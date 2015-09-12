Program Guide 09-12-2015

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:32:38 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Suite Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

00:37:00 00:22:38 Johannes Brahms Violin Sonata No. 3 in D minor Op 108 Vladimir Spivakov, violin; Alexander Ghindin, piano Capriccio 71082

01:02:00 00:30:19 Leonard Bernstein Serenade after Plato's 'Symposium' Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Joshua Bell, violin Sony 89358

01:34:00 00:33:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 10 in F major Vienna Chamber Ensemble Denon 9883

02:09:00 01:19:33 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 8 in E flat major BBC Scottish Symphony Donald Runnicles Edinburgh Festival Chorus; Hillevi Martinpelto, soprano; Nicole Cabell, soprano; Katarina Karnéus, mezzo-sop; See "MUSIC CUT ANALYSES" BBC 330

03:30:00 00:31:04 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C major Op 48 East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784

04:03:00 00:14:08 Darius Milhaud Suite provençale Op 152 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 7031

04:19:00 00:31:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Incidental Music Op 84 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Cheryl Studer, soprano; Bruno Ganz, speaker DeutGram 435617

04:52:00 00:27:10 Sir William Walton Symphony No. 2 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46732

05:21:00 00:18:03 Heitor Villa-Lobos Concerto for Guitar & Small Orchestra London Symphony Orchestra Luis Garcia-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar PentaTone 202

05:41:00 00:07:03 Jacques Offenbach Monsieur et Madame Denis: Overture Antonio de Almeida Philharmonia Orchestra Philips 422057

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo, from Suite for Strings No. 1--Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4777457

06:07:58 Francisco Tárrega: Romance--Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 56418

06:10:41 Vincenzo Bellini: Norma: Casta diva--Montserrat Caballé, soprano RCA 23675

06:17:26 Franz Lehár: Giuditta: Meine Lippen, sie küssen so heiss--Montserrat Martí; Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez RCA 29646

06:22:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Le Nozze di Figaro: Sull aira?...Che soave zeffiretto--Montserrat Caballé, Montserrat Martí; sopranos; Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez RCA 29646

06:28:46 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto Madrigal--Pepe Romero, Ángel Romero, guitars; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 420800

07:00:50 Paquito D'Rivera: The Cape Cod Files Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harmonia Mundi 907508

07:24:38 Deodat De Severac: Cerdana:5 études pittoresque pour le piano; No. 2: Les fêtes (Souvenir de Puigcerda)--Jordi Masó Naxos 555855

07:34:43 Juan Crisostomo Arriaga : Symphony in D--Algarve Orchestra Alvaro Cassuto Naxos 557207

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Leopold Stokowski): Sarabande (Violin Partita in B minor, BWV 1002)--Leopold Stokowski and His Symphony Orchestra Album: Stokowski Plays Bach EMI 69072 Music: 4:33

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude and Fugue in A Minor, Book II, BWV 889--Arsenii Mun, piano The Cliburn, Ed Landreth Hall, TCU, Fort Worth, TX Music: 3:57

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Leopold Stokowski): Toccata and Fugue in D minor--Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 14:57

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Andy Zerman from New York, NY Time: 7:10

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Beau Soir--Renée Fleming, soprano; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Album: Night Songs Decca 467697 Music: 2:46

Richard Wagner: Prelude and Liebestod, from Tristan und Isolde--Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Thomas Dausgaard, conductor Koncerthuset, Danish Radio Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 17:21

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 in B flat: 4. Finale. Presto--Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Royce Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 4:24

Robert Schumann: Erste Begegnung

Michael Gordon: Cinnamon

Faraualla: Riki Tiki Tavi

Stephen Foster (arr. Robert Lau): Beautiful Dreamer

Albert E. Brumley (arr Jim Papoulis): I'll Fly Away--Young People's Chorus of New York City; Francisco Nunez, conductor Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 26:27

