© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
Recording of the Week

Sousa: Music for Wind Band 14

Published July 1, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

John Philip Sousa: Music for Wind Band 14— Central Band of the RAF/Keith Brion (Naxos 559730)

From the Naxos website: “The unprecedented popularity enjoyed by John Philip Sousa was garnered through constant national and international touring with a band that included some of the very best American instrumentalists. Volume 14 of this series includes brilliant show overtures, such as The Glass Blowers, theatrical marches such as The Lambs, the suite El Capitan and His Friends, from three of Sousa’s remarkably successful operettas and, last but not least, the 22-year-old composer’s extraordinary collection of patriotic songs of many countries , The International Congress, which ends with The Star Spangled Banner set against the violin obbligato from Wagner’s Tannhäuser.”

Featured Tue 7/7, Thu 7/16, Mon 7/27

 