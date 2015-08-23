© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 08-23-2015

Published August 23, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Yuja Wang, piano

00:04:00            00:06:19            Gabriel Fauré    Pavane Op 50  

00:12:00            00:06:52            Franz Schubert  Rosamunde: Entr'acte No.  3 in B flat major       

00:20:00            00:05:41            Antonín Dvorák Legend No.  6 in C sharp minor  Op 59  

00:27:00            00:05:40            Edvard Grieg    Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring Op 34   

00:35:00            00:14:42            Sergei Prokofiev           Piano Concerto No.  1 in D flat major  Op 10

00:52:00            00:07:24            Henry Charles Litolff      Scherzo from Concerto Symphonique No. 4 Op 102      

01:03:00            00:35:26            Claude Debussy            Images for Orchestra                

01:41:00            00:15:09            Johannes Brahms          Tragic Overture Op 81               

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:10:43            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1                        Barry Wordsworth            New Queen's Hall Orchestra       Argo     440116

02:15:00            00:44:41            Joseph Joachim            Violin Concerto No. 2 in D minor  Op 11 London Philharmonic            Leon Botstein    Elmar Oliveira, violin      IMP      27

03:02:00            00:55:53            Peter Tchaikovsky         Manfred Symphony Op 58                     Vladimir Ashkenazy            Philharmonia Orchestra  Decca   4785437

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Bocadillos Floridianos — Ashley Barrett, oboe; Inara Zandmane, piano (Centaur 3182) 21:57

Loris Chobanian: Dialogue (Sonata for 2 Pianos) — Sungeun Kim, Nicole Keller, pianos (private CD) 20:50

Donald Erb: The Dreamtime — CIM Orchestra/Carl Topilow (Azica 71217) 11:06

04:58:00            00:01:43            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Etude-tableau in E flat minor  Op 33                               Mikhail Pletnev, piano   DeutGram         459634

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Crossing Over - Three discs that cross borders: the new Apollo Fire Appalachia project; the Quadriga Consort with tales of mystery from the British Isles; and Constantinople with the journey of Marco Polo

2:56      Anonymous Lamento di Tristano World Village / Harmonia Mundi

5:44      Anonymous Migrants Circles      World Village / Harmonia Mundi

3:25      Anonymous Ey Dilbari Jonomin World Village / Harmonia Mundi

2:39      Anonymous Five steps  World Village / Harmonia Mundi

2:56      Turlough O’Carolan        Mr. O'Connor    DHM

3:09      Anonymous The Undaunted Female       DHM

3:53      Anonymous Newcastle  Deutsche Harmonia Mundi (Sony)

5:02      Turlough O’Carolan Lament For Owen O'Rourke, Lament For Owen Roe O'Neill DHM

2:23      Anonymous MacAfee's Confession        DHM

2:36      Anonymous The Mountains of Rhùm (arr Jeannette Sorrell) Avie

2:56      Anonymous Farewell To Ireland _ Highlander's Farewell (Arr. Jeannette Sorrell) Avie

3:09      Anonymous We'll Rant and We'll Roar (Arr. Jeannette Sorrell) Avie

4:30      Anonymous Nottamun Town (Arr. Brian Kay)       Avie

5:02      Anonymous Sugarloaf Mountain (arr. Jeannette Sorrell) Avie

 

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music of the Spirit - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to music about the Holy Spirit, and to feed our spirits. Join Peter DuBois for this exploration of the Spirit.
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: John Scott, In Memoriam - A tribute to the artistry of English-born organist and choral conductor John Scott, who died unexpectedly at age 59 on August 12, 2015

HENRI MULET:  Tu es Petra, fr Byzantine Sketches –John Scott (1948 Wicks/St. Mary Basilica, Minneapolis, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/20/1980)

FELIX MENDELSSOHN:  Prelude & Fugue in c, Op. 37, no. 1 (1837). 

