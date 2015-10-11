Program Guide 10-11-2015

CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer: Great American Orchestras I - San Francisco Symphony, Michael Tilson Thomas; Gil Shaham, violin; New York Choral Artists, Joseph Flummerfelt, chorus director

00:04:00 00:18:00 Samuel Adams Drift and Providence

00:27:00 00:28:17 Sergei Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 63

00:59:00 00:56:53 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:24:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 36 in C major Karl Böhm Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

02:28:00 00:45:50 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op 11 Polish Festival Orchestra Krystian Zimerman Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 459684

03:16:00 00:37:34 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 6 in E flat minor Op 111 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 470528

03:55:00 00:04:20 Ludwig van Beethoven Congratulations Minuet John Storgards Tapiola Sinfonietta Ondine 1001

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Dolores White: Three Movements for Two Violins, Viola and Cello — Cara Tweed, Alicia Koeli, violins; Jennifer Arnold, viola; Stephen Fang, cello (Capstone 8736) 12:25

Ty Alan Emerson: Dedications — Juliette Chang, violin; Thomas Kraines, cello; Kirsten Taylor, piano (private CD) 16:07

Fredric Lissauer: Violin Sonata No. 3 Op. 37 (2002) — Matama Takahashi, violin; Lawrence Picard, piano (private CD) 9:41

Andrew Rindfleisch: Opening Veins (2008) — Slee Sinfonietta/Andrew Rindsfleisch (Albany 1434) 13:59

04:56:00 00:04:00 Sergei Prokofiev The Stone Flower: Maidens' Dance Op 118 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three Renaissance Masters - The latest in the Palestrina edition with The Sixteen, Lassus from the Cinquecento Ensemble, and a new recording of Ockeghem’s Missa L’homme armé

2:25 Ockeghem Missa L'homme armé - Kyrie Rondeau

6:16 Ockeghem Missa L'homme armé – Gloria Rondeau

6:40 Ockeghem Missa L'homme armé - Agnus Dei Rondeau

4:58 Lassus Dixit Joseph Undecim Fratribus Suis Hyperion

3:41 Lassus Missa Super Dixit Joseph - 1. Kyrie Hyperion

4:06 Lassus Me Transierunt Irae Tuae Hyperion

4:06 Lassus Veni Dilecte Mi Hyperion

2:25 J. Palestrina Missa L’Homme Armé - Kyrie Coro

5:29 J. Palestrina Missa L’Homme Armé – Gloria Coro

3:50 J. Palestrina Missa L’Homme Armé – Sanctus Coro

5:23 J. Palestrina Missa L’Homme Armé - Agnus Dei Coro

05:58:00 00:01:54 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: La Bourée Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Happy Birthday! - This edition of With Heart and Voice will highlight choral and organ music by some composers celebrating birthdays this month – including Leighton, Vierne, Saint-Saens, Vaughan Williams and others



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: From the Canadian International Organ Competition - performances by prizewinners of the 2014 concours held in Montreal last October

W. A. MOZART: Adagio & Fugue in c, K. 546 David Baskeyfield (1st Prize; RCCO Prize; Audience Prize)

J. S. BACH: Toccata in C, BWV 564 Andrew Dewar (2nd Prize; Bach Prize)

LOUIS VIERNE: Naiades, Op. 55, no. 4, fr Fantasy Pieces, Book 3

BACH: Fugue in e, BWV 548 Daria Burlak (3rd Prize)

AD WAMMES: Miroir Andrew Dewar

CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR: Cantabile & Finale, fr Organ Symphony No. 6, Op. 42, no. 2 David Baskeyfield

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00 00:11:39 Hieronymus Praetorius Magnificat quarti toni Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Balthasar Neumann Choir Archiv 4794522

08:18:00 00:18:43 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.106 "Actus tragicus" English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Nancy Argenta, soprano; Michael Chance, countertenor; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Monteverdi Choir Archiv 429782

08:39:00 00:18:49 Michael Praetorius Magnificat super 'Ut re mi fa so la' Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Balthasar Neumann Choir Archiv 4794522

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 9, 2015 - From the Bravo! Vail Festival in Vail, Colorado, this week’s From the Top features one of the top training orchestras in the United States: The National Repertory Orchestra. We’ll enjoy the youthful energy of this ensemble in performances of the music of Falla and Poulenc. Also, a gifted teenage violinist from Washington State shares the moving story of how music transformed her from a completely emotionally shut-down child to a vivacious leader in her youth orchestra.

