Dvorák and America— Kevin Deas, narrator/bass; Qian Zhou, violin; Edmund Battersby, piano; Benjamin Pasternack, piano; Post Classical Ensemble; Angel Gil-Ordóñez, conductor; University of Texas Chamber Singers (Naxos 559777)

This big work on this collection is a highly unusual one. It’s Hiawatha Melodrama [after Dvorák] by Michael Beckerman and Joseph Horowitz, a setting of verses from Longfellow’s The Song of Hiawatha for narrator and orchestra. It employs themes from Dvorák’s ‘New World’ Symphony and other pieces from the Czech composer’s time in America. William Arms Fisher’s adaptation of the famous Largo, Goin’ Home is here as well, plus Dvorák’s American Suite for solo piano. The program wraps up with music by the famous ‘American Indianist’ composer Arthur Farwell. According to David Hurwitz of ClassicsToday.com, “This is one of those rare “concept albums” where the concept actually works.”

