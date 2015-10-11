© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 10-11-2015

Published October 11, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer: Great American Orchestras I - San Francisco Symphony, Michael Tilson Thomas; Gil Shaham, violin; New York Choral Artists, Joseph Flummerfelt, chorus director

00:04:00            00:18:00            Samuel Adams  Drift and Providence                 

00:27:00            00:28:17            Sergei Prokofiev           Violin Concerto No.  2 in G minor  Op 63         

00:59:00            00:56:53            Maurice Ravel   Daphnis et Chloé      

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:24:38            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 36 in C major                 Karl Böhm            Berlin Philharmonic        DeutGram         4793449

02:28:00            00:45:50            Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No.  1 in E minor  Op 11            Polish Festival Orchestra            Krystian Zimerman         Krystian Zimerman, piano          DeutGram         459684

03:16:00            00:37:34            Sergei Prokofiev           Symphony No.  6 in E flat minor  Op 111                        Vladimir Ashkenazy        Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   470528

03:55:00            00:04:20            Ludwig van Beethoven   Congratulations Minuet              John Storgards Tapiola Sinfonietta            Ondine  1001

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Dolores White: Three Movements for Two Violins, Viola and Cello — Cara Tweed, Alicia Koeli, violins; Jennifer Arnold, viola; Stephen Fang, cello (Capstone 8736) 12:25

Ty Alan Emerson: Dedications — Juliette Chang, violin; Thomas Kraines, cello; Kirsten Taylor, piano (private CD) 16:07

Fredric Lissauer: Violin Sonata No. 3 Op. 37 (2002) — Matama Takahashi, violin; Lawrence Picard, piano (private CD) 9:41

Andrew Rindfleisch: Opening Veins (2008) — Slee Sinfonietta/Andrew Rindsfleisch (Albany 1434) 13:59

04:56:00 00:04:00          Sergei Prokofiev           The Stone Flower: Maidens' Dance Op 118                     Neeme Järvi            Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Chandos           10481

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three Renaissance Masters  - The latest in the Palestrina edition with The Sixteen, Lassus from the Cinquecento Ensemble, and a new recording of Ockeghem’s Missa L’homme armé

2:25 Ockeghem  Missa L'homme armé - Kyrie     Rondeau

6:16 Ockeghem  Missa L'homme armé – Gloria  Rondeau

6:40 Ockeghem  Missa L'homme armé - Agnus Dei  Rondeau

4:58 Lassus  Dixit Joseph Undecim Fratribus Suis  Hyperion

3:41 Lassus  Missa Super Dixit Joseph - 1. Kyrie  Hyperion

4:06 Lassus  Me Transierunt Irae Tuae     Hyperion

4:06 Lassus  Veni Dilecte Mi  Hyperion

2:25 J. Palestrina  Missa L’Homme Armé - Kyrie Coro

5:29 J. Palestrina  Missa L’Homme Armé – Gloria Coro

3:50 J. Palestrina  Missa L’Homme Armé – Sanctus Coro

5:23 J. Palestrina  Missa L’Homme Armé - Agnus Dei Coro

05:58:00 00:01:54          Michael Praetorius         Terpsichore: La Bourée              Philip Pickett     New London Consort            l'Oiseau            4759101

 

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Happy Birthday! - This edition of With Heart and Voice will highlight choral and organ music by some composers celebrating birthdays this month – including Leighton, Vierne, Saint-Saens, Vaughan Williams and others
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: From the Canadian International Organ Competition - performances by prizewinners of the 2014 concours held in Montreal last October

W. A. MOZART: Adagio & Fugue in c, K. 546 David Baskeyfield (1st Prize; RCCO Prize; Audience Prize)

J. S. BACH: Toccata in C, BWV 564  Andrew Dewar (2nd Prize; Bach Prize)

LOUIS VIERNE: Naiades, Op. 55, no. 4, fr Fantasy Pieces, Book 3

BACH: Fugue in e, BWV 548 Daria Burlak (3rd Prize)

AD WAMMES: Miroir  Andrew Dewar

CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR: Cantabile & Finale, fr Organ Symphony No. 6, Op. 42, no. 2 David Baskeyfield

 

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00            00:11:39            Hieronymus Praetorius   Magnificat quarti toni     Balthasar Neumann Ensemble    Pablo Heras-Casado   Balthasar Neumann Choir           Archiv   4794522

08:18:00            00:18:43            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.106 "Actus tragicus" English Baroque Soloists          Sir John Eliot Gardiner        Nancy Argenta, soprano; Michael Chance, countertenor; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Monteverdi Choir        Archiv   429782

08:39:00            00:18:49            Michael Praetorius         Magnificat super 'Ut re mi fa so la'         Balthasar Neumann Ensemble         Pablo Heras-Casado     Balthasar Neumann Choir           Archiv   4794522

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 9, 2015 - From the Bravo! Vail Festival in Vail, Colorado, this week’s From the Top features one of the top training orchestras in the United States: The National Repertory Orchestra. We’ll enjoy the youthful energy of this ensemble in performances of the music of Falla and Poulenc. Also, a gifted teenage violinist from Washington State shares the moving story of how music transformed her from a completely emotionally shut-down child to a vivacious leader in her youth orchestra.