17-year-old violinist Mira Yamamoto from Seattle, Washington performs Caprice Basque Op. 24, by Pablo de Sarasate (18441908) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old pianist Youlan Ji from Beijing and New York, New York performs Études-Tableaux Op. 33 No. 6 in E-flat minor and No. 8 in G minor by Sergei Rachmaninoff (18731943)

17-year-old cellist Lisa Strauss from Paris, France performs "Les ombres de Giverny" for Solo Cello by Philippe Hersant (b. 1948)

The National Repertory Orchestra conducted by Carl Topilow performs Danza Final from The Three Cornered Hat by Manuel de Falla (18761946)

The National Repertory Orchestra conducted by Carl Topilow performs the third movement, Finale (Allegro molto) from Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra in D minor FP 61 by Francis Poulenc (18991963) featuring pianists Anne-Marie McDermott and Christopher O’Riley

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-part Inventions No. 1 in C major, No. 2 in C Minor, No. 3 in D--Janine Jansen, violin; Maxim Rysanov, viola; Torleif Thedeen, cello Album: Inventions & Partita London/Decca 9905 Music: 4:28

Franz Liszt: "Benediction de Dieu dans la solitude," from Harmonies poetiques et religieuses--Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano 92nd Street Y, New York, NY Music: 17:01

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt, Suite No. 1, Op. 46--Trondheim Symphony Orchestra; Krzysztof Urbanski, conductor Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 13:53

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Sinfonia in F, F. 67, for strings and basso continuo--Concerto Copenhagen; Lars Ulrik Mortensen, conductor Garrison Church, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 11:29

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Igor Stravinsky: Four Norwegian Moods--United States Marine Chamber Orchestra; Colonel Michael J. Colburn, conductor Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Northern Virginia Community College, Alexandria, VA Music: 8:07

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Sonata No. 2 in D major: 4. Allegro con brio--Simone Porter, violin; Meng-Chieh Liu, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 13:54

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 23 in F Major--Belcea Quartet: Corina Belcea, violin; Axel Schacher, violin; Krzysztof Chorzelski, viola; Antoine Lederlin, cello Union College Concert Series, Memorial Chapel, Union College, Schenectady, NY Music: 22:20

11:58:00 00:02:01 Jean-Marie Leclair Recréation de Musique No. 2: Badinage Florilegium Channel 7595

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Luciano Pavarotti

Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Ecco ridente in cielo (1816)--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; William Matteuzzi, tenor; Bologna Teatro Comunale Orchestra and Chorus/Giuseppe Patané (Decca 443599 CD)

Puccini: : La bohème: O soave fanciulla (1896)--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor;Mirella Freni, soprano; Modena Teatro Comunale Orchestra/Leone Magiera (RCA 62541 CD)

Puccini: La bohème: Che gelida manina (1896)--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan (Decca 421049 CD)

Puccini: Tosca: Recondita armonía (1900)--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; National Philharmonic Orchestra/Nicola Rescigno (Decca 421124 CD)

Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma! (1924)--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Zubin Mehta (Decca 0289 458 2022 CD)

Donizetti : La fille du régiment (1840)--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; Giuseppe Morresi, bass baritone; Milan Teatro alla Scala Orchestra;Milan Teatro alla Scala Chorus/Nino Sanzogno (Rca Victor Gold Seal 62541 CD)

Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna e mobile (1850)--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; London Symphony Orchestra/Richard Bonynge (Decca 4302102)

