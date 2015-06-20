© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 06-20-2015

Published June 20, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:15:51            Sir Edward Elgar           Cockaigne Overture Op 40        

            David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony Orchestra  Telarc   80192

01:03:00            00:17:36            Joseph Martin Kraus      Viola Concerto in C

            Tapiola Sinfonietta        David Aaron Carpenter  David Aaron Carpenter, viola     Ondine  1193

01:22:00            00:41:27            Manuel Rosenthal          Gaîté Parisienne           

            Manuel Rosenthal          Monte Carlo Philharmonic          EMI      63136

02:05:00            01:04:26            Nikolai Miaskovsky       Symphony No.  6 in E flat Op 23

            Gothenburg Symphony  Neeme Järvi      Gothenburg Symphony Chorus DeutGram  471655

03:11:00            00:41:25            Max Reger        Variations & Fugue on a Theme of Hiller Op 100

            Neeme Järvi      Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Chandos           8794

03:54:00            00:28:12            Maria Schneider            Winter Morning Walks

            Australian Chamber Orchestra                Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Frank Kimbrough, piano; Jay Anderson, double bass; Scott Robinson, clarinet; ArtistShar 121

04:24:00            00:36:34            Hans Gál           Symphony No. 4 Op 105          

            Kenneth Woods            Orchestra of the Swan   Avie      2231

05:02:00            00:46:45            George Frideric Handel  Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3

            Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         435390

05:51:00            00:42:20            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  6 in B minor  Op 74      

            Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra      CBS     37834

06:35:00            00:04:35            Percy Grainger  Scotch Strathspey & Reel         

            Marc-André Hamelin, piano        Hyperion           66884

06:50:00            00:08:45            Antonín Dvorák Carnival Overture Op 92

            Theodore Kuchar           Janácek Philharmonic    Brilliant 92297

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
 

07:00:50 Aaron Copland        El Salón Mexico

     Dallas Symphony Orchestra        Eduardo Mata           EMI Classics     31561           

 

07:12:20 Isaac Albéniz            Iberia, Book 3: El Albaicin, El Polo, Lavapiés  

     Vanessa Pérez, piano         Vai Audio    1243                                           

 

07:37:02 Nicanor Abelardo (arr. Ric Ickard)  Nasaan Ka Irog (Where Are You My Love?) 

        Ric Ickard, guitar       Naxos   8557759              

 

07:41:07 Francisco Buencamino (arr. Ric Ikar Hbik Ng Diwa (My Soul's Lament)  

         Ric Ickard, guitar       Naxos    8557759             

 

07:48:17 Reynaldo Hahn      To Chloris (Théophile de Vieau

        Aïnhoa Areta, soprano    Deutsche Grammophon  0602527598                       

 

07:51:49 Reynaldo Hahn                       L'Énamourée (Théodore Faullin de Banville) 

      Aïnhoa Areta, soprano      Deutsche Grammophon   0602527598                      

 

07:55:37 Reynaldo Hahn                       Si mes vers avaient des ailes (Victor Hugo) 

      Aïnhoa Areta, soprano         Deutsche Grammophon   0602527598                       

 

 08:00:50 Anonymous Late 14th Century         Libro rojo (Red Book) Selections: Los siete gozos (The Seven Joys)

   Sarband      Vladimir Ivanoff               Sono Luminus    93202                                           

 

 08:06:23 Anonymous Late 14th Century         Libro Rojo (Red Book) We Hurry Towards Death

    Sarband    Vladimir Ivanoff   Sono Luminus       93202                                           

 

 08:11:20 Alberto Ginastera       Tres Piezas, Op. 6   

    Mirian Conti, piano       Albany Records      837            

 

 08:26:45 Tomas Breton        Concerto in a for Violin & Orchestra

     Ara Malikian, violin; Orquesta Sinfónica de Castilla y León  Alejandro Posada        Tritó      0071      

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 10, 2015 - From the Top comes to you from the premier competition for teenage chamber music in the country this week—The Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. We hear all the adrenaline-filled performances and Christopher O’Riley interviews the young musicians who have made it to the finals as they compete for the gold medal at this amazing gathering.

