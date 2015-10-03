Program Guide 10-03-2015

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:36:38 Aram Khachaturian Violin Concerto in D minor Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 59

00:41:00 00:29:37 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata in C minor Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 16448

01:12:00 00:53:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 7 in D major Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Oldrich Vlcek, violin Telarc 80161

02:08:00 00:33:59 Johannes Brahms String Quartet No. 1 in C minor Op 51 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

02:44:00 00:32:18 Aaron Copland Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Oliver Knussen London Sinfonietta Argo 443203

03:18:00 00:22:13 Jan Dismas Zelenka Capriccio No. 4 in A major Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin 92163

03:42:00 00:23:46 Ralph Vaughan Williams Mass in G minor Norman Mackenzie Arietha Lockhart, soprano; Pamela Elrod, alto; Nin Hiles, tenor; James Morrow, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654

04:08:00 00:39:55 Ludwig van Beethoven Septet in E flat major Op 20 Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3177

04:51:00 00:34:59 Robert Schumann Bunte Blätter Op 99 Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 60893

05:28:00 00:11:12 Knudage Riisager Concertino for Trumpet & Strings Op 29 Helsingborg Symphony Thomas Dausgaard Hakan Hardenberger, trumpet DaCapo 224082

05:41:00 00:06:41 Maurice Ravel Menuet antique Sean Chen, piano Steinway 30029

05:47:00 00:11:31 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto after the Easter Oratorio in D major Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 471150

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: In this edition of Concierto you’ll hear a tribute to Cuban composer Ernesto Lecuona with his Andalucía Suite for piano performed by Santiago Rodríguez, and tenor Juan Diego Flórez sings his popular song Siboney.

06:01:00 Ernesto Lecuona Rapsodia Negra Thomas Tirino, piano; Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra Michael Bartos BIS 754

06:12:48 Ernesto Lecuona Afro-Cuban Dances Emilio Colón, cello; Nariaki Sugiura, piano Klavier 11143

06:32:30 Ernesto Lecuona Andalucia Suite Santiago Rodriguez, piano Elan 2206

06:54:00 Ernesto Lecuona "Siboney" Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502

07:01:00 Isaac Albéniz Asturias Pepe Romero, guitar Decca 470477

07:08:16 Antonio Vivaldi Guitar Concerto in D, RV 93 Pepe Romero, guitar; I Musici Decca 0010413

07:21:15 Heitor Villa-Lobos Gavota-Chôro, from Suite populaire bresilienne Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 420245

07:26:33 Heitor Villa-Lobos Suite populaire brésilienne (Chorinho) Pepe Romero, guitar; Philips 420245

07:34:21 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 3 in Bb, G.447 Pepe Romero, guitar; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble Philips 426092

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata No. 3 in C major BWV 1005: 4. Allegro Assai--Hilary Hahn, violin

Album: Hilary Hahn Plays Bach Sony Classical 62793 Music: 4:34

Poul Bjerager (arr Danish String Quartet): Easter Sunday/ Rasmus Strom: Polsk--Danish String Quartet

Album: Wood Works Dacapo 226081 Music: 4:22

Traditional (arr Nikolaj Busk): Sonderho Bridal Trilogy: Part III--Danish String Quartet Album: Wood Works Dacapo 226081 Music: 3:37

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Andrew Smith from El Paso, TX Time: 9:30

Puzzler Payoff: Franz Liszt: Piano Sonata in B minor, S. 178: 3. Allegro energico--Yuja Wang, piano

Album: Yuja Wang, Sonatas & Etudes Deutsche Grammophon 12534 Music: 10:58

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending--Hilary Hahn, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; Sir Colin Davis, conductor Album: Elgar: Violin Concerto Deutsche Grammophon 3026 Music: 16:12

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Pierre Attaingnant: Six Dances--VIDA Guitar Quartet: Chris Stell, Mark Eden, Amanda Cook, Mark Ashford, guitars Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 6:24

Johann Bernhard Bach: Overture in G minor, for violin, strings and basso continuo--Fredrik From, violin; Concerto Copenhagen; Lars Ulrik Mortensen, conductor Garrison Church, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 18:24

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 95 in c minor, Hob.I:95--New York Philharmonic; Xian Zhang, conductor

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 17:29

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality: Judy Ryder “How I got started in music”

Claude Debussy: Le petite negre – Walter Gieseking, piano (EMI 65855 CD) 1:34

Claude Debussy: Children’s Corner Suite: Doctor Gradus et Parnassus; Jimbo’s Lullaby; The little shepherd; Golliwog’s Cakewalk – Ivan Moravec, piano (Connoisseur Society 1866 LP) 2:16; 3:17; 2:12; 3:17

