WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 09-27-2015

Published September 27, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Conductor: Michael Tilson Thomas; Soloist: Gil Shaham, violin

00:04:00            00:23:52            Igor Stravinsky  Agon                Michael Tilson Thomas  London Symphony Orchestra     RCA            68865

00:30:00            00:21:25            Igor Stravinsky  Violin Concerto in D major         Stuttgart Radio Symphony         Gianluigi Gelmetti            Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin EMI      54248

00:54:00            00:32:42            Igor Stravinsky  The Rite of Spring                     Neeme Järvi      Orch de la Suisse Romande            Chandos           9408

01:30:00            00:25:12            Igor Stravinsky  Apollo              Robert Craft      London Symphony Orchestra     Naxos   557502

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nicholas Underhill: Nocturne (1995) — Katherine DeJongh, flute; Polish National Chamber Orchestra of Slupsk/Bohdan Jarmolowicz (Centaur 2585) 5:56

Dolores White: Four Art Songs — Kimberly Jones, soprano; Dileep Gangolli, clarinet; Matthew Coley, marimba; Dianna Gould, piano (private CD) 15:29

Michael Leese: Music for Harp and Strings — Jocelyn Chang, Dilling harp; Laura Martin, Mary Beth Ions, violins; Nicole Divall, viola; Heidi Albert, cello (private CD) 12:10

Jack Gallagher: Ancient Evenings and Distant Music (1971) — Solaris Wind Quintet (Capstone 8677) 10:16

Daniel Mccarthy: Polarization for Symphonic Band (1993) — Indiana State University Wind Ensemble/John Boyd (Truemedia 94127) 6:35

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Peterhouse Partbooks, Vol. IV - The Blue Heron Ensemble and Scott Metcalfe are back with their incomparable series of performances from this treasure of early English Renaissance composition. Note: All of the music on this program comes from the recording Music from the Peterhouse Partbooks, Vol. 4 with Blue Heron directed by Scott Metcalfe. The recording is BHCD 1005

1 Ave cujus conceptio – Nicholas Ludford (8:51)

2 Kyrie Deus creator omnium – Sarum plainchant (2:27)

Missa Spes nostra – Robert Jones

3 Gloria (8:31)

4 Credo (9:07)

5 Sanctus (10:26)

6 Agnus Dei (8:37)

7 Stabat mater – Robert Hunt (17:51)

 

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: St. Michael -  One of the defining events in Herbert Howells’ life was the death of his nine-year-old son, Michael, from polio in 1935. It had a profound effect on him, and many of his later works.  As we approach the Feast of St. Michael on September 29, we’ll hear several of Howells’ works relating to both St. Michael, and his son Michael.  And we’ll hear organ music from Coventry Cathedral…formally named St. Michael’s Cathedral
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: In Every Corner Sing! - Raising the roof with soulful and sonorous scores for choirs, congregations, solo singers and organs

WILLIAM WALTON:  Antiphon –Polyphony (chorus); The Wallace Collection (brass)/Stephen Layton, conductor; James Vivian (1892 Willis/Hereford Cathedral, England) Hyperion 67330

GEORGE DYSON:  Praise –King’s College Choir/Stephen Cleobury, director; Parker Ramsey (1968 Harrison/King’s College Chapel, Cambridge, England) Kings 004

ASHEIM & BERNTSEN:  Lord God, with praise we come –Anne Lise Berntsen, mezzo-soprano; Nils Henrik Asheim (1787 Holzhey/Weissenau Abbey, Germany) Kirkelig Kulturverksted 136

ZOLTAN KODALY:  Laudes Organi –Mendelssohn Club of Philadelphia/Alan Harler, conductor; Michael Stairs (2006 Dobson/Verizon Hall, Philadelphia, PA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 10/25/13)

DOMINICK ARGENTO:  Let all the world in every corner sing --1980 AGO Convention Chorus/Philip Brunelle, conductor; John Ferguson, organist.

McNEIL ROBINSON:  Festival Improvisation on a Theme of Dominick Argento –McNeil Robinson (1963 Casavant/Central Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/18/1980)

 

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00            00:06:34            Giovanni Palestrina        Agnus Dei from Pope Marcellus Mass                Simon Preston            Westminster Abbey Choir          Archiv   415517

08:12:00            00:20:16            Ignacio de Jerúsalem     (attrib.): Polychoral Mass in D    Chanticleer Sinfonia       Joseph Jennings           Chanticleer        Teldec  96353

08:34:00            00:22:13            Clément Janequin          Messe "La Bataille"                    Dominique Visse           Ensemble Clément Janequin          Harm Mundi      2908304

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 30, 2015 - From the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York, today’s show features a virtuosic teenage recorder player (a rare breed in this country) who is not only an amazing musician, but also a formidable researcher of the Baroque era. Also, a 16-year-old pianist performs a Chopin favorite, and a young violinist shares a humorous tale of teenage romance

18-year-old violinist Lucas Stratmann (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from New York, New York, performs Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 28, by Camille Saint-Saëns (18351921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old pianist Elisabeth Tsai from Phenix City, Alabama, performs Andante spianato et grande polonaise brillante in E-flat major, Op. 22, Frédéric Chopin (18101849).