MENDELSSOHN:  Fugue in e (1839) –John Scott (St. Paul’s Cathedral) Hyperion 66491/2

MARCEL DUPRE:  Preludio, fr Deuxieme Symphonie, Op. 26 –John Scott (St. Paul’s Cathedral) Hyperion 67047

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE:  Praeludium in g, BuxWV 148 –John Scott (1996 Taylor & Boody/St. Thomas Church, NYC) Pipedreams Archive (r. 2/10/07)

CHARLES VILLIERS STANFORD:  Ye choirs of new Jerusalem –Choir of St. Paul’s Cathedral/John Scott, director; Huw Williams (1872 Willis-1972 Mander/St. Paul’s Cathedral, London) Hyperion 67087

J.S. BACH:  Drum schliess ich, fr Motet No. 5, BWV 229 –Choir and Instruments of St. Tomas Church, NYC/John Scott, director.  Resonus 10152

 

MUSICA SACRA

08:02:00            00:07:45            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Fantasia on "The Old 100th" Psalm         City of London Sinfonia            Matthew Best    Corydon Singers; Roger Judd, organ     Hyperion           66569

08:12:00            00:14:35            George Frideric Handel  Chandos Anthem No.  4  "O sing unto the           The Sixteen Choir & Orch     Harry Christophers         Lynne Dawson, soprano; Ian Partridge, tenor      Chandos           504

08:28:00            00:22:58            Felix Mendelssohn        Psalm 42 "Wie der Hirsch schreit" Op 42 City of London Sinfonia            Richard Hickox  Dame Janet Baker, mezzo; London Symphony Chorus    VirginClas         61469

08:55:00            00:03:28            Leonard Bernstein         Chichester Psalm No.  1            Royal Liverpool Philharmonic            Gerard Schwarz Liverpool Philharmonic Choir      Naxos   559456

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 16, 2014 - From the campus of SUNY Purchase, New York, this week’s From the Top features Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America. We’ll hear this tremendous young ensemble perform works by Bernstein and Gershwin as well as a new piece by Samuel Adams (son of composer John Adams). We’ll also hear a young oboist perform the music of Saint-Saëns, and three members of the orchestra join host Christopher O’Riley to perform a movement of Fauré’s Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor

The National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA) performs the first movement, Prologue, and the fourth movement, Mambo, from Symphonic Dances from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein (1918–1990)

18-year-old clarinetist and NYO-USA soloist Silvio Guitian from Baltimore, Maryland, performs the first movement, Allegretto, from Sonata for Clarinet and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 167, by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

NYO-USA performs Radial Play by Samuel Adams (b. 1985).

The NYO-USA Piano Quartet performs the fourth movement, Allegro molto, from Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor, Op. 15, by Gabriel Fauré (1845–1924)

17-year-old violinist Soyeong Park from Princeton Junction, New Jersey

17-year-old violist Martine Thomas from Rochester, New York

18-year-old cellist Kartik Papatla from Mequon, Wisconsin

Pianist Christopher O’Riley

NYO-USA performs Porgy and Bess: A Symphonic Picture by George Gershwin (1898–1937), arranged by Robert Russell Bennett (1894–1981)

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: Meditation, Op. 72, No. 5--Andres Diaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano Album: Russian Romantics For 'cello and Piano Dorian 90188 Music: 4:26

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet, fantasy-overture after Shakespeare--Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra; Lionel Bringuier, conductor Zurich Festival, Tonhalle, Zurich, Switzerland Music: 19:09

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Billy Brown from Albuquerque, NM Time: 7:26

Puzzler Payoff: Franz Schubert: Tränenregen from Die schöne Mullerin--Benjamin Luxon, baritone; David Willison, piano Album: Schubert: Die Schone Mullerin  Chandos 8725  Music: 4:27

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata for Viola da gamba and Keyboard No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1027--David Finckel, cello; Wu Han, piano  Rockport Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA  Music: 11:56

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Hajime Komatsu: Four Japanese Folksongs for String Quartet, Suite 2: 2. Nanbu Ushioi Uta; 3. Otemoyan; 4. Aizu Bandaisan--Apollo Chamber Players: Matthew Detrick, violin; Anabel Ramirez, violin; Whitney Bullock, viola; Matthew Dudzik, cello Christ the King Lutheran Church, Parish Hall, Houston, TX  Music: 11:32

Charles Ives: In the Barn--Ruggero Allifranchini, violin, Jeremy Denk, piano Ordway Music Theater, St. Paul, MN  Music: 4:20

