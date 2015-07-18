© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 07-18-2015

Published July 18, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:37:30            Max Bruch        Serenade for Violin & Orchestra Op 75   Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Kurt Masur   Salvatore Accardo, violin           Philips  438748

00:41:00            00:33:32            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  2 in C minor  Op 17                   Kurt Masur            Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Teldec  44943

01:17:00            00:23:03            Samuel Barber  Violin Concerto Op 14   St Paul Chamber Orchestra        Hugh Wolff            Hilary Hahn, violin          Sony    89029

01:42:00            00:31:08            Robert Schumann          Fantasie in C major  Op 17                                 Stanislav Khristenko, piano          Steinway           30032

02:15:00            00:36:07            George W. Chadwick     Suite symphonique                    José Serebrier   Czech State Philharmonic Brno         Reference         2104

02:53:00            00:39:22            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto in D major  Op 61          Tapiola Sinfonietta        Olli Mustonen          Olli Mustonen, piano      Ondine  1123

03:34:00            00:33:18            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento No. 10 in F major                           Vienna Chamber Ensemble       Denon  9883

03:55:00            00:03:46            Antonio Salieri   Angiolina: Overture                    Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players Chandos           9877

04:09:00            00:30:19            Leonard Bernstein         Serenade after Plato's Symposium        Philharmonia Orchestra            David Zinman    Joshua Bell, violin         Sony    89358

04:41:00            00:37:34            Sergei Prokofiev           Symphony No.  6 in E flat minor  Op 111                        Vladimir Ashkenazy        Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   470528

04:55:00            00:04:14            Lyndol Mitchell  Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Shivaree                Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra      Mercury            434324

05:21:00            00:16:02            César Franck     Symphonic Variations    Cleveland Orchestra      Lorin Maazel      Pascal Rogé, piano      Decca   4787779

05:39:00            00:07:33            Lukas Foss       Salomon Rossi Suite                 Lukas Foss       Brooklyn Philharmonic   New World   375

05:53:00            00:07:01            Emmanuel Chabrier       Impromptu                                Angela Hewitt, piano      Hyperion            67515

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Carlos Aguirre          Un pueblo de paso               Carlos Aguirre, Piano                 Shagrada Medra       0023                                                          

 06:03:27 Carlos Aguirre          Romanza                Carlos Aguirre, piano                 Shagrada Medra         0023                                                             

 06:05:39 Carlos Aguirre           Caracol           Carlos Aguirre, piano; Luis Barbiero, flute       Shagrada Medra        0040                                                         

 06:09:49 Ottorino Respighi        Brazilian Impressions          Dallas Symphony Orchestra            Eduardo Mata         Sono Luminus         92109                 

 06:32:14 Ernesto Cordero           Concerto Antilles for Guitar & Orchestra (1983)           Carlos Barbosa-Lima, guitar; Sofia Soloists Chamber Ensemble     Plamen Djurov        Zoho         200707                                    

 07:01:00 Peter Tchaikovsky        Symphony No. 5 in e, Op. 64 (finale)               Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela         Gustavo Dudamel      Deutsche Grammophon       4778022                                     

 07:13:09 Isaac Albéniz                      Cantos de España: Córdoba Op. 32 (Arr. José María Gallardo del Rey)   José María Gallardo del Rey, guitar                Deutsche Grammophon       0028947643                         

 07:20:04 José White Lafitte                 La Bella Cubana            Camerata Romeu                Zenaida Romeu        BIS        0356                                                    

 07:25:19 Guido López-Gavilán            Camerata en guaguancó              Camerata Romeu                Zenaida Romeu        BIS       0356                                                    

 07:31:19 Guido López-Gavilán              El Guayaboso               Exaudi Choir of Cuba          Maria Felicia Pérez       Prophone     0393                                    

 07:37:16 Sergei Rachmaninoff                 Morceaux de fantaisie                 Artur Pizarro, piano         Elan       82402                            

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Camille Saint-Saens: Une Nuit a Lisbonne --Orchestre Symphonique Français; Laurent Petitgirard, conductor Album: Saint-Saens Adda 590064 Music: 4:33

Alexander Glazunov: Five Novelettes: 2. Orientale. Allegro con brio; 5. All'ungherese --Members of the Russian Chamber Music Foundation of Seattle; Natalya Ageyeva, artistic director Classical KING FM 98.1, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA Music: 14:16

