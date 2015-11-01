Program Guide 11-01-2015

CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and David Hyde Pierce: Recital: Keyboard Virtuosos - Daniil Trifonov, piano

00:04:00 00:12:00 Franz Liszt J. S. Bach's Fantasy and Fugue in G minor

00:18:00 00:27:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 32 in C minor Op 111

00:53:00 01:04:00 Franz Liszt Twelve Transcendental Etudes

CLASSICAL WEEKEND (EDT)

01:02:00 00:23:32 Aaron Copland The Red Pony: Suite JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240

01:25:00 00:37:29 Alexander Glazunov The Seasons Op 67 José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61434

02:05:00 00:52:13 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 47 Myung-Whun Chung Chicago Symphony Orchestra CSO Res 901803

03:01:00 00:57:28 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 3 in D minor Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 443753

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nicholas Underhill: Caprice (1999) — Nicholas Underhill, piano (Capstone 8783) 4:34

Ty Alan Emerson: Iron and Aire — Gary Louis, alto saxophone; Janice Martin, violin; Kirsten Taylor, piano (private CD) 17:33

Andrew Rindfleisch: Dixit Dominus (1987) — Isthmus Vocal Ensemble/Scott MacPherson (Clarion 927) 9:36

Jack Gallagher: The Persistence of Memory (1995) — Bogdana Peneva, cello; Ruse Philharmonic Orchestra, Bulgaria/Tsanko Delibozov. (Vienna Modern Masters 3036) 19:31

04:55:00 00:04:01 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Infernal Dance Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three More from Jordi Savall - The most recent efforts by Jordi Savall and his Capella Real de Catalunya venture into the Baroque: Monteverdi, Biber, and Magnificat settings by Vivaldi & Bach

3:00 Monteverdi I. Sinfonia - Scorto Da Te Mio Nume Alia Vox

3:00 Monteverdi II. Ecco L'atra Palude Alia Vox

2:21 Monteverdi III. O Tu Ch'innanzi Mort'a Queste Rive Alia Vox

00:43 Monteverdi IV. Possente Spirto Alia Vox

4:38 Monteverdi VIII. Sinfonia A 7 Alia Vox

6:17 Biber Motet Plaudite Tympana, à 53 (1682) Alia Vox

4:59 Biber Sonata Sancti Polycarpi, à 9 (1673) - Allegro - Allegro – Presto Alia Vox

6:22 Biber Missa Salisburgensis, à 53 (1682) II. Gloria) Alia Vox

6:22 Biber Missa Salisburgensis, à 53 (1682) IV. Benedictus Alia Vox

1:18 Vivaldi Magnificat In G Minor, RV 610 – Magnificat Alia Vox

2:09 Vivaldi Magnificat In G Minor, RV 610 - Et Exsultavit Alia Vox

3:58 Vivaldi Magnificat In G Minor, RV 610 - Et Misericordia Alia Vox

00:28 Vivaldi Magnificat In G Minor, RV 610 - Fecit Potentiam Alia Vox

00:53 Vivaldi Magnificat In G Minor, RV 610 - Deposuit Potentes Alia Vox

1:23 Vivaldi Magnificat In G Minor, RV 610 – Esurientes Alia Vox

00:51 Vivaldi Magnificat In G Minor, RV 610 - Suscepit Israel Alia Vox

1:48 Vivaldi Magnificat In G Minor, RV 610 - Sicut Locutus Est Alia Vox

00:45 Vivaldi Magnificat In G Minor, RV 610 - Gloria Alia Vox

1:18 Vivaldi Magnificat In G Minor, RV 610 - Sicut Erat In Principio Alia Vox

05:58:00 00:01:37 Hans Leo Hassler Cantate Domino King's Singers Naxos 572987

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: All Saints - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to music celebrating the great “cloud of witnesses” of those who have passed before us. Join Peter DuBois as he shares sublime music for this observance



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: East Texas Treasures - Selections from the increasingly popular festival devoted to Aeolian-Skinner pipe organs designed by Roy Perry

CHARLES TOURNEMIRE: Te Deum –David Baskeyfield (1949 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Presbyterian Church, Kilgore, TX)

LEO SOWERBY: Comes Autumn Time – Lorenz Maycher (1960 Aeolian-Skinner/Lover’s Lane United Methodist Church, Dallas, TX)

