Italian Journey: Quartets by Respighi, Puccini, Verdi & Boccherini —Quartetto di Cremona (Klanglogo 1400)

Between concert dates in October, the Quartetto di Cremona undertook an impromptu and self-guided cross-country American tour that included a hastily-arranged stop at WCLV; I had a chance to interview two members of the ensemble, Cristiano Gualco (violin) and Simone Gramaglia (viola), after they and their mates had played the Webern Langsamer Satz in the KeyBank Studio. You’ll find the interview, KBS video and more about Quartetto di Cremona here. We were also presented with some of the quartet’s CDs, this 2012 release among them. Unlike their American road-trip , Italian Journey finds Quartetto di Cremona on familiar ground in Chrysanthemums by Puccini, the Verdi Quartet and a three-movement quartet by Boccherini. The novelty here is the Respighi Quartet in D Major from 1904.

