Program Guide 08-02-2015
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: James Conlon, conductor; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Mark Inouye, trumpet
00:04:00 00:08:00 Erwin Schulhoff Scherzo from Symphony No. 5
00:18:00 00:22:42 Dmitri Shostakovich Piano Concerto No. 1 in C minor Op 35
00:55:00 00:47:54 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74
CLASSICAL WEEKEND
02:02:00 00:25:13 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony in A major Jean Martinon Orchestre National de France Brilliant 94360
02:29:00 00:34:04 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 1 in E Op 5 José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 68904
03:05:00 00:49:17 Sir Edward Elgar Violin Concerto in B minor Op 61 Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Nikolaj Znaider, violin RCA 60588
03:55:00 00:04:25 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite: Polka Op 39 Sir John Eliot Gardiner North German Radio Symphony DeutGram 437506
04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Edward J. Miller: Images from the Eye of a Dolphin — Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London cond. (TNC/Cambria 1510) 8:43
Edward J. Miller: Anacrusis — Russian State Symphonic Capella/Edwin London cond. (New World 80511) 11:32
Nicholas Underhill: Piano Sonata (1996) — Nicholas Underhill, piano (MMC 2077) 29:18
04:53:00 00:06:11 Béla Bartók Game of Pairs from Concerto for Robert Spano Oberlin Symphony Orchestra Oberlin 8
05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from the Capella de Ministrers - The prolific Spanish ensemble with the Mystery of Elche, Death and Apocalypse in the Middle Ages, and the Diaspora of the Sephardim
06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Sounds of Summer - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, join Peter DuBois as we listen to sacred choral and organ music that’s both festive and restful – a combination that’s perfect for mid-summer!
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Fireworks and Dreams - Music and conversation featuring internationally touring British recitalist Christopher Herrick, in celebration of his 40th anniversary as a recording artist
DAVID N. JOHNSON: Trumpet Tune in D (1937 Harrison/Westminster Abbey, London) Hyperion 66121
LOUIS JAMES ALFRED LEFEBURE-WELY: Bolero de Concert, Op. 166 (1871 Willis/Royal Albert Hall, London) Hyperion 66258
DUDLEY BUCK: Concert Variations on The Star-spangled Banner, Op. 23 (1971 Aeolian-Skinner/ St. Bartholomew’s Church, New York City) Hyperion 66605
J. S. BACH: Trio Sonata No. 6 in G (3rd mvt), BWV 530 (1989 Metzler/St. Nikolaus Church, Brengarten, Switzerland) Hyperion 66390
J. S. BACH (attrib.): Chorale-prelude, Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele, BWV 759 (1975 Metzler/Church of St. Michael, Kaisten, Switzerland) Hyperion 67263
LOUIS-CLAUDE DAQUIN: Noël Suisse (No. 12) in a (1739 Parizot/St. Remy de Dieppe, France) Hyperion 66816
HARVEY GRACE: Reverie (2003 Pels & van Leeuwen/St. Nikolai Church, Halmstad, Sweden) Hyperion 67436
PAUL SPICER: Kiwi Fireworks (selections) 1906 Norman & Beard/Town Hall, Wellington, New Zealand) Hyperion 66778
MUSICA SACRA
08:04:00 00:09:10 Sir William Walton Coronation Te Deum Philharmonia Orchestra David Willcocks John Scott, organ; Bach Choir Chandos 8760
08:15:00 00:09:08 Eric Whitacre Alleluia Eric Whitacre Eric Whitacre Singers Decca 16636
08:26:00 00:23:46 Ralph Vaughan Williams Mass in G minor Norman Mackenzie Arietha Lockhart, soprano; Pamela Elrod, alto; Nin Hiles, tenor; James Morrow, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 26, 2014
From Seattle, Washington, this week's program features a teenage violinist local to the "Emerald City" delivering an emotional performance of the music of Ernest Bloch … teenagers from Chicago perform a thrilling wild and fun work for sax quartet … and we'll enjoy the broadcast premiere of a new composition written by an 18-year-old from New York City—an intriguing and ethereal piece titled “Tropholingua,” which means “language of plants.”
17-year-old cellist Audrey Chen from Redmond, Washington, performs Variations on a Theme by Rossini by Niccolò Paganini (1782–1840), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
16-year-old pianist Agata Sorotokin from San Jose, California, performs movements from “Musical Toys” by Sofia Gubaidulina (b. 1931)
“Mechanical Accordion”
“Magic Roundabout”
“A Bear Playing Double Bass and the Black Woman”
“The Woodpecker”
“The Drummer”
17-year-old violinist Felicity James from Seattle, Washington, performs the second movement, Nigun (Improvisation) from Baal Shem, Three Pictures of Hassidic Life for Violin and Piano by Ernest Bloch (1880–1959), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
18-year-old composer Jack Gulielmetti from New York, New York, has movements of his piano trio “Tropholingua” performed by 18-year-old cellist Joseph Teeter from Topeka, Kansas; 17-year-old violinist Felicity James from Seattle, Washington; and 16-year-old pianist Agata Sorotokin from San Jose California.
