Program Guide 10-18-2015

CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and Isaac Mizrahi: Great American Orchestras II - Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Riccardo Muti

00:21:00 00:24:04 Claude Debussy La mer Claudio Abbado Lucerne Festival Orchestra DeutGram 3397

00:55:00 00:49:19 Alexander Scriabin Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 43 Leif Segerstam Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Bis 475

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:15:05 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 11 'Battle of the Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10490

02:19:00 00:23:24 Dmitri Kabalevsky Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 23 NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658

02:44:00 01:09:20 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 5 in C sharp minor Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 9837

03:55:00 00:04:06 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 14 in B flat major Op 72 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 209

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Mary-Ann Griebling: The Four Elements — Robert Listokin, clarinet; Ann Listokin, piano (private CD) 14:31

Jeffrey Rathbun: Three Diversions for Two Oboes (1987) — Jeffrey Rathbun, John Mack, oboes (D’Note Classics 1028

Daniel McCarthy: All the West Was Moving (1997) — Barrick Stees, bassoon; Arianna String Quartet (Centaur 2564) 10:02

Nicholas Underhill: Sextet — Sean Gabriel, flute; Laura Martin, Mary Beth Ions, violins; Nikki Dival, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (Capstone 8736) 14:22

Edward Miller: Images from the Eye of a Dolphin (1989) — Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (Cambria 1510) 8:43

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Sistine Chapel Choir - In honor of the Pope’s recent visit to America, we present the first studio project recorded in the Sistine Chapel itself

3:47 Lassus Magnificat octavi toni DeutGram

2:42 Anerio Christus Factus Est Pro Nobis DeutGram

3:32 Victoria Popule Meus (Improperia) DeutGram

2:40 Palestrina Sicut Cervus DeutGram

2:22 Palestrina Angelus Domini DeutGram

3:47 Lassus Jubilate Deo DeutGram

2:56 Palestrina Ad Te Levavi DeutGram

3:06 Palestrina Super Flumina Babilonis DeutGram

3:23 Palestrina Improperium Exspectavit Cor Meum DeutGram

2:13 Palestrina Adoramus Te, Christe DeutGram

6:26 Palestrina Tu Es Petrus DeutGram

6:26 Allegri Miserere DeutGram

5:35 Palestrina Lumen Ad Revelationem Gentium (Nunc Dimittis) DeutGram

05:58:00 00:01:15 Carlos López Buchardo Bailecito Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Remembering Sir David Willcocks - Long considered Britain’s most esteemed choral director, Sir David passed away on September 17. He was Music Director of the Choir of King’s College, Cambridge for 17 years, and he directed the renowned London Bach Choir for 38 years. He led the Bach Choir in “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” for the Rolling Stones’ 1969 album “Let It Bleed,” and in 1981 he was music director for the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer. Sir David left a legacy of numerous recordings, composition and arrangements. Peter DuBois remembers this musical giant.



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Town Hall Treasures - the tradition of grand pipe organs in civic halls seems to have been an English invention, one carried on successfully throughout the Empire and still maintained…and emulated…today

W. T. BEST: Variations on God Save the Queen –Robert Ampt (1890 Hill/Sydney Town Hall, Australia) Move 3148

HENRY SMART: Festive March in D.

WILLIAM FAULKES: Cantilene Pastorale –Kemp English (1930 Hill, Norman & Beard/Dunedin Town Hall, New Zealand) Manu Plus 5009

EDWARD BAIRSTOW: Blessed city, heavenly Salem –Musica Sacra; Viva Voce; The Graduate Choir, NZ/Terence Maskell, conductor; Indra Hughes (2010 Klais/Auckland Town Hall, New Zealand) Atoll 117

PHILIP PLAISTED: Grand March.

