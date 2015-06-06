Program Guide 06-06-2015
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:36:19 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G major Op 88
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414422
00:40:00 00:56:10 Carl Orff Carmina burana
Berlin German Opera Orchestra Eugen Jochum Gundula Janowitz, soprano; Gerhard Stolze, tenor; Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, bar.; Chorus of Berlin German Opera DeutGram 4793449
01:38:00 00:55:32 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 6 in A
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436153
02:35:00 00:33:01 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639
03:10:00 00:39:19 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 1 in E minor Op 39
Sir Colin Davis Boston Symphony Orchestra Philips 446157
03:51:00 00:28:07 Henri Sauguet Les forains
Daniel Swift CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5152
04:21:00 00:36:02 Edvard Grieg String Quartet No. 1 in G minor Op 27
Auryn Quartet CPO 999729
04:59:00 00:56:46 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé
Berlin Philharmonic Pierre Boulez Berlin Radio Choir DeutGram 447057
05:58:00 00:36:38 Aram Khachaturian Violin Concerto in D minor
Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 59
06:36:00 00:04:04 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 2 in E flat Op 9
Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091
06:42:00 00:05:01 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43
Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1032
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
07:00:30 Chick Corea Spain (arr Karl Jenkins)
Catrin Finch, harp; Lawrence Cottle, bass guitar; Paul Clarvis, percussion Sony Odyssey 87320
07:04:40 Xavier Montsalvatge Partita
BBC Symphony Orchestra Juanjo Mena Chandos 10735
07:23:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 20 in d K 466 (with improvised prelude and vocals)
Bobby McFerrin, vocals; Chick Corea, piano; St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Sony 62601
08:01:00 R. Jacinto de Chavarria "Fuera, fuera! Haganles Lugar!"
Florilegium and Arakaendar Bolivia Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009
08:11:04 Anonymous Naranijitay
Florilegium and Arakaendar Bolivia Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009
08:14:10 Fernando Sor Souvenir de Russie, for 2 Guitars
David Starobin, guitar; Oren Fader, guitar Bridge 9004
08:28:55 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3 in C, Op. 26
Martha Argerich, piano; Montreal Symphony Charles Dutoit EMI Classics 56654
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 6, 2014 - From Greenville, South Carolina, this week’s episode features one of the strongest youth choirs in the “Palmetto State” performing a moving new work by a local South Carolina composer. We’ll also meet a euphonium player who performs with the speed and dexterity of a flutist, and we’ll enjoy Bach performed by the 13-year-old winner of the Tureck International Bach Competition.
The Cantus Chamber Choir from the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville, South Carolina, performs “Peace” by Mark Kilstofte (b. 1958), conducted by David Rhyne
13-year-old pianist Allison To from Yorba Linda, California, performs the fifth movement, Hesitation Tango, and the sixth movement, Galop, from Souvenirs, Op. 28, by Samuel Barber (1910–1981)
17-year-old double bassist Andrew Downs (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Birmingham, Alabama, performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Concerto No. 2 in B minor by Giovanni Bottesini (1821–1889), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
16-year-old violinist Katherine Woo from Greer, South Carolina, performs Introduction and Tarantella, Op. 43, by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
17-year-old euphonium player Joe Broom from McLean, Virginia, performs “Fantasy” by Bruce Fraser, with pianist Christopher O’Riley
Allison To performs selected variations from “Aria variata alla maniera Italiana” in A minor, BWV 989, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Great Australian Classical Artists II
Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta – Finale – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Charles Mackerras (London 410138 CD) 7:12
Georg Frideric Handel: Giulio Cesare: “Da tempeste” – Danielle de Niese, soprano; Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Decca 4758746 CD) 6:16
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: “Champagne” aria – John Brownlee, baritone; Glyndebourne Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Busch (Turnabout 4118 LP) 1:28
Franz Liszt: Gnomenreigen – Eileen Joyce, piano (Testament 1174 CD) 2:38
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude in G Minor, Op.23/5 – Eileen Joyce, piano (Testament 1174 CD) 3:43
Peter Sculthorpe: Small Town - Melbourne Symphony Orchestra/John Hopkins (ABC 4811294 CVD) 6:07
Gaetano Donizetti: : “Salut a la France” – Joan Sutherland, soprano; Chorus and Orchestra of the Royal Opera House Covent Garden/Richard Bonynge (Decca 4757981 CD) 4:47
Giuseppe Verdi: La Traviata: “Di provenza del mar” – John Brownlee, baritone; unnamed orchestra (YouTube PD) 4:10
Christina Macpherson/“Banjo” Patterson: “Waltzing Mathilda” – Peter Dawson, baritone; unnamed chorus and orchestra (Regis 1069 CD) 3:39
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: World Cinema Themes - Silva Records has just released a 6-CD set of scores from films made in Europe, Asia, and South America. We'll hear music from The Last Emperor, Let the Right One In, Pan's Labyrinth and more
20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Chorale from Day For Night, 1973 Silva SILCD 1464 Georges Delerue
City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.
