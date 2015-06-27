Program Guide 06-27-2015

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:20:28 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 4 in F

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67451

00:24:00 00:48:17 Johannes Brahms Serenade No. 1 in D Op 11

Sir Charles Mackerras Scottish Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80522

01:14:00 00:48:14 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 15 in G

Takács Quartet Decca 452854

02:04:00 00:20:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 1 in B flat

English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin Avie 2058

02:26:00 01:18:48 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 10 in F sharp

Riccardo Chailly Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Decca 421182

03:47:00 00:15:08 Charles-Marie Widor Soirs d'Alsace Op 52

Ensemble Vivant OpeningDay 9379

04:04:00 00:48:34 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80076

04:55:00 00:54:46 George Enescu Symphony No. 3 in C Op 21

BBC Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Leeds Festival Chorus Chandos 9633

05:51:00 00:10:04 Samuel Barber Serenade for Strings Op 1

Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717

06:03:00 00:26:41 Jack Gallagher Sinfonietta for String Orchestra

JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559652

06:32:00 00:05:12 Henry Purcell The Indian Queen: Symphony

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 49240

06:48:00 00:09:12 Felix Mendelssohn Athalia: Overture Op 74

Klauspeter Seibel Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra Colosseum 9008

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:01:00 Pere Barcelo Jota per a una amiga

Abeniara Blau 541

07:02:27 Manuel de Falla Jota

Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576

07:05:54 Mikhail Glinka Jota Aragonesa, Spanish overture No. 1

Staatskapelle Dresden Sir Neville Marriner Philips 410047

07:15:43 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 (i. Prelude)

Pablo Casals, cello EMI 62617

07:18:09 Pablo Casals "Nigra Sum" (I am black and beautiful)

San Francisco Girls Chorus Sharon J. Paul SF Girls Chorus 9601

07:22:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Overture to Egmont, Op. 84

Marlboro Festival Orchestra (Live in Vermont, 1970) Pablo Casals Sony 46247

07:34:23 Enrique Granados Spanish Dances Nos. 7-9 (orch. by Rafael Ferrer)

Barcelona Symphony & Catalonia National Orchestra Salvador Brotons Naxos 555956

07:49:44 Pere Barcelo Fandango d'Abeniara

Abeniara Blau 541

07:52:01 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet in D "Fandango", G.448 (finale)

Oscar Caceres, guitar; Arpeggione Ensemble ADDA 581038

08:00:45 Pere Barcelo Bolero perdut

Abeniara Blau 541

08:02:56 Carlos Salzedo Bolero

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273

08:05:47 Maurice Ravel Bolero (arr. Sonny Kompanek)

The Canadian Brass RCA Victor Red Seal 82876-6138

08:11:02 Thomas Morley "Now is the Month of Maying"

Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium Records 105

08:12:57 William Byrd "Ave verum Corpus"

Voices of Ascension Dennis Keene Delos 3165

08:20:02 Frédéric Chopin 24 Preludes Op. 28

Vanessa Pérez, piano Telarc 33388

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded December 13, 2014 - From Montclair, New Jersey, this week’s From the Top features the world-renowned Shanghai String Quartet making a special guest appearance. Two lucky teenage performers get the privilege of joining the quartet in a thrilling performance of the music of Johannes Brahms. We’ll also listen to the music a young cellist has chosen to populate his playlists on Spotify—playlists cleverly designed to persuade his high school friends to become fans of classical music.

13-year-old flutist Audrey Emata from Wallingford, Pennsylvania, performs Carmen Fantasie by François Borne (1840–1920), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old pianist Janice Carissa and 18-year-old pianist Ryan Ferguson, currently studying in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, perform “Drupadi” for piano four-hands by Ananda Sukarlan (b. 1968).

16-year-old cellist Chase Park from Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, performs Impromptu in G-flat major, D. 899, No. 3, by Franz Schubert (1797–1828), transcribed for cello and piano by Heifetz/Rostropovich, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old violist Jasper Snow from Houston, Texas, and now studying at Juilliard, performs the second movement, Allegro appassionato, from Two Pieces for Viola and Piano by Frank Bridge (1879–1941), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Shanghai Quartet, with 18-year-old violist Jasper Snow and 16-year-old cellist Chase Park, perform the fourth movement, Poco allegro, from String Sextet No. 2 in G major, Op. 36, by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897)

16-year-old pianist Janice Carissa and 18-year-old pianist Ryan Ferguson perform Toccata in Funk for Piano Four Hands, arranged by Bradley Eustace.



