WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 08-02-2015

Published August 2, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: James Conlon, conductor; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Mark Inouye, trumpet

00:04:00            00:08:00            Erwin Schulhoff Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 

00:18:00            00:22:42            Dmitri Shostakovich      Piano Concerto No.  1 in C minor  Op 35

00:55:00            00:47:54            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  6 in B minor  Op 74

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:25:13            Camille Saint-Saëns       Symphony in A major                Jean Martinon   Orchestre National de France         Brilliant 94360

02:29:00            00:34:04            Alexander Glazunov       Symphony No.  1 in E Op 5                   José Serebrier   Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch        Warner  68904

03:05:00            00:49:17            Sir Edward Elgar           Violin Concerto in B minor  Op 61          Dresden State Orchestra            Sir Colin Davis  Nikolaj Znaider, violin    RCA     60588

03:55:00            00:04:25            Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite: Polka Op 39                      Sir John Eliot Gardiner   North German Radio Symphony          DeutGram         437506

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Edward J. Miller: Images from the Eye of a Dolphin — Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London cond. (TNC/Cambria 1510) 8:43

Edward J. Miller: Anacrusis — Russian State Symphonic Capella/Edwin London cond. (New World 80511) 11:32

Nicholas Underhill: Piano Sonata (1996) — Nicholas Underhill, piano (MMC 2077) 29:18

04:53:00            00:06:11            Béla Bartók       Game of Pairs from Concerto for                       Robert Spano   Oberlin Symphony Orchestra     Oberlin  8

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from the Capella de Ministrers - The prolific Spanish ensemble with the Mystery of Elche, Death and Apocalypse in the Middle Ages, and the Diaspora of the Sephardim

 

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Sounds of Summer - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, join Peter DuBois as we listen to sacred choral and organ music that’s both festive and restful – a combination that’s perfect for mid-summer!
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Fireworks and Dreams - Music and conversation featuring internationally touring British recitalist Christopher Herrick, in celebration of his 40th anniversary as a recording artist

DAVID N. JOHNSON:  Trumpet Tune in D (1937 Harrison/Westminster Abbey, London) Hyperion 66121

LOUIS JAMES ALFRED LEFEBURE-WELY:  Bolero de Concert, Op. 166 (1871 Willis/Royal Albert Hall, London) Hyperion 66258

DUDLEY BUCK:  Concert Variations on The Star-spangled Banner, Op. 23 (1971 Aeolian-Skinner/ St. Bartholomew’s Church, New York City) Hyperion 66605

J. S. BACH:  Trio Sonata No. 6 in G (3rd mvt), BWV 530 (1989 Metzler/St. Nikolaus Church, Brengarten, Switzerland) Hyperion 66390

J. S. BACH (attrib.):  Chorale-prelude, Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele, BWV 759 (1975 Metzler/Church of St. Michael, Kaisten, Switzerland) Hyperion 67263

LOUIS-CLAUDE DAQUIN:  Noël Suisse  (No. 12) in a (1739 Parizot/St. Remy de Dieppe, France) Hyperion 66816

HARVEY GRACE:  Reverie (2003 Pels & van Leeuwen/St. Nikolai Church, Halmstad, Sweden) Hyperion 67436

PAUL SPICER:  Kiwi Fireworks (selections) 1906 Norman & Beard/Town Hall, Wellington, New Zealand) Hyperion 66778

 

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00            00:09:10            Sir William Walton         Coronation Te Deum      Philharmonia Orchestra  David Willcocks            John Scott, organ; Bach Choir   Chandos           8760

08:15:00            00:09:08            Eric Whitacre     Alleluia              Eric Whitacre     Eric Whitacre Singers    Decca   16636

08:26:00            00:23:46            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Mass in G minor                        Norman Mackenzie            Arietha Lockhart, soprano; Pamela Elrod, alto; Nin Hiles, tenor; James Morrow, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus            Telarc   80654

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 26, 2014
From Seattle, Washington, this week's program features a teenage violinist local to the "Emerald City" delivering an emotional performance of the music of Ernest Bloch … teenagers from Chicago perform a thrilling wild and fun work for sax quartet … and we'll enjoy the broadcast premiere of a new composition written by an 18-year-old from New York City—an intriguing and ethereal piece titled “Tropholingua,” which means “language of plants.”

