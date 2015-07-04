Program Guide 07-04-2015

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:34:27 Morton Gould American Ballads Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

00:38:00 00:40:36 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9474

01:21:00 00:32:29 Mark O'Connor Americana Symphony "Variations on Marin Alsop Baltimore Symphony Orchestra OMAC 12

01:55:00 00:40:11 Charles Ives Symphony No. 1 in D minor Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9053

02:37:00 00:32:44 Horowitz & Beckerman Hiawatha Melodrama [after Dvorák] PostClassical Ensemble Angel Gil-Ordóñez Kevin Deas, narrator Naxos 559777

03:12:00 00:33:21 Ferde Grofé Grand Canyon Suite Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin Delos 3104

03:47:00 00:32:35 Antonín Dvorák String Quintet No. 3 in E flat major Op 97 Emerson String Quartet Paul Neubauer, viola DeutGram 4778765

04:21:00 00:31:39 Michael Daugherty Mount Rushmore Pacific Symphony Carl St. Clair Pacific Chorale Naxos 559749

04:55:00 00:39:21 Ernest Bloch America Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Chorale Delos 3135

05:36:00 00:45:08 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 9 in E minor Op 95 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80616

06:23:00 00:17:07 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue Los Angeles Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Leonard Bernstein, piano DeutGram 4776352

06:51:00 00:07:30 Johannes Brahms Rhapsody in G minor Op 79 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Azica 71214

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:00:50 Tomas Bretón La verbena de la paloma: Preludio (Festival of Our Lady of the Dove: Prelude)

Placido Domingo, tenor; Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid Miguel Roa Deutsche Grammophon 0028947639

07:05:22 Francisco Alonso La calesera: "Agua que río abajo marchó"

Placido Domingo, tenor; Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid Miguel Roa Deutsche Grammophon 0028947639

07:10:08 Violeta Parra Five Anticuecas

José Antonio Escobar, guitar Naxos 8570341

07:28:51 Enrique Granados Trio for Violin, Cello & Piano

Andreas Frölich, piano; Lavard Skou Larsen, violin; Ramon Jaffé, cello; Piano Trio Salzburg

CPO 999365

08:00:50 Maurice Ravel Alborada del gracioso

Basque National Orchestra Gilbert Varga Claves 2101

08:09:21 Manuel de Falla 7 Popular Spanish Songs (el Paño moruno, Nana, Canción, Polo, Seguidilla Murciana)

Angèle Dubeau, violin; La Pietà Analekta 28724

08:24:21 Jorge Morel Homage to Latin Music (Salsa)

Ricardo Iznaola, guitar Luthier 64749/2

08:35:55 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite, Op. 39

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 666563

FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 7, 2015 - From our home in Boston, Massachusetts, this week’s episode features an 11-year-old who is not only a precocious violinist, but who also happens to be a budding meteorologist—his long-term forecasts on YouTube are impressively accurate. A young cellist performs the gorgeous Andante movement from Rachmaninoff’s Sonata in G minor, and we’ll meet a pianist who, at the age of 14, has recorded all of the Opus 25 Chopin piano études.

11-year-old violinist Henry Ayanna from Somerville, Massachusetts, performs Danse Espagnole by Manuel de Falla (1876–1946), arranged by Fritz Kreisler, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Merit School of Music Honors Brass Trio, coached by Tim Riordan, performs Two Pastiches for Brass Trio by Walter Hartley (b. 1927).

18-year-old trumpeter Ricardo Zapata (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois

18-year-old french horn player David Sweeney from Lindenhurst, Illinois

17-year-old trombonist Adriel Garcia from Chicago, Illinois

15-year-old double bassist Christopher Laven from Wayland, Massachusetts, performs Chanson Triste by Serge Koussevitzky (1874–1951), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

14-year-old pianist Anna Larsen from Needham, Massachusetts, performs Etude No. 6 in G-sharp minor, “Thirds,” and Etude No. 12 in C minor, “Ocean,” Op. 25, by Frédéric Chopin (1810–1849).

Anna Larsen also performs the sixth movement, “54 Months and Counting,” from her own composition Reflections.

