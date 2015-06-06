Program Guide 06-06-2015

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:36:19 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G major Op 88

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414422

00:40:00 00:56:10 Carl Orff Carmina burana

Berlin German Opera Orchestra Eugen Jochum Gundula Janowitz, soprano; Gerhard Stolze, tenor; Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, bar.; Chorus of Berlin German Opera DeutGram 4793449

01:38:00 00:55:32 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 6 in A

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436153

02:35:00 00:33:01 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639

03:10:00 00:39:19 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 1 in E minor Op 39

Sir Colin Davis Boston Symphony Orchestra Philips 446157

03:51:00 00:28:07 Henri Sauguet Les forains

Daniel Swift CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5152

04:21:00 00:36:02 Edvard Grieg String Quartet No. 1 in G minor Op 27

Auryn Quartet CPO 999729

04:59:00 00:56:46 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé

Berlin Philharmonic Pierre Boulez Berlin Radio Choir DeutGram 447057

05:58:00 00:36:38 Aram Khachaturian Violin Concerto in D minor

Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 59

06:36:00 00:04:04 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 2 in E flat Op 9

Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091

06:42:00 00:05:01 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43

Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1032

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:00:30 Chick Corea Spain (arr Karl Jenkins)

Catrin Finch, harp; Lawrence Cottle, bass guitar; Paul Clarvis, percussion Sony Odyssey 87320

07:04:40 Xavier Montsalvatge Partita

BBC Symphony Orchestra Juanjo Mena Chandos 10735

07:23:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 20 in d K 466 (with improvised prelude and vocals)

Bobby McFerrin, vocals; Chick Corea, piano; St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Sony 62601

08:01:00 R. Jacinto de Chavarria "Fuera, fuera! Haganles Lugar!"

Florilegium and Arakaendar Bolivia Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009

08:11:04 Anonymous Naranijitay

Florilegium and Arakaendar Bolivia Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009

08:14:10 Fernando Sor Souvenir de Russie, for 2 Guitars

David Starobin, guitar; Oren Fader, guitar Bridge 9004

08:28:55 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3 in C, Op. 26

Martha Argerich, piano; Montreal Symphony Charles Dutoit EMI Classics 56654

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 6, 2014 - From Greenville, South Carolina, this week’s episode features one of the strongest youth choirs in the “Palmetto State” performing a moving new work by a local South Carolina composer. We’ll also meet a euphonium player who performs with the speed and dexterity of a flutist, and we’ll enjoy Bach performed by the 13-year-old winner of the Tureck International Bach Competition.

The Cantus Chamber Choir from the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville, South Carolina, performs “Peace” by Mark Kilstofte (b. 1958), conducted by David Rhyne

13-year-old pianist Allison To from Yorba Linda, California, performs the fifth movement, Hesitation Tango, and the sixth movement, Galop, from Souvenirs, Op. 28, by Samuel Barber (1910–1981)

17-year-old double bassist Andrew Downs (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Birmingham, Alabama, performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Concerto No. 2 in B minor by Giovanni Bottesini (1821–1889), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old violinist Katherine Woo from Greer, South Carolina, performs Introduction and Tarantella, Op. 43, by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old euphonium player Joe Broom from McLean, Virginia, performs “Fantasy” by Bruce Fraser, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Allison To performs selected variations from “Aria variata alla maniera Italiana” in A minor, BWV 989, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Great Australian Classical Artists II

Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta – Finale – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Charles Mackerras (London 410138 CD) 7:12

Georg Frideric Handel: Giulio Cesare: “Da tempeste” – Danielle de Niese, soprano; Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Decca 4758746 CD) 6:16

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: “Champagne” aria – John Brownlee, baritone; Glyndebourne Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Busch (Turnabout 4118 LP) 1:28

Franz Liszt: Gnomenreigen – Eileen Joyce, piano (Testament 1174 CD) 2:38

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude in G Minor, Op.23/5 – Eileen Joyce, piano (Testament 1174 CD) 3:43

Peter Sculthorpe: Small Town - Melbourne Symphony Orchestra/John Hopkins (ABC 4811294 CVD) 6:07

Gaetano Donizetti: : “Salut a la France” – Joan Sutherland, soprano; Chorus and Orchestra of the Royal Opera House Covent Garden/Richard Bonynge (Decca 4757981 CD) 4:47

Giuseppe Verdi: La Traviata: “Di provenza del mar” – John Brownlee, baritone; unnamed orchestra (YouTube PD) 4:10