G. F. HANDEL: Minuet, fr Berenice –Thomas Heywood (1872 Hill-2000 Schantz/Melbourne Town Hall, Australia) Pro Organo 7257

KALEVI KIVINIEMI: Waltzing Matilda Suite –Kalevi Kiviniemi (1872 Hill-2000 Schantz/Melbourne Town Hall) Fuga 9196



MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00 00:17:42 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 7 in B flat major Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Janice Watson, soprano; Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Chandos 592

08:24:00 00:05:31 Charles Gounod St. Cecilia Mass: Sanctus German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327

08:31:00 00:23:46 Ralph Vaughan Williams Mass in G minor Norman Mackenzie Arietha Lockhart, soprano; Pamela Elrod, alto; Nin Hiles, tenor; James Morrow, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 13, 2015 - This week’s From the Top features students studying at one of America’s most famous training programs for young musicians—the Interlochen Arts Academy—in rural Michigan. We meet the winners of the Academy’s concerto competition, and the mighty Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra performs a world premiere inspired by the story of The Three Musketeers.

The Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra performs Die Moldau from Má vlast by Bedřich Smetana (1824–1884), conducted by Dr. Carolyn Watson

Note: The IAA Orchestra includes two recipients of the Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award. They are 18-year-old cellist Aliya Ultan from Brooklyn, New York, and 17-year-old trombonist Christopher Colby from Austin, Texas

17-year-old flutist Kennedy Wallace (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Dallas, Texas, performs the fourth movement, Allegro con moto, from Sonata for Flute and Piano, Op. 14, by Robert Muczynski (1929–2010), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old clarinetist Sara Han from Seoul, South Korea, performs Introduction, Theme, and Variations by Gioacchino Rossini (1792–1868), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old pianist J.T. Hassell from Amarillo, Texas, performs the third movement, Allegro vivace, from Piano Concerto No. 3 in E major, Sz. 119, by Béla Bartók (1881–1945), with the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra

A Michael Thurber composition, The Three Musketeers: A play for instruments, is performed by the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra, featuring violinist Charles Yang, pianist Kris Bowers, clarinetist Mark Dover, and bassist Michael Thurber.



10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: 2. The Dove--Academy of St Martin in the Fields; Sir Neville Marriner, conductor Album: Respighi: The Birds EMI 47844 Music: 4:22

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne in G minor, Op. 37, No. 1--Joshua Wright, piano Ninth National Chopin Piano Competition, Miami-Dade County Auditorium, Miami, FL Music: 6:54

Traditional Chinese (arr. Yi-Wen Jiang): Traditional Chinese Folk Songs--Shanghai Quartet Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 10:18

Ottorino Respighi (arr. Jose Schyns): Vetrate di chiesa (Church Windows)--Dallas Winds; Jerry Junkin, conductor Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX Music: 24:45

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Richard Strauss: Don Juan, Op. 20--New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 18:11

Bright Sheng: Hot Pepper for Violin and Marimba--Weigang Li, violin; Frank Cassara, marimba

Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 9:27

Luigi Boccherini: Quintet for Flute, Violin, Viola and Two Cellos in F major, G, 437--Marya Martin, flute; Hye-Jin Kim, violin; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Colin Carr, cello; Edward Arron, cello Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, The Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 14:55

11:57:00 00:05:50 Franz Schubert Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Thomas Zehetmair Northern Sinfonia Avie 2224

12:03 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 2 of the life and music of Dmitri Shostakovich – the following selections reflect content of both shows devoted to Shostakovich (Part 1 aired 10/4)

Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No.1 in f Op 10 (1924-25)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DeutGram 427632 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No.5 in d Op 47 (1937)--New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 61841 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No.7 in C Op 60 "Leningrad" (1941)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DeutGram 427632 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No.8 in C Op 60 "Stalingrad" (1943)--London Symphony Orchestra/Mstislav Rostropovich (LSO 0527 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No.9 in E-Flat Op 70 (1971)--New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 61841 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No.15 in A Op 141 (1945)--Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra/Neeme Järvi (DeutGram 427616 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich 5 Preludes for Piano Op 2d (1920-21)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Telarc 80042 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Three Fantastic Dances for Piano Op 5 (1922)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Telarc 80042 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Piano Concerto No.2 in F Op 102 (1957)--Michael Houstoun, piano; New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/Christopher Lyndon-Gee (Naxos 553126 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Festive Overture Op 96 (1954)--Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Neeme Järvi (Chandos 10088 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Sonata for Cello and Piano in d Op 40 (1934)--Mstislav Rostropovich, cello; Sviatoslav Richter, piano (Monitor Records MCS 2021 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Waltz No.1 Op 99 (1956)--Moscow Chamber Orchestra/Constantine Orbelian (Naxos DE3257 CD)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan Op 57 "The Tsarina in a Barrel at Sea" (1899-1900)--Philharmonia Orchestra/Vladimir Ashkenazy (Decca 417301 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:01:44 Fritz Kreisler Syncopation Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

