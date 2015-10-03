Program Guide 10-03-2015

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:36:38            Aram Khachaturian        Violin Concerto in D minor         Russian National Orchestra            Yakov Kreizberg            Julia Fischer, violin        PentaTone        59

00:41:00            00:29:37            Franz Schubert  Piano Sonata in C minor                                    Leif Ove Andsnes, piano            EMI      16448

01:12:00            00:53:41            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No.  7 in D major        Prague Chamber Orchestra            Sir Charles Mackerras    Oldrich Vlcek, violin       Telarc   80161

02:08:00            00:33:59            Johannes Brahms          String Quartet No.  1 in C minor  Op 51                           Chiara String Quartet Azica    71289

02:44:00            00:32:18            Aaron Copland  Hear Ye! Hear Ye!                      Oliver Knussen  London Sinfonietta            Argo     443203

03:18:00            00:22:13            Jan Dismas Zelenka      Capriccio No. 4 in A major                     Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia            Sono Lumin      92163

03:42:00            00:23:46            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Mass in G minor                        Norman Mackenzie            Arietha Lockhart, soprano; Pamela Elrod, alto; Nin Hiles, tenor; James Morrow, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus            Telarc   80654

04:08:00            00:39:55            Ludwig van Beethoven   Septet in E flat major  Op 20                              Chamber Music Soc Linc Center        Delos   3177

04:51:00            00:34:59            Robert Schumann          Bunte Blätter Op 99                               Arcadi Volodos, piano            Sony    60893

05:28:00            00:11:12            Knudage Riisager          Concertino for Trumpet & Strings Op 29 Helsingborg Symphony            Thomas Dausgaard       Hakan Hardenberger, trumpet     DaCapo            224082

05:41:00            00:06:41            Maurice Ravel   Menuet antique                          Sean Chen, piano          Steinway           30029

05:47:00            00:11:31            Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto after the Easter Oratorio in D major                  Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua            Archiv   471150

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: In this edition of Concierto you’ll hear a tribute to Cuban composer Ernesto Lecuona with his Andalucía Suite for piano performed by Santiago Rodríguez, and tenor Juan Diego Flórez sings his popular song Siboney.

06:01:00 Ernesto Lecuona    Rapsodia Negra   Thomas Tirino, piano; Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra    Michael Bartos   BIS  754                                   

06:12:48 Ernesto Lecuona      Afro-Cuban Dances    Emilio Colón, cello; Nariaki Sugiura, piano    Klavier 11143                   

06:32:30 Ernesto Lecuona      Andalucia Suite    Santiago Rodriguez, piano    Elan  2206                                                   

06:54:00 Ernesto Lecuona      "Siboney"      Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra    Miguel Harth-Bedoya   Decca  000629502                          

07:01:00 Isaac Albéniz              Asturias      Pepe Romero, guitar    Decca   470477                        

07:08:16 Antonio Vivaldi           Guitar Concerto in D, RV 93    Pepe Romero, guitar; I Musici    Decca   0010413                                            

07:21:15 Heitor Villa-Lobos      Gavota-Chôro, from Suite populaire bresilienne   Pepe Romero, guitar    Philips  420245               

07:26:33 Heitor Villa-Lobos      Suite populaire brésilienne (Chorinho)    Pepe Romero, guitar;  Philips   420245               

07:34:21 Luigi Boccherini         Guitar Quintet No. 3 in Bb, G.447      Pepe Romero, guitar; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble    Philips  426092

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata No. 3 in C major BWV 1005: 4. Allegro Assai--Hilary Hahn, violin

Album: Hilary Hahn Plays Bach Sony Classical 62793 Music: 4:34

Poul Bjerager (arr Danish String Quartet): Easter Sunday/ Rasmus Strom: Polsk--Danish String Quartet

Album: Wood Works Dacapo 226081 Music: 4:22

Traditional (arr Nikolaj Busk): Sonderho Bridal Trilogy: Part III--Danish String Quartet Album: Wood Works Dacapo 226081 Music: 3:37

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Andrew Smith from El Paso, TX Time: 9:30

Puzzler Payoff: Franz Liszt: Piano Sonata in B minor, S. 178: 3. Allegro energico--Yuja Wang, piano

