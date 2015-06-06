© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 06-06-2015

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:36:19            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  8 in G major  Op 88      

            Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   414422

00:40:00            00:56:10            Carl Orff           Carmina burana

            Berlin German Opera Orchestra  Eugen Jochum  Gundula Janowitz, soprano; Gerhard Stolze, tenor; Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, bar.; Chorus of Berlin German Opera    DeutGram         4793449

01:38:00            00:55:32            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 6 in A

            Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   436153

02:35:00            00:33:01            Aaron Copland  Billy the Kid

            David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony Orchestra  Argo     440639

03:10:00            00:39:19            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  1 in E minor  Op 39

            Sir Colin Davis  Boston Symphony Orchestra     Philips  446157

03:51:00            00:28:07            Henri Sauguet   Les forains

            Daniel Swift      CBC Radio Orchestra    CBC     5152

04:21:00            00:36:02            Edvard Grieg    String Quartet No. 1 in G minor  Op 27  

            Auryn Quartet    CPO     999729

04:59:00            00:56:46            Maurice Ravel   Daphnis et Chloé

            Berlin Philharmonic        Pierre Boulez     Berlin Radio Choir         DeutGram         447057

05:58:00            00:36:38            Aram Khachaturian        Violin Concerto in D minor

            Russian National Orchestra        Yakov Kreizberg            Julia Fischer, violin        PentaTone        59

06:36:00            00:04:04            Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No.  2 in E flat Op 9

            Valentina Lisitsa, piano  Decca   17091

06:42:00            00:05:01            Ludwig van Beethoven   The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43

            Bruno Weil        Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra   Tafelmusik        1032

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:00:30 Chick Corea  Spain (arr Karl Jenkins)

            Catrin Finch, harp; Lawrence Cottle, bass guitar; Paul Clarvis, percussion    Sony Odyssey 87320                             

07:04:40 Xavier Montsalvatge    Partita 

            BBC Symphony Orchestra   Juanjo Mena    Chandos  10735          

07:23:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 20 in d K 466 (with improvised prelude and vocals) 

            Bobby McFerrin, vocals; Chick Corea, piano; St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Sony 62601                                         

08:01:00 R. Jacinto de Chavarria             "Fuera, fuera! Haganles Lugar!" 

             Florilegium and Arakaendar Bolivia    Ashley Solomon      Channel Classics          28009                             

08:11:04 Anonymous      Naranijitay 

            Florilegium and Arakaendar Bolivia   Ashley Solomon   Channel Classics          28009                               

08:14:10 Fernando Sor      Souvenir de Russie, for 2 Guitars

            David Starobin, guitar; Oren Fader, guitar   Bridge   9004                               

08:28:55 Sergei Prokofiev         Piano Concerto No. 3 in C, Op. 26 

            Martha Argerich, piano; Montreal Symphony Charles Dutoit      EMI Classics     56654

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 6, 2014 - From Greenville, South Carolina, this week’s episode features one of the strongest youth choirs in the “Palmetto State” performing a moving new work by a local South Carolina composer. We’ll also meet a euphonium player who performs with the speed and dexterity of a flutist, and we’ll enjoy Bach performed by the 13-year-old winner of the Tureck International Bach Competition.

The Cantus Chamber Choir from the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville, South Carolina, performs “Peace” by Mark Kilstofte (b. 1958), conducted by David Rhyne

13-year-old pianist Allison To from Yorba Linda, California, performs the fifth movement, Hesitation Tango, and the sixth movement, Galop, from Souvenirs, Op. 28, by Samuel Barber (1910–1981)

17-year-old double bassist Andrew Downs (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Birmingham, Alabama, performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Concerto No. 2 in B minor by Giovanni Bottesini (1821–1889), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old violinist Katherine Woo from Greer, South Carolina, performs Introduction and Tarantella, Op. 43, by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old euphonium player Joe Broom from McLean, Virginia, performs “Fantasy” by Bruce Fraser, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Allison To performs selected variations from “Aria variata alla maniera Italiana” in A minor, BWV 989, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Great Australian Classical Artists II

Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta – Finale – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Charles Mackerras (London 410138 CD) 7:12

Georg Frideric Handel: Giulio Cesare: “Da tempeste” – Danielle de Niese, soprano; Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Decca 4758746 CD) 6:16

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: “Champagne” aria – John Brownlee, baritone; Glyndebourne Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Busch (Turnabout 4118 LP) 1:28

Franz Liszt: Gnomenreigen – Eileen Joyce, piano (Testament 1174 CD) 2:38

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude in G Minor, Op.23/5 – Eileen Joyce, piano (Testament 1174 CD) 3:43

Peter Sculthorpe: Small Town - Melbourne Symphony Orchestra/John Hopkins (ABC 4811294 CVD) 6:07

Gaetano Donizetti:  : “Salut a la France” – Joan Sutherland, soprano; Chorus and Orchestra of the Royal Opera House Covent Garden/Richard Bonynge (Decca 4757981 CD) 4:47

