Program Guide 07-25-2015

00:39:00 00:19:34 Alfredo Casella Italia Op 11 Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10768

01:01:00 00:44:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 7 London Symphony Orchestra André Previn Heather Harper, soprano; Sir Ralph Richardson, speaker; Women of the; Ambrosian Singers RCA 60590

01:47:00 00:41:47 Richard Strauss Aus Italien Op 16 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425941

02:31:00 00:32:21 Johannes Brahms String Quintet No. 2 in G major Op 111 Cavani String Quartet Donald Weilerstein, viola Azica 71216

03:05:00 00:43:03 Sir George Dyson Violin Concerto City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Lydia Mordkovitch, violin Chandos 9369

03:50:00 00:21:42 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 8 in G major Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5240

04:13:00 00:29:08 Ernö Dohnányi Piano Quintet No. 1 in C minor Op 1 Takács Quartet András Schiff, piano Decca 421423

04:44:00 00:35:26 Richard Strauss Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite Op 60 Erich Leinsdorf Chamber Orchestra of Europe ASV 809

05:21:00 00:16:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 19 in E flat major Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45714

05:39:00 00:07:30 Thomas Frost Little Suite from "The Notebook for Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra CBS 39431

05:50:00 00:07:52 Sir Arthur Sullivan Macbeth: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:40 Santiago de Murcia / Gaspar Sanz Marionas Constantinople Analekta 29989

06:04:35 Santiago de Murcia / Lucas Ruis Rib Pabanas Constantinople Analekta 29989

06:07:55 Santiago de Murcia Fandango Constantinople Analekta 29989

06:13:55 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in a, Op. 54 Claudio Arrau, piano; Boston Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Philips 420874

06:49:19 Juventino Rosas Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

07:00:37 Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34 Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz ASV 6089

07:17:08 Federico Mompou Canciones y Dances Nos. 7-12 Gustavo Romero, piano Koch Int’l 7185

07:42:32 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Sonata No. 1 in b, BWV 1014 Jaime Laredo, violin; Glenn Gould, piano Sony 52615

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Carl Nielsen: Overture Maskarade BBC Symphony Orchestra; Andrew Davis, conductor Album: Nielsen Symphonies 4 and 5 Virgin 91210 Music: 4:37

Simone Rubino: Chorale, for marimba Simone Rubino, marimba Schwetzingen Festival, Jagdsaal, Schwetzingen, Germany Music: 5:13

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Audrey Lorden from San Diego, CA Time: 7:14

Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 4 in e minor Maurizio Pollini, piano Album: Chopin: 24 Preludes DG 413796 Music: 2:02

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 6, "Sinfonia semplice": 1. Tempo giusto; 2. Humoreske; 4. Tema con variazioni BBC Symphony Orchestra; Sakari Oramo, conductor Radio 3 Live in Concert Series, Barbican Centre Hall, London, England Music: 28:07

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Jean Sibelius: The Oceanides, Op. 73 BBC Symphony Orchestra; Martyn Brabbins, conductor Aldeburgh Festival, Snape Maltings, Aldeburgh, England Music: 9:50

Alan Hovhaness: Sonata for Harp and Guitar Spirit of Trees: 2. Canon Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: 2. Float Away; 3. Awaken Xavier Montsalvatge: Fantasia: 2. Cadencial Maximo Diego Pujol: Suite magica:4.

Candombe Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 26:41

Felix Mendelssohn: Selections from Songs Without Words: 1. Book 1, No. 1; 2. Book 3, No. 6; 3. Book 8, No. 4 Javier Perianes, piano University of Georgia, Ramsey Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 8:15

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Celebrating Rudolf Kempe II

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture – Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 6:53

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg: Prize Song – Rudolf Schock, tenor; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 7:25

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orphée et Eurydice: Dance of the blessed spirits – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 7:18

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 9:27

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No.104: Minuetto & Trio; Spiritoso – Philharmonia Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 212734 CD) 10:13

Jaroslav Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka – Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 2:28

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with Craig Armstrong - We'll talk with the composer of scores for films including Love Actually, Moulin Rouge and The Incredible Hulk

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Glasgow Love Theme from Love Actually, 2003 Universal 82876 Craig Armstrong original soundtrack/Craig Armstrong, cond.

Immer Violin Concerto No. 1, 2008 Virgin Classics 5099 9 51903 220 Craig Armstrong Clio Gould, violin/BBC Scottish Symphony/Gerry Walker, cond.

Romeo and Juliet Death Scene from William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet, 1996 Capitol Records 09463-85738-2-1 Craig Armstrong original soundtrack/Craig Armstrong, cond.