Alexander's Entry into Pskov from Alexander Nevsky, 1939 Silva SILCD 1464 Sergei Prokofiev
Crouch End Festival Chorus/City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.
Main Theme from 8 1/2, 1963 Silva SILCD 1464 Nino Rota
City of Prague Philharmonic/Derek Wadsworth, cond.
I will wait for you from The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, 1964 Silva SILCD 1464 Michel Legrand
The Moscow Virtuosi/Michel Legrand, cond.
Eli's Theme from Let The Right One In, 2008 Silva SILCD 1464 Johann Soderqvist
City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.
Life is Beautiful from Life is Beautiful, 1997 Silva SILCD 1464 Nicola Piovani
City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.
The Labryinth from Pan's Labryinth, 2006 Silva SILCD 1464 Javier Navarete
City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.
The Postman from The Postman, 1994 Silva SILCD 1464 Luis Bacalov
City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.
Bilitis from Bilitis, 1977 Silva SILCD 1464 Francis Lai
Mark Ayres, soloist
Theme from Z, 1969 Silva SILCD 1464 Mikis Theodorakis
City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.
I Ain't Captain Walker from Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome, 1985 Silva SILCD 1464 Maurice Jarre
City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.
Main Theme from The Last Emperor, 1987 Silva SILCD 1464 Ryuichi Sakamoto
City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon/The Eternal Vow from Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000 Silva SILCD 1464 Tan Dun
City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.
The Heart Asks Pleasure First from The Piano, 1993 Silva SILCD 1464 Michael Nyman
Paul Bateman, piano/City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.
Love Theme from Cinema Paradiso, 1988 Silva SILCD 1464 Ennio Morricone
Paul Bateman, piano/City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.
Zorba's Dance from Zorba the Greek, 1964 Silva SILCD 1464 Mikis Theodorakis
City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Persichetti at 100; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About Franz Liszt
12:08:00 00:04:19 Franz Liszt Consolation No. 3 in D flat
Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728
12:15:00 00:16:00 Carl Maria von Weber Konzertstück in F minor Op 79
Bavarian Radio Symphony Sir Colin Davis Gerhard Oppitz, piano RCA 68219
12:35:00 00:09:57 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Three Dances
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 426247
12:48:00 00:10:08 Siegfried Wagner Scherzo
Werner Andreas Albert Hamburg Philharmonic CPO 999366
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 01:09:36 Richard Wagner (arr Lorin Maazel) The Ring without Words
Lorin Maazel Berlin Philharmonic Telarc 80154
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
14:13:00 00:09:06 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F minor
Berlin State Orchestra Simone Dinnerstein Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 81742
14:25:00 00:10:31 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Overture
Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80039
14:38:00 00:11:26 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 1 in C
Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553161
14:53:00 00:06:08 Emmanuel Chabrier España
Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Persichetti at 100
15:03:00 00:13:13 Vincent Persichetti A Lincoln Address Op 124
Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Barry Scott, narrator Naxos 559373
15:16:00 00:05:48 Vincent Persichetti Pastoral for Winds Op 21
Philadelphia Woodwind Quintet Boston Rec 1063
15:26:00 00:19:09 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511
15:46:00 00:12:44 Frank Bennett West Side Variants
London Symphony Orchestra Eric Stern Richard Stoltzman, clarinet RCA 61790
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
16:01:00 00:16:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in D
Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800
16:21:00 00:13:31 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 5
Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55125
16:37:00 00:13:35 Claude Debussy Pour le piano
Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127
16:52:00 00:07:20 Franz Schubert Overture in the Italian Style in C
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
17:03:00 00:28:49 Nathaniel Stookey The Composer is Dead
San Francisco Symphony Edwin Outwater Lemony Snicket, narrator SF Sym 2009
17:34:00 00:04:31 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: June "Barcarolle" Op 37
Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10701
17:42:00 00:07:29 William Boyce Symphony No. 5 in D Op 2
Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761
17:50:00 00:07:21 Greg Anderson Three Disney Waltzes
The Five Browns, pianos E1 Music 2041
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Celebrating Johnny Mercer (Part 1) - If ever there was a poet created to write the lyrics for stage and screen musicals, it was Mercer. We survey his extraordinary output of more than 40 years, beginning in the early 1930s.
