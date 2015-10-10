Program Guide 10-10-2015

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:26:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 8 in F major Op 93 Rafael Kubelik Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 459463

00:30:00 00:34:15 Sir William Walton Belshazzar's Feast City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle Thomas Hampson, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; City of Birmingham Sym Chorus EMI 56592

01:06:00 00:24:53 Franz Schubert Fantasie for Violin & Piano in C major Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano Koch Intl 7762

01:33:00 00:29:01 Paul Creston Choreografic Suite Op 86 Gerard Schwarz New York Chamber Symphony Delos 3127

02:04:00 00:27:45 Richard Strauss Dance Suite after Couperin Erich Leinsdorf Chamber Orchestra of Europe ASV 809

02:34:00 00:25:48 Antonín Vranicky Violin Concerto in C major Op 11 Prague Chamber Orchestra Milan Lajcík Gabriela Demeterová, violin Supraphon 2

03:02:00 01:24:25 Giuseppe Verdi Requiem Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Susan Dunn, soprano; Diane Curry, mezzo-soprano; Jerry Hadley, tenor; Paul Plishka, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80152

04:28:00 00:25:46 Johan Svendsen String Quartet in A minor Op 1 Kontra Quartet Bis 753

04:56:00 00:24:23 Jean-Féry Rebel Les Élémens Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805

05:22:00 00:17:32 Ivor Gurney A Gloucestershire Rhapsody David Parry BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 371

05:41:00 00:05:16 Jack Gallagher Berceuse JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559652

05:54:00 00:05:51 Frederick Delius Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music: Uruguayan pianist Polly Ferman is a specialist in music of the Americas, but in this edition of Concierto, she performs tangos by Kurt Weill and Igor Stravinsky. Also, we’ll hear a ballet by the Spaniard Ernesto Halffter

06:00:50 Igor Stravinsky Tango Polly Ferman, piano Romeo Records 7202

06:06:23 Kurt Weill Tango Habanera "Youkali" Polly Ferman, piano Romeo Records 7202

06:12:41 George Frideric Handel Grand Concerto in c, Op. 6 No. 8 Al Ayre Español Eduardo Lopez Banzo Challenge 72548

06:31:10 Ernesto Halffter Sonatina (Ballet) Orquesta de Conciertos de Madrid Vincente Spiteri EMI Classics 5629

07:00:50 Anonymous (Sephardic) Avrix mi Galanica (Let Me in My Love) Ensemble Accentus Thomas Wimmer Naxos 8553617

07:04:11 Anonymous (Sephardic) Por la tu puerta yo pasi (I Passed By Your Door) Ensemble Accentus Thomas Wimmer Naxos 8553617

07:05:46 Anonymous (Sephardic) A la nana (Lullaby) Ensemble Accentus Thomas Wimmer Naxos 8553617

07:10:13 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade Suite Extremadura Symphony Orchestra Jesus Amigo Non Profit Music 0812

07:30:27 Xavier Montsalvatge El gato con botas (selections) Marisa Martins, mezzo (Gato); Isabel Monar, soprano (Princesa); Barcelona Teatro Liceu Orchestra Antoni Ros Marba Columna Musica 0103

07:45:01 Emilio Pujol Tango espagnol Julian Bream, guitar RCA Victor Red Seal 60429-2

07:48:46 Emilio Pujol Guajira Julian Bream, guitar RCA Victor Red Seal 60429-2

07:53:10 Francisco Tárrega Capricho Arabe Julian Bream, guitar RCA Victor Red Seal 60429-2

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-part Inventions No. 1 in C major, No. 2 in C Minor, No. 3 in D--Janine Jansen, violin; Maxim Rysanov, viola; Torleif Thedeen, cello Album: Inventions & Partita London/Decca 9905 Music: 4:28

Franz Liszt: "Bénédiction de Dieu dans la solitude," from Harmonies poétiques et religieuses--Marc-André Hamelin, piano 92nd Street Y, New York, NY Music: 17:01

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt, Suite No. 1, Op. 46--Trondheim Symphony Orchestra; Krzysztof Urbanski, conductor Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 13:53

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Sinfonia in F, F. 67, for strings and basso continuo--Concerto Copenhagen; Lars Ulrik Mortensen, conductor Garrison Church, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 11:29

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Igor Stravinsky: Four Norwegian Moods--United States Marine Chamber Orchestra; Colonel Michael J. Colburn, conductor Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Northern Virginia Community College, Alexandria, VA Music: 8:07

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Sonata No. 2 in D major: 4. Allegro con brio--Simone Porter, violin; Meng-Chieh Liu, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 13:54

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 23 in F Major--Belcea Quartet: Corina Belcea, violin; Axel Schacher, violin; Krzysztof Chorzelski, viola; Antoine Lederlin, cello Union College Concert Series, Memorial Chapel, Union College, Schenectady, NY Music: 22:20