10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Happy Music to soothe the savage breast

William Boyce: Symphony No. 4 – The English Consort/Trevor Pinnock (DG 419631 CD) 6:45

Johann Sebastian Bach: Wedding Cantata BWV 202: selections – Edith Mathis, soprano; Berlin Chamber Orchestra/Peter Schreier (Brilliant 993663 CD) 6:50

Franz Schubert: “Auf dem Wasser zu singen” – Elizabeth Schumann, soprano; Elizabeth Coleman, piano (Brilliant 205157 CD) 3:21

Paul Schoenfield: Café Music: Allegro – Eroica Trio (EMI 56482 CD) 5:47

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 – finale – Munich Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolph Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 6:10

Franz Schubert: “Das Lied im Grünen” – Karl Erb, tenor; with piano accompaniment (Brilliant 205156 CD) 3:13

Johann Strauss, Jr.: The Gypsy Baron – “Open Road, Open Sky” John Charles Thomas, baritone, with orchestral accompaniment (RCA 515 LP) 2:47

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No.92 “Oxford”: Finale – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DG 125085 CD) 5:41

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Piano Music for Film – A surprising amount of great piano music was written specifically for film soundtracks. We'll hear pieces including Miklos Rosza's Spellbound Concerto and Richard Addinsell's Warsaw Concerto

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Warsaw Concerto from Dangerous Moonlight, 1941 Naxos 8.554323 Richard Addinsell

Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

Portrait of Isla from The Case of the Frightened Lady, 1940 Naxos 8.554323 Jack Beaver

Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

Warsaw Concerto from Dangerous Moonlight, 1941 Naxos 8.554323 Richard Addinsell

Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

Rhapsody for Piano and Orchestra from The Paradine Case, 1947 Koch 3-7225-2H1 Franz Waxman

David Buechner, piano/New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/James Sedares, cond.

Concerto Macabre for Piano and Orchestra from Hangover Square, 1944 Koch 3-7225-2H1 Bernard Herrmann

David Buechner, piano/New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/James Sedares, cond.

Midnight on the Cliffs from Midnight on the Cliffs, 1956 Naxos 8.554323 Leonard Pennario

Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

The Legend of the Glass Mountain from The Glass Mountain, 1948 Naxos 8.554323 Nino Rota

Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

Dream of Olwen from While I Live, 1947 Naxos 8.554323 Charles Williams

Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

Cornish Rhapsody from Love Story, 1945 Naxos 8.554323 Herbert Bath

Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

Spellbound Concerto from themes created for Spellbound, 1945 Naxos 8.554323 Miklos Rosza

Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

Jurassic World Suite from Jurassic World, 2015 Back Lot Music BLM0605 Michael Giacchino

Mark Gasbarro, piano/original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Schoenberg for Winds; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Famous Pianist-Composers

12:09:00 00:07:12 George Gershwin Three Preludes

Michael Tilson Thomas, piano CBS 44798

12:19:00 00:18:53 William David Brohn Suite from Bernstein's "West Side Story"

Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Joshua Bell, violin Sony 89358

12:41:00 00:08:14 Elmer Bernstein To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite

Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orch Denon 75288

12:52:00 00:06:23 Jack Gallagher Malambo from Sinfonietta for Strings

JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559652

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 01:02:40 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C

Claudio Abbado Orchestra Mozart DeutGram 4794652

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:07:00 00:14:44 Antonín Dvorák Overture "In Nature's Realm" Op 91

Jun Märkl Indianapolis Symphony Telarc 32927

14:26:00 00:09:38 Camille Saint-Saëns Havanaise Op 83

Royal Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Janine Jansen, violin Decca 475011

14:40:00 00:11:33 George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 in A Op 11

Leopold Stokowski RCA Victor Symphony RCA 70931

14:53:00 00:06:10 George Walker Lyric for Strings

Edwin London Cleveland Chamber Symphony Albany 270

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Schoenberg For Winds

15:04:00 00:29:39 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto para una fiesta

Naples Philharmonic Erich Kunzel David Russell, guitar Telarc 80459

15:38:00 00:14:54 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

15:55:00 00:03:44 Georges Bizet Carmen: Habanera

Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano RCA 63509

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00 00:11:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 1 in D

Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77309

16:15:00 00:25:36 Arrigo Boito Mefistofele: Prologue in Heaven

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw John Cheek, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus; Morehouse-Spelman Chorus; Young Singers of Callanwolde Telarc 80109

16:44:00 00:05:32 Jules Massenet Thaïs: Méditation

London Symphony Orchestra Daniel Harding Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 6154

16:53:00 00:04:40 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Danse villageoise

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:02:00 00:08:52 Aaron Copland An Outdoor Overture

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62401

17:14:00 00:16:07 Mark O'Connor Trail of Tears

London Philharmonic Steven Mercurio Mark O'Connor, violin Sony 61679

17:33:00 00:13:26 Michael Daugherty Mount Rushmore: Abraham Lincoln

Pacific Symphony Carl St. Clair Pacific Chorale Naxos 559749

17:49:00 00:07:44 Patrick Russ Hitchcock Movie Suite

The Five Browns, pianos E1 Music 2041

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Powerful Places - Musicals in which the settings are crucial to the storytelling: 21 powerful places including Camelot, Dogpatch and Catfish Row

