Spanish Dances —Brazilian Guitar Quartet (Delos 3466)

September is Hispanic & Latino Heritage Month, so this sixth Delos release by the Brazilian Guitar Quartet is timely indeed. With roots going back more than a millennium, Spain’s wide-ranging regional musical styles are most idiomatically represented by the more than 1,000 dance forms native to the Iberian Peninsula. The 18 selections here are derived mostly from piano works by six of the best-known 20 th century Spanish composers: Isaac Albéniz, Manuel de Falla, Enrique Granados, Joaquin Rodrigo, Federico Mompou and Joaquin Turina. All are arranged by a member of the quartet, Tadeu do Amaral. The Latin Grammy-winning BGQ demonstrates a special flair for the quintessential Spanish sound and spirit. They offer a rich sonic depth and range, thanks in part to the use of two 8-string guitars!

