© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 06-15-2015

Published June 15, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00    00:31:03    Edvard Grieg    Symphonic Dances Op 64        
Neeme Järvi    Gothenburg Symphony    DeutGram     419431

00:35:00    00:34:08    Modest Mussorgsky    Pictures at an Exhibition            
Evgeny Kissin, piano    RCA     63884

01:11:00    00:21:01    Joaquín Rodrigo    Fantasía para un gentilhombre    
Naples Philharmonic    Erich Kunzel    David Russell, guitar    Telarc     80459

01:34:00    01:00:04    Edvard Grieg    Incidental Music for Ibsen's "Peer Gynt" Op 23    
Estonian National Symphony    Paavo Järvi    Peter Mattei, baritone; Camilla Tilling, soprano; Charlotte Hellekant, mezzo; Estonian National Male Choir; Ellerhein Girls' Choir    VirginClas     45722

02:36:00    00:35:05    Johan Svendsen    Symphony No.  1 in D major  Op 4        
Mariss Jansons    Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra    EMI     49769

03:13:00    00:24:44    Josef Suk    Fantasy in G minor  Op 24    
Monte Carlo Philharmonic    Yakov Kreizberg    Julia Fischer, violin    Decca     15535

03:40:00    00:29:39    Alan Hovhaness    Symphony No. 48 Op 355        
Gerard Schwarz    Eastern Music Festival Orch    Naxos     559755

04:12:00    00:35:05    Nicolò Paganini    Violin Concerto No.  1 in D major  Op 6    
London Symphony Orchestra    Leonard Slatkin    Midori, violin    Philips     420943

04:49:00    00:31:06    Ludwig van Beethoven    Egmont: Incidental Music Op 84    
Berlin Philharmonic    Claudio Abbado    Cheryl Studer, soprano; Bruno Ganz, speaker    DeutGram     435617

05:22:00    00:16:02    Maurice Ravel    Valses nobles et sentimentales            
Sean Chen, piano    Steinway     30029

05:40:00    00:07:01    Tomaso Albinoni    Concerto for 2 Oboes in D major  Op 9    
Collegium Musicum 90    Simon Standage    Anthony Robson, oboe; Catherine Latham, oboe    Chandos     610

05:51:00    00:05:37    Louis Théodore Gouvy    Finale from Fantaisie symphonique Op 59        
Jacques Mercier    German Radio Philharmonic    CPO     777382

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

06:07:00    00:07:34    Antonín Dvorák    Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95        
Paavo Järvi    Cincinnati Symphony    Telarc     80616

06:17:00    00:07:37    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1            
Fauré Quartet    DeutGram     6609

06:25:00    00:04:51    Orlando Gibbons    Fantasia No.  4 in D minor             
Alan Feinberg, piano    Steinway     30019

06:30:00    00:08:46    David Popper    Hungarian Rhapsody Op 68    
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Erich Kunzel    Matthew Allen, cello    Telarc     80745

06:40:00    00:07:02    George Frideric Handel    Concerto Grosso in G major  Op 3        
Marc Minkowski    Musicians of the Louvre    Erato     94354

06:51:00    00:01:49    William Boyce    Jig from Symphony No. 7 Op 2        
Christopher Hogwood    Academy of Ancient Music    l'Oiseau     436761

06:52:00    00:01:59    Gregorian Chant    O gloriosa domina            
Anonymous 4    Harm Mundi     2907546

06:55:00    00:02:40    John Philip Sousa    March "Who's Who in Navy Blue?"        
Timothy Foley    Nonpareil Wind Band    EMI     54130

07:05:00    00:04:20    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach    Finale from String Symphony        
John Hsu    The Vivaldi Project    Centaur     3176

07:10:00    00:06:19    Gabriel Fauré    Pavane Op 50        
Michael Tilson Thomas    San Francisco Symphony    SF Sym     60

07:20:00    00:03:00    Maurice Ravel    Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude            
Alexander Schimpf, piano    Oehms     867

07:20:00    00:02:51    Anonymous    When the Saints Go Marching In            
Stuttgart Brass Quartet    Hänssler     98623

07:25:00    00:02:08    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Prelude in B major  Op 32            
John Lill, piano    Nimbus     5555