17-year-old cellist Audrey Chen from Redmond, Washington, performs Variations on a Theme by Rossini by Niccolò Paganini (1782–1840), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old pianist Agata Sorotokin from San Jose, California, performs movements from “Musical Toys” by Sofia Gubaidulina (b. 1931)

            “Mechanical Accordion”

            “Magic Roundabout”

            “A Bear Playing Double Bass and the Black Woman”

            “The Woodpecker”

            “The Drummer”

17-year-old violinist Felicity James from Seattle, Washington, performs the second movement, Nigun (Improvisation) from Baal Shem, Three Pictures of Hassidic Life for Violin and Piano by Ernest Bloch (1880–1959), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old composer Jack Gulielmetti from New York, New York, has movements of his piano trio “Tropholingua” performed by 18-year-old cellist Joseph Teeter from Topeka, Kansas; 17-year-old violinist Felicity James from Seattle, Washington; and 16-year-old pianist Agata Sorotokin from San Jose California.

I.          “As if floating”

II.          “Resurrection and the Life”

IV.        “Rising upwards, no sense of downbeat”

V.         “Finishing a phrase, as well as keeping your own voice”

XX.       “Resurrected, building to the moment”

Precipice Saxophone Quartet performs the fifth movement, Fanfare/Variations on “Durch Adams Fall” (Through Adam’s Fall), from Recitation Book for Saxophone Quartet by David Maslanka (b. 1943)

            18-year-old soprano saxophonist Justin Udry from Kenosha, Wisconsin

17-year-old alto saxophonist Elizabeth Rangel (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago

            18-year-old tenor saxophonist Logan Curry from Maywood, Illinois

            17-year-old baritone saxophonist Shane Woods from Matteson, Illinois

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach/Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Prelude in C from the Well-Tempered Clavier Book I, BWV 846 - Gabriela Montero, piano - Album: Bach And Beyond EMI 64647 - Music: 4:16

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D BWV 1050 Amanda Galick, flute; Bing Wang, violin; Inon Barnatan, piano; Baroque Evening Orchestra; Harry Bicket, conductor - Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO - Music: 20:45

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Eric Koenig from Kalamazoo, MI - Time: 8:07

Puzzler Payoff: Aaron Copland: Our Town: The Story of Our Town - James Tocco, piano - Album: Copland Music for Piano Pro Arte 183 - Music: 2:20

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: 5. Songe d'une nuit de sabbat - Aspen Festival Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Aspen Music Festival, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO - Music: 9:34

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture, Op. 62 Aspen Chamber Symphony; Robert Spano, conductor - Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO - Music: 7:49

Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp - Emma Gerstein, flute; Sofia Nikas, viola; Katherine Siochi, harp Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO - Music: 20:25

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 in G minor, Op. 7: 3. Allegro comodo - Andante; 4. Finale: Allegro con fuoco - Aspen Chamber Symphony; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO - Music: 16:30

11:57:00            00:03:02            Leos Janácek    Moravian Dances: Fur Coat Dance                     Antoni Wit         Warsaw Philharmonic     Naxos   572695

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Gabriel Fauré

Requiem Op 48 (1887-1890)--Philharmonia Orchestra and Chorus/Carlo Maria Giulini (BBC Legends 4221 CD)

Pavane Op 50 (1887)--Academy of St Martin in the Field/Jean Fournet (Decca 001706502 CD)

Pelleas et Melisande Op 80 "Suite" (1898)--Academy of St Martin in the Field/Sir Neville Marriner (Decca 001706502 CD)

Berceuse in D for violin and piano Op 16 (1878-79)--Alban Belkircher, violin; Roy Howat, piano (Arte Nova 927630 CD)

13:56:00            00:02:57            Gabriel Fauré    Barcarolle No. 12 in E flat Op 106                                  Charles Owen, piano            Avie      2240

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:02:30            Francis Poulenc            Pastourelle                                Paul Crossley, piano     CBS     44921

14:02:00            00:03:09            Igor Stravinsky  Pastorale                      Yannick Nézet-Séguin    Philadelphia Orchestra            DeutGram         19032