Claude Debussy arr. Tomita: Golliwog’s Cakewalk – Isao Tomita, electronics (RCA 63588 CD) 2:55

Claude Debussy: Trois Chansons – The Swingle Singers (Virgin 45134 CD) 5:28

Claude Debussy: Cello Sonata: Serenade & Finale - Mstislav Rostropovich, cello; Benjamin Britten, piano (London 6237 LP) 7:11

Claude Debussy: La Cathédrale engloutie - Ivan Moravec, piano (Connoisseur Society 1866 LP) 6:



11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Max Steiner, The Early Years - Every Hollywood composer working today owes something to Max Steiner. We'll explore early scores by the man considered to be the father of orchestral film music, including King Kong and Gone With The Wind

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Finale from Gone With The Wind, 1939 Silva Screen Records SSD 1035 Max Steiner The Westminster Philharmonic Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

Night and Day from The Gay Divorcee, 1934 Deutsche Grammophon 477 6124 Cole Porter Boston Pops Orchestra/Arthur Fiedler, cond.

Cheek to Cheek from Top Hat, 1935 Sony 88883 78614 2 Irving Berlin Fred Astaire, vocals/Leo Reisman and His Orchestra/Leo Reisman, cond.

Selections from King Kong, 1933 RCA 0136-2-RG Max Steiner National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Oasis from The Lost Patrol, 1934 Marco Polo 8.223870 Max Steiner Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Main Title, Love Scene and Sancta Maria from The Informer, 1935 RCA 0136-2-RG Max Steiner The Ambrosian Singers/National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Charge from The Charge of the Light Brigade, 1936 Marco Polo 8.223608 Max Steiner The Brandenburg Philharmonic Orchestra, Potsdam/Richard Kaufman, cond.

Symphonie Moderne from Four Wives, 1939 RCA 0136-2-RG Max Steiner Earl Wild, piano/London Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Apotheosis, Melanie's Death, Scarlett and Rhett, Tara from Gone With The Wind, 1939 RCA 88697 779352 Max Steiner National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

On a Limb/Love Beginning from Virginia City, 1940 Marco Polo 8.223870 Max Steiner Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Main Title from Gone With The Wind, 1939nd End Cast from Virginia City, 1940 Rhino Movie Music R2 72269 Max Steiner The Warner Bros Studio Orchestra/Max Steiner, cond.

Main Title and End Cast from Virginia City, 1940 Marco Polo 8.223870 Max Steiner Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Main Title, Love Scene and Finale from Now Voyager, 1942 RCA 0136-2-RG Max Steiner National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Suite from Casablanca, 1942 RCA 0136-2-RG Max Steiner National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Copland's "Duo"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Edvard Grieg’s Life

12:09:00 00:04:45 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857

12:16:00 00:11:12 Johannes Brahms Minuet & Rondo from Serenade No. 2 Op 16 Sir Charles Mackerras Scottish Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80522

12:30:00 00:05:05 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

12:37:00 00:14:22 Dag Wirén Serenade for Strings Op 11 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

12:52:00 00:03:19 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon on the 1st tone No. 1 à 8 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504

12:56:00 00:02:58 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon per sonar on the 7th & 8th tones National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 01:03:00 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430099

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

14:06:00 00:08:44 Antonín Dvorák Rondo in G minor Op 94 St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390

14:18:00 00:13:11 Samuel Wesley Symphony No. 4 in D major Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9823

14:34:00 00:17:19 Manuel Infante Andalusian Dances Sandra Shapiro, piano; Thomas Hecht, piano Azica 1201

14:54:00 00:04:29 Steve Reich Nagoya Marimbas Bob Becker, marimba; James Preiss, marimba Nonesuch 79430

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Copland's "Duo"

15:04:00 00:33:01 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639

15:41:00 00:09:58 Franz von Suppé Poet and Peasant: Overture Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932

15:53:00 00:06:47 Brian Dykstra Old Powell Rag Katherine DeJongh, flute; Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:22:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 35 in D major Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7574

16:28:00 00:10:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Consecration of the House Overture Op 124 Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762

16:43:00 00:10:37 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto in F major Op 8 Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013

16:55:00 00:05:33 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 6 in D major Op 46 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 209

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:03:00 00:15:58 Morton Gould A Symphonic Portrait of "Carousel" John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404

17:22:00 00:11:02 Charles Wakefield Cadman Dark Dancers of the Mardi Gras Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134

17:37:00 00:14:04 Don Gillis Symphony No. 5 1/2 'A Symphony for Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067

