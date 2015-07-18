Program Guide 07-18-2015

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:37:30 Max Bruch Serenade for Violin & Orchestra Op 75 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Salvatore Accardo, violin Philips 438748

00:41:00 00:33:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 17 Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Teldec 44943

01:17:00 00:23:03 Samuel Barber Violin Concerto Op 14 St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89029

01:42:00 00:31:08 Robert Schumann Fantasie in C major Op 17 Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032

02:15:00 00:36:07 George W. Chadwick Suite symphonique José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 2104

02:53:00 00:39:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto in D major Op 61 Tapiola Sinfonietta Olli Mustonen Olli Mustonen, piano Ondine 1123

03:34:00 00:33:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 10 in F major Vienna Chamber Ensemble Denon 9883

03:55:00 00:03:46 Antonio Salieri Angiolina: Overture Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9877

04:09:00 00:30:19 Leonard Bernstein Serenade after Plato's Symposium Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Joshua Bell, violin Sony 89358

04:41:00 00:37:34 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 6 in E flat minor Op 111 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 470528

04:55:00 00:04:14 Lyndol Mitchell Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Shivaree Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324

05:21:00 00:16:02 César Franck Symphonic Variations Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4787779

05:39:00 00:07:33 Lukas Foss Salomon Rossi Suite Lukas Foss Brooklyn Philharmonic New World 375

05:53:00 00:07:01 Emmanuel Chabrier Impromptu Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Carlos Aguirre Un pueblo de paso Carlos Aguirre, Piano Shagrada Medra 0023

06:03:27 Carlos Aguirre Romanza Carlos Aguirre, piano Shagrada Medra 0023

06:05:39 Carlos Aguirre Caracol Carlos Aguirre, piano; Luis Barbiero, flute Shagrada Medra 0040

06:09:49 Ottorino Respighi Brazilian Impressions Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 92109

06:32:14 Ernesto Cordero Concerto Antilles for Guitar & Orchestra (1983) Carlos Barbosa-Lima, guitar; Sofia Soloists Chamber Ensemble Plamen Djurov Zoho 200707

07:01:00 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in e, Op. 64 (finale) Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4778022

07:13:09 Isaac Albéniz Cantos de España: Córdoba Op. 32 (Arr. José María Gallardo del Rey) José María Gallardo del Rey, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 0028947643

07:20:04 José White Lafitte La Bella Cubana Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu BIS 0356

07:25:19 Guido López-Gavilán Camerata en guaguancó Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu BIS 0356

07:31:19 Guido López-Gavilán El Guayaboso Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Pérez Prophone 0393

07:37:16 Sergei Rachmaninoff Morceaux de fantaisie Artur Pizarro, piano Elan 82402

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Camille Saint-Saens: Une Nuit a Lisbonne --Orchestre Symphonique Français; Laurent Petitgirard, conductor Album: Saint-Saens Adda 590064 Music: 4:33

Alexander Glazunov: Five Novelettes: 2. Orientale. Allegro con brio; 5. All'ungherese --Members of the Russian Chamber Music Foundation of Seattle; Natalya Ageyeva, artistic director Classical KING FM 98.1, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA Music: 14:16

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Casie Luong from Witchita Falls, TX Music: 7:54

Puzzler Payoff: Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata: 1. Allegretto malinconico --Emmanuel Pahud, flute Eric le Sage, piano Album: Emmanuel Pahud – Paris EMI 56488 Music: 4:34

Camille Saint-Saens: Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor, Op. 33 --Guy Johnston, cello; BBC Philharmonic Orchestra; Andrew Gourlay, conductor Town Hall, Huddersfield, England Music: 18:30

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Matthew Jackfert: Vandalia --Brandon Brown, violin; West Virginia Youth Symphony Orchestra; Robert Turizziani, conductor Statna Opera, Banska Bystrica, Slovakia Music: 8:06

Pierre Jalbert: Autumn Rhapsody --River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Edwin Outwater, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 11:48

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5: 2. Andante cantabile, con alcuna licenza; 3. Valse Allegro --Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Max M. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI Album: Tchaikovsky: The Six Symphonies (Live) DSO Live 1 Music: 19:32

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Celebrating Rudolf Kempe I

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3: Allegro giocoso – Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 6:43

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel – Staatskapelle Dresden/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 14:40

Antonin Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 “From the New World” – Scherzo: molto vivace - Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/ Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 8:15

Johann Strauss, Jr.” Tales from the Vienna Woods” – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/ Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 12:05

Johann Strauss, Sr.: Radetzky March – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/ Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 2:56

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Movies Set in London - This week it's music from films set in London, that couldn't have been set anywhere else. We'll hear excerpts from The King's Speech, V for Vendetta, Jack the Ripper and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Greenwich from Shakespeare in Love, 1998 Sony SK 63387 Stephen Warbeck original soundtrack/Nick Ingman, cond.

