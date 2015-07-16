© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Kent/Blossom Music Festival presents Rossini's "La Cambiale di Matrimonio"

Published July 16, 2015 at 5:11 PM EDT

Kent/Blossom Music Festival presents its first opera in 30 years: Gioacchino Rossini's first opera  La Cambiale di Matrimonio. Music Director Charles Latshaw and tenor Timothy Culver visited WCLV to chat about the production with Jacqueline Gerber. Read the ClevelandClassical.com article about the show here

Saturday, July 18, 2015 - 3:00pm to 5:00pm
Rossini's La Cambiale di Matrimonio, a comedic opera in one act
Ludwig Recital Hall, Center for the Performing Arts
1325 Theatre Drive in Kent, OH

