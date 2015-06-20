Program Guide 06-20-2015
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:15:51 Sir Edward Elgar Cockaigne Overture Op 40
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80192
01:03:00 00:17:36 Joseph Martin Kraus Viola Concerto in C
Tapiola Sinfonietta David Aaron Carpenter David Aaron Carpenter, viola Ondine 1193
01:22:00 00:41:27 Manuel Rosenthal Gaîté Parisienne
Manuel Rosenthal Monte Carlo Philharmonic EMI 63136
02:05:00 01:04:26 Nikolai Miaskovsky Symphony No. 6 in E flat Op 23
Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony Chorus DeutGram 471655
03:11:00 00:41:25 Max Reger Variations & Fugue on a Theme of Hiller Op 100
Neeme Järvi Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Chandos 8794
03:54:00 00:28:12 Maria Schneider Winter Morning Walks
Australian Chamber Orchestra Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Frank Kimbrough, piano; Jay Anderson, double bass; Scott Robinson, clarinet; ArtistShar 121
04:24:00 00:36:34 Hans Gál Symphony No. 4 Op 105
Kenneth Woods Orchestra of the Swan Avie 2231
05:02:00 00:46:45 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 435390
05:51:00 00:42:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra CBS 37834
06:35:00 00:04:35 Percy Grainger Scotch Strathspey & Reel
Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884
06:50:00 00:08:45 Antonín Dvorák Carnival Overture Op 92
Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant 92297
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
07:00:50 Aaron Copland El Salón Mexico
Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata EMI Classics 31561
07:12:20 Isaac Albéniz Iberia, Book 3: El Albaicin, El Polo, Lavapiés
Vanessa Pérez, piano Vai Audio 1243
07:37:02 Nicanor Abelardo (arr. Ric Ickard) Nasaan Ka Irog (Where Are You My Love?)
Ric Ickard, guitar Naxos 8557759
07:41:07 Francisco Buencamino (arr. Ric Ikar Hbik Ng Diwa (My Soul's Lament)
Ric Ickard, guitar Naxos 8557759
07:48:17 Reynaldo Hahn To Chloris (Théophile de Vieau
Aïnhoa Areta, soprano Deutsche Grammophon 0602527598
07:51:49 Reynaldo Hahn L'Énamourée (Théodore Faullin de Banville)
Aïnhoa Areta, soprano Deutsche Grammophon 0602527598
07:55:37 Reynaldo Hahn Si mes vers avaient des ailes (Victor Hugo)
Aïnhoa Areta, soprano Deutsche Grammophon 0602527598
08:00:50 Anonymous Late 14th Century Libro rojo (Red Book) Selections: Los siete gozos (The Seven Joys)
Sarband Vladimir Ivanoff Sono Luminus 93202
08:06:23 Anonymous Late 14th Century Libro Rojo (Red Book) We Hurry Towards Death
Sarband Vladimir Ivanoff Sono Luminus 93202
08:11:20 Alberto Ginastera Tres Piezas, Op. 6
Mirian Conti, piano Albany Records 837
08:26:45 Tomas Breton Concerto in a for Violin & Orchestra
Ara Malikian, violin; Orquesta Sinfónica de Castilla y León Alejandro Posada Tritó 0071
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 10, 2015 - From the Top comes to you from the premier competition for teenage chamber music in the country this week—The Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. We hear all the adrenaline-filled performances and Christopher O’Riley interviews the young musicians who have made it to the finals as they compete for the gold medal at this amazing gathering.
Bronze Medal: The Alegrar Quartet from The Barratt Due Institute of Music in Oslo, Norway, performs Miniatures for String Quartet by Sulkhan Tsintsadze (1925–1991): 9. Shepherd’s Dance, 10. Source, 4. Sachidao & 13. Rustic Dance
16-year-old violinist Inga Våga Gaustad from Nesoddtangen, Norway
15-year-old violinist Oda Holt Günther from Kråkstad, Norway
17-year-old violist Michael Andreas Grolid from Ås, Norway
16-year-old cellist Brage Botn Seim from Oslo, Norway
Silver Medal: Trio Adonais from The New England Conservatory Preparatory School in Boston, Massachusetts, performs Soliloquy by Shulamit Ran (b. 1949)
17-year-old violinist Sammy Andonian from Lincoln, Massachusetts
16-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover, Massachusetts
18-year-old pianist John Gibson from Florence, South Carolina (?)