07:30:00    00:05:01    Ludwig van Beethoven    Rondo from Sextet for 2 Horns & Strings Op 81    
Cleveland Orchestra        Richard King, horn; Jesse McCormick, horn; Mari Sato, violin; Members of    Albany     1325

07:38:00    00:06:53    Alan Hovhaness    Prelude & Quadruple Fugue Op 128        
Gerard Schwarz    Eastern Music Festival Orch    Naxos     559755

07:48:00    00:01:47    Nicola Matteis    Ground after the Scotch Humor    
Chamber Orchestra of Europe        Daniel Hope, violin; Members of    DeutGram     13993

07:51:00    00:02:53    Johann Sebastian Bach    English Suite No. 3: Prelude            
Margarita Shevchenko, piano    CIPC     96523

07:56:00    00:03:03    Fritz Kreisler    Liebesfreud    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra        
Gil Shaham, violin    DeutGram     449923

08:07:00    00:06:05    Edward MacDowell    Suite No. 2: Village Festival Op 48        
Takuo Yuasa    Ulster Orchestra    Naxos     559075

08:14:00    00:07:27    Johann Friedrich Fasch    Finale from Concerto in D major             
Tempesta di Mare    Chandos     783

08:24:00    00:04:57    Paulo Bellinati    Jongo            
Jason Vieaux, guitar    Azica     71287

08:31:00    00:09:17    Edvard Grieg    Two Melodies Op 53        
Neeme Järvi    Gothenburg Symphony    DeutGram     437520

08:42:00    00:09:08    Franz Joseph Haydn    Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 83        
Bruno Weil    Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra    Sony     66295

08:55:00    00:03:55    Maurice Jarre    Witness: Building the Barn        
Paul Bateman    Royal Philharmonic    Royal Phil     33

09:09:00    00:15:50    Zoltán Kodály    Dances of Galánta        
Iván Fischer    Budapest Festival Orchestra    Philips     462824

09:25:00    00:04:05    Kurt Weill    One Touch of Venus: Speak Low            
Eileen Wilson, vocal; Dick Haymes, vocal    WCLV     1

09:33:00    00:05:31    Michael Easton    Overture to an Italianate Comedy        
Brett Kelly    State Orchestra of Victoria    Naxos     554368

09:40:00    00:04:43    Felix Mendelssohn    Swiss Song from String Symphony No. 11        
Johannes Goritzki    German Chamber Academy Neuss    Claves     9002

09:47:00    00:08:21    Joseph Bodin de Boismortier    Trio Sonata No. 5 in F            
Geminiani Ensemble    Christoph     74590

09:56:00    00:02:33    Leroy Anderson    Bugler's Holiday    
BBC Concert Orchestra    Leonard Slatkin    Catherine Moore, trumpet; David McCallum, trumpet; John Blackshaw, trumpet    Naxos     559313

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:01:00    00:01:49    Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt: Dance of the Mountain King's    Daughter    
Paavo Järvi    Estonian National Symphony    VirginClas     45722

10:04:00    00:02:23    Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King
Estonian National Symphony    Paavo Järvi    Estonian National Male Choir; Ellerhein Girls' Choir    VirginClas     45722

10:08:00    00:06:53    Alan Hovhaness    Prelude & Quadruple Fugue Op 128        
Gerard Schwarz    Eastern Music Festival Orch    Naxos     559755

10:16:00    00:03:45    Lou Harrison    Three Waltzes            
Michael Boriskin, piano    Koch Intl     7465

10:21:00    00:03:13    Johann Sebastian Bach    Fugue in G minor             
Canadian Brass    Steinway     30008

10:24:00    00:11:38    Ottorino Respighi    Three Chorales by J. S. Bach        
Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Delos     3098

10:47:00    00:02:17    Percy Grainger    The Hunter in his Career            
Marc-André Hamelin, piano    Hyperion     66884

10:51:00    00:31:03    Edvard Grieg    Symphonic Dances Op 64        
Neeme Järvi    Gothenburg Symphony    DeutGram     419431

11:24:00    00:07:25    Johann Nepomuk Hummel    Fantasy on Mozart's "Il mio tesoro"    
Solistes de Montpellier-Moscou    Gerard Caussé    Gérard Caussé, viola    EMI     54817

11:33:00    00:07:30    Silvestre Revueltas    Janitzio        
Keri-Lynn Wilson    Simón Bolívar Symphony    Dorian     90254

