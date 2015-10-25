Program Guide 10-25-2015

CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Hockenberry - Baroque Unlimited I: Bach’s Orchestral Suites - Richard Egarr, conductor and harpsichord; Academy of Ancient Music

00:06:00 00:19:21 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D major

00:31:00 00:21:57 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 2 in B minor

00:57:00 00:25:37 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C major

01:27:00 00:22:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D major

SPECIAL: CIM Live - A Violins of Hope Event, recorded 10/14/15 in Severance Hall - Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra; Yoel Levi, guest conductor ; Cihat Askin, violin; Eva Kennedy, viola; Caroline Goulding, violin; Raphael Wallfisch, cello; Rabbi Roger Klein, narrator; Amnon Weinstein, guest

02:16:00 00:08:02 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11

02:28:00 00:06:15 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins

02:36:00 00:06:00 Traditional Avinu Malkeinu

02:42:00 00:10:26 Max Bruch Kol Nidrei Op 47

02:54:00 00:09:00 Pablo de Sarasate Zigeunerweisen Op 20

03:14:00 00:07:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F major Op 50

03:34:00 00:08:54 Gustav Mahler Adagietto & Finale from Symphony No. 5



04:10 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Andrew Rindfleisch: Tears (1994) — Jean DeMart, flute (Capstone 8651) 8:44

William Rayer: A Classical Gallery — CIM Guitar Ensemble: Phil Goldenberg, Erich Riebe, Tobias James & Bryan Reichert (CCG 01-25-15) 10:32

H. Leslie Adams: Etude No. 9 in E minor — Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 4:58

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Danses Ravissantes — George Pope, flute; Margi Griebling-Haigh, oboe; Heidi Albert, cello; Rebekah Efthimiou, harp (CCG 03-15-15) 13:31

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Requiem - We combine the new recording from Clare College, Cambridge (a Requiem service for All Saints & All Souls) with a tribute to the late Tom Zajac (who performed with Piffaro and many other ensembles).

3:15 Tomás Luis De Victoria Officium Defunctorum Taedet Animam Meam Harmonia Mundi

3:15 Tomás Luis De Victoria Officium Defunctorum Taedet Animam Meam Harmonia Mundi

2:49 Tomás Luis De Victoria Officium Defunctorum (Requiem) Kyrie Harmonia Mundi

3:40 Tomás Luis De Victoria Officium Defunctorum (Requiem) Graduale Harmonia Mundi

2:56 Unknown Deux Bransles de Bourgongne Newport Classics

1:08 Anonymous L'Homme arme Piffaro Recordings

4:00 Dalza Fantasie Une jeune fillette Piffaro Recordings

1:16 Encina Cucú, cucú, cucucú Piffaro Recordings

3:34 Tertre Premiere Suytte De Bransles D'Escosse Archiv Production

1:02 Senfl Ach Elslein, Liebes Elselein Mein Harmonia Mundi

1:30 Senfl Im Maien Harmonia Mundi

1:30 Senfl Patientiam Mueß Ich Han Dorian Recordings

2:09 Senfl Patientiam Mueß Ich Han Dorian Recordings

7:34 Tomás Luis De Victoria Officium Defunctorum (Requiem) Offertorium Harmonia Mundi

3:25 Tomás Luis De Victoria Officium Defunctorum (Requiem) Sanctus; Benedictus Harmonia Mundi

2:58 Tomás Luis De Victoria Officium Defunctorum (Requiem) Agnus Dei I, II & III Harmonia Mundi

4:11 Tomás Luis De Victoria Officium Defunctorum (Requiem) Communio Harmonia Mundi

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Reformation Sunday - We’ll listen to a variety of music that grew out of this landmark event in the history of the Christian Church. Music of Luther, and those who followed on this edition of With Heart and Voice

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Quotes from Raven - Recent selections from one of America’s prime ‘organ labels’, and conversations with Raven’s curator William Van Pelt

SETH BINGHAM: Hail to the Brightness, Op. 42, no. 1; Prelude & Fughetta on St. Kevin –Christopher Marks (1997 Schoenstein/1st Plymouth Congregational Church, Lincoln, NE) Raven 992

GERRE HANCOCK: Fantasy on St. Denio; Prelude on Somerset Hills –Todd Wilson (1968 Adams-2005 Mann & Trupiano/St. Thomas Church, NYC) Raven 951

RENÉ BECKER: Interlude, fr 12 Pieces, Op. 16 (1908); Toccata, fr Sonata No. 1, OP. 40 (1912) –Damin Spritzer (1880 Cavaillé-Coll/Holy Cross Cathedral, Orleans, France) Raven 949

PHILIP MOORE: Love of love –Chamber Choir and Choristers/Maxine Thévenot, director; Stephen Tharp (2002 Reuter/St. John’s Cathedral, Albuquerque, NM) Raven 955

