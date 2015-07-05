© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 07-05-2015

Published July 5, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Rafael Fruhbeck de Burgos, conductor; Alisa Weilerstein, cello

00:04:00            00:21:46            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No.  6 in D             

00:25:00            00:24:45            Franz Joseph Haydn      Cello Concerto No.  1 in C major       

00:52:00            00:48:05            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Scheherazade Op 35    

01:40:00            00:15:39            Maurice Ravel   Rapsodie espagnole        

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:41:34            Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry        Symphony No. 4 in E minor                   Matthias Bamert            London Philharmonic     Chandos           8896

02:46:00            00:30:12            Alexander Glazunov       Piano Concerto No.  1 in F minor  Op 92            Russian National Orchestra          José Serebrier   Alexander Romanovsky, piano   Warner  67946

03:18:00            00:35:56            Carl Nielsen       Symphony No.  4 Op 29                        Alan Gilbert       New York Philharmonic     DaCapo            220624

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Kevin Krumenauer: String Quartet “Of Time and Place” — Ruth Bridge, Andrea Belding, violins; Bonnie Yeager, viola; Joshua Roman, cello (CIM 2002) 15:04

Andrew Rindfleisch: Lady Evergreen Song — Rosalind Rees, mezzo-soprano; Gregg Smith Singers (Living Artist 6) 15:37

Edwin London: Brass Quintet (1965) — James Darling, John Brndiar, trumpets; Richard Solis, horn; Janes DeSano, trombone; Ronald Bishop, tuba (CRI 852) 12:54

Michael Leese: Self-Portrait in 69 Shades of Gray — Leese Ensemble/James Meyers (Li Zhang 2005) 11:24

04:57:00            00:01:15            Sir William Walton         Façade: Polka               Sir Neville Marriner         Academy St. Martin in Fields            Philips  420155

 

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Celebrating the Fourth

Charles Ives: “The Fourth of July” from Holidays Symphony – New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Columbia 6289 LP) 5:36

Charles Ives: “The Things Our Fathers Loved” Jan DeGaetani, mezzo-soprano; Gilbert Kalish, piano (Nonesuch 71325 LP) 1:40

Charles Ives: “At the River” Jan DeGaetani, mezzo-soprano; Gilbert Kalish, piano (Nonesuch 71325 LP) 1:11

Charles Ives: “The Circus Band” Jan DeGaetani, mezzo-soprano; Gilbert Kalish, piano (Nonesuch 71325 LP) 1:52

Traditional: Shenandoah – Jo Stafford, soprano (Jo Stafford: The Portrait Edition AK 57836 CD) 3:34

George Gershwin: “I Got Plenty o’ Nuttin’” from Porgy and Bess – Lawrence Tibbett, baritone; Orchestra/Alexander Smallens (RCA Victrola 1472 LP) 3:03

Leonard Bernstein: “Glitter and be Gay” From Candide (Original cast album) Barbara Cook, soprano; Orchestra/ Krachmalnick.  (CBS MK 38732 CD) 5:34

Gian Carlo Menotti: “What a Curse for a Woman is a Timid Man” from The Old Maid and the Thief – Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Orchestra of St. Luke’s/David Zinman (Nonesuch 79187 CD) 4:13

Alan Hovhaness: “Andante Espressive” from Symphony No. 4 – Eastman Symphonic Wind Ensemble/E. Clyde Roller (Mercury 75010 LP) 7:38

Dudley Buck: Festival Overture On The Star-Spangled Banner – London Symphony Orchestra/Kenneth Klein (EMI 49263 CD) 6:36

 

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Sacred Works of Jean Mouton, 1515 - Two great French early music ensembles, Clément Janequin and Diabolus in Musica, come together to pay tribute to a superb composer and a fateful year.
 

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00            00:10:39            Hector Berlioz   Requiem: Sanctus Op 5 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Robert Spano            Frank Lopardo, tenor; Atlanta Symphony Chorus            Telarc   80627

07:16:00            00:15:20            Johannes Brahms          Then All Flesh is as Grass from "A         Cleveland Orchestra            Robert Shaw     Blossom Festival Chorus           MAA     40602

07:33:00            00:21:29            Howard Hanson Lumen in Cristo Seattle Symphony         Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Chorale Naxos   559704

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Fireworks for the First and Fourth! - In honor of Canada Day (July 1) and the American Fourth of July, we’ll focus on great sacred choral and organ music from these North American neighbors.
 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 7, 2015 - From our home in Boston, Massachusetts, this week’s episode features an 11-year-old who is not only a precocious violinist, but who also happens to be a budding meteorologist—his long-term forecasts on YouTube are impressively accurate. A young cellist performs the gorgeous Andante movement from Rachmaninoff’s Sonata in G minor, and we’ll meet a pianist who, at the age of 14, has recorded all of the Opus 25 Chopin piano études.

