Program Guide 09-27-2015

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Conductor: Michael Tilson Thomas; Soloist: Gil Shaham, violin

00:04:00 00:23:52 Igor Stravinsky Agon Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Orchestra RCA 68865

00:30:00 00:21:25 Igor Stravinsky Violin Concerto in D major Stuttgart Radio Symphony Gianluigi Gelmetti Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin EMI 54248

00:54:00 00:32:42 Igor Stravinsky The Rite of Spring Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 9408

01:30:00 00:25:12 Igor Stravinsky Apollo Robert Craft London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 557502

CONCIERTO SALUTES HISPANIC & LATINO HERITAGE MONTH with Frank Dominguez

02:01:00 Arturo Sandoval: Andante cantabile, from Trumpet Concerto--Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA 62661

02:04:37 Leopold Mozart: Trumpet Concerto in D--Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA 62661

02:14:58 Joaquín Rodrigo: First movement from Concierto de Aranjuez--Manuel Barrueco, guitar; Philharmonia Orchestra Plácido Domingo EMI 56175

02:21:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Wie stark ist nicht dein Zauberton (How strong is your magic sound) from The Magic Flute--Plácido Domingo, tenor; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra CBS 42100

02:27:23 Pablo Casals: l cant dels ocells (The Song of the Birds)--Han-Na Chang, cello; Santa Cecilia Academy Orchestra of Rome Antonio Pappano EMI 82390

02:31:57 Johann Sebastian Bach: Bourrées I & II, from Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009--Pablo Casals, cello Pearl 0045

02:35:21 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C, BWV 1066--Marlboro Festival Orchestra Pablo Casals Sony 46253

03:01:00 Arturo Marquez: Danzon No. 2--Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555

03:11:39 Jakob Praetorius: Veni in hortum meum (I am come into my garden)--Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 00229890

03:15:10 Michael Praetorius: Nigra sum sed formosa (I am black but beautiful)--Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 00229890

03:19:28 Inocente Carreño: Margariteña--Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4777457

03:36:06 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1--Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309

03:52:02 Manuel de Zumaya: De Las Flores--Adam Lamotte, Lisa Grodin, violins; Paul Hale, cello; Craig Russell, guitar; Chanticleer Joseph Jennings Rhino 512746

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nicholas Underhill: Nocturne (1995) — Katherine DeJongh, flute; Polish National Chamber Orchestra of Slupsk/Bohdan Jarmolowicz (Centaur 2585) 5:56

Dolores White: Four Art Songs — Kimberly Jones, soprano; Dileep Gangolli, clarinet; Matthew Coley, marimba; Dianna Gould, piano (private CD) 15:29

Michael Leese: Music for Harp and Strings — Jocelyn Chang, Dilling harp; Laura Martin, Mary Beth Ions, violins; Nicole Divall, viola; Heidi Albert, cello (private CD) 12:10

Jack Gallagher: Ancient Evenings and Distant Music (1971) — Solaris Wind Quintet (Capstone 8677) 10:16

Daniel Mccarthy: Polarization for Symphonic Band (1993) — Indiana State University Wind Ensemble/John Boyd (Truemedia 94127) 6:35

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Peterhouse Partbooks, Vol. IV - The Blue Heron Ensemble and Scott Metcalfe are back with their incomparable series of performances from this treasure of early English Renaissance composition. Note: All of the music on this program comes from the recording Music from the Peterhouse Partbooks, Vol. 4 with Blue Heron directed by Scott Metcalfe. The recording is BHCD 1005

1 Ave cujus conceptio – Nicholas Ludford (8:51)

2 Kyrie Deus creator omnium – Sarum plainchant (2:27)

Missa Spes nostra – Robert Jones

3 Gloria (8:31)

4 Credo (9:07)

5 Sanctus (10:26)

6 Agnus Dei (8:37)

7 Stabat mater – Robert Hunt (17:51)

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: St. Michael - One of the defining events in Herbert Howells’ life was the death of his nine-year-old son, Michael, from polio in 1935. It had a profound effect on him, and many of his later works. As we approach the Feast of St. Michael on September 29, we’ll hear several of Howells’ works relating to both St. Michael, and his son Michael. And we’ll hear organ music from Coventry Cathedral…formally named St. Michael’s Cathedral



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: In Every Corner Sing! - Raising the roof with soulful and sonorous scores for choirs, congregations, solo singers and organs

WILLIAM WALTON: Antiphon –Polyphony (chorus); The Wallace Collection (brass)/Stephen Layton, conductor; James Vivian (1892 Willis/Hereford Cathedral, England) Hyperion 67330

GEORGE DYSON: Praise –King’s College Choir/Stephen Cleobury, director; Parker Ramsey (1968 Harrison/King’s College Chapel, Cambridge, England) Kings 004

