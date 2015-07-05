Program Guide 07-05-2015
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Rafael Fruhbeck de Burgos, conductor; Alisa Weilerstein, cello
00:04:00 00:21:46 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 6 in D
00:25:00 00:24:45 Franz Joseph Haydn Cello Concerto No. 1 in C major
00:52:00 00:48:05 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35
01:40:00 00:15:39 Maurice Ravel Rapsodie espagnole
CLASSICAL WEEKEND
02:02:00 00:41:34 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Symphony No. 4 in E minor Matthias Bamert London Philharmonic Chandos 8896
02:46:00 00:30:12 Alexander Glazunov Piano Concerto No. 1 in F minor Op 92 Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Alexander Romanovsky, piano Warner 67946
03:18:00 00:35:56 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 4 Op 29 Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220624
04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Kevin Krumenauer: String Quartet “Of Time and Place” — Ruth Bridge, Andrea Belding, violins; Bonnie Yeager, viola; Joshua Roman, cello (CIM 2002) 15:04
Andrew Rindfleisch: Lady Evergreen Song — Rosalind Rees, mezzo-soprano; Gregg Smith Singers (Living Artist 6) 15:37
Edwin London: Brass Quintet (1965) — James Darling, John Brndiar, trumpets; Richard Solis, horn; Janes DeSano, trombone; Ronald Bishop, tuba (CRI 852) 12:54
Michael Leese: Self-Portrait in 69 Shades of Gray — Leese Ensemble/James Meyers (Li Zhang 2005) 11:24
04:57:00 00:01:15 Sir William Walton Façade: Polka Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 420155
05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Celebrating the Fourth
Charles Ives: “The Fourth of July” from Holidays Symphony – New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Columbia 6289 LP) 5:36
Charles Ives: “The Things Our Fathers Loved” Jan DeGaetani, mezzo-soprano; Gilbert Kalish, piano (Nonesuch 71325 LP) 1:40
Charles Ives: “At the River” Jan DeGaetani, mezzo-soprano; Gilbert Kalish, piano (Nonesuch 71325 LP) 1:11
Charles Ives: “The Circus Band” Jan DeGaetani, mezzo-soprano; Gilbert Kalish, piano (Nonesuch 71325 LP) 1:52
Traditional: Shenandoah – Jo Stafford, soprano (Jo Stafford: The Portrait Edition AK 57836 CD) 3:34
George Gershwin: “I Got Plenty o’ Nuttin’” from Porgy and Bess – Lawrence Tibbett, baritone; Orchestra/Alexander Smallens (RCA Victrola 1472 LP) 3:03
Leonard Bernstein: “Glitter and be Gay” From Candide (Original cast album) Barbara Cook, soprano; Orchestra/ Krachmalnick. (CBS MK 38732 CD) 5:34
Gian Carlo Menotti: “What a Curse for a Woman is a Timid Man” from The Old Maid and the Thief – Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Orchestra of St. Luke’s/David Zinman (Nonesuch 79187 CD) 4:13
Alan Hovhaness: “Andante Espressive” from Symphony No. 4 – Eastman Symphonic Wind Ensemble/E. Clyde Roller (Mercury 75010 LP) 7:38
Dudley Buck: Festival Overture On The Star-Spangled Banner – London Symphony Orchestra/Kenneth Klein (EMI 49263 CD) 6:36
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Sacred Works of Jean Mouton, 1515 - Two great French early music ensembles, Clément Janequin and Diabolus in Musica, come together to pay tribute to a superb composer and a fateful year.
MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00 00:10:39 Hector Berlioz Requiem: Sanctus Op 5 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Frank Lopardo, tenor; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80627
07:16:00 00:15:20 Johannes Brahms Then All Flesh is as Grass from "A Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Blossom Festival Chorus MAA 40602
07:33:00 00:21:29 Howard Hanson Lumen in Cristo Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Chorale Naxos 559704
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Fireworks for the First and Fourth! - In honor of Canada Day (July 1) and the American Fourth of July, we’ll focus on great sacred choral and organ music from these North American neighbors.
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 7, 2015 - From our home in Boston, Massachusetts, this week’s episode features an 11-year-old who is not only a precocious violinist, but who also happens to be a budding meteorologist—his long-term forecasts on YouTube are impressively accurate. A young cellist performs the gorgeous Andante movement from Rachmaninoff’s Sonata in G minor, and we’ll meet a pianist who, at the age of 14, has recorded all of the Opus 25 Chopin piano études.