Gold Medal: The Incendium Quartet from The Colburn School and The Pasadena Conservatory performs the first movement, Allegro non troppo, from String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 51, No. 2, by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897)
16-year-old violinist Geneva Lewis from Irvine, California
17-year-old violinist Mei Zhan from Los Angeles, California
16-year-old violist Emma Wernig from Woodland Hills, California
17-year-old cellist Atticus Mellor-Goldman from Los Angeles, California
The Incendium Quartet performs the first movement, Allegro sostenuto, from String Quartet No. 2 in F major, Op. 92, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953)
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Midsummer Madness
Frederic Chopin: Polonaise in A flat, Op 53, arranged for 8 pianos and conducted by Julius Rudel (IPL 5005/6 LP) 8:53
Dudley Moore: “So That’s the Way You Like It – variations on Colonel Bogey” - Dudley Moore, piano (EMI 54045 CD) 5:13
Isaac Albéniz: Sevilla – Vicente Escudero, dancer; Carmita Garcia,castanets; Pablo Miguel, piano (Columbia 982 LP) 2:36
Henri Kling: Kitchen Symphony Op 445 – Raymond Lewenthal, piano & ensemble conductor (EMI 36080 LP) 5:52
Newman-Charles: “The Green Eyed Dragon” – John Charles Thomas, baritone, with orchestral accompaniment (RCA 515 LP) 2:52
Ludwig van Beethoven (arr. Copley/Ingram): The Nine Symphonies – The Cambridge Buskers (Michael Copley, flute; Dag Ingram, accordion (DG 423400 CD) 3:13
Ambroise Thomas: Raymond Overture – Guckenheimer Sour Kraut Band/Dr. Fritz Guckenheimer (RCA 1721 LP) 4:11
Joseph Horowitz-Alistair Sampson: Metamorphosis on a Bed-time Theme – April Cantelo, soprano; Ian Wallace, bass-baritone; Lionel Salter, harpsichord; Hoffnung Symphony Orchestra/Joseph Horowitz (EMI 63302 CD) 10:13
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with Mel Blanc
20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Overture and Merrie Melodies Title Music from Merrie Melodies, 1939 Warner Bros 9 26494-2 Charles Tobias/Murray Mencher
The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.
Music from Porky in Wackyland, 1939 and Dough for the Do Do, 1949 Warner Bros 9 26027-2 Carl Stalling
original soundtrack/Carl Stalling, cond.
This is a Life? from This is a Life?, 1955 Warner Bros 9 26494-2 Milton J. Franklyn
The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.
What's Up, Doc? from What's Up, Doc?, 1949 Warner Bros 9 26494-2 Carl Stalling
The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.
High Note from High Note, 1960 Warner Bros 9 26494-2 Milton J. Franklyn
The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.
Baton Bunny from Baton Bunny, 1959 Warner Bros 9 26494-2 Milton J. Franklyn
The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.
The Rabbit of Seville from The Rabbit of Seville, 1950 Warner Bros 9 26494-2 Carl Stalling
The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.
Powerhouse and Other Cuts from the Early 50s from various cartoons, including Corn Plastered, 1951 and A Hound for Trouble, 1951 Warner Bros 9 26027-2 Carl Stalling
original soundtrack/Carl Stalling, cond.
Early WB Scores: The Depression Era, 1936-1941 Warner Bros 9 26027-2 Carl Stalling
original soundtrack/Carl Stalling, cond.
A Corny Concerto from A Corny Concerto, 1943 Warner Bros 9 26494-2 Carl Stalling
The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.
Long-Haired Hare from Long-Haired Hare, 1949 Warner Bros 9 26494-2 Carl Stalling
The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.
What's Opera, Doc? from What's Opera, Doc?, 1957 Warner Bros 9 26494-2 Milton J. Franklyn
The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.
