Program Guide 06-15-2015
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:31:03 Edvard Grieg Symphonic Dances Op 64
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 419431
00:35:00 00:34:08 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition
Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 63884
01:11:00 00:21:01 Joaquín Rodrigo Fantasía para un gentilhombre
Naples Philharmonic Erich Kunzel David Russell, guitar Telarc 80459
01:34:00 01:00:04 Edvard Grieg Incidental Music for Ibsen's "Peer Gynt" Op 23
Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Peter Mattei, baritone; Camilla Tilling, soprano; Charlotte Hellekant, mezzo; Estonian National Male Choir; Ellerhein Girls' Choir VirginClas 45722
02:36:00 00:35:05 Johan Svendsen Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 4
Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769
03:13:00 00:24:44 Josef Suk Fantasy in G minor Op 24
Monte Carlo Philharmonic Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin Decca 15535
03:40:00 00:29:39 Alan Hovhaness Symphony No. 48 Op 355
Gerard Schwarz Eastern Music Festival Orch Naxos 559755
04:12:00 00:35:05 Nicolò Paganini Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 6
London Symphony Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Midori, violin Philips 420943
04:49:00 00:31:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Incidental Music Op 84
Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Cheryl Studer, soprano; Bruno Ganz, speaker DeutGram 435617
05:22:00 00:16:02 Maurice Ravel Valses nobles et sentimentales
Sean Chen, piano Steinway 30029
05:40:00 00:07:01 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for 2 Oboes in D major Op 9
Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Anthony Robson, oboe; Catherine Latham, oboe Chandos 610
05:51:00 00:05:37 Louis Théodore Gouvy Finale from Fantaisie symphonique Op 59
Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic CPO 777382
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
06:07:00 00:07:34 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80616
06:17:00 00:07:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1
Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609
06:25:00 00:04:51 Orlando Gibbons Fantasia No. 4 in D minor
Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019
06:30:00 00:08:46 David Popper Hungarian Rhapsody Op 68
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Matthew Allen, cello Telarc 80745
06:40:00 00:07:02 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in G major Op 3
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Erato 94354
06:51:00 00:01:49 William Boyce Jig from Symphony No. 7 Op 2
Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761
06:52:00 00:01:59 Gregorian Chant O gloriosa domina
Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546
06:55:00 00:02:40 John Philip Sousa March "Who's Who in Navy Blue?"
Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130
07:05:00 00:04:20 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Finale from String Symphony
John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176
07:10:00 00:06:19 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60
07:20:00 00:03:00 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude
Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867
07:20:00 00:02:51 Anonymous When the Saints Go Marching In
Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623
07:25:00 00:02:08 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in B major Op 32
John Lill, piano Nimbus 5555
07:30:00 00:05:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Sextet for 2 Horns & Strings Op 81
Cleveland Orchestra Richard King, horn; Jesse McCormick, horn; Mari Sato, violin; Members of Albany 1325
07:38:00 00:06:53 Alan Hovhaness Prelude & Quadruple Fugue Op 128
Gerard Schwarz Eastern Music Festival Orch Naxos 559755
07:48:00 00:01:47 Nicola Matteis Ground after the Scotch Humor
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Members of DeutGram 13993
07:51:00 00:02:53 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 3: Prelude
Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523
07:56:00 00:03:03 Fritz Kreisler Liebesfreud Orpheus Chamber Orchestra
Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 449923
08:07:00 00:06:05 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2: Village Festival Op 48
Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075
08:14:00 00:07:27 Johann Friedrich Fasch Finale from Concerto in D major
Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783
08:24:00 00:04:57 Paulo Bellinati Jongo
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287
08:31:00 00:09:17 Edvard Grieg Two Melodies Op 53
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520
08:42:00 00:09:08 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 83
Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66295
08:55:00 00:03:55 Maurice Jarre Witness: Building the Barn
Paul Bateman Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 33
09:09:00 00:15:50 Zoltán Kodály Dances of Galánta
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824
09:25:00 00:04:05 Kurt Weill One Touch of Venus: Speak Low
Eileen Wilson, vocal; Dick Haymes, vocal WCLV 1
09:33:00 00:05:31 Michael Easton Overture to an Italianate Comedy
Brett Kelly State Orchestra of Victoria Naxos 554368
09:40:00 00:04:43 Felix Mendelssohn Swiss Song from String Symphony No. 11
Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002
09:47:00 00:08:21 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier Trio Sonata No. 5 in F
Geminiani Ensemble Christoph 74590
09:56:00 00:02:33 Leroy Anderson Bugler's Holiday
BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Catherine Moore, trumpet; David McCallum, trumpet; John Blackshaw, trumpet Naxos 559313
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:01:00 00:01:49 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Dance of the Mountain King's Daughter
Paavo Järvi Estonian National Symphony VirginClas 45722
10:04:00 00:02:23 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King
Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Estonian National Male Choir; Ellerhein Girls' Choir VirginClas 45722
10:08:00 00:06:53 Alan Hovhaness Prelude & Quadruple Fugue Op 128
Gerard Schwarz Eastern Music Festival Orch Naxos 559755
10:16:00 00:03:45 Lou Harrison Three Waltzes
Michael Boriskin, piano Koch Intl 7465
10:21:00 00:03:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in G minor
Canadian Brass Steinway 30008
10:24:00 00:11:38 Ottorino Respighi Three Chorales by J. S. Bach
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3098
10:47:00 00:02:17 Percy Grainger The Hunter in his Career
Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884
10:51:00 00:31:03 Edvard Grieg Symphonic Dances Op 64
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 419431
11:24:00 00:07:25 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Fantasy on Mozart's "Il mio tesoro"
Solistes de Montpellier-Moscou Gerard Caussé Gérard Caussé, viola EMI 54817
11:33:00 00:07:30 Silvestre Revueltas Janitzio
Keri-Lynn Wilson Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian 90254
11:43:00 00:06:53 Jean Sibelius Lemminkäinen's Return Op 22
Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