11-year-old violinist Henry Ayanna from Somerville, Massachusetts, performs Danse Espagnole by Manuel de Falla (1876–1946), arranged by Fritz Kreisler, with pianist Christopher O’Riley
The Merit School of Music Honors Brass Trio, coached by Tim Riordan, performs Two Pastiches for Brass Trio by Walter Hartley (b. 1927)
18-year-old trumpeter Ricardo Zapata (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois
18-year-old french horn player David Sweeney from Lindenhurst, Illinois
17-year-old trombonist Adriel Garcia from Chicago, Illinois
15-year-old double bassist Christopher Laven from Wayland, Massachusetts, performs Chanson Triste by Serge Koussevitzky (1874–1951), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
14-year-old pianist Anna Larsen from Needham, Massachusetts, performs Etude No. 6 in G-sharp minor, “Thirds,” and Etude No. 12 in C minor, “Ocean,” Op. 25, by Frédéric Chopin (1810–1849)
Anna Larsen also performs the sixth movement, “54 Months and Counting,” from her own composition Reflections
16-year-old cellist Andrew Byun (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Boston, Massachusetts, performs the third movement, Andante, from Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 19, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943)
Andrew Byun also performs the third movement, Danza Finale, from Suite for Solo Cello by Gaspar Cassadó (1897–1966)
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
10:04:00 00:23:21 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring: Suite Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80596
10:30:00 00:17:48 Walter Piston The Incredible Flutist: Suite Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Scott Goff, flute Naxos 559160
10:50:00 00:31:27 George Gershwin Piano Concerto in F major Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Marin Alsop Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 14091
11:25:00 00:14:12 Peter Boyer Three Olympians Peter Boyer London Philharmonic Naxos 559769
11:42:00 00:15:04 Aaron Copland Music for Movies Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 61699
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:07:00 00:28:14 Howard Hanson Symphony No. 2 Op 30 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559701
12:36:00 00:08:49 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11 Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80673
12:47:00 00:04:21 John Williams Olympic Fanfare & Theme John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178
12:52:00 00:07:01 Richard Rodgers Slaughter on 10th Avenue Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63034
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:03:00 00:34:37 George Frederick Bristow Symphony in F sharp minor Op 26 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9169
15:40:00 00:06:56 Ernest Schelling Virginia Reel from "Suite Fantastique" Op 7 BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Ian Hobson, piano Hyperion 66949
15:50:00 00:04:28 John Williams Air and Simple Gifts Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Gabriela Montero, piano; Anthony McGill, clarinet Sony 752307
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Lorin Maazel, conductor; William Dempsey, baritone; Reuben & Dorothy Silver, narrators – recorded live in Severance Hall at the Bicentennial Concert 1/11/1976
16:04:00 00:04:12 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture
16:12:00 00:03:05 William Schuman New England Triptych: Chester
16:18:00 00:01:53 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts
16:19:00 00:03:21 Aaron Copland Simple Gifts from "Appalachian Spring"
16:27:00 00:09:00 William Grant Still Finale from Symphony No. 1 "Afro-American"
16:40:00 00:04:45 Morton Gould American Salute
16:46:00 00:04:50 Scott Joplin The Entertainer
16:50:00 00:03:56 Duke Ellington Solitude
16:58:00 00:08:00 Donald Erb Music for a Festive Occasion
17:06:00 00:11:47 Antonín Dvorák Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95
17:20:00 00:02:49 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing
17:22:00 00:11:00 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Orchestral Suite
17:40:00 00:18:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 28 in C major
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 18:03
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:15:58 Morton Gould A Symphonic Portrait of "Carousel" John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404
18:20:00 00:08:03 John Williams War Horse: The Homecoming John Williams Symphony Orchestra Sony 797528
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
20:58:00 00:01:35 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Song of the Will-o'-the- Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
21:58:00 00:01:06 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 8 in A flat Op 7 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6730
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: American Aspirations - imaginative composers and performers explore the varied opportunities of the King of Instruments
CRAIG PHILLIPS: Fanfare --Paul Skevington (1992 Steiner-Reck/St. Luke Catholic Church, McLean, VA) Summit 436
PAUL CRESTON: Prelude, fr Suite for Organ --Donald Dumler (1930 Kilgen/St. Patrick’s Cathedral, New York, NY) Gothic 49081
SEARLE WRIGHT: 2 Hymn Preludes (Greensleeves; Brother James’ Air) --Thomas Murray (1990 Austin/National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, Doyleston, PA) Arkay 6143
VIRGIL THOMSON: 3 Voluntaries --Leonard Raver (1938-1961 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Paul’s Chapel, Columbia University, New York, NY) Classic Masters 1008
MYRON ROBERTS: Pastorale & Aviary --Samuel Baker (1970 Aeolian-Skinner/National Presbyterian Church, Washington, DC) NPC 1990
BERNARD WAYNE SANDERS: Ecologue & Fugue in F --Jan Ernst (1994 Mönch/St. Peter & Paul Church, Spaichingen, Germany) Ambitus 97987
JACKSON HILL: Anthemn, A sweet and triune harmony --Rooke Chapel Choir/William Payn, conductor; David Cover (1964 Reuter/Rooke Chapel, Bucknell University, Lewisburg, PA) Albany 098
BRUCE NESWICK: Anthem, I will set his dominion in the sea --Gloria Dei Cantores/Elizabeth Patterson, director; David Chalmers (Skinner/Church of the Transfiguration, Orleans, MA) Paraclete 030
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:05:12 John Field Nocturne No. 16 in F major London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Míceál O'Rourke, piano Chandos 9534
23:07:00 00:09:12 Frédéric Chopin Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21 Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63371
23:18:00 00:06:30 Joaquín Rodrigo Soleriana: Pastorale Enrique Bátiz Royal Philharmonic EMI 67435
23:24:00 00:12:17 Ernö Dohnányi Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 Op 40 Matthias Bamert BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9455
23:39:00 00:08:15 Sergei Prokofiev Andante for Strings Op 50 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481
23:47:00 00:06:03 Alexander Voormolen Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes The Hague Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Pauline Oostenrijk, oboe; Hans Roerade, oboe Chandos 9815
23:55:00 00:03:31 Johannes Brahms Lerchengesang Op 70 Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664
23:57:00 00:01:46 Gregorian Chant Felix namque Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546