17-year-old violinist Mira Yamamoto from Seattle, Washington performs Caprice Basque Op. 24, by Pablo de Sarasate (18441908) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old pianist Youlan Ji from Beijing and New York, New York performs Études-Tableaux Op. 33 No. 6 in E-flat minor and No. 8 in G minor by Sergei Rachmaninoff (18731943)

17-year-old cellist Lisa Strauss from Paris, France performs "Les ombres de Giverny" for Solo Cello by Philippe Hersant (b. 1948)

The National Repertory Orchestra conducted by Carl Topilow performs Danza Final from The Three Cornered Hat by Manuel de Falla (18761946)

The National Repertory Orchestra conducted by Carl Topilow performs the third movement, Finale (Allegro molto) from Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra in D minor FP 61 by Francis Poulenc (18991963) featuring pianists Anne-Marie McDermott and Christopher O’Riley

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-part Inventions No. 1 in C major, No. 2 in C Minor, No. 3 in D--Janine Jansen, violin; Maxim Rysanov, viola; Torleif Thedeen, cello  Album: Inventions & Partita London/Decca 9905  Music: 4:28

Franz Liszt: "Benediction de Dieu dans la solitude," from Harmonies poetiques et religieuses--Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano  92nd Street Y, New York, NY  Music: 17:01

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt, Suite No. 1, Op. 46--Trondheim Symphony Orchestra; Krzysztof Urbanski, conductor Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 13:53

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Sinfonia in F, F. 67, for strings and basso continuo--Concerto Copenhagen; Lars Ulrik Mortensen, conductor Garrison Church, Copenhagen, Denmark  Music: 11:29

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Igor Stravinsky: Four Norwegian Moods--United States Marine Chamber Orchestra; Colonel Michael J. Colburn, conductor Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Northern Virginia Community College, Alexandria, VA Music: 8:07

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Sonata No. 2 in D major: 4. Allegro con brio--Simone Porter, violin; Meng-Chieh Liu, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN  Music: 13:54

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 23 in F Major--Belcea Quartet: Corina Belcea, violin; Axel Schacher, violin; Krzysztof Chorzelski, viola; Antoine Lederlin, cello Union College Concert Series, Memorial Chapel, Union College, Schenectady, NY Music: 22:20

11:58:00 00:02:01          Jean-Marie Leclair          Recréation de Musique No. 2: Badinage                         Florilegium            Channel            7595

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Luciano Pavarotti

Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Ecco ridente in cielo (1816)--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; William Matteuzzi, tenor; Bologna Teatro Comunale Orchestra and Chorus/Giuseppe Patané (Decca 443599 CD)

Puccini: : La bohème: O soave fanciulla (1896)--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor;Mirella Freni, soprano; Modena Teatro Comunale Orchestra/Leone Magiera (RCA 62541 CD)

Puccini: La bohème: Che gelida manina (1896)--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan (Decca 421049 CD)

Puccini: Tosca: Recondita armonía (1900)--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; National Philharmonic Orchestra/Nicola Rescigno (Decca 421124 CD)

Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma! (1924)--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Zubin Mehta (Decca 0289 458 2022 CD)

Donizetti : La fille du régiment (1840)--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; Giuseppe Morresi, bass baritone; Milan Teatro alla Scala Orchestra;Milan Teatro alla Scala Chorus/Nino Sanzogno (Rca Victor Gold Seal 62541 CD)

Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna e mobile (1850)--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; London Symphony Orchestra/Richard Bonynge (Decca 4302102)

The Lord's Prayer (1935)--Mario Lanza, tenor; Alexander Choir & Studio orchestra (Naxos 120720 CD)

Puccini: La bohème: Musetta’s Waltz ‘Quando m'en vo (1896)--Andre Kostelanetz Orchestra/Andre Kostelanetz (CBS 46285 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:03:06            Percy Grainger  Mock Morris                              Marc-André Hamelin, piano        Hyperion            66884

14:03:00            00:03:14            Frank Bridge     Cherry Ripe                   William Boughton          English String Orchestra            Nimbus 5366

14:06:00            00:20:16            Alexander Glazunov       Violin Concerto in A minor  Op 82          Russian National Orchestra            José Serebrier   Rachel Barton Pine, violin          Warner  67946

14:26:00            00:10:18            Heinrich Marschner        Grand Festive Overture Op 78                Alfred Walter     Slovak State Philharmonic     MarcoPolo        223342