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Op. 30: Movements 2 and 3--Garrick Ohlsson, piano; Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Teton Village, WY  Music: 26:33

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Johannes Brahms

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:02:49            Moritz Moszkowski        Etincelles Op 36                                    Stephen Hough, piano            Hyperion           67043

14:02:00            00:04:38            Claude Debussy            Preludes Book 2: Feux d'artifice                                    Spencer Myer, piano       Harm Mundi      907477

14:07:00            00:16:52            Claude Debussy            Children's Corner Suite                          Pascal Rogé, piano            Decca   4785437

14:24:00            00:10:09            Alphons Diepenbrock    Overture "The Birds"                  Hans Vonk        The Hague Philharmonic     Chandos           8821

14:50:00            00:26:36            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 40 in G minor                 Benjamin Britten            London Symphony Orchestra     Decca   4785437

15:16:00            00:06:09            Jean-Philippe Rameau   Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne               Marc Minkowski            Musicians of the Louvre Archiv   4478

15:22:00            00:07:51            Frédéric Chopin Ballade No.  3 in A flat Op 47                             Evgeny Kissin, piano     RCA            63259

15:30:00            00:10:47            Béla Bartók       Hungarian Sketches                   Pierre Boulez     Chicago Symphony Orchestra          DeutGram         445825

15:41:00            00:13:51            Johan Wagenaar           Overture to "Cyrano de Bergerac" Op 23             Riccardo Chailly            Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Decca   425833

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; Henry Shapard, cello – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00            00:13:31            Samuel Barber  Medea's Dance of Vengeance Op 23    

16:21:00            00:22:00            Dmitri Kabalevsky         Cello Concerto No.  1 Op 49                 

16:48:00            00:39:40            Béla Bartók       Concerto for Orchestra             

17:33:00            00:26:03            Franz Schubert  Symphony No.  8 in B minor                 

Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Telarc   80091

 

18:00 KEYNOTES with Bill O’Connell, highlights from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Competition: Junior Division Semi-Finalist Maxim Lando

Sergei Prokofiev: Allegro ma non troppo from Piano Sonata No. 2 in d Op 14

Frédéric Chopin’: Ballade No. 1 in g Op 23

Vladimir Horowitz: Variations on a Theme from ‘Carmen’

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 2 in d Op 14

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

21:57:00            00:01:36            Bohuslav Martinu           Dumka No. 3                             Lara Downes, piano       Steinway            30016

           

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: The Modern Symphony - Much like the novel, people are always pronouncing the symphony to be a dead form. And yet, composers continue to write symphonies at an incredible pace. We’ll feature music by composers around the world who are adding to the symphonic canon

Erkki Sven-Tüür: Symphony 3--Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra/ Dennis Russell Davies  ECM 465134  14:20, 13:11

Poul Ruders: Symphony No. 3, Dream Catcher --Odense Symphony Orchestra/Yoo  Bridge 9382  1:09, 11:03, 10:56

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:09:06            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27   Vienna Philharmonic            George Szell     Sir Clifford Curzon, piano          Decca   4785437

23:11:00            00:08:08            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Largo from Flute Concerto         CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra          Peter Schreier   Patrick Gallois, flute      DeutGram         439895

23:21:00            00:06:35            Alexandre Desplat         L'Étreinte from Trois études                               Gloria Cheng, piano            Harm Mundi      907635

23:27:00            00:05:36            Jean Françaix    Harpsichord Concerto: Menuet   West Side Chamber Orchestra   Kevin Mallon            Christopher D. Lewis, hc            Naxos   573146

23:33:00            00:04:32            Claude Debussy            Preludes Book 1: Les sons et parfums                           Pascal Rogé, piano      Decca   4785437

23:40:00            00:08:15            Max Reger        The Violin-Playing Hermit Op 128           Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Neeme Järvi      Jaap van Zweden, violin            Chandos           8794

23:48:00            00:06:43            Edvard Grieg    Adagio from Piano Concerto Op 16       London Symphony Orchestra            André Previn     Radu Lupu, piano          Decca   4785437

23:56:00            00:03:02            George Frideric Handel  Air for Oboe & Orchestra           City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward    Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos   553430


 