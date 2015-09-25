Program Guide 09-25-2015

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:27:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat major Op 16 Radu Lupu, piano; Han de Vries, oboe; George Pieterson, clarinet; Vicente Zarzo, horn; Brian Pollard, bassoon Decca 414291

00:31:00 00:29:55 Dmitri Shostakovich Cello Concerto No. 1 in E flat major Op 107 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 80724

01:03:00 00:46:50 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Ballet Music English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Ursula Connors, soprano; Ambrosian Singers EMI 65732

01:52:00 00:33:54 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 31 in D major Sir Charles Mackerras Orchestra of St Luke's Telarc 80156

02:28:00 00:29:04 John Adams Century Rolls Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Emanuel Ax, piano Nonesuch 79607

02:59:00 00:45:18 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Tudor Portraits New Philharmonia Orchestra Sir David Willcocks Elizabeth Bainbridge, alto; John Carol Case, baritone; Bach Choir EMI 64722

03:46:00 00:23:24 Franz Schubert Sonata in a 'Arpeggione' Yuri Bashmet, viola; Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795096

04:11:00 00:37:30 Max Bruch Serenade for Violin & Orchestra Op 75 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Salvatore Accardo, violin Philips 438748

04:50:00 00:28:18 Volkmar Andreae Symphony in C major Op 31 Marc Andreae Bournemouth Symphony Guild 7377

05:20:00 00:17:31 Richard Wagner A Siegfried Idyll Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Teldec 24224

05:39:00 00:06:36 Antonín Dvorák Two Waltzes from Op 54 Chilingirian Quartet Duncan McTier, double bass Chandos 8874

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:08:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 90 Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66253

06:19:00 00:08:29 Michel Pignolet de Montéclair Cinquiéme Suite "La Guerre" Les Délices Debra Nagy, oboe Délices 2012

06:31:00 00:10:01 Alan Hovhaness Andante from Symphony No. 48 Op 355 Gerard Schwarz Eastern Music Festival Orch Naxos 559755

06:43:00 00:07:34 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 433515

06:51:00 00:02:03 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Jet Song Canadian Brass RCA 68633

06:55:00 00:03:52 Johannes Hanssen Valdres March Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7502

07:05:00 00:05:02 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture Raymond Leppard English Chamber Orchestra EMI 65732

07:10:00 00:07:19 Jean Sibelius Finale from Violin Concerto Op 47 Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Joshua Bell, violin Sony 65949

07:20:00 00:05:07 Glenn Gould So You Want to Write a Fugue? Juilliard String Quartet Vladimir Golschmann Elizabeth Benson-Guy, soprano; Anita Darian, mezzo-soprano; Charles Bressler, tenor; Donald Gramm, baritone Sony 52679

07:29:00 00:05:23 Maurice Ravel Jeux d'eau Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4793449

07:40:00 00:08:16 George Frideric Handel Suite for Trumpet & Strings in D major Philharmonia Orchestra Claudio Scimone Bibi Black, trumpet EMI 54620

07:51:00 00:04:08 Peter Boyer Silver Fanfare Peter Boyer London Philharmonic Naxos 559769

07:57:00 00:02:12 Jennifer Higdon Echo Dash Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano DeutGram 19103

08:07:00 00:06:16 Franz Schubert Finale from Piano Quintet Emanuel Ax, piano; Pamela Frank, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass; Rebecca Young, viola Sony 61964

08:15:00 00:08:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 1 Op 138 Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364

08:25:00 00:04:29 Nicolò Paganini Perpetual Motion Op 11 Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger Wynton Marsalis, cornet Sony 60804

08:33:00 00:04:09 George Frideric Handel Messiah: All we like sheep Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2208

08:40:00 00:07:55 Georg Philipp Telemann Suite from 'Tafelmusik' Part 3 Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Reference 2101

08:49:00 00:02:04 Irving Berlin Cheek to Cheek Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

08:52:00 00:03:39 Irving Berlin Change Partners Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445

08:57:00 00:03:25 Dmitri Shostakovich Tahiti Trot 'Tea for Two' Op 16 Mariss Jansons Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55601

09:05:00 00:13:05 Franz Schubert Rondo in A major Martha Argerich, piano; Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 4795096

09:22:00 00:03:05 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Gaby Casadesus, piano; Philippe Entremont, piano Sony 752307

09:28:00 00:02:53 Frederick Hollander Sabrina: Main Title Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 422

09:34:00 00:03:47 Alexander Voormolen Baron Hop Suite No. 1: March Matthias Bamert The Hague Philharmonic Chandos 9815

09:58:00 00:02:31 Igor Stravinsky Pétrouchka: Russian Dance Semyon Bychkov Orchestra of Paris Philips 432145

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:02:02 Dmitri Shostakovich Michurin: Waltz Op 78 Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257

10:02:00 00:02:10 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Galop Op 97 Riccardo Chailly Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 452597

10:04:00 00:07:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Piano Trio No. 5 Op 70 Julian Rachlin, violin; Mischa Maisky, cello; Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795096

10:12:00 00:02:51 Franz Liszt Two Concert Etudes: Gnomenreigen Murray Perahia, piano Sony 63380

10:14:00 00:05:09 Enrique Granados Spanish Dance No. 5 in E minor Op 5 Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579

10:20:00 00:12:26 Pablo de Sarasate Carmen Fantasy Op 25 Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Gil Shaham, violin Canary 7

10:51:00 00:24:35 Dmitri Shostakovich Piano Concerto No. 1 in C minor Op 35 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Alain Lefèvre, piano; Paul Archibald, trumpet Analekta 9283

11:17:00 00:08:59 Carl Maria von Weber Euryanthe: Overture Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8766