O Verona from William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet, 1996 Silva Screen Records SILCD1309 Craig Armstrong City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Your Song from Rehearsal Montage from Moulin Rouge, 2001 Interscope 06949 32282 Craig Armstrong Craig Armstrong, piano/original soundtrack

The Quiet American from The Quiet American, 2002 Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2 Craig Armstrong original soundtrack/Matt Dunkley, cond.

Glasgow Love Theme from Love Actually, 2003 Universal 82876-56760-2 Craig Armstrong original soundtrack/Craig Armstrong, cond.

Jamie Leaves Aurelia from Love Actually, 2003 digital provided by composer Craig Armstrong original soundtrack/Craig Armstrong, cond.

Ray's Theme and Ray and Della from Ray, 2004 Atlantic B0002LE9HC Craig Armstrong original soundtrack/Craig Armstrong, cond.

Closing from Elizabeth The Golden Age, 2007 Decca B0009829-02 Craig Armstrong/A.R. Rahman original soundtrack/Matt Dunkley, cond.

Bathsheba and Oak Unite from Far From The Madding Crowd, 2015 Sony 88750 32302 Craig Armstrong original soundtrack/Cecilia Weston, cond.

Opening from Elizabeth The Golden Age, 2007 Decca B0009829-02 Craig Armstrong/A.R. Rahman original soundtrack/Matt Dunkley, cond.

World Trade Center Cello Theme Sony 82876-88057-2 Craig Armstrong Alison Lawrence, cello/The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.

Main Title from The Incredible Hulk, 2008 Marvel B0019SMSUM Craig Armstrong - original soundtrack

Buchanan Mansion and Daisy Suite from The Great Gatsby, 2013 digital provided by composer Craig Armstrong original soundtrack

Spring Sheep Dip, Opening and Love Theme from Far From The Madding Crowd, 2015 Sony 88750 32302 Craig Armstrong original soundtrack/Cecilia Weston, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Alfredo Casella; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: John Philip Sousa and The Heyday of American Bands

12:08:00 00:07:36 Gioacchino Rossini L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 3

12:18:00 00:16:07 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

12:37:00 00:11:37 Pablo de Sarasate Carmen Fantasy Op 25 Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Akiko Suwanai, violin Philips 464531

12:51:00 00:08:35 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 4 in A flat major Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:41:50 Alfredo Casella Symphony No. 3 Op 63 Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10768

13:45:00 00:18:02 Alfredo Casella Paganiniana Op 65 Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 53280

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

14:05:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87

14:25:00 00:09:37 Johan Wagenaar Waltz Cycle "Vienna in 3/4 Time" Op 38 Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 425833

14:37:00 00:12:23 Christopher Palmer Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Christopher Warren-Green, vn EMI 49552

14:53:00 00:07:17 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro & Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Alfredo Casella

15:04:00 00:32:32 Ignace Jan Paderewski Piano Concerto in A minor Op 17 London Symphony Orchestra Arthur Fiedler Earl Wild, piano Elan 82266

15:38:00 00:09:36 Gioacchino Rossini The Siege of Corinth: Overture Thomas Schippers London Symphony Orchestra EMI 64335

15:51:00 00:08:44 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 in A minor Willi Boskovsky Philharmonia Hungarica EMI 64627

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:18:28 Duke Ellington Black, Brown & Beige Suite JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737

16:22:00 00:10:23 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major CityMusic Cleveland Members of CityMusic 2011

16:37:00 00:13:40 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Philharmonic RCA 54331

16:52:00 00:07:32 Jean Sibelius Suite for Violin & Strings Op 117 Danish National Symphony Thomas Dausgaard Christian Tetzlaff, violin VirginClas 45534

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:02:00 00:14:27 Bernard Herrmann Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra Bernard Herrmann London Philharmonic Decca 443895

17:19:00 00:12:23 John Williams Three Pieces from 'Schindler's List' Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Canary 10

17:35:00 00:16:09 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Symphony No.1 'A Night in the Tropics' Richard Rosenberg Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Naxos 559320

17:53:00 00:06:25 Scott Joplin Magnetic Rag William Appling, piano Albany 1163

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Weather Report - The forecast for the hour is rain, blue skies, cloudy skies, draught, snow and ice, and even a tornado or two … all in songs from musicals

18:00:00 00:00:51 Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151

18:00:54 00:02:16 Arthur Freed-Nacio Herb Brown Singin' in the Rain Gene Kelly, Judy Garland That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:03:10 00:00:39 Irving Berlin Isn't This a Lovely Day? Orchestra Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino R272957

