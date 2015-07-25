© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 07-25-2015

Published July 25, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:39:00            00:19:34            Alfredo Casella Italia Op 11                   Gianandrea Noseda       BBC Philharmonic            Chandos           10768

01:01:00            00:44:12            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Symphony No. 7           London Symphony Orchestra            André Previn     Heather Harper, soprano; Sir Ralph Richardson, speaker; Women of the; Ambrosian Singers        RCA            60590

01:47:00            00:41:47            Richard Strauss Aus Italien Op 16                       Vladimir Ashkenazy       Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   425941

02:31:00            00:32:21            Johannes Brahms          String Quintet No.  2 in G major  Op 111 Cavani String Quartet                 Donald Weilerstein, viola           Azica    71216

03:05:00            00:43:03            Sir George Dyson         Violin Concerto City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox  Lydia Mordkovitch, violin        Chandos           9369

03:50:00            00:21:42            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No.  8 in G major                  Ádám Fischer    Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch   Nimbus 5240

04:13:00            00:29:08            Ernö Dohnányi  Piano Quintet No. 1 in C minor  Op 1      Takács Quartet              András Schiff, piano     Decca   421423

04:44:00            00:35:26            Richard Strauss Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite Op 60             Erich Leinsdorf  Chamber Orchestra of Europe      ASV     809

05:21:00            00:16:30            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 19 in E flat major                        Ton Koopman          Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra  Erato    45714

05:39:00            00:07:30            Thomas Frost    Little Suite from "The Notebook for                    Eugene Ormandy            Philadelphia Orchestra   CBS     39431

05:50:00            00:07:52            Sir Arthur Sullivan          Macbeth: Overture                     Sir Neville Marriner         Academy St. Martin in Fields        Philips  434916

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:40 Santiago de Murcia / Gaspar Sanz    Marionas  Constantinople  Analekta 29989                 

 06:04:35 Santiago de Murcia / Lucas Ruis Rib Pabanas  Constantinople Analekta 29989                   

 06:07:55 Santiago de Murcia         Fandango   Constantinople Analekta 29989                   

 06:13:55 Robert Schumann  Piano Concerto in a, Op. 54 Claudio Arrau, piano; Boston Symphony Orchestra  Sir Colin Davis Philips  420874                                

 06:49:19 Juventino Rosas Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus  93224                                              

 07:00:37 Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov  Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34 Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz            ASV   6089                                

 07:17:08 Federico Mompou  Canciones y Dances Nos. 7-12 Gustavo Romero, piano Koch Int’l 7185                                 

 07:42:32 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Sonata No. 1 in b, BWV 1014  Jaime Laredo, violin; Glenn Gould, piano    Sony  52615                     

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Carl Nielsen: Overture Maskarade BBC Symphony Orchestra; Andrew Davis, conductor  Album: Nielsen Symphonies 4 and 5  Virgin 91210  Music: 4:37

Simone Rubino: Chorale, for marimba  Simone Rubino, marimba  Schwetzingen Festival, Jagdsaal, Schwetzingen, Germany  Music: 5:13

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Audrey Lorden from San Diego, CA  Time: 7:14

Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 4 in e minor Maurizio Pollini, piano  Album: Chopin: 24 Preludes  DG 413796  Music: 2:02

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 6, "Sinfonia semplice": 1. Tempo giusto; 2. Humoreske; 4. Tema con variazioni BBC Symphony Orchestra; Sakari Oramo, conductor Radio 3 Live in Concert Series, Barbican Centre Hall, London, England Music: 28:07

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Jean Sibelius: The Oceanides, Op. 73  BBC Symphony Orchestra; Martyn Brabbins, conductor Aldeburgh Festival, Snape Maltings, Aldeburgh, England  Music: 9:50

Alan Hovhaness: Sonata for Harp and Guitar Spirit of Trees: 2. Canon Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: 2. Float Away; 3. Awaken Xavier Montsalvatge: Fantasia: 2. Cadencial Maximo Diego Pujol: Suite magica:4.

