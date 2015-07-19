© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 07-19-2015

Published July 19, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Herbert Blomstedt, conductor; Carey Bell, clarinet

00:04:00            00:28:26            Carl Nielsen       Clarinet Concerto Op 57 

00:35:00            00:58:20            Franz Schubert  Symphony No.  9 in C major            

01:38:00            00:16:40            Hector Berlioz   Love Scene from "Roméo et Juliette" Op 17     

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Amores Pasados - The stunning new disc by John Potter combines history and a modern view; Thomas Campion, plus commissioned settings of old texts by John Paul Jones (of Led Zeppelin) and Tony Banks (of Genesis)
 

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Choral Heaven - Every two years, conductors and choirs from around the country, and around the world, gather for the American Choral Directors Association Conference.  Join Peter DuBois as we sample some of the highlights of sacred choral music performed at the 2015 Conference held in Salt Lake City.
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Surprise Bachs! - whether in recently discovered scores, unusual arrangements, or pieces forgotten in dark corners, the genius of Johann Sebastian Bach always delights (b. 3/21/1685)

J. S. BACH:  Prelude in G, S. 568; Fugue in G, BWV 576 --Stanislas Deriemaeker (1993 Metzler/Antwerp Cathedral) Unda Maris CD-20441

BACH:  Fantasy in g, S. 542; Largo, fr Violin Concerto in g, S. 1056 --Raphaël Imbert, saxophone; Michel Péres, bass; Jean-Luc Di Fraya, percussion; André Rossi (2006 Daldosso/Church of St. André, Bouc Bel Air, France) ZigZag Territories CD-080101

BACH:  Minuet in G, fr Anna Magdalena Notebook; Gavotte, fr French Suite in G, S. 816 --Lisa Rydberg, fiddle; Gunnar Idenstam, harmonium.  Gazell CD-1092

BACH:  “Little” Prelude & Fugue in g, S. 558 --Harald Vogel (1976 Brombaugh/Central Lutheran Church, Eugene, OR) Loft CD-1009

BACH:  Chorale-fantasy, Wo gott der Herr nicht bei uns halt, S. 1128 (premiere) --Martin Haselböck (1984 Alexander Schuke/Marktkirche, Halle, Germany) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/10/08)

BACH:  3 Chorale-preludes (Christus, de runs selig macht, S. 747; Herr Christ, der einig Gottes Sohn, BWV Anh II 55; O Herre Gott, dein göttlich Wort, S. 757) --Gerhard Weinberger (1755 Gottfried Silbermann/Hofkirche, Dresden) cpo CD-777.164
 

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00            00:14:14            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 61 "Nun komm der Heiden   Collegium Vocale Orchestra            Philippe Herreweghe      Sibylla Rubens, soprano; Christoph Prégardien, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent     Harm Mundi      901605

08:20:00            00:08:50            Johann Sebastian Bach Motet "Komm, Jesu, komm"      Chamber Ensemble       Sir John Eliot Gardiner    Monteverdi Choir           Soli Deo           716

08:31:00            00:21:32            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.  1 "Wie schön leuchtet der   New Bach Collegium Musicum           Hans-Joachim Rotzsch  Arleen Augér, soprano; Peter Schreier, tenor; Siegfried Lorenz, baritone; St. Thomas Choir, Leipzig    BerlinClas         2150

08:54:00            00:04:15            Ola Gjeilo          Phoenix                        Charles Bruffy   Phoenix Chorale            Chandos            5100

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 2, 2014 - From Corbett Auditorium in Cincinnati, Ohio, this week's program features one of the strongest pre-collegiate music programs in the country: The Cincinnati Starling Project. Host Christopher O'Riley joins Starling’s flagship orchestra to play Mozart; we'll hear a 12-year-old violinist and one of the program's most talented young soloists perform the music of Edward Elgar; and three From the Top alumni return to share their stories of mega success on YouTube and to perform a wonderfully schmaltzy comedic violin trio.

