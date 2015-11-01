Mutter Live from Yellow Lounge: The Club Album —Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano; Mutter’s Virtuosi (DeutGram 4795023)

In May of 2015, violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter gave a unique concert: rather than standing on stage in one of the world’s renowned concert halls, she spent two evenings playing in a tiny graffiti-scrawled nightclub in Berlin in front of an enthusiastic, standing-room only audience. Mutter is joined by pianist Lambert Orkis and an ensemble of Anne-Sophie’s scholarship students, the Mutter Virtuosi. On the website SinfiniMusic.com, Norman Lebrecht has this to say: “The Ice Queen of the violin has been awoken to club culture by her 20-somethings children and would like to have a slice of the action. Promo videos for this release show her chatting up a young audience in a Berlin den and generally acting in a manner altogether out of character from her aloof and self-absorbed concert-hall persona. Just shows that anyone can change if the will is there. As for the music, Anne-Sophie opens with Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, which she could probably play if you woke her up in the middle of the night…She has recorded it twice before on DG, both huge sellers. Here she plays just two movements of Vivaldi and two of Bach’s Double Concerto, interspersing them with club sweeteners like Gershwin’s Three Preludes and Debussy’s cakewalk.”