16-year-old cellist Andrew Byun (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Boston, Massachusetts, performs the third movement, Andante, from Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 19, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943).

Andrew Byun also performs the third movement, Danza Finale, from Suite for Solo Cello by Gaspar Cassadó (1897–1966).

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Celebrating the Fourth

Charles Ives: “The Fourth of July” from Holidays Symphony – New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Columbia 6289 LP) 5:36

Charles Ives: “The Things Our Fathers Loved” Jan DeGaetani, mezzo-soprano; Gilbert Kalish, piano (Nonesuch 71325 LP) 1:40

Charles Ives: “At the River” Jan DeGaetani, mezzo-soprano; Gilbert Kalish, piano (Nonesuch 71325 LP) 1:11

Charles Ives: “The Circus Band” Jan DeGaetani, mezzo-soprano; Gilbert Kalish, piano (Nonesuch 71325 LP) 1:52

Traditional: Shenandoah – Jo Stafford, soprano (Jo Stafford: The Portrait Edition AK 57836 CD) 3:34

George Gershwin: “I Got Plenty o’ Nuttin’” from Porgy and Bess – Lawrence Tibbett, baritone; Orchestra/Alexander Smallens (RCA Victrola 1472 LP) 3:03

Leonard Bernstein: “Glitter and be Gay” From Candide (Original cast album) Barbara Cook, soprano; Orchestra/ Krachmalnick. (CBS MK 38732 CD) 5:34

Gian Carlo Menotti: “What a Curse for a Woman is a Timid Man” from The Old Maid and the Thief – Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Orchestra of St. Luke’s/David Zinman (Nonesuch 79187 CD) 4:13

Alan Hovhaness: “Andante Espressive” from Symphony No. 4 – Eastman Symphonic Wind Ensemble/E. Clyde Roller (Mercury 75010 LP) 7:38

Dudley Buck: Festival Overture On The Star-Spangled Banner – London Symphony Orchestra/Kenneth Klein (EMI 49263 CD) 6:36

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Making of America - Music from films about George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and others who helped shape American democracy. We'll hear scores for Jefferson in Paris, Lincoln and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Declaration of Independence from John Adams, 2008 Varese Sarabande 302 066 893 2 Rob Lane/Joseph Vitarelli Hollywood Studio Symphony/Rob Lane, cond.

The Patriot and The Colonial Cause from The Patriot, 2000 Hollywood Records HR-62258-2 John Williams original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Main Title and President Washington; Nefarious Schemes from George Washington II; The Forging of a Nation, 1986 Intrada ISE 1028 Bruce Broughton original soundtrack/Bruce Broughton, cond.

Washington's Quandry from George Washington II: The Forging of a Nation, 1986 Intrada ISE 1028 Bruce Broughton original soundtrack/Bruce Broughton, cond.

A New Life; First in the Hearts; End Credits from George Washington II: The Forging of a Nation, 1986 Bruce Broughton original soundtrack/Bruce Broughton, cond.

Opening Titles from John Adams, 2008 Varese Sarabande 302 066 893 2 Rob Lane/Joseph Vitarelli Hollywood Studio Symphony/Rob Lane, cond.

Leaving for Philadelphia from John Adams, 2008 Varese Sarabande 302 066 893 2 Rob Lane/Joseph Vitarelli Hollywood Studio Symphony/Rob Lane, cond.

The Declaration of Independence from John Adams, 2008 Varese Sarabande 302 066 893 2 Rob Lane/Joseph Vitarelli Hollywood Studio Symphony/Rob Lane, cond.

Farewell to Adams from John Adams, 2008 Varese Sarabande 302 066 893 2 Rob Lane/Joseph Vitarelli Hollywood Studio Symphony/Rob Lane, cond.

First President from John Adams, 2008 Varese Sarabande 302 066 893 2 Rob Lane/Joseph Vitarelli Hollywood Studio Symphony/Rob Lane, cond.

Abigail Dies from John Adams, 2008 Varese Sarabande 302 066 893 2 Rob Lane/Joseph Vitarelli Hollywood Studio Symphony/Rob Lane, cond.