Bronze Medal: The Alegrar Quartet from The Barratt Due Institute of Music in Oslo, Norway, performs Miniatures for String Quartet by Sulkhan Tsintsadze (1925–1991): 9. Shepherd’s Dance, 10. Source, 4. Sachidao & 13. Rustic Dance

            16-year-old violinist Inga Våga Gaustad from Nesoddtangen, Norway

            15-year-old violinist Oda Holt Günther from Kråkstad, Norway

            17-year-old violist Michael Andreas Grolid from Ås, Norway

            16-year-old cellist Brage Botn Seim from Oslo, Norway

Silver Medal: Trio Adonais from The New England Conservatory Preparatory School in Boston, Massachusetts, performs Soliloquy by Shulamit Ran (b. 1949)

            17-year-old violinist Sammy Andonian from Lincoln, Massachusetts

            16-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover, Massachusetts

            18-year-old pianist John Gibson from Florence, South Carolina (?)

Gold Medal: The Incendium Quartet from The Colburn School and The Pasadena Conservatory performs the first movement, Allegro non troppo, from String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 51, No. 2, by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897)

            16-year-old violinist Geneva Lewis from Irvine, California

            17-year-old violinist Mei Zhan from Los Angeles, California

            16-year-old violist Emma Wernig from Woodland Hills, California

            17-year-old cellist Atticus Mellor-Goldman from Los Angeles, California

The Incendium Quartet performs the first movement, Allegro sostenuto, from String Quartet No. 2 in F major, Op. 92, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953)

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Midsummer Madness

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise in A flat, Op 53, arranged for 8 pianos and conducted by Julius Rudel (IPL 5005/6 LP) 8:53

Dudley Moore: “So That’s the Way You Like It – variations on Colonel Bogey” - Dudley Moore, piano (EMI 54045 CD) 5:13

Isaac Albéniz: Sevilla – Vicente Escudero, dancer; Carmita Garcia,castanets; Pablo Miguel, piano  (Columbia 982 LP) 2:36

Henri Kling: Kitchen Symphony Op 445 – Raymond Lewenthal, piano & ensemble conductor (EMI 36080 LP) 5:52

Newman-Charles: “The Green Eyed Dragon” – John Charles Thomas, baritone, with orchestral accompaniment (RCA 515 LP) 2:52

Ludwig van Beethoven (arr. Copley/Ingram): The Nine Symphonies – The Cambridge Buskers (Michael Copley, flute; Dag Ingram, accordion (DG 423400 CD) 3:13

Ambroise Thomas: Raymond Overture – Guckenheimer Sour Kraut Band/Dr. Fritz Guckenheimer (RCA 1721 LP) 4:11

Joseph Horowitz-Alistair Sampson: Metamorphosis on a Bed-time Theme – April Cantelo, soprano; Ian Wallace, bass-baritone; Lionel Salter, harpsichord; Hoffnung Symphony Orchestra/Joseph Horowitz (EMI 63302 CD) 10:13

 

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with Mel Blanc

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Alfred Newman

  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

 

Overture and Merrie Melodies Title Music from Merrie Melodies, 1939  Warner Bros 9 26494-2  Charles Tobias/Murray Mencher

  The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.

 

Music from Porky in Wackyland, 1939 and Dough for the Do Do, 1949  Warner Bros 9 26027-2  Carl Stalling

  original soundtrack/Carl Stalling, cond.

 

This is a Life? from This is a Life?, 1955  Warner Bros 9 26494-2  Milton J. Franklyn

 The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.

 

What's Up, Doc? from What's Up, Doc?, 1949  Warner Bros 9 26494-2  Carl Stalling

  The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.

 

High Note from High Note, 1960  Warner Bros 9 26494-2  Milton J. Franklyn

  The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.

 

Baton Bunny from Baton Bunny, 1959  Warner Bros 9 26494-2  Milton J. Franklyn

 The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.

 

The Rabbit of Seville from The Rabbit of Seville, 1950  Warner Bros 9 26494-2  Carl Stalling

 The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.

