Program Guide 10-23-2015

00:02:00 00:36:05 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 1 in E minor Op 39 Lorin Maazel Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

00:40:00 00:37:36 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat major Op 75 Polish Nat'l Radio Symphony Antoni Wit Bernd Glemser, piano Naxos 550819

01:20:00 00:24:17 Ned Rorem Symphony No. 3 José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559149

01:46:00 00:52:25 Sir Arthur Bliss Checkmate David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641

02:40:00 00:44:16 Sir William Walton Symphony No. 1 in B flat minor Leonard Slatkin London Philharmonic VirginClas 61146

03:26:00 00:30:40 Béla Bartók Violin Sonata No. 1 Op 21 Renaud Capuçon, violin; Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795096

03:59:00 00:36:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quintet No. 4 in G minor Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Jessica Linnebach, violin; Jethro Marks, viola; Donnie Deacon, viola; Amanda Forsyth, cello CBC 5230

04:38:00 00:27:25 Henryk Wieniawski Violin Concerto No. 1 in F sharp minor Op 14 London Symphony Orchestra Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815

05:07:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87

05:27:00 00:11:15 Antonio Vivaldi Chamber Concerto in F major Ars Antigua Rachel Barton Pine, viola Cedille 159

05:40:00 00:05:55 Enrique Granados Goyescas: The Lady and the Nightingale Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732

05:51:00 00:06:00 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002

06:08:00 00:04:20 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Finale from String Symphony John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176

06:15:00 00:10:50 Peter Warlock Capriol Suite Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 55052

06:25:00 00:08:21 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 1 in C sharp minor Op 26 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4793449

06:40:00 00:04:41 Johann Joseph Fux Rondeau à 7 in C Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Challenge 72032

06:45:00 00:04:12 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella: Gavotte with 2 Variations Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra CSO Res 901918

06:51:00 00:01:38 Alec Templeton Finale from Pocket-Size Sonata No. 1 Emma Johnson, clarinet; Julius Drake, piano ASV 910

06:55:00 00:04:05 Pascual Marquina March "España Cañí" Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7505

07:05:00 00:04:13 Leos Janácek Idyll for Strings: Andante Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698

07:10:00 00:06:25 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes: Festivals Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 439896

07:20:00 00:02:54 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Sonatina Op 100 Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano DeutGram 449820

07:25:00 00:02:32 Leroy Anderson The Waltzing Cat Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356

07:30:00 00:04:46 William Bolcom Graceful Ghost Rag Christina Dahl, piano S&W 1

07:32:00 00:02:25 Sir Arthur Bliss Checkmate: Dance of the Red Pawns David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641

07:40:00 00:08:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 30 Sir Charles Mackerras Prague Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80186

07:50:00 00:02:20 Jean-Philippe Rameau Platée: Rigaudons Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Conifer 51313

07:55:00 00:03:07 Johann Strauss Jr Perpetual Motion Op 257 Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80314

08:08:00 00:05:53 Robert Schumann Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 97 Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450

08:15:00 00:09:10 Sir Malcolm Arnold English Dances Set 2 Op 33 Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos 553526

08:25:00 00:03:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30022

08:30:00 00:04:59 Emmanuel Chabrier L'étoile: Overture Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

08:40:00 00:09:07 Antonio Vivaldi Viola d'amore Concerto in D major Ars Antigua Rachel Barton Pine, viola Cedille 159

08:50:00 00:03:09 Roman Hoffstetter Serenade from String Quartet in F major Op 3 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782

08:55:00 00:04:29 George Gershwin Of Thee I Sing: Overture Michael Tilson Thomas Orchestra of St Luke's CBS 44798

09:05:00 00:16:59 Claude Debussy Children's Corner Suite Yoav Talmi Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2377

09:25:00 00:09:28 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

09:35:00 00:08:48 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Overture Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

09:53:00 00:04:50 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Mlada: Procession of the Nobles Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787

10:02:00 00:02:35 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 2 Op 101 Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355

10:06:00 00:02:32 Eugène Bozza Scherzo for Winds Op 48 Scandinavian Wind Quintet Members of Paula 58

10:10:00 00:08:21 Antonio Vivaldi Viola d'amore Concerto in D minor Ars Antigua Rachel Barton Pine, viola Cedille 159

10:21:00 00:11:52 Johan Halvorsen Norwegian Rhapsody No. 2 Ole Kristian Ruud Trondheim Symphony Orchestra Simax 1085

10:36:00 00:04:00 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Idyll Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

10:42:00 00:07:58 Philip Lane Wassail Dances Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099

10:53:00 00:29:31 Robert Russell Bennett Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559004

11:24:00 00:09:06 Robert Schumann Allegro in B minor Op 8 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 471370

11:37:00 00:08:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 32 in G major Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 762

11:47:00 00:07:17 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro & Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