11:43:00    00:06:53    Jean Sibelius    Lemminkäinen's Return Op 22        
Mikko Franck    Swedish Radio Symphony    Ondine     953

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

12:10:00    00:06:42    Emmanuel Chabrier    Bourrée fantasque        
Neeme Järvi    Orch de la Suisse Romande    Chandos     5122

12:19:00    00:06:13    Edvard Grieg    Norwegian Dance No. 1 Op 35        
Petri Sakari    Iceland Symphony    Chandos     9028

12:26:00    00:08:48    Franz Lehár    Waltz "Gold and Silver" Op 79        
Sir John Eliot Gardiner    Vienna Philharmonic    DeutGram     463185

12:37:00    00:08:49    Richard Addinsell    Suicide Squadron: Warsaw Concerto    
BBC Symphony Orchestra    Hugh Wolff    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano    Decca     460503

12:48:00    00:10:24    Johann Strauss Jr    Emperor Waltz Op 437        
Franz Welser-Möst    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     20081

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00    00:48:34    Hector Berlioz    Symphonie fantastique Op 14        
Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Telarc     80076

13:51:00    00:07:05    Bedrich Smetana    The Two Widows: Overture        
Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     444867

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:01:00    00:03:03    Alan Hovhaness    Fugue from Symphony No. 48 Op 355        
Gerard Schwarz    Eastern Music Festival Orch    Naxos     559755

14:05:00    00:05:37    Alan Hovhaness    Prayer of Saint Gregory Op 62    
I Fiamminghi    Rudolf Werthen    Benny Wiame, trumpet    Telarc     80392

14:12:00    00:12:11    Edvard Grieg    Overture "In Autumn" Op 11        
Petri Sakari    Iceland Symphony    Chandos     9028

14:28:00    00:15:34    Johann Sebastian Bach    Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in F major     
Academy St. Martin in Fields    Murray Perahia    Murray Perahia, piano    Sony     89690

14:46:00    00:10:22    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach    String Symphony in C major         
John Hsu    The Vivaldi Project    Centaur     3176

15:00 MONDAY MOZART

15:01:00    00:09:08    Franz Xaver Mozart    Rondo for Flute & Piano in E minor             
Martha Aarons, flute; Frances Renzi, piano    Azica     71221

15:13:00    00:18:05    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Piano Sonata No. 10 in C major             
Lars Vogt, piano    EMI     36080

15:34:00    00:20:00    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach    Flute Concerto in A major     
Württemberg Chamber Orch    Jörg Faerber    Sir James Galway, flute    RCA     60244

15:55:00    00:01:12    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Contradance in E flat major             
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     429783

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25

15:58:00    00:05:15    Tony Banks    Six Pieces for Orchestra: The Oracle        
Paul Englishby    City of Prague Philharmonic    Naxos     572986

16:07:00    00:01:50    Maria Schneider    When I Switched On a Light    
Australian Chamber Orchestra        Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Frank Kimbrough, piano; Jay Anderson, double bass; Scott Robinson, clarinet; Members of    ArtistShar     121

16:12:00    00:09:59    Peter Tchaikovsky    Finale from Violin Concerto Op 35    
Russian National Orchestra    Yakov Kreizberg    Julia Fischer, violin    PentaTone     5186095

16:29:00    00:04:56    Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song    
Prague Philharmonia    Emmanuel Villaume    Anna Netrebko, soprano    DeutGram     12217

16:36:00    00:03:29    Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt: Anitra's Dance        
Paavo Järvi    Estonian National Symphony    VirginClas     45722

16:41:00    00:08:34    Ludwig van Beethoven    Egmont: Overture Op 84        
George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     46532

16:52:00    00:02:52    Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book  5: March of the            
Leif Ove Andsnes, piano    EMI     57296

16:57:00    00:02:27    Edvard Grieg    Norwegian Dance No. 2 Op 35        
Petri Sakari    Iceland Symphony    Chandos     9028

17:05:00    00:05:53    Paul Gilson    Sailors' Dances        
Alexander Rahbari    BRT Philharmonic Brussels    MarcoPolo     223418

17:13:00    00:13:22    Edvard Grieg    Piano Concerto: First movement Op 16    
Ohio Philharmonic    Domenico Boyagian    Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano    Centaur     3311