 

Powerhouse and Other Cuts from the Early 50s from various cartoons, including Corn Plastered, 1951 and A Hound for Trouble, 1951  Warner Bros 9 26027-2  Carl Stalling

  original soundtrack/Carl Stalling, cond.

 

Early WB Scores: The Depression Era, 1936-1941  Warner Bros 9 26027-2  Carl Stalling

 original soundtrack/Carl Stalling, cond.

 

A Corny Concerto from A Corny Concerto, 1943  Warner Bros 9 26494-2  Carl Stalling

  The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.

 

Long-Haired Hare from Long-Haired Hare, 1949  Warner Bros 9 26494-2  Carl Stalling

  The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.

 

What's Opera, Doc? from What's Opera, Doc?, 1957  Warner Bros 9 26494-2  Milton J. Franklyn

 The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.

 

Jumpin' Jupiter from Jumpin' Jupiter, 1955  Warner Bros 9 26494-2  Carl Stalling

 The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.

 

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams

  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Anderson and Golijov for the Record; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Franz Liszt and Romani, or Gypsy Music

12:08:00            00:03:04            Franz Joseph Haydn      Gypsy Rondo from Piano Trio No. 39

            Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Dorian  90164

12:13:00            00:08:41            Jacques Offenbach       Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture

            Marc Minkowski            Musicians of the Louvre Archiv   4776403

12:20:00            00:40:46            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphony No.  3 in A minor  Op 44      

            Mikhail Pletnev  Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         457598

12:25:00            00:19:56            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 88 in G

            George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    768779

12:47:00            00:10:50            Jacques Offenbach       Voyage dans la lune: Ballet of the Snowflakes

            Marc Minkowski            Musicians of the Louvre Archiv   4776403

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00            01:05:25            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  9 in D minor  Op 125

            Cleveland Orchestra      Franz Welser-Möst         Measha Brueggergosman, soprano; Kelley O'Connor, mezzo-soprano; Frank Lopardo, tenor; René Pape, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus DeutGram  9661

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:09:00            00:08:56            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Finale from String Quartet No. 17

            Jerusalem Quartet         Harm Mundi      902076

14:21:00            00:15:02            Joseph Martin Kraus      Symphony in E minor

            Petter Sundkvist            Swedish Chamber Orchestra      Naxos   554777

14:40:00            00:10:31            Maurice Ravel   Introduction & Allegro

            Cleveland Orchestra      Louis Lane        Alice Chalifoux, harp; Maurice Sharp, flute; Robert Marcellus, clarinet Sony 63056

14:53:00            00:02:52            Giacomo Puccini           Turandot: Signore, ascolta!

            London Philharmonic     Sir Charles Mackerras    Renée Fleming, soprano Decca 467049

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Anderson and Golijov for the Record

15:03:00            00:03:37            Leroy Anderson Fiddle-Faddle

            Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra  Naxos   559313

15:06:00            00:02:43            Leroy Anderson Clarinet Candy

            Cleveland Pops Orchestra         Carl Topilow      Carl Topilow, clarinet; Louis Gangale, clarinet Azica  72216

15:09:00            00:02:18            Leroy Anderson March of the Two Left Feet       

            Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra  Naxos   559356

15:14:00            00:20:40            Franz Liszt        Piano Concerto No.  2 in A major

            Dallas Symphony Orchestra       Andrew Litton    André Watts, piano Telarc 80429

15:37:00            00:22:09            Leonard Bernstein         Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story'

                        Keith Lockhart   Utah Symphony            Reference         105

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:17:09            Benjamin Britten            The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34

            Paavo Järvi       Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80660

16:22:00            00:13:48            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Sonata No. 14 in C sharp minor  Op 27

            HJ Lim, piano    EMI      64952

16:39:00            00:07:47            Jean Sibelius    Finlandia Op 26

            Yoel Levi          Cleveland Orchestra      Telarc   80095

16:51:00            00:06:13            Léo Delibes      Lakmé: Flower Duet

            SWR Symphony Orch    Marco Armiliato Anna Netrebko, soprano; Elina Garanca, mezzo  DeutGram  4777177