14:50:00            00:30:02            Sergei Prokofiev           Symphony No.  7 in C sharp minor  Op 131                    Vladimir Ashkenazy        Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   470528

15:20:00            00:09:18            Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto in G minor         Ensemble Sonnerie       Monica Huggett            Monica Huggett, violin   Gaudeamus      356

15:29:00            00:07:40            Robert Volkmann          Serenade No. 1 for Strings in C Op 62                Johannes Goritzki            German Chamber Academy Neuss         CPO     999159

15:37:00            00:08:44            Ferruccio Busoni           Divertimento Op 52       Rome Symphony Orchestra       Francesco La Vecchia        Laura Minguzzi, flute      Naxos   572922

15:54:00            00:03:37            Benjamin Britten            Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2                       Paavo Järvi            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80660

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Joelle Harvey, soprano; Isestyn Davies, countertenor;

Nicholas Phan, tenor; Hanno Mueller-Brachmann, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus and Youth Chorus - recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00            01:46:00            Johann Sebastian Bach Mass in B minor           

 

18:00 KEYNOTES with Bill O’Connell, highlights from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Competition: in the final program in this series, we’ll hear the Second Round Recital of 16-year-old Chinese pianist Muzi Zhao - season finale

Felix Mendelssohn: Fantasie in F-sharp Minor, Op. 28

Pablo Vladigerov: Humoresque, Op. 15, No. 3

Nikolai Kapustin: Etude in Minor Seconds, Op. 68

Franz Joseph Haydn: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 55 in B-Flat

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:24:38            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 36 in C major                 Karl Böhm            Berlin Philharmonic        DeutGram         4793449

19:28:00            00:45:50            Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No.  1 in E minor  Op 11            Polish Festival Orchestra            Krystian Zimerman         Krystian Zimerman, piano          DeutGram         459684

20:16:00            00:37:34            Sergei Prokofiev           Symphony No.  6 in E flat minor  Op 111                        Vladimir Ashkenazy        Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   470528

20:57:00            00:02:28            Claude Debussy            Les Soirs illuminés par l'ardeur du                                  Jenny Lin, piano    Hänssler           98037

 

21:56:00  00:04:05  Lyun Joon Kim  Elegy Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra  EMI  56576

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Santa Fe Opera: Cold Mountain premiere - Known just as much for its idyllic setting as its commitment to commissioning exciting works from big name composers, the Santa Fe Opera Festival has been the scene for some landmark developments in modern opera. We’ll feature the premiere of Jennifer Higdon’s Cold Mountain as well as three other fascinating Santa Fe opera commissions   

Jennifer Higdon: Cold Mountain (excerpts)--Santa Fe Opera Orchestra & Chorus/Miguel Harth-Bedoya; Nathan Gunn, baritone; Isabel Leonard, soprano Live recording  :55, 2:53, 2:37, 1:26, 3:53, 4:33

Peter Lieberson: Triraksha’s Aria from Ashoka’s Dream--Lorraine Hunt-Lieberson, ms.; Roger Vignoles, p  Wigmore Hall Live 0013  5:01

Kaija Saariaho: “J’ai appris à parter du bonheur” fr. L’Amour de Loin--Rundfunkchor Berlin & Deutches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin/Nagano; Belcher, baritone--HM 801937  3:37

Ingvar Lidholm: A Dream Play (excerpt)--Stockholm Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Ingebretsen Caprice 22029  9:19

Tobias Picker: “Matthew! Everything I want is Gone” from Emmeline--Santa Fe Opera Orchestra & Chorus/Manahan Albany 284/5  6:44

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:04:56            Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite: Romance Op 39                 Sir John Eliot Gardiner   North German Radio Symphony          DeutGram         437506

23:06:00            00:08:33            Ludwig van Beethoven   Romance No. 2 in F major  Op 50          Göttingen Symphony Orchestra          Christoph-Mathias Mueller          Rachel Barton Pine, violin          Cedille  144

23:17:00            00:04:51            Claude Debussy            Rêverie                         Pascal Rogé, piano       Decca   4785437

23:21:00            00:12:06            Amilcare Ponchielli        Elegia               Riccardo Muti    La Scala Philharmonic   Sony    63025

23:36:00            00:05:13            Franz Schubert  Andante from Violin Sonatina No. 1                                Gil Shaham, violin; Göran Söllscher, guitar  DeutGram         471568

23:41:00            00:12:32            Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11       Polish Festival Orchestra            Krystian Zimerman         Krystian Zimerman, piano          DeutGram         459684

23:55:00            00:02:25            Jean Sibelius    Berceuse Op 79                                    Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano     Cedille  139

23:56:00            00:03:20            Robert Schumann          Aria from Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 11                              Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI      56414

 

 

 