18-year-old recorder player Martin Bernstein from Brooklyn, New York, performs the first movement, Preludio: Allegro, and the second movement, Allemanda: Allegro, from Sonata in F major (originally E major), Op. 5, No. 11, by Arcangelo Corelli (16531713), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Megan Yip from Portland, Oregon, performs “Venezianisches Gondellied” (Venetian Boat Song) from Songs Without Words, Book 5, No. 5, by Felix Mendelssohn (18091847), arranged by Friedrich Grützmacher (18321903), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

15-year-old violinist Hannah White from Germantown, Wisconsin, joined by cellist Megan Yip and pianist Christopher O’Riley, performs Primavera Porteña from The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires by Astor Piazzolla (19211992).

Martin Bernstein performs Sonata No. 2 by Giovanni Battista Fontana (1580/91630), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet in F minor, Op. 95 "Serioso": 4. Larghetto espressivo Emerson String Quartet  Album: Beethoven: Complete String Quartets  DG 453811  Music: 4:11

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-flat Major Hob.: VIIe  Alison Balsom, trumpet; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor  Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 14:53

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 61: 2. Larghetto; 3. Rondo.  Razvan Stoica, violin; Romanian Radio Chamber Orchestra; Gerd Schaller, conductor Mihail Jora Concert Hall, Romanian Radio, Bucharest, Romania  Music: 19:56

Kathy Edaakie: Too Attached  Sweet Plantain: Orlando Wells, violin; Joe Deninzon, violin; Leo Grinhauz, cello; Edward Hardy, viola Grand Canyon Music Festival, Shrine of the Ages, Grand Canyon National Park, AZ  Music: 2:47

Xavier Ben: Wandering Tree  Sweet Plantain: Orlando Wells, violin; Joe Deninzon, violin; Leo Grinhauz, cello; Edward Hardy, viola Grand Canyon Music Festival, Shrine of the Ages, Grand Canyon National Park, AZ  Music: 1:26

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Giacomo Puccini: Crisantemi  Miro Quartet  San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Temple Beth-El, San Antonio, TX  Music: 6:35

Emily Doolittle: Falling Still  Harriet Mackenzie, violin; English String Orchestra; Kenneth Woods, conductor  LSO St Luke's, London, England  Music: 5:01

Kyle Dawkins: Flight Georgia Guitar Quartet  Pensacola Christian College, The Crowne Centre, Pensacola, FL  Music: 3:49

Paul Hindemith: Symphony: Mathis der Maler  Swiss Italian Orchestra; Lukasz Borowicz, conductor  Stelio Molo Auditorium, Lugano, Switzerland  Music: 26:44

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Van Cliburn

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No.1 in b-Flat Op 23 (1875)--Van Cliburn, piano; Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra/Kirill Kondrashin (Testament 1440 CD)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Song of the Lark Op 39 (1878)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60414)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No.3 in d Op 30 (1894-95)--Van Cliburn, piano; Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra/Kirill Kondrashin (Testament 1440 CD)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No.23 in g-Sharp (1910)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60414 CD)

Franz Liszt: Concert Etude No.3 in D-Flat ‘Un sospiro’ (1848)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 63613 CD)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat Op 119 No.4 (1892)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60414 CD)

Johannes Brahms: Waltz No.15 in A-Flat (1865)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60973 CD)

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No.2 in c-Sharp Op 64 (1847)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 6700206 CD)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical in f Op 94 "Air russe" (1823-28)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60973 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:05:00            00:04:50            Cyril Scott         Lotus Land Op 47                                  Jack Richard Crossan, piano            Cambria            1086

14:10:00            00:05:34            Albert W. Ketèlbey        In a Persian Market        Royal Philharmonic        Eric Rogers            Chorus  Decca   444786

14:18:00            00:14:49            Sergei Taneyev Concert Suite: Theme & Variations Op 28           Philharmonia Orchestra            Nicolai Malko    David Oistrakh, violin    EMI      65419

14:34:00            00:10:12            Johannes Brahms          Rhapsody in B minor  Op 79                              Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano      Azica    71214

14:45:00            00:10:02            Maurice Ravel   Four Movements from Schumann's                    Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra            Reference         79

 

15:00 VIOLINS OF HOPE CLEVELAND: Inaugural Concert of Silver Hall in the Maltz Performing Arts Center; The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Shlomo Mintz, violin; Thomas Hampson, narrator; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, Robert Porco, director – live from University Circle

15:12:00            00:05:12            Ludwig van Beethoven   The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43   

15:19:00            00:18:00            Arnold Schoenberg       Kol Nidre         

15:36:00            00:26:08            Felix Mendelssohn        Violin Concerto in E minor  Op 64

16:09:00            00:06:26            Ernest Bloch     Baal Shem: Nigun         

16:20:00            00:15:06            Ludwig van Beethoven   Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72   

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Massimo La Rosa, trombone – Lakewood Residency concert of May 24, 2014

16:43:00            00:16:55            Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20                        Manfred Honeck