Album: Yuja Wang, Sonatas & Etudes Deutsche Grammophon 12534 Music: 10:58

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending--Hilary Hahn, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; Sir Colin Davis, conductor Album: Elgar: Violin Concerto Deutsche Grammophon 3026 Music: 16:12

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Pierre Attaingnant: Six Dances--VIDA Guitar Quartet: Chris Stell, Mark Eden, Amanda Cook, Mark Ashford, guitars Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 6:24

Johann Bernhard Bach: Overture in G minor, for violin, strings and basso continuo--Fredrik From, violin; Concerto Copenhagen; Lars Ulrik Mortensen, conductor Garrison Church, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 18:24

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 95 in c minor, Hob.I:95--New York Philharmonic; Xian Zhang, conductor

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 17:29

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality: Judy Ryder “How I got started in music”

Claude Debussy: Le petite negre – Walter Gieseking, piano (EMI 65855 CD) 1:34

Claude Debussy: Children’s Corner Suite: Doctor Gradus et Parnassus; Jimbo’s Lullaby; The little shepherd; Golliwog’s Cakewalk – Ivan Moravec, piano (Connoisseur Society 1866 LP) 2:16; 3:17; 2:12; 3:17

Claude Debussy arr. Tomita: Golliwog’s Cakewalk  – Isao Tomita, electronics (RCA 63588 CD) 2:55

Claude Debussy: Trois Chansons – The Swingle Singers (Virgin 45134 CD) 5:28

Claude Debussy: Cello Sonata: Serenade & Finale - Mstislav Rostropovich, cello; Benjamin Britten, piano (London 6237 LP) 7:11

Claude Debussy: La Cathédrale engloutie - Ivan Moravec, piano (Connoisseur Society 1866 LP) 6:
 

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone:   Max Steiner, The Early Years - Every Hollywood composer working today owes something to Max Steiner. We'll explore early scores by the man considered to be the father of orchestral film music, including King Kong and Gone With The Wind

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Finale from Gone With The Wind, 1939  Silva Screen Records SSD 1035   Max Steiner  The Westminster Philharmonic Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

Night and Day from The Gay Divorcee, 1934  Deutsche Grammophon 477 6124  Cole Porter  Boston Pops Orchestra/Arthur Fiedler, cond.

Cheek to Cheek from Top Hat, 1935  Sony 88883 78614 2  Irving Berlin  Fred Astaire, vocals/Leo Reisman and His Orchestra/Leo Reisman, cond.

Selections from King Kong, 1933  RCA 0136-2-RG  Max Steiner  National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Oasis from The Lost Patrol, 1934  Marco Polo 8.223870  Max Steiner  Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Main Title, Love Scene and Sancta Maria from The Informer, 1935  RCA 0136-2-RG  Max Steiner  The Ambrosian Singers/National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Charge from The Charge of the Light Brigade, 1936  Marco Polo 8.223608  Max Steiner  The Brandenburg Philharmonic Orchestra, Potsdam/Richard Kaufman, cond.

Symphonie Moderne from Four Wives, 1939  RCA 0136-2-RG  Max Steiner  Earl Wild, piano/London Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Apotheosis, Melanie's Death, Scarlett and Rhett, Tara from Gone With The Wind, 1939  RCA 88697 779352  Max Steiner  National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

On a Limb/Love Beginning from Virginia City, 1940  Marco Polo 8.223870  Max Steiner  Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Main Title from Gone With The Wind, 1939nd End Cast from Virginia City, 1940  Rhino Movie Music R2 72269  Max Steiner  The Warner Bros Studio Orchestra/Max Steiner, cond.

Main Title and End Cast from Virginia City, 1940  Marco Polo 8.223870  Max Steiner  Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Main Title, Love Scene and Finale from Now Voyager, 1942  RCA 0136-2-RG  Max Steiner  National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Suite from Casablanca, 1942  RCA 0136-2-RG  Max Steiner  National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Copland's "Duo"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Edvard Grieg’s Life

12:09:00            00:04:45            Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance                      Herbert Blomstedt         San Francisco Symphony     Decca   425857

12:16:00            00:11:12            Johannes Brahms          Minuet & Rondo from Serenade No. 2 Op 16                  Sir Charles Mackerras         Scottish Chamber Orchestra      Telarc   80522

