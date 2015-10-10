© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 10-10-2015

Published October 10, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:26:03            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  8 in F major  Op 93                   Rafael Kubelik            Cleveland Orchestra      DeutGram         459463

00:30:00            00:34:15            Sir William Walton         Belshazzar's Feast         City of Birmingham Symphony   Sir Simon Rattle    Thomas Hampson, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; City of Birmingham Sym Chorus          EMI      56592

01:06:00            00:24:53            Franz Schubert  Fantasie for Violin & Piano in C major                            Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano         Koch Intl           7762

01:33:00            00:29:01            Paul Creston     Choreografic Suite Op 86                      Gerard Schwarz New York Chamber Symphony        Delos   3127

02:04:00            00:27:45            Richard Strauss Dance Suite after Couperin                    Erich Leinsdorf  Chamber Orchestra of Europe         ASV     809

02:34:00            00:25:48            Antonín Vranicky           Violin Concerto in C major  Op 11          Prague Chamber Orchestra            Milan Lajcík       Gabriela Demeterová, violin       Supraphon        2

03:02:00            01:24:25            Giuseppe Verdi Requiem           Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Robert Shaw     Susan Dunn, soprano; Diane Curry, mezzo-soprano; Jerry Hadley, tenor; Paul Plishka, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus            Telarc   80152

04:28:00            00:25:46            Johan Svendsen           String Quartet in A minor  Op 1                          Kontra Quartet   Bis            753

04:56:00            00:24:23            Jean-Féry Rebel            Les Élémens                             Tempesta di Mare          Chandos            805

05:22:00            00:17:32            Ivor Gurney       A Gloucestershire Rhapsody                  David Parry       BBC Scottish Symphony        BBC     371

05:41:00            00:05:16            Jack Gallagher  Berceuse                      JoAnn Falletta   London Symphony Orchestra            Naxos   559652

05:54:00            00:05:51            Frederick Delius            Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda'              Sir Charles Mackerras         Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo     433704

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music: Uruguayan pianist Polly Ferman is a specialist in music of the Americas, but in this edition of Concierto, she performs tangos by Kurt Weill and Igor Stravinsky. Also, we’ll hear a ballet by the Spaniard Ernesto Halffter

06:00:50 Igor Stravinsky  Tango  Polly Ferman, piano   Romeo Records  7202                          

06:06:23 Kurt Weill    Tango Habanera "Youkali"    Polly Ferman, piano  Romeo Records  7202                         

06:12:41 George Frideric Handel  Grand Concerto in c, Op. 6 No. 8     Al Ayre Español  Eduardo Lopez Banzo      Challenge    72548                

06:31:10 Ernesto Halffter   Sonatina (Ballet)   Orquesta de Conciertos de Madrid  Vincente Spiteri   EMI Classics  5629          

07:00:50 Anonymous (Sephardic)    Avrix mi Galanica (Let Me in My Love)    Ensemble Accentus  Thomas Wimmer      Naxos  8553617                                

07:04:11 Anonymous (Sephardic)    Por la tu puerta yo pasi (I Passed By Your Door)   Ensemble Accentus  Thomas Wimmer     Naxos  8553617                                 

07:05:46 Anonymous (Sephardic)     A la nana (Lullaby)   Ensemble Accentus  Thomas Wimmer    Naxos    8553617                                  

07:10:13 Aram Khachaturian   Masquerade Suite    Extremadura Symphony Orchestra   Jesus Amigo   Non Profit Music  0812             

07:30:27 Xavier Montsalvatge    El gato con botas (selections)    Marisa Martins, mezzo (Gato); Isabel Monar, soprano (Princesa); Barcelona Teatro Liceu Orchestra  Antoni Ros Marba    Columna Musica  0103                                  

07:45:01 Emilio Pujol   Tango espagnol   Julian Bream, guitar    RCA Victor Red Seal   60429-2                            

07:48:46 Emilio Pujol   Guajira   Julian Bream, guitar  RCA Victor Red Seal 60429-2                             

07:53:10 Francisco Tárrega   Capricho Arabe  Julian Bream, guitar   RCA Victor Red Seal  60429-2          

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-part Inventions No. 1 in C major, No. 2 in C Minor, No. 3 in D--Janine Jansen, violin; Maxim Rysanov, viola; Torleif Thedeen, cello  Album: Inventions & Partita London/Decca 9905  Music: 4:28