Yuko Uebayashi: Misericordia for Flute and String Quartet: Movements 1-3, 10--Carol Wincenc, flute; Andres Cardenes, violin; Erica Kiesewetter, violin; Susan Dubois, viola; Stephen Balderston, cello Round Top Festival Institute, Edythe Bates Old Chapel, Round Top, TX Music: 13:04

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Pianists I wish I had known 3 with Zsolt Bognar

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C Major Kk.515 - Clara Haskil, piano (Westminster 471214 CD) 2:43

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata for violin & piano K454: First movement – Arthur Grumiaux, violin; Clara Haskil, piano (Melodram 18001 CD) 5:26

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.18 Op.31/3: Adagio - Clara Haskil, piano (Philips 420088 CD) 6:08

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for piano & orchestra No.20 in D Minor: Rondo - Clara Haskil, piano; Orchestre des Concerts Lamoureux/Igor Markevitch (Philips 426965 CD) 7:03

Sergei Prokofiev: Toccata, Op.11 – Martha Argerich, piano (DG 111962 CD) 4:09

Alberto Ginastera: Dansas argentinas - Martha Argerich, piano (EMI 134923 CD) 6:54

Maurice Ravel: Jeux d’eau - Martha Argerich, piano (DG 111962 CD) 5:27

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G: III Presto – Martha Argerich, piano; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (Great Pianists 456700 CD) 3:55

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Inside the Orchestra - We'll hear from people who actually make the music you hear on film soundtracks. Edmund Stone talks with four musicians who play in studio orchestras including percussionist Don Williams, brother of composer John Williams

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Theme from Sleeping With The Enemy, 1991 Cambria CD-1194 Jerry Goldsmith Louise DiTullio, flute/Sinfonia Toronto/Ronald Royer, cond.

Andante from Concerto for Violin and Orchestra No. 2, Op. 63 used in Analyze This, 1999 Deutsche Grammophon 447 758-2 Serge Prokofiev Gil Shaham, violin/London Symphony Orchestra/Andre Previn, cond.

Lord of the Violin from Wrongfully Accused, 1998 Intrada Special Collection Volume 162 Bill Conti Bruce Dukov, violin/original soundtrack/ Bill Conti, cond.

Who Will Join Me on the Dung Heap? From Ice Age 2: The Meltdown, 2006 Varese Sarabande 302 066 725 2 John Powell Bruce Dukov, violin/The Hollywood Studio Symphony/ Pete Anthony, cond.

Rosewood from Rosewood, 1997 Sony Classical SK 63031 John Williams Bruce Dukov, violin/original soundtrack/ John Williams, cond.

Mr. E's Dance Card from Batman Forever, 1995 Atlantic 82776-2 Elliot Goldenthal Bruce Dukov, violin/original soundtrack/Jonathan Sheffer, cond.

Tsimtsum from Life of Pi, 2012 Sony Classical 88725 477252 Mychael Danna original soundtrack/Mike Nowak, cond.

Main Title from Rudy, 1993 Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 Jerry Goldsmith Louise DiTullio, flute/original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Bringing Joey Home, and Bonding from War Horse, 2011 Sony Classical 88698 975282 John Williams Louise DiTullio, flute/original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Two Socks - The Wolf Theme from Dances With Wolves, 1990 Epic ZK 46982 John Barry Louise DiTullio, flute/original soundtrack/John Barry, cond.

In the Half-Light of the Canyon from A River Runs Through It, 1990 Milan 7313 35631-2 Mark Isham Louise DiTullio, flute/original soundtrack/Ken Kugler, cond.

Love Theme from Dances With Wolves, 1990 Epic ZK 46982 Mark Isham Louise DiTullio, flute/original soundtrack/John Barry, cond.

Theme from Sleeping With The Enemy, 1991 Cambria CD-1194 Jerry Goldsmith Louise DiTullio, flute/Sinfonia Toronto/Ronald Royer, cond.

Among the Clouds from Always, 1990 MCA Records MCAD 8036 John Williams James Thatcher, horn/original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Pre-Main Titles and Main Title from Wyatt Earp, 1994 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1250 James Newton Howard James Thatcher, horn/original soundtrack/Martin Paich, cond.