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Casie Luong from Witchita Falls, TX Music: 7:54

Puzzler Payoff: Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata: 1. Allegretto malinconico --Emmanuel Pahud, flute Eric le Sage, piano Album: Emmanuel Pahud – Paris EMI 56488 Music: 4:34

Camille Saint-Saens: Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor, Op. 33 --Guy Johnston, cello; BBC Philharmonic Orchestra; Andrew Gourlay, conductor Town Hall, Huddersfield, England Music: 18:30

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Matthew Jackfert: Vandalia --Brandon Brown, violin; West Virginia Youth Symphony Orchestra; Robert Turizziani, conductor Statna Opera, Banska Bystrica, Slovakia Music: 8:06

Pierre Jalbert: Autumn Rhapsody --River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Edwin Outwater, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 11:48

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5: 2. Andante cantabile, con alcuna licenza; 3. Valse Allegro --Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Max M. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI Album: Tchaikovsky: The Six Symphonies (Live) DSO Live 1 Music: 19:32

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Celebrating Rudolf Kempe I

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3: Allegro giocoso – Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 6:43

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel – Staatskapelle Dresden/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 14:40

Antonin Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 “From the New World” – Scherzo: molto vivace - Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/ Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 8:15

Johann Strauss, Jr.” Tales from the Vienna Woods” – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/ Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 12:05

Johann Strauss, Sr.: Radetzky March – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/ Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 2:56

 

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Movies Set in London - This week it's music from films set in London, that couldn't have been set anywhere else. We'll hear excerpts from The King's Speech, V for Vendetta, Jack the Ripper and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Greenwich from Shakespeare in Love, 1998  Sony SK 63387  Stephen Warbeck  original soundtrack/Nick Ingman, cond.

Calling All Workers and Knightsbridge from London Suite  Marco Polo 8.223445  Eric Coates  Czecho-Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra (Bratislava)/Adrian Leaper, cond.

Movement III from Jack the Ripper, 1959  Chandos CHAN 10306  Stanley Black  BBC Concert Orchestra/Barry Wordsworth, cond.

Opening Title and The Game is On from Sherlock, Series 1, 2010  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1377  David Arnold/Michael Price  original soundtrack

Metamorphosis from An American Werewolf in London, 1981  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1178  Elmer Bernstein  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Knives and Bullets (and Cannons Too) from V for Vendetta, 2005  Warner Bros ASW 58414  Dario Marianelli  original soundtrack/Benjamin Wallfisch, cond.

The Beginning of the Partnership from Shakespeare in Love, 1998  Sony SK 63387  Stephen Warbeck  original soundtrack/Nick Ingman, cond.

A New World from Shakespeare in Love, 1998  Sony SK 63387  Stephen Warbeck  original soundtrack/Nick Ingman, cond.

It's Only a Diary from Bridget Jones's Diary, 2001  Island 314 548 797-2  Patrick Doyle  original soundtrack

Knotting Hill from Knotting Hill, 1999  Island 546 428 2  Trevor Jones  London Symphony Orchestra/Geoffrey Alexander, cond.

The End from Shakespeare in Love, 1998 Sony SK 63387  Stephen Warbeck  original soundtrack/Nick Ingman, cond.

Buckingham Palace, Honeymoon and Victoria and Albert from The Young Victoria, 2009  EMI 5099969676222  Ilan Eshkeri  London Metropolitan Orchestra/Andy Brown, cond.

The Royal Household, Lionel and Bertie and The King's Speech from The King's Speech, 2010  London B0015064-02  Alexandre Desplat  original soundtrack/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Fucik Joins the Circus?