Franz Liszt: "Bénédiction de Dieu dans la solitude," from Harmonies poétiques et religieuses--Marc-André Hamelin, piano  92nd Street Y, New York, NY  Music: 17:01

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt, Suite No. 1, Op. 46--Trondheim Symphony Orchestra; Krzysztof Urbanski, conductor Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 13:53

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Sinfonia in F, F. 67, for strings and basso continuo--Concerto Copenhagen; Lars Ulrik Mortensen, conductor Garrison Church, Copenhagen, Denmark  Music: 11:29

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Igor Stravinsky: Four Norwegian Moods--United States Marine Chamber Orchestra; Colonel Michael J. Colburn, conductor Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Northern Virginia Community College, Alexandria, VA Music: 8:07

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Sonata No. 2 in D major: 4. Allegro con brio--Simone Porter, violin; Meng-Chieh Liu, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN  Music: 13:54

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 23 in F Major--Belcea Quartet: Corina Belcea, violin; Axel Schacher, violin; Krzysztof Chorzelski, viola; Antoine Lederlin, cello Union College Concert Series, Memorial Chapel, Union College, Schenectady, NY Music: 22:20

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Jeannette Sorrell –Glory of the Proms & coming season

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in D-Major 'L'inquietudine', RV 234 – Fabio Bondi, violin; Europa Galante (Virgin 545424 CD) 6:54

Georg Phillip Telemann: Don Quixote: selections - Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Koch 7576 CD) 5:53

George Frederic Handel: Giulio Cesare: “Da tempesta” – Amanda Forsyth, soprano; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Preview of forthcoming Apollo’s Fire CD) 6:00

Anonymous: Duan Nollaig – Scots Gaelic Carol – Meredith Hall, soprano; Jesse Blumberg, baritone; Ensemble Le Nef & Sylvain Bergeron/Jeannette Sorrell (Avie 2269) 2:25

Anonymous: Sephardic Journey: Part 1 – Nell Snaidas, soprano; Karim Sulayman, tenor; Jeffrey Strauss, baritone Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (preview of forthcoming CD release) 4:49

Michael Praetorius: “Wachet auf”; “Lo how a rose e’er blooming” – Apollo’s Fire (Avie 2269 CD)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No.5: First movement – Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Ecletra 2047 CD) 10:04

 

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone:   Max Steiner, The Warner Years - We continue our survey of the scores of Max Steiner, who's often called The Father of American Film Music. We'll hear his music for films including The Big Sleep, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre and The Caine Mutiny

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Title/Balcony Rendezvous from Adventures of Don Juan, 1948  Tribute Film Classics TFC-1009  Max Steiner  Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Theme from A Summer Place, 1959  Columbia CK 66691  Max Steiner  Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra/Percy Faith, cond.

Music from Saratoga Trunk, 1946  RCA 0136-2-RG  Max Steiner  National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Selections from Arsenic and Old Lace, 1944  Tribute Film Classics TFC-1009  Max Steiner  Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Prelude from Since You Went Away, 1944  Cloud Nine Records CNS 5003  Max Steiner - original soundtrack/Max Steiner, cond.

Overture from The Adventures of Mark Twain, 1944  Silva Screen Records SSD 1035  Max Steiner  The Westminster Philharmonic Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

Main Title from Mildred Pierce, 1945  Scannian Film Classics SFC 1502  Max Steiner  City of Prague Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

Main Title, Marlowe, Bookshop, Murder, Chase, Love Theme and Finale from The Big Sleep, 1946  RCA 0136-2-RG  Max Steiner  National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Trailer from Adventures of Don Juan, 1948  Tribute Film Classics TFC-1009  Max Steiner  Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Main Title/Balcony Rendezvous from Adventures of Don Juan, 1948  Tribute Film Classics TFC-1009  Max Steiner  Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Selections from White Heat, 1949 – RCA 09026 68145  Max Steiner  Brandenburg Philharmonic Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Main Title, The Trek to the Gold, Fool's Gold, The Letter, Finale, The Gold Scatters in the Wind from The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, 1948  RCA 0422-2-RG  Max Steiner  National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Suite from Johnny Belinda, 1948 – RCA 0136-2-RG  Max Steiner  National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Main Title/Balcony Rendezvous from Adventures of Don Juan, 1948  Tribute Film Classics TFC-1009  Max Steiner  Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

