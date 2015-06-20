Program Guide 06-20-2015

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:15:51 Sir Edward Elgar Cockaigne Overture Op 40

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80192

01:03:00 00:17:36 Joseph Martin Kraus Viola Concerto in C

Tapiola Sinfonietta David Aaron Carpenter David Aaron Carpenter, viola Ondine 1193

01:22:00 00:41:27 Manuel Rosenthal Gaîté Parisienne

Manuel Rosenthal Monte Carlo Philharmonic EMI 63136

02:05:00 01:04:26 Nikolai Miaskovsky Symphony No. 6 in E flat Op 23

Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony Chorus DeutGram 471655

03:11:00 00:41:25 Max Reger Variations & Fugue on a Theme of Hiller Op 100

Neeme Järvi Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Chandos 8794

03:54:00 00:28:12 Maria Schneider Winter Morning Walks

Australian Chamber Orchestra Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Frank Kimbrough, piano; Jay Anderson, double bass; Scott Robinson, clarinet; ArtistShar 121

04:24:00 00:36:34 Hans Gál Symphony No. 4 Op 105

Kenneth Woods Orchestra of the Swan Avie 2231

05:02:00 00:46:45 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 435390

05:51:00 00:42:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra CBS 37834

06:35:00 00:04:35 Percy Grainger Scotch Strathspey & Reel

Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

06:50:00 00:08:45 Antonín Dvorák Carnival Overture Op 92

Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant 92297

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music



07:00:50 Aaron Copland El Salón Mexico

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata EMI Classics 31561

07:12:20 Isaac Albéniz Iberia, Book 3: El Albaicin, El Polo, Lavapiés

Vanessa Pérez, piano Vai Audio 1243

07:37:02 Nicanor Abelardo (arr. Ric Ickard) Nasaan Ka Irog (Where Are You My Love?)

Ric Ickard, guitar Naxos 8557759

07:41:07 Francisco Buencamino (arr. Ric Ikar Hbik Ng Diwa (My Soul's Lament)

Ric Ickard, guitar Naxos 8557759

07:48:17 Reynaldo Hahn To Chloris (Théophile de Vieau

Aïnhoa Areta, soprano Deutsche Grammophon 0602527598

07:51:49 Reynaldo Hahn L'Énamourée (Théodore Faullin de Banville)

Aïnhoa Areta, soprano Deutsche Grammophon 0602527598

07:55:37 Reynaldo Hahn Si mes vers avaient des ailes (Victor Hugo)

Aïnhoa Areta, soprano Deutsche Grammophon 0602527598

08:00:50 Anonymous Late 14th Century Libro rojo (Red Book) Selections: Los siete gozos (The Seven Joys)

Sarband Vladimir Ivanoff Sono Luminus 93202

08:06:23 Anonymous Late 14th Century Libro Rojo (Red Book) We Hurry Towards Death

Sarband Vladimir Ivanoff Sono Luminus 93202

08:11:20 Alberto Ginastera Tres Piezas, Op. 6

Mirian Conti, piano Albany Records 837

08:26:45 Tomas Breton Concerto in a for Violin & Orchestra

Ara Malikian, violin; Orquesta Sinfónica de Castilla y León Alejandro Posada Tritó 0071

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 10, 2015 - From the Top comes to you from the premier competition for teenage chamber music in the country this week—The Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. We hear all the adrenaline-filled performances and Christopher O’Riley interviews the young musicians who have made it to the finals as they compete for the gold medal at this amazing gathering.

Bronze Medal: The Alegrar Quartet from The Barratt Due Institute of Music in Oslo, Norway, performs Miniatures for String Quartet by Sulkhan Tsintsadze (1925–1991): 9. Shepherd’s Dance, 10. Source, 4. Sachidao & 13. Rustic Dance

16-year-old violinist Inga Våga Gaustad from Nesoddtangen, Norway

15-year-old violinist Oda Holt Günther from Kråkstad, Norway

17-year-old violist Michael Andreas Grolid from Ås, Norway

16-year-old cellist Brage Botn Seim from Oslo, Norway

Silver Medal: Trio Adonais from The New England Conservatory Preparatory School in Boston, Massachusetts, performs Soliloquy by Shulamit Ran (b. 1949)

17-year-old violinist Sammy Andonian from Lincoln, Massachusetts

16-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover, Massachusetts

18-year-old pianist John Gibson from Florence, South Carolina (?)