17:29:00    00:05:54    Edvard Grieg    Symphonic Dance No. 2 Op 64        
Neeme Järvi    Gothenburg Symphony    DeutGram     419431

17:40:00    00:04:16    Pablo de Sarasate    Spanish Dance No. 1 "Malagueña" Op 21            
Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano    Decca     4785950

17:46:00    00:03:36    Sergei Prokofiev    Scherzo from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 19    
Russian National Orchestra    Yakov Kreizberg    Julia Fischer, violin    PentaTone     59

17:52:00    00:02:23    John Philip Sousa    March "The Washington Post"        
Loras John Schissel    Blossom Festival Band    MAA     40601

17:56:00    00:03:09    Edvard Grieg    Sigurd Jorsalfar: Introduction Op 56        
Jerzy Maksymiuk    BBC Scottish Symphony    Naxos     550864

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00    00:24:56    Robert Russell Bennett    A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's Porgy and Bess        
Eugene Ormandy    Philadelphia Orchestra    Sony     62402

18:36:00    00:03:44    Guy Ropartz    Serenade for Strings        
Daniel Swift    CBC Radio Orchestra    CBC     5152

18:43:00    00:03:03    Dag Wirén    Praeludium from Serenade for Strings Op 11        
William Boughton    English String Orchestra    Nimbus     7020

18:49:00    00:10:09    Franz Danzi    Fantasy on Mozart's "La ci darem la mano"    
Württemberg Chamber Orch    Jörg Faerber    Sabine Meyer, clarinet    RCA     61976

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:19:52    Edvard Grieg    Holberg Suite Op 40            
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     423060

19:24:00    00:31:08    Johannes Brahms    Serenade No.  2 in A Op 16        
Sir Charles Mackerras    Scottish Chamber Orchestra    Telarc     80522

19:56:00    00:03:11    Georges Bizet    L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Menuetto        
José Serebrier    Barcelona Symphony    Bis     1305

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00    00:15:55    George Frideric Handel    Music for the Royal Fireworks        
Frederick Fennell    Cleveland Symphonic Winds    Telarc     80344

20:20:00    00:34:47    Peter Tchaikovsky    Violin Concerto in D major  Op 35    
Russian National Orchestra    Yakov Kreizberg    Julia Fischer, violin    PentaTone     5186095

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Yefim Bronfman, piano

21:04:00    00:36:13    Ludwig van Beethoven    Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano in C major  Op 56    

21:41:00    00:37:43    Ludwig van Beethoven    Piano Concerto No.  5 in E flat major  Op 73    

22:20:00    00:35:59    Antonín Dvorák    Symphony No.  8 in G major  Op 88        

22:38:00    00:08:08    Percy Grainger    Green Bushes        

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00    00:08:16    Edvard Grieg    Two Lyric Pieces Op 68        
Neeme Järvi    Gothenburg Symphony    DeutGram     437520

23:10:00    00:06:10    George Walker    Lyric for Strings        
Edwin London    Cleveland Chamber Symphony    Albany     270

23:18:00    00:07:05    Miguel Llobet    Catalan Folksongs            
Christopher Parkening, guitar    EMI     49404

23:25:00    00:07:47    Edvard Grieg    In Folk Style from "Nordic Melodies" Op 63        
Neeme Järvi    Gothenburg Symphony    DeutGram     437520

23:32:00    00:04:09    Reynaldo Hahn    Three Preludes on Irish Folk Tunes            
Hüseyin Sermet, piano; Kun Woo Paik, piano    Valois     4658

23:39:00    00:08:06    Edvard Grieg    Two Elegiac Melodies Op 34        
Neeme Järvi    Gothenburg Symphony    DeutGram     437520

23:47:00    00:07:32    Ludwig van Beethoven    Elegiac Song Op 118    
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Robert Shaw    Atlanta Symphony Chorus    Telarc     80248

23:51:00    00:06:03    Richard Adler & Jerry Ross    Damn Yankees: Overture        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80468

23:56:00    00:03:16    Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book  4: Melody Op 47            
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano    Centaur     2930

23:56:00    00:02:11    Frédéric Chopin    Etude No. 13 in A flat major  Op 25            
Maurizio Pollini, piano    DeutGram     4793449