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Jeannette Sorrell –Glory of the Proms & coming season

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in D-Major 'L'inquietudine', RV 234 – Fabio Bondi, violin; Europa Galante (Virgin 545424 CD) 6:54

Georg Phillip Telemann: Don Quixote: selections - Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Koch 7576 CD) 5:53

George Frederic Handel: Giulio Cesare: “Da tempesta” – Amanda Forsyth, soprano; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Preview of forthcoming Apollo’s Fire CD) 6:00

Anonymous: Duan Nollaig – Scots Gaelic Carol – Meredith Hall, soprano; Jesse Blumberg, baritone; Ensemble Le Nef & Sylvain Bergeron/Jeannette Sorrell (Avie 2269) 2:25

Anonymous: Sephardic Journey: Part 1 – Nell Snaidas, soprano; Karim Sulayman, tenor; Jeffrey Strauss, baritone Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (preview of forthcoming CD release) 4:49

Michael Praetorius: “Wachet auf”; “Lo how a rose e’er blooming” – Apollo’s Fire (Avie 2269 CD)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No.5: First movement – Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Ecletra 2047 CD) 10:04

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Max Steiner, The Warner Years - We continue our survey of the scores of Max Steiner, who's often called The Father of American Film Music. We'll hear his music for films including The Big Sleep, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre and The Caine Mutiny

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Title/Balcony Rendezvous from Adventures of Don Juan, 1948 Tribute Film Classics TFC-1009 Max Steiner Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Theme from A Summer Place, 1959 Columbia CK 66691 Max Steiner Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra/Percy Faith, cond.

Music from Saratoga Trunk, 1946 RCA 0136-2-RG Max Steiner National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Selections from Arsenic and Old Lace, 1944 Tribute Film Classics TFC-1009 Max Steiner Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Prelude from Since You Went Away, 1944 Cloud Nine Records CNS 5003 Max Steiner - original soundtrack/Max Steiner, cond.

Overture from The Adventures of Mark Twain, 1944 Silva Screen Records SSD 1035 Max Steiner The Westminster Philharmonic Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

Main Title from Mildred Pierce, 1945 Scannian Film Classics SFC 1502 Max Steiner City of Prague Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

Main Title, Marlowe, Bookshop, Murder, Chase, Love Theme and Finale from The Big Sleep, 1946 RCA 0136-2-RG Max Steiner National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Trailer from Adventures of Don Juan, 1948 Tribute Film Classics TFC-1009 Max Steiner Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Selections from White Heat, 1949 – RCA 09026 68145 Max Steiner Brandenburg Philharmonic Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Main Title, The Trek to the Gold, Fool's Gold, The Letter, Finale, The Gold Scatters in the Wind from The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, 1948 RCA 0422-2-RG Max Steiner National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Suite from Johnny Belinda, 1948 – RCA 0136-2-RG Max Steiner National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

March from The Caine Mutiny RCA 0136-2-RG Max Steiner National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Main Title, Love Scene and Finale from Now Voyager, 1942 RCA 0136-2-RG Max Steiner National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Mr. Dukelsky and Mr. Duke; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Edvard Grieg and Incidental Music

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Macbeth: Overture (1888)

12:09:00 00:07:52 Sir Arthur Sullivan Macbeth: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

12:19:00 00:07:10 Giuseppe Verdi Nabucco: Overture Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468

12:29:00 00:21:36 Franz Schubert Fantasy in C major Evgeny Kissin, piano DeutGram 435028

12:53:00 00:06:26 Gerónimo Giménez La boda de Luis Alonso: Malagueña y Los Romeros, guitars Philips 442781

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 01:24:05 Giuseppe Verdi Requiem Vienna Philharmonic Sir Georg Solti Joan Sutherland, soprano; Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano; Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; Martti Talvela, bass; Vienna State Opera Chorus Decca 4785437

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

14:30:00 00:06:15 Franz Liszt Schubert Song 'Serenade' Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 58420

14:40:00 00:09:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo for Piano & Orchestra in D major Moscow Virtuosi Vladimir Spivakov Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 60400

14:52:00 00:04:48 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in C major Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 63884

14:59:00 00:02:11 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 30 in G major Op 50 Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 62542

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Mr. Dukelsky and Mr. Duke

15:43:00 00:09:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

15:54:00 00:05:26 Duke Ellington Brown from 'Black, Brown & Beige' JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



16:01:00 00:16:05 Maurice Ravel Boléro Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

16:21:00 00:11:24 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Three Dances George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 215

16:36:00 00:11:35 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite Op 22 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

16:49:00 00:09:33 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80152

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:01:00 00:07:51 Paul Creston Celebration Overture Op 61 Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121