17:02:00            00:16:24            Ferdinand David            Trombone Concertino in E flat major  Op 4        

17:19:00            00:12:45            Johann Strauss Jr         Waltz "From the Mountains" Op 292      

17:36:00            00:09:00            Johann Strauss Jr         Ritter Pázmán Waltz                  

17:46:00            00:08:11            Johann Strauss Jr         Die Fledermaus: Overture

 

18:00 KEYNOTES with Bill O’Connell, highlights from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Competition: Evren Ozel, Senior Division Semi-finalist

Franz Schubert: Impromptu in B-Flat D 935/3

Leon Kirchner: Interlude II (2003)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude in b Op 25/10

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

CONCIERTO SALUTES HISPANIC & LATINO HERITAGE MONTH with Frank Dominguez

19:01:00 Arturo Sandoval: Andante cantabile, from Trumpet Concerto--Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra     Luis Haza      RCA 62661                            

19:04:37 Leopold Mozart:  Trumpet Concerto in D--Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra    Luis Haza   RCA 62661                          

19:14:58 Joaquín Rodrigo: First movement from Concierto de Aranjuez--Manuel Barrueco, guitar;  Philharmonia Orchestra     Plácido Domingo    EMI 56175                            

19:21:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Wie stark ist nicht dein Zauberton (How strong is your magic sound) from The Magic Flute--Plácido Domingo, tenor;   Royal Philharmonic Orchestra CBS 42100                    

19:27:23 Pablo Casals: l cant dels ocells (The Song of the Birds)--Han-Na Chang, cello; Santa Cecilia Academy Orchestra of Rome     Antonio Pappano    EMI 82390                                            

19:31:57 Johann Sebastian Bach: Bourrées I & II, from Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009--Pablo Casals, cello Pearl 0045              

19:35:21 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C, BWV 1066--Marlboro Festival Orchestra     Pablo Casals   Sony 46253

20:01:00 Arturo Marquez: Danzon No. 2--Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra   Sony 75555

20:11:39 Jakob Praetorius: Veni in hortum meum (I am come into my garden)--Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble     Pablo Heras-Casado   Archiv 00229890

20:15:10 Michael Praetorius: Nigra sum sed formosa (I am black but beautiful)--Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble     Pablo Heras-Casado   Archiv 00229890     

20:19:28 Inocente Carreño: Margariteña--Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela      Gustavo Dudamel    DeutGram  4777457

20:36:06 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1--Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos    Telarc  80309         

20:52:02 Manuel de Zumaya: De Las Flores--Adam Lamotte, Lisa Grodin, violins; Paul Hale, cello; Craig Russell, guitar; Chanticleer   Joseph Jennings    Rhino  512746 

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Kronos Quartet - Ground breakers, virtuousos, and commissioners of many of the world’s twentieth and twenty-first century string quartet masterpieces, the influence of the Kronos Quartet cannot be underestimated. We’ll talk with the musicians and feature a sampling of their luminous output over the years

Alan Dorsey: Whatever Happened to the Hoodoo Meat Bucket  Kronos Quartet Reference Recordings 9 2:26

John Geist: Dark Razz  Kronos Quartet   Reference Recordings 9  3:39

Aleksandra Vrebalov: …hold me, neighbor, in this storm (excerpt)  Kronos Quartet  Nonesuch 518349 8:45

Harry Partch: U.S. Highball, “Did I ever ride freight trains- huh!” & “Leaving Little   America, Wyo-ma”

Kronos Quartet; David Barron, narrator  Nonesuch 79697  5:10

Peteris Vasks: String Quartet No. 4, II, Elegy  Kronos Quartet  Nonesuch 79695  7:22

John Zorn: Forbidden Fruit (excerpt)  Kronos Quartet  Nonesuch 79181  3:43

Steve Reich: Triple Quartet, II  Kronos Quartet  Nonesuch 79546  4:05

Dmitri Yanov-Yanovsky: Lachrimosa  Kronos Quartet; Dawn Upshaw, ms.  Nonesuch 79346  5:55

Television: Marquee Moon (excerpt)  Kronos Quartet  Elektra 60940  1:28

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:07:47            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Allegretto from Piano Concerto No. 19   Cleveland Orchestra            Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano   Decca   4786763

23:09:00            00:08:53            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 1                                Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl           7724

23:20:00            00:02:09            Robert Schumann          Die Lotosblume Op 25                           Barbara Bonney, soprano; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano         Decca   452898

23:22:00            00:08:45            John McLaughlin           A Lotus on Irish Streams                                    Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano            Oxingale           2019

23:30:00            00:04:50            Cyril Scott         Lotus Land Op 47                                  Jack Richard Crossan, piano            Cambria            1086

23:38:00            00:04:53            William Pursell   Christ Looking Over Jerusalem               Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra          Mercury            434347

23:42:00            00:10:52            Toru Takemitsu  Toward the Sea III for Alto Flute & Harp                          Aurèle Nicolet, flute; Naoko Yoshino, harp     Philips  442012

23:55:00            00:03:10            Ottorino Respighi          Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Italiana             Jesús López-Cobos            Lausanne Chamber Orchestra     Telarc   80309

 