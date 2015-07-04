© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 07-04-2015

Published July 4, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:34:27            Morton Gould    American Ballads                      Theodore Kuchar           National Symphony of Ukraine         Naxos   559005

00:38:00            00:40:36            Aaron Copland  Symphony No.  3                      Neeme Järvi      Detroit Symphony            Chandos           9474

01:21:00            00:32:29            Mark O'Connor  Americana Symphony "Variations on                  Marin Alsop      Baltimore Symphony Orchestra     OMAC  12

01:55:00            00:40:11            Charles Ives      Symphony No. 1 in D minor                   Neeme Järvi      Detroit Symphony            Chandos           9053

02:37:00            00:32:44            Horowitz & Beckerman   Hiawatha Melodrama [after Dvorák]        PostClassical Ensemble            Angel Gil-Ordóñez         Kevin Deas, narrator      Naxos   559777

03:12:00            00:33:21            Ferde Grofé      Grand Canyon Suite      Seattle Symphony         Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin    Delos   3104

03:47:00            00:32:35            Antonín Dvorák String Quintet No. 3 in E flat major  Op 97          Emerson String Quartet             Paul Neubauer, viola      DeutGram         4778765

04:21:00            00:31:39            Michael Daugherty         Mount Rushmore           Pacific Symphony         Carl St. Clair            Pacific Chorale  Naxos   559749

04:55:00            00:39:21            Ernest Bloch     America            Seattle Symphony         Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Chorale Delos   3135

05:36:00            00:45:08            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  9 in E minor  Op 95                   Paavo Järvi       Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80616

06:23:00            00:17:07            George Gershwin           Rhapsody in Blue          Los Angeles Philharmonic          Leonard Bernstein          Leonard Bernstein, piano           DeutGram         4776352

06:51:00            00:07:30            Johannes Brahms          Rhapsody in G minor  Op 79                              Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano      Azica    71214

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:00:50 Tomas Bretón La verbena de la paloma: Preludio (Festival of Our Lady of the Dove: Prelude)     

            Placido Domingo, tenor; Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid  Miguel Roa   Deutsche Grammophon 0028947639                                                    

07:05:22 Francisco Alonso La calesera: "Agua que río abajo marchó"    

Placido Domingo, tenor; Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid  Miguel Roa  Deutsche Grammophon  0028947639                                                    

07:10:08 Violeta Parra         Five Anticuecas      

            José Antonio Escobar, guitar         Naxos      8570341                

07:28:51 Enrique Granados       Trio for Violin, Cello & Piano  

            Andreas Frölich, piano; Lavard Skou Larsen, violin; Ramon Jaffé, cello; Piano Trio Salzburg      

CPO 999365                                        

08:00:50 Maurice Ravel Alborada del gracioso  

            Basque National Orchestra      Gilbert Varga       Claves          2101                

08:09:21 Manuel de Falla       7 Popular Spanish Songs (el Paño moruno, Nana, Canción, Polo, Seguidilla Murciana)

             Angèle Dubeau, violin; La Pietà   Analekta       28724     

08:24:21 Jorge Morel           Homage to Latin Music (Salsa)    

            Ricardo Iznaola, guitar          Luthier        64749/2           

08:35:55 Antonín Dvorák          Czech Suite, Op. 39    

            Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra         José Serebrier      Warner 666563                                          

 

FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 7, 2015 - From our home in Boston, Massachusetts, this week’s episode features an 11-year-old who is not only a precocious violinist, but who also happens to be a budding meteorologist—his long-term forecasts on YouTube are impressively accurate. A young cellist performs the gorgeous Andante movement from Rachmaninoff’s Sonata in G minor, and we’ll meet a pianist who, at the age of 14, has recorded all of the Opus 25 Chopin piano études.

11-year-old violinist Henry Ayanna from Somerville, Massachusetts, performs Danse Espagnole by Manuel de Falla (1876–1946), arranged by Fritz Kreisler, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Merit School of Music Honors Brass Trio, coached by Tim Riordan, performs Two Pastiches for Brass Trio by Walter Hartley (b. 1927).

            18-year-old trumpeter Ricardo Zapata (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois

            18-year-old french horn player David Sweeney from Lindenhurst, Illinois

            17-year-old trombonist Adriel Garcia from Chicago, Illinois

15-year-old double bassist Christopher Laven from Wayland, Massachusetts, performs Chanson Triste by Serge Koussevitzky (1874–1951), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

14-year-old pianist Anna Larsen from Needham, Massachusetts, performs Etude No. 6 in G-sharp minor, “Thirds,” and Etude No. 12 in C minor, “Ocean,” Op. 25, by Frédéric Chopin (1810–1849).