March from The Caine Mutiny  RCA 0136-2-RG  Max Steiner  National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Main Title, Love Scene and Finale from Now Voyager, 1942  RCA 0136-2-RG  Max Steiner  National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Mr. Dukelsky and Mr. Duke; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Edvard Grieg and Incidental Music

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Macbeth: Overture (1888)

12:09:00            00:07:52            Sir Arthur Sullivan          Macbeth: Overture                     Sir Neville Marriner         Academy St. Martin in Fields        Philips  434916

12:19:00            00:07:10            Giuseppe Verdi Nabucco: Overture                    Riccardo Muti    La Scala Philharmonic            Sony    68468

12:29:00            00:21:36            Franz Schubert  Fantasy in C major                                Evgeny Kissin, piano     DeutGram            435028

12:53:00            00:06:26            Gerónimo Giménez        La boda de Luis Alonso: Malagueña y                            Los Romeros, guitars           Philips  442781

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00            01:24:05            Giuseppe Verdi Requiem           Vienna Philharmonic      Sir Georg Solti  Joan Sutherland, soprano; Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano; Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; Martti Talvela, bass; Vienna State Opera Chorus            Decca   4785437

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

14:30:00            00:06:15            Franz Liszt        Schubert Song 'Serenade'                                 Evgeny Kissin, piano     RCA            58420

14:40:00            00:09:00            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Rondo for Piano & Orchestra in D major             Moscow Virtuosi Vladimir Spivakov         Evgeny Kissin, piano     RCA     60400

14:52:00            00:04:48            Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in C major                                   Evgeny Kissin, piano     RCA            63884

14:59:00            00:02:11            Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 30 in G major  Op 50                                  Evgeny Kissin, piano    RCA     62542

 

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Mr. Dukelsky and Mr. Duke    

15:06:00            00:34:15            Sir William Walton         Belshazzar's Feast         City of Birmingham Symphony   Sir Simon Rattle    Thomas Hampson, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; City of Birmingham Sym Chorus          EMI      56592

15:43:00            00:09:32            Peter Tchaikovsky         Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux                 Valéry Gergiev            Mariinsky Theater Orchestra       Decca   10104

15:54:00            00:05:26            Duke Ellington  Brown from 'Black, Brown & Beige'                    JoAnn Falletta   Buffalo Philharmonic     Naxos   559737

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

16:01:00            00:16:05            Maurice Ravel   Boléro              Herbert von Karajan       Berlin Philharmonic        DeutGram            4793449

16:21:00            00:11:24            Bedrich Smetana           The Bartered Bride: Three Dances                      George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      CBS/Sony         215

16:36:00            00:11:35            Georges Bizet   Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite Op 22                     Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra          Decca   4787779

16:49:00            00:09:33            Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!'     Atlanta Symphony Orchestra            Robert Shaw     Atlanta Symphony Chorus         Telarc   80152

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:01:00            00:07:51            Paul Creston     Celebration Overture Op 61                    Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band    Naxos   573121

17:12:00            00:18:46            Alan Hovhaness            Symphony No. 66 Op 428                      Gerard Schwarz Royal Liverpool Philharmonic  Telarc   80604

17:35:00            00:15:39            Morton Gould    Interplay            Albany Symphony Orchestra      David Alan Miller            Findlay Cockrell, piano  Albany  1174

17:53:00            00:05:42            Vernon Duke     Autumn in New York                              Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano    E1 Music          7780

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spiritual Matters - From “Godspell” to “Fiddler on the Roof,” from “Jesus Christ Superstar” to “Purlie,” the musical theater has explored our spirituality with astonishing eloquence

16:00:00 00:00:51          George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin  Nonesuch  979151-2

16:00:58 00:02:01          Stephen Schwartz  Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord   Company  Godspell   Original Cast Recording  Arista  ARCD-8304

16:03:03 00:06:47          Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Schwartz  A Simple Song/Allelujah  Alan Titus  Mass  Original Cast Recording  Columbia  M231008

16:09:51 00:01:21          Richard Rodgers  Preludium  Chorus  The Sound of Music  Original B'way Cast   Sony  SK60583

16:11:07 00:01:59          Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein  You'll Never Walk Alone          Shirley Jones  Carousel  Original Soundtrack  Angel  7777-64692

16:13:23 00:01:55          Stephen Schwartz  Father's Day  William Solo  Children of Eden  Paper Mill Cast RCA  63165