Christina Macpherson/“Banjo” Patterson: “Waltzing Mathilda” – Peter Dawson, baritone; unnamed chorus and orchestra (Regis 1069 CD) 3:39

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: World Cinema Themes - Silva Records has just released a 6-CD set of scores from films made in Europe, Asia, and South America. We'll hear music from The Last Emperor, Let the Right One In, Pan's Labyrinth and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Chorale from Day For Night, 1973 Silva SILCD 1464 Georges Delerue

City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Alexander's Entry into Pskov from Alexander Nevsky, 1939 Silva SILCD 1464 Sergei Prokofiev

Crouch End Festival Chorus/City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Main Theme from 8 1/2, 1963 Silva SILCD 1464 Nino Rota

City of Prague Philharmonic/Derek Wadsworth, cond.

I will wait for you from The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, 1964 Silva SILCD 1464 Michel Legrand

The Moscow Virtuosi/Michel Legrand, cond.

Eli's Theme from Let The Right One In, 2008 Silva SILCD 1464 Johann Soderqvist

City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Life is Beautiful from Life is Beautiful, 1997 Silva SILCD 1464 Nicola Piovani

City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

The Labryinth from Pan's Labryinth, 2006 Silva SILCD 1464 Javier Navarete

City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

The Postman from The Postman, 1994 Silva SILCD 1464 Luis Bacalov

City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Bilitis from Bilitis, 1977 Silva SILCD 1464 Francis Lai

Mark Ayres, soloist

Theme from Z, 1969 Silva SILCD 1464 Mikis Theodorakis

City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

I Ain't Captain Walker from Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome, 1985 Silva SILCD 1464 Maurice Jarre

City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Main Theme from The Last Emperor, 1987 Silva SILCD 1464 Ryuichi Sakamoto

City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon/The Eternal Vow from Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000 Silva SILCD 1464 Tan Dun

City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

The Heart Asks Pleasure First from The Piano, 1993 Silva SILCD 1464 Michael Nyman

Paul Bateman, piano/City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Love Theme from Cinema Paradiso, 1988 Silva SILCD 1464 Ennio Morricone

Paul Bateman, piano/City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Zorba's Dance from Zorba the Greek, 1964 Silva SILCD 1464 Mikis Theodorakis

City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Persichetti at 100; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About Franz Liszt

12:08:00 00:04:19 Franz Liszt Consolation No. 3 in D flat

Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728

12:15:00 00:16:00 Carl Maria von Weber Konzertstück in F minor Op 79

Bavarian Radio Symphony Sir Colin Davis Gerhard Oppitz, piano RCA 68219

12:35:00 00:09:57 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Three Dances

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 426247

12:48:00 00:10:08 Siegfried Wagner Scherzo

Werner Andreas Albert Hamburg Philharmonic CPO 999366

THE BIG WORK AT ONE



13:01:00 01:09:36 Richard Wagner (arr Lorin Maazel) The Ring without Words

Lorin Maazel Berlin Philharmonic Telarc 80154

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



14:13:00 00:09:06 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F minor

Berlin State Orchestra Simone Dinnerstein Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 81742

14:25:00 00:10:31 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Overture

Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80039

14:38:00 00:11:26 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 1 in C

Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553161

14:53:00 00:06:08 Emmanuel Chabrier España

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Persichetti at 100



15:03:00 00:13:13 Vincent Persichetti A Lincoln Address Op 124

Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Barry Scott, narrator Naxos 559373

15:16:00 00:05:48 Vincent Persichetti Pastoral for Winds Op 21

Philadelphia Woodwind Quintet Boston Rec 1063

15:26:00 00:19:09 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

15:46:00 00:12:44 Frank Bennett West Side Variants

London Symphony Orchestra Eric Stern Richard Stoltzman, clarinet RCA 61790

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



16:01:00 00:16:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in D

Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800

16:21:00 00:13:31 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 5

Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55125

16:37:00 00:13:35 Claude Debussy Pour le piano

Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127

16:52:00 00:07:20 Franz Schubert Overture in the Italian Style in C

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



17:03:00 00:28:49 Nathaniel Stookey The Composer is Dead

San Francisco Symphony Edwin Outwater Lemony Snicket, narrator SF Sym 2009

17:34:00 00:04:31 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: June "Barcarolle" Op 37

Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10701

17:42:00 00:07:29 William Boyce Symphony No. 5 in D Op 2

Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

17:50:00 00:07:21 Greg Anderson Three Disney Waltzes

The Five Browns, pianos E1 Music 2041

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Celebrating Johnny Mercer (Part 1) - If ever there was a poet created to write the lyrics for stage and screen musicals, it was Mercer. We survey his extraordinary output of more than 40 years, beginning in the early 1930s.