12:02:00            00:02:29            Julius Fucik       March "The Merry Blacksmiths" Op 218              Libor Pesek      Royal Liverpool Philharmonic  VirginClas         59285

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: John Philip Sousa and American Military Bands

12:10:00            00:03:34            Samuel Barber  Commando March                     Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band            Naxos   573121

12:16:00            00:10:25            Peter Tchaikovsky         Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 17                   Kurt Masur            Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Teldec  44943

12:29:00            00:19:54            Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59              Lorin Maazel      New York Philharmonic     DeutGram         7890

12:53:00            00:03:52            George Frideric Handel  Rinaldo: Or la tromba    Munich Radio Orchestra Friedrich Haider            Vesselina Kasarova, mezzo       RCA     68522

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00            01:10:07            Jean Sibelius    Kullervo Op 7    Los Angeles Philharmonic          Esa-Pekka Salonen            Marianne Rorholm, mezzo; Jorma Hynninen, baritone; Men of; Helsinki University Chorus Sony    52563

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

14:13:00            00:05:41            Mikhail Glinka    Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture                Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80657

14:21:00            00:11:54            Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No.  2 in F major             Apollo's Fire            Jeannette Sorrell           John Thiessen, trumpet; Michael Lynn, recorder; Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe; Cynthia Roberts, violin    Avie      2207

14:37:00            00:11:23            Sir Arthur Sullivan          Overture di ballo                        Sir Neville Marriner         Academy St. Martin in Fields        Philips  434916

14:51:00            00:08:32            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 26 in E flat major                        Jane Glover            London Mozart Players  ASV     762

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Fucik Joins the Circus?

15:03:00            00:05:50            Julius Fucik       Florentine March Op 214                        Frederick Fennell           Cleveland Symphonic Winds         Telarc   80099

15:09:00            00:04:35            Julius Fucik       The Old Bear with a Sore Head Op 210   Royal Liverpool Philharmonic            Libor Pesek      Alan Pendlebury, bassoon         VirginClas         59285

15:15:00            00:17:28            Antonín Dvorák Violin Sonatina in G major  Op 100                                 Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano        DeutGram         449820

15:36:00            00:13:31            Johann Strauss Jr         Waltz "Tales from the Vienna Woods" Op 325                 Franz Welser-Möst      Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     2003

15:51:00            00:09:33            Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Grand March "Gloria all' Egitto!"    Atlanta Symphony Orchestra            Robert Shaw     Atlanta Symphony Chorus         Telarc   80152

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:04:00            00:16:49            Christoph Willibald Gluck           Orfée et Eurydice: Ballet General                        Marc Minkowski         Musicians of the Louvre Archiv   471582

16:22:00            00:09:22            Arturo Márquez  Danzon No.  2               Alondra de la Parra        Philharmonic Orch of Americas          Sony    75555

16:34:00            00:14:32            Franz Joseph Haydn      Trumpet Concerto in E flat major            English Chamber Orchestra            Raymond Leppard         Wynton Marsalis, trumpet          Sony    57497

16:50:00            00:09:19            Gustav Holst     A Somerset Rhapsody Op 21                Richard Hickox  London Symphony Orchestra          Chandos           9420

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:01:00            00:18:15            Miklós Rózsa    Quo Vadis: Choral Suite            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Erich Kunzel            Mormon Tabernacle Choir          Telarc   80631

17:21:00            00:09:16            Hershy Kay       Cakewalk: Three Dances                        Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80144

17:34:00            00:13:06            George Gershwin           Adagio from Piano Concerto in F major San Francisco Symphony            Michael Tilson Thomas  Garrick Ohlsson, piano  RCA     68931

17:48:00            00:11:57            Frederick S. Converse   Flivver Ten Million                      JoAnn Falletta   Buffalo Philharmonic            Naxos   559116

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: The Artist’s Life - An hour of painters, dancers, singers, actors and songwriters doing their thing, from “Show Boat” in 1927 to “Everyday Rapture” in 2010

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin            Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin            Nonesuch    979151-2

18:01:06            00:01:58            Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban       I Hope I Get It    Company          A Chorus Line -- Original B'way Cast        Sony    SK65282

18:03:03            00:00:48            Burton Lane-Ralph Freed           Babes on Broadway      Judy Garland, Mickey Rooney            Mickey and Judy           Rhino    R272921

18:03:50            00:01:18            Christopher Gore-Dean Pitchford           Fame    Company          Fame -- Original Soundtrack            Polydor            800034

18:05:23            00:04:38            Jule Styne-Yip Harburg  I've Got a Rainbow Working for Me        Vincent Price     Darling of the Day -- Original B'way Cast    RCA     09026-63334

18:10:05            00:01:22            Stephen Sondheim        Sunday in the Park With George Mandy Patinkin, Bernadette Peters            Sunday in the Park With George -- Original B'way Cast    RCA     RCD1-5042