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:00:56 Frank Loesser Runyonland

Orchestra Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159112-2

18:01:46 00:01:09 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green New York, New York

Mandy Patinkin, Audra McDonald Leonard Bernsteiin's New York Nonesuch 79400

18:02:51 00:01:33 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe The Heather on the Hill

Shirley Jones, Jack Cassidy Brigadoon -- Studio Cast DRG DRG19071

18:04:17 00:00:59 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Neverland

Mary Martin Peter Pan --Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:05:11 00:01:17 Greg Kotis-MarkHollmann Urinetown

Company Urinetown -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63821-2

18:06:25 00:00:49 Robert Lopez-Jeff Marx Theme from "Avenue Q"

Company Avenue Q -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-55923

18:07:12 00:00:50 John Kander-Fred Ebb All That Jazz

Bebe Neuwirth, Ann Reinking Chicago -- B'way Revival RCA 09026-687272

18:09:09 00:02:00 S.Romberg-O.Harbach-O.Hammerstein The Riff Song

Chorus The Desert Song -- Studio Cast Masterworks B'way 88725-42771

18:11:32 00:02:08 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein All I Owe Ioway

Chorus State Fair -- Original Soundtrack Recording Varese Sarabande 302-0660902

18:13:35 00:01:59 Meredith Willson Iowa Stubborn

Chorus The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64663-2

18:16:06 00:02:28 Cole Porter You Don't Know Paree

Howard McGillin Fifty Million Frenchmen New World 80417-2

18:18:26 00:03:10 R.Rodgers-S.Sondheim Someone Woke Up

Elizabeth Allen Do I Hear a Waltz? -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48206

18:22:03 00:02:43 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Anatevka

Company Fiddler n the Roof -- 2004 B'way Revival PS Classics PS-420

18:25:14 00:03:47 Scott Frankel-Michael Korie Will You?

Christine Ebersole Grey Gardens -- Original B'way Cast PS Classics 03067-06422

18:29:48 00:01:25 Johnny Mercer-Gene de Paul It's a Typical Day

Company Li'l Abner -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK87700

18:31:09 00:01:55 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green Christopher Street

Company Wonderful Town -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-014-602-2

18:33:38 00:01:52 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg The Merry Old Land of Oz

Judy Garland, Frank Morgan The Wizard of Oz -- Original Soundtrack CBS AK45356

18:35:47 00:03:14 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Camelot

Richard Harris Camelot -- Original Soundtrack Warner Bros. 3102-2

18:39:31 00:03:04 Jerry Herman Milk and Honey

Tommy Rall, Juki Arkin Milk and Honey -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61997

18:43:09 00:02:34 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Summertime

Harolyn Blackwell Porgy and Bess -- Studio Cast Telarc CD-80434

18:45:48 00:05:54 Stephen Sondheim The Advantages of Floating in the Middle of the Sea

Mako Pacific Overtures -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-4407

18:51:59 00:01:01 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60657

18:53:03 00:03:50 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Filler: Gonna Be Another Hot Day

Stephen Douglass 110 in the Shade -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1085-2-RG

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:54 Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf Harp Concerto in A

Paul Kuentz Chamber Orchestra Paul Kuentz Nicanor Zabaleta, harp DeutGram 439693

19:23:00 00:32:13 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 3 in E flat Op 97

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62349

19:57:00 00:01:38 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Volte à 4

Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; Henry Shapard, cello; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:13:31 Samuel Barber Medea's Dance of Vengeance Op 23

20:21:00 00:22:00 Dmitri Kabalevsky Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 49

20:47:00 00:39:40 Béla Bartók Concerto for Orchestra

21:35:00 00:24:25 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Women of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Peter Ustinov offers some “Phony Folk-Lore”… Kenneth Williams presents ”Song of the Australian Outlaw”, “Green grow My Nadgers, Oh and “Ballad of the Woogler’s Moule”… Ruth Draper’s monologue “Opening the Bazaar”… Jan C. Snow “On the Road Again”… This Week in the Media



LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:07:46 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past

Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437532

23:09:00 00:04:58 Jack Gallagher Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings

JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559652

23:14:00 00:06:19 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

23:23:00 00:04:53 Horatio Parker Reverie from "Six Lyrics" Op 25

Peter Kairoff, piano Albany 315

23:27:00 00:06:10 George Walker Lyric for Strings

Edwin London Cleveland Chamber Symphony Albany 270

23:36:00 00:05:16 Jack Gallagher Berceuse

JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559652

23:41:00 00:13:25 Franz Schubert Adagio from Octet

Cleveland Octet Sony 62655

23:56:00 00:02:46 Yuzo Toyama Yugen: Dance of Celestials

Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Mariss Jansons Per Flemström, flute EMI 56576

23:57:00 00:01:51 Carl Nielsen The Mother: The Fog is Lifting

Judith Hall, flute; Elinor Bennett, harp Nimbus 5247