Gold Medal: The Incendium Quartet from The Colburn School and The Pasadena Conservatory performs the first movement, Allegro non troppo, from String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 51, No. 2, by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897)

16-year-old violinist Geneva Lewis from Irvine, California

17-year-old violinist Mei Zhan from Los Angeles, California

16-year-old violist Emma Wernig from Woodland Hills, California

17-year-old cellist Atticus Mellor-Goldman from Los Angeles, California

The Incendium Quartet performs the first movement, Allegro sostenuto, from String Quartet No. 2 in F major, Op. 92, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953)

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Midsummer Madness

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise in A flat, Op 53, arranged for 8 pianos and conducted by Julius Rudel (IPL 5005/6 LP) 8:53

Dudley Moore: “So That’s the Way You Like It – variations on Colonel Bogey” - Dudley Moore, piano (EMI 54045 CD) 5:13

Isaac Albéniz: Sevilla – Vicente Escudero, dancer; Carmita Garcia,castanets; Pablo Miguel, piano (Columbia 982 LP) 2:36

Henri Kling: Kitchen Symphony Op 445 – Raymond Lewenthal, piano & ensemble conductor (EMI 36080 LP) 5:52

Newman-Charles: “The Green Eyed Dragon” – John Charles Thomas, baritone, with orchestral accompaniment (RCA 515 LP) 2:52

Ludwig van Beethoven (arr. Copley/Ingram): The Nine Symphonies – The Cambridge Buskers (Michael Copley, flute; Dag Ingram, accordion (DG 423400 CD) 3:13

Ambroise Thomas: Raymond Overture – Guckenheimer Sour Kraut Band/Dr. Fritz Guckenheimer (RCA 1721 LP) 4:11

Joseph Horowitz-Alistair Sampson: Metamorphosis on a Bed-time Theme – April Cantelo, soprano; Ian Wallace, bass-baritone; Lionel Salter, harpsichord; Hoffnung Symphony Orchestra/Joseph Horowitz (EMI 63302 CD) 10:13

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with Mel Blanc

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Overture and Merrie Melodies Title Music from Merrie Melodies, 1939 Warner Bros 9 26494-2 Charles Tobias/Murray Mencher

The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.

Music from Porky in Wackyland, 1939 and Dough for the Do Do, 1949 Warner Bros 9 26027-2 Carl Stalling

original soundtrack/Carl Stalling, cond.

This is a Life? from This is a Life?, 1955 Warner Bros 9 26494-2 Milton J. Franklyn

The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.

What's Up, Doc? from What's Up, Doc?, 1949 Warner Bros 9 26494-2 Carl Stalling

The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.

High Note from High Note, 1960 Warner Bros 9 26494-2 Milton J. Franklyn

The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.

Baton Bunny from Baton Bunny, 1959 Warner Bros 9 26494-2 Milton J. Franklyn

The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.

The Rabbit of Seville from The Rabbit of Seville, 1950 Warner Bros 9 26494-2 Carl Stalling

The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.

Powerhouse and Other Cuts from the Early 50s from various cartoons, including Corn Plastered, 1951 and A Hound for Trouble, 1951 Warner Bros 9 26027-2 Carl Stalling

original soundtrack/Carl Stalling, cond.

Early WB Scores: The Depression Era, 1936-1941 Warner Bros 9 26027-2 Carl Stalling

original soundtrack/Carl Stalling, cond.

A Corny Concerto from A Corny Concerto, 1943 Warner Bros 9 26494-2 Carl Stalling

The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.

Long-Haired Hare from Long-Haired Hare, 1949 Warner Bros 9 26494-2 Carl Stalling

The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.

What's Opera, Doc? from What's Opera, Doc?, 1957 Warner Bros 9 26494-2 Milton J. Franklyn

The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.