Anna Larsen also performs the sixth movement, “54 Months and Counting,” from her own composition Reflections.

16-year-old cellist Andrew Byun (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Boston, Massachusetts, performs the third movement, Andante, from Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 19, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943).

Andrew Byun also performs the third movement, Danza Finale, from Suite for Solo Cello by Gaspar Cassadó (1897–1966).

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Celebrating the Fourth

Charles Ives: “The Fourth of July” from Holidays Symphony – New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Columbia 6289 LP) 5:36

Charles Ives: “The Things Our Fathers Loved” Jan DeGaetani, mezzo-soprano; Gilbert Kalish, piano (Nonesuch 71325 LP) 1:40

Charles Ives: “At the River” Jan DeGaetani, mezzo-soprano; Gilbert Kalish, piano (Nonesuch 71325 LP) 1:11

Charles Ives: “The Circus Band” Jan DeGaetani, mezzo-soprano; Gilbert Kalish, piano (Nonesuch 71325 LP) 1:52

Traditional: Shenandoah – Jo Stafford, soprano (Jo Stafford: The Portrait Edition AK 57836 CD) 3:34

George Gershwin: “I Got Plenty o’ Nuttin’” from Porgy and Bess – Lawrence Tibbett, baritone; Orchestra/Alexander Smallens (RCA Victrola 1472 LP) 3:03

Leonard Bernstein: “Glitter and be Gay” From Candide (Original cast album) Barbara Cook, soprano; Orchestra/ Krachmalnick.  (CBS MK 38732 CD) 5:34

Gian Carlo Menotti: “What a Curse for a Woman is a Timid Man” from The Old Maid and the Thief – Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Orchestra of St. Luke’s/David Zinman (Nonesuch 79187 CD) 4:13

Alan Hovhaness: “Andante Espressive” from Symphony No. 4 – Eastman Symphonic Wind Ensemble/E. Clyde Roller (Mercury 75010 LP) 7:38

Dudley Buck: Festival Overture On The Star-Spangled Banner – London Symphony Orchestra/Kenneth Klein (EMI 49263 CD) 6:36

 

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Making of America - Music from films about George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and others who helped shape American democracy. We'll hear scores for Jefferson in Paris, Lincoln and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Declaration of Independence from John Adams, 2008  Varese Sarabande 302 066 893 2  Rob Lane/Joseph Vitarelli   Hollywood Studio Symphony/Rob Lane, cond.

The Patriot and The Colonial Cause from The Patriot, 2000  Hollywood Records HR-62258-2 John Williams   original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Main Title and President Washington; Nefarious Schemes from George Washington II; The Forging of a Nation, 1986  Intrada ISE 1028  Bruce Broughton  original soundtrack/Bruce Broughton, cond.

Washington's Quandry from George Washington II: The Forging of a Nation, 1986  Intrada ISE 1028  Bruce Broughton   original soundtrack/Bruce Broughton, cond.

A New Life; First in the Hearts; End Credits from George Washington II: The Forging of a Nation, 1986  Bruce Broughton   original soundtrack/Bruce Broughton, cond.

Opening Titles from John Adams, 2008  Varese Sarabande 302 066 893 2  Rob Lane/Joseph Vitarelli   Hollywood Studio Symphony/Rob Lane, cond.

Leaving for Philadelphia from John Adams, 2008  Varese Sarabande 302 066 893 2  Rob Lane/Joseph Vitarelli   Hollywood Studio Symphony/Rob Lane, cond.

The Declaration of Independence from John Adams, 2008  Varese Sarabande 302 066 893 2  Rob Lane/Joseph Vitarelli   Hollywood Studio Symphony/Rob Lane, cond.

Farewell to Adams from John Adams, 2008  Varese Sarabande 302 066 893 2  Rob Lane/Joseph Vitarelli   Hollywood Studio Symphony/Rob Lane, cond.

First President from John Adams, 2008  Varese Sarabande 302 066 893 2  Rob Lane/Joseph Vitarelli  Hollywood Studio Symphony/Rob Lane, cond.

Abigail Dies from John Adams, 2008  Varese Sarabande 302 066 893 2  Rob Lane/Joseph Vitarelli   Hollywood Studio Symphony/Rob Lane, cond.

Pantograph: Opening Titles from Jefferson in Paris, 1995  Angel CDQ 7243 5 55311 2 4  Richard Robbins   Les Arts Florissants/William Christie, cond.

End Credits from Jefferson in Paris, 1995  Angel CDQ 7243 5 55311 2 4  Richard Robbins   Les Arts Florissants/William Christie, cond.