11-year-old violinist Henry Ayanna from Somerville, Massachusetts, performs Danse Espagnole by Manuel de Falla (1876–1946), arranged by Fritz Kreisler, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The Merit School of Music Honors Brass Trio, coached by Tim Riordan, performs Two Pastiches for Brass Trio by Walter Hartley (b. 1927)

            18-year-old trumpeter Ricardo Zapata (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois

            18-year-old french horn player David Sweeney from Lindenhurst, Illinois

            17-year-old trombonist Adriel Garcia from Chicago, Illinois

15-year-old double bassist Christopher Laven from Wayland, Massachusetts, performs Chanson Triste by Serge Koussevitzky (1874–1951), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

14-year-old pianist Anna Larsen from Needham, Massachusetts, performs Etude No. 6 in G-sharp minor, “Thirds,” and Etude No. 12 in C minor, “Ocean,” Op. 25, by Frédéric Chopin (1810–1849)

Anna Larsen also performs the sixth movement, “54 Months and Counting,” from her own composition Reflections

16-year-old cellist Andrew Byun (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Boston, Massachusetts, performs the third movement, Andante, from Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 19, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943)

Andrew Byun also performs the third movement, Danza Finale, from Suite for Solo Cello by Gaspar Cassadó (1897–1966)

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

10:04:00            00:23:21            Aaron Copland  Appalachian Spring: Suite                      Robert Spano   Atlanta Symphony Orchestra          Telarc   80596

10:30:00            00:17:48            Walter Piston    The Incredible Flutist: Suite        Seattle Symphony         Gerard Schwarz            Scott Goff, flute            Naxos   559160

10:50:00            00:31:27            George Gershwin           Piano Concerto in F major         Baltimore Symphony Orchestra            Marin Alsop      Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca   14091

11:25:00            00:14:12            Peter Boyer       Three Olympians                       Peter Boyer       London Philharmonic            Naxos   559769

11:42:00            00:15:04            Aaron Copland  Music for Movies                      Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony       RCA            61699

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:07:00            00:28:14            Howard Hanson Symphony No.  2 Op 30                        Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony            Naxos   559701

12:36:00            00:08:49            Samuel Barber  Adagio for Strings Op 11                       Robert Spano   Atlanta Symphony Orchestra          Telarc   80673

12:47:00            00:04:21            John Williams    Olympic Fanfare & Theme                      John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra          Philips  420178

12:52:00            00:07:01            Richard Rodgers           Slaughter on 10th Avenue                      Louis Lane        Cleveland Orchestra          Sony    63034

 

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00            00:34:37            George Frederick Bristow          Symphony in F sharp minor  Op 26                    Neeme Järvi            Detroit Symphony         Chandos           9169

15:40:00            00:06:56            Ernest Schelling            Virginia Reel from "Suite Fantastique" Op 7        BBC Scottish Symphony        Martyn Brabbins            Ian Hobson, piano         Hyperion           66949

15:50:00            00:04:28            John Williams    Air and Simple Gifts                              Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Gabriela Montero, piano; Anthony McGill, clarinet  Sony    752307

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Lorin Maazel, conductor; William Dempsey, baritone; Reuben & Dorothy Silver, narrators – recorded live in Severance Hall at the Bicentennial Concert 1/11/1976

16:04:00            00:04:12            Leonard Bernstein         Candide: Overture        

16:12:00            00:03:05            William Schuman           New England Triptych: Chester  

16:18:00            00:01:53            Aaron Copland  Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts     

16:19:00            00:03:21            Aaron Copland  Simple Gifts from "Appalachian Spring"

16:27:00            00:09:00            William Grant Still          Finale from Symphony No. 1 "Afro-American"    

16:40:00            00:04:45            Morton Gould    American Salute                       

16:46:00            00:04:50            Scott Joplin      The Entertainer             

16:50:00            00:03:56            Duke Ellington  Solitude           

16:58:00            00:08:00            Donald Erb       Music for a Festive Occasion