Candombe Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN  Music: 26:41

Felix Mendelssohn: Selections from Songs Without Words: 1. Book 1, No. 1; 2. Book 3, No. 6; 3. Book 8, No. 4 Javier Perianes, piano University of Georgia, Ramsey Concert Hall, Athens, GA  Music: 8:15

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Celebrating Rudolf Kempe II

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture – Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 6:53

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg: Prize Song – Rudolf Schock, tenor; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 7:25

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orphée et Eurydice: Dance of the blessed spirits – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 7:18

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 9:27

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No.104: Minuetto & Trio; Spiritoso – Philharmonia Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 212734 CD) 10:13

Jaroslav Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka – Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 2:28

 

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with Craig Armstrong - We'll talk with the composer of scores for films including Love Actually, Moulin Rouge and The Incredible Hulk

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Glasgow Love Theme from Love Actually, 2003  Universal 82876  Craig Armstrong  original soundtrack/Craig Armstrong, cond.

Immer Violin Concerto No. 1, 2008  Virgin Classics 5099 9 51903 220  Craig Armstrong  Clio Gould, violin/BBC Scottish Symphony/Gerry Walker, cond.

Romeo and Juliet Death Scene from William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet, 1996  Capitol Records 09463-85738-2-1  Craig Armstrong  original soundtrack/Craig Armstrong, cond.

O Verona from William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet, 1996  Silva Screen Records SILCD1309  Craig Armstrong  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Your Song from Rehearsal Montage from Moulin Rouge, 2001  Interscope 06949 32282  Craig Armstrong  Craig Armstrong, piano/original soundtrack

The Quiet American from The Quiet American, 2002  Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2  Craig Armstrong  original soundtrack/Matt Dunkley, cond.

Glasgow Love Theme from Love Actually, 2003  Universal 82876-56760-2  Craig Armstrong  original soundtrack/Craig Armstrong, cond.

Jamie Leaves Aurelia from Love Actually, 2003  digital provided by composer  Craig Armstrong  original soundtrack/Craig Armstrong, cond.

Ray's Theme and Ray and Della from Ray, 2004  Atlantic B0002LE9HC  Craig Armstrong  original soundtrack/Craig Armstrong, cond.

Closing from Elizabeth The Golden Age, 2007  Decca B0009829-02  Craig Armstrong/A.R. Rahman  original soundtrack/Matt Dunkley, cond.

Bathsheba and Oak Unite from Far From The Madding Crowd, 2015  Sony 88750 32302  Craig Armstrong  original soundtrack/Cecilia Weston, cond.

Opening from Elizabeth The Golden Age, 2007  Decca B0009829-02  Craig Armstrong/A.R. Rahman  original soundtrack/Matt Dunkley, cond.

World Trade Center Cello Theme  Sony 82876-88057-2  Craig Armstrong  Alison Lawrence, cello/The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.

Main Title from The Incredible Hulk, 2008  Marvel B0019SMSUM  Craig Armstrong - original soundtrack

Buchanan Mansion and Daisy Suite from The Great Gatsby, 2013  digital provided by composer  Craig Armstrong  original soundtrack

Spring Sheep Dip, Opening and Love Theme from Far From The Madding Crowd, 2015  Sony 88750 32302  Craig Armstrong  original soundtrack/Cecilia Weston, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Alfredo Casella; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: John Philip Sousa and The Heyday of American Bands

12:08:00 00:07:36          Gioacchino Rossini       L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture                    James Gaffigan            CityMusic Cleveland          CityMusic          3

12:18:00 00:16:07          Georges Bizet   L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2             Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

12:37:00 00:11:37          Pablo de Sarasate         Carmen Fantasy Op 25  Budapest Festival Orchestra      Iván Fischer            Akiko Suwanai, violin     Philips  464531

12:51:00 00:08:35          Franz Schubert  Impromptu No. 4 in A flat major                                     Simone Dinnerstein, piano            Sony    798943

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:41:50 Alfredo Casella Symphony No. 3 Op 63 Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos  10768

13:45:00 00:18:02 Alfredo Casella Paganiniana Op 65 Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 53280

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

14:05:00 00:18:04          Leonard Bernstein         Candide: Suite              Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra      Reference         87

