© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 09-12-2015

Published September 12, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:32:38            Léo Delibes      Coppélia: Suite             Martin West       San Francisco Ballet Orchestra            Reference         125

00:37:00            00:22:38            Johannes Brahms          Violin Sonata No.  3 in D minor  Op 108                         Vladimir Spivakov, violin; Alexander Ghindin, piano         Capriccio          71082

01:02:00            00:30:19            Leonard Bernstein         Serenade after Plato's 'Symposium'       Philharmonia Orchestra            David Zinman    Joshua Bell, violin         Sony    89358

01:34:00            00:33:18            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento No. 10 in F major                           Vienna Chamber Ensemble       Denon  9883

02:09:00            01:19:33            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  8 in E flat major            BBC Scottish Symphony            Donald Runnicles          Edinburgh Festival Chorus; Hillevi Martinpelto, soprano; Nicole Cabell, soprano; Katarina Karnéus, mezzo-sop; See "MUSIC CUT ANALYSES"       BBC     330

03:30:00            00:31:04            Peter Tchaikovsky         Serenade for Strings in C major  Op 48                          East Coast Chamber Orch   E1 Music          7784

04:03:00            00:14:08            Darius Milhaud  Suite provençale Op 152                        Neeme Järvi      Detroit Symphony            Chandos           7031

04:19:00            00:31:06            Ludwig van Beethoven   Egmont: Incidental Music Op 84 Berlin Philharmonic        Claudio Abbado            Cheryl Studer, soprano; Bruno Ganz, speaker     DeutGram         435617

04:52:00            00:27:10            Sir William Walton         Symphony No. 2                       George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra            Sony    46732

05:21:00            00:18:03            Heitor Villa-Lobos          Concerto for Guitar & Small Orchestra    London Symphony Orchestra          Luis Garcia-Navarro       Narciso Yepes, guitar    PentaTone        202

05:41:00            00:07:03            Jacques Offenbach       Monsieur et Madame Denis: Overture                 Antonio de Almeida            Philharmonia Orchestra  Philips  422057

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo, from Suite for Strings No. 1--Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4777457                                                           

06:07:58 Francisco Tárrega: Romance--Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 56418

06:10:41 Vincenzo Bellini: Norma: Casta diva--Montserrat Caballé, soprano RCA 23675

06:17:26 Franz Lehár: Giuditta: Meine Lippen, sie küssen so heiss--Montserrat Martí; Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez RCA 29646 

06:22:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Le Nozze di Figaro: Sull aira?...Che soave zeffiretto--Montserrat Caballé, Montserrat Martí; sopranos; Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez RCA 29646 

06:28:46 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto Madrigal--Pepe Romero, Ángel Romero, guitars; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 420800

07:00:50 Paquito D'Rivera: The Cape Cod Files Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harmonia Mundi  907508

07:24:38 Deodat De Severac: Cerdana:5 études pittoresque pour le piano; No. 2: Les fêtes (Souvenir de Puigcerda)--Jordi Masó  Naxos 555855  

07:34:43 Juan Crisostomo Arriaga : Symphony in D--Algarve Orchestra Alvaro Cassuto Naxos 557207

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Leopold Stokowski): Sarabande (Violin Partita in B minor, BWV 1002)--Leopold Stokowski and His Symphony Orchestra Album: Stokowski Plays Bach EMI 69072 Music: 4:33

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude and Fugue in A Minor, Book II, BWV 889--Arsenii Mun, piano The Cliburn, Ed Landreth Hall, TCU, Fort Worth, TX Music: 3:57

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Leopold Stokowski): Toccata and Fugue in D minor--Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 14:57

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Andy Zerman from New York, NY Time: 7:10

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Beau Soir--Renée Fleming, soprano; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Album: Night Songs Decca 467697 Music: 2:46

Richard Wagner: Prelude and Liebestod, from Tristan und Isolde--Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Thomas Dausgaard, conductor Koncerthuset, Danish Radio Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 17:21

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 in B flat: 4. Finale. Presto--Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Royce Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 4:24

Robert Schumann: Erste Begegnung

Michael Gordon: Cinnamon

Faraualla: Riki Tiki Tavi

Stephen Foster (arr. Robert Lau): Beautiful Dreamer

Albert E. Brumley (arr Jim Papoulis): I'll Fly Away--Young People's Chorus of New York City; Francisco Nunez, conductor Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 26:27

Yuko Uebayashi: Misericordia for Flute and String Quartet: Movements 1-3, 10--Carol Wincenc, flute; Andres Cardenes, violin; Erica Kiesewetter, violin; Susan Dubois, viola; Stephen Balderston, cello Round Top Festival Institute, Edythe Bates Old Chapel, Round Top, TX Music: 13:04