The Cornfield and The Place Where Dreams Come True from Field of Dreams, 1989 Novus 3060-2-N James Horner original soundtrack/original soundtrack/ James Horner, cond.

Scherzo For Motorcycle and Orchestra from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, 1989 Warner Bros 25883-2 John Williams Don Williams, percussion/original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Escape/Chase/Saying Goodbye from E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, 1982 MCA Records 088 112 819-2 John Williams Don Williams, percussion/original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Main Chase from City Slickers II The Legend of Curly's Gold, 1994 Columbia Records CK 66183 Marc Shaiman Don Williams, percussion/original soundtrack/ Mars Shaiman, cond.

Death of Titanic from Titanic, 1997 Sony Classical SK 63213 James Horner Don Williams, percussion/original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

Escape/Chase/Saying Goodbye from E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, 1982 MCA Records 088 112 819-2 John Williams Don Williams, percussion/original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: The Schumann’s In Love; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Zoltán Kodály & The Story of Háry János

12:08:00 00:14:08 Darius Milhaud Suite provençale Op 152 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 7031

12:24:00 00:17:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 13 in G major Chamber Players of Canada Atma 2532

12:43:00 00:08:26 Franz Waxman Rebecca: Suite John Mauceri Danish National Symphony Toccata 241

12:54:00 00:04:23 Maurice Ravel Valse noble et sentimentale No. 7 Vladimir Spivakov, violin; Sergei Bezrodny, piano RCA 60861

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 01:19:33 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 8 in E flat major BBC Scottish Symphony Donald Runnicles Edinburgh Festival Chorus; Hillevi Martinpelto, soprano; Nicole Cabell, soprano; Katarina Karnéus, mezzo-soprano; et al. BBC 330

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

14:24:00 00:09:29 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 9 in E flat minor Mitsuko Uchida, piano Philips 456572

14:37:00 00:12:18 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 in A flat major Op 45 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8589

14:51:00 00:08:31 Alexander Glazunov Concert Waltz No. 1 in D major Op 47 Lawrence Leighton Smith Moscow Philharmonic Sheffield 27

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: The Schumann’s In Love



15:03:00 00:31:44 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 6 in C major Thomas Zehetmair Northern Sinfonia Avie 2224

15:38:00 00:09:33 Johan Halvorsen Dances from 'Mascarade' Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584

15:50:00 00:10:32 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Wagner's Tannhäuser Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:03:00 00:09:43 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425405

16:16:00 00:17:24 Dmitri Kabalevsky Piano Concerto No. 3 in D major Op 50 NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658

16:36:00 00:16:14 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite Op 56 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

16:54:00 00:08:55 Ludwig van Beethoven Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 21 Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1032

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:05:00 00:10:49 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Three Dance Episodes Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony EMI 63905

17:19:00 00:17:17 Nicolas Flagello Serenata per Orchestra David Amos Symphony Orch of New Russia Albany 143

17:40:00 00:13:35 Edward Burlingame Hill Concertino No. 2 Op 44 Austin Symphony Peter Bay Anton Nel, piano Bridge 9443

17:54:00 00:05:41 George Gershwin Girl Crazy: Overture Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic BBC 63

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Screen Debuts - We take a listen to 18 performers as they become instant stars on the big screen … and the sensational debuts include Streisand, Astaire, Garland, and even Elvis Presley

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:03 00:02:45 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill Don't Rain on My Parade Barbra Streisand Funny Girl -- Original Soundtrack Columbia CK85151

18:03:44 00:02:10 Gus Kahn-Ernie Erdman Toot Toot Tootsie Al Jolson Al Jolson at Warner Bros.Rhino R272544

18:06:09 00:00:33 Jule Styne Overture from "Funny Girl" Orchestra Funny Girl -- Original Soundtrack Columbia CD85151

18:06:42 00:03:02 Walter Donaldson-Gus Kahn Makin' Whoopee Eddie Cantor American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036-II

18:10:19 00:02:04 Richard M.-Robert B. Sherman Supercalifragilistic Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke The Music of Disney Disney 60957-2