Jumpin' Jupiter from Jumpin' Jupiter, 1955 Warner Bros 9 26494-2 Carl Stalling
The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Anderson and Golijov for the Record; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Franz Liszt and Romani, or Gypsy Music
12:08:00 00:03:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Gypsy Rondo from Piano Trio No. 39
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Dorian 90164
12:13:00 00:08:41 Jacques Offenbach Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4776403
12:20:00 00:40:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 44
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598
12:25:00 00:19:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 88 in G
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779
12:47:00 00:10:50 Jacques Offenbach Voyage dans la lune: Ballet of the Snowflakes
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4776403
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 01:05:25 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D minor Op 125
Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Measha Brueggergosman, soprano; Kelley O'Connor, mezzo-soprano; Frank Lopardo, tenor; René Pape, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus DeutGram 9661
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
14:09:00 00:08:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from String Quartet No. 17
Jerusalem Quartet Harm Mundi 902076
14:21:00 00:15:02 Joseph Martin Kraus Symphony in E minor
Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 554777
14:40:00 00:10:31 Maurice Ravel Introduction & Allegro
Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Alice Chalifoux, harp; Maurice Sharp, flute; Robert Marcellus, clarinet Sony 63056
14:53:00 00:02:52 Giacomo Puccini Turandot: Signore, ascolta!
London Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Renée Fleming, soprano Decca 467049
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Anderson and Golijov for the Record
15:03:00 00:03:37 Leroy Anderson Fiddle-Faddle
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313
15:06:00 00:02:43 Leroy Anderson Clarinet Candy
Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Carl Topilow, clarinet; Louis Gangale, clarinet Azica 72216
15:09:00 00:02:18 Leroy Anderson March of the Two Left Feet
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356
15:14:00 00:20:40 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 2 in A major
Dallas Symphony Orchestra Andrew Litton André Watts, piano Telarc 80429
15:37:00 00:22:09 Leonard Bernstein Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story'
Keith Lockhart Utah Symphony Reference 105
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
16:02:00 00:17:09 Benjamin Britten The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660
16:22:00 00:13:48 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 14 in C sharp minor Op 27
HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952
16:39:00 00:07:47 Jean Sibelius Finlandia Op 26
Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80095
16:51:00 00:06:13 Léo Delibes Lakmé: Flower Duet
SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato Anna Netrebko, soprano; Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 4777177
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
17:01:00 00:19:11 Samuel Barber Souvenirs Suite Op 28
Yoel Levi Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80441
17:24:00 00:04:57 John Williams Empire of the Sun: Cadillac of the Skies
Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams American Boychoir; Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 51333
17:28:00 00:04:43 John Williams Schindler's List: Remembrances
Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Canary 10
17:37:00 00:11:04 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Méhul's Overture to "Young Henry's Hunt"
Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Richard Rosenberg Richard & John Contiguglia; Angela Draghicescu, piano; Chin-Ming Lin, piano; Joshua Pepper, piano Naxos 559320
17:50:00 00:08:35 Alan Hovhaness Alleluia & Fugue for String Orchestra Op 40
Rudolf Werthen I Fiamminghi Telarc 80392
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: We’ll Have Manhattan- We’ll also have the other boroughs! New York is the star of the hour, and here to sing the city’s praises are Shirley MacLaine, Fred Astaire, Nora Bayes, Bobby Short and of course George M. Cohan
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:57 00:03:21 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green New York, New York
John Reardon, Adolph Green On the Town -- 1960 Studio Cast Sony SK60538
18:04:35 00:00:53 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Manhattan
Inez Courtney, Lawrence Gray Rodgers and Hart in Hollywood, 1929-35 JJA 19766B
18:05:28 00:00:58 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn The Brooklyn Bridge
Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra in Hollywood Rhino R278285
18:06:26 00:01:37 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields My Personal Property
Shirley MacLaine Sweet Charity -- Film Soundtrack Decca B'way B0000864-02
18:08:03 00:01:53 Frank Loesser My Time of Day
Robert Alda Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-112
18:09:56 00:01:50 Cole Porter I Happen to Like New York
Harold Lang The Decline and Fall of the Entire World… -- Original Cast Painted Smiles PSCD-124
18:12:49 00:01:58 Vernon Duke Autumn in New York
Dawn Upshaw Dawn Upshaw Sings Vernon Duke Nonesuch 7559-79531
18:15:13 00:00:40 Charles Lawlor-James Blake The Sidewalks of New York
Meg Bussert Songs of New York Book of the Month 41-7005
188:16:14 00:00:25 George M. Cohan Give My Regards to Broadway
George M. Cohan Composers Do Their Own Thing Pelican LP120
18:16:39 00:00:46 Percy Gaunt-Charles Hoyt The Bowery
Joel Imbody Songs of New York Book of the Month 41-7005
18:17:58 00:01:09 C.W. Murphy-William McKenna Has Anybody Here Seen Kelly?