Pantograph: Opening Titles from Jefferson in Paris, 1995 Angel CDQ 7243 5 55311 2 4 Richard Robbins Les Arts Florissants/William Christie, cond.

End Credits from Jefferson in Paris, 1995 Angel CDQ 7243 5 55311 2 4 Richard Robbins Les Arts Florissants/William Christie, cond.

Dry Your Tears Afrika from Amistad, 1997 Silva Screen Records SSD 1098 John Williams Crouch End Festival Chorus/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

The Long Road to Justice from Amistad, 1997 Silva Screen Records SSD 1098 John Williams Crouch End Festival Chorus/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

The People's House from Lincoln, 2012 Sony 887254 46852 John Williams Chicago Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Freedom's Call from Lincoln, 2012 Sony 887254 46852 John Williams Chicago Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Hail To The Chief! CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: John Philip Sousa’s Life

12:09:00 00:05:42 John Philip Sousa The American Maid: Overture Keith Brion Central Band of the RAF Naxos 559730

12:17:00 00:19:27 Jerome Kern Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404

12:39:00 00:10:55 James Hewitt New Federal Overture Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654

12:53:00 00:03:54 Frank W. Meacham The American Patrol Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:34:39 Morton Gould Stephen Foster Gallery Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

13:38:00 00:11:14 Percy Grainger Tribute to Stephen Foster English Country Gardiner Orch Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 446657

13:51:00 00:03:49 Stephen Foster Nelly Was a Lady Thomas Hampson, baritone; Craig Rutenberg, piano THM 5432

13:54:00 00:04:30 Stephen Foster Hard Times Come Again No More Thomas Hampson, baritone; Craig Rutenberg, piano THM 5432

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:02:00 00:25:19 Hershy Kay Cakewalk Suite Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501

14:30:00 00:20:31 Virgil Thomson Symphony on a Hymn Tune Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434310

14:53:00 00:05:07 Ray Bauduc & Bob Haggart South Rampart Street Parade John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747

14:57:00 00:03:02 Richard Hayman Armed Forces Medley Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Hail To The Chief!

15:03:00 00:34:27 Morton Gould American Ballads Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

15:40:00 00:08:25 William Bolcom Graceful Ghost Rag Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483

15:51:00 00:06:45 Roy Harris Overture "When Johnny Comes Marching Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3140

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:28:06 Hershy Kay Stars and Stripes Ballet Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501

16:33:00 00:05:29 William Steffe The Battle Hymn of the Republic Orchestra of Temple Square Craig Jessop Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc 80606

16:41:00 00:05:30 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Caprice on "The Battle Cry of Freedom" Op 55 Leonard Pennario, piano EMI 64667

16:49:00 00:09:05 Paul Turok Variations on an American Song Op 20 Leonard Slatkin Nashville Symphony Naxos 559373

16:56:00 00:03:50 Louis Moreau Gottschalk God Save the Queen Op 41 Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:02:00 00:21:43 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Suite Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

17:26:00 00:14:26 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz James Earl Jones, narrator Delos 3140

17:43:00 00:15:45 George Gershwin Second Rhapsody Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 2002 on Stage - The best of the year including “Hairspray,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and “Elaine Stritch at Liberty”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:00 00:03:29 Marc Shaiman-Scott Wittman You Can't Stop the Beat

Company Hairspray -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way SK87708

18:04:26 00:03:58 Marc Shaiman-Scott Wittman Welcome to the 60s

Company Hairspray -- Original B'way Cast Masterwork B'way SK87708

18:09:20 00:03:29 Marvin Hamlisch-Craig Carnelia Welcome to the Night

John Lithgow, Brian d'Arcy James Sweet Smell of Success

Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way SK89922

18:12:43 00:05:17 Marvin Hamlisch-Craig Carnelia Break It Up

John Lithgow, Brian d'Arcy James Sweet Smell of Success -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way SK89922