Giuseppe Verdi: La Traviata: “Di provenza del mar” – John Brownlee, baritone; unnamed orchestra (YouTube PD) 4:10

Christina Macpherson/“Banjo” Patterson: “Waltzing Mathilda” – Peter Dawson, baritone; unnamed chorus and orchestra (Regis 1069 CD) 3:39

 

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: World Cinema Themes - Silva Records has just released a 6-CD set of scores from films made in Europe, Asia, and South America. We'll hear music from The Last Emperor, Let the Right One In, Pan's Labyrinth and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Alfred Newman

 Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

 

Chorale from Day For Night, 1973  Silva SILCD 1464  Georges Delerue

  City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

 

Alexander's Entry into Pskov from Alexander Nevsky, 1939  Silva SILCD 1464  Sergei Prokofiev

 Crouch End Festival Chorus/City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

 

Main Theme from 8 1/2, 1963  Silva SILCD 1464  Nino Rota

 City of Prague Philharmonic/Derek Wadsworth, cond.

 

I will wait for you from The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, 1964  Silva SILCD 1464  Michel Legrand

 The Moscow Virtuosi/Michel Legrand, cond.

 

Eli's Theme from Let The Right One In, 2008  Silva SILCD 1464  Johann Soderqvist

 City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

 

Life is Beautiful from Life is Beautiful, 1997  Silva SILCD 1464  Nicola Piovani

 City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

 

The Labryinth from Pan's Labryinth, 2006  Silva SILCD 1464  Javier Navarete

 City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

 

The Postman from The Postman, 1994  Silva SILCD 1464  Luis Bacalov

  City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

 

Bilitis from Bilitis, 1977  Silva SILCD 1464  Francis Lai

 Mark Ayres, soloist

 

Theme from Z, 1969  Silva SILCD 1464  Mikis Theodorakis

 City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

 

I Ain't Captain Walker from Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome, 1985  Silva SILCD 1464  Maurice Jarre

 City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

 

Main Theme from The Last Emperor, 1987  Silva SILCD 1464  Ryuichi Sakamoto

 City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

 

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon/The Eternal Vow from Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000  Silva SILCD 1464  Tan Dun

  City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

 

The Heart Asks Pleasure First from The Piano, 1993  Silva SILCD 1464  Michael Nyman

 Paul Bateman, piano/City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

 

Love Theme from Cinema Paradiso, 1988  Silva SILCD 1464  Ennio Morricone

  Paul Bateman, piano/City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

 

Zorba's Dance from Zorba the Greek, 1964  Silva SILCD 1464  Mikis Theodorakis

 City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

 

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams

 London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Persichetti at 100; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About Franz Liszt

12:08:00            00:04:19            Franz Liszt        Consolation No. 3 in D flat

            Nelson Freire, piano      Decca   4782728

12:15:00            00:16:00            Carl Maria von Weber    Konzertstück in F minor  Op 79

            Bavarian Radio Symphony         Sir Colin Davis  Gerhard Oppitz, piano   RCA     68219

12:35:00            00:09:57            Aram Khachaturian        Gayaneh: Three Dances

            John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra Philips  426247

12:48:00            00:10:08            Siegfried Wagner          Scherzo

            Werner Andreas Albert   Hamburg Philharmonic   CPO     999366

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE
 

13:01:00            01:09:36            Richard Wagner (arr Lorin Maazel) The Ring without Words

            Lorin Maazel      Berlin Philharmonic        Telarc   80154

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

14:13:00            00:09:06            Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No.  5 in F minor

            Berlin State Orchestra    Simone Dinnerstein       Simone Dinnerstein, piano         Sony    81742

14:25:00            00:10:31            Alexander Borodin         Prince Igor: Overture

            Robert Shaw     Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Telarc   80039

14:38:00            00:11:26            Felix Mendelssohn        String Symphony No.  1 in C

            Nicholas Ward   Northern Chamber Orchestra      Naxos   553161

14:53:00            00:06:08            Emmanuel Chabrier       España

            Neeme Järvi      Orch de la Suisse Romande       Chandos           5122

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Persichetti at 100
 

15:03:00            00:13:13            Vincent Persichetti         A Lincoln Address Op 124

            Nashville Symphony      Leonard Slatkin Barry Scott, narrator      Naxos   559373

15:16:00            00:05:48            Vincent Persichetti         Pastoral for Winds Op 21

            Philadelphia Woodwind Quintet  Boston Rec       1063

15:26:00            00:19:09            Aaron Copland  Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes

            Michael Tilson Thomas  San Francisco Symphony          RCA     63511

15:46:00            00:12:44            Frank Bennett    West Side Variants

            London Symphony Orchestra     Eric Stern          Richard Stoltzman, clarinet         RCA     61790

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

16:01:00            00:16:39            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento for Strings in D