The Lord's Prayer (1935)--Mario Lanza, tenor; Alexander Choir & Studio orchestra (Naxos 120720 CD)

Puccini: La bohème: Musetta’s Waltz ‘Quando m'en vo (1896)--Andre Kostelanetz Orchestra/Andre Kostelanetz (CBS 46285 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:03:06 Percy Grainger Mock Morris Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

14:03:00 00:03:14 Frank Bridge Cherry Ripe William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

14:06:00 00:20:16 Alexander Glazunov Violin Concerto in A minor Op 82 Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Rachel Barton Pine, violin Warner 67946

14:26:00 00:10:18 Heinrich Marschner Grand Festive Overture Op 78 Alfred Walter Slovak State Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223342

14:50:00 00:30:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 7 in C sharp minor Op 131 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 470528

15:20:00 00:09:18 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto in G minor Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Monica Huggett, violin Gaudeamus 356

15:29:00 00:07:40 Robert Volkmann Serenade No. 1 for Strings in C Op 62 Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999159

15:37:00 00:08:44 Ferruccio Busoni Divertimento Op 52 Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Laura Minguzzi, flute Naxos 572922

15:54:00 00:03:37 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Joelle Harvey, soprano; Isestyn Davies, countertenor;

Nicholas Phan, tenor; Hanno Mueller-Brachmann, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus and Youth Chorus - recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 01:46:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Mass in B minor

18:00 KEYNOTES with Bill O’Connell, highlights from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Competition: in the final program in this series, we’ll hear the Second Round Recital of 16-year-old Chinese pianist Muzi Zhao - season finale

Felix Mendelssohn: Fantasie in F-sharp Minor, Op. 28

Pablo Vladigerov: Humoresque, Op. 15, No. 3

Nikolai Kapustin: Etude in Minor Seconds, Op. 68

Franz Joseph Haydn: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 55 in B-Flat

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

21:56:00 00:04:05 Lyun Joon Kim Elegy Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 56576

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Santa Fe Opera: Cold Mountain premiere - Known just as much for its idyllic setting as its commitment to commissioning exciting works from big name composers, the Santa Fe Opera Festival has been the scene for some landmark developments in modern opera. We’ll feature the premiere of Jennifer Higdon’s Cold Mountain as well as three other fascinating Santa Fe opera commissions

Jennifer Higdon: Cold Mountain (excerpts)--Santa Fe Opera Orchestra & Chorus/Miguel Harth-Bedoya; Nathan Gunn, baritone; Isabel Leonard, soprano Live recording :55, 2:53, 2:37, 1:26, 3:53, 4:33

Peter Lieberson: Triraksha’s Aria from Ashoka’s Dream--Lorraine Hunt-Lieberson, ms.; Roger Vignoles, p Wigmore Hall Live 0013 5:01

Kaija Saariaho: “J’ai appris à parter du bonheur” fr. L’Amour de Loin--Rundfunkchor Berlin & Deutches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin/Nagano; Belcher, baritone--HM 801937 3:37

Ingvar Lidholm: A Dream Play (excerpt)--Stockholm Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Ingebretsen Caprice 22029 9:19

Tobias Picker: “Matthew! Everything I want is Gone” from Emmeline--Santa Fe Opera Orchestra & Chorus/Manahan Albany 284/5 6:44

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:04:56 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite: Romance Op 39 Sir John Eliot Gardiner North German Radio Symphony DeutGram 437506

23:06:00 00:08:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F major Op 50 Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

23:17:00 00:04:51 Claude Debussy Rêverie Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

23:21:00 00:12:06 Amilcare Ponchielli Elegia Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025

23:36:00 00:05:13 Franz Schubert Andante from Violin Sonatina No. 1 Gil Shaham, violin; Göran Söllscher, guitar DeutGram 471568

23:41:00 00:12:32 Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11 Polish Festival Orchestra Krystian Zimerman Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 459684

23:55:00 00:02:25 Jean Sibelius Berceuse Op 79 Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

23:56:00 00:03:20 Robert Schumann Aria from Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 11 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 56414