Program Guide 06-15-2015

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:31:03 Edvard Grieg Symphonic Dances Op 64

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 419431

00:35:00 00:34:08 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition

Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 63884

01:11:00 00:21:01 Joaquín Rodrigo Fantasía para un gentilhombre

Naples Philharmonic Erich Kunzel David Russell, guitar Telarc 80459

01:34:00 01:00:04 Edvard Grieg Incidental Music for Ibsen's "Peer Gynt" Op 23

Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Peter Mattei, baritone; Camilla Tilling, soprano; Charlotte Hellekant, mezzo; Estonian National Male Choir; Ellerhein Girls' Choir VirginClas 45722

02:36:00 00:35:05 Johan Svendsen Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 4

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769

03:13:00 00:24:44 Josef Suk Fantasy in G minor Op 24

Monte Carlo Philharmonic Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin Decca 15535

03:40:00 00:29:39 Alan Hovhaness Symphony No. 48 Op 355

Gerard Schwarz Eastern Music Festival Orch Naxos 559755

04:12:00 00:35:05 Nicolò Paganini Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 6

London Symphony Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Midori, violin Philips 420943

04:49:00 00:31:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Incidental Music Op 84

Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Cheryl Studer, soprano; Bruno Ganz, speaker DeutGram 435617

05:22:00 00:16:02 Maurice Ravel Valses nobles et sentimentales

Sean Chen, piano Steinway 30029

05:40:00 00:07:01 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for 2 Oboes in D major Op 9

Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Anthony Robson, oboe; Catherine Latham, oboe Chandos 610

05:51:00 00:05:37 Louis Théodore Gouvy Finale from Fantaisie symphonique Op 59

Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic CPO 777382

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:07:34 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80616

06:17:00 00:07:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1

Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609

06:25:00 00:04:51 Orlando Gibbons Fantasia No. 4 in D minor

Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019

06:30:00 00:08:46 David Popper Hungarian Rhapsody Op 68

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Matthew Allen, cello Telarc 80745

06:40:00 00:07:02 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in G major Op 3

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Erato 94354

06:51:00 00:01:49 William Boyce Jig from Symphony No. 7 Op 2

Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

06:52:00 00:01:59 Gregorian Chant O gloriosa domina

Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546

06:55:00 00:02:40 John Philip Sousa March "Who's Who in Navy Blue?"

Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130

07:05:00 00:04:20 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Finale from String Symphony

John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176

07:10:00 00:06:19 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

07:20:00 00:03:00 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude

Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867

07:20:00 00:02:51 Anonymous When the Saints Go Marching In

Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623

07:25:00 00:02:08 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in B major Op 32

John Lill, piano Nimbus 5555

07:30:00 00:05:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Sextet for 2 Horns & Strings Op 81

Cleveland Orchestra Richard King, horn; Jesse McCormick, horn; Mari Sato, violin; Members of Albany 1325

07:38:00 00:06:53 Alan Hovhaness Prelude & Quadruple Fugue Op 128

Gerard Schwarz Eastern Music Festival Orch Naxos 559755

07:48:00 00:01:47 Nicola Matteis Ground after the Scotch Humor

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Members of DeutGram 13993

07:51:00 00:02:53 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 3: Prelude

Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523

07:56:00 00:03:03 Fritz Kreisler Liebesfreud Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 449923

08:07:00 00:06:05 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2: Village Festival Op 48

Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

08:14:00 00:07:27 Johann Friedrich Fasch Finale from Concerto in D major

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

08:24:00 00:04:57 Paulo Bellinati Jongo

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

08:31:00 00:09:17 Edvard Grieg Two Melodies Op 53

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

08:42:00 00:09:08 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 83

Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66295

08:55:00 00:03:55 Maurice Jarre Witness: Building the Barn

Paul Bateman Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 33

09:09:00 00:15:50 Zoltán Kodály Dances of Galánta

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824

09:25:00 00:04:05 Kurt Weill One Touch of Venus: Speak Low

Eileen Wilson, vocal; Dick Haymes, vocal WCLV 1

09:33:00 00:05:31 Michael Easton Overture to an Italianate Comedy

Brett Kelly State Orchestra of Victoria Naxos 554368

09:40:00 00:04:43 Felix Mendelssohn Swiss Song from String Symphony No. 11

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002

09:47:00 00:08:21 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier Trio Sonata No. 5 in F

Geminiani Ensemble Christoph 74590

09:56:00 00:02:33 Leroy Anderson Bugler's Holiday

BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Catherine Moore, trumpet; David McCallum, trumpet; John Blackshaw, trumpet Naxos 559313

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:01:49 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Dance of the Mountain King's Daughter

Paavo Järvi Estonian National Symphony VirginClas 45722

10:04:00 00:02:23 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King

Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Estonian National Male Choir; Ellerhein Girls' Choir VirginClas 45722

10:08:00 00:06:53 Alan Hovhaness Prelude & Quadruple Fugue Op 128

Gerard Schwarz Eastern Music Festival Orch Naxos 559755

10:16:00 00:03:45 Lou Harrison Three Waltzes

Michael Boriskin, piano Koch Intl 7465

10:21:00 00:03:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in G minor

Canadian Brass Steinway 30008

10:24:00 00:11:38 Ottorino Respighi Three Chorales by J. S. Bach

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3098

10:47:00 00:02:17 Percy Grainger The Hunter in his Career

Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

10:51:00 00:31:03 Edvard Grieg Symphonic Dances Op 64

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 419431

11:24:00 00:07:25 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Fantasy on Mozart's "Il mio tesoro"