ASHEIM & BERNTSEN: Lord God, with praise we come –Anne Lise Berntsen, mezzo-soprano; Nils Henrik Asheim (1787 Holzhey/Weissenau Abbey, Germany) Kirkelig Kulturverksted 136

ZOLTAN KODALY: Laudes Organi –Mendelssohn Club of Philadelphia/Alan Harler, conductor; Michael Stairs (2006 Dobson/Verizon Hall, Philadelphia, PA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 10/25/13)

DOMINICK ARGENTO: Let all the world in every corner sing --1980 AGO Convention Chorus/Philip Brunelle, conductor; John Ferguson, organist.

McNEIL ROBINSON: Festival Improvisation on a Theme of Dominick Argento –McNeil Robinson (1963 Casavant/Central Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/18/1980)

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00 00:06:34 Giovanni Palestrina Agnus Dei from Pope Marcellus Mass Simon Preston Westminster Abbey Choir Archiv 415517

08:12:00 00:20:16 Ignacio de Jerúsalem (attrib.): Polychoral Mass in D Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings Chanticleer Teldec 96353

08:34:00 00:22:13 Clément Janequin Messe "La Bataille" Dominique Visse Ensemble Clément Janequin Harm Mundi 2908304

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 30, 2015 - From the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York, today’s show features a virtuosic teenage recorder player (a rare breed in this country) who is not only an amazing musician, but also a formidable researcher of the Baroque era. Also, a 16-year-old pianist performs a Chopin favorite, and a young violinist shares a humorous tale of teenage romance

18-year-old violinist Lucas Stratmann (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from New York, New York, performs Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 28, by Camille Saint-Saëns (18351921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old pianist Elisabeth Tsai from Phenix City, Alabama, performs Andante spianato et grande polonaise brillante in E-flat major, Op. 22, Frédéric Chopin (18101849).

18-year-old recorder player Martin Bernstein from Brooklyn, New York, performs the first movement, Preludio: Allegro, and the second movement, Allemanda: Allegro, from Sonata in F major (originally E major), Op. 5, No. 11, by Arcangelo Corelli (16531713), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Megan Yip from Portland, Oregon, performs “Venezianisches Gondellied” (Venetian Boat Song) from Songs Without Words, Book 5, No. 5, by Felix Mendelssohn (18091847), arranged by Friedrich Grützmacher (18321903), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

15-year-old violinist Hannah White from Germantown, Wisconsin, joined by cellist Megan Yip and pianist Christopher O’Riley, performs Primavera Porteña from The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires by Astor Piazzolla (19211992).

Martin Bernstein performs Sonata No. 2 by Giovanni Battista Fontana (1580/91630), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet in F minor, Op. 95 "Serioso": 4. Larghetto espressivo Emerson String Quartet Album: Beethoven: Complete String Quartets DG 453811 Music: 4:11

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-flat Major Hob.: VIIe Alison Balsom, trumpet; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 14:53

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 61: 2. Larghetto; 3. Rondo. Razvan Stoica, violin; Romanian Radio Chamber Orchestra; Gerd Schaller, conductor Mihail Jora Concert Hall, Romanian Radio, Bucharest, Romania Music: 19:56

Kathy Edaakie: Too Attached Sweet Plantain: Orlando Wells, violin; Joe Deninzon, violin; Leo Grinhauz, cello; Edward Hardy, viola Grand Canyon Music Festival, Shrine of the Ages, Grand Canyon National Park, AZ Music: 2:47

Xavier Ben: Wandering Tree Sweet Plantain: Orlando Wells, violin; Joe Deninzon, violin; Leo Grinhauz, cello; Edward Hardy, viola Grand Canyon Music Festival, Shrine of the Ages, Grand Canyon National Park, AZ Music: 1:26

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Giacomo Puccini: Crisantemi Miro Quartet San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Temple Beth-El, San Antonio, TX Music: 6:35

Emily Doolittle: Falling Still Harriet Mackenzie, violin; English String Orchestra; Kenneth Woods, conductor LSO St Luke's, London, England Music: 5:01

Kyle Dawkins: Flight Georgia Guitar Quartet Pensacola Christian College, The Crowne Centre, Pensacola, FL Music: 3:49

Paul Hindemith: Symphony: Mathis der Maler Swiss Italian Orchestra; Lukasz Borowicz, conductor Stelio Molo Auditorium, Lugano, Switzerland Music: 26:44