18:12:58 00:01:41 Burton Lane-Harold Adamson Heigh-Ho, the Gang's All Here Fred Astaire Fred Astaire at MGM Rhino R272828

18:14:46 0:03:07 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn It's Magic Doris Day Doris Day at Warner Bros. Rhino R275543

18:18:17 00:03:19 Richard Whiting-Leo Robin Louise Maurice Chevalier, Jeanette MacDonaldAmerican Songbook Series: Richard Whiting Smithsonian RD048-22

18:21:25 00:01:36 Clifford Grey-Victor Schertzinger Dream Lover Maurice Chevalier, Jeanette MacDonald Originals Musical Comedy, 1909-35 RCA LPV-560

18:23:20 00:03:51 Harry Warren-Al Dubin 42nd Street Ruby Keeler Busby Berkeley at Warner Bros.Rhino R272169

18:27:57 00:03:14 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Isn't It Kinda Fun? Ann-Margret State Fair -- Original Soundtrack Varese Sarabande 302-066-0902

18:31:06 00:02:45 W.W.Fosdick-George Poulton Love Me Tender Elvis Presley Elvis' Greatest Jukebox Hits RCA 07863-6755

18:34:16 00:02:26 Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein Out of My Dreams Bert Williams Star Spanged Rhythm Smithsonian RD111

18:37:11 00:01:55 Vernon Duke-John Latouche Honey in the Honeycomb Lena Horne Cabin in the Sky -- Original Soundtrack Rhino R272245

18:39:38 00:01:52 Jerome Kern-Herbert Reynolds They Didn't Believe Me Mario Lanza Mario Lanza's Greatest Performances at MGM Rhino R272958

18:41:50 00:03:09 Ralph Rainger-Leo Robin Thanks for the Memory Bob Hope, Shirley Ross The Envelope Please Rhino R271868

18:45:33 00:01:32 Sydney Mitchell-Lew Pollack Texas Tornado Judy Garland Judy Garland in Hollywood Rhino R275292

18:47:33 00:01:19 George Meyer-Edgar Leslie For Me and My Gal Gene Kelly, Judy Garland For Me and My Gal -- Original Soundtrack Rhino R272204

18:48:35 00:03:08 John Kander-Fred Ebb Cabaret Liza Minnelli Cabaret -- Original Soundtrack Hip-O HIPO-40027

18:51:58 00:01:02 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:20 00:03:50 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: People Will Say We're in Love Shirley Jones, Gordon MacRae Oklahoma! -- Original Soundtrack Angel 7777-64691

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:02 Antonio Rosetti Symphony in B flat Concerto Cologne Teldec 98420

19:22:00 00:34:17 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C major Op 48 Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, recorded live in Severance Hall - Jahja Ling, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano; Michael Sachs, trumpet

20:05:00 00:22:42 Dmitri Shostakovich Piano Concerto No. 1 in C minor Op 35

20:32:00 01:06:13 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2 in E minor Op 27

21:52:00 00:06:53 Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We received good response to the previous Gamble Rogers show awhile back, so we delve deeper into his discography with “Saturday Afternoon at the Baby Grand,” “Trudy Butram and the Immaculate Contraption,” “Deep Gap Salute” and “Kissing is a Crime”… Also the “Sound of W.C. Fields”… “Di Vinci” is Richard Howland-Bolton’s topic



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:07:38 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 11 in B major Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515

23:09:00 00:08:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Piano Quartet No. 2 Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609

23:20:00 00:07:52 Antonio Estévez Mediodía en el Llano Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457

23:27:00 00:10:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic EMI 56564

23:40:00 00:03:58 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 10 in B flat minor Op 59 Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

23:43:00 00:09:57 Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11 London Symphony Orchestra Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4793449

23:53:00 00:03:11 Alexander Glazunov Reverie in D flat major Op 24 Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Alexey Serov, horn Warner 67946

23:56:00 00:03:12 Alexander Scriabin Etude in C sharp minor Op 2 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Bridge 9287