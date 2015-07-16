Kent/Blossom Music Festival presents Rossini's "La Cambiale di Matrimonio"

Kent/Blossom Music Festival presents its first opera in 30 years: Gioacchino Rossini's first opera La Cambiale di Matrimonio. Music Director Charles Latshaw and tenor Timothy Culver visited WCLV to chat about the production with Jacqueline Gerber. Read the ClevelandClassical.com article about the show here.

Saturday, July 18, 2015 - 3:00pm to 5:00pm

Rossini's La Cambiale di Matrimonio, a comedic opera in one act

Ludwig Recital Hall, Center for the Performing Arts

1325 Theatre Drive in Kent, OH