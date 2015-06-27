© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 06-27-2015

Published June 27, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:20:28            Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 4 in F

            Angela Hewitt, piano      Hyperion           67451

00:24:00            00:48:17            Johannes Brahms          Serenade No.  1 in D Op 11

            Sir Charles Mackerras    Scottish Chamber Orchestra      Telarc   80522

01:14:00            00:48:14            Franz Schubert  String Quartet No. 15 in G

            Takács Quartet  Decca   452854

02:04:00            00:20:05            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Violin Concerto No.  1 in B flat

            English Chamber Orchestra        Shlomo Mintz    Shlomo Mintz, violin      Avie      2058

02:26:00            01:18:48            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No. 10 in F sharp

            Riccardo Chailly            Deutsches Symphonie Berlin     Decca   421182

03:47:00            00:15:08            Charles-Marie Widor      Soirs d'Alsace Op 52

            Ensemble Vivant           OpeningDay      9379

04:04:00            00:48:34            Hector Berlioz   Symphonie fantastique Op 14

            Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra      Telarc   80076

04:55:00            00:54:46            George Enescu Symphony No. 3 in C Op 21

            BBC Philharmonic         Gennady Rozhdestvensky         Leeds Festival Chorus   Chandos           9633

05:51:00            00:10:04            Samuel Barber  Serenade for Strings Op 1

            Mikhail Gurewitsch         do.gma chamber orchestra        MD+G  9121717

06:03:00            00:26:41            Jack Gallagher  Sinfonietta for String Orchestra

            JoAnn Falletta   London Symphony Orchestra     Naxos   559652

06:32:00            00:05:12            Henry Purcell     The Indian Queen: Symphony

            Sir Neville Marriner         Academy St. Martin in Fields     Capriccio          49240

06:48:00            00:09:12            Felix Mendelssohn        Athalia: Overture Op 74

            Klauspeter Seibel          Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra            Colosseum       9008

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
07:01:00 Pere Barcelo Jota per a una amiga   

     Abeniara         Blau          541                                                           

 07:02:27 Manuel de Falla        Jota       

      Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Sandra Rivers, piano         EMI 54576                                             

 07:05:54 Mikhail Glinka       Jota Aragonesa, Spanish overture No. 1   

    Staatskapelle Dresden         Sir Neville Marriner         Philips     410047                                                    

 07:15:43 Johann Sebastian Bach      Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 (i. Prelude)

  Pablo Casals, cello           EMI 62617                                              

 07:18:09 Pablo Casals         "Nigra Sum" (I am black and beautiful)   

  San Francisco Girls Chorus            Sharon J. Paul               SF Girls Chorus   9601                                      

 07:22:33 Ludwig van Beethoven       Overture to Egmont, Op. 84  

    Marlboro Festival Orchestra (Live in Vermont, 1970)      Pablo Casals  Sony 46247                        

 07:34:23 Enrique Granados        Spanish Dances Nos. 7-9 (orch. by Rafael Ferrer)

 Barcelona Symphony & Catalonia National Orchestra Salvador Brotons     Naxos 555956                                        

 07:49:44 Pere Barcelo        Fandango d'Abeniara  

  Abeniara       Blau       541                                                           

 07:52:01 Luigi Boccherini        Guitar Quintet in D "Fandango", G.448 (finale)

  Oscar Caceres, guitar; Arpeggione Ensemble  ADDA    581038                   

 08:00:45 Pere Barcelo         Bolero perdut   

   Abeniara           Blau        541                                                          

 08:02:56 Carlos Salzedo         Bolero      

  Yolanda Kondonassis, harp        Azica  71273                       

 08:05:47 Maurice Ravel         Bolero (arr. Sonny Kompanek)   

    The Canadian Brass          RCA Victor Red Seal       82876-6138                   

 08:11:02 Thomas Morley       "Now is the Month of Maying"  

       Cambridge Singers        John Rutter       Collegium Records         105                                        

 08:12:57 William Byrd            "Ave verum Corpus"    

    Voices of Ascension          Dennis Keene                  Delos 3165                        

 08:20:02 Frédéric Chopin         24 Preludes Op. 28    

     Vanessa Pérez, piano                  Telarc   33388

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded December 13, 2014 - From Montclair, New Jersey, this week’s From the Top features the world-renowned Shanghai String Quartet making a special guest appearance. Two lucky teenage performers get the privilege of joining the quartet in a thrilling performance of the music of Johannes Brahms. We’ll also listen to the music a young cellist has chosen to populate his playlists on Spotify—playlists cleverly designed to persuade his high school friends to become fans of classical music.

