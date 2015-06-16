ChamberFest 2015 on the air over WCLV

CROSSING BORDERS and the CLV Broadcasts

“Crossing Borders,” ChamberFest Cleveland’s season four, explores the important geographic, cultural, stylistic and spiritual crossings made by great composers, and how these influences and experiences inspired and shaped their music. As part of this year’s festival offerings, ChamberFest celebrates the 39-year career of Franklin Cohen, legendary principal clarinet of The Cleveland Orchestra and co-artistic director of ChamberFest Cleveland. A special concert, “FRANK!” will take place at CIM’s Kulas Hall on Friday, June 19, during which Cohen will delight the audience with his remarkable talent as a world-renowned clarinetist…not to be missed! That concert will be broadcast live by WCLV at 8:00 PM.

2015 artists include Julie Albers, Yehonatan Berick, David Bowlin, Bill Caballero, Jinjoo Cho, Scott Christian, Diana Cohen, Franklin Cohen, Alexander Cohen, Marc Damoulakis, Nathan Farrington, Clive Greensmith, Hsin-Yun Huang, Nathan Hughes, Alexi Kenney, Yura Lee, Dimitri Murrath, Anna Polonsky, Peter Wiley, Roman Rabinovich, Mari Sato, Amy Schwartz Moretti, Fernando Traba, Orion Weiss and an all-star orchestra accompanying “FRANK!”…!

2015 Festival Events



And here is what WCLV will be broadcasting:

Schedule of ChamberFest 2015 broadcasts on WCLV

Thursday, 06/18/15 8:00 PM – Live from Mixon Hall

Ades: Darkness Visible for Solo Piano

Shostakovich: Piano Quintet, Op. 57

Beethoven: Septet in Eb, Op. 20



Friday. 06/19/15 8:00 PM – Live from Kulas Hall

Reich: New York Counterpoint

Brahms: Clarinet Quintet in b, Op. 115

Mozart: Clarinet Concerto in A, K. 622



Monday, 06/22/15 12:10 PM

Selected works from the Wednesday, 06/17/15

concert at Spaces. A preview of the entire

program to be broadcast on Friday, 06/26/15

at 8:00 PM

Wednesday, 06/24/15 8:00 PM

Delayed from Harkness Chapel,

Sunday, 06/21/15

Mozart: Piano Quartet in Eb, K. 493

Schubert: String Quintet in C, D. 956

Thursday, 06/25/15 8:00 PM Live from

Mixon Hall

Haydn: String Quartet in Bb, Op. 76 “Sunrise”

Britten: Phantasy Quartet for Oboe and

String Quartet, Op. 2

Strauss, J. Jr. (arr BERG for Piano Strings & Harmonium):

Wine, Women and Song Op. 333

Friday, 06/26/15 8:00 PM

Delayed from Spaces, Wednesday

06/17/15

Mozart: Quintet in Eb for Horn and Strings

Ligeti: Ballad and Dance for 2 Violins

Bartok: Bagatelles for 2 Violins and Cello

Enescu: Octet in C for Strings

Monday, 06/29 8:00 PM

Delayed from Mixon Hall,

Saturday, 06/27/15

Ravel: Violin Sonata

Meyer: Amalgamations for Solo Bass

Bartok: Mikrokosmos No. 151; Contrasts for Violin. Clarinet & Piano

Monk: Round Midnight

Gershwin: An American in Paris for two pianos

Wilson: A Thousand Whirling Dreams for Clarinet,

Violin, Piano and Percussion

Tuesday, 06/30/15 8:00 PM

Delayed from Harkness Chapel,

Friday, 06/28/15

Rachmaninoff: Trio Elegiac No. 1 for Piano Trio

Schnittke: Prelude in Memoriam Dmitri Shostakovich for

Two Violins; Musica Nostalgica for Cello and Piano

Prokofiev: Quintet for Oboe, Clarinet, Violin, Viola and Double

Bass

Beethoven: String Quintet in F, Op. 50, No. 1 “Razumovsky”

Thursday, 07/02/15 8:00 PM

Delayed from Dunham Tavern

Sunday, 06/28/15

Debussy: March ecoaisse

Schumann: Bilder aus Ostan

Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole

Dvorak; Slavonic Dances (selections)

Friday, 07/03/15 8:00 PM

Delayed from the Blackstone Residence

in Bratenahl, Wednesday, 07/01/15

Riley: Tread on the Trail

Rorem: Winter Pages for Clarinet, Bassoon, Violin, Cello & Piano

Dvorak: String Quintet, Op. 57

