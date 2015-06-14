© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 06-14-2015

Published June 14, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Osmo Vänskä, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano

00:03:00 00:15:16          Jean Sibelius    Night Ride and Sunrise Op 55

00:21:00 00:23:00          Sergei Rachmaninoff     Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43

00:47:00 00:10:15          Igor Stravinsky  Symphonies of Wind Instruments

01:02:00 00:28:53          Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  6 in D minor  Op 104

01:32:00 00:23:25          Bonus: Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 60 in C

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:26:54            Reinhold Glière  The Red Poppy: Suite

            Zdenek Mácal   New Jersey Symphony  Delos   3178

02:31:00            00:40:20            Léo Delibes      Sylvia: Suite

            Martin West       San Francisco Ballet Orchestra  Reference         125

03:13:00            00:36:35            Sergei Prokofiev           Romeo and Juliet: Act 2 Op 64

            Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

03:51:00            00:07:21            Isaac Albéniz     Iberia: Rondeña

            Jesús López-Cobos      Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80470

 

04:00  INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nicholas Underhill: Caprice (1999) — Nicholas Underhill, piano (Capstone 8783) 4:34

Ty Alan Emerson: Iron and Aire — Gary Louis, alto saxophone; Janice Martin, violin; Kirsten Taylor, piano (private CD) 17:33

Andrew Rindfleisch: Dixit Dominus (1987) — Isthmus Vocal Ensemble/Scott MacPherson (Clarion 927) 9:36

Jack Gallagher: The Persistence of Memory (1995) — Bogdana Peneva, cello; Ruse Philharmonic Orchestra, Bulgaria/Tsanko Delibozov (Vienna Modern Masters 3036) 19:31

04:55:00            00:04:21            Varvara Gaigerova         Scherzo Op 8

            Eliesha Nelson, viola; Glen Inanga, piano           Sono Lumin      92136

 

05:00  MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Franklin Cohen, clarinet
Paul Schoenfield: Trio for Clarinet, violin and Piano: Freylakh – Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Diana Cohen, violin; Roman Rabinovich, piano (YouTube Video PD) 4:56

Claude Debussy: Premiere Rhapsody for Clarinet & Orchestra – Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Cleveland Orchestra/Pierre Boulez (DG 4398962 CD) 8:40

Robert Schumann: Fantasiestücke Op 73/3 – Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 4301492 CD) 3:50

Donald Martino: A set for Clarinet: I - Franklin Cohen, clarinet (Live recital Juilliard 1966, Private recording by artist) 3:51

Carl Maria von Weber: Quintet for Clarinet & Strings: Finale – Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Daniel Phillips and Ani Kavafian, violins; Walter Trampler, viola; Ralph Kirshbaum, cello (Sante Fe Chamber fest 1981, Private recording by artist) 5:41

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra: Adagio – Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Cleveland Orchestra/Christoph von Dohnányi (Decca 4431762 CD) 7:15

05:55:00            00:02:45            Sir John Tavener           Mother of God, here I stand      

            Voces8 Decca   22601

 

06:00  MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis:  War & Peace 1614-1714, Part 1 - The latest big boxed set from Jordi Savall looks at music from one of the most formative centuries in European history; this week, from the 30 Years War to the Treaty of Nimègue.  Note: all of the music on these programs is from the new release/book by Jordi Savall on the Alia Vox label and is CD 9908.
 

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00            00:10:33            John Taverner   Magnificat à 5  

            Joseph Jennings           Chanticleer        Teldec  81829

07:14:00            00:22:02            Orlande de Lassus        Missa "Tous les regrets"

            Paul Van Nevel  Huelgas Ensemble        Harm Mundi      2908304

07:39:00            00:14:43            William Horwood           Magnificat secundi toni à 5       

            Alexander Blachly          Pomerium         Archiv   449819

07:55:00            00:03:31            Thomas Weelkes           O vos omnes

            Ross Duffin      Quire Cleveland Quire    2013

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: What’s New? - Our periodic exploration of new and recent recordings of sacred choral and organ music
 

