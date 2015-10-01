Brahms: The Piano Concertos —Daniel Barenboim, piano Berlin State Orchestra/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 4794899)

This summer 2015 release of the two great concertos by Johannes Brahms has drawn mixed reviews: The Guardian’s headline cites “a shared unevenness”, allmusic.com generally likes it, but bachtrack.com calls the September 2014 Berlin Festival concerts, during which this recording was made, “subdued”. Pianist Barenboim is old enough to be conductor Dudamel’s grandfather, but the two share South American heritage, helping explain—according to one reviewer—the fire brought to Brahms’s youthful Concerto No. 1. Another reviewer prefers No.2 to No. 1, but admits that the heft and power of the Berlin State Orchestra produces an ideal Brahms sound. You’ll have to judge for yourself!