16:15:30 00:02:37          Leonard Bernstein  Sanctus  Chorus  Mass  Original Cast Recording  Columbia  M231008

16:17:41 00:03:13          Andrew Lloyd-Webber-Tim Rice  Superstar  Ben Vereen  Front Row Center  MCA  MCAD4-11353

16:20:58 00:02:16          Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick  Sabbath Prayer  Zero Mostel, Maria Karnilova  Fiddler on the Roof  Original B'way Cast  RCA  82876-51430

16:23:10 00:03:17          Stephen Schwartz  Day by Day  Robin Lamont  Godspell  Original Cast Recording  Arista  ARCD-8304

16:27:08 00:02:19          Gary Geld-Peter Udell  New-Fangled Preacher Man  Cleavon Little  Purlie  Original B'way Cast  RCA            60229-2-RG

16:29:43 00:03:10          Frank Loesser  The Sermon       Cecil Kellaway, William Chapman  Greenwillow  Original B'way Cast  RCA  DRG19006

16:33:06 00:03:08          Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson      Lost in the Stars  Todd Duncan  Lost in the Stars  Original B'way Cast  MCA  0881-10302

16:36:46 00:06:21          Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Schwartz  I Don't Know   Company  Mass  Original Cast  Columbia  M231008

16:43:32 00:05:18          Adam Guettel  How Glory Goes  Christopher Innvar  Floyd Collins  Original Cast  Nonesuch  79434-2

16:48:13 00:02:37          Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt  The Greatest of These  Leila Martin  Philemon   Original Cast  Gallery            OC-1

16:51:18 00:01:42          George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell   Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

16:53:42 00:03:17          Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin  Filler: The Covenant  Danny Kaye  Two by Two  Original B'way Cast   Sony  SK30338

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:17:30            Antonio Casimir Cartellieri          Symphony No. 1 in C minor                   Gernot Schmalfuss            Evergreen Symphony Orchestra CPO     777667

19:22:00            00:33:34            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor          Kremerata Baltica            Evgeny Kissin   Evgeny Kissin, piano     EMI      26645

19:58:00            00:01:21            Maurice Ravel   Waltz 'in the style of Borodin'                             Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano            Decca   433515

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Lang Lang, piano - recorded live in Severance Hall
 

20:04:00 00:28:00          Matthias Pintscher         idyl for Orchestra                     

20:36:00 00:14:07          Frédéric Chopin Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Op 22

20:52:00 00:19:19          Richard Strauss Burleske in D minor  Op 11       

21:15:00 00:14:53          Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28  

21:40:00 00:18:56          Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 33 in B flat major                        George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    86793

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad -  The theatre season is well joined, and we salute it with National Lampoon’s “Lady Windemere’s Fan,” and “Waiting for Godot”… and Monty Python’s “Gumby Theatre,” and “You be the Actor”… Stuart McLean tells the story of “Skunks”…  Mark Levy’s contribution is “Medical Abbreviations #1”
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:04:08            Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Act 1 Prelude                       Myung-Whun Chung      St Cecilia Academy Orchestra       DeutGram         471566

23:06:00            00:06:58            Ottorino Respighi          The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the                 Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra  EMI      55600

23:13:00            00:07:11            Giacomo Puccini           Chrysanthemums                                   Brodsky Quartet            Chandos           10761

23:22:00            00:05:00            Igor Stravinsky  The Firebird: Round Dance of the                       Paavo Järvi       Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80587

23:27:00            00:07:11            Paul Creston     Choreografic Suite: Cantilena     New York Chamber Symphony   Gerard Schwarz            Judith Mendenhall, flute Delos   3127

23:34:00            00:08:13            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  16 in A flat major  Op 72                            Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano            Philips  426264

23:44:00            00:03:57            Patrick Hawes   Quanta qualia    Voces8             Christian Forshaw, saxophone   Decca   4785703

23:47:00            00:05:24            Giuseppe Verdi Laudi alla Vergine Maria from 'Four                    Robert Shaw     Women of the Atlanta Symphony Chorus    Telarc   80254

23:53:00            00:03:05            Mikis Theodorakis         Epitáphios No.  3 'A Day in May'                                    Milos Karadaglic, guitar          DeutGram         15579

23:57:00            00:02:29            Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry        An English Suite: Air                  William Boughton            English String Orchestra            Nimbus 5366

 