Minor, RV 610 – Esurientes        Alia Vox

00:51    Vivaldi  Magnificat In G Minor, RV 610 - Suscepit Israel   Alia Vox

1:48      Vivaldi  Magnificat In G Minor, RV 610 - Sicut Locutus Est          Alia Vox

00:45    Vivaldi  Magnificat In G Minor, RV 610 - Gloria    Alia Vox

1:18      Vivaldi  Magnificat In G Minor, RV 610 - Sicut Erat In Principio Alia Vox

05:58:00            00:01:37            Hans Leo Hassler          Cantate Domino                                    King's Singers   Naxos   572987

 

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: All Saints - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to music celebrating the great “cloud of witnesses” of those who have passed before us.  Join Peter DuBois as he shares sublime music for this observance
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: East Texas Treasures - Selections from the increasingly popular festival devoted to Aeolian-Skinner pipe organs designed by Roy Perry

CHARLES TOURNEMIRE:  Te Deum –David Baskeyfield (1949 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Presbyterian Church, Kilgore, TX)

LEO SOWERBY:  Comes Autumn Time – Lorenz Maycher (1960 Aeolian-Skinner/Lover’s Lane United Methodist Church, Dallas, TX)

G. F. HANDEL:  Suite for Musical Clock –Mark Dwyer (1949 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Presbyterian Church, Kilgore, TX)

LEO SOWERBY:  Psalm 122 –Tudor Rose Ensemble/Donald Duncan, director/Graham Schultz (1949 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Presbyterian Church, Kilgore, TX)

CHARLES CALLAHAN:  And thou shalt be secure, fr 6 Meditations on the Old Testament; Fanfare & Riffs –Jeremy Filsell (1951 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Baptist Church, Longview, TX)

CHARLES CALLAHAN:  Legend for Harp and Organ –Stephen Hartman, harp; Charles Callahan (1949 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Presbyterian Church, Kilgore, TX)

JOHN WILLIAMS:  Star Wars Theme Music –Michael Kleinschmidt (1955 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Mark’s Cathedral, Shreveport, LA)

 

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00            00:04:23            René Clausen    Prayer               Charles Bruffy   Kansas City Chorale      Chandos           5105

08:10:00            00:13:37            Benjamin Britten            Hymn to St. Cecilia Op 27                      Robert Shaw     Robert Shaw Festival Singers            Telarc   80408

08:26:00            00:29:51            Frank Martin      Mass for Double Chorus                        Robert Shaw     Robert Shaw Festival Singers            Telarc   80406

08:57:00            00:01:51            Tomás Luis de Victoria  Jesu, dulcis memoria                 John Rutter       Cambridge Singers            Collegium         134

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 12, 2015 - From the Top returns to the Aspen Music Festival and School to celebrate the young musicians who gather there to study and perform during the summer. A pianist who’s just twelve years old performs the music of Robert Schumann, we’ll experience a deeply emotional double bass performance by a young man from Seattle, and we’ll hear about a wonderful outreach program called “Back to Bach,” founded by a 15-year-old cellist on the program

16-year-old violinist Emily Shehi from Olathe, Kansas, performs the second movement, Appassionata, from Four Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op. 17, by Josef Suk (18741935).

18-year-old double bassist William Langlie-Miletich from Seattle, Washington, performs the second movement, Andante, from the Concerto for Double Bass by Giovanni Bottesini (18211889), with pianist Christopher O'Riley.

12-year-old pianist Felicia He from Saddle River, New Jersey, performs the first movement, So rasch wie möglich, from the Sonata No. 2 in G minor, Op. 22, by Robert Schumann (18101856).

18-year-old horn player Martin Mangrum from Montreal, Canada, performs the second movement, Poco lento maestoso, from the Sonata for Horn and Piano, Op. 101, by York Bowen (18841961).

Alumni feature: 15-year-old cellist Noah Lee from Oakland, New Jersey, performs "Julie-O" for Solo Cello by Mark Summer (b. 1958).

Alumni finale featuring participants in the Finckel-Wu Han Chamber Music Studio at Aspen: 17-year-old violinist Aubree Oliverson from Orem, Utah, 16-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts, and 17-year-old pianist Adria Ye from New York, New York, perform the first movement, Moderato assai, from the Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 15, by Bedrich Smetana (18241884)

09:58:00            00:01:12            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Contradance in E flat major                                Orpheus Chamber Orchestra        DeutGram         429783

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Images pour Orchestre: Le Matin d'un jour de fete Los Angeles Philharmonic; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor Album: Debussy: Images; Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune; La Mer Sony 62599  Music: 4:30

Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto for Flute, Oboe, Bassoon, and Violin in G minor, RV 107  Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; James Austin Smith, oboe; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Daniel Phillips, violin; Chris Costanza, cello; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theatre, Charleston, SC  Music: 8:12

Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op. 68 No. 2 in A minor Frederic Chiu, piano Album: Chopin: Complete Mazurkas  Harmonia Mundi 907247  Music: 2:50

Max Reger: Four Tone Poems after Arnold Böcklin Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor  Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA  Music: 24:36

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Robert Beaser: Selections from "Mountain Songs" for Flute and Guitar: 1. Barbara Allen; 2. House Carpenter; 5. Cindy  Marya Martin, flute; Jason Vieaux, guitar  Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY  Music: 8:07

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10 in E Minor, Op. 93: Movements 3 & 4 New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY  Music: 25:22

Anna Clyne: The Violin: Rest These Hands Cornelius Dufallo, violin; Anna Clyne, narrator The Greene Space, WQXR, New York, NY Music: 9:08

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Alexander Scriabin

Piano Concerto No.1 in f-Sharp (1896)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Decca 417252 CD)

