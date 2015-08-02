Program Guide 08-02-2015

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: James Conlon, conductor; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Mark Inouye, trumpet

00:04:00 00:08:00 Erwin Schulhoff Scherzo from Symphony No. 5

00:18:00 00:22:42 Dmitri Shostakovich Piano Concerto No. 1 in C minor Op 35

00:55:00 00:47:54 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:25:13 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony in A major Jean Martinon Orchestre National de France Brilliant 94360

02:29:00 00:34:04 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 1 in E Op 5 José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 68904

03:05:00 00:49:17 Sir Edward Elgar Violin Concerto in B minor Op 61 Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Nikolaj Znaider, violin RCA 60588

03:55:00 00:04:25 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite: Polka Op 39 Sir John Eliot Gardiner North German Radio Symphony DeutGram 437506

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Edward J. Miller: Images from the Eye of a Dolphin — Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London cond. (TNC/Cambria 1510) 8:43

Edward J. Miller: Anacrusis — Russian State Symphonic Capella/Edwin London cond. (New World 80511) 11:32

Nicholas Underhill: Piano Sonata (1996) — Nicholas Underhill, piano (MMC 2077) 29:18

04:53:00 00:06:11 Béla Bartók Game of Pairs from Concerto for Robert Spano Oberlin Symphony Orchestra Oberlin 8

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from the Capella de Ministrers - The prolific Spanish ensemble with the Mystery of Elche, Death and Apocalypse in the Middle Ages, and the Diaspora of the Sephardim

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Sounds of Summer - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, join Peter DuBois as we listen to sacred choral and organ music that’s both festive and restful – a combination that’s perfect for mid-summer!



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Fireworks and Dreams - Music and conversation featuring internationally touring British recitalist Christopher Herrick, in celebration of his 40th anniversary as a recording artist

DAVID N. JOHNSON: Trumpet Tune in D (1937 Harrison/Westminster Abbey, London) Hyperion 66121

LOUIS JAMES ALFRED LEFEBURE-WELY: Bolero de Concert, Op. 166 (1871 Willis/Royal Albert Hall, London) Hyperion 66258

DUDLEY BUCK: Concert Variations on The Star-spangled Banner, Op. 23 (1971 Aeolian-Skinner/ St. Bartholomew’s Church, New York City) Hyperion 66605

J. S. BACH: Trio Sonata No. 6 in G (3rd mvt), BWV 530 (1989 Metzler/St. Nikolaus Church, Brengarten, Switzerland) Hyperion 66390

J. S. BACH (attrib.): Chorale-prelude, Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele, BWV 759 (1975 Metzler/Church of St. Michael, Kaisten, Switzerland) Hyperion 67263

LOUIS-CLAUDE DAQUIN: Noël Suisse (No. 12) in a (1739 Parizot/St. Remy de Dieppe, France) Hyperion 66816

HARVEY GRACE: Reverie (2003 Pels & van Leeuwen/St. Nikolai Church, Halmstad, Sweden) Hyperion 67436

PAUL SPICER: Kiwi Fireworks (selections) 1906 Norman & Beard/Town Hall, Wellington, New Zealand) Hyperion 66778

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00 00:09:10 Sir William Walton Coronation Te Deum Philharmonia Orchestra David Willcocks John Scott, organ; Bach Choir Chandos 8760

08:15:00 00:09:08 Eric Whitacre Alleluia Eric Whitacre Eric Whitacre Singers Decca 16636

08:26:00 00:23:46 Ralph Vaughan Williams Mass in G minor Norman Mackenzie Arietha Lockhart, soprano; Pamela Elrod, alto; Nin Hiles, tenor; James Morrow, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 26, 2014

From Seattle, Washington, this week's program features a teenage violinist local to the "Emerald City" delivering an emotional performance of the music of Ernest Bloch … teenagers from Chicago perform a thrilling wild and fun work for sax quartet … and we'll enjoy the broadcast premiere of a new composition written by an 18-year-old from New York City—an intriguing and ethereal piece titled “Tropholingua,” which means “language of plants.”

17-year-old cellist Audrey Chen from Redmond, Washington, performs Variations on a Theme by Rossini by Niccolò Paganini (1782–1840), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old pianist Agata Sorotokin from San Jose, California, performs movements from “Musical Toys” by Sofia Gubaidulina (b. 1931)

“Mechanical Accordion”

“Magic Roundabout”

“A Bear Playing Double Bass and the Black Woman”

“The Woodpecker”

“The Drummer”

17-year-old violinist Felicity James from Seattle, Washington, performs the second movement, Nigun (Improvisation) from Baal Shem, Three Pictures of Hassidic Life for Violin and Piano by Ernest Bloch (1880–1959), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old composer Jack Gulielmetti from New York, New York, has movements of his piano trio “Tropholingua” performed by 18-year-old cellist Joseph Teeter from Topeka, Kansas; 17-year-old violinist Felicity James from Seattle, Washington; and 16-year-old pianist Agata Sorotokin from San Jose California.