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Pianists I wish I had known 3 with Zsolt Bognar

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C Major Kk.515 - Clara Haskil, piano (Westminster 471214 CD) 2:43

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata for violin & piano K454: First movement – Arthur Grumiaux, violin; Clara Haskil, piano (Melodram 18001 CD) 5:26

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.18 Op.31/3: Adagio - Clara Haskil, piano (Philips 420088 CD) 6:08

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for piano & orchestra No.20 in D Minor: Rondo - Clara Haskil, piano; Orchestre des Concerts Lamoureux/Igor Markevitch (Philips 426965 CD) 7:03

Sergei Prokofiev: Toccata, Op.11 – Martha Argerich, piano (DG 111962 CD) 4:09

Alberto Ginastera: Dansas argentinas - Martha Argerich, piano (EMI 134923 CD) 6:54

Maurice Ravel: Jeux d’eau - Martha Argerich, piano (DG 111962 CD) 5:27

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G: III Presto – Martha Argerich, piano; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (Great Pianists 456700 CD) 3:55

 

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Inside the Orchestra - We'll hear from people who actually make the music you hear on film soundtracks. Edmund Stone talks with four musicians who play in studio orchestras including percussionist Don Williams, brother of composer John Williams

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Theme from Sleeping With The Enemy, 1991  Cambria CD-1194  Jerry Goldsmith  Louise DiTullio, flute/Sinfonia Toronto/Ronald Royer, cond.

Andante from Concerto for Violin and Orchestra No. 2, Op. 63  used in Analyze This, 1999  Deutsche Grammophon 447 758-2  Serge Prokofiev  Gil Shaham, violin/London Symphony Orchestra/Andre Previn, cond.

Lord of the Violin from Wrongfully Accused, 1998  Intrada Special Collection Volume 162  Bill Conti  Bruce Dukov, violin/original soundtrack/ Bill Conti, cond.

Who Will Join Me on the Dung Heap? From Ice Age 2: The Meltdown, 2006  Varese Sarabande 302 066 725 2  John Powell  Bruce Dukov, violin/The Hollywood Studio Symphony/ Pete Anthony, cond.

Rosewood from Rosewood, 1997  Sony Classical SK 63031  John Williams  Bruce Dukov, violin/original soundtrack/ John Williams, cond.

Mr. E's Dance Card from Batman Forever, 1995  Atlantic 82776-2  Elliot Goldenthal  Bruce Dukov, violin/original soundtrack/Jonathan Sheffer, cond.

Tsimtsum from Life of Pi, 2012  Sony Classical 88725 477252  Mychael Danna  original soundtrack/Mike Nowak, cond.

Main Title from Rudy, 1993  Varese Sarabande 302 066 460  Jerry Goldsmith  Louise DiTullio, flute/original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Bringing Joey Home, and Bonding from War Horse, 2011  Sony Classical 88698 975282  John Williams  Louise DiTullio, flute/original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Two Socks - The Wolf Theme from Dances With Wolves, 1990  Epic ZK 46982  John Barry  Louise DiTullio, flute/original soundtrack/John Barry, cond.

In the Half-Light of the Canyon from A River Runs Through It, 1990  Milan 7313 35631-2  Mark Isham  Louise DiTullio, flute/original soundtrack/Ken Kugler, cond.

Love Theme from Dances With Wolves, 1990  Epic ZK 46982  Mark Isham  Louise DiTullio, flute/original soundtrack/John Barry, cond.

Theme from Sleeping With The Enemy, 1991  Cambria CD-1194  Jerry Goldsmith  Louise DiTullio, flute/Sinfonia Toronto/Ronald Royer, cond.

Among the Clouds from Always, 1990 MCA Records MCAD 8036  John Williams  James Thatcher, horn/original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Pre-Main Titles and Main Title from Wyatt Earp, 1994  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1250  James Newton Howard  James Thatcher, horn/original soundtrack/Martin Paich, cond.

The Cornfield and The Place Where Dreams Come True from Field of Dreams, 1989  Novus 3060-2-N  James Horner  original soundtrack/original soundtrack/ James Horner, cond.

Scherzo For Motorcycle and Orchestra from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, 1989  Warner Bros 25883-2  John Williams  Don Williams, percussion/original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Escape/Chase/Saying Goodbye from E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, 1982  MCA Records 088 112 819-2  John Williams  Don Williams, percussion/original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Main Chase from City Slickers II The Legend of Curly's Gold, 1994  Columbia Records CK 66183  Marc Shaiman  Don Williams, percussion/original soundtrack/ Mars Shaiman, cond.