12:10:00 00:06:42 Emmanuel Chabrier Bourrée fantasque
Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122
12:19:00 00:06:13 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dance No. 1 Op 35
Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028
12:26:00 00:08:48 Franz Lehár Waltz "Gold and Silver" Op 79
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185
12:37:00 00:08:49 Richard Addinsell Suicide Squadron: Warsaw Concerto
BBC Symphony Orchestra Hugh Wolff Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460503
12:48:00 00:10:24 Johann Strauss Jr Emperor Waltz Op 437
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20081
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:48:34 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80076
13:51:00 00:07:05 Bedrich Smetana The Two Widows: Overture
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
14:01:00 00:03:03 Alan Hovhaness Fugue from Symphony No. 48 Op 355
Gerard Schwarz Eastern Music Festival Orch Naxos 559755
14:05:00 00:05:37 Alan Hovhaness Prayer of Saint Gregory Op 62
I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Benny Wiame, trumpet Telarc 80392
14:12:00 00:12:11 Edvard Grieg Overture "In Autumn" Op 11
Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028
14:28:00 00:15:34 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in F major
Academy St. Martin in Fields Murray Perahia Murray Perahia, piano Sony 89690
14:46:00 00:10:22 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in C major
John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176
15:00 MONDAY MOZART
15:01:00 00:09:08 Franz Xaver Mozart Rondo for Flute & Piano in E minor
Martha Aarons, flute; Frances Renzi, piano Azica 71221
15:13:00 00:18:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Sonata No. 10 in C major
Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080
15:34:00 00:20:00 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in A major
Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA 60244
15:55:00 00:01:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Contradance in E flat major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25
15:58:00 00:05:15 Tony Banks Six Pieces for Orchestra: The Oracle
Paul Englishby City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 572986
16:07:00 00:01:50 Maria Schneider When I Switched On a Light
Australian Chamber Orchestra Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Frank Kimbrough, piano; Jay Anderson, double bass; Scott Robinson, clarinet; Members of ArtistShar 121
16:12:00 00:09:59 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Violin Concerto Op 35
Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 5186095
16:29:00 00:04:56 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song
Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume Anna Netrebko, soprano DeutGram 12217
16:36:00 00:03:29 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Anitra's Dance
Paavo Järvi Estonian National Symphony VirginClas 45722
16:41:00 00:08:34 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Overture Op 84
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46532
16:52:00 00:02:52 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 5: March of the
Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296
16:57:00 00:02:27 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dance No. 2 Op 35
Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028
17:05:00 00:05:53 Paul Gilson Sailors' Dances
Alexander Rahbari BRT Philharmonic Brussels MarcoPolo 223418
17:13:00 00:13:22 Edvard Grieg Piano Concerto: First movement Op 16
Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3311
17:29:00 00:05:54 Edvard Grieg Symphonic Dance No. 2 Op 64
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 419431
17:40:00 00:04:16 Pablo de Sarasate Spanish Dance No. 1 "Malagueña" Op 21
Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano Decca 4785950
17:46:00 00:03:36 Sergei Prokofiev Scherzo from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 19
Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 59
17:52:00 00:02:23 John Philip Sousa March "The Washington Post"
Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601
17:56:00 00:03:09 Edvard Grieg Sigurd Jorsalfar: Introduction Op 56
Jerzy Maksymiuk BBC Scottish Symphony Naxos 550864
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:24:56 Robert Russell Bennett A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's Porgy and Bess
Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony 62402
18:36:00 00:03:44 Guy Ropartz Serenade for Strings
Daniel Swift CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5152
18:43:00 00:03:03 Dag Wirén Praeludium from Serenade for Strings Op 11
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020
18:49:00 00:10:09 Franz Danzi Fantasy on Mozart's "La ci darem la mano"
Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sabine Meyer, clarinet RCA 61976
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:19:52 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite Op 40
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423060
19:24:00 00:31:08 Johannes Brahms Serenade No. 2 in A Op 16
Sir Charles Mackerras Scottish Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80522
19:56:00 00:03:11 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Menuetto
José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:15:55 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80344
20:20:00 00:34:47 Peter Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D major Op 35
Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 5186095
21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Yefim Bronfman, piano
21:04:00 00:36:13 Ludwig van Beethoven Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano in C major Op 56
21:41:00 00:37:43 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat major Op 73
22:20:00 00:35:59 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G major Op 88
22:38:00 00:08:08 Percy Grainger Green Bushes
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:08:16 Edvard Grieg Two Lyric Pieces Op 68
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520
23:10:00 00:06:10 George Walker Lyric for Strings
Edwin London Cleveland Chamber Symphony Albany 270
23:18:00 00:07:05 Miguel Llobet Catalan Folksongs
Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49404
23:25:00 00:07:47 Edvard Grieg In Folk Style from "Nordic Melodies" Op 63
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520
23:32:00 00:04:09 Reynaldo Hahn Three Preludes on Irish Folk Tunes
Hüseyin Sermet, piano; Kun Woo Paik, piano Valois 4658
23:39:00 00:08:06 Edvard Grieg Two Elegiac Melodies Op 34
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520
23:47:00 00:07:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Elegiac Song Op 118
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80248
23:51:00 00:06:03 Richard Adler & Jerry Ross Damn Yankees: Overture
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80468
23:56:00 00:03:16 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 4: Melody Op 47
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930
23:56:00 00:02:11 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 13 in A flat major Op 25
Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4793449