G. F. HANDEL: Suite for Musical Clock –Mark Dwyer (1949 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Presbyterian Church, Kilgore, TX)

LEO SOWERBY: Psalm 122 –Tudor Rose Ensemble/Donald Duncan, director/Graham Schultz (1949 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Presbyterian Church, Kilgore, TX)

CHARLES CALLAHAN: And thou shalt be secure, fr 6 Meditations on the Old Testament; Fanfare & Riffs –Jeremy Filsell (1951 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Baptist Church, Longview, TX)

CHARLES CALLAHAN: Legend for Harp and Organ –Stephen Hartman, harp; Charles Callahan (1949 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Presbyterian Church, Kilgore, TX)

JOHN WILLIAMS: Star Wars Theme Music –Michael Kleinschmidt (1955 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Mark’s Cathedral, Shreveport, LA)

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00 00:04:23 René Clausen Prayer Charles Bruffy Kansas City Chorale Chandos 5105

08:10:00 00:13:37 Benjamin Britten Hymn to St. Cecilia Op 27 Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80408

08:26:00 00:29:51 Frank Martin Mass for Double Chorus Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80406

08:57:00 00:01:51 Tomás Luis de Victoria Jesu, dulcis memoria John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 12, 2015 - From the Top returns to the Aspen Music Festival and School to celebrate the young musicians who gather there to study and perform during the summer. A pianist who’s just twelve years old performs the music of Robert Schumann, we’ll experience a deeply emotional double bass performance by a young man from Seattle, and we’ll hear about a wonderful outreach program called “Back to Bach,” founded by a 15-year-old cellist on the program

16-year-old violinist Emily Shehi from Olathe, Kansas, performs the second movement, Appassionata, from Four Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op. 17, by Josef Suk (18741935).

18-year-old double bassist William Langlie-Miletich from Seattle, Washington, performs the second movement, Andante, from the Concerto for Double Bass by Giovanni Bottesini (18211889), with pianist Christopher O'Riley.

12-year-old pianist Felicia He from Saddle River, New Jersey, performs the first movement, So rasch wie möglich, from the Sonata No. 2 in G minor, Op. 22, by Robert Schumann (18101856).

18-year-old horn player Martin Mangrum from Montreal, Canada, performs the second movement, Poco lento maestoso, from the Sonata for Horn and Piano, Op. 101, by York Bowen (18841961).

Alumni feature: 15-year-old cellist Noah Lee from Oakland, New Jersey, performs "Julie-O" for Solo Cello by Mark Summer (b. 1958).

Alumni finale featuring participants in the Finckel-Wu Han Chamber Music Studio at Aspen: 17-year-old violinist Aubree Oliverson from Orem, Utah, 16-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts, and 17-year-old pianist Adria Ye from New York, New York, perform the first movement, Moderato assai, from the Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 15, by Bedrich Smetana (18241884)

09:58:00 00:01:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Contradance in E flat major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Images pour Orchestre: Le Matin d'un jour de fete Los Angeles Philharmonic; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor Album: Debussy: Images; Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune; La Mer Sony 62599 Music: 4:30

Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto for Flute, Oboe, Bassoon, and Violin in G minor, RV 107 Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; James Austin Smith, oboe; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Daniel Phillips, violin; Chris Costanza, cello; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theatre, Charleston, SC Music: 8:12

Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op. 68 No. 2 in A minor Frederic Chiu, piano Album: Chopin: Complete Mazurkas Harmonia Mundi 907247 Music: 2:50

Max Reger: Four Tone Poems after Arnold Böcklin Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 24:36

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Robert Beaser: Selections from "Mountain Songs" for Flute and Guitar: 1. Barbara Allen; 2. House Carpenter; 5. Cindy Marya Martin, flute; Jason Vieaux, guitar Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 8:07

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10 in E Minor, Op. 93: Movements 3 & 4 New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 25:22

Anna Clyne: The Violin: Rest These Hands Cornelius Dufallo, violin; Anna Clyne, narrator The Greene Space, WQXR, New York, NY Music: 9:08

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Alexander Scriabin

Piano Concerto No.1 in f-Sharp (1896)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Decca 417252 CD)

Symphony No.4 Op 54 "Poem of ecstasy" (1905-08)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Decca 417252 CD)