13-year-old flutist Audrey Emata from Wallingford, Pennsylvania, performs Carmen Fantasie by François Borne (1840–1920), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old pianist Janice Carissa and 18-year-old pianist Ryan Ferguson, currently studying in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, perform “Drupadi” for piano four-hands by Ananda Sukarlan (b. 1968).

16-year-old cellist Chase Park from Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, performs Impromptu in G-flat major, D. 899, No. 3, by Franz Schubert (1797–1828), transcribed for cello and piano by Heifetz/Rostropovich, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old violist Jasper Snow from Houston, Texas, and now studying at Juilliard, performs the second movement, Allegro appassionato, from Two Pieces for Viola and Piano by Frank Bridge (1879–1941), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Shanghai Quartet, with 18-year-old violist Jasper Snow and 16-year-old cellist Chase Park, perform the fourth movement, Poco allegro, from String Sextet No. 2 in G major, Op. 36, by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897)

16-year-old pianist Janice Carissa and 18-year-old pianist Ryan Ferguson perform Toccata in Funk for Piano Four Hands, arranged by Bradley Eustace.
 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Happy Music to soothe the savage breast

William Boyce: Symphony No. 4 – The English Consort/Trevor Pinnock (DG 419631 CD) 6:45

Johann Sebastian Bach: Wedding Cantata BWV 202: selections – Edith Mathis, soprano; Berlin Chamber Orchestra/Peter Schreier (Brilliant 993663 CD) 6:50

Franz Schubert: “Auf dem Wasser zu singen” – Elizabeth Schumann, soprano; Elizabeth Coleman, piano (Brilliant 205157 CD) 3:21

Paul Schoenfield: Café Music: Allegro – Eroica Trio (EMI 56482 CD) 5:47

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 – finale – Munich Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolph Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 6:10

Franz Schubert: “Das Lied im Grünen” – Karl Erb, tenor; with piano accompaniment (Brilliant 205156 CD) 3:13

Johann Strauss, Jr.: The Gypsy Baron – “Open Road, Open Sky” John Charles Thomas, baritone, with orchestral accompaniment (RCA 515 LP) 2:47

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No.92 “Oxford”: Finale – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DG 125085 CD) 5:41

 

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Piano Music for Film – A surprising amount of great piano music was written specifically for film soundtracks. We'll hear pieces including Miklos Rosza's Spellbound Concerto and Richard Addinsell's Warsaw Concerto

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Alfred Newman

  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Warsaw Concerto from Dangerous Moonlight, 1941  Naxos 8.554323  Richard Addinsell

  Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

Portrait of Isla from The Case of the Frightened Lady, 1940  Naxos 8.554323  Jack Beaver

  Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

Warsaw Concerto from Dangerous Moonlight, 1941  Naxos 8.554323  Richard Addinsell

 Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

Rhapsody for Piano and Orchestra from The Paradine Case, 1947  Koch 3-7225-2H1  Franz Waxman

 David Buechner, piano/New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/James Sedares, cond.

Concerto Macabre for Piano and Orchestra from Hangover Square, 1944  Koch 3-7225-2H1  Bernard Herrmann

 David Buechner, piano/New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/James Sedares, cond.

Midnight on the Cliffs from Midnight on the Cliffs, 1956  Naxos 8.554323  Leonard Pennario

 Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

The Legend of the Glass Mountain from The Glass Mountain, 1948  Naxos 8.554323  Nino Rota

  Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

Dream of Olwen from While I Live, 1947  Naxos 8.554323  Charles Williams

 Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

Cornish Rhapsody from Love Story, 1945  Naxos 8.554323  Herbert Bath

 Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

Spellbound Concerto from themes created for Spellbound, 1945  Naxos 8.554323  Miklos Rosza

  Philip Fowke, piano/RTE Concert Orchestra/Proinnsias O Duinn, cond.

Jurassic World Suite from Jurassic World, 2015  Back Lot Music BLM0605  Michael Giacchino

  Mark Gasbarro, piano/original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams

 London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Schoenberg for Winds; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Famous Pianist-Composers

12:09:00            00:07:12            George Gershwin           Three Preludes

            Michael Tilson Thomas, piano    CBS     44798

12:19:00            00:18:53            William David Brohn      Suite from Bernstein's "West Side Story"

            Philharmonia Orchestra  David Zinman    Joshua Bell, violin         Sony    89358

12:41:00            00:08:14            Elmer Bernstein To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite      

            Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orch   Denon  75288

12:52:00            00:06:23            Jack Gallagher  Malambo from Sinfonietta for Strings

