Program Guide 07-19-2015

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Herbert Blomstedt, conductor; Carey Bell, clarinet

00:04:00 00:28:26 Carl Nielsen Clarinet Concerto Op 57

00:35:00 00:58:20 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C major

01:38:00 00:16:40 Hector Berlioz Love Scene from "Roméo et Juliette" Op 17

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:30:24 Robert Schumann Symphony in D minor Op 120 BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda David Pyatt, horn; Michael Thompson, horn; Martin Oheim, horn BBC 314

02:34:00 00:23:43 John Ireland Piano Concerto in E flat major Ulster Orchestra David Lloyd-Jones Piers Lane, piano Hyperion 67296

02:59:00 00:55:34 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 3 in D minor George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 487

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Halim El-Dabh: Clytemnestra Suite (1958) — New England Conservatory Orchestra/Nathaniel Chase (El-Dabh Music 2009) 27:23

Halim El-Dabh: Symphony No. 3 (1953) — Springfield Symphony Orchestra/John Ferritto (El-Dabh Music 2009) 26:15

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Amores Pasados - The stunning new disc by John Potter combines history and a modern view; Thomas Campion, plus commissioned settings of old texts by John Paul Jones (of Led Zeppelin) and Tony Banks (of Genesis)



06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Choral Heaven - Every two years, conductors and choirs from around the country, and around the world, gather for the American Choral Directors Association Conference. Join Peter DuBois as we sample some of the highlights of sacred choral music performed at the 2015 Conference held in Salt Lake City.



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Surprise Bachs! - whether in recently discovered scores, unusual arrangements, or pieces forgotten in dark corners, the genius of Johann Sebastian Bach always delights (b. 3/21/1685)

J. S. BACH: Prelude in G, S. 568; Fugue in G, BWV 576 --Stanislas Deriemaeker (1993 Metzler/Antwerp Cathedral) Unda Maris CD-20441

BACH: Fantasy in g, S. 542; Largo, fr Violin Concerto in g, S. 1056 --Raphaël Imbert, saxophone; Michel Péres, bass; Jean-Luc Di Fraya, percussion; André Rossi (2006 Daldosso/Church of St. André, Bouc Bel Air, France) ZigZag Territories CD-080101

BACH: Minuet in G, fr Anna Magdalena Notebook; Gavotte, fr French Suite in G, S. 816 --Lisa Rydberg, fiddle; Gunnar Idenstam, harmonium. Gazell CD-1092

BACH: “Little” Prelude & Fugue in g, S. 558 --Harald Vogel (1976 Brombaugh/Central Lutheran Church, Eugene, OR) Loft CD-1009

BACH: Chorale-fantasy, Wo gott der Herr nicht bei uns halt, S. 1128 (premiere) --Martin Haselböck (1984 Alexander Schuke/Marktkirche, Halle, Germany) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/10/08)

BACH: 3 Chorale-preludes (Christus, de runs selig macht, S. 747; Herr Christ, der einig Gottes Sohn, BWV Anh II 55; O Herre Gott, dein göttlich Wort, S. 757) --Gerhard Weinberger (1755 Gottfried Silbermann/Hofkirche, Dresden) cpo CD-777.164



MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00 00:14:14 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 61 "Nun komm der Heiden Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Sibylla Rubens, soprano; Christoph Prégardien, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent Harm Mundi 901605

08:20:00 00:08:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet "Komm, Jesu, komm" Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716

08:31:00 00:21:32 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 1 "Wie schön leuchtet der New Bach Collegium Musicum Hans-Joachim Rotzsch Arleen Augér, soprano; Peter Schreier, tenor; Siegfried Lorenz, baritone; St. Thomas Choir, Leipzig BerlinClas 2150

08:54:00 00:04:15 Ola Gjeilo Phoenix Charles Bruffy Phoenix Chorale Chandos 5100

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 2, 2014 - From Corbett Auditorium in Cincinnati, Ohio, this week's program features one of the strongest pre-collegiate music programs in the country: The Cincinnati Starling Project. Host Christopher O'Riley joins Starling’s flagship orchestra to play Mozart; we'll hear a 12-year-old violinist and one of the program's most talented young soloists perform the music of Edward Elgar; and three From the Top alumni return to share their stories of mega success on YouTube and to perform a wonderfully schmaltzy comedic violin trio.

The Starling Chamber Orchestra from Cincinnati, Ohio, performs the third movement, Rondeau, from Serenade for Orchestra No. 6 in D major, K. 239, “Serenata notturna,” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791), conducted by Kurt Sassmannshaus

17-year-old pianist Yilun Xu (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from New York, New York, performs “Feux d’artifice” (“Fireworks”) from Préludes, Book II, by Claude Debussy (1862–1918)

12-year-old violinist Skye Park from Lexington, Kentucky, performs “Salut d’amour” by Edward Elgar (1857–1934) with the Starling Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Kurt Sassmannshaus

The Starling/From the Top Alumni Trio performs Serenade (Siciliano) for Three Violins and Piano by Joseph Hellmesberger, Sr. (1828–1893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

24-year-old violinist Tessa Lark from Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts

21-year-old violinist Jonathan Miron from New York, New York

25-year-old violinist Charles Yang from New York, New York

17-year-old horn player Avery Roth-Hawthorne (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Oakland, California, performs the first movement, Adagio, from Adagio and Allegro, Op. 70, by Robert Schumann (1810–1856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Christopher O’Riley and the Starling Chamber Orchestra perform the third movement, Rondeau – Allegretto, from Piano Concerto No. 12 in A major, K. 414, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791), conducted by Kurt Sassmannshaus