12:30:00            00:05:05            Sir Arthur Sullivan          The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture                   Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields     Philips  434916

12:37:00            00:14:22            Dag Wirén         Serenade for Strings Op 11                   William Boughton          English String Orchestra            Nimbus 7020

12:52:00            00:03:19            Giovanni Gabrieli           Canzon on the 1st tone No. 1 à 8                                   National Brass Ensemble            OberlinMus       1504

12:56:00            00:02:58            Giovanni Gabrieli           Canzon per sonar on the 7th & 8th tones                                    National Brass Ensemble           OberlinMus       1504

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00            01:03:00            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat major                         Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   430099

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

14:06:00            00:08:44            Antonín Dvorák Rondo in G minor  Op 94           St Cecilia Academy Orchestra    Antonio Pappano           Han-Na Chang, cello      EMI      82390

14:18:00            00:13:11            Samuel Wesley Symphony No.  4 in D major                  Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9823

14:34:00            00:17:19            Manuel Infante   Andalusian Dances                                Sandra Shapiro, piano; Thomas Hecht, piano     Azica    1201

14:54:00            00:04:29            Steve Reich      Nagoya Marimbas                                 Bob Becker, marimba; James Preiss, marimba            Nonesuch         79430

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Copland's "Duo"

15:04:00            00:33:01            Aaron Copland  Billy the Kid                  David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony Orchestra            Argo     440639

15:41:00            00:09:58            Franz von Suppé           Poet and Peasant: Overture                   Zubin Mehta      Vienna Philharmonic     CBS     44932

15:53:00            00:06:47            Brian Dykstra    Old Powell Rag                         Katherine DeJongh, flute; Brian Dykstra, piano    Centaur 3161

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:22:23            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 35 in D major                 Jeannette Sorrell            Apollo's Fire     Koch Intl           7574

16:28:00            00:10:14            Ludwig van Beethoven   Consecration of the House Overture Op 124                   Claudio Abbado            Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         429762

16:43:00            00:10:37            Antonio Vivaldi  Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto in F major  Op 8         Academy St. Martin in Fields            Joshua Bell       Joshua Bell, violin         Sony    11013

16:55:00            00:05:33            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  6 in D major  Op 46                        George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      CBS/Sony         209

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:03:00            00:15:58            Morton Gould    A Symphonic Portrait of "Carousel"                    John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra  Philips  446404

17:22:00            00:11:02            Charles Wakefield Cadman        Dark Dancers of the Mardi Gras Northwest Sinfonietta            Christophe Chagnard     Joel Fan, piano Reference         134

17:37:00            00:14:04            Don Gillis          Symphony No. 5 1/2 'A Symphony for               Ronald Corp     New London Orchestra          Hyperion           67067

17:54:00            00:05:42            Vernon Duke     Autumn in New York                              Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano    E1 Music          7780

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Swing’s the Thing - Put on your zoot suit and your reet pleat because the hour celebrates the huge impact of the Big Band Era on Broadway and Hollywood musicals

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin  Nonesuch  979151-2

18:00:59  00:04:34  George and Ira Gershwin  I Got Rhythm  Judy Garland  Micky and Judy  Rhino  R271921

18:05:17  00:02:42  Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer  Jeepers Creepers  Louis Armstrong  American Songbook Series: Johnny Mercer  Smithsonian  RD048-11

18:07:53  00:00:47  Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  Plant You Now, Dig You Later  Kenneth Remo, Barbara Ashley  Pal Joey   1952 Studio Cast  Columbia  CK4364

18:08:37  00:02:16  Kurt Weill-Langston Hughes  Moon-Faced, Starry-Eyed  Catherine Zeta-Jones  Street Scene    English National Opera  Jay  Jay21232

18:11:06  00:00:53  Sam Coslow  Mr. Paganini  Martha Raye  Martha Raye  Legends  1000/5-6

18:11:56  00:02:25  L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green  I Can Cook, Too  Nancy Walker  Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free and On the Town  MCA  MCAD10280

18:14:32  00:02:20  Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn  I've Heard That Song Before  Betty Jane Rhodes  American Songbook Series: Jule Styne  Smithsonian  RD048-12

18:16:48  00:02:33  Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke  Swinging on a Star  Bing Crosby  American Songbook Series: James Van Heusen  Smithsonian  RD048-16