18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin

Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:05 00:02:47 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Accentuate the Positive

Johnny Mercer Johnny Mercer: Collectors Series Capitol CDP7921252

18:04:29 00:01:54 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen That Old Black Magic

Orchestra 75 Years of Warner Bros. Rhino R275287

18:06:20 00:01:10 Johnny Mercer-Everett Miller Out of Breath and Scared to Death of You

Johnny Mercer An Evening With Johnny Mercer Laureate LL-601

18:08:06 00:03:12 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Satan's Little Lamb

Ethel Merman Ethel Merman: You're the Top Fanfare CDD473

18:11:40 00:02:17 Johnny Mercer-Hoagy Carmichael Lazybones/In the Cool, Cool, Cool of the Evening

Hoagy Carmichael The Classic Hoagy Carmichael Smithsonian RD038

18:14:24 00:01:51 Johnny Mercer-Lew Gensler Comes the Revolution, Baby

Johnny Mercer Mercer Sings Mercer DRG 21471-15142

18:17:13 00:02:56 Johnny Mercer-Richard Whiting Too Marvelous for Words

Bobby Short Bobby Short: Nobody Else but Me Koch KOCCD-8596

18:20:03 00:02:25 Johnny Mercer-Richard Whiting Hooray for Hollywood

Johnny Davis, Frances Langford Johnny Mercer: American Songbook Series Smithsonian RD048

18:23:04 00:02:41 Johnny Mercer-Harry Warren Jeepers Creepers

Louis Armstrong Johnny Mercer: American Songbook Series Smithsonian RD048

18:26:22 00:02:38 Cole Porter Friendship

Judy Garland, Johnny Mercer Judy Garland: From the Decca Vaults MCA MCA907

18:30:01 00:04:05 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Blues in the Night

Harold Arlen Harold Sings Arlen CBS CBS62784

18:34:50 00:02:45 Johnny Mercer-Jerome Kern I'm Old Fashioned

Fred Astaire, Nan Wynn Jerome Kern: The First 100 Years Welk Music WMG3005

18:38:13 00:04:05 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen One for My Baby

Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra: Duets Capitol 0777-7896112

18:42:38 00:03:13 Johnny Mercer-Harry Warren On the Atcheson, Topeka and the Santa Fe

Judy Garland That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:46:20 00:03:46 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen My Shining Hour

Mabel Mercer Once in a Blue Moon Collectables COL-CD-6603

18:50:20 00:02:40 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:32 00:03:19 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Filler: My Shining Hour

Harold Arlen Harold Sings Arlen CBS CBS62784

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna



19:02:00 00:19:08 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Suite Op 57

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572693

19:23:00 00:31:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat Op 19

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Nikolaus Harnoncourt Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano Teldec 47334

19:57:00 00:01:30 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Pastorale

Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, James Gaffigan, conductor; Yulia von Doren, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; recorded live in Severance Hall



20:04:00 00:25:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.199 "Mein herze schwimmt im Blut"

20:33:00 00:17:55 Johannes Brahms Song of Destiny Op 54

20:55:00 00:30:45 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 107

21:35:00 00:25:00 Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425942

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Similar song conceits: “Bulbous Boufant” by the Vestibules… “Geographical Fugue” by the Turtle Creek Chorale… “Pico and Supulveda” by the Roto Rooter Christmas Good Time Band… Episode 12 of Hitch Hikers’ Guide to the Galaxy... Mark Levy talks about “Many Capitals of the World.”… This Week in the Media



LATE PROGRAM with John Simna



23:02:00 00:06:58 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Janiculum

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600

23:08:00 00:08:44 Aram Khachaturian Spartacus: Adagio

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 442011

23:17:00 00:03:10 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Italiana

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

23:23:00 00:05:43 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131

Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

23:28:00 00:08:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 43

Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5530

23:39:00 00:03:54 Ludwig Schwab Berceuse écossaise

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

23:42:00 00:05:16 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Lullaby

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 426247

23:48:00 00:05:40 Stephen Paulus Berceuse

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

23:55:00 00:02:37 Frederick Delius Hassan: Serenade

Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Rafael Druian, violin; Martha Dalton, harp Sony 48260

23:57:00 00:02:14 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Sea Murmurs Op 24

Daniel Hope, violin; Maria Todtenhaupt, harp DeutGram 4792954