17:12:00 00:18:46 Alan Hovhaness Symphony No. 66 Op 428 Gerard Schwarz Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Telarc 80604

17:35:00 00:15:39 Morton Gould Interplay Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany 1174

17:53:00 00:05:42 Vernon Duke Autumn in New York Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano E1 Music 7780

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spiritual Matters - From “Godspell” to “Fiddler on the Roof,” from “Jesus Christ Superstar” to “Purlie,” the musical theater has explored our spirituality with astonishing eloquence

16:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

16:00:58 00:02:01 Stephen Schwartz Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord Company Godspell Original Cast Recording Arista ARCD-8304

16:03:03 00:06:47 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Schwartz A Simple Song/Allelujah Alan Titus Mass Original Cast Recording Columbia M231008

16:09:51 00:01:21 Richard Rodgers Preludium Chorus The Sound of Music Original B'way Cast Sony SK60583

16:11:07 00:01:59 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein You'll Never Walk Alone Shirley Jones Carousel Original Soundtrack Angel 7777-64692

16:13:23 00:01:55 Stephen Schwartz Father's Day William Solo Children of Eden Paper Mill Cast RCA 63165

16:15:30 00:02:37 Leonard Bernstein Sanctus Chorus Mass Original Cast Recording Columbia M231008

16:17:41 00:03:13 Andrew Lloyd-Webber-Tim Rice Superstar Ben Vereen Front Row Center MCA MCAD4-11353

16:20:58 00:02:16 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Sabbath Prayer Zero Mostel, Maria Karnilova Fiddler on the Roof Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51430

16:23:10 00:03:17 Stephen Schwartz Day by Day Robin Lamont Godspell Original Cast Recording Arista ARCD-8304

16:27:08 00:02:19 Gary Geld-Peter Udell New-Fangled Preacher Man Cleavon Little Purlie Original B'way Cast RCA 60229-2-RG

16:29:43 00:03:10 Frank Loesser The Sermon Cecil Kellaway, William Chapman Greenwillow Original B'way Cast RCA DRG19006

16:33:06 00:03:08 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson Lost in the Stars Todd Duncan Lost in the Stars Original B'way Cast MCA 0881-10302

16:36:46 00:06:21 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Schwartz I Don't Know Company Mass Original Cast Columbia M231008

16:43:32 00:05:18 Adam Guettel How Glory Goes Christopher Innvar Floyd Collins Original Cast Nonesuch 79434-2

16:48:13 00:02:37 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt The Greatest of These Leila Martin Philemon Original Cast Gallery OC-1

16:51:18 00:01:42 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

16:53:42 00:03:17 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Filler: The Covenant Danny Kaye Two by Two Original B'way Cast Sony SK30338

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:17:30 Antonio Casimir Cartellieri Symphony No. 1 in C minor Gernot Schmalfuss Evergreen Symphony Orchestra CPO 777667

19:22:00 00:33:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor Kremerata Baltica Evgeny Kissin Evgeny Kissin, piano EMI 26645

19:58:00 00:01:21 Maurice Ravel Waltz 'in the style of Borodin' Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 433515

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Lang Lang, piano - recorded live in Severance Hall



20:04:00 00:28:00 Matthias Pintscher idyl for Orchestra

20:36:00 00:14:07 Frédéric Chopin Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Op 22

20:52:00 00:19:19 Richard Strauss Burleske in D minor Op 11

21:15:00 00:14:53 Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28

21:40:00 00:18:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 33 in B flat major George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The theatre season is well joined, and we salute it with National Lampoon’s “Lady Windemere’s Fan,” and “Waiting for Godot”… and Monty Python’s “Gumby Theatre,” and “You be the Actor”… Stuart McLean tells the story of “Skunks”… Mark Levy’s contribution is “Medical Abbreviations #1”



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:04:08 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Act 1 Prelude Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566

23:06:00 00:06:58 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600

23:13:00 00:07:11 Giacomo Puccini Chrysanthemums Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761

23:22:00 00:05:00 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Round Dance of the Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587

23:27:00 00:07:11 Paul Creston Choreografic Suite: Cantilena New York Chamber Symphony Gerard Schwarz Judith Mendenhall, flute Delos 3127

23:34:00 00:08:13 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 16 in A flat major Op 72 Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426264

23:44:00 00:03:57 Patrick Hawes Quanta qualia Voces8 Christian Forshaw, saxophone Decca 4785703

23:47:00 00:05:24 Giuseppe Verdi Laudi alla Vergine Maria from 'Four Robert Shaw Women of the Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80254

23:53:00 00:03:05 Mikis Theodorakis Epitáphios No. 3 'A Day in May' Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579

23:57:00 00:02:29 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry An English Suite: Air William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366