DAVID DAHL: Variations on Amazing Grace; Festiva Prelude on Cwm Rhondda –Mark Brombaugh (1979 Brombaugh/Christ Episcopal Church, Tacoma, WA) Raven 953

FELIX MENDELSSOHN: War March of the Priests, fr Athalia –Andrew Unsworth (1992 Jones/Cathedral of the Madeleine, Salt Lake City, UT) Raven 967

Filler – BINGHAM Prelude & Fugue in E (see above)

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00 00:05:23 Gioacchino Rossini Petite Messe Solennelle: Domine Deus Orch del Teatro Comunale Michele Mariotti Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Decca 14875

08:11:00 00:21:08 Anton Bruckner Te Deum London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Jane Eaglen, soprano; Birgit Remmert, alto; Deon van der Walt, tenor; Alfred Muff, bass; Mozart Choir of Linz EMI 56168

08:34:00 00:21:15 Franz Schubert Mass No. 4 in C major Orch of Age of Enlightenment Bruno Weil Soloists from Vienna Choir Boys; Jörg Hering, tenor; Harry van der Kamp, bass; Vienna Boys' Choir; Chorus Viennensis Sony 68248

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians - Featuring nearly twice as much music as From the Top's regular episodes, this highlights program celebrates some of the best performances by young people From the Top has presented over the past couple of seasons. An irresistibly charming 11-year-old violinist performs the music of Claude Debussy, a teenage soprano describes her charmed meeting with the great opera diva Renee Fleming, and we’ll hear one of the greatest young trumpet players we’ve ever had on the program perform Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.

11-year-old violinist Elli Choi from San Diego, California, performs the first movement, I. Allegro vivo, from the Sonata in G minor for Violin and Piano, by Claude Debussy (1862–1918), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old guitarist Xavier Jara from Arlington, Minnesota, performs Sonata in D major, K. 53, by Domenico Scarlatti (1685–1757)

17-year-old pianist Dong Won Lee from Redmond, Washington, performs Prelude No. 8, “Un reflet dans le vent,” by Olivier Messiaen (1908–1992)

16-year-old trumpeter Elmer Churampi from Lima, Peru, performs “Rhapsody in Blue” for Trumpet and

Piano by George Gershwin (1898–1937), arranged by Timofei Dokshitser, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old cellist Taeguk Mun from Westbury, New York, performs Humoresque, Op. 5, by Mstislav Rostropovich, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old cellist Miriam Liske-Coorandish from Eggleston, Virginia, 18-year-old cellist Taeguk Mun from Westbury, New York, and special guest artist and world-renowned cellist Matt Haimovitz perform Requiem, for Three Cellos and Piano, Op. 66, by David Popper (1843–1913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old soprano Emily Helenbrook from Alexander, New York, performs “O luce di quest’anima” (Oh! Star that guid’st my fervent love) from the opera Linda di Chamounix, by Gaetano Donizetti (1797–1848), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The American Boychoir from Princeton, New Jersey, performs “The Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa (1854–1932), arranged by John Kuzman

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: The Old Castle--Vienna Philharmonic; Valery Gergiev, conductor Album: Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Valery Gergiev Philips 468526 Music: 4:42

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite for String Orchestra, Op. 29, No. 2--Angel Fire Strings Music from Angel Fire, Taos Center for the Arts, Taos, NM Music: 11:51

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Mike Miller from New York, NY Time: 8:26

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Preludes, Book 2: Feux d'artifice (Fireworks)--Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano Album: Debussy: Preludes Deutsche Grammophon 17386 Music: 4:26

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 in C major, Op. 60 "Leningrad": 4. Allegro non troppo – Moderato--

Mariinsky Orchestra; Valery Gergiev, conductor Concert Hall of the Mariinsky Theater, St. Petersburg, Russia Concert Record Date: 6/1/2012 Album: Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 'Leningrad' Mariinsky 533 Music: 18:57

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach: Ricercar, from a Musical Offering, BWV 1079--Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 8:44

Johannes Brahms: Variations on an Original Theme, Op. 21, No. 1--Sean Chen, piano Van Cliburn Competition, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 18:00

Bohuslav Martinu: Three Madrigals, Duo No. 1 for Violin and Viola, H. 313--Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, University of Georgia, Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 15:43

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Domenico Scarlatti

Sonata in g K 8 (1742-57)--Sergei Babayan, piano (Pro Piano 224506 CD)

Sonata in a K 54 (1742-57)--Sergei Babayan, piano (Pro Piano 224506 CD)

Sonata in G K 547 (1742-57)--Sergei Babayan, piano (Pro Piano 224506 CD)