10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Camille Saint-Saens: Une Nuit a Lisbonne --Orchestre Symphonique Français; Laurent Petitgirard, conductor Album: Saint-Saens Adda 590064 Music: 4:33

Alexander Glazunov: Five Novelettes: 2. Orientale. Allegro con brio; 5. All'ungherese --Members of the Russian Chamber Music Foundation of Seattle; Natalya Ageyeva, artistic director Classical KING FM 98.1, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA Music: 14:16

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Casie Luong from Witchita Falls, TX Music: 7:54

Puzzler Payoff: Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata: 1. Allegretto malinconico --Emmanuel Pahud, flute Eric le Sage, piano Album: Emmanuel Pahud – Paris EMI 56488 Music: 4:34

Camille Saint-Saens: Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor, Op. 33 --Guy Johnston, cello; BBC Philharmonic Orchestra; Andrew Gourlay, conductor Town Hall, Huddersfield, England Music: 18:30

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Matthew Jackfert: Vandalia --Brandon Brown, violin; West Virginia Youth Symphony Orchestra; Robert Turizziani, conductor Statna Opera, Banska Bystrica, Slovakia Music: 8:06

Pierre Jalbert: Autumn Rhapsody --River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Edwin Outwater, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 11:48

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5: 2. Andante cantabile, con alcuna licenza; 3. Valse Allegro --Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Max M. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI Album: Tchaikovsky: The Six Symphonies (Live) DSO Live 1 Music: 19:32

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Antonín Dvorák

Bedrich Smetana: Symphonic Tone Poem The Moldau (1874)--(Excelsior Recordings 4802)

Antonin Dvorak: Stabat Mater Op 58/B (1876-77)--Westminster Choir; New Jersey Symphony Orchestra/Zdenek Macal (Delos 3161 CD)

Slavonic Dances Op 72/B (1886-87)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony 7857482 CD)

Symphony No.9 in e Op 95/B (1893)--New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 6393 CD)

Harry Burleigh & William Arms Fisher: Goin' Home (1922)--Paul Robeson, vocal; Alan Boothe, piano (Vanguard Records 72020 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:02:03 Edward MacDowell Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose Op 51 Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony 82849

14:02:00 00:02:17 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

14:04:00 00:09:36 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 10 in B minor Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437528

14:13:00 00:12:25 Peggy Stuart Coolidge Spirituals in Sunshine and Shadow Siegfried Landau Westphalian Symphony Vox 5157

14:26:00 00:12:29 David Diamond Concert Piece for Orchestra Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3189

14:50:00 00:28:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 19 in F major Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4786763

15:18:00 00:09:35 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 in C sharp minor Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525

15:27:00 00:08:40 Ferenc Farkas 18th Century Dances from Old Hungary Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479

15:36:00 00:09:25 Thomas Arne Symphony No. 2 in F major Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8403

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Robert Shaw, conductor; Daniel Majeske, violin; Martino Arroyo, soprano; Grace Reginald, contralto; Jerold Sienna, tenor; David Ford, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - An archival program from 11/04/65

16:04:00 00:09:00 Bohuslav Martinu Memorial to Lidice

16:17:00 00:33:24 Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor Op 53

16:54:00 00:40:00 Leos Janácek Glagolitic Mass

17:35:00 00:23:55 Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 53511

18:00 KEYNOTES with Bill O’Connell, highlights from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Competition: Yuanfan Yang, First Prize winner of the Senior Division

J.S. Bach: Prelude and Fugue No. 22 in b-Flat from Book One of the Well-Tempered Clavier

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 ‘Rákóczy March’

Edvard Grieg: First movement from Piano Concerto Op 16—Canton Symphony/Gerhardt Zimmermann

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

21:55:00 00:04:23 David Diamond Two Barcarolles Carol Rosenberger, piano Delos 3172

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Above and Beyond - In recent years composers have become interested in the fact that the performers can do things on stage other than just play their instrument: stomp their feet, clap, play simple percussion, and even sing. We’ll feature a variety of pieces from composers who ask musicians (who are not trained singers) to vocalize and supplement their playing.

Leonard Bernstein: “Mambo” from West Side Story Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela/Dudamel DG 477745 0:30

Frederic Rzewski: De Profundis, section 1 & 2 Milton Schlosser, p. Arktos 20043 6:52

Valentin Silvestrov: Drama Sonate for Violin & Piano Cornelius Duffalo, v. Jenny Lin, p. Koch 7740 0:54, 4:37

Tom Johnson: Counting Duets Tim Munro, vocals Parlour Tapes+ 3:38

Joseph Hallman: imagined landscapes: six Lovecraftian elsewheres Inscape/Richard Scerbo DSL 92170 1:36, 17:03

Martin Bresnick: Willie’s Way (excerpt) Lisa Moore, p. Troy 1184 3:30

Huang Ruo: Drama Theater No. 4, To the 4 Corners, Scene II (excerpt) FIRE/Ruo Naxos 559653 7:28

Steve Reich: Clapping Music (excerpt) Pierre Laurent Aimard, hand claps Teldec 86584 0:56

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:05:32 Frédéric Chopin Impromptu No. 2 in F sharp major Op 36 Yundi, piano DeutGram 3887

23:07:00 00:11:24 Gabriel Fauré Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 2 Op 45 Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48066

23:21:00 00:14:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio in B minor Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080

23:37:00 00:05:33 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 40 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778

23:42:00 00:11:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Lento from String Quartet No. 16 Op 135 Charles Rosekrans Royal Philharmonic Telarc 80562

23:56:00 00:02:37 Franz Schubert Sanctus from German Mass Richard Marlow Trinity College Choir Conifer 16851