Nora Bayes Star Spangled Rhythm Smithsonian RD111
18:19:26 00:02:06 Eubie Blake-Noble Sissle Tan Manhattan
Bobby Short Guess Who's in Town Atlantic 7-81776
18:21:53 00:01:30 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Where the Hudson River Flows
Nancy Andrews Rodgers and Hart Revisited, Volume 3 Painted Smiles PS1343
18:23:23 00:02:27 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart At the Roxy Music Hall
Dorothy Loudon Rodgers and Hart Revisited Spruce S101
18:26:46 00:01:34 Cole Porter Don't Monkey With Broadway
Fred Astaire, George Murphy Fred Astaire at MGM Rhino R272828
18:28:20 00:02:22 Harry Warren-Al Dubin Lullaby of Broadway
Wini Shaw Harry Warren-American Songbook Series Rhino RD048-14
18:30:42 00:01:53 Irving Berlin Manhattan Madness
Anne Tofflemire Anne Tofflemire Sings Irving Berlin Harbinger HCD1708
18:32:35 00:02:51 Stephen Sondheim What More Do I Need?
Liz Callaway A Stephen Sondheim Evening RCA CBL2-4745
18:35:53 00:02:39 Stephen Sondheim Another Hundred People
Pamela Myers Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283
18:38:36 00:02:14 Harold Rome Sunday in the Park
Jack Carroll Pins and Needles -- 1962 Studio Cast Columbia CK57380
18:40:59 00:01:35 Jerome Kern-James O'Dea Subway Express
Kim Criswell, Cris Groenendahl Songs of New York Book-of-the-Month 41-7005
18:26:26 00:00:00 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Subway Directions
Sidney Chaplin Subways Are for Sleeping Fynsworth Alley FA001-LE
18:45:12 00:03:13 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green Lonely Town
John Reardon On the Town -- 1960 Studio Cast Sony SK60538
18:48:44 00:02:54 John Kander-Fred Ebb New York, New York
John Kander, Fred Ebb An Evening With Kander and Ebb Laureate LL-604
18:51:58 00:01:02 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:12 00:00:35 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green Filler: Overture from "Wonderful Town"
Orchestra Wonderful Town -- 2008 Revival DRG DRG12999
18:53:44 00:03:14 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green What a Waste
Gregg Edelman Wonderful Town -- 2008 Revival DRG DRG12999
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:12:18 Hector Berlioz Overture to "Les Francs Juges" Op 3
Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68790
19:16:00 00:38:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409
19:56:00 00:02:22 Domenico Cimarosa Il maestro di cappella: Overture
Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Mitsuko Uchida, conductor/pianist; recorded live in Severance Hall
20:04:00 00:32:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 9 in E flat major
20:40:00 00:23:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 11 for Winds in E flat
21:07:00 00:29:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major
21:46:00 00:13:31 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 43711
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The on-going, never die, Peanuts cartoons: “Plaything,” “Political Cartoons,” “The Kite,” “Little Know Facts,” from “You’re a Good Boy, Charlie Brown…” Some Gerard Hoffnung and Charles Richardson interviews: “Hobbies,” “Sports,” “The Moon…” From the Hoffnung Music Festival: “Chopin Mazurka on the Tuba…” Jan C. Snow warns us that “June is Accordian Awareness Month…” This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:06:06 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44
American String Project MSR 1386
23:08:00 00:10:52 Franz Schubert Andante in B minor
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75
23:21:00 00:14:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 45
Sir Charles Mackerras Orchestra of St Luke's Telarc 80156
23:37:00 00:06:36 Robert Schumann Andante from Piano Quartet Op 47
Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 22906
23:43:00 00:10:18 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3: Elegie Op 55
Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 61
23:56:00 00:02:46 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: Bruyères
Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477
23:56:00 00:03:00 Gabriel Fauré Tristesse Op 6
Mischa Maisky, cello; Daria Hovora, piano DeutGram 457657