18:18:10 00:02:46 Sammy Cahn-James Van Heusen Thoroughly Modern Millie

Julie Andrews The Best of Julie Andrews Rhino R272281

18:21:27 00:00:25 Jeanine Tesori-Dick Scanlon Back at Work

Company Thoroughly Modern Millie RCA 09026-63959

18:21:52 00:03:23 Jeanine Tesori-Dick Scanlon Forget About the Boy

Sutton Foster, Anne L. Nathan Thoroughy Modern Millie RCA 09026-687272

18:25:55 00:05:11 Jason Robert Brown I Can Do Better Than That

Sheri Rene Scott The Last 5 Years -- Original Cast Sh-K-Boom 4001-2

18:31:35 00:01:02 Stephen Sondheim Into the Woods Chorus

Into the Woods -- 2002 Revival Nonesuch 79686-2

18:33:08 00:03:54 Stephen Sondheim No More

John McMartin, Stephen DeRosa Into the Woods -- 2002 Revival Nonesuch 79686-2

18:44:12 00:03:50 Stephen Sondheim Broadway Baby

Elaine Stritch Elaine Stritch at Liberty DRG DRG12994

18:48:22 00:03:23 Stephen Sondheim No One Is Alone

Laura Benanti Into the Woods -- 2002 Revival Nonesuch 79886-2

18:52:00 00:01:00 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:57 Marc Shaiman-Scott Witman Filler: You're Timeless to Me

Harvey Fierstein, Dick Latessa Hairspray -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way SK89922

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:13:46 Lyndol Mitchell Kentucky Mountain Portraits Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324

19:18:00 00:37:32 John Knowles Paine Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 23 Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

20:00 BLOSSOM FESTIVAL BAND/Loras John Schissel - recorded 7/3/2014 at Blossom Music Center

JOHN STAFFORD SMITH The Star-Spangled Banner [4] (1750-1836) Performed in celebration of the bicentennial of Francis Scott Key’s poem “The Defense of Fort McHenry”

ANTONIO CARLOS GOMES Overture: Il Guarany (1836-1896)

JOHN PHILIP SOUSA March: The Federal (1854-1932)

AARON COPLAND Variations on a Shaker Melody (1900-1990)

ANTHONY O'TOOLE Setting: George F. Root's “The Battle Cry of Freedom” (1988- )

MORTON GOULD Pavanne from American Symphonette No. 2

JOHN PHILIP SOUSA March: Jack Tar (1854-1932)

RICHARD ROGERS Symphonic Synthesis: Victory at Sea (1902-1979) “In honor of our D-Day Veterans”

EDWIN FRANKO GOLDMAN March: On the Mall

JOHN PHILIP SOUSA March: Semper Fidelis (1854-1932)

JOHN PHILIP SOUSA Humoresque on Jerome Kern's “Look for the Silver Lining” (1854-1932)

LORAS JOHN SCHISSEL: November 25, 1963

SAMUEL A. WARD America, the Beautiful (arr Carmen Dragon)

TRADITIONAL March-Past of the United States Armed Forces

PETER TCHAIKOVSKY Festival Overture: The Year 1812

IRVING BERLIN God Bless America

JOHN PHILIP SOUSA March: Stars and Stripes Forever (1854-1932)

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Bob and Ray’s “July 4th Parade”… Albert Brook’s “Re-writing the National Anthem”…“Anacreon in Heaven” – the original music for the ”Star Spangled Banner”… Two interesting versions of “The Stars and Stripes Forever”… Brock Peters in “Ballad for Americans”… Mark Levy discusses “Independent Day”… This Week in the Media



LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:05:15 Duke Ellington Solitude Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811

23:07:00 00:12:20 David Amram Variations on "Red River Valley" Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Julius Baker, flute Newport 85546

23:22:00 00:05:05 Henry Cowell Hymn for String Orchestra David Amos City of London Sinfonia Harm Mundi 906011

23:27:00 00:11:01 Don Gillis Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618

23:40:00 00:05:15 Paul Schoenfield Café Music: Andante Almeda Trio Albany 1386

23:45:00 00:09:00 George Gershwin Lullaby for Strings Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801

23:56:00 00:03:10 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song Op 42 Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075