11:57:00 00:02:49 Sir John Tavener The Lamb Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105

12:09:00 00:05:59 Albert Lortzing Zar und Zimmermann: Overture Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

12:18:00 00:09:05 Antonín Dvorák King and Charcoal Burner: Overture Robert Stankovsky Czecho-Slovak State Phil MarcoPolo 223272

12:29:00 00:04:46 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Prince and the Pauper: Suite Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81266

12:37:00 00:06:56 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique: March to the Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 453432

12:47:00 00:09:58 Franz von Suppé Poet and Peasant: Overture Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932

13:00:00 00:43:18 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16 Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy David Aaron Carpenter, viola Ondine 1188

13:43:00 00:12:08 Richard Wagner Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus 102

14:00:00 00:01:49 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Dance of the Mountain King's Oivin Fjeldstad London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437

14:01:00 00:02:51 Richard Rodgers Mountain Greenery Richard Rodgers, piano Harbinger 2501

14:04:00 00:16:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 8 in C minor Op 13 Wilhelm Kempff, piano DeutGram 4793449

14:21:00 00:10:00 Antonio Vivaldi Viola d'amore Concerto in A major Ars Antigua Rachel Barton Pine, viola Cedille 159

15:00:00 00:13:57 Frédéric Chopin Grand Fantasy on Polish Airs Op 13 Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63371

15:13:00 00:08:51 Georg Philipp Telemann Concerto Polonois in G major Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576

15:22:00 00:07:26 Felix Mendelssohn Ruy Blas Overture Op 95 Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778

15:58:00 00:05:22 Emmanuel Chabrier The King in Spite of Himself: Danse Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O'Connell

16:07:00 00:02:23 Ned Rorem The Lordly Hudson Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445

16:12:00 00:12:03 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Viola d'amore & Lute in D minor Ars Antigua Rachel Barton Pine, viola; Hopkinson Smith, lute Cedille 159

16:28:00 00:04:41 Ryuichi Sakamoto Bibo No Aozora La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8737

16:36:00 00:02:23 Stephen Sondheim Sweeney Todd: Johanna Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

16:41:00 00:07:55 Albert Lortzing Hans Sachs: Overture A. F. Guhl Berlin Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 220310

16:52:00 00:02:17 Richard Perlmutter It's the Same Every Verse Beethoven's Wig Ensemble Richard Perlmutter, vocal Rounder 8119

16:57:00 00:02:43 Johann Strauss Jr Polka 'Forward with Valor!' Op 432 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

17:05:00 00:05:15 Andrew Lloyd Webber The Phantom of the Opera: Overture Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

17:26:00 00:08:55 Leos Janácek Moravian Dances Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

17:40:00 00:04:27 Garry Schyman BioShock: The Ocean on his Shoulders La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8737

17:46:00 00:03:26 Eleanor Farjeon Morning Has Broken La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8737

17:52:00 00:03:21 Leo Arnaud Three Fanfares: Olympic Theme, La Chasse Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

17:56:00 00:03:12 David Rose Holiday for Strings Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067

18:09:00 00:14:24 Benjamin Britten Matinées musicales Op 24 Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Ondine 825

18:26:00 00:08:21 Antonio Vivaldi Viola d'amore Concerto in D minor Ars Antigua Rachel Barton Pine, viola Cedille 159

18:37:00 00:03:45 Gabriel Fauré Berceuse Op 16 Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

18:43:00 00:11:02 George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 2 in D major Op 11 Lawrence Foster Monte Carlo Philharmonic Erato 75179

18:54:00 00:02:34 Pauline Viardot-Garcia Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

19:02:00 00:18:40 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Suite No. 1 Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633

19:23:00 00:31:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9328

20:02:00 00:13:41 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue Columbia Jazz Band Michael Tilson Thomas George Gershwin, piano CBS 42240

20:18:00 00:37:49 Béla Bartók Concerto for Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425694

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Schubert/Beethoven

21:03:00 00:06:32 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 3 in G flat major Radu Lupu, piano Decca 460975

21:09:00 00:48:07 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 13 in B flat major Op 130 Takács Quartet Decca 470849

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Will College Pay Off? - Peter Capelli, George W. Taylor Professor of Management, University of Pennsylvania

23:02:00 00:07:22 Frederick Delius On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

23:09:00 00:08:13 Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro Gareth Hulse, oboe ASV 2053

23:19:00 00:05:05 Henryk Wieniawski Romance from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22 London Symphony Orchestra Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815

23:24:00 00:12:33 Sir Edward Elgar Serenade for Strings in E minor Op 20 Carlton Woods Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Blue Water 2010

23:39:00 00:08:56 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été Michel Plasson Orch du Capitole de Toulouse DeutGram 469376

23:47:00 00:05:57 Frederick Delius Summer Night on the River Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 90845

23:56:00 00:03:03 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E major Op 116 Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4793449