            JoAnn Falletta   London Symphony Orchestra     Naxos   559652

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00            01:02:40            Franz Schubert  Symphony No.  9 in C

            Claudio Abbado            Orchestra Mozart           DeutGram         4794652

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
14:07:00            00:14:44            Antonín Dvorák Overture "In Nature's Realm" Op 91       

            Jun Märkl          Indianapolis Symphony Telarc   32927

14:26:00            00:09:38            Camille Saint-Saëns       Havanaise Op 83

            Royal Philharmonic        Barry Wordsworth          Janine Jansen, violin     Decca   475011

14:40:00            00:11:33            George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 in A Op 11

            Leopold Stokowski       RCA Victor Symphony   RCA     70931

14:53:00            00:06:10            George Walker  Lyric for Strings           

            Edwin London   Cleveland Chamber Symphony  Albany  270

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Schoenberg For Winds       
15:04:00            00:29:39            Joaquín Rodrigo           Concierto para una fiesta

            Naples Philharmonic      Erich Kunzel      David Russell, guitar     Telarc   80459

15:38:00            00:14:54            Ottorino Respighi          Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1     

            Jesús López-Cobos      Lausanne Chamber Orchestra     Telarc   80309

15:55:00            00:03:44            Georges Bizet   Carmen: Habanera

            Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini         Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano RCA     63509

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
16:01:00            00:11:56            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No.  1 in D

            Hugh Wolff       St Paul Chamber Orchestra        Teldec  77309

16:15:00            00:25:36            Arrigo Boito      Mefistofele: Prologue in Heaven

            Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Robert Shaw     John Cheek, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus; Morehouse-Spelman Chorus; Young Singers of Callanwolde   Telarc   80109

16:44:00            00:05:32            Jules Massenet Thaïs: Méditation

            London Symphony Orchestra     Daniel Harding  Nicola Benedetti, violin  DeutGram         6154

16:53:00            00:04:40            Emmanuel Chabrier       Suite pastorale: Danse villageoise

            Neeme Järvi      Orch de la Suisse Romande       Chandos           5122

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
17:02:00            00:08:52            Aaron Copland  An Outdoor Overture

            Louis Lane        Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    62401

17:14:00            00:16:07            Mark O'Connor  Trail of Tears

            London Philharmonic     Steven Mercurio            Mark O'Connor, violin    Sony    61679

17:33:00            00:13:26            Michael Daugherty         Mount Rushmore: Abraham Lincoln

            Pacific Symphony         Carl St. Clair      Pacific Chorale  Naxos   559749

17:49:00            00:07:44            Patrick Russ     Hitchcock Movie Suite  

            The Five Browns, pianos            E1 Music          2041

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Powerful Places - Musicals in which the settings are crucial to the storytelling: 21 powerful places including Camelot, Dogpatch and Catfish Row
18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin            Fascinating Rhythm

            Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin       Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:00:56            Frank Loesser   Runyonland

            Orchestra          Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast    Decca B'way     012-159112-2

18:01:46            00:01:09            L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green  New York, New York

            Mandy Patinkin, Audra McDonald          Leonard Bernsteiin's New York   Nonesuch 79400

18:02:51            00:01:33            A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe        The Heather on the Hill

            Shirley Jones, Jack Cassidy      Brigadoon -- Studio Cast           DRG     DRG19071

18:04:17            00:00:59            J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green       Neverland

            Mary Martin       Peter Pan --Original B'way Cast  RCA     3762-2-RG

18:05:11            00:01:17            Greg Kotis-MarkHollmann          Urinetown

            Company          Urinetown -- Original B'way Cast RCA     09026-63821-2

18:06:25            00:00:49            Robert Lopez-Jeff Marx Theme from "Avenue Q"

            Company          Avenue Q -- Original B'way Cast RCA     82876-55923

18:07:12            00:00:50            John Kander-Fred Ebb  All That Jazz

            Bebe Neuwirth, Ann Reinking     Chicago -- B'way Revival           RCA     09026-687272

18:09:09            00:02:00            S.Romberg-O.Harbach-O.Hammerstein   The Riff Song

            Chorus  The Desert Song -- Studio Cast  Masterworks B'way        88725-42771

18:11:32            00:02:08            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        All I Owe Ioway

            Chorus  State Fair -- Original Soundtrack Recording        Varese Sarabande 302-0660902

18:13:35            00:01:59            Meredith Willson            Iowa Stubborn

            Chorus  The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast     Angel    7777-64663-2

18:16:06            00:02:28            Cole Porter       You Don't Know Paree

            Howard McGillin            Fifty Million Frenchmen  New World        80417-2

18:18:26            00:03:10            R.Rodgers-S.Sondheim Someone Woke Up

            Elizabeth Allen  Do I Hear a Waltz? -- Original B'way Cast            Sony    SK48206

18:22:03            00:02:43            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       Anatevka

            Company          Fiddler n the Roof -- 2004 B'way Revival PS Classics      PS-420

18:25:14            00:03:47            Scott Frankel-Michael Korie       Will You?