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:01:00            00:19:11            Samuel Barber  Souvenirs Suite Op 28

            Yoel Levi          Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Telarc   80441

17:24:00            00:04:57            John Williams    Empire of the Sun: Cadillac of the Skies

            Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams    American Boychoir; Tanglewood Festival Chorus            Sony  51333

17:28:00            00:04:43            John Williams    Schindler's List: Remembrances

            Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano   Canary  10

17:37:00            00:11:04            Louis Moreau Gottschalk           Méhul's Overture to "Young Henry's Hunt"

            Hot Springs Festival Orchestra   Richard Rosenberg        Richard & John Contiguglia; Angela Draghicescu, piano; Chin-Ming Lin, piano; Joshua Pepper, piano Naxos  559320

17:50:00            00:08:35            Alan Hovhaness            Alleluia & Fugue for String Orchestra Op 40       

            Rudolf Werthen I Fiamminghi     Telarc   80392

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: We’ll Have Manhattan- We’ll also have the other boroughs! New York is the star of the hour, and here to sing the city’s praises are Shirley MacLaine, Fred Astaire, Nora Bayes, Bobby Short and of course George M. Cohan

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin            Fascinating Rhythm

            Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin       Nonesuch                    979151-2

 

18:00:57            00:03:21            L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green  New York, New York

            John Reardon, Adolph Green     On the Town -- 1960 Studio Cast            Sony    SK60538

 

18:04:35            00:00:53            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     Manhattan

            Inez Courtney, Lawrence Gray    Rodgers and Hart in Hollywood, 1929-35            JJA      19766B

 

18:05:28            00:00:58            Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn            The Brooklyn Bridge

            Frank Sinatra     Frank Sinatra in Hollywood        Rhino    R278285

 

18:06:26            00:01:37            Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields       My Personal Property

            Shirley MacLaine           Sweet Charity -- Film Soundtrack            Decca B'way     B0000864-02

 

18:08:03            00:01:53            Frank Loesser   My Time of Day           

                Robert Alda  Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast    Decca B'way     012-159-112

 

18:09:56            00:01:50            Cole Porter       I Happen to Like New York

            Harold Lang      The Decline and Fall of the Entire World… -- Original Cast           Painted Smiles  PSCD-124

 

18:12:49            00:01:58            Vernon Duke     Autumn in New York

            Dawn Upshaw   Dawn Upshaw Sings Vernon Duke         Nonesuch         7559-79531

 

18:15:13            00:00:40            Charles Lawlor-James Blake       The Sidewalks of New York

            Meg Bussert     Songs of New York       Book of the Month        41-7005

 

188:16:14          00:00:25            George M. Cohan          Give My Regards to Broadway

            George M. Cohan          Composers Do Their Own Thing Pelican LP120

 

18:16:39            00:00:46            Percy Gaunt-Charles Hoyt          The Bowery

            Joel Imbody      Songs of New York       Book of the Month        41-7005

 

18:17:58            00:01:09            C.W. Murphy-William McKenna   Has Anybody Here Seen Kelly?

            Nora Bayes       Star Spangled Rhythm   Smithsonian      RD111

 

18:19:26            00:02:06            Eubie Blake-Noble Sissle           Tan Manhattan

            Bobby Short     Guess Who's in Town    Atlantic 7-81776

 

18:21:53            00:01:30            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     Where the Hudson River Flows

            Nancy Andrews Rodgers and Hart Revisited, Volume 3   Painted Smiles  PS1343

 

18:23:23            00:02:27            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     At the Roxy Music Hall

            Dorothy Loudon            Rodgers and Hart Revisited       Spruce  S101

 

18:26:46            00:01:34            Cole Porter       Don't Monkey With Broadway

            Fred Astaire, George Murphy     Fred Astaire at MGM     Rhino    R272828

 

18:28:20            00:02:22            Harry Warren-Al Dubin   Lullaby of Broadway

            Wini Shaw         Harry Warren-American Songbook Series           Rhino    RD048-14

 

18:30:42            00:01:53            Irving Berlin       Manhattan Madness

            Anne Tofflemire Anne Tofflemire Sings Irving Berlin         Harbinger          HCD1708

 

18:32:35            00:02:51            Stephen Sondheim        What More Do I Need?

