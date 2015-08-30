© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 08-30-2015

Published August 30, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Charles Dutoit, conductor; Kirill Gerstein, piano

00:04:00            00:29:00            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  2 in B flat major  Op 19

00:35:00            00:55:46            Dmitri Shostakovich      Symphony No. 10 in E minor  Op 93     

01:34:00            00:23:00            Mason Bates     The B-Sides

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:17:30            Antonio Casimir Cartellieri          Symphony No. 1 in C minor                   Gernot Schmalfuss            Evergreen Symphony Orchestra CPO     777667

02:22:00            00:38:17            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Piano Concerto No.  3 in D minor  Op 30            Dallas Symphony Orchestra          Andrew Litton    Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion           67501

03:04:00            00:49:35            Franz Schubert  Symphony No.  9 in C major                  Josef Krips       London Symphony Orchestra          Decca   4785437

03:57:00            00:02:46            Yuzo Toyama    Yugen: Dance of Celestials        Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra      Mariss Jansons            Per Flemström, flute      EMI      56576

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Ohannes Chobanian: Three Spanish Dances — Baldwin-Wallace Guitar Trio: Adam Bilchik, Bryan Reichert, Loris Chobanian (private CD) 17:07

Kevin Krumenauer: This is My Body — Brad Paller, tenor; Dawn Durdella, mezzo; University Circle Wind Ensemble/Gary Ciepluch (private CD) 28:13

H. Leslie Adams: Etude No. 14 in C Major — Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 5:34

04:55:00            00:03:36            Carl Engel         Sea Shell                                  Shannon Lee, violin; Pamela Mia Paul, piano            Telarc   80695

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three More from Accent - This time the excellent Dutch label gives us lute music of Piccinini, Buxtehude cornett sonatas, and coronation music for Charles II

2:07 Piccinini Ricercare Primoh (Accent)

7:47 Piccinini Aria Di Saravanda In Varie Partite  (Accent)

6:28 Piccinini     Chiaccona Mariona Alla Vera Spagnola  (Accent)

6:28 Robert Parsons  The Songe called Trumpetts, Lusti gallant and Cante cantate (Accent)

00:42 Fontini Modo per imparare a sonare di tromba_ Entrata (e) Imperiale per sonate in Concerto (Accent)

2:47 William Child  O Lord, grant the King a long life (Accent)

2:13 William Byrd In Nomine a 5 No. 5    (Accent)

1:26 William Byrd Miserere a 4 (Accent)

5:25 Pelham Humphrey Te Deum  (Accent)

00:48 Unknown  Soundscape, The King-Bells of Westminster Abbey (Accent)

10:39 Buxtehude Sonata in C Minor, Op. 2, No. 4, BuxWV 262 (Accent)

2:27 Buxtehude Nun lob, mein Seel, den Herren, BuxWV 213 (Accent)

3:49 Buxtehude Nun lob, mein Seel, den Herren, BuxWV 214 (Accent)

 

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Have You Heard These Hymns Before? - There are many authorized hymnals in the various church denominations around the country, including Songs of Praise, the New English hymnal and many more. We’ll revisit the With Heart and Voice Archive and hear from Richard Gladwell, as he explores hymns that you may have not heard before, on this special With Heart and Voice. 
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Organ and Orchestra at Disney Hall -  An iconic instrument, fiery conductor, iconoclastic soloist, and probing new score make for memorable listening

SAMUEL BARBER:  Toccata Festiva, Op. 36 –Cameron Carpenter, organ.

STEPHEN HARTKE:  Symphony No. 4, including Federico Garcia Lorca’s Sleepwalking Ballad (world premiere) –Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Heidi Stober, soprano; Joanne Pearce Martin (2004 Glatter-Götz-Rosales/Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/22/14)

 

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00            00:10:41            Thomas Tallis    Videte miraculum                       Stephen Cleobury          Choir King's College Cambridge        Argo     425199

08:17:00            00:11:11            Gregorio Allegri Miserere                        Matthias Maute  Ensemble Caprice         Analekta            9848

08:31:00            00:25:50            Giovanni Palestrina        Mass "Descendit angelus Domini"                      Elizabeth C. Patterson          Gloriae Dei Cantores     GloriaDei          106

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 29, 2014 - This week’s program was recorded at The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, and given the show’s art museum venue, each young performer discusses a connection between the music they’re performing and a work of visual art in the museum’s collection. We hear an award-winning string quartet from Chicago perform the music of Bartok, and a teenager from Maryland performs an epic piece on the traditional Chinese instrument, the guzheng