Dry Your Tears Afrika from Amistad, 1997  Silva Screen Records SSD 1098  John Williams  Crouch End Festival Chorus/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

The Long Road to Justice from Amistad, 1997  Silva Screen Records SSD 1098  John Williams Crouch End Festival Chorus/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

The People's House from Lincoln, 2012  Sony 887254 46852  John Williams  Chicago Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Freedom's Call from Lincoln, 2012  Sony 887254 46852  John Williams  Chicago Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Hail To The Chief! CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: John Philip Sousa’s Life

12:09:00            00:05:42            John Philip Sousa         The American Maid: Overture                 Keith Brion        Central Band of the RAF        Naxos   559730

12:17:00            00:19:27            Jerome Kern     Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra                  John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra  Philips  446404

12:39:00            00:10:55            James Hewitt    New Federal Overture                Patrick Gallois   Sinfonia Finlandia            Naxos   559654

12:53:00            00:03:54            Frank W. Meacham        The American Patrol                  Loras John Schissel      Blossom Festival Band    MAA     40601

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00            00:34:39            Morton Gould    Stephen Foster Gallery              Theodore Kuchar           National Symphony of Ukraine         Naxos   559005

13:38:00            00:11:14            Percy Grainger  Tribute to Stephen Foster          English Country Gardiner Orch   Sir John Eliot Gardiner    Monteverdi Choir           Philips  446657

13:51:00            00:03:49            Stephen Foster Nelly Was a Lady                                  Thomas Hampson, baritone; Craig Rutenberg, piano           THM     5432

13:54:00            00:04:30            Stephen Foster Hard Times Come Again No More                                  Thomas Hampson, baritone; Craig Rutenberg, piano            THM     5432

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:02:00            00:25:19            Hershy Kay       Cakewalk Suite              Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra RCA     61501

14:30:00            00:20:31            Virgil Thomson  Symphony on a Hymn Tune                   Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra          Mercury            434310

14:53:00            00:05:07            Ray Bauduc & Bob Haggart       South Rampart Street Parade                 John Williams            Boston Pops Orchestra Sony    46747

14:57:00            00:03:02            Richard Hayman            Armed Forces Medley               Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80175

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Hail To The Chief!

15:03:00            00:34:27            Morton Gould    American Ballads                      Theodore Kuchar           National Symphony of Ukraine         Naxos   559005

15:40:00            00:08:25            William Bolcom Graceful Ghost Rag                               Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram         463483

15:51:00            00:06:45            Roy Harris         Overture "When Johnny Comes Marching                       Gerard Schwarz            Seattle Symphony         Delos   3140

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:28:06            Hershy Kay       Stars and Stripes Ballet             Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra RCA            61501

16:33:00            00:05:29            William Steffe   The Battle Hymn of the Republic            Orchestra of Temple Square            Craig Jessop    Mormon Tabernacle Choir          Telarc   80606

16:41:00            00:05:30            Louis Moreau Gottschalk           Caprice on "The Battle Cry of Freedom" Op 55                           Leonard Pennario, piano            EMI      64667

16:49:00            00:09:05            Paul Turok        Variations on an American Song Op 20              Leonard Slatkin Nashville Symphony        Naxos   559373

16:56:00            00:03:50            Louis Moreau Gottschalk           God Save the Queen Op 41                               Alan Feinberg, piano Argo     430330

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:02:00            00:21:43            Richard Rodgers           Victory at Sea: Suite                  Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80175

17:26:00            00:14:26            Aaron Copland  A Lincoln Portrait           Seattle Symphony         Gerard Schwarz James Earl Jones, narrator  Delos   3140

17:43:00            00:15:45            George Gershwin           Second Rhapsody        Buffalo Philharmonic     JoAnn Falletta            Orion Weiss, piano        Naxos   559705

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 2002 on Stage - The best of the year including “Hairspray,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and “Elaine Stritch at Liberty”    

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin            Fascinating Rhythm

            Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin       Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:00            00:03:29            Marc Shaiman-Scott Wittman     You Can't Stop the Beat

            Company          Hairspray -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way        SK87708

18:04:26            00:03:58            Marc Shaiman-Scott Wittman     Welcome to the 60s

            Company          Hairspray -- Original B'way Cast Masterwork B'way         SK87708

18:09:20            00:03:29            Marvin Hamlisch-Craig Carnelia  Welcome to the Night

            John Lithgow, Brian d'Arcy James          Sweet Smell of Success

               Original B'way Cast    Masterworks B'way        SK89922

18:12:43            00:05:17            Marvin Hamlisch-Craig Carnelia  Break It Up

            John Lithgow, Brian d'Arcy James          Sweet Smell of Success -- Original B'way Cast   Masterworks B'way            SK89922

18:18:10            00:02:46            Sammy Cahn-James Van Heusen           Thoroughly Modern Millie