11:29:00 00:09:01 Georg Philipp Telemann Flute Concerto in G major Berlin Baroque Soloists Rainer Kussmaul Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 57397

11:40:00 00:07:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: Overture Karl Böhm Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

11:48:00 00:10:36 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 101 Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

12:09:00 00:05:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Festive Overture Op 96 Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 13458

12:16:00 00:04:30 Jean Sibelius Andante festivo Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9227

12:23:00 00:06:54 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333

12:33:00 00:08:46 David Popper Hungarian Rhapsody Op 68 Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Matthew Allen, cello Telarc 80745

12:43:00 00:11:55 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: Finale Op 35 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 4787779

12:56:00 00:03:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Gypsy Rondo from Piano Trio No. 39 Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Dorian 90164

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:45:18 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Tudor Portraits New Philharmonia Orchestra Sir David Willcocks Elizabeth Bainbridge, alto; John Carol Case, baritone; Bach Choir EMI 64722

13:49:00 00:10:21 George Butterworth Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:43 Percy Grainger Handel in the Strand Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

14:04:00 00:02:55 George Frideric Handel Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 6584

14:08:00 00:16:31 Jean-Philippe Rameau Concert No. 6 en sextuor Christophe Rousset Les Talens Lyriques Decca 1845

14:27:00 00:11:19 Franz Schubert Allegro from 'Arpeggione' Sonata Yuri Bashmet, viola; Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795096

14:43:00 00:12:23 John Adams The Chairman Dances David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 444454

14:56:00 00:03:22 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Gavotte Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie Avie 2171

15:04:00 00:19:53 Dmitri Shostakovich Moscow-Cheryomushki: Suite Op 105 Riccardo Chailly Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 452597

15:28:00 00:11:33 Dmitri Kabalevsky Rhapsody on "School Years" Op 75 NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658

15:42:00 00:07:43 Eduard Tubin Festive Prelude Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony Bis 286

15:51:00 00:05:24 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: The Birth of Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

15:58:00 00:05:00 Witold Lutoslawski Variations on Theme by Paganini Gabriela Montero, piano; Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795096

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25

16:07:00 00:02:33 Robert Schumann Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei Op 15 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795096

16:13:00 00:10:40 Dmitri Shostakovich Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 47 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 70904

16:28:00 00:07:22 Dmitri Shostakovich Piano Concerto No. 2 in F major Op 102 Chicago Symphony Orchestra James Levine Yefim Bronfman, piano Disney 60986

16:37:00 00:02:06 Dmitri Shostakovich Prelude & Fugue No. 2 in A minor Op 87 Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1469

16:41:00 00:08:33 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 29 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 449967

16:52:00 00:03:18 Ulrich Rühl Imprisoned Waltz NW German Chamber Soloists MD+G 6100914

16:57:00 00:02:15 Dmitri Shostakovich The Golden Age: Polka Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

17:05:00 00:04:43 Claude Debussy King Lear: Fanfare & Le Sommeil de Lear Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 72095

17:29:00 00:05:32 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Love's Labour's Lost: Sarabande Op 167 Andrew Mogrelia Malmö Symphony Orchestra Naxos 572823

17:34:00 00:03:08 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Love's Labour's Lost: Spanish Dance Op 167 Andrew Mogrelia Malmö Symphony Orchestra Naxos 572823

17:40:00 00:06:03 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Chaconne Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714

17:47:00 00:01:59 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Indes Galantes: Air des Esclaves Les Délices Délices 2013

17:52:00 00:02:47 Arthur Pryor The Whistler and His Dog Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067

17:57:00 00:02:37 Gilbert & Sullivan The Pirates of Penzance: With catlike Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Nicholas Folwell, baritone; Men of; Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc 80353

DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:13:31 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 1 Op 84 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8730

18:25:00 00:09:16 Dmitri Shostakovich Overture on Russian & Kirghiz Folk Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Brilliant 6735

18:36:00 00:05:50 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Romance Op 97 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Emmanuelle Boisvert, violin Chandos 9227

18:44:00 00:06:36 Dmitri Shostakovich Finale from Symphony No. 6 Op 54 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2013

18:54:00 00:03:55 Dmitri Shostakovich Prelude & Fugue No. 21 in B flat major Op 87 Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1469

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:57 Václav Pichl Symphony in D major Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9740

19:21:00 00:33:53 Johannes Brahms Concerto for Violin & Cello in A minor Op 102 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Gil Shaham, violin; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 469529

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:04:44 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773

20:09:00 00:47:00 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 47 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80067

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: End of Time

21:04:00 00:52:09 Olivier Messiaen Quartet for the End of Time Gil Shaham, violin; Paul Meyer, clarinet; Jian Wang, cello; Myung-Whun Chung, piano DeutGram 469052

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Guarding the Patient-Physician Relationship in the Midst of Science. Steven J. Stack, President of the American Medical Association

22:57:00 00:01:42 Tylman Susato The Danserye: La Mourisque Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 436131

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:06:04 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Introduction Op 97 Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Brilliant 6735

23:08:00 00:11:13 Peter Tchaikovsky Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48 Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

23:21:00 00:06:00 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478

23:27:00 00:09:40 Johann Friedrich Fasch Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings in D minor Ludwig Güttler Virtuosi Saxoniae Capriccio 10218

23:39:00 00:07:13 Dmitri Shostakovich Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 102 BBC Symphony Orchestra Hugh Wolff Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460503

23:46:00 00:08:06 John Corigliano Voyage for Flute & Strings I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Paul Edmund-Davies, flute Telarc 80421

23:56:00 00:02:50 John Dowland Lacrimae Pavan Sylvain Bergeron, lute Atma 2650

23:57:00 00:01:58 Frédéric Chopin .Prelude No. 4 in E minor Op 28 Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9848