Program Guide 08-23-2015

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Yuja Wang, piano

00:04:00 00:06:19 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50

00:12:00 00:06:52 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 in B flat major

00:20:00 00:05:41 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 6 in C sharp minor Op 59

00:27:00 00:05:40 Edvard Grieg Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring Op 34

00:35:00 00:14:42 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 1 in D flat major Op 10

00:52:00 00:07:24 Henry Charles Litolff Scherzo from Concerto Symphonique No. 4 Op 102

01:03:00 00:35:26 Claude Debussy Images for Orchestra

01:41:00 00:15:09 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:10:43 Ralph Vaughan Williams Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1 Barry Wordsworth New Queen's Hall Orchestra Argo 440116

02:15:00 00:44:41 Joseph Joachim Violin Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 11 London Philharmonic Leon Botstein Elmar Oliveira, violin IMP 27

03:02:00 00:55:53 Peter Tchaikovsky Manfred Symphony Op 58 Vladimir Ashkenazy Philharmonia Orchestra Decca 4785437

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Bocadillos Floridianos — Ashley Barrett, oboe; Inara Zandmane, piano (Centaur 3182) 21:57

Loris Chobanian: Dialogue (Sonata for 2 Pianos) — Sungeun Kim, Nicole Keller, pianos (private CD) 20:50

Donald Erb: The Dreamtime — CIM Orchestra/Carl Topilow (Azica 71217) 11:06

04:58:00 00:01:43 Sergei Rachmaninoff Etude-tableau in E flat minor Op 33 Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 459634

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Crossing Over - Three discs that cross borders: the new Apollo Fire Appalachia project; the Quadriga Consort with tales of mystery from the British Isles; and Constantinople with the journey of Marco Polo

2:56 Anonymous Lamento di Tristano World Village / Harmonia Mundi

5:44 Anonymous Migrants Circles World Village / Harmonia Mundi

3:25 Anonymous Ey Dilbari Jonomin World Village / Harmonia Mundi

2:39 Anonymous Five steps World Village / Harmonia Mundi

2:56 Turlough O’Carolan Mr. O'Connor DHM

3:09 Anonymous The Undaunted Female DHM

3:53 Anonymous Newcastle Deutsche Harmonia Mundi (Sony)

5:02 Turlough O’Carolan Lament For Owen O'Rourke, Lament For Owen Roe O'Neill DHM

2:23 Anonymous MacAfee's Confession DHM

2:36 Anonymous The Mountains of Rhùm (arr Jeannette Sorrell) Avie

2:56 Anonymous Farewell To Ireland _ Highlander's Farewell (Arr. Jeannette Sorrell) Avie

3:09 Anonymous We'll Rant and We'll Roar (Arr. Jeannette Sorrell) Avie

4:30 Anonymous Nottamun Town (Arr. Brian Kay) Avie

5:02 Anonymous Sugarloaf Mountain (arr. Jeannette Sorrell) Avie

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music of the Spirit - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to music about the Holy Spirit, and to feed our spirits. Join Peter DuBois for this exploration of the Spirit.



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: John Scott, In Memoriam - A tribute to the artistry of English-born organist and choral conductor John Scott, who died unexpectedly at age 59 on August 12, 2015

HENRI MULET: Tu es Petra, fr Byzantine Sketches –John Scott (1948 Wicks/St. Mary Basilica, Minneapolis, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/20/1980)

FELIX MENDELSSOHN: Prelude & Fugue in c, Op. 37, no. 1 (1837).