Death of Titanic from Titanic, 1997  Sony Classical SK 63213  James Horner  Don Williams, percussion/original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

Escape/Chase/Saying Goodbye from E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, 1982  MCA Records 088 112 819-2  John Williams  Don Williams, percussion/original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: The Schumann’s In Love; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Zoltán Kodály & The Story of Háry János

12:08:00            00:14:08            Darius Milhaud  Suite provençale Op 152                        Neeme Järvi      Detroit Symphony            Chandos           7031

12:24:00            00:17:07            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No. 13 in G major                               Chamber Players of Canada         Atma    2532

12:43:00            00:08:26            Franz Waxman  Rebecca: Suite              John Mauceri    Danish National Symphony            Toccata            241

12:54:00            00:04:23            Maurice Ravel   Valse noble et sentimentale No. 7                                  Vladimir Spivakov, violin; Sergei Bezrodny, piano    RCA     60861

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00            01:19:33            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  8 in E flat major            BBC Scottish Symphony            Donald Runnicles          Edinburgh Festival Chorus; Hillevi Martinpelto, soprano; Nicole Cabell, soprano; Katarina Karnéus, mezzo-soprano; et al.  BBC     330

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

14:24:00            00:09:29            Franz Schubert  Impromptu No. 9 in E flat minor                                     Mitsuko Uchida, piano    Philips  456572

14:37:00            00:12:18            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No.  3 in A flat major  Op 45                        Neeme Järvi            Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Chandos           8589

14:51:00            00:08:31            Alexander Glazunov       Concert Waltz No.  1 in D major  Op 47              Lawrence Leighton Smith    Moscow Philharmonic    Sheffield           27

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: The Schumann’s In Love
 

15:03:00            00:31:44            Franz Schubert  Symphony No.  6 in C major                  Thomas Zehetmair         Northern Sinfonia            Avie      2224

15:38:00            00:09:33            Johan Halvorsen           Dances from 'Mascarade'                      Neeme Järvi      Bergen Philharmonic     Chandos           10584

15:50:00            00:10:32            Franz Liszt        Paraphrase on Wagner's Tannhäuser                              Daniel Barenboim, piano    DeutGram         4779525

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:03:00            00:09:43            Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 9              Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   425405

16:16:00            00:17:24            Dmitri Kabalevsky         Piano Concerto No.  3 in D major  Op 50            NDR Radio Philharmonic     Alun Francis      Michael Korstick, piano CPO     777658

16:36:00            00:16:14            Gabriel Fauré    Dolly Suite Op 56                      Ludovic Morlot  Seattle Symphony            SeattleSM         1004

16:54:00            00:08:55            Ludwig van Beethoven   Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 21                 Bruno Weil            Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra   Tafelmusik        1032

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:05:00            00:10:49            Leonard Bernstein         On the Town: Three Dance Episodes                  Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony           EMI      63905

17:19:00            00:17:17            Nicolas Flagello            Serenata per Orchestra              David Amos      Symphony Orch of New Russia       Albany  143

17:40:00            00:13:35            Edward Burlingame Hill  Concertino No. 2 Op 44 Austin Symphony          Peter Bay            Anton Nel, piano           Bridge  9443

17:54:00            00:05:41            George Gershwin           Girl Crazy: Overture                   Yan Pascal Tortelier       BBC Philharmonic     BBC     63

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Screen Debuts - We take a listen to 18 performers as they become instant stars on the big screen … and the sensational debuts include Streisand, Astaire, Garland, and even Elvis Presley

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin  Nonesuch  979151-2

18:01:03  00:02:45  Jule Styne-Bob Merrill  Don't Rain on My Parade  Barbra Streisand     Funny Girl -- Original Soundtrack  Columbia          CK85151

18:03:44  00:02:10  Gus Kahn-Ernie Erdman  Toot Toot Tootsie   Al Jolson  Al Jolson at Warner Bros.Rhino  R272544

18:06:09  00:00:33  Jule Styne    Overture from "Funny Girl"  Orchestra     Funny Girl -- Original Soundtrack  Columbia            CD85151

18:06:42  00:03:02  Walter Donaldson-Gus Kahn  Makin' Whoopee  Eddie Cantor   American Musical Theater        Smithsonian            RD036-II

18:10:19  00:02:04  Richard M.-Robert B. Sherman  Supercalifragilistic     Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke The Music of Disney            Disney  60957-2

18:12:58  00:01:41  Burton Lane-Harold Adamson  Heigh-Ho, the Gang's All Here  Fred Astaire  Fred Astaire at MGM   Rhino            R272828

18:14:46  0:03:07  Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn  It's Magic    Doris Day  Doris Day at Warner Bros.   Rhino R275543