Quartet Fuoco performs the fifth movement, Allegro molto, from String Quartet No. 4 by Béla Bartók (1881–1945)

            17-year-old violinist Rachel Stenzel from Holiday Hills, Illinois

            16-year-old violinist Aidan Perreault from Skokie, Illinois

            18-year-old violist David Berghoff from Chicago, Illinois

            17-year-old cellist Christopher Gao from Long Grove, Illinois

18-year-old soprano Katherine Leidlein from Lake Jackson, Texas, performs “Chanson triste” by Henri Duparc (1848–1933), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old guzheng player Rujia Teng from Rockville, Maryland, performs “The Eternal Sorrow of Lin’An” by Zhanhao He (b. 1933), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

14-year-old pianist Andrew Li from Lexington, Massachusetts, performs Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 in D-flat major, S.244/6, by Franz Liszt (1811–1886)

Guest composer and pianist Matthew Aucoin performs “Corona” from his Celan Fragments, with 17-year-old violinist Yuki Beppu from Lexington, Massachusetts

Quartet Fuoco performs the fourth movement, Allegro molto, from String Quartet No. 2 in A minor by William Walton (1902–1983)

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Leos Janacek: Glagolitic Mass: Movements 1 and 8--Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Rafael Kubelik, conductor Album: Janacek Glagolitic Mass, Diary Of One Who Disappeared DeutGram 463672 Music: 4:23

Leos Janacek: In the Mists, JW VIII/22: 2. Molto adagio;4. Presto--Janos Palojtay, piano  The Gilmore Rising Stars Series, Wellspring Theater, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 7:55

Robert Schumann: Drei Fantasiestücke (Three Fantasy Pieces), Op. 73--Joel Noyes, cello; Donald Runnicles, piano  Grand Teton Music Festival, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 15:42

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in g minor, Op. 25--Alessio Bax, piano; Dallas Symphony Orchestra; Jaap van Zweden, conductor Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX  Music: 19:29

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Ernst von Dohnányi: Serenade for String Trio in C Major, Op. 10: 4. Tema con variazioni; 5. Rondo - Allegro vivace--Members of Accordo: Kyu-Young Kim, violin; Rebecca Albers, viola; Anthony Ross, cello

Christ Church Lutheran, Minneapolis, MN  Music: 10:13

Douglas Hill: Bass 'n' Brass Trio: 1. Jazzette; 2. Sambassa; 4. Bang-Tango--Gail Williams, horn; Larry Zalkind, trombone; Andrew Raciti, bass Grand Teton Music Festival, Jackson Hole, WY  Music: 18:00

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake ballet suite, Op. 20: 1. Scene; 2. Waltz; 5. Spanish Dance; 6. Neapolitan Dance--Romanian Radio National Orchestra; Tiberiu Soare, conductor  Mihail Jora Concert Hall, Romanian Radio, Bucharest, Romania Music: 14:39

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of pianist Sviatoslav Richter

Frederic Chopin: Scherzo No.3 in c-Sharp Op 54 (1839) (Decca 475 8637 dm2 CD)

Scherzo No.4 in E Op 54 (1842) (Decca 475 8637 dm2 CD)

Preludes Nos.2, 6, 8, 9, 19 Op 28 (1835-39) (Decca 475 8637 dm2 CD)

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella Op 102 "Quarrel" (1940-44) (Unchained Melodie 160073869 CD)

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata No.8 in B-Flat Op 84 (1944) (DeutGram 449 744-2)

Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Waltz-Scherzo in a Op.7 ( 1870) (Alto ALC1093 CD)

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a Op 54 (1845) Orchestre National De L'Opéra De Monte-Carlo/Lovro von Matacic (EMI 9559892 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:01:00            00:11:10            Gioacchino Rossini       Semiramide: Overture                Piero Gamba     London Symphony Orchestra          Decca   4785437

14:15:00            00:09:03            Michael Torke    Bright Blue Music                      David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony Orchestra          Ecstatic            92201

14:40:00            00:08:08            Robert Schumann          Overture to Scenes from Goethe's                     Benjamin Britten            English Chamber Orchestra        Decca   4785437

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – A special three-and-a-half-hour Pledge edition, with historic performances and lots of stories; among the highlights: Leopold Stokowski conducts his transcription of Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D minor, Jacqueline Du Pré and
Daniel Barenboim in the Lalo Cello Concerto and Elisabeth Schwarzkopf and George Szell in one of Richard Strauss’s Four Last Songs