I. “As if floating”
II. “Resurrection and the Life”
IV. “Rising upwards, no sense of downbeat”
V. “Finishing a phrase, as well as keeping your own voice”
XX. “Resurrected, building to the moment”
Precipice Saxophone Quartet performs the fifth movement, Fanfare/Variations on “Durch Adams Fall” (Through Adam’s Fall), from Recitation Book for Saxophone Quartet by David Maslanka (b. 1943)
18-year-old soprano saxophonist Justin Udry from Kenosha, Wisconsin
17-year-old alto saxophonist Elizabeth Rangel (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago
18-year-old tenor saxophonist Logan Curry from Maywood, Illinois
17-year-old baritone saxophonist Shane Woods from Matteson, Illinois
10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Johann Sebastian Bach/Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Prelude in C from the Well-Tempered Clavier Book I, BWV 846 - Gabriela Montero, piano - Album: Bach And Beyond EMI 64647 - Music: 4:16
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D BWV 1050 Amanda Galick, flute; Bing Wang, violin; Inon Barnatan, piano; Baroque Evening Orchestra; Harry Bicket, conductor - Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO - Music: 20:45
The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Eric Koenig from Kalamazoo, MI - Time: 8:07
Puzzler Payoff: Aaron Copland: Our Town: The Story of Our Town - James Tocco, piano - Album: Copland Music for Piano Pro Arte 183 - Music: 2:20
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: 5. Songe d'une nuit de sabbat - Aspen Festival Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Aspen Music Festival, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO - Music: 9:34
11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture, Op. 62 Aspen Chamber Symphony; Robert Spano, conductor - Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO - Music: 7:49
Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp - Emma Gerstein, flute; Sofia Nikas, viola; Katherine Siochi, harp Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO - Music: 20:25
Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 in G minor, Op. 7: 3. Allegro comodo - Andante; 4. Finale: Allegro con fuoco - Aspen Chamber Symphony; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO - Music: 16:30
11:57:00 00:03:02 Leos Janácek Moravian Dances: Fur Coat Dance Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695
12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Gabriel Fauré
Requiem Op 48 (1887-1890)--Philharmonia Orchestra and Chorus/Carlo Maria Giulini (BBC Legends 4221 CD)
Pavane Op 50 (1887)--Academy of St Martin in the Field/Jean Fournet (Decca 001706502 CD)
Pelleas et Melisande Op 80 "Suite" (1898)--Academy of St Martin in the Field/Sir Neville Marriner (Decca 001706502 CD)
Berceuse in D for violin and piano Op 16 (1878-79)--Alban Belkircher, violin; Roy Howat, piano (Arte Nova 927630 CD)
13:56:00 00:02:57 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 12 in E flat Op 106 Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
14:00:00 00:02:30 Francis Poulenc Pastourelle Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921
14:02:00 00:03:09 Igor Stravinsky Pastorale Yannick Nézet-Séguin Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 19032
14:05:00 00:11:29 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Overture on Russian Themes Op 28 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788
14:17:00 00:11:52 Sir Arthur Bliss Mêlée Fantasque David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641
14:50:00 00:29:40 Muzio Clementi Symphony No. 3 in G Francesco d'Avalos Philharmonia Orchestra ASV 803
15:19:00 00:08:11 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in D major Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Janet See, flute Harm Mundi 905193
15:27:00 00:08:21 Franz Liszt Legend No. 2 "St. Francis of Paolo Roberto Plano, piano Azica 71222
15:36:00 00:10:20 Morton Gould American Symphonette No. 2 David Alan Miller Albany Symphony Orchestra Albany 1174
15:42:00 00:13:41 George Gershwin Allegro from Piano Concerto in F major Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Hans Graf, conductor; Jeffrey Kahane, piano; Blossom Festival Concert
16:04:00 00:13:21 Maurice Ravel La valse
16:21:00 00:30:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major
16:55:00 00:08:16 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Overture
17:03:00 00:03:34 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "In the Jelly Doughnut Woods" Op 336
17:06:00 00:11:45 Johann Strauss Jr Emperor Waltz Op 437
17:21:00 00:02:31 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "At the Hunt" Op 373
17:23:00 00:10:08 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "On the Beautiful Blue Danube" Op 314
17:33:00 00:03:29 Johann Strauss Radetzky March Op 228
17:58:00 00:02:06 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 2 in C sharp minor Op 6 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289
18:00 KEYNOTES with Bill O’Connell, highlights from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Competition: finalist Chaeyoung Park
Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1: Prelude and Fugue No. 15 in G
George Crumb: Dream Images (Gemini, Love-Death Music) from Makrokosmos, Vol. 1
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 1 in C Op 10/1
Igor Stravinsky (arr Guido Agosti): Firebird Suite
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
20:54:00 00:04:15 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Alvin Singleton - Critic Kyle Gann says “Singleton's music is soulful, with an understated simplicity that I particularly prize. Despite the studied economy of his means and the set character of his images, the music is never cold ... nor abstract. It glows with warmth.” We’ll feature Singleton’s music on our next Composer Spotlight .
Alvin Singleton: Jasper Drag (excerpt)
Ted Gurch, cl.; Helen Hwaya Kim, v.; Laura Gordy, p. Albany 1501 5:17
Singleton: After Fallen Crumbs Atlanta Symphony/Louis Lane First edition 43 6:20
Singleton: Argoru Va Ted Gurch, bs. clar. Albany 1501 12:52
Singleton: Sweet Charlottle Doug O'Connor, sax.; Angel Hsiao, fl.: Julietta Curenton, fl.; Harrison Hollingsworth, bsn.; Lionel Cottet, vc. Albany 1501 15:53
Singleton: In My Own Skin (excerpt) Laura Gordy, p. Albany 1501 1:50
QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:07:24 Claude Debussy Clouds from "Three Nocturnes" Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80617
23:09:00 00:08:44 George Frederick Bristow Nocturne from Symphony in F sharp minor Op 26 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9169
23:20:00 00:14:18 Franz Schubert Adagio from String Quintet Miró Quartet Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale 2006
23:38:00 00:07:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Trio Sonata No. 5 Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 62691
23:55:00 00:03:02 Gabriel Fauré Chanson de Mélisande Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Lorraine Hunt Lieberson, sop DeutGram 423089