18:11:24            00:02:25            Clark Gesner     Shroeder           Skip Hinnant     You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown -- Original Cast     Decca B'way     012-159851

18:14:16            00:01:18            Nancy Ford-Gretchen Cryer        Natural High      Gretchen Cryer  I'm Getting My Act Together… -- Original Cast         Fynsworth Alley FA-2133

18:15:27            00:02:46            David Byrne      Why      Sheri Rene Scott           Everyday Rapture          Ghostlight            82010

18:18:48            00:01:47            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        The Big Black Giant       Bill Hayes         Me and Juliet -- Original B'way Cast       DRG     DRG19115

18:20:29            00:01:39            Robert Wright-George Forrest    Apology           Alfred Drake     Kean -- Original B'way Cast            DRG     DRG19029

18:22:55            00:01:50            J.Kern-O.Hammerstein   Life Upon the Wicked Stage      Allyn Ann McClerie        Show Boat -- Studio Cast     B'way Masterworks        7464-61877

18:24:37            00:01:33            Charles Strouse-Lee Adams       Welcome to the Theater Lauren Bacall    Applause -- Original B'way Cast        Decca B'way     012-159404-2

18:26:55            00:05:36            Stephen Sondheim        Franklin Shepard Inc.     Lonny Price       Merrily We Roll Along -- Original B'way Cast       Masterworks B'way        RCD1-5840

18:32:33            00:05:54            Elton John-Lee Hall       Electricity          Liam Mower      Billy Elliott -- Original B'way Cast            Decca B'way     B0006130-72

18:38:21            00:01:46            Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer      I Wanna Be a Dancin' Man         Fred Astaire      The Belle of New York -- Original Soundtrack Sony    AK47701

18:40:06            00:02:08            Hugh Martin      Gotta Dance     Harold Lang      Look, Ma, I'm Dancin'!   Decca B'way            B0003571

18:43:17            00:05:30            Jonathan Larson            Why?    Raul Esparza     Tick…Tick…Boom!        RCA     09026-63862

18:48:41            00:02:54            Stephen Sondheim        Finishing the Hat           Maria Friedman Then and Now   Sony            82876-81427

18:52:09            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin            Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy            Sony    SK60659

18:53:32            00:03:25            Jonathan Larson            Filler: Sunday    Raul Esparza     Tick…Tick…Boom         RCA            09026-63862

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:09:26            Leopold Mozart Symphony in G             Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players            Chandos           10496

19:13:00            00:41:59            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  6 in D major  Op 60                   Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   430204

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded at the Vienna Musikverein 09/15/14

20:04:00            00:13:39            Johannes Brahms          Tragic Overture Op 81               

20:21:00            00:34:36            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  3 in F major  Op 90      

20:59:00            00:39:45            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  2 in D Op 73    

21:37:00            00:22:02            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43           Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Leon Fleisher, piano      CBS     37812

 

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A Golden Trashery of Ogden Nashery - poems by Ogden Nash… Morecombe and Wise and Flanders and Swann offer thoughts on cannibalism with “The Ambassador from Khasiland” and “The Reluctant Cannibal”… Mark Levy tells us “What the Bible Never Said”… This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:09:20            Johannes Brahms          Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77        New York Philharmonic  Kurt Masur   Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin         DeutGram         457075

23:11:00            00:08:37            Gabriel Fauré    Nocturne No.  6 in D flat Op 63                          Kathryn Stott, piano            Hyperion           66911

23:22:00            00:04:39            Tobias Picker    Old and Lost Rivers                   John Williams    London Symphony Orchestra          Sony    62729

23:26:00            00:11:49            Eric Whitacre     The River Cam   London Symphony Orchestra     Eric Whitacre     Julian Lloyd Webber, cello    Decca   16636

23:40:00            00:06:30            Victor Herbert    Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2        New York Philharmonic  Kurt Masur            Yo-Yo Ma, cello            Sony    67173

23:46:00            00:07:54            George Gershwin           Lullaby for Strings                     Riccardo Chailly            Cleveland Orchestra          Decca   417326

23:55:00            00:03:03            Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman                Leonard Bernstein         New York Philharmonic         Sony    90578

 

 