15:05:00 Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Leopold Stokowski): Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565–Cleveland Orchestra/Leopold Stokowski (Severance Hall 5/13/71) 9:54

15:26:00 Edouard Lalo: Finale from Cello Concerto in d–Jacqueline Du Pré, cello; Cleveland Orchestra/Daniel Barenboim (Severance Hall 1/06/73) 7:28

15:39:00 Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Three Orchestra Excerpts [Ballet of the Sylphs, Minuet of the Will-o-the Wisps, Hungarian March]--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Severance Hall 1/25/66) 13:35

16:07:00 Giuseppe Verdi: Four Sacred Pieces: Te Deum-- Cleveland Orchestra and Chorus/Robert Shaw (Severance Hall 3/23/67) 15:54

16:30:00 Hector Berlioz: Le Corsair Overture–Cleveland Orchestra/James Levine (Severance Hall 4/12/70) 8:50

16:47:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat K 16--Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Severance Hall 11/14/76) 10:33

17:05:00 Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun–Jessica Syndell, flute; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra/James Gaffigan (Severance Hall 4/23/06) 10:04 

17:23:00 Shigeaki Saegusa: Song of the Seashore–Cleveland Sinfonietta (Church of the Covenant 1982) 3:17 Recorded by Telarc for Philips 811 174 Not released in the US; Sinfonietta made up of the female members of the Orchestra

17:35:00 Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs: Im Abendrot--Elizabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Blossom 7/28/68) 7:00

17:53:00 Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon–Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Severance Hall 9/23/65) 3:08 - From the first broadcast on WCLV of The Cleveland Orchestra which took place on 9/26/65

18:09:00 Franz Schubert (arr George Szell): Octet for Winds & Strings–Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Severance Hall 12/16/65) 6:10

18:20:00 Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 1 in D Op 25 'Classical'–Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Severance Hall 10/19/67) 3:46

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

21:56:00            00:03:25            Maurice Ravel   Vocalise en forme d'Habañera   Academy St. Martin in Fields     Edward Gardner            Kate Royal, soprano      EMI      94419

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: The Laptop Ensemble - This week we're exploring a newer musical medium: the laptop. We wanted to find out what exactly groups named PLOrk, CLOrk, and Benoit and the Mandelbrots could possibly have to offer. The answer surprised us. We discovered improvisation, live coding, and even orchestral collaboration

Ghostly Benoît and the Mandelbrots 7:03

Jascha Narveson: In Line (excerpt) PlOrk 2:02

Citadel L2Ork 5:18

Creation CLOrk & Orchestre Sinfonique d’Isle 9:01

Dan Trueman: Four Squared for Ligeti PlOrk; Supové, p.  2:19

Van Steifel: Jargo’s Table Stephen David Beck: inChucK Ge Wang: CliX (excerpt)

Laptop Orchestra of Louisiana/Stephen David Beck 1:29, 2:07, 1:38

Cut Up Slow Down Manchester Metropolitan University Laptop Ensemble (MMUle); William S. Burrows,

text/Martin Blaine  3:20

Ginger EMU Ensemble/Christine Soeffing 4:01

Valentine, Take II ClOrk  7:23

 

QUIET HOUR
 

23:02:00            00:09:33            Vítezslav Novák            Slovak Suite: The Night Op 32               Libor Pesek      Royal Liverpool Philharmonic  VirginClas         45251

23:11:00            00:06:48            Josef Suk         Elegy in D flat major  Op 23                               Ahn Trio            EMI      56674

23:20:00            00:10:50            William Alwyn    Autumn Legend Royal Liverpool Philharmonic     David Lloyd-Jones            Rachael Pankhurst, Eng. horn    Naxos   570704

23:30:00            00:07:59            E. J. Moeran     Lonely Waters   Ulster Orchestra            JoAnn Falletta   Rebekah Coffey, soprano            Naxos   573034

23:41:00            00:09:33            Franz Joseph Haydn      Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1         English Chamber Orchestra            Benjamin Britten            Mstislav Rostropovich, cello      Decca   4785437

23:50:00            00:04:02            Benjamin Britten            Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1                       Michael Stern            Kansas City Symphony Reference         120

23:56:00            00:02:49            Johannes Brahms          Feldeinsamkeit Op 86                            Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano       Telarc   32664


 

 