MENDELSSOHN: Fugue in e (1839) –John Scott (St. Paul’s Cathedral) Hyperion 66491/2

MARCEL DUPRE: Preludio, fr Deuxieme Symphonie, Op. 26 –John Scott (St. Paul’s Cathedral) Hyperion 67047

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Praeludium in g, BuxWV 148 –John Scott (1996 Taylor & Boody/St. Thomas Church, NYC) Pipedreams Archive (r. 2/10/07)

CHARLES VILLIERS STANFORD: Ye choirs of new Jerusalem –Choir of St. Paul’s Cathedral/John Scott, director; Huw Williams (1872 Willis-1972 Mander/St. Paul’s Cathedral, London) Hyperion 67087

J.S. BACH: Drum schliess ich, fr Motet No. 5, BWV 229 –Choir and Instruments of St. Tomas Church, NYC/John Scott, director. Resonus 10152

MUSICA SACRA

08:02:00 00:07:45 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on "The Old 100th" Psalm City of London Sinfonia Matthew Best Corydon Singers; Roger Judd, organ Hyperion 66569

08:12:00 00:14:35 George Frideric Handel Chandos Anthem No. 4 "O sing unto the The Sixteen Choir & Orch Harry Christophers Lynne Dawson, soprano; Ian Partridge, tenor Chandos 504

08:28:00 00:22:58 Felix Mendelssohn Psalm 42 "Wie der Hirsch schreit" Op 42 City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Dame Janet Baker, mezzo; London Symphony Chorus VirginClas 61469

08:55:00 00:03:28 Leonard Bernstein Chichester Psalm No. 1 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Liverpool Philharmonic Choir Naxos 559456

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 16, 2014 - From the campus of SUNY Purchase, New York, this week’s From the Top features Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America. We’ll hear this tremendous young ensemble perform works by Bernstein and Gershwin as well as a new piece by Samuel Adams (son of composer John Adams). We’ll also hear a young oboist perform the music of Saint-Saëns, and three members of the orchestra join host Christopher O’Riley to perform a movement of Fauré’s Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor

The National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA) performs the first movement, Prologue, and the fourth movement, Mambo, from Symphonic Dances from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein (1918–1990)

18-year-old clarinetist and NYO-USA soloist Silvio Guitian from Baltimore, Maryland, performs the first movement, Allegretto, from Sonata for Clarinet and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 167, by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

NYO-USA performs Radial Play by Samuel Adams (b. 1985).

The NYO-USA Piano Quartet performs the fourth movement, Allegro molto, from Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor, Op. 15, by Gabriel Fauré (1845–1924)

17-year-old violinist Soyeong Park from Princeton Junction, New Jersey

17-year-old violist Martine Thomas from Rochester, New York

18-year-old cellist Kartik Papatla from Mequon, Wisconsin

Pianist Christopher O’Riley

NYO-USA performs Porgy and Bess: A Symphonic Picture by George Gershwin (1898–1937), arranged by Robert Russell Bennett (1894–1981)

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: Meditation, Op. 72, No. 5--Andres Diaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano Album: Russian Romantics For 'cello and Piano Dorian 90188 Music: 4:26

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet, fantasy-overture after Shakespeare--Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra; Lionel Bringuier, conductor Zurich Festival, Tonhalle, Zurich, Switzerland Music: 19:09

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Billy Brown from Albuquerque, NM Time: 7:26

Puzzler Payoff: Franz Schubert: Tränenregen from Die schöne Mullerin--Benjamin Luxon, baritone; David Willison, piano Album: Schubert: Die Schone Mullerin Chandos 8725 Music: 4:27

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata for Viola da gamba and Keyboard No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1027--David Finckel, cello; Wu Han, piano Rockport Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 11:56

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Hajime Komatsu: Four Japanese Folksongs for String Quartet, Suite 2: 2. Nanbu Ushioi Uta; 3. Otemoyan; 4. Aizu Bandaisan--Apollo Chamber Players: Matthew Detrick, violin; Anabel Ramirez, violin; Whitney Bullock, viola; Matthew Dudzik, cello Christ the King Lutheran Church, Parish Hall, Houston, TX Music: 11:32

Charles Ives: In the Barn--Ruggero Allifranchini, violin, Jeremy Denk, piano Ordway Music Theater, St. Paul, MN Music: 4:20