14:25:00 00:09:37          Johan Wagenaar           Waltz Cycle "Vienna in 3/4 Time" Op 38              Riccardo Chailly            Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Decca   425833

14:37:00 00:12:23          Christopher Palmer        Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème'          Academy St. Martin in Fields     Sir Neville Marriner  Christopher Warren-Green, vn     EMI      49552

14:53:00 00:07:17          George Frideric Handel  Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro &                     Martin Pearlman            Boston Baroque            Telarc   80594

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Alfredo Casella

15:04:00 00:32:32          Ignace Jan Paderewski  Piano Concerto in A minor  Op 17          London Symphony Orchestra            Arthur Fiedler    Earl Wild, piano Elan      82266

15:38:00 00:09:36          Gioacchino Rossini       The Siege of Corinth: Overture               Thomas Schippers        London Symphony Orchestra     EMI      64335

15:51:00 00:08:44          Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 in A minor              Willi Boskovsky            Philharmonia Hungarica         EMI      64627

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:18:28          Duke Ellington  Black, Brown & Beige Suite                   JoAnn Falletta   Buffalo Philharmonic            Naxos   559737

16:22:00 00:10:23          Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No.  3 in G major            CityMusic Cleveland                  Members of      CityMusic          2011

16:37:00 00:13:40          Bedrich Smetana           Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and               Nikolaus Harnoncourt            Vienna Philharmonic      RCA     54331

16:52:00 00:07:32          Jean Sibelius    Suite for Violin & Strings Op 117            Danish National Symphony        Thomas Dausgaard        Christian Tetzlaff, violin  VirginClas         45534

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:02:00 00:14:27          Bernard Herrmann          Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra                      Bernard Herrmann            London Philharmonic     Decca   443895

17:19:00 00:12:23          John Williams    Three Pieces from 'Schindler's List'                                Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano  Canary  10

17:35:00 00:16:09          Louis Moreau Gottschalk           Symphony No.1 'A Night in the Tropics'              Richard Rosenberg            Hot Springs Festival Orchestra   Naxos   559320

17:53:00 00:06:25          Scott Joplin      Magnetic Rag                            William Appling, piano   Albany  1163

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Weather Report - The forecast for the hour is rain, blue skies, cloudy skies, draught, snow and ice, and even a tornado or two … all in songs from musicals

18:00:00 00:00:51 Fascinating Rhythm    Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151

18:00:54 00:02:16          Arthur Freed-Nacio Herb Brown  Singin' in the Rain          Gene Kelly, Judy Garland          That's Entertainment    Rhino    R272182

18:03:10 00:00:39          Irving Berlin       Isn't This a Lovely Day? Orchestra          Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO            Rhino    R272957

18:03:49 00:02:56          Irving Berlin       Isn't This a Lovely Day? Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers       Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO  Rhino    R272957

18:06:32 00:01:58          Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt       Soon It's Gonna Rain     Kenneth Nelson, Rita Gardner    The Fantasticks -- Original Cast        Decca B'way     314-543665-2

18:08:15 00:03:50          Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse   Tilll the Clouds Roll By   Joan Morris, William Bolcom      These Charming People           RCA     ARL1-2491

18:12:37 00:03:12          Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler           Stormy Weather            Ethel Waters     Harold Arlen      Flapper            27031-70952

18:16:06 00:05:28          JimWise-Robin Miller     Raining in My Heart       Bernadette Peters          Dames at Sea -- Original Cast     Sony    SK48214

18:21:37 00:01:11          Irving Berlin       Blue Skies        Al Jolson          Al Jolson at Warner Bros.          Rhino    R272544

18:22:49 00:02:52          Irving Berlin       It's a Lovely Day Tomorrow        Tainia Elg          Louisiana Purchase -- Carnegie Hall Cast     DRG     DRG94766

18:26:14 00:01:02          Herbert Stothart Twister  Orchestra          The Wizard of Oz -- Original Soundtrack CBS     AK45356

18:27:13 00:01:04          Charlie Smalls   Tornado            Orchestra          The Wiz -- Original B'way Cast    Atlantic SD18137