Jumpin' Jupiter from Jumpin' Jupiter, 1955 Warner Bros 9 26494-2 Carl Stalling

The Warner Bros Symphony Orchestra/George Daugherty, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Anderson and Golijov for the Record; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Franz Liszt and Romani, or Gypsy Music

12:08:00 00:03:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Gypsy Rondo from Piano Trio No. 39

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Dorian 90164

12:13:00 00:08:41 Jacques Offenbach Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4776403

12:20:00 00:40:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 44

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598

12:25:00 00:19:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 88 in G

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

12:47:00 00:10:50 Jacques Offenbach Voyage dans la lune: Ballet of the Snowflakes

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4776403

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 01:05:25 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D minor Op 125

Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Measha Brueggergosman, soprano; Kelley O'Connor, mezzo-soprano; Frank Lopardo, tenor; René Pape, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus DeutGram 9661

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:09:00 00:08:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from String Quartet No. 17

Jerusalem Quartet Harm Mundi 902076

14:21:00 00:15:02 Joseph Martin Kraus Symphony in E minor

Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 554777

14:40:00 00:10:31 Maurice Ravel Introduction & Allegro

Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Alice Chalifoux, harp; Maurice Sharp, flute; Robert Marcellus, clarinet Sony 63056

14:53:00 00:02:52 Giacomo Puccini Turandot: Signore, ascolta!

London Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Renée Fleming, soprano Decca 467049

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Anderson and Golijov for the Record

15:03:00 00:03:37 Leroy Anderson Fiddle-Faddle

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313

15:06:00 00:02:43 Leroy Anderson Clarinet Candy

Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Carl Topilow, clarinet; Louis Gangale, clarinet Azica 72216

15:09:00 00:02:18 Leroy Anderson March of the Two Left Feet

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356

15:14:00 00:20:40 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 2 in A major

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Andrew Litton André Watts, piano Telarc 80429

15:37:00 00:22:09 Leonard Bernstein Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story'

Keith Lockhart Utah Symphony Reference 105

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:17:09 Benjamin Britten The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

16:22:00 00:13:48 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 14 in C sharp minor Op 27

HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

16:39:00 00:07:47 Jean Sibelius Finlandia Op 26

Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80095

16:51:00 00:06:13 Léo Delibes Lakmé: Flower Duet

SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato Anna Netrebko, soprano; Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 4777177

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:01:00 00:19:11 Samuel Barber Souvenirs Suite Op 28

Yoel Levi Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80441

17:24:00 00:04:57 John Williams Empire of the Sun: Cadillac of the Skies

Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams American Boychoir; Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 51333

17:28:00 00:04:43 John Williams Schindler's List: Remembrances

Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Canary 10

17:37:00 00:11:04 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Méhul's Overture to "Young Henry's Hunt"

Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Richard Rosenberg Richard & John Contiguglia; Angela Draghicescu, piano; Chin-Ming Lin, piano; Joshua Pepper, piano Naxos 559320

17:50:00 00:08:35 Alan Hovhaness Alleluia & Fugue for String Orchestra Op 40

Rudolf Werthen I Fiamminghi Telarc 80392

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: We’ll Have Manhattan- We’ll also have the other boroughs! New York is the star of the hour, and here to sing the city’s praises are Shirley MacLaine, Fred Astaire, Nora Bayes, Bobby Short and of course George M. Cohan

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:57 00:03:21 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green New York, New York

John Reardon, Adolph Green On the Town -- 1960 Studio Cast Sony SK60538

18:04:35 00:00:53 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Manhattan

Inez Courtney, Lawrence Gray Rodgers and Hart in Hollywood, 1929-35 JJA 19766B

18:05:28 00:00:58 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn The Brooklyn Bridge

Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra in Hollywood Rhino R278285

18:06:26 00:01:37 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields My Personal Property

Shirley MacLaine Sweet Charity -- Film Soundtrack Decca B'way B0000864-02

18:08:03 00:01:53 Frank Loesser My Time of Day

Robert Alda Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-112

18:09:56 00:01:50 Cole Porter I Happen to Like New York

Harold Lang The Decline and Fall of the Entire World… -- Original Cast Painted Smiles PSCD-124

18:12:49 00:01:58 Vernon Duke Autumn in New York

Dawn Upshaw Dawn Upshaw Sings Vernon Duke Nonesuch 7559-79531

18:15:13 00:00:40 Charles Lawlor-James Blake The Sidewalks of New York

Meg Bussert Songs of New York Book of the Month 41-7005

188:16:14 00:00:25 George M. Cohan Give My Regards to Broadway

George M. Cohan Composers Do Their Own Thing Pelican LP120

18:16:39 00:00:46 Percy Gaunt-Charles Hoyt The Bowery

Joel Imbody Songs of New York Book of the Month 41-7005

18:17:58 00:01:09 C.W. Murphy-William McKenna Has Anybody Here Seen Kelly?