18:19:53  00:02:58  Frank Loesser  Rumble, Rumble, Rumble  Betty Hutton  Spotlight on Betty Hutton Capitol  7777-89942

18:23:17  00:03:12  Richard  Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  I Like to Recognize the Tune    Virginia O'Brien, June Allyson    That's Entertainment  Rhino  R272182

18:27:39  00:01:49  Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer  Blues in the Night  Jimmy Lunceford  Warner Bros.: 75 Years of Film Music  Rhino  R275287

18:29:56  00:02:04  Cole Porter  The Leader of the Big-Time Band  Kim Criswell    The Lorelei  Angel 7777-54802

18:32:20  00:01:06  Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen  Accentuate the Positive  Bing Crosby  American Songbook Series: Harold Arlen  Smithsonian  RD048-5

18:34:03  00:02:45  Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke  Road to Morocco  Bing Crosby, Bob Hope  Bob Hope and Friends: Put It There, Pal!  Jasmine  JASCD3578

18:37:01  00:02:03  George and Ira Gershwin  Nice Work If You Can Get It  Fred Astaire  Starring Fred Astaire  Masterworks  8888378614-2

18:39:28  00:01:50  Irving Berlin  Wild About You  New York Singers  Louisiana Purchase  DRG  94766

18:41:38  00:03:12  R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  Sing for Your Supper  Portia Nelson, Bibi Osterwald  The Boys From Syracuse    Studio Cast  Sony  SK53329

18:45:28  00:02:37  L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green  Do Do Re Do  Chorus  On the Town   1960 Studio Cast  Columbia            S31005

18:48:31  00:02:27  Hugh Martin  The Three B's  June Allyson, Gloria DeHaven, June Allyson  Best Foot Forward   Film Soundtrack       Rhino  RHM27774

18:51:32  00:01:28  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua  Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

18:53:23  00:00:32  Frank Loesser  Filler: Runyonland  Orchestra  Guys and Dolls   Original B'way Cast  Decca B'way  012-159112-2

18:53:52  00:02:57  Frank Loesser  Filler: If I Were a Bell  Isabel Bigley  Guys and Dolls Original B'way Cast  Decca B'way   012-159112-2

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:19:12            Johannes Brahms          Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56              Marin Alsop            London Philharmonic     Naxos   557430

19:23:00            00:31:04            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Violin Concerto No.  5 in A major           Berlin Philharmonic            Herbert von Karajan       Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin         DeutGram         4793449

19:57:00            00:01:58            Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 6                           Cypress String Quartet  Avie      2275

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00            00:39:56            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  6 in F major  Op 68      

20:50:00            00:07:34            Maurice Ravel   Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso              

21:03:00            00:14:28            Maurice Ravel   Valses nobles et sentimentales             

21:19:00            00:11:41            Maurice Ravel   La valse                       

21:34:00            00:24:56            Maurice Ravel   Mother Goose Ballet      Vladimir Ashkenazy       Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   430413

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Football is at our throats, and we toast what has become America’s leading sport’s pastime with Ernie Kovacs’s “Tom Swift”… “What it was was Football” by Andy Griffith… Second City’s “Football at the University of Chicago”; and a “Freudian Analysis of Football”…  Richard Howland-Bolton discusses “The Right Sort of Envy”
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:07:20            Richard Strauss Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 "Dreaming by                        Marc Albrecht            Strasbourg Philharmonic            PentaTone        5186310

23:09:00            00:10:06            Peter Tchaikovsky         Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42  Bavarian Radio Symphony        Mariss Jansons Nikolaj Znaider, violin    RCA     87454

23:21:00            00:14:24            Johannes Brahms          Adagio from Serenade No. 1 in D major  Op 11              Sir Charles Mackerras         Scottish Chamber Orchestra      Telarc   80522

23:37:00            00:06:33            Johann Nepomuk Hummel         Larghetto from Piano Trio No. 6 Op 93                           Trio Parnassus         MD+G  3307

23:43:00            00:09:53            Ludwig van Beethoven   Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 Mahler Chamber Orchestra            Leif Ove Andsnes          Leif Ove Andsnes, piano           Sony    542058

23:55:00            00:02:46            Felix Mendelssohn        Song without Words No. 25 in G major  Op 62                            Sergei Babayan, piano  Discover           920155

 