The Starling Chamber Orchestra from Cincinnati, Ohio, performs the third movement, Rondeau, from Serenade for Orchestra No. 6 in D major, K. 239, “Serenata notturna,” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791), conducted by Kurt Sassmannshaus

17-year-old pianist Yilun Xu (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from New York, New York, performs “Feux d’artifice” (“Fireworks”) from Préludes, Book II, by Claude Debussy (1862–1918)

12-year-old violinist Skye Park from Lexington, Kentucky, performs “Salut d’amour” by Edward Elgar (1857–1934) with the Starling Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Kurt Sassmannshaus

The Starling/From the Top Alumni Trio performs Serenade (Siciliano) for Three Violins and Piano by Joseph Hellmesberger, Sr. (1828–1893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

            24-year-old violinist Tessa Lark from Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts

            21-year-old violinist Jonathan Miron from New York, New York

            25-year-old violinist Charles Yang from New York, New York

17-year-old horn player Avery Roth-Hawthorne (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Oakland, California, performs the first movement, Adagio, from Adagio and Allegro, Op. 70, by Robert Schumann (1810–1856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Christopher O’Riley and the Starling Chamber Orchestra perform the third movement, Rondeau – Allegretto, from Piano Concerto No. 12 in A major, K. 414, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791), conducted by Kurt Sassmannshaus
 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Camille Saint-Saens: Une Nuit a Lisbonne --Orchestre Symphonique Français; Laurent Petitgirard, conductor Album: Saint-Saens Adda 590064 Music: 4:33

Alexander Glazunov: Five Novelettes: 2. Orientale. Allegro con brio; 5. All'ungherese --Members of the Russian Chamber Music Foundation of Seattle; Natalya Ageyeva, artistic director Classical KING FM 98.1, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA Music: 14:16

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Casie Luong from Witchita Falls, TX Music: 7:54

Puzzler Payoff: Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata: 1. Allegretto malinconico --Emmanuel Pahud, flute Eric le Sage, piano Album: Emmanuel Pahud – Paris EMI 56488 Music: 4:34

Camille Saint-Saens: Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor, Op. 33 --Guy Johnston, cello; BBC Philharmonic Orchestra; Andrew Gourlay, conductor Town Hall, Huddersfield, England Music: 18:30

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Matthew Jackfert: Vandalia --Brandon Brown, violin; West Virginia Youth Symphony Orchestra; Robert Turizziani, conductor Statna Opera, Banska Bystrica, Slovakia Music: 8:06

Pierre Jalbert: Autumn Rhapsody --River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Edwin Outwater, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 11:48

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5: 2. Andante cantabile, con alcuna licenza; 3. Valse Allegro --Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Max M. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI Album: Tchaikovsky: The Six Symphonies (Live) DSO Live 1 Music: 19:32

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Antonín Dvorák

Bedrich Smetana: Symphonic Tone Poem The Moldau (1874)--(Excelsior Recordings 4802)

Antonin Dvorak: Stabat Mater Op 58/B (1876-77)--Westminster Choir; New Jersey Symphony  Orchestra/Zdenek Macal (Delos 3161 CD)

Slavonic Dances Op 72/B (1886-87)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony 7857482 CD)

Symphony No.9 in e Op 95/B (1893)--New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 6393 CD)

Harry Burleigh & William Arms Fisher: Goin' Home (1922)--Paul Robeson, vocal; Alan Boothe, piano (Vanguard Records 72020 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:02:03            Edward MacDowell        Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose Op 51                   Eugene Ormandy           Philadelphia Orchestra   Sony    82849

14:02:00            00:02:17            Aram Khachaturian        Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens                Neeme Järvi            Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Chandos           8542

14:04:00            00:09:36            Felix Mendelssohn        String Symphony No. 10 in B minor                                Orpheus Chamber Orchestra        DeutGram         437528

14:13:00            00:12:25            Peggy Stuart Coolidge  Spirituals in Sunshine and Shadow                     Siegfried Landau            Westphalian Symphony Vox      5157

14:26:00            00:12:29            David Diamond Concert Piece for Orchestra                   Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony            Delos   3189

14:50:00            00:28:24            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 19 in F major           Cleveland Orchestra            Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano   Decca   4786763

15:18:00            00:09:35            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 in C sharp minor                             Roberto Szidon, piano    DeutGram         4779525

