Sibelius Belshazzar’s Feast Suite; Overture in E; Scène de ballet; Wedding March; Cortège; Menuetto; Processional —Pia Pajala, soprano; Turku Philharmonic/Leif Segerstam (Naxos 573300)

Here is a fascinating collection of obscure music by Jean Sibelius, played by the oldest orchestra in Finland: the Turku Philharmonic traces its history all the way back to 1790! The first two pieces on the program Overture in E major and Scène de ballet started life as the composer’s first attempt at a symphony, and two other pieces, Cortège and Menuetto, found their way into scores for stage productions later in his career. One often encounters a four-movement suite from Sibelius’s music for Belshazzar’s Feast, but conductor Segerstam offers all ten pieces here, including the Song of the Jewish Girl, sung by soprano Pia Pajala. There’s a Wedding March (for a play called The Language of Birds) that’s no march at all, and a Processional from the composer’s pieces written for his Masonic Lodge, that is strange and beautiful—in other words, unmistakably by Sibelius!