Nora Bayes Star Spangled Rhythm Smithsonian RD111

18:19:26 00:02:06 Eubie Blake-Noble Sissle Tan Manhattan

Bobby Short Guess Who's in Town Atlantic 7-81776

18:21:53 00:01:30 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Where the Hudson River Flows

Nancy Andrews Rodgers and Hart Revisited, Volume 3 Painted Smiles PS1343

18:23:23 00:02:27 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart At the Roxy Music Hall

Dorothy Loudon Rodgers and Hart Revisited Spruce S101

18:26:46 00:01:34 Cole Porter Don't Monkey With Broadway

Fred Astaire, George Murphy Fred Astaire at MGM Rhino R272828

18:28:20 00:02:22 Harry Warren-Al Dubin Lullaby of Broadway

Wini Shaw Harry Warren-American Songbook Series Rhino RD048-14

18:30:42 00:01:53 Irving Berlin Manhattan Madness

Anne Tofflemire Anne Tofflemire Sings Irving Berlin Harbinger HCD1708

18:32:35 00:02:51 Stephen Sondheim What More Do I Need?

Liz Callaway A Stephen Sondheim Evening RCA CBL2-4745

18:35:53 00:02:39 Stephen Sondheim Another Hundred People

Pamela Myers Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283

18:38:36 00:02:14 Harold Rome Sunday in the Park

Jack Carroll Pins and Needles -- 1962 Studio Cast Columbia CK57380

18:40:59 00:01:35 Jerome Kern-James O'Dea Subway Express

Kim Criswell, Cris Groenendahl Songs of New York Book-of-the-Month 41-7005

18:26:26 00:00:00 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Subway Directions

Sidney Chaplin Subways Are for Sleeping Fynsworth Alley FA001-LE

18:45:12 00:03:13 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green Lonely Town

John Reardon On the Town -- 1960 Studio Cast Sony SK60538

18:48:44 00:02:54 John Kander-Fred Ebb New York, New York

John Kander, Fred Ebb An Evening With Kander and Ebb Laureate LL-604

18:51:58 00:01:02 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:12 00:00:35 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green Filler: Overture from "Wonderful Town"

Orchestra Wonderful Town -- 2008 Revival DRG DRG12999

18:53:44 00:03:14 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green What a Waste

Gregg Edelman Wonderful Town -- 2008 Revival DRG DRG12999



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:12:18 Hector Berlioz Overture to "Les Francs Juges" Op 3

Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68790

19:16:00 00:38:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409

19:56:00 00:02:22 Domenico Cimarosa Il maestro di cappella: Overture

Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Mitsuko Uchida, conductor/pianist; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:32:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 9 in E flat major

20:40:00 00:23:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 11 for Winds in E flat

21:07:00 00:29:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major

21:46:00 00:13:31 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 43711

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The on-going, never die, Peanuts cartoons: “Plaything,” “Political Cartoons,” “The Kite,” “Little Know Facts,” from “You’re a Good Boy, Charlie Brown…” Some Gerard Hoffnung and Charles Richardson interviews: “Hobbies,” “Sports,” “The Moon…” From the Hoffnung Music Festival: “Chopin Mazurka on the Tuba…” Jan C. Snow warns us that “June is Accordian Awareness Month…” This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:06 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44

American String Project MSR 1386

23:08:00 00:10:52 Franz Schubert Andante in B minor

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

23:21:00 00:14:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 45

Sir Charles Mackerras Orchestra of St Luke's Telarc 80156

23:37:00 00:06:36 Robert Schumann Andante from Piano Quartet Op 47

Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 22906

23:43:00 00:10:18 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3: Elegie Op 55

Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 61

23:56:00 00:02:46 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: Bruyères

Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477

23:56:00 00:03:00 Gabriel Fauré Tristesse Op 6

Mischa Maisky, cello; Daria Hovora, piano DeutGram 457657