17:54:00 00:05:42 Vernon Duke Autumn in New York Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano E1 Music 7780

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Swing’s the Thing - Put on your zoot suit and your reet pleat because the hour celebrates the huge impact of the Big Band Era on Broadway and Hollywood musicals

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:59 00:04:34 George and Ira Gershwin I Got Rhythm Judy Garland Micky and Judy Rhino R271921

18:05:17 00:02:42 Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer Jeepers Creepers Louis Armstrong American Songbook Series: Johnny Mercer Smithsonian RD048-11

18:07:53 00:00:47 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Plant You Now, Dig You Later Kenneth Remo, Barbara Ashley Pal Joey 1952 Studio Cast Columbia CK4364

18:08:37 00:02:16 Kurt Weill-Langston Hughes Moon-Faced, Starry-Eyed Catherine Zeta-Jones Street Scene English National Opera Jay Jay21232

18:11:06 00:00:53 Sam Coslow Mr. Paganini Martha Raye Martha Raye Legends 1000/5-6

18:11:56 00:02:25 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green I Can Cook, Too Nancy Walker Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free and On the Town MCA MCAD10280

18:14:32 00:02:20 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn I've Heard That Song Before Betty Jane Rhodes American Songbook Series: Jule Styne Smithsonian RD048-12

18:16:48 00:02:33 Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke Swinging on a Star Bing Crosby American Songbook Series: James Van Heusen Smithsonian RD048-16

18:19:53 00:02:58 Frank Loesser Rumble, Rumble, Rumble Betty Hutton Spotlight on Betty Hutton Capitol 7777-89942

18:23:17 00:03:12 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart I Like to Recognize the Tune Virginia O'Brien, June Allyson That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:27:39 00:01:49 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Blues in the Night Jimmy Lunceford Warner Bros.: 75 Years of Film Music Rhino R275287

18:29:56 00:02:04 Cole Porter The Leader of the Big-Time Band Kim Criswell The Lorelei Angel 7777-54802

18:32:20 00:01:06 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Accentuate the Positive Bing Crosby American Songbook Series: Harold Arlen Smithsonian RD048-5

18:34:03 00:02:45 Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke Road to Morocco Bing Crosby, Bob Hope Bob Hope and Friends: Put It There, Pal! Jasmine JASCD3578

18:37:01 00:02:03 George and Ira Gershwin Nice Work If You Can Get It Fred Astaire Starring Fred Astaire Masterworks 8888378614-2

18:39:28 00:01:50 Irving Berlin Wild About You New York Singers Louisiana Purchase DRG 94766

18:41:38 00:03:12 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Sing for Your Supper Portia Nelson, Bibi Osterwald The Boys From Syracuse Studio Cast Sony SK53329

18:45:28 00:02:37 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green Do Do Re Do Chorus On the Town 1960 Studio Cast Columbia S31005

18:48:31 00:02:27 Hugh Martin The Three B's June Allyson, Gloria DeHaven, June Allyson Best Foot Forward Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27774

18:51:32 00:01:28 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:23 00:00:32 Frank Loesser Filler: Runyonland Orchestra Guys and Dolls Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159112-2

18:53:52 00:02:57 Frank Loesser Filler: If I Were a Bell Isabel Bigley Guys and Dolls Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159112-2

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:19:12 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56 Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Naxos 557430

19:23:00 00:31:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 5 in A major Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4793449

19:57:00 00:01:58 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 6 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:39:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 68

20:50:00 00:07:34 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso

21:03:00 00:14:28 Maurice Ravel Valses nobles et sentimentales

21:19:00 00:11:41 Maurice Ravel La valse

21:34:00 00:24:56 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430413

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Football is at our throats, and we toast what has become America’s leading sport’s pastime with Ernie Kovacs’s “Tom Swift”… “What it was was Football” by Andy Griffith… Second City’s “Football at the University of Chicago”; and a “Freudian Analysis of Football”… Richard Howland-Bolton discusses “The Right Sort of Envy”



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:07:20 Richard Strauss Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 "Dreaming by Marc Albrecht Strasbourg Philharmonic PentaTone 5186310

23:09:00 00:10:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42 Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons Nikolaj Znaider, violin RCA 87454

23:21:00 00:14:24 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Serenade No. 1 in D major Op 11 Sir Charles Mackerras Scottish Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80522

23:37:00 00:06:33 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Larghetto from Piano Trio No. 6 Op 93 Trio Parnassus MD+G 3307

23:43:00 00:09:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 542058

23:55:00 00:02:46 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 25 in G major Op 62 Sergei Babayan, piano Discover 920155