Symphony No.4 Op 54 "Poem of ecstasy" (1905-08)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Decca 417252 CD)

Prometheus Op 60 "Poem of Fire" (1908-10)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Decca 417252 CD)

Etude No.1 in c-Sharp Op 2 (1894)--Vladimir Horowitz, piano (DeutGram 419499 CD)

Etude No.12 in d-Sharp Op 8 (1894)--Vladimir Horowitz, piano (DeutGram 419499 CD)

Etude No.4 in B Op 8 (1894)--Garrick Ohlsson, piano (Bridge 9287 CD)

Etude No.5 in E Op 8 (1894)--Garrick Ohlsson, piano (Bridge 9287 CD)

Etude No.7 in b-Flat Op 8 (1894)--Garrick Ohlsson, piano (Bridge 9287 CD)

Etude No.9 in g-Sharp Op 8 (1894)--Garrick Ohlsson, piano (Bridge 9287 CD)

Etude No.5 in E Op 8 (1894)--Garrick Ohlsson, piano (Bridge 9287 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:01:30            Gerónimo Giménez        La tempranica: Zapateado "La Tarántula"            Prague Philharmonia            Emmanuel Villaume       Anna Netrebko, soprano            DeutGram         12217

14:01:00            00:04:35            Alfredo Casella Paganiniana: Tarantella Op 65                Riccardo Muti    La Scala Philharmonic     Sony    53280

14:06:00            00:13:59            Louis Théodore Gouvy  Symphonie brève in G minor  Op 58                   Jacques Mercier            German Radio Philharmonic       CPO     777382

14:20:00            00:11:00            Leopold Mozart Concerto for 2 Horns in E flat major       Academy St. Martin in Fields     Iona Brown   Hermann Baumann, horn; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn         Philips  416815

14:50:00            00:29:20            Robert Schumann          Piano Quintet in E flat major  Op 44       Cleveland Quartet                      Emanuel Ax, piano        RCA     6498

15:19:00            00:09:07            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Rondo in A minor                                  Alexander Schimpf, piano    Genuin  10181

15:28:00            00:07:19            Trevor Pinnock  Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after                       Trevor Pinnock  English Concert Archiv   453451

15:35:00            00:08:50            Joaquín Turina   Rapsodia sinfónica Op 66         London Philharmonic     Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alicia de Larrocha, piano           Decca   410289

15:46:00            00:11:21            Felix Mendelssohn        Rondo brilliant in E flat Op 29    Sinfonia da Camera       Ian Hobson            Ian Hobson, piano         Arabesque        6688

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00            00:29:56            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 41 in C major

16:38:00            00:50:29            Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64      

17:45:00            00:14:03            Ludwig van Beethoven   Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72                Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Telarc   80145

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:02:00            00:11:06            Roger Quilter     A Children's Overture Op 17                   Adrian Leaper    Slovak Radio Symphony        MarcoPolo        223444

18:15:00            00:13:51            Johan Wagenaar           Overture to 'Cyrano de Bergerac' Op 23              Riccardo Chailly            Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Decca   425833

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:23:32            Aaron Copland  The Red Pony: Suite                  JoAnn Falletta   Buffalo Philharmonic            Naxos   559240

19:25:00            00:37:29            Alexander Glazunov       The Seasons Op 67                   José Serebrier   Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch     Warner  61434

20:05:00            00:52:13            Dmitri Shostakovich      Symphony No.  5 in D minor  Op 47                   Myung-Whun Chung            Chicago Symphony Orchestra    CSO Res          901803

 

21:56:00            00:03:35            Astor Piazzolla  Escualo            Panorámicos                 Lynne Ramsey, viola; Ralph Curry, cello; Thomas Sperl, bass; Randall Fusco, piano            Panorámico      2009

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: In the Field: Colombia, Part I - Relevant Tones continues our popular ‘In the Field’ series with a trip to Bogotá and Medellin for interviews with composers and performers busily making this South American country a mecca for new music

Camilo Giraldo: Chucu Chucu  Trip Trip Trip Guitar Trio  4:02

Gustavo Parra: El Sapo Greñudo y Labión de Botswana Jorge Meija, Juan Fernando Avendaño, Johnny Lucero, Giovanni Scarpetta & Juan Sepulveda, brass ensemble  7:52

Carolina Noguera: String Quartet No. 1, IV  Manolov Quartet  2:55

Francisco Zumaqué: Matanaganti  6:03

Damián Poncé: Dias de Papel  Cuarteto Q-Arte; Antonio Correa, prepared piano  Distre 0034  9:02

Francisco Zumaqué: Colombia Caribé (excerpt)  2:21

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:05:06            Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 17 in B flat minor  Op 24                            Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge  9289

23:07:00            00:10:49            Ludwig van Beethoven   Largo from Piano Trio No. 2 in G major  Op 1                             Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl           7724

23:20:00            00:04:25            André Grétry     Céphale et Procris: Menuetto                 Stefan Sanderling          Orchestre de Bretagne           ASV     1095

23:24:00            00:11:06            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio from Divertimento No. 15                       Jeffrey Tate            English Chamber Orchestra        EMI      69823

23:37:00            00:04:10            John Rutter       Suite Antique: Prelude   West Side Chamber Orchestra   Kevin Mallon            John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc  Naxos   573146

23:41:00            00:11:49            Eric Whitacre     The River Cam   London Symphony Orchestra     Eric Whitacre     Julian Lloyd Webber, cello    Decca   16636

23:55:00            00:03:31            Robert Schumann          Album for the Young: Lento Op 68                                 Stephen Hough, piano    VirginClas         90770

23:56:00            00:01:30            Peteris Vasks    Silent Songs: Sleep sleep                      Sigvards Klava  Latvian Radio Choir            DeutGram         21327
 

 