Calling All Workers and Knightsbridge from London Suite Marco Polo 8.223445 Eric Coates Czecho-Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra (Bratislava)/Adrian Leaper, cond.

Movement III from Jack the Ripper, 1959 Chandos CHAN 10306 Stanley Black BBC Concert Orchestra/Barry Wordsworth, cond.

Opening Title and The Game is On from Sherlock, Series 1, 2010 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1377 David Arnold/Michael Price original soundtrack

Metamorphosis from An American Werewolf in London, 1981 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1178 Elmer Bernstein City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Knives and Bullets (and Cannons Too) from V for Vendetta, 2005 Warner Bros ASW 58414 Dario Marianelli original soundtrack/Benjamin Wallfisch, cond.

The Beginning of the Partnership from Shakespeare in Love, 1998 Sony SK 63387 Stephen Warbeck original soundtrack/Nick Ingman, cond.

A New World from Shakespeare in Love, 1998 Sony SK 63387 Stephen Warbeck original soundtrack/Nick Ingman, cond.

It's Only a Diary from Bridget Jones's Diary, 2001 Island 314 548 797-2 Patrick Doyle original soundtrack

Knotting Hill from Knotting Hill, 1999 Island 546 428 2 Trevor Jones London Symphony Orchestra/Geoffrey Alexander, cond.

The End from Shakespeare in Love, 1998 Sony SK 63387 Stephen Warbeck original soundtrack/Nick Ingman, cond.

Buckingham Palace, Honeymoon and Victoria and Albert from The Young Victoria, 2009 EMI 5099969676222 Ilan Eshkeri London Metropolitan Orchestra/Andy Brown, cond.

The Royal Household, Lionel and Bertie and The King's Speech from The King's Speech, 2010 London B0015064-02 Alexandre Desplat original soundtrack/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Fucik Joins the Circus?

12:02:00 00:02:29 Julius Fucik March "The Merry Blacksmiths" Op 218 Libor Pesek Royal Liverpool Philharmonic VirginClas 59285

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: John Philip Sousa and American Military Bands

12:10:00 00:03:34 Samuel Barber Commando March Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121

12:16:00 00:10:25 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 17 Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Teldec 44943

12:29:00 00:19:54 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59 Lorin Maazel New York Philharmonic DeutGram 7890

12:53:00 00:03:52 George Frideric Handel Rinaldo: Or la tromba Munich Radio Orchestra Friedrich Haider Vesselina Kasarova, mezzo RCA 68522

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 01:10:07 Jean Sibelius Kullervo Op 7 Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Marianne Rorholm, mezzo; Jorma Hynninen, baritone; Men of; Helsinki University Chorus Sony 52563

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

14:13:00 00:05:41 Mikhail Glinka Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657

14:21:00 00:11:54 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F major Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell John Thiessen, trumpet; Michael Lynn, recorder; Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe; Cynthia Roberts, violin Avie 2207

14:37:00 00:11:23 Sir Arthur Sullivan Overture di ballo Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

14:51:00 00:08:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 26 in E flat major Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 762

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Fucik Joins the Circus?

15:03:00 00:05:50 Julius Fucik Florentine March Op 214 Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

15:09:00 00:04:35 Julius Fucik The Old Bear with a Sore Head Op 210 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Libor Pesek Alan Pendlebury, bassoon VirginClas 59285

15:15:00 00:17:28 Antonín Dvorák Violin Sonatina in G major Op 100 Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano DeutGram 449820

15:36:00 00:13:31 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Tales from the Vienna Woods" Op 325 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

15:51:00 00:09:33 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Grand March "Gloria all' Egitto!" Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80152

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:04:00 00:16:49 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfée et Eurydice: Ballet General Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 471582

16:22:00 00:09:22 Arturo Márquez Danzon No. 2 Alondra de la Parra Philharmonic Orch of Americas Sony 75555

16:34:00 00:14:32 Franz Joseph Haydn Trumpet Concerto in E flat major English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 57497

16:50:00 00:09:19 Gustav Holst A Somerset Rhapsody Op 21 Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9420