            Julie Andrews    The Best of Julie Andrews         Rhino    R272281

18:21:27            00:00:25            Jeanine Tesori-Dick Scanlon      Back at Work   

                Company      Thoroughly Modern Millie           RCA     09026-63959

18:21:52            00:03:23            Jeanine Tesori-Dick Scanlon      Forget About the Boy

            Sutton Foster, Anne L. Nathan   Thoroughy Modern Millie            RCA     09026-687272

18:25:55            00:05:11            Jason Robert Brown      I Can Do Better Than That

            Sheri Rene Scott           The Last 5 Years -- Original Cast            Sh-K-Boom       4001-2

18:31:35            00:01:02            Stephen Sondheim        Into the Woods Chorus

            Into the Woods -- 2002 Revival   Nonesuch         79686-2

18:33:08            00:03:54            Stephen Sondheim        No More

            John McMartin, Stephen DeRosa           Into the Woods -- 2002 Revival   Nonesuch  79686-2

18:44:12            00:03:50            Stephen Sondheim        Broadway Baby

                 Elaine Stritch            Elaine Stritch at Liberty  DRG     DRG12994

18:48:22            00:03:23            Stephen Sondheim        No One Is Alone

            Laura Benanti    Into the Woods -- 2002 Revival   Nonesuch         79886-2

18:52:00            00:01:00            George and Ira Gershwin            Sweet and Low Down

            Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy          Sony    SK60659

18:53:03            00:03:57            Marc Shaiman-Scott Witman      Filler: You're Timeless to Me

            Harvey Fierstein, Dick Latessa   Hairspray -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way        SK89922

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:13:46            Lyndol Mitchell  Kentucky Mountain Portraits                  Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra          Mercury            434324

19:18:00            00:37:32            John Knowles Paine      Symphony No.  1 in C minor  Op 23                   Zubin Mehta      New York Philharmonic         New World        374

 

20:00 BLOSSOM FESTIVAL BAND/Loras John Schissel - recorded 7/3/2014 at Blossom Music Center

JOHN STAFFORD SMITH The Star-Spangled Banner [4] (1750-1836) Performed in celebration of the bicentennial of Francis Scott Key’s poem “The Defense of Fort McHenry”

ANTONIO CARLOS GOMES Overture: Il Guarany (1836-1896)

JOHN PHILIP SOUSA March: The Federal (1854-1932)

AARON COPLAND Variations on a Shaker Melody (1900-1990)

ANTHONY O'TOOLE Setting: George F. Root's “The Battle Cry of Freedom” (1988- )

MORTON GOULD Pavanne from American Symphonette No. 2

JOHN PHILIP SOUSA March: Jack Tar (1854-1932)

RICHARD ROGERS Symphonic Synthesis: Victory at Sea (1902-1979) “In honor of our D-Day Veterans”

EDWIN FRANKO GOLDMAN March: On the Mall

JOHN PHILIP SOUSA March: Semper Fidelis (1854-1932)

JOHN PHILIP SOUSA Humoresque on Jerome Kern's “Look for the Silver Lining” (1854-1932)

LORAS JOHN SCHISSEL: November 25, 1963

SAMUEL A. WARD America, the Beautiful (arr Carmen Dragon)

TRADITIONAL March-Past of the United States Armed Forces 

PETER TCHAIKOVSKY Festival Overture: The Year 1812

IRVING BERLIN God Bless America

JOHN PHILIP SOUSA March: Stars and Stripes Forever (1854-1932)

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Bob and Ray’s “July 4th Parade”… Albert Brook’s “Re-writing the National Anthem”…“Anacreon in Heaven” – the original music for the ”Star Spangled Banner”… Two interesting versions of “The Stars and Stripes Forever”…  Brock Peters in “Ballad for Americans”… Mark Levy discusses “Independent Day”… This Week in the Media
 

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00            00:05:15            Duke Ellington  Solitude                                    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca   460811

23:07:00            00:12:20            David Amram    Variations on "Red River Valley" Manhattan Chamber Orchestra   Richard Auldon Clark     Julius Baker, flute          Newport            85546

23:22:00            00:05:05            Henry Cowell     Hymn for String Orchestra                     David Amos      City of London Sinfonia            Harm Mundi      906011

23:27:00            00:11:01            Don Gillis          Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion                       Ian Hobson            Sinfonia Varsovia          Albany  618

23:40:00            00:05:15            Paul Schoenfield           Café Music: Andante                             Almeda Trio      Albany  1386

23:45:00            00:09:00            George Gershwin           Lullaby for Strings                                 Brodsky Quartet            Chandos           10801

23:56:00            00:03:10            Edward MacDowell        Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song Op 42                     Takuo Yuasa   Ulster Orchestra            Naxos   559075

 

 