09:00  FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 6, 2014 - From Greenville, South Carolina, this week’s episode features one of the strongest youth choirs in the “Palmetto State” performing a moving new work by a local South Carolina composer. We’ll also meet a euphonium player who performs with the speed and dexterity of a flutist, and we’ll enjoy Bach performed by the 13-year-old winner of the Tureck International Bach Competition

The Cantus Chamber Choir from the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville, South Carolina, performs “Peace” by Mark Kilstofte (b. 1958), conducted by David Rhyne

13-year-old pianist Allison To from Yorba Linda, California, performs the fifth movement, Hesitation Tango, and the sixth movement, Galop, from Souvenirs, Op. 28, by Samuel Barber (1910–1981)

17-year-old double bassist Andrew Downs (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Birmingham, Alabama, performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Concerto No. 2 in B minor by Giovanni Bottesini (1821–1889), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old violinist Katherine Woo from Greer, South Carolina, performs Introduction and Tarantella, Op. 43, by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old euphonium player Joe Broom from McLean, Virginia, performs “Fantasy” by Bruce Fraser, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Allison To performs selected variations from “Aria variata alla maniera Italiana” in A minor, BWV 989, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling         

10:04:00            00:23:10            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 90 in C

            Bruno Weil        Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra   Sony    66253

10:30:00            00:18:12            Sir William Walton         The Wise Virgins: Suite 

            David Lloyd-Jones        English Northern Philharmonia    Naxos   555868

10:51:00            00:33:16            Carl Nielsen       Symphony No.  1 in G minor  Op 7

            Alan Gilbert       New York Philharmonic  DaCapo            220624

11:27:00            00:11:06            Alessandro Marcello      Oboe Concerto in D minor

            American Classical Orchestra     Thomas Crawford          Marc Schachman, oboe Centaur 3108

11:41:00            00:16:41            Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari     The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite

            Gianandrea Noseda       BBC Philharmonic         Chandos           10511

11:57:00            00:03:12            David Rose       Holiday for Strings       

            Ronald Corp     New London Orchestra  Hyperion           67067 

 

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00            00:21:27            Franz Schubert  Symphony No.  3 in D major

            Pablo Heras-Casado     Freiburg Baroque Orchestra       Harm Mundi      902154

12:34:00            00:13:31            Johann Strauss Jr         Waltz "Tales from the Vienna Woods" Op 325

            Franz Welser-Möst         Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     2003

12:51:00            00:04:34            Sir Hamilton Harty         A John Field Suite: Rondo        

            Raymond Leppard         Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class       3303

12:54:00            00:02:47            Peter Tchaikovsky         Swan Lake: Mazurka

            Valéry Gergiev  Mariinsky Theater Orchestra       Decca   10104

 

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM , turning you on to classical music: Sir Edward Elgar

The Wand of Youth Suite No.1 Op 1a (1907)--New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (Naxos 557166 CD)

The Enigma Variations Op 36 (1898-99)--Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Br Klassik 900705 CD)

Enigma Variations Op 36 (1898-99)--Ashley Wass, piano (Naxos 570166

Violin Concerto in B minor Op 61 (1909-10)--Nigel Kennedy, violin; Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Sir Simon Rattle (EMI 56413 CD)

Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85 (1919)--Jacqueline du Pré, cello; Philadelphia Orchestra/Daniel Barenboim (Sony 92763 CD)

Pomp and Circumstance No.1 in D major (1901)--London Philharmonic Orchestra/Daniel Barenboim (Sony 92763 CD)

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad  - The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor – live from Severance Hall, China Send Off Concert

15:04:00            00:06:00            Dmitri Shostakovich      Festive Overture Op 96 

15:12:00            00:10:00            Wojciech Kilar   Orawa  

15:24:00            00:13:00            Samuel Barber  Medea's Dance of Vengeance Op 23    

16:04:00            00:45:10            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  4 in F minor  Op 36

Encore: Cy Lee: Flower Drum Song       

 

17:00  THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – James Feddeck, conductor; Daniel McKelway, clarinet – The Residency concert from Slavic Village, recorded 4/10/15