            Liz Callaway      A Stephen Sondheim Evening    RCA     CBL2-4745

 

18:35:53            00:02:39            Stephen Sondheim        Another Hundred People

            Pamela Myers   Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony    SK65283

 

18:38:36            00:02:14            Harold Rome     Sunday in the Park       

                Jack Carroll   Pins and Needles -- 1962 Studio Cast     Columbia          CK57380

 

18:40:59            00:01:35            Jerome Kern-James O'Dea        Subway Express

            Kim Criswell, Cris Groenendahl   Songs of New York       Book-of-the-Month        41-7005

 

18:26:26            00:00:00            J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green       Subway Directions

            Sidney Chaplin  Subways Are for Sleeping         Fynsworth Alley FA001-LE

 

18:45:12            00:03:13            L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green  Lonely Town

            John Reardon   On the Town -- 1960 Studio Cast            Sony    SK60538

 

18:48:44            00:02:54            John Kander-Fred Ebb  New York, New York

            John Kander, Fred Ebb An Evening With Kander and Ebb          Laureate            LL-604

 

18:51:58            00:01:02            George and Ira Gershwin            Sweet and Low Down

            Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy          Sony    SK60659

 

18:53:12            00:00:35            L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green  Filler: Overture from "Wonderful Town"

            Orchestra          Wonderful Town -- 2008 Revival DRG     DRG12999

 

18:53:44            00:03:14            L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green  What a Waste   

Gregg Edelman Wonderful Town -- 2008 Revival DRG     DRG12999
 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:12:18            Hector Berlioz   Overture to "Les Francs Juges" Op 3     

            Sir Colin Davis  Dresden State Orchestra            RCA     68790

19:16:00            00:38:51            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  7 in A Op 92    

            Mikhail Pletnev  Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram  4776409

19:56:00            00:02:22            Domenico Cimarosa      Il maestro di cappella: Overture

            Myung-Whun Chung      St Cecilia Academy Orchestra    DeutGram  471566

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Mitsuko Uchida, conductor/pianist; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00            00:32:59            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No.  9 in E flat major    

20:40:00            00:23:20            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No. 11 for Winds in E flat      

21:07:00            00:29:06            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major         

21:46:00            00:13:31            Johannes Brahms          Tragic Overture Op 81   

            Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Teldec  43711

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The on-going, never die, Peanuts cartoons: Plaything,” “Political Cartoons,” “The Kite,” “Little Know Facts,” from “You’re a Good Boy, Charlie Brown…” Some Gerard Hoffnung and Charles Richardson interviews: “Hobbies,” “Sports,” “The Moon…” From the Hoffnung Music Festival: “Chopin Mazurka on the Tuba…” Jan C. Snow warns us that “June is Accordian Awareness Month…” This Week in the Media

 

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00            00:06:06            Felix Mendelssohn        Andante from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44

            American String Project MSR     1386

23:08:00            00:10:52            Franz Schubert  Andante in B minor

            Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     75

23:21:00            00:14:25            Franz Joseph Haydn      Adagio from Symphony No. 45 

            Sir Charles Mackerras    Orchestra of St Luke's   Telarc   80156

23:37:00            00:06:36            Robert Schumann          Andante from Piano Quartet Op 47        

            Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello     DeutGram  22906

23:43:00            00:10:18            Peter Tchaikovsky         Suite No. 3: Elegie Op 55         

            Vladimir Jurowski          Russian National Orchestra        PentaTone  61

23:56:00            00:02:46            Claude Debussy            Preludes Book 2: Bruyères       

            Spencer Myer, piano     Harm Mundi      907477

23:56:00            00:03:00            Gabriel Fauré    Tristesse Op 6  

            Mischa Maisky, cello; Daria Hovora, piano         DeutGram  457657

 

 

 