Prometheus Op 60 "Poem of Fire" (1908-10)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Decca 417252 CD)

Etude No.1 in c-Sharp Op 2 (1894)--Vladimir Horowitz, piano (DeutGram 419499 CD)

Etude No.12 in d-Sharp Op 8 (1894)--Vladimir Horowitz, piano (DeutGram 419499 CD)

Etude No.4 in B Op 8 (1894)--Garrick Ohlsson, piano (Bridge 9287 CD)

Etude No.5 in E Op 8 (1894)--Garrick Ohlsson, piano (Bridge 9287 CD)

Etude No.7 in b-Flat Op 8 (1894)--Garrick Ohlsson, piano (Bridge 9287 CD)

Etude No.9 in g-Sharp Op 8 (1894)--Garrick Ohlsson, piano (Bridge 9287 CD)

Etude No.5 in E Op 8 (1894)--Garrick Ohlsson, piano (Bridge 9287 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:01:30 Gerónimo Giménez La tempranica: Zapateado "La Tarántula" Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume Anna Netrebko, soprano DeutGram 12217

14:01:00 00:04:35 Alfredo Casella Paganiniana: Tarantella Op 65 Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 53280

14:06:00 00:13:59 Louis Théodore Gouvy Symphonie brève in G minor Op 58 Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic CPO 777382

14:20:00 00:11:00 Leopold Mozart Concerto for 2 Horns in E flat major Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Hermann Baumann, horn; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn Philips 416815

14:50:00 00:29:20 Robert Schumann Piano Quintet in E flat major Op 44 Cleveland Quartet Emanuel Ax, piano RCA 6498

15:19:00 00:09:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo in A minor Alexander Schimpf, piano Genuin 10181

15:28:00 00:07:19 Trevor Pinnock Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 453451

15:35:00 00:08:50 Joaquín Turina Rapsodia sinfónica Op 66 London Philharmonic Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alicia de Larrocha, piano Decca 410289

15:46:00 00:11:21 Felix Mendelssohn Rondo brilliant in E flat Op 29 Sinfonia da Camera Ian Hobson Ian Hobson, piano Arabesque 6688

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:29:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 41 in C major

16:38:00 00:50:29 Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64

17:45:00 00:14:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80145

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:02:00 00:11:06 Roger Quilter A Children's Overture Op 17 Adrian Leaper Slovak Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 223444

18:15:00 00:13:51 Johan Wagenaar Overture to 'Cyrano de Bergerac' Op 23 Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 425833

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

21:56:00 00:03:35 Astor Piazzolla Escualo Panorámicos Lynne Ramsey, viola; Ralph Curry, cello; Thomas Sperl, bass; Randall Fusco, piano Panorámico 2009

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: In the Field: Colombia, Part I - Relevant Tones continues our popular ‘In the Field’ series with a trip to Bogotá and Medellin for interviews with composers and performers busily making this South American country a mecca for new music

Camilo Giraldo: Chucu Chucu Trip Trip Trip Guitar Trio 4:02

Gustavo Parra: El Sapo Greñudo y Labión de Botswana Jorge Meija, Juan Fernando Avendaño, Johnny Lucero, Giovanni Scarpetta & Juan Sepulveda, brass ensemble 7:52

Carolina Noguera: String Quartet No. 1, IV Manolov Quartet 2:55

Francisco Zumaqué: Matanaganti 6:03

Damián Poncé: Dias de Papel Cuarteto Q-Arte; Antonio Correa, prepared piano Distre 0034 9:02

Francisco Zumaqué: Colombia Caribé (excerpt) 2:21

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:05:06 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 17 in B flat minor Op 24 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289

23:07:00 00:10:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Trio No. 2 in G major Op 1 Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724

23:20:00 00:04:25 André Grétry Céphale et Procris: Menuetto Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095

23:24:00 00:11:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Divertimento No. 15 Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 69823

23:37:00 00:04:10 John Rutter Suite Antique: Prelude West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

23:41:00 00:11:49 Eric Whitacre The River Cam London Symphony Orchestra Eric Whitacre Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Decca 16636

23:55:00 00:03:31 Robert Schumann Album for the Young: Lento Op 68 Stephen Hough, piano VirginClas 90770

23:56:00 00:01:30 Peteris Vasks Silent Songs: Sleep sleep Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327

