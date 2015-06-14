Program Guide 06-14-2015

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Osmo Vänskä, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano

00:03:00 00:15:16 Jean Sibelius Night Ride and Sunrise Op 55

00:21:00 00:23:00 Sergei Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43

00:47:00 00:10:15 Igor Stravinsky Symphonies of Wind Instruments

01:02:00 00:28:53 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 6 in D minor Op 104

01:32:00 00:23:25 Bonus: Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 60 in C

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nicholas Underhill: Caprice (1999) — Nicholas Underhill, piano (Capstone 8783) 4:34

Ty Alan Emerson: Iron and Aire — Gary Louis, alto saxophone; Janice Martin, violin; Kirsten Taylor, piano (private CD) 17:33

Andrew Rindfleisch: Dixit Dominus (1987) — Isthmus Vocal Ensemble/Scott MacPherson (Clarion 927) 9:36

Jack Gallagher: The Persistence of Memory (1995) — Bogdana Peneva, cello; Ruse Philharmonic Orchestra, Bulgaria/Tsanko Delibozov (Vienna Modern Masters 3036) 19:31

04:55:00 00:04:21 Varvara Gaigerova Scherzo Op 8

Eliesha Nelson, viola; Glen Inanga, piano Sono Lumin 92136

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Franklin Cohen, clarinet

Paul Schoenfield: Trio for Clarinet, violin and Piano: Freylakh – Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Diana Cohen, violin; Roman Rabinovich, piano (YouTube Video PD) 4:56

Claude Debussy: Premiere Rhapsody for Clarinet & Orchestra – Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Cleveland Orchestra/Pierre Boulez (DG 4398962 CD) 8:40

Robert Schumann: Fantasiestücke Op 73/3 – Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 4301492 CD) 3:50

Donald Martino: A set for Clarinet: I - Franklin Cohen, clarinet (Live recital Juilliard 1966, Private recording by artist) 3:51

Carl Maria von Weber: Quintet for Clarinet & Strings: Finale – Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Daniel Phillips and Ani Kavafian, violins; Walter Trampler, viola; Ralph Kirshbaum, cello (Sante Fe Chamber fest 1981, Private recording by artist) 5:41

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra: Adagio – Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Cleveland Orchestra/Christoph von Dohnányi (Decca 4431762 CD) 7:15

05:55:00 00:02:45 Sir John Tavener Mother of God, here I stand

Voces8 Decca 22601

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: War & Peace 1614-1714, Part 1 - The latest big boxed set from Jordi Savall looks at music from one of the most formative centuries in European history; this week, from the 30 Years War to the Treaty of Nimègue. Note: all of the music on these programs is from the new release/book by Jordi Savall on the Alia Vox label and is CD 9908.



MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:10:33 John Taverner Magnificat à 5

Joseph Jennings Chanticleer Teldec 81829

07:14:00 00:22:02 Orlande de Lassus Missa "Tous les regrets"

Paul Van Nevel Huelgas Ensemble Harm Mundi 2908304

07:39:00 00:14:43 William Horwood Magnificat secundi toni à 5

Alexander Blachly Pomerium Archiv 449819

07:55:00 00:03:31 Thomas Weelkes O vos omnes

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: What’s New? - Our periodic exploration of new and recent recordings of sacred choral and organ music



09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 6, 2014 - From Greenville, South Carolina, this week’s episode features one of the strongest youth choirs in the “Palmetto State” performing a moving new work by a local South Carolina composer. We’ll also meet a euphonium player who performs with the speed and dexterity of a flutist, and we’ll enjoy Bach performed by the 13-year-old winner of the Tureck International Bach Competition

The Cantus Chamber Choir from the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville, South Carolina, performs “Peace” by Mark Kilstofte (b. 1958), conducted by David Rhyne

13-year-old pianist Allison To from Yorba Linda, California, performs the fifth movement, Hesitation Tango, and the sixth movement, Galop, from Souvenirs, Op. 28, by Samuel Barber (1910–1981)

17-year-old double bassist Andrew Downs (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Birmingham, Alabama, performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Concerto No. 2 in B minor by Giovanni Bottesini (1821–1889), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old violinist Katherine Woo from Greer, South Carolina, performs Introduction and Tarantella, Op. 43, by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old euphonium player Joe Broom from McLean, Virginia, performs “Fantasy” by Bruce Fraser, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Allison To performs selected variations from “Aria variata alla maniera Italiana” in A minor, BWV 989, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

10:04:00 00:23:10 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 90 in C

Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66253

10:30:00 00:18:12 Sir William Walton The Wise Virgins: Suite

David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 555868

10:51:00 00:33:16 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 1 in G minor Op 7

Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220624

11:27:00 00:11:06 Alessandro Marcello Oboe Concerto in D minor

American Classical Orchestra Thomas Crawford Marc Schachman, oboe Centaur 3108

11:41:00 00:16:41 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511

11:57:00 00:03:12 David Rose Holiday for Strings

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:21:27 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 3 in D major

Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

12:34:00 00:13:31 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Tales from the Vienna Woods" Op 325

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

12:51:00 00:04:34 Sir Hamilton Harty A John Field Suite: Rondo

Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 3303

12:54:00 00:02:47 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Mazurka

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM , turning you on to classical music: Sir Edward Elgar

The Wand of Youth Suite No.1 Op 1a (1907)--New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (Naxos 557166 CD)

The Enigma Variations Op 36 (1898-99)--Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Br Klassik 900705 CD)

Enigma Variations Op 36 (1898-99)--Ashley Wass, piano (Naxos 570166

Violin Concerto in B minor Op 61 (1909-10)--Nigel Kennedy, violin; Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Sir Simon Rattle (EMI 56413 CD)

Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85 (1919)--Jacqueline du Pré, cello; Philadelphia Orchestra/Daniel Barenboim (Sony 92763 CD)

Pomp and Circumstance No.1 in D major (1901)--London Philharmonic Orchestra/Daniel Barenboim (Sony 92763 CD)

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor – live from Severance Hall, China Send Off Concert

15:04:00 00:06:00 Dmitri Shostakovich Festive Overture Op 96

15:12:00 00:10:00 Wojciech Kilar Orawa

15:24:00 00:13:00 Samuel Barber Medea's Dance of Vengeance Op 23

16:04:00 00:45:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 in F minor Op 36

Encore: Cy Lee: Flower Drum Song

17:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – James Feddeck, conductor; Daniel McKelway, clarinet – The Residency concert from Slavic Village, recorded 4/10/15

17:04:00 00:04:31 Peter Tchaikovsky Eugene Onegin: Polonaise

17:10:00 00:12:29 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau

17:25:00 00:02:54 Felipe Villanueva Vals poético

17:30:00 00:04:53 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 2 in E minor Op 46

17:38:00 00:13:07 Gioacchino Rossini Introduction, Theme and Variations in E flat

17:54:00 00:14:10 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture

18:07:00 00:03:57 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 1 in C major Op 46

DINNER CLASSICS

18:17:00 00:07:07 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 23

Chicago Symphony Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 666

18:27:00 00:02:03 Manuel Ponce Prelude in the Baroque style

Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 56730

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

21:55:00 00:04:12 Astor Piazzolla Oblivion

European Film Philharmonic Christoph Israel Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Musical Miscellanies - a bit of this and a bit of that, from Bach to Boëllmann, enjoying organs and repertoire from diverse destinations

HARRY ROWE SHELLEY: Fanfare d’Orgue.

ARTHUR FOOTE: Cantilena, Op. 71, no. 1 –Rollin Smith (1883 Roosevelt/1st Congregational Church, Great Barrington, MA) Repertoire Recording Society 12

LEON BOËLLMANN: Ronde Française.

LEO SOWERBY: Prelude on Sine nomine (1955) –Peter Stoltzfus Berton (1921 Skinner/United Congregational Church, Holyoke, MA) JAV 126.

J. S. BACH (attrib.): 4 Chorale-preludes, fr BWV Anh. II (Freu dich sehr, o meine Seele, Nos. 52/53; Jesu meine Freude, No. 58; Allein Gott in der Höh, No. 48) –Stephen Rapp (1995 Richards, Fowkes/St. John’s Lutheran Church, Stamford,CT) Raven 420

BACH: Jesu, joy of man’s desiring, fr BWV 147; Liebster Jesu, wir sind hier, BWV 731.

TRADITIONAL (arr. Miller): How great Thou art –Dan Miller (1990 Möller/Calvary Church, Charlotte, NC) MasterSound 694

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:07:16 Antonín Dvorák Nocturne for Strings in B Op 40

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431680

23:09:00 00:09:10 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Bell, violin Decca 444811

23:20:00 00:16:11 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending

London Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 3026

23:38:00 00:06:04 Nicolai Roslavetz Nocturne

Chamber Ensemble Elaine Douvas, oboe Boston Rec 1056

23:44:00 00:09:15 Béla Bartók Andante tranquillo from Violin Concerto

Swedish Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Isabelle Faust, violin Harm Mundi 902146

23:55:00 00:03:07 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 12 in F sharp minor Op 30

Sergei Babayan, piano Discover 920155

23:58:00 00:01:08 Gustav Holst Soft and gently

Paul Spicer Finzi Singers Chandos 9425