14:05:00            00:11:29            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Overture on Russian Themes Op 28                    Gerard Schwarz            Seattle Symphony         Naxos   572788

14:17:00            00:11:52            Sir Arthur Bliss  Mêlée Fantasque                       David Lloyd-Jones        Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch     Naxos   557641

14:50:00            00:29:40            Muzio Clementi  Symphony No.  3 in G               Francesco d'Avalos       Philharmonia Orchestra          ASV     803

15:19:00            00:08:11            Antonio Vivaldi  Flute Concerto in D major          Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra            Nicholas McGegan        Janet See, flute Harm Mundi      905193

15:27:00            00:08:21            Franz Liszt        Legend No.  2 "St. Francis of Paolo                               Roberto Plano, piano    Azica    71222

15:36:00            00:10:20            Morton Gould    American Symphonette No.  2                David Alan Miller           Albany Symphony Orchestra     Albany  1174

15:42:00            00:13:41            George Gershwin           Allegro from Piano Concerto in F major Buffalo Philharmonic            JoAnn Falletta   Orion Weiss, piano        Naxos   559705

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Hans Graf, conductor; Jeffrey Kahane, piano; Blossom Festival Concert

16:04:00            00:13:21            Maurice Ravel   La valse

16:21:00            00:30:55            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major

16:55:00            00:08:16            Johann Strauss Jr         Die Fledermaus: Overture

17:03:00            00:03:34            Johann Strauss Jr         Polka "In the Jelly Doughnut Woods" Op 336    

17:06:00            00:11:45            Johann Strauss Jr         Emperor Waltz Op 437

17:21:00            00:02:31            Johann Strauss Jr         Polka "At the Hunt" Op 373       

17:23:00            00:10:08            Johann Strauss Jr         Waltz "On the Beautiful Blue Danube" Op 314    

17:33:00            00:03:29            Johann Strauss Radetzky March Op 228

17:58:00            00:02:06            Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 2 in C sharp minor  Op 6                            Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge  9289

 

18:00 KEYNOTES with Bill O’Connell, highlights from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Competition:  finalist Chaeyoung Park

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1: Prelude and Fugue No. 15 in G

George Crumb: Dream Images (Gemini, Love-Death Music) from Makrokosmos, Vol. 1

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 1 in C Op 10/1

Igor Stravinsky (arr Guido Agosti): Firebird Suite

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Alvin Singleton - Critic Kyle Gann says “Singleton's music is soulful, with an understated simplicity that I particularly prize. Despite the studied economy of his means and the set character of his images, the music is never cold ... nor abstract. It glows with warmth.” We’ll feature Singleton’s music on our next Composer Spotlight .
Alvin Singleton: Jasper Drag (excerpt)

Ted Gurch, cl.; Helen Hwaya Kim, v.; Laura Gordy, p. Albany 1501 5:17

Singleton: After Fallen Crumbs Atlanta Symphony/Louis Lane First edition 43 6:20

Singleton: Argoru Va  Ted Gurch, bs. clar. Albany 1501 12:52

Singleton: Sweet Charlottle  Doug O'Connor, sax.; Angel Hsiao, fl.: Julietta Curenton, fl.; Harrison Hollingsworth, bsn.; Lionel Cottet, vc.  Albany 1501 15:53

Singleton: In My Own Skin (excerpt)  Laura Gordy, p.  Albany 1501 1:50

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:07:24            Claude Debussy            Clouds from "Three Nocturnes"              Paavo Järvi       Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80617

23:09:00            00:08:44            George Frederick Bristow          Nocturne from Symphony in F sharp minor  Op 26                      Neeme Järvi      Detroit Symphony         Chandos           9169

23:20:00            00:14:18            Franz Schubert  Adagio from String Quintet        Miró Quartet                  Matt Haimovitz, cello            Oxingale           2006

23:38:00            00:07:47            Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Trio Sonata No. 5                             Arcadi Volodos, piano    Sony    62691

23:55:00            00:03:02            Gabriel Fauré    Chanson de Mélisande  Boston Symphony Orchestra     Seiji Ozawa            Lorraine Hunt Lieberson, sop     DeutGram         423089


 