17:04:00 00:04:31          Peter Tchaikovsky         Eugene Onegin: Polonaise        

17:10:00 00:12:29          Bedrich Smetana           Má vlast: The Moldau

17:25:00 00:02:54          Felipe Villanueva           Vals poético    

17:30:00 00:04:53          Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  2 in E minor  Op 46

17:38:00 00:13:07          Gioacchino Rossini       Introduction, Theme and Variations in E flat

17:54:00 00:14:10          Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture    

18:07:00 00:03:57          Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  1 in C major  Op 46

 

DINNER CLASSICS

18:17:00            00:07:07            Peter Tchaikovsky         Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 23

            Chicago Symphony Orchestra    Daniel Barenboim          Lang Lang, piano          DeutGram         666

18:27:00            00:02:03            Manuel Ponce   Prelude in the Baroque style     

            Christopher Parkening, guitar     EMI      56730

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD  with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:26:54            Reinhold Glière  The Red Poppy: Suite

            Zdenek Mácal   New Jersey Symphony  Delos   3178

19:31:00            00:40:20            Léo Delibes      Sylvia: Suite

            Martin West       San Francisco Ballet Orchestra  Reference         125

20:13:00            00:36:35            Sergei Prokofiev           Romeo and Juliet: Act 2 Op 64

            Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

20:51:00            00:07:08            Gabriel Pierné   Pastorale Variée dans le Style Ancien Op 30

            Robert J. Ambrose        Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany  1127

 

21:55:00            00:04:12            Astor Piazzolla  Oblivion

            European Film Philharmonic       Christoph Israel Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram         17000

 

22:00  PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone:  Musical Miscellanies - a bit of this and a bit of that, from Bach to Boëllmann, enjoying organs and repertoire from diverse destinations

HARRY ROWE SHELLEY:  Fanfare d’Orgue. 

ARTHUR FOOTE:  Cantilena, Op. 71, no. 1 –Rollin Smith (1883 Roosevelt/1st Congregational Church, Great Barrington, MA) Repertoire Recording Society 12

LEON BOËLLMANN:  Ronde Française. 

LEO SOWERBY:  Prelude on Sine nomine (1955) –Peter Stoltzfus Berton (1921 Skinner/United Congregational Church, Holyoke, MA) JAV 126.

J. S. BACH (attrib.):  4 Chorale-preludes, fr BWV Anh. II (Freu dich sehr, o meine Seele, Nos. 52/53; Jesu meine Freude, No. 58; Allein Gott in der Höh, No. 48) –Stephen Rapp (1995 Richards, Fowkes/St. John’s Lutheran Church, Stamford,CT) Raven 420

BACH:  Jesu, joy of man’s desiring, fr BWV 147; Liebster Jesu, wir sind hier, BWV 731.

TRADITIONAL (arr. Miller):  How great Thou art –Dan Miller (1990 Möller/Calvary Church, Charlotte, NC) MasterSound 694

 

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00            00:07:16            Antonín Dvorák Nocturne for Strings in B Op 40

            Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         431680

23:09:00            00:09:10            Johannes Brahms          Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77

            Cleveland Orchestra      Christoph von Dohnányi            Joshua Bell, violin         Decca   444811

23:20:00            00:16:11            Ralph Vaughan Williams            The Lark Ascending

            London Symphony Orchestra     Sir Colin Davis  Hilary Hahn, violin          DeutGram         3026

23:38:00            00:06:04            Nicolai Roslavetz           Nocturne

            Chamber Ensemble                   Elaine Douvas, oboe     Boston Rec       1056

23:44:00            00:09:15            Béla Bartók       Andante tranquillo from Violin Concerto

            Swedish Radio Symphony         Daniel Harding  Isabelle Faust, violin      Harm Mundi      902146

23:55:00            00:03:07            Felix Mendelssohn        Song without Words No. 12 in F sharp minor  Op 30

            Sergei Babayan, piano  Discover           920155

23:58:00            00:01:08            Gustav Holst     Soft and gently

            Paul Spicer       Finzi Singers     Chandos           9425