            Christine Ebersole         Grey Gardens -- Original B'way Cast       PS Classics      03067-06422

18:29:48            00:01:25            Johnny Mercer-Gene de Paul     It's a Typical Day          

                Company      Li'l Abner -- Original B'way Cast  Sony    SK87700

18:31:09            00:01:55            L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green  Christopher Street

            Company          Wonderful Town -- Original B'way Cast   Decca B'way     440-014-602-2

18:33:38            00:01:52            Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           The Merry Old Land of Oz

            Judy Garland, Frank Morgan      The Wizard of Oz -- Original Soundtrack CBS     AK45356

18:35:47            00:03:14            A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe        Camelot

            Richard Harris   Camelot -- Original Soundtrack   Warner Bros.     3102-2

18:39:31            00:03:04            Jerry Herman     Milk and Honey

            Tommy Rall, Juki Arkin  Milk and Honey -- Original B'way Cast    RCA     09026-61997

18:43:09            00:02:34            George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward        Summertime

            Harolyn Blackwell          Porgy and Bess -- Studio Cast   Telarc   CD-80434

18:45:48            00:05:54            Stephen Sondheim The Advantages of Floating in the Middle of the Sea

            Mako    Pacific Overtures -- Original B'way Cast  RCA     RCD1-4407

18:51:59            00:01:01            George and Ira Gershwin            Sweet and Low Down

            Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy          Sony    SK60657

18:53:03            00:03:50            Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt       Filler: Gonna Be Another Hot Day

            Stephen Douglass         110 in the Shade -- Original B'way Cast   RCA     1085-2-RG

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00            00:18:54            Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf        Harp Concerto in A

            Paul Kuentz Chamber Orchestra Paul Kuentz       Nicanor Zabaleta, harp   DeutGram         439693

19:23:00            00:32:13            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  3 in E flat Op 97

            George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    62349

19:57:00            00:01:38            Michael Praetorius         Terpsichore: Volte à 4

            Philip Pickett     New London Consort     l'Oiseau            4759101

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; Henry Shapard, cello; recorded live in Severance Hall
20:04:00            00:13:31            Samuel Barber  Medea's Dance of Vengeance Op 23    

20:21:00            00:22:00            Dmitri Kabalevsky         Cello Concerto No.  1 Op 49                 

20:47:00            00:39:40            Béla Bartók       Concerto for Orchestra 

 

21:35:00            00:24:25            Claude Debussy            Three Nocturnes

            Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Women of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Peter Ustinov offers some “Phony Folk-Lore”…  Kenneth Williams presents ”Song of the Australian Outlaw”, “Green grow My Nadgers, Oh and “Ballad of the Woogler’s Moule”… Ruth Draper’s monologue “Opening the Bazaar”…  Jan C. Snow “On the Road Again”… This Week in the Media
 

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00            00:07:46            Maurice Ravel   Pavane for a Princess of the Past

            Andrei Gavrilov, piano   DeutGram         437532

23:09:00            00:04:58            Jack Gallagher  Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings      

            JoAnn Falletta   London Symphony Orchestra     Naxos   559652

23:14:00            00:06:19            Gabriel Fauré    Pavane Op 50  

            Michael Tilson Thomas  San Francisco Symphony          SF Sym            60

23:23:00            00:04:53            Horatio Parker   Reverie from "Six Lyrics" Op 25

            Peter Kairoff, piano       Albany  315

23:27:00            00:06:10            George Walker  Lyric for Strings           

            Edwin London   Cleveland Chamber Symphony  Albany  270

23:36:00            00:05:16            Jack Gallagher  Berceuse         

            JoAnn Falletta   London Symphony Orchestra     Naxos   559652

23:41:00            00:13:25            Franz Schubert  Adagio from Octet       

            Cleveland Octet Sony    62655

23:56:00            00:02:46            Yuzo Toyama    Yugen: Dance of Celestials

            Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra      Mariss Jansons Per Flemström, flute      EMI      56576

23:57:00            00:01:51            Carl Nielsen       The Mother: The Fog is Lifting

            Judith Hall, flute; Elinor Bennett, harp     Nimbus 5247

 

 