Sonata in c-Sharp K 247 (1742-57)--Sergei Babayan, piano (Pro Piano 224506 CD)

Sonata in G K 79 (1742-57)--Sergei Babayan, piano (Pro Piano 224506 CD)

Sonata in D K 491 (1742-57)--Sergei Babayan, piano (Pro Piano 224506 CD)

Sonata in f K 365 (1742-57)--Sergei Babayan, piano (Pro Piano 224506 CD)

Sonata in G K 455 (1742-57)--Wendy Carlos, Moog Synthesizer (Columbia MS 7286 CD)

Sonata in D K 491 (1742-57)--Wendy Carlos, Moog Synthesizer (Columbia MS 7286 CD)

Sonata in A K 533 (1742-57)--Dennis Lewin, piano (Crossing Chagrin CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:01:53 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: Galop Op 22 Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

14:01:00 00:03:05 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Menuetto Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336

14:04:00 00:13:31 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' Op 325 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

14:18:00 00:07:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on the 'Turkish March' Op 76 Emil Gilels, piano EMI 69509

14:34:00 00:12:52 Sir Edward Elgar Introduction & Allegro for Strings Op 47 Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463265

14:50:00 00:12:11 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 1 Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 417839

15:02:00 00:23:43 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2 Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 417839

15:29:00 00:08:31 Luigi Cherubini Anacréon: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438

15:40:00 00:08:26 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto in F minor Op 8 Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013

15:49:00 00:09:58 Sir Arnold Bax The Happy Forest John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – Miami concert / Knight Concert Hall

16:07:00 01:16:44 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 6 in A minor

17:31:00 00:27:10 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 120 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 421643

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:02:00 00:10:24 Johann Strauss Jr Emperor Waltz Op 437 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20081

18:15:00 00:14:04 Georges Bizet Variations chromatiques Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 13

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



SPECIAL SYMPHONY AT SEVEN: CIM Live - A Violins of Hope Event, recorded 10/14/15 in Severance Hall - Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra; Yoel Levi, guest conductor ; Cihat Askin, violin; Eva Kennedy, viola; Caroline Goulding, violin; Raphael Wallfisch, cello; Rabbi Roger Klein, narrator; Amnon Weinstein, guest

19:16:00 00:08:02 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11

19:28:00 00:06:15 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins

19:36:00 00:06:00 Traditional Avinu Malkeinu

19:42:00 00:10:26 Max Bruch Kol Nidrei Op 47

19:54:00 00:09:00 Pablo de Sarasate Zigeunerweisen Op 20

20:14:00 00:07:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F major Op 50

20:34:00 00:24:54 Gustav Mahler Adagietto & Finale from Symphony No. 5

21:10 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Andrew Rindfleisch: Tears (1994) — Jean DeMart, flute (Capstone 8651) 8:44

William Rayer: A Classical Gallery — CIM Guitar Ensemble: Phil Goldenberg, Erich Riebe, Tobias James & Bryan Reichert (CCG 01-25-15) 10:32

H. Leslie Adams: Etude No. 9 in E minor — Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 4:58

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Danses Ravissantes — George Pope, flute; Margi Griebling-Haigh, oboe; Heidi Albert, cello; Rebekah Efthimiou, harp (CCG 03-15-15) 13:31

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Kickstarter - Kickstarter has emerged as a viable way for artists to realize their wildest ambitions, including new albums, commissions, world premiere performances and more. We’ll sample a few Kickstarter projects that we feel deserve wider support and recognition

Hannah Lash: C Paul Kerekes, p.; Michael Compitello, vibes :47, 5:57

Bonnie Miksch: Man Dreaming Butterfly Dreaming Man Fear No Music ACA 20088 12:24

Jessica Meyer: Source of JoyJessica Meyer, vla & looping pedal 3:24

Douglas Laustsen: Natural Interference (excerpt) Mark Zelesky, toy piano + electronics 3:12

Fernanda Navarro: Parthenogenesis Gnarwallaby 7:47

Andrea Clearfield: Convergence Barbara Westphal, vla.; Christian Ruvolo, p. Bridge 9442 10:57

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:06:50 Franz Strauss Nocturno Op 7 Peter Landgren, horn; Ann Schein, piano Elan 82260

23:08:00 00:08:28 Richard Strauss Improvisation from Violin Sonata Op 18 Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 46742

23:19:00 00:10:12 Georges Bizet Adagio from Symphony No. 1 in C major Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

23:29:00 00:08:32 Jacques Offenbach Andante from Grand Concerto for Cello Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Jérôme Pernoo, cello Archiv 4776403

23:39:00 00:04:36 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Sonata No. 2 Op 2 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

23:43:00 00:09:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Symphony No. 40 Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2159

23:55:00 00:02:36 Johann Sebastian Bach Aria from Pastorale Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901871