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin
Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:01:05 00:02:47 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Accentuate the Positive
Johnny Mercer Johnny Mercer: Collectors Series Capitol CDP7921252
18:04:29 00:01:54 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen That Old Black Magic
Orchestra 75 Years of Warner Bros. Rhino R275287
18:06:20 00:01:10 Johnny Mercer-Everett Miller Out of Breath and Scared to Death of You
Johnny Mercer An Evening With Johnny Mercer Laureate LL-601
18:08:06 00:03:12 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Satan's Little Lamb
Ethel Merman Ethel Merman: You're the Top Fanfare CDD473
18:11:40 00:02:17 Johnny Mercer-Hoagy Carmichael Lazybones/In the Cool, Cool, Cool of the Evening
Hoagy Carmichael The Classic Hoagy Carmichael Smithsonian RD038
18:14:24 00:01:51 Johnny Mercer-Lew Gensler Comes the Revolution, Baby
Johnny Mercer Mercer Sings Mercer DRG 21471-15142
18:17:13 00:02:56 Johnny Mercer-Richard Whiting Too Marvelous for Words
Bobby Short Bobby Short: Nobody Else but Me Koch KOCCD-8596
18:20:03 00:02:25 Johnny Mercer-Richard Whiting Hooray for Hollywood
Johnny Davis, Frances Langford Johnny Mercer: American Songbook Series Smithsonian RD048
18:23:04 00:02:41 Johnny Mercer-Harry Warren Jeepers Creepers
Louis Armstrong Johnny Mercer: American Songbook Series Smithsonian RD048
18:26:22 00:02:38 Cole Porter Friendship
Judy Garland, Johnny Mercer Judy Garland: From the Decca Vaults MCA MCA907
18:30:01 00:04:05 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Blues in the Night
Harold Arlen Harold Sings Arlen CBS CBS62784
18:34:50 00:02:45 Johnny Mercer-Jerome Kern I'm Old Fashioned
Fred Astaire, Nan Wynn Jerome Kern: The First 100 Years Welk Music WMG3005
18:38:13 00:04:05 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen One for My Baby
Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra: Duets Capitol 0777-7896112
18:42:38 00:03:13 Johnny Mercer-Harry Warren On the Atcheson, Topeka and the Santa Fe
Judy Garland That's Entertainment Rhino R272182
18:46:20 00:03:46 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen My Shining Hour
Mabel Mercer Once in a Blue Moon Collectables COL-CD-6603
18:50:20 00:02:40 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:32 00:03:19 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Filler: My Shining Hour
Harold Arlen Harold Sings Arlen CBS CBS62784
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:19:08 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Suite Op 57
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572693
19:23:00 00:31:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat Op 19
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Nikolaus Harnoncourt Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano Teldec 47334
19:57:00 00:01:30 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Pastorale
Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, James Gaffigan, conductor; Yulia von Doren, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; recorded live in Severance Hall
20:04:00 00:25:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.199 "Mein herze schwimmt im Blut"
20:33:00 00:17:55 Johannes Brahms Song of Destiny Op 54
20:55:00 00:30:45 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 107
21:35:00 00:25:00 Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425942
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Similar song conceits: “Bulbous Boufant” by the Vestibules… “Geographical Fugue” by the Turtle Creek Chorale… “Pico and Supulveda” by the Roto Rooter Christmas Good Time Band… Episode 12 of Hitch Hikers’ Guide to the Galaxy... Mark Levy talks about “Many Capitals of the World.”… This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:06:58 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Janiculum
Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600
23:08:00 00:08:44 Aram Khachaturian Spartacus: Adagio
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 442011
23:17:00 00:03:10 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Italiana
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
23:23:00 00:05:43 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131
Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012
23:28:00 00:08:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 43
Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5530
23:39:00 00:03:54 Ludwig Schwab Berceuse écossaise
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139
23:42:00 00:05:16 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Lullaby
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 426247
23:48:00 00:05:40 Stephen Paulus Berceuse
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281
23:55:00 00:02:37 Frederick Delius Hassan: Serenade
Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Rafael Druian, violin; Martha Dalton, harp Sony 48260
23:57:00 00:02:14 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Sea Murmurs Op 24
Daniel Hope, violin; Maria Todtenhaupt, harp DeutGram 4792954