15:27:00            00:08:40            Ferenc Farkas   18th Century Dances from Old Hungary                          Quintett.Wien            Nimbus 5479

15:36:00            00:09:25            Thomas Arne     Symphony No. 2 in F major                   Adrian Shepherd           Cantilena            Chandos           8403

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Robert Shaw, conductor; Daniel Majeske, violin; Martino Arroyo, soprano; Grace Reginald, contralto; Jerold Sienna, tenor; David Ford, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - An archival program from 11/04/65

16:04:00            00:09:00            Bohuslav Martinu           Memorial to Lidice                    

16:17:00            00:33:24            Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor  Op 53         

16:54:00            00:40:00            Leos Janácek    Glagolitic Mass

17:35:00            00:23:55            Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24                        George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra          Sony    53511

 

18:00 KEYNOTES with Bill O’Connell, highlights from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Competition:  Yuanfan Yang, First Prize winner of the Senior Division

J.S. Bach: Prelude and Fugue No. 22 in b-Flat from Book One of the Well-Tempered Clavier

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 ‘Rákóczy March’

Edvard Grieg: First movement from Piano Concerto Op 16—Canton Symphony/Gerhardt Zimmermann

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:30:24            Robert Schumann          Symphony in D minor  Op 120   BBC Philharmonic         Gianandrea Noseda David Pyatt, horn; Michael Thompson, horn; Martin Oheim, horn  BBC     314

19:34:00            00:23:43            John Ireland      Piano Concerto in E flat major   Ulster Orchestra            David Lloyd-Jones            Piers Lane, piano          Hyperion           67296

19:59:00            00:55:34            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 3 in D minor                   George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra            CBS/Sony         487

21:55:00            00:04:23            David Diamond Two Barcarolles                         Carol Rosenberger, piano          Delos   3172

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Halim El-Dabh: Clytemnestra Suite (1958) — New England Conservatory Orchestra/Nathaniel Chase (El-Dabh Music 2009) 27:23

Halim El-Dabh: Symphony No. 3 (1953) — Springfield Symphony Orchestra/John Ferritto (El-Dabh Music 2009) 26:15

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Above and Beyond - In recent years composers have become interested in the fact that the performers can do things on stage other than just play their instrument: stomp their feet, clap, play simple percussion, and even sing. We’ll feature a variety of pieces from composers who ask musicians (who are not trained singers) to vocalize and supplement their playing.
Leonard Bernstein: “Mambo” from West Side Story Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela/Dudamel DG 477745 0:30

Frederic Rzewski: De Profundis, section 1 & 2 Milton Schlosser, p. Arktos 20043 6:52

Valentin Silvestrov: Drama Sonate for Violin & Piano Cornelius Duffalo, v. Jenny Lin, p. Koch 7740  0:54, 4:37

Tom Johnson: Counting Duets Tim Munro, vocals Parlour Tapes+ 3:38

Joseph Hallman: imagined landscapes: six Lovecraftian elsewheres Inscape/Richard Scerbo DSL 92170 1:36, 17:03

Martin Bresnick: Willie’s Way (excerpt) Lisa Moore, p. Troy 1184 3:30

Huang Ruo: Drama Theater No. 4, To the 4 Corners, Scene II (excerpt) FIRE/Ruo Naxos 559653 7:28

Steve Reich: Clapping Music (excerpt) Pierre Laurent Aimard, hand claps Teldec 86584 0:56

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:05:32            Frédéric Chopin Impromptu No.  2 in F sharp major  Op 36                                  Yundi, piano            DeutGram         3887

23:07:00            00:11:24            Gabriel Fauré    Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 2 Op 45                         Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony    48066

23:21:00            00:14:04            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio in B minor                                 Lars Vogt, piano            EMI      36080

23:37:00            00:05:33            Felix Mendelssohn        Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 40          Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra          Riccardo Chailly            Saleem Ashkar, piano    Decca   4810778

23:42:00            00:11:53            Ludwig van Beethoven   Lento from String Quartet No. 16 Op 135                        Charles Rosekrans        Royal Philharmonic        Telarc   80562

23:56:00            00:02:37            Franz Schubert  Sanctus from German Mass                   Richard Marlow Trinity College Choir            Conifer 16851

 