Solistes de Montpellier-Moscou Gerard Caussé Gérard Caussé, viola EMI 54817

11:33:00 00:07:30 Silvestre Revueltas Janitzio

Keri-Lynn Wilson Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian 90254

11:43:00 00:06:53 Jean Sibelius Lemminkäinen's Return Op 22

Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:10:00 00:06:42 Emmanuel Chabrier Bourrée fantasque

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

12:19:00 00:06:13 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dance No. 1 Op 35

Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028

12:26:00 00:08:48 Franz Lehár Waltz "Gold and Silver" Op 79

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

12:37:00 00:08:49 Richard Addinsell Suicide Squadron: Warsaw Concerto

BBC Symphony Orchestra Hugh Wolff Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460503

12:48:00 00:10:24 Johann Strauss Jr Emperor Waltz Op 437

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20081

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:48:34 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80076

13:51:00 00:07:05 Bedrich Smetana The Two Widows: Overture

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:01:00 00:03:03 Alan Hovhaness Fugue from Symphony No. 48 Op 355

Gerard Schwarz Eastern Music Festival Orch Naxos 559755

14:05:00 00:05:37 Alan Hovhaness Prayer of Saint Gregory Op 62

I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Benny Wiame, trumpet Telarc 80392

14:12:00 00:12:11 Edvard Grieg Overture "In Autumn" Op 11

Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028

14:28:00 00:15:34 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in F major

Academy St. Martin in Fields Murray Perahia Murray Perahia, piano Sony 89690

14:46:00 00:10:22 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in C major

John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176

15:00 MONDAY MOZART

15:01:00 00:09:08 Franz Xaver Mozart Rondo for Flute & Piano in E minor

Martha Aarons, flute; Frances Renzi, piano Azica 71221

15:13:00 00:18:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Sonata No. 10 in C major

Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080

15:34:00 00:20:00 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in A major

Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA 60244

15:55:00 00:01:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Contradance in E flat major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O'Connell

15:58:00 00:05:15 Tony Banks Six Pieces for Orchestra: The Oracle

Paul Englishby City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 572986

16:07:00 00:01:50 Maria Schneider When I Switched On a Light

Australian Chamber Orchestra Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Frank Kimbrough, piano; Jay Anderson, double bass; Scott Robinson, clarinet; Members of ArtistShar 121

16:12:00 00:09:59 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Violin Concerto Op 35

Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 5186095

16:29:00 00:04:56 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song

Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume Anna Netrebko, soprano DeutGram 12217

16:36:00 00:03:29 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Anitra's Dance

Paavo Järvi Estonian National Symphony VirginClas 45722

16:41:00 00:08:34 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Overture Op 84

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46532

16:52:00 00:02:52 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 5: March of the

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296

16:57:00 00:02:27 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dance No. 2 Op 35

Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028

17:05:00 00:05:53 Paul Gilson Sailors' Dances

Alexander Rahbari BRT Philharmonic Brussels MarcoPolo 223418

17:13:00 00:13:22 Edvard Grieg Piano Concerto: First movement Op 16

Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3311

17:29:00 00:05:54 Edvard Grieg Symphonic Dance No. 2 Op 64

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 419431

17:40:00 00:04:16 Pablo de Sarasate Spanish Dance No. 1 "Malagueña" Op 21

Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano Decca 4785950

17:46:00 00:03:36 Sergei Prokofiev Scherzo from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 19

Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 59

17:52:00 00:02:23 John Philip Sousa March "The Washington Post"

Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

17:56:00 00:03:09 Edvard Grieg Sigurd Jorsalfar: Introduction Op 56

Jerzy Maksymiuk BBC Scottish Symphony Naxos 550864

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:24:56 Robert Russell Bennett A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's Porgy and Bess

Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony 62402

18:36:00 00:03:44 Guy Ropartz Serenade for Strings

Daniel Swift CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5152

18:43:00 00:03:03 Dag Wirén Praeludium from Serenade for Strings Op 11

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

18:49:00 00:10:09 Franz Danzi Fantasy on Mozart's "La ci darem la mano"

Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sabine Meyer, clarinet RCA 61976

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:19:52 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite Op 40

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423060

19:24:00 00:31:08 Johannes Brahms Serenade No. 2 in A Op 16

Sir Charles Mackerras Scottish Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80522

19:56:00 00:03:11 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Menuetto

José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:15:55 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80344

20:20:00 00:34:47 Peter Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D major Op 35

Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 5186095

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Yefim Bronfman, piano

21:04:00 00:36:13 Ludwig van Beethoven Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano in C major Op 56

21:41:00 00:37:43 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat major Op 73

22:20:00 00:35:59 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G major Op 88

22:38:00 00:08:08 Percy Grainger Green Bushes

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:08:16 Edvard Grieg Two Lyric Pieces Op 68

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

23:10:00 00:06:10 George Walker Lyric for Strings

Edwin London Cleveland Chamber Symphony Albany 270

23:18:00 00:07:05 Miguel Llobet Catalan Folksongs

Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49404

23:25:00 00:07:47 Edvard Grieg In Folk Style from "Nordic Melodies" Op 63

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

23:32:00 00:04:09 Reynaldo Hahn Three Preludes on Irish Folk Tunes

Hüseyin Sermet, piano; Kun Woo Paik, piano Valois 4658

23:39:00 00:08:06 Edvard Grieg Two Elegiac Melodies Op 34

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

23:47:00 00:07:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Elegiac Song Op 118

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80248

23:51:00 00:06:03 Richard Adler & Jerry Ross Damn Yankees: Overture

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80468

23:56:00 00:03:16 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 4: Melody Op 47

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930

23:56:00 00:02:11 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 13 in A flat major Op 25

Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4793449