ChamberFest 2015 on the air over WCLV
CROSSING BORDERS and the CLV Broadcasts
“Crossing Borders,” ChamberFest Cleveland’s season four, explores the important geographic, cultural, stylistic and spiritual crossings made by great composers, and how these influences and experiences inspired and shaped their music. As part of this year’s festival offerings, ChamberFest celebrates the 39-year career of Franklin Cohen, legendary principal clarinet of The Cleveland Orchestra and co-artistic director of ChamberFest Cleveland. A special concert, “FRANK!” will take place at CIM’s Kulas Hall on Friday, June 19, during which Cohen will delight the audience with his remarkable talent as a world-renowned clarinetist…not to be missed! That concert will be broadcast live by WCLV at 8:00 PM.
2015 artists include Julie Albers, Yehonatan Berick, David Bowlin, Bill Caballero, Jinjoo Cho, Scott Christian, Diana Cohen, Franklin Cohen, Alexander Cohen, Marc Damoulakis, Nathan Farrington, Clive Greensmith, Hsin-Yun Huang, Nathan Hughes, Alexi Kenney, Yura Lee, Dimitri Murrath, Anna Polonsky, Peter Wiley, Roman Rabinovich, Mari Sato, Amy Schwartz Moretti, Fernando Traba, Orion Weiss and an all-star orchestra accompanying “FRANK!”…!
2015 Festival Events
And here is what WCLV will be broadcasting:
Schedule of ChamberFest 2015 broadcasts on WCLV
Thursday, 06/18/15 8:00 PM – Live from Mixon Hall
Ades: Darkness Visible for Solo Piano
Shostakovich: Piano Quintet, Op. 57
Beethoven: Septet in Eb, Op. 20
Friday. 06/19/15 8:00 PM – Live from Kulas Hall
Reich: New York Counterpoint
Brahms: Clarinet Quintet in b, Op. 115
Mozart: Clarinet Concerto in A, K. 622
Monday, 06/22/15 12:10 PM
Selected works from the Wednesday, 06/17/15
concert at Spaces. A preview of the entire
program to be broadcast on Friday, 06/26/15
at 8:00 PM
Wednesday, 06/24/15 8:00 PM
Delayed from Harkness Chapel,
Sunday, 06/21/15
Mozart: Piano Quartet in Eb, K. 493
Schubert: String Quintet in C, D. 956
Thursday, 06/25/15 8:00 PM Live from
Mixon Hall
Haydn: String Quartet in Bb, Op. 76 “Sunrise”
Britten: Phantasy Quartet for Oboe and
String Quartet, Op. 2
Strauss, J. Jr. (arr BERG for Piano Strings & Harmonium):
Wine, Women and Song Op. 333
Friday, 06/26/15 8:00 PM
Delayed from Spaces, Wednesday
06/17/15
Mozart: Quintet in Eb for Horn and Strings
Ligeti: Ballad and Dance for 2 Violins
Bartok: Bagatelles for 2 Violins and Cello
Enescu: Octet in C for Strings
Monday, 06/29 8:00 PM
Delayed from Mixon Hall,
Saturday, 06/27/15
Ravel: Violin Sonata
Meyer: Amalgamations for Solo Bass
Bartok: Mikrokosmos No. 151; Contrasts for Violin. Clarinet & Piano
Monk: Round Midnight
Gershwin: An American in Paris for two pianos
Wilson: A Thousand Whirling Dreams for Clarinet,
Violin, Piano and Percussion
Tuesday, 06/30/15 8:00 PM
Delayed from Harkness Chapel,
Friday, 06/28/15
Rachmaninoff: Trio Elegiac No. 1 for Piano Trio
Schnittke: Prelude in Memoriam Dmitri Shostakovich for
Two Violins; Musica Nostalgica for Cello and Piano
Prokofiev: Quintet for Oboe, Clarinet, Violin, Viola and Double
Bass
Beethoven: String Quintet in F, Op. 50, No. 1 “Razumovsky”
Thursday, 07/02/15 8:00 PM
Delayed from Dunham Tavern
Sunday, 06/28/15
Debussy: March ecoaisse
Schumann: Bilder aus Ostan
Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole
Dvorak; Slavonic Dances (selections)
Friday, 07/03/15 8:00 PM
Delayed from the Blackstone Residence
in Bratenahl, Wednesday, 07/01/15
Riley: Tread on the Trail
Rorem: Winter Pages for Clarinet, Bassoon, Violin, Cello & Piano
Dvorak: String Quintet, Op. 57