17:06:00            00:11:47            Antonín Dvorák Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95       

17:20:00            00:02:49            George Gershwin           Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing

17:22:00            00:11:00            George Gershwin           Porgy and Bess: Orchestral Suite          

17:40:00            00:18:11            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 28 in C major

            Franz Welser-Möst  Cleveland Orchestra MAA  18:03

 

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00            00:15:58            Morton Gould    A Symphonic Portrait of "Carousel"                    John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra  Philips  446404

18:20:00            00:08:03            John Williams    War Horse: The Homecoming                 John Williams    Symphony Orchestra          Sony    797528

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:41:34            Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry        Symphony No. 4 in E minor                   Matthias Bamert            London Philharmonic     Chandos           8896

19:46:00            00:30:12            Alexander Glazunov       Piano Concerto No.  1 in F minor  Op 92            Russian National Orchestra          José Serebrier   Alexander Romanovsky, piano   Warner  67946

20:18:00            00:35:56            Carl Nielsen       Symphony No.  4 Op 29                        Alan Gilbert       New York Philharmonic     DaCapo            220624

20:58:00            00:01:35            Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Song of the Will-o'-the-                            Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI      49406

 

21:58:00            00:01:06            Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 8 in A flat Op 7  Garrick Ohlsson, piano     Arabesque        6730

 

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: American Aspirations - imaginative composers and performers explore the varied opportunities of the King of Instruments

CRAIG PHILLIPS:  Fanfare --Paul Skevington (1992 Steiner-Reck/St. Luke Catholic Church, McLean, VA)  Summit 436

PAUL CRESTON:  Prelude, fr Suite for Organ --Donald Dumler (1930 Kilgen/St. Patrick’s Cathedral, New York, NY) Gothic 49081

SEARLE WRIGHT:  2 Hymn Preludes (Greensleeves; Brother James’ Air) --Thomas Murray (1990 Austin/National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, Doyleston, PA) Arkay 6143

VIRGIL THOMSON:  3 Voluntaries --Leonard Raver (1938-1961 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Paul’s Chapel, Columbia University, New York, NY) Classic Masters 1008

MYRON ROBERTS:  Pastorale & Aviary --Samuel Baker (1970 Aeolian-Skinner/National Presbyterian Church, Washington, DC) NPC 1990

BERNARD WAYNE SANDERS:  Ecologue & Fugue in F --Jan Ernst (1994 Mönch/St. Peter & Paul Church, Spaichingen, Germany) Ambitus 97987

JACKSON HILL:  Anthemn, A sweet and triune harmony --Rooke Chapel Choir/William Payn, conductor; David Cover (1964  Reuter/Rooke Chapel, Bucknell University, Lewisburg, PA) Albany 098

BRUCE NESWICK:  Anthem, I will set his dominion in the sea --Gloria Dei Cantores/Elizabeth Patterson, director; David Chalmers (Skinner/Church of the Transfiguration, Orleans, MA) Paraclete 030
 

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00            00:05:12            John Field         Nocturne No. 16 in F major        London Mozart Players  Matthias Bamert            Míceál O'Rourke, piano  Chandos           9534

23:07:00            00:09:12            Frédéric Chopin Larghetto from Piano Concerto No.  2 Op 21      Orch of Age of Enlightenment   Sir Charles Mackerras    Emanuel Ax, piano        Sony    63371

23:18:00            00:06:30            Joaquín Rodrigo           Soleriana: Pastorale                  Enrique Bátiz     Royal Philharmonic            EMI      67435

23:24:00            00:12:17            Ernö Dohnányi  Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 Op 40               Matthias Bamert            BBC Philharmonic         Chandos           9455

23:39:00            00:08:15            Sergei Prokofiev           Andante for Strings Op 50                     Neeme Järvi      Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch        Chandos           10481

23:47:00            00:06:03            Alexander Voormolen    Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes         The Hague Philharmonic            Matthias Bamert            Pauline Oostenrijk, oboe; Hans Roerade, oboe   Chandos           9815

23:55:00            00:03:31            Johannes Brahms          Lerchengesang Op 70                            Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano       Telarc   32664

23:57:00            00:01:46            Gregorian Chant            Felix namque                            Anonymous 4    Harm Mundi      2907546


 