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Van Cliburn

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No.1 in b-Flat Op 23 (1875)--Van Cliburn, piano; Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra/Kirill Kondrashin (Testament 1440 CD)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Song of the Lark Op 39 (1878)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60414)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No.3 in d Op 30 (1894-95)--Van Cliburn, piano; Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra/Kirill Kondrashin (Testament 1440 CD)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No.23 in g-Sharp (1910)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60414 CD)

Franz Liszt: Concert Etude No.3 in D-Flat ‘Un sospiro’ (1848)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 63613 CD)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat Op 119 No.4 (1892)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60414 CD)

Johannes Brahms: Waltz No.15 in A-Flat (1865)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60973 CD)

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No.2 in c-Sharp Op 64 (1847)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 6700206 CD)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical in f Op 94 "Air russe" (1823-28)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60973 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:05:00 00:04:50 Cyril Scott Lotus Land Op 47 Jack Richard Crossan, piano Cambria 1086

14:10:00 00:05:34 Albert W. Ketèlbey In a Persian Market Royal Philharmonic Eric Rogers Chorus Decca 444786

14:18:00 00:14:49 Sergei Taneyev Concert Suite: Theme & Variations Op 28 Philharmonia Orchestra Nicolai Malko David Oistrakh, violin EMI 65419

14:34:00 00:10:12 Johannes Brahms Rhapsody in B minor Op 79 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Azica 71214

14:45:00 00:10:02 Maurice Ravel Four Movements from Schumann's Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 79

15:00 VIOLINS OF HOPE CLEVELAND: Inaugural Concert of Silver Hall in the Maltz Performing Arts Center; The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Shlomo Mintz, violin; Thomas Hampson, narrator; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, Robert Porco, director – live from University Circle

15:12:00 00:05:12 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43

15:19:00 00:18:00 Arnold Schoenberg Kol Nidre

15:36:00 00:26:08 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor Op 64

16:09:00 00:06:26 Ernest Bloch Baal Shem: Nigun

16:20:00 00:15:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Massimo La Rosa, trombone – Lakewood Residency concert of May 24, 2014

16:43:00 00:16:55 Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20 Manfred Honeck

17:02:00 00:16:24 Ferdinand David Trombone Concertino in E flat major Op 4

17:19:00 00:12:45 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "From the Mountains" Op 292

17:36:00 00:09:00 Johann Strauss Jr Ritter Pázmán Waltz

17:46:00 00:08:11 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Overture

18:00 KEYNOTES with Bill O’Connell, highlights from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Competition: Evren Ozel, Senior Division Semi-finalist

Franz Schubert: Impromptu in B-Flat D 935/3

Leon Kirchner: Interlude II (2003)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude in b Op 25/10

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Kronos Quartet - Ground breakers, virtuousos, and commissioners of many of the world’s twentieth and twenty-first century string quartet masterpieces, the influence of the Kronos Quartet cannot be underestimated. We’ll talk with the musicians and feature a sampling of their luminous output over the years

Alan Dorsey: Whatever Happened to the Hoodoo Meat Bucket Kronos Quartet Reference Recordings 9 2:26

John Geist: Dark Razz Kronos Quartet Reference Recordings 9 3:39

Aleksandra Vrebalov: …hold me, neighbor, in this storm (excerpt) Kronos Quartet Nonesuch 518349 8:45

Harry Partch: U.S. Highball, “Did I ever ride freight trains- huh!” & “Leaving Little America, Wyo-ma”

Kronos Quartet; David Barron, narrator Nonesuch 79697 5:10

Peteris Vasks: String Quartet No. 4, II, Elegy Kronos Quartet Nonesuch 79695 7:22

John Zorn: Forbidden Fruit (excerpt) Kronos Quartet Nonesuch 79181 3:43

Steve Reich: Triple Quartet, II Kronos Quartet Nonesuch 79546 4:05

Dmitri Yanov-Yanovsky: Lachrimosa Kronos Quartet; Dawn Upshaw, ms. Nonesuch 79346 5:55

Television: Marquee Moon (excerpt) Kronos Quartet Elektra 60940 1:28

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:07:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Allegretto from Piano Concerto No. 19 Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4786763

23:09:00 00:08:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 1 Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724

23:20:00 00:02:09 Robert Schumann Die Lotosblume Op 25 Barbara Bonney, soprano; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 452898

23:22:00 00:08:45 John McLaughlin A Lotus on Irish Streams Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2019

23:30:00 00:04:50 Cyril Scott Lotus Land Op 47 Jack Richard Crossan, piano Cambria 1086

23:38:00 00:04:53 William Pursell Christ Looking Over Jerusalem Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434347

23:42:00 00:10:52 Toru Takemitsu Toward the Sea III for Alto Flute & Harp Aurèle Nicolet, flute; Naoko Yoshino, harp Philips 442012

23:55:00 00:03:10 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Italiana Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309