18:28:29 00:01:42          Irving Berlin       I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm       Alice Fay          Irving Berlin       Book of the Month   60-5256

18:30:00 00:02:34          Irving Berlin       Snow    Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Peggy Lee    White Christmas -- Studio Cast            MCA     MCL1777

18:32:27 00:01:55          Hugh Martin      Ice        Tab Hunter        Hans Brinker --TV Cast   Sepia    1121

18:34:45 00:01:57          Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           Sweet Wind Blowin' My Way      Tammy Grimes  Yip Harburg Revisited          Painted Smiles  PS1375

18:36:42 00:02:44          Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler           Ill Wind Maxine Sullivan The Great Songs From the Cotton Club            Stash    ST244

18:39:37 00:01:50          Cole Porter       Too Darn Hot    Lorenzo Fuller   Kiss Me, Kate -- Original B'way Cast       Sony            SK60536

18:41:24 00:03:29          Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt       Gonna Be Another Hot Day        Stephen Douglass         110 in the Shade -- Original B'way Cast      RCA     1085-2-RG

18:45:04 00:00:53          Jerome Kern-Buddy DeSylva     Look for the Silver Lining           George Feyer    George Feyer Plays Jerome Kern     Vanguard          OVC6015

18:45:53 00:02:52          Rick Besoyan    Look for a Sky of Blue  Eileen Brennan  Little Mary Sunshine -- Original Cast            Angel    7777-64774

18:48:42 00:03:11          Dorothy Fields-Jerome Kern      April Snow        Barbara Cook    Close as Pages in a Book            DRG     DRG91412

18:52:08 00:00:52          George and Ira Gershwin            Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy            Sony    SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:56          Arthur Freed-Nacio Herb Brown  Filler: Singin' in the Rain Gene Kelly        Singin' in the Rain -- Original Soundtrack       Rhino    R271963

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:21:40          Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 73 in D major                             Orpheus Chamber Orchestra            DeutGram         439779

19:26:00 00:29:13          Sergei Rachmaninoff     Piano Concerto No.  1 in F sharp minor  Op 1     Helsinki Philharmonic            Vladimir Ashkenazy       Alexander Ghindin, piano           Ondine  977

19:57:00 00:02:30          Robert Schumann          Carnaval: Préambule Op 9                                 Vassily Primakov, piano            Bridge  9300

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, James Feddeck, conductor; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Laquita Mitchel, soprano Richard Dixon, tenor; Eric Greene, bass Blossom Festival Chorus

20:04:00 00:04:17          John Williams    Liberty Fanfare

20:12:00 00:15:00          John Williams    Lincoln: Suite

20:34:00 00:22:00          Oscar Navarro   Clarinet Concerto No. 2

21:05:00 00:36:00          George Gershwin           Porgy and Bess: Highlights

21:50:00 00:09:55          Gioacchino Rossini       La gazza ladra: Overture                        Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   4787779

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Gamble Rodgers with “The DeKalb County Deputy Sheriff;” “The Passion of Miss Eulalah Singleterry;” “The Pilgrim/Flat Tire and The Great Dane;” and some of his songs... Allan Bennett with “The Defending Counsel” and “The Telegram”… Richard Howland-Bolton talks about ”Moseying for Dummies”… This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:08:32            Jacques Offenbach       Andante from Grand Concerto for Cello  Musicians of the Louvre            Marc Minkowski            Jérôme Pernoo, cello    Archiv   4776403

23:10:00            00:10:12            Georges Bizet   Adagio from Symphony No. 1 in C major                       Martin West       San Francisco Ballet Orchestra         Reference         131

23:22:00            00:16:12            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Lento from Symphony No. 2                  Richard Hickox            London Symphony Orchestra     Chandos           9902

23:40:00            00:05:11            Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari     The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo              Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra          Reference         99

23:45:00            00:07:20            Giuseppe Martucci        Notturno in G flat major  Op 70              Riccardo Muti    La Scala Philharmonic     Sony    53280

23:54:00            00:04:02            William Grant Still          Bayou Home                             Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano     Koch Intl           7192

 

 