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:01:00 00:18:15 Miklós Rózsa Quo Vadis: Choral Suite Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc 80631

17:21:00 00:09:16 Hershy Kay Cakewalk: Three Dances Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80144

17:34:00 00:13:06 George Gershwin Adagio from Piano Concerto in F major San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Garrick Ohlsson, piano RCA 68931

17:48:00 00:11:57 Frederick S. Converse Flivver Ten Million JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559116

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: The Artist’s Life - An hour of painters, dancers, singers, actors and songwriters doing their thing, from “Show Boat” in 1927 to “Everyday Rapture” in 2010

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:06 00:01:58 Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban I Hope I Get It Company A Chorus Line -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65282

18:03:03 00:00:48 Burton Lane-Ralph Freed Babes on Broadway Judy Garland, Mickey Rooney Mickey and Judy Rhino R272921

18:03:50 00:01:18 Christopher Gore-Dean Pitchford Fame Company Fame -- Original Soundtrack Polydor 800034

18:05:23 00:04:38 Jule Styne-Yip Harburg I've Got a Rainbow Working for Me Vincent Price Darling of the Day -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63334

18:10:05 00:01:22 Stephen Sondheim Sunday in the Park With George Mandy Patinkin, Bernadette Peters Sunday in the Park With George -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-5042

18:11:24 00:02:25 Clark Gesner Shroeder Skip Hinnant You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown -- Original Cast Decca B'way 012-159851

18:14:16 00:01:18 Nancy Ford-Gretchen Cryer Natural High Gretchen Cryer I'm Getting My Act Together… -- Original Cast Fynsworth Alley FA-2133

18:15:27 00:02:46 David Byrne Why Sheri Rene Scott Everyday Rapture Ghostlight 82010

18:18:48 00:01:47 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein The Big Black Giant Bill Hayes Me and Juliet -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19115

18:20:29 00:01:39 Robert Wright-George Forrest Apology Alfred Drake Kean -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19029

18:22:55 00:01:50 J.Kern-O.Hammerstein Life Upon the Wicked Stage Allyn Ann McClerie Show Boat -- Studio Cast B'way Masterworks 7464-61877

18:24:37 00:01:33 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Welcome to the Theater Lauren Bacall Applause -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159404-2

18:26:55 00:05:36 Stephen Sondheim Franklin Shepard Inc. Lonny Price Merrily We Roll Along -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way RCD1-5840

18:32:33 00:05:54 Elton John-Lee Hall Electricity Liam Mower Billy Elliott -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way B0006130-72

18:38:21 00:01:46 Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer I Wanna Be a Dancin' Man Fred Astaire The Belle of New York -- Original Soundtrack Sony AK47701

18:40:06 00:02:08 Hugh Martin Gotta Dance Harold Lang Look, Ma, I'm Dancin'! Decca B'way B0003571

18:43:17 00:05:30 Jonathan Larson Why? Raul Esparza Tick…Tick…Boom! RCA 09026-63862

18:48:41 00:02:54 Stephen Sondheim Finishing the Hat Maria Friedman Then and Now Sony 82876-81427

18:52:09 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:32 00:03:25 Jonathan Larson Filler: Sunday Raul Esparza Tick…Tick…Boom RCA 09026-63862

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:09:26 Leopold Mozart Symphony in G Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 10496

19:13:00 00:41:59 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 6 in D major Op 60 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430204

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded at the Vienna Musikverein 09/15/14

20:04:00 00:13:39 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81

20:21:00 00:34:36 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3 in F major Op 90

20:59:00 00:39:45 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73

21:37:00 00:22:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano CBS 37812

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A Golden Trashery of Ogden Nashery - poems by Ogden Nash… Morecombe and Wise and Flanders and Swann offer thoughts on cannibalism with “The Ambassador from Khasiland” and “The Reluctant Cannibal”… Mark Levy tells us “What the Bible Never Said”… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:09:20 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77 New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 457075

23:11:00 00:08:37 Gabriel Fauré Nocturne No. 6 in D flat Op 63 Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911

23:22:00 00:04:39 Tobias Picker Old and Lost Rivers John Williams London Symphony Orchestra Sony 62729

23:26:00 00:11:49 Eric Whitacre The River Cam London Symphony Orchestra Eric Whitacre Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Decca 16636

23:40:00 00:06:30 Victor Herbert Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2 New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 67173

23:46:00 00:07:54 George Gershwin Lullaby for Strings Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417326

23:55:00 00:03:03 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 90578