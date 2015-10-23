© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 10-23-2015

Published October 23, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:36:05 Jean Sibelius Symphony No.  1 in E minor  Op 39  Lorin Maazel Vienna Philharmonic Decca  4785437
00:40:00 00:37:36 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No.  3 in E flat major  Op 75 Polish Nat'l Radio Symphony Antoni Wit Bernd Glemser, piano Naxos  550819
01:20:00 00:24:17 Ned Rorem Symphony No. 3  José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos  559149
01:46:00 00:52:25 Sir Arthur Bliss Checkmate  David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos  557641
02:40:00 00:44:16 Sir William Walton Symphony No.  1 in B flat minor   Leonard Slatkin London Philharmonic VirginClas  61146
03:26:00 00:30:40 Béla Bartók Violin Sonata No. 1 Op 21   Renaud Capuçon, violin; Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram  4795096
03:59:00 00:36:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quintet No.  4 in G minor    Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Jessica Linnebach, violin; Jethro Marks, viola; Donnie Deacon, viola; Amanda Forsyth, cello CBC  5230
04:38:00 00:27:25 Henryk Wieniawski Violin Concerto No.  1 in F sharp minor  Op 14 London Symphony Orchestra Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram  431815
05:07:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite  Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference  87
05:27:00 00:11:15 Antonio Vivaldi Chamber Concerto in F major  Ars Antigua  Rachel Barton Pine, viola Cedille  159
05:40:00 00:05:55 Enrique Granados Goyescas: The Lady and the Nightingale   Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca  4782732
05:51:00 00:06:00 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past  Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM  1002

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:08:00 00:04:20 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Finale from String Symphony  John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur  3176
06:15:00 00:10:50 Peter Warlock Capriol Suite Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI  55052
06:25:00 00:08:21 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No.  1 in C sharp minor  Op 26   Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram  4793449
06:40:00 00:04:41 Johann Joseph Fux Rondeau à 7 in C  Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Challenge  72032
06:45:00 00:04:12 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella: Gavotte with 2 Variations  Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra CSO Res  901918
06:51:00 00:01:38 Alec Templeton Finale from Pocket-Size Sonata No. 1   Emma Johnson, clarinet; Julius Drake, piano ASV  910
06:55:00 00:04:05 Pascual Marquina March "España Cañí"  Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain  7505
07:05:00 00:04:13 Leos Janácek Idyll for Strings: Andante  Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos  572698
07:10:00 00:06:25 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes: Festivals  Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram  439896
07:20:00 00:02:54 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Sonatina Op 100   Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano DeutGram  449820
07:25:00 00:02:32 Leroy Anderson The Waltzing Cat  Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos  559356
07:30:00 00:04:46 William Bolcom Graceful Ghost Rag   Christina Dahl, piano S&W  1
07:32:00 00:02:25 Sir Arthur Bliss Checkmate: Dance of the Red Pawns  David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos  557641
07:40:00 00:08:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 30  Sir Charles Mackerras Prague Chamber Orchestra Telarc  80186
07:50:00 00:02:20 Jean-Philippe Rameau Platée: Rigaudons  Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Conifer  51313
07:55:00 00:03:07 Johann Strauss Jr Perpetual Motion Op 257  Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc  80314
08:08:00 00:05:53 Robert Schumann Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 97  Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn  450
08:15:00 00:09:10 Sir Malcolm Arnold English Dances Set 2 Op 33  Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos  553526
08:25:00 00:03:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento   Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway  30022
08:30:00 00:04:59 Emmanuel Chabrier L'étoile: Overture  Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos  5122
08:40:00 00:09:07 Antonio Vivaldi Viola d'amore Concerto in D major  Ars Antigua  Rachel Barton Pine, viola Cedille  159
08:50:00 00:03:09 Roman Hoffstetter Serenade from String Quartet in F major  Op 3   Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram  437782
08:55:00 00:04:29 George Gershwin Of Thee I Sing: Overture  Michael Tilson Thomas Orchestra of St Luke's CBS  44798
09:05:00 00:16:59 Claude Debussy Children's Corner Suite  Yoav Talmi Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma  2377
09:25:00 00:09:28 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314  Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony  544071
09:35:00 00:08:48 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Overture  Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference  129
09:53:00 00:04:50 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Mlada: Procession of the Nobles  Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos  572787

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:02:00 00:02:35 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 2 Op 101   Orion Weiss, piano Bridge  9355
10:06:00 00:02:32 Eugène Bozza Scherzo for Winds Op 48 Scandinavian Wind Quintet  Members of Paula  58
10:10:00 00:08:21 Antonio Vivaldi Viola d'amore Concerto in D minor  Ars Antigua  Rachel Barton Pine, viola Cedille  159
10:21:00 00:11:52 Johan Halvorsen Norwegian Rhapsody No.  2  Ole Kristian Ruud Trondheim Symphony Orchestra Simax  1085
10:36:00 00:04:00 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Idyll  Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos  5122
10:42:00 00:07:58 Philip Lane Wassail Dances  Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos  557099
10:53:00 00:29:31 Robert Russell Bennett Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony  William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos  559004
11:24:00 00:09:06 Robert Schumann Allegro in B minor  Op 8   Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram  471370
11:37:00 00:08:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 32 in G major   Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV  762
11:47:00 00:07:17 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro &  Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc  80594
11:57:00 00:02:49 Sir John Tavener The Lamb  Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire  105
12:09:00 00:05:59 Albert Lortzing Zar und Zimmermann: Overture  Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos  573418
12:18:00 00:09:05 Antonín Dvorák King and Charcoal Burner: Overture  Robert Stankovsky Czecho-Slovak State Phil MarcoPolo  223272
12:29:00 00:04:46 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Prince and the Pauper: Suite  Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA  81266
12:37:00 00:06:56 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique: March to the  Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram  453432
12:47:00 00:09:58 Franz von Suppé Poet and Peasant: Overture  Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS  44932

THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:43:18 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16 Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy David Aaron Carpenter, viola Ondine  1188
13:43:00 00:12:08 Richard Wagner Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude  Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus  102

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:00:00 00:01:49 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Dance of the Mountain King's  Oivin Fjeldstad London Symphony Orchestra Decca  4785437
14:01:00 00:02:51 Richard Rodgers Mountain Greenery   Richard Rodgers, piano Harbinger  2501
14:04:00 00:16:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No.  8 in C minor  Op 13   Wilhelm Kempff, piano DeutGram  4793449
14:21:00 00:10:00 Antonio Vivaldi Viola d'amore Concerto in A major  Ars Antigua  Rachel Barton Pine, viola Cedille  159
15:00:00 00:13:57 Frédéric Chopin Grand Fantasy on Polish Airs Op 13 Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Emanuel Ax, piano Sony  63371
15:13:00 00:08:51 Georg Philipp Telemann Concerto Polonois in G major   Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl  7576
15:22:00 00:07:26 Felix Mendelssohn Ruy Blas Overture Op 95  Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca  4810778
15:58:00 00:05:22 Emmanuel Chabrier The King in Spite of Himself: Danse  Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos  5122

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25
16:07:00 00:02:23 Ned Rorem The Lordly Hudson   Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos  3445
16:12:00 00:12:03 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Viola d'amore & Lute in D minor  Ars Antigua  Rachel Barton Pine, viola; Hopkinson Smith, lute Cedille  159
16:28:00 00:04:41 Ryuichi Sakamoto Bibo No Aozora La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta  8737
16:36:00 00:02:23 Stephen Sondheim Sweeney Todd: Johanna   Jenny Lin, piano Steinway  30011
16:41:00 00:07:55 Albert Lortzing Hans Sachs: Overture  A. F. Guhl Berlin Radio Symphony MarcoPolo  220310
16:52:00 00:02:17 Richard Perlmutter It's the Same Every Verse Beethoven's Wig Ensemble  Richard Perlmutter, vocal Rounder  8119
16:57:00 00:02:43 Johann Strauss Jr Polka 'Forward with Valor!' Op 432  Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca  4782601
17:05:00 00:05:15 Andrew Lloyd Webber The Phantom of the Opera: Overture  Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops  4
17:26:00 00:08:55 Leos Janácek Moravian Dances  Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos  572695
17:40:00 00:04:27 Garry Schyman BioShock: The Ocean on his Shoulders La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta  8737
17:46:00 00:03:26 Eleanor Farjeon Morning Has Broken La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta  8737
17:52:00 00:03:21 Leo Arnaud Three Fanfares: Olympic Theme, La Chasse  Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc  80099
17:56:00 00:03:12 David Rose Holiday for Strings  Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion  67067

DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:14:24 Benjamin Britten Matinées musicales Op 24  Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Ondine  825
18:26:00 00:08:21 Antonio Vivaldi Viola d'amore Concerto in D minor  Ars Antigua  Rachel Barton Pine, viola Cedille  159
18:37:00 00:03:45 Gabriel Fauré Berceuse Op 16   Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille  139
18:43:00 00:11:02 George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 2 in D major  Op 11  Lawrence Foster Monte Carlo Philharmonic Erato  75179
18:54:00 00:02:34 Pauline Viardot-Garcia Berceuse   Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille  139

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:18:40 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Suite No. 1  Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos  10633
19:23:00 00:31:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor  Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9328

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:13:41 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue Columbia Jazz Band Michael Tilson Thomas George Gershwin, piano CBS  42240
20:18:00 00:37:49 Béla Bartók Concerto for Orchestra  Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca  425694

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Schubert/Beethoven
21:03:00 00:06:32 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 3 in G flat major    Radu Lupu, piano Decca  460975
21:09:00 00:48:07 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 13 in B flat major  Op 130   Takács Quartet Decca  470849

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Will College Pay Off? - Peter Capelli, George W. Taylor Professor of Management, University of Pennsylvania

QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:07:22 Frederick Delius On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring  Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym  60
23:09:00 00:08:13 Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro Gareth Hulse, oboe ASV  2053
23:19:00 00:05:05 Henryk Wieniawski Romance from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22 London Symphony Orchestra Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram  431815
23:24:00 00:12:33 Sir Edward Elgar Serenade for Strings in E minor  Op 20  Carlton Woods Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Blue Water  2010
23:39:00 00:08:56 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été  Michel Plasson Orch du Capitole de Toulouse DeutGram  469376
23:47:00 00:05:57 Frederick Delius Summer Night on the River  Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec  90845
23:56:00 00:03:03 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E major  Op 116   Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram  4793449