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Op. 30: Movements 2 and 3--Garrick Ohlsson, piano; Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Teton Village, WY Music: 26:33

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Johannes Brahms

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:02:49 Moritz Moszkowski Etincelles Op 36 Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043

14:02:00 00:04:38 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: Feux d'artifice Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477

14:07:00 00:16:52 Claude Debussy Children's Corner Suite Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

14:24:00 00:10:09 Alphons Diepenbrock Overture "The Birds" Hans Vonk The Hague Philharmonic Chandos 8821

14:50:00 00:26:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in G minor Benjamin Britten London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437

15:16:00 00:06:09 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478

15:22:00 00:07:51 Frédéric Chopin Ballade No. 3 in A flat Op 47 Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 63259

15:30:00 00:10:47 Béla Bartók Hungarian Sketches Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 445825

15:41:00 00:13:51 Johan Wagenaar Overture to "Cyrano de Bergerac" Op 23 Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 425833

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; Henry Shapard, cello – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:13:31 Samuel Barber Medea's Dance of Vengeance Op 23

16:21:00 00:22:00 Dmitri Kabalevsky Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 49

16:48:00 00:39:40 Béla Bartók Concerto for Orchestra

17:33:00 00:26:03 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in B minor

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80091

18:00 KEYNOTES with Bill O’Connell, highlights from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Competition: Junior Division Semi-Finalist Maxim Lando

Sergei Prokofiev: Allegro ma non troppo from Piano Sonata No. 2 in d Op 14

Frédéric Chopin’: Ballade No. 1 in g Op 23

Vladimir Horowitz: Variations on a Theme from ‘Carmen’

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 2 in d Op 14

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:10:43 Ralph Vaughan Williams Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1 Barry Wordsworth New Queen's Hall Orchestra Argo 440116

19:15:00 00:44:41 Joseph Joachim Violin Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 11 London Philharmonic Leon Botstein Elmar Oliveira, violin IMP 27

20:02:00 00:55:53 Peter Tchaikovsky Manfred Symphony Op 58 Vladimir Ashkenazy Philharmonia Orchestra Decca 4785437

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Bocadillos Floridianos — Ashley Barrett, oboe; Inara Zandmane, piano (Centaur 3182) 21:57

Loris Chobanian: Dialogue (Sonata for 2 Pianos) — Sungeun Kim, Nicole Keller, pianos (private CD) 20:50

Donald Erb: The Dreamtime — CIM Orchestra/Carl Topilow (Azica 71217) 11:06

21:57:00 00:01:36 Bohuslav Martinu Dumka No. 3 Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: The Modern Symphony - Much like the novel, people are always pronouncing the symphony to be a dead form. And yet, composers continue to write symphonies at an incredible pace. We’ll feature music by composers around the world who are adding to the symphonic canon

Erkki Sven-Tüür: Symphony 3--Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra/ Dennis Russell Davies ECM 465134 14:20, 13:11

Poul Ruders: Symphony No. 3, Dream Catcher --Odense Symphony Orchestra/Yoo Bridge 9382 1:09, 11:03, 10:56

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:09:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 Vienna Philharmonic George Szell Sir Clifford Curzon, piano Decca 4785437

23:11:00 00:08:08 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

23:21:00 00:06:35 Alexandre Desplat L'Étreinte from Trois études Gloria Cheng, piano Harm Mundi 907635

23:27:00 00:05:36 Jean Françaix Harpsichord Concerto: Menuet West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

23:33:00 00:04:32 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: Les sons et parfums Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

23:40:00 00:08:15 Max Reger The Violin-Playing Hermit Op 128 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Neeme Järvi Jaap van Zweden, violin Chandos 8794

23:48:00 00:06:43 Edvard Grieg Adagio from Piano Concerto Op 16 London Symphony Orchestra André Previn Radu Lupu, piano Decca 4785437

23:56:00 00:03:02 George Frideric Handel Air for Oboe & Orchestra City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553430