18:18:17  00:03:19  Richard Whiting-Leo Robin    Louise  Maurice Chevalier, Jeanette MacDonaldAmerican Songbook Series: Richard Whiting Smithsonian      RD048-22

18:21:25  00:01:36  Clifford Grey-Victor Schertzinger       Dream Lover     Maurice Chevalier, Jeanette MacDonald  Originals Musical Comedy, 1909-35          RCA     LPV-560

18:23:20  00:03:51  Harry Warren-Al Dubin  42nd Street   Ruby Keeler  Busby Berkeley at Warner Bros.Rhino  R272169

18:27:57  00:03:14  Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein      Isn't It Kinda Fun?   Ann-Margret  State Fair -- Original Soundtrack  Varese Sarabande         302-066-0902

18:31:06  00:02:45  W.W.Fosdick-George Poulton  Love Me Tender  Elvis Presley  Elvis' Greatest Jukebox Hits    RCA            07863-6755

18:34:16  00:02:26  Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein  Out of My Dreams  Bert Williams  Star Spanged Rhythm  Smithsonian      RD111

18:37:11  00:01:55  Vernon Duke-John Latouche  Honey in the Honeycomb  Lena Horne   Cabin in the Sky -- Original Soundtrack  Rhino  R272245

18:39:38  00:01:52  Jerome Kern-Herbert Reynolds  They Didn't Believe Me  Mario Lanza  Mario Lanza's Greatest Performances at MGM   Rhino    R272958

18:41:50  00:03:09  Ralph Rainger-Leo Robin      Thanks for the Memory  Bob Hope, Shirley Ross            The Envelope Please  Rhino R271868

18:45:33  00:01:32  Sydney Mitchell-Lew Pollack Texas Tornado  Judy Garland  Judy Garland in Hollywood  Rhino  R275292

18:47:33  00:01:19  George Meyer-Edgar Leslie   For Me and My Gal  Gene Kelly, Judy Garland    For Me and My Gal -- Original Soundtrack  Rhino  R272204

18:48:35  00:03:08  John Kander-Fred Ebb  Cabaret  Liza Minnelli  Cabaret -- Original Soundtrack Hip-O HIPO-40027

18:51:58  00:01:02  George and Ira Gershwin       Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

18:53:20  00:03:50  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   Filler: People Will Say We're in Love  Shirley Jones, Gordon MacRae  Oklahoma! -- Original Soundtrack  Angel  7777-64691

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:18:02            Antonio Rosetti Symphony in B flat                                Concerto Cologne         Teldec  98420

19:22:00            00:34:17            Peter Tchaikovsky         Serenade for Strings in C major  Op 48              Christoph Eschenbach      Philadelphia Orchestra   Ondine  1150

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, recorded live in Severance Hall - Jahja Ling, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano; Michael Sachs, trumpet

20:05:00 00:22:42 Dmitri Shostakovich   Piano Concerto No.  1 in C minor  Op 35           

20:32:00 01:06:13 Sergei Rachmaninoff  Symphony No.  2 in E minor  Op 27                  

21:52:00 00:06:53 Richard Wagner          Siegfried: Forest Murmurs                    
George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      CBS     46286

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We received good response to the previous Gamble Rogers show awhile back, so we delve deeper into his discography with “Saturday Afternoon at the Baby Grand,” “Trudy Butram and the Immaculate Contraption,” “Deep Gap Salute” and “Kissing is a Crime”… Also the “Sound of W.C. Fields”… “Di Vinci” is Richard Howland-Bolton’s topic
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:07:38            Padre Antonio Soler      Sonata No. 11 in B major                                   Martina Filjak, piano            Naxos   572515

23:09:00            00:08:48            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Larghetto from Piano Quartet No. 2                                Fauré Quartet    DeutGram         6609

23:20:00            00:07:52            Antonio Estévez            Mediodía en el Llano                 Gustavo Dudamel         Simón Bolívar Symphony         DeutGram         4777457

23:27:00            00:10:10            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3              Bernard Haitink  London Philharmonic     EMI      56564

23:40:00            00:03:58            Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 10 in B flat minor  Op 59                  Sir Charles Mackerras            Czech Philharmonic Orchestra    Supraphon        3533

23:43:00            00:09:57            Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11       London Symphony Orchestra          Claudio Abbado            Martha Argerich, piano   DeutGram         4793449

23:53:00            00:03:11            Alexander Glazunov       Reverie in D flat major  Op 24    Russian National Orchestra            José Serebrier   Alexey Serov, horn        Warner  67946

23:56:00            00:03:12            Alexander Scriabin        Etude in C sharp minor  Op 2                             Garrick Ohlsson, piano    Bridge  9287

 