14:01:00 00:02:53 John Philip Sousa With Pleasure Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092

14:04:00 00:22:01 Sergei Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 19 Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 59

14:26:00 00:06:00 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 in G major Karl Münchinger Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

14:50:00 00:29:47 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A major Op 90 Claudio Abbado London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437

15:19:00 00:06:09 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for Trumpet, 2 Oboes & Strings in D major English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 57497

15:25:00 00:08:06 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 12 in D major Op 21 Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999174

15:34:00 00:07:47 Jean Sibelius Finlandia Op 26 Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80095

15:44:00 00:13:08 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Suite Op 19 Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Alisa Weilerstein, cello – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:06:09 Arvo Pärt Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten

16:10:00 00:28:56 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85

16:43:00 00:40:19 John Adams Harmonielehre

17:41:00 00:17:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 13 in G major George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:02:00 00:11:12 Gustav Mahler Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 423608

18:15:00 00:14:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Quartet No. 1 in D major Emerson String Quartet Carol Wincenc, flute; Members of DeutGram 431770

18:57:00 00:02:10 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 3 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:15:12 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 11 'Battle of the Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic BBC 336

19:19:00 00:23:24 Dmitri Kabalevsky Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 23 NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658

19:44:00 01:09:20 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 5 in C sharp minor Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 9837

20:57:00 00:02:15 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: Hommage à S. Pickwick, Paul Crossley, piano Sony 53111

21:58:00 00:01:36 Bohuslav Martinu Dumka No. 3 Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: A Decade of New Music Chicago - Formed as an unprecedented umbrella organization comprised of all of the groups in the city performing contemporary music, New Music Chicago is a model of large-scale, inter-organizational cooperation. We’ll feature audio and interviews from their ten-year anniversary concert

JacobTV: Close Fight (excerpt)--Stephen Burns, trumpet, Andy Baker, trombone (Fulcrum Point) 1:22

Timothy Ernest Johnson: Fantasy in 3G--James Baur, Jesse Langen, T. E. Johnson, guitars (Chicago Composers' Consortium) 5:25

Augusta Read Thomas: Incantation--Andrew Williams, violin 4:55

Max Grafe: Mars One--Amanda DeBoer, soprano, and Jesse Langen, guitar (The Hasco Duo; members of Ensemble Dal Niente) 4:39

Kyong Mee Choi: Freed (excerpt)--Shanna Gutierrez, bass flute and electronics

Amos Gillespie: Jasper Johns, I--The Amos Gillespie Quartet 3:50

Amy Wurtz: Confessions for solo piano: II. Lullaby, VII. Abbreviations--Amy Wurtz, piano 5:00

William Jason Raynovich: Duet for Solo Violoncello--Herine Coetzee Koschak (Fifth House Ensemble) 8:20

Zhou Long: Five Maskers--Gaudete Brass Ensemble 9:25

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:07:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from String Quintet No. 5 Sarah Kapustin, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Sebastian Krunnies, viola; David Soyer, cello Marlboro 80001

23:09:00 00:09:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20 Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4791033

23:20:00 00:07:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Elegiac Song Op 118 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80248

23:27:00 00:10:20 Johannes Brahms Blessed Are They That Mourn from 'A Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Blossom Festival Chorus MAA 40602

23:40:00 00:08:37 Gabriel Fauré Nocturne No. 6 in D flat Op 63 Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911

23:48:00 00:05:33 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 40 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778

23:56:00 00:03:07 Traditional The Meeting of the Waters Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

23:58:00 00:01:39 Frédéric Chopin .Prelude No. 4 in E minor Op 28 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728