I. “As if floating”

II. “Resurrection and the Life”

IV. “Rising upwards, no sense of downbeat”

V. “Finishing a phrase, as well as keeping your own voice”

XX. “Resurrected, building to the moment”

Precipice Saxophone Quartet performs the fifth movement, Fanfare/Variations on “Durch Adams Fall” (Through Adam’s Fall), from Recitation Book for Saxophone Quartet by David Maslanka (b. 1943)

18-year-old soprano saxophonist Justin Udry from Kenosha, Wisconsin

17-year-old alto saxophonist Elizabeth Rangel (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago

18-year-old tenor saxophonist Logan Curry from Maywood, Illinois

17-year-old baritone saxophonist Shane Woods from Matteson, Illinois

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach/Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Prelude in C from the Well-Tempered Clavier Book I, BWV 846 - Gabriela Montero, piano - Album: Bach And Beyond EMI 64647 - Music: 4:16

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D BWV 1050 Amanda Galick, flute; Bing Wang, violin; Inon Barnatan, piano; Baroque Evening Orchestra; Harry Bicket, conductor - Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO - Music: 20:45

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Eric Koenig from Kalamazoo, MI - Time: 8:07

Puzzler Payoff: Aaron Copland: Our Town: The Story of Our Town - James Tocco, piano - Album: Copland Music for Piano Pro Arte 183 - Music: 2:20

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: 5. Songe d'une nuit de sabbat - Aspen Festival Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Aspen Music Festival, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO - Music: 9:34

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture, Op. 62 Aspen Chamber Symphony; Robert Spano, conductor - Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO - Music: 7:49

Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp - Emma Gerstein, flute; Sofia Nikas, viola; Katherine Siochi, harp Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO - Music: 20:25

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 in G minor, Op. 7: 3. Allegro comodo - Andante; 4. Finale: Allegro con fuoco - Aspen Chamber Symphony; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO - Music: 16:30

11:57:00 00:03:02 Leos Janácek Moravian Dances: Fur Coat Dance Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Gabriel Fauré

Requiem Op 48 (1887-1890)--Philharmonia Orchestra and Chorus/Carlo Maria Giulini (BBC Legends 4221 CD)

Pavane Op 50 (1887)--Academy of St Martin in the Field/Jean Fournet (Decca 001706502 CD)

Pelleas et Melisande Op 80 "Suite" (1898)--Academy of St Martin in the Field/Sir Neville Marriner (Decca 001706502 CD)

Berceuse in D for violin and piano Op 16 (1878-79)--Alban Belkircher, violin; Roy Howat, piano (Arte Nova 927630 CD)

13:56:00 00:02:57 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 12 in E flat Op 106 Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:02:30 Francis Poulenc Pastourelle Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

14:02:00 00:03:09 Igor Stravinsky Pastorale Yannick Nézet-Séguin Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 19032

14:05:00 00:11:29 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Overture on Russian Themes Op 28 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788

14:17:00 00:11:52 Sir Arthur Bliss Mêlée Fantasque David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641

14:50:00 00:29:40 Muzio Clementi Symphony No. 3 in G Francesco d'Avalos Philharmonia Orchestra ASV 803

15:19:00 00:08:11 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in D major Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Janet See, flute Harm Mundi 905193

15:27:00 00:08:21 Franz Liszt Legend No. 2 "St. Francis of Paolo Roberto Plano, piano Azica 71222

15:36:00 00:10:20 Morton Gould American Symphonette No. 2 David Alan Miller Albany Symphony Orchestra Albany 1174

15:42:00 00:13:41 George Gershwin Allegro from Piano Concerto in F major Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Hans Graf, conductor; Jeffrey Kahane, piano; Blossom Festival Concert

16:04:00 00:13:21 Maurice Ravel La valse

16:21:00 00:30:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major

16:55:00 00:08:16 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Overture

17:03:00 00:03:34 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "In the Jelly Doughnut Woods" Op 336

17:06:00 00:11:45 Johann Strauss Jr Emperor Waltz Op 437

17:21:00 00:02:31 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "At the Hunt" Op 373

17:23:00 00:10:08 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "On the Beautiful Blue Danube" Op 314

17:33:00 00:03:29 Johann Strauss Radetzky March Op 228

17:58:00 00:02:06 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 2 in C sharp minor Op 6 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289

18:00 KEYNOTES with Bill O’Connell, highlights from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Competition: finalist Chaeyoung Park

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1: Prelude and Fugue No. 15 in G

George Crumb: Dream Images (Gemini, Love-Death Music) from Makrokosmos, Vol. 1

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 1 in C Op 10/1

Igor Stravinsky (arr Guido Agosti): Firebird Suite

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Alvin Singleton - Critic Kyle Gann says “Singleton's music is soulful, with an understated simplicity that I particularly prize. Despite the studied economy of his means and the set character of his images, the music is never cold ... nor abstract. It glows with warmth.” We’ll feature Singleton’s music on our next Composer Spotlight .

Alvin Singleton: Jasper Drag (excerpt)

Ted Gurch, cl.; Helen Hwaya Kim, v.; Laura Gordy, p. Albany 1501 5:17

Singleton: After Fallen Crumbs Atlanta Symphony/Louis Lane First edition 43 6:20

Singleton: Argoru Va Ted Gurch, bs. clar. Albany 1501 12:52

Singleton: Sweet Charlottle Doug O'Connor, sax.; Angel Hsiao, fl.: Julietta Curenton, fl.; Harrison Hollingsworth, bsn.; Lionel Cottet, vc. Albany 1501 15:53

Singleton: In My Own Skin (excerpt) Laura Gordy, p. Albany 1501 1:50

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:07:24 Claude Debussy Clouds from "Three Nocturnes" Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80617

23:09:00 00:08:44 George Frederick Bristow Nocturne from Symphony in F sharp minor Op 26 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9169

23:20:00 00:14:18 Franz Schubert Adagio from String Quintet Miró Quartet Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale 2006

23:38:00 00:07:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Trio Sonata No. 5 Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 62691

23:55:00 00:03:02 Gabriel Fauré Chanson de Mélisande Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Lorraine Hunt Lieberson, sop DeutGram 423089