18:03:49 00:02:56 Irving Berlin Isn't This a Lovely Day? Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino R272957

18:06:32 00:01:58 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Soon It's Gonna Rain Kenneth Nelson, Rita Gardner The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Decca B'way 314-543665-2

18:08:15 00:03:50 Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse Tilll the Clouds Roll By Joan Morris, William Bolcom These Charming People RCA ARL1-2491

18:12:37 00:03:12 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Stormy Weather Ethel Waters Harold Arlen Flapper 27031-70952

18:16:06 00:05:28 JimWise-Robin Miller Raining in My Heart Bernadette Peters Dames at Sea -- Original Cast Sony SK48214

18:21:37 00:01:11 Irving Berlin Blue Skies Al Jolson Al Jolson at Warner Bros. Rhino R272544

18:22:49 00:02:52 Irving Berlin It's a Lovely Day Tomorrow Tainia Elg Louisiana Purchase -- Carnegie Hall Cast DRG DRG94766

18:26:14 00:01:02 Herbert Stothart Twister Orchestra The Wizard of Oz -- Original Soundtrack CBS AK45356

18:27:13 00:01:04 Charlie Smalls Tornado Orchestra The Wiz -- Original B'way Cast Atlantic SD18137

18:28:29 00:01:42 Irving Berlin I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm Alice Fay Irving Berlin Book of the Month 60-5256

18:30:00 00:02:34 Irving Berlin Snow Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Peggy Lee White Christmas -- Studio Cast MCA MCL1777

18:32:27 00:01:55 Hugh Martin Ice Tab Hunter Hans Brinker --TV Cast Sepia 1121

18:34:45 00:01:57 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Sweet Wind Blowin' My Way Tammy Grimes Yip Harburg Revisited Painted Smiles PS1375

18:36:42 00:02:44 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Ill Wind Maxine Sullivan The Great Songs From the Cotton Club Stash ST244

18:39:37 00:01:50 Cole Porter Too Darn Hot Lorenzo Fuller Kiss Me, Kate -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60536

18:41:24 00:03:29 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Gonna Be Another Hot Day Stephen Douglass 110 in the Shade -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1085-2-RG

18:45:04 00:00:53 Jerome Kern-Buddy DeSylva Look for the Silver Lining George Feyer George Feyer Plays Jerome Kern Vanguard OVC6015

18:45:53 00:02:52 Rick Besoyan Look for a Sky of Blue Eileen Brennan Little Mary Sunshine -- Original Cast Angel 7777-64774

18:48:42 00:03:11 Dorothy Fields-Jerome Kern April Snow Barbara Cook Close as Pages in a Book DRG DRG91412

18:52:08 00:00:52 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:56 Arthur Freed-Nacio Herb Brown Filler: Singin' in the Rain Gene Kelly Singin' in the Rain -- Original Soundtrack Rhino R271963

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:21:40 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 73 in D major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 439779

19:26:00 00:29:13 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 1 in F sharp minor Op 1 Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy Alexander Ghindin, piano Ondine 977

19:57:00 00:02:30 Robert Schumann Carnaval: Préambule Op 9 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9300

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, James Feddeck, conductor; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Laquita Mitchel, soprano Richard Dixon, tenor; Eric Greene, bass Blossom Festival Chorus

20:04:00 00:04:17 John Williams Liberty Fanfare

20:12:00 00:15:00 John Williams Lincoln: Suite

20:34:00 00:22:00 Oscar Navarro Clarinet Concerto No. 2

21:05:00 00:36:00 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Highlights

21:50:00 00:09:55 Gioacchino Rossini La gazza ladra: Overture Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Gamble Rodgers with “The DeKalb County Deputy Sheriff;” “The Passion of Miss Eulalah Singleterry;” “The Pilgrim/Flat Tire and The Great Dane;” and some of his songs... Allan Bennett with “The Defending Counsel” and “The Telegram”… Richard Howland-Bolton talks about ”Moseying for Dummies”… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:08:32 Jacques Offenbach Andante from Grand Concerto for Cello Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Jérôme Pernoo, cello Archiv 4776403

23:10:00 00:10:12 Georges Bizet Adagio from Symphony No. 1 in C major Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

23:22:00 00:16:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Lento from Symphony No. 2 Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9902

23:40:00 00:05:11 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99

23:45:00 00:07:20 Giuseppe Martucci Notturno in G flat major Op 70 Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 53280

23:54:00 00:04:02 William Grant Still Bayou Home Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192