            Anton Steck      Concerto Cologne         Archiv   4775800

16:21:00            00:13:31            Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 5

            Franz Welser-Möst         London Philharmonic Orchestra  EMI      55125

16:37:00            00:13:35            Claude Debussy            Pour le piano   

            Barry Douglas, piano     RCA     68127

16:52:00            00:07:20            Franz Schubert  Overture in the Italian Style in C

            Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia            Naxos   570329

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

17:03:00            00:28:49            Nathaniel Stookey         The Composer is Dead

            San Francisco Symphony          Edwin Outwater Lemony Snicket, narrator           SF Sym            2009

17:34:00            00:04:31            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Seasons: June "Barcarolle" Op 37

            Wu Han, piano  ArtistLed           10701

17:42:00            00:07:29            William Boyce   Symphony No. 5 in D Op 2

            Christopher Hogwood    Academy of Ancient Music        l'Oiseau            436761

17:50:00            00:07:21            Greg Anderson  Three Disney Waltzes

            The Five Browns, pianos            E1 Music          2041

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Celebrating Johnny Mercer (Part 1) - If ever there was a poet created to write the lyrics for stage and screen musicals, it was Mercer. We survey his extraordinary output of more than 40 years, beginning in the early 1930s.
 

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin

Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin       Nonesuch 979151-2

 

18:01:05            00:02:47            Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen       Accentuate the Positive

Johnny Mercer  Johnny Mercer: Collectors Series               Capitol          CDP7921252

 

18:04:29            00:01:54            Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen       That Old Black Magic

Orchestra          75 Years of Warner Bros.           Rhino    R275287

 

18:06:20            00:01:10            Johnny Mercer-Everett Miller      Out of Breath and Scared to Death of You

Johnny Mercer  An Evening With Johnny Mercer Laureate            LL-601

 

18:08:06            00:03:12            Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen       Satan's Little Lamb

Ethel Merman    Ethel Merman: You're the Top    Fanfare CDD473

 

18:11:40            00:02:17            Johnny Mercer-Hoagy Carmichael          Lazybones/In the Cool, Cool, Cool of the Evening

Hoagy Carmichael         The Classic Hoagy Carmichael   Smithsonian      RD038

 

18:14:24            00:01:51            Johnny Mercer-Lew Gensler       Comes the Revolution, Baby

Johnny Mercer  Mercer Sings Mercer      DRG     21471-15142

 

18:17:13            00:02:56            Johnny Mercer-Richard Whiting              Too Marvelous for Words

Bobby Short     Bobby Short: Nobody Else but Me        Koch    KOCCD-8596

 

18:20:03            00:02:25            Johnny Mercer-Richard Whiting  Hooray for Hollywood

Johnny Davis, Frances Langford            Johnny Mercer: American Songbook Series        Smithsonian      RD048

 

18:23:04            00:02:41            Johnny Mercer-Harry Warren      Jeepers Creepers

Louis Armstrong            Johnny Mercer: American Songbook Series        Smithsonian      RD048

 

18:26:22            00:02:38            Cole Porter       Friendship

Judy Garland, Johnny Mercer     Judy Garland: From the Decca Vaults    MCA     MCA907

                                                                       

18:30:01            00:04:05            Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen       Blues in the Night

Harold Arlen           Harold Sings Arlen   CBS     CBS62784

 

18:34:50            00:02:45            Johnny Mercer-Jerome Kern       I'm Old Fashioned

Fred Astaire, Nan Wynn Jerome Kern: The First 100 Years           Welk Music       WMG3005

 

18:38:13            00:04:05            Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen       One for My Baby

Frank Sinatra     Frank Sinatra: Duets      Capitol  0777-7896112

 

18:42:38            00:03:13            Johnny Mercer-Harry Warren      On the Atcheson, Topeka and the Santa Fe

Judy Garland    That's Entertainment      Rhino    R272182

 

18:46:20            00:03:46            Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen       My Shining Hour

Mabel Mercer    Once in a Blue Moon     Collectables      COL-CD-6603

                                                                                   

18:50:20            00:02:40            George and Ira Gershwin            Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy          Sony    SK60659

                                                                                   

18:53:32            00:03:19            Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen       Filler: My Shining Hour

Harold Arlen      Harold Sings Arlen        CBS     CBS62784

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
 

19:02:00            00:19:08            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Suite Op 57

            Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony         Naxos   572693

19:23:00            00:31:06            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  2 in B flat Op 19

            Chamber Orchestra of Europe    Nikolaus Harnoncourt Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano Teldec           47334

19:57:00            00:01:30            Franz Liszt        Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Pastorale

            Lazar Berman, piano      DeutGram         4779525

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, James Gaffigan, conductor; Yulia von Doren, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; recorded live in Severance Hall
 

20:04:00 00:25:02 Johann Sebastian Bach          Cantata No.199 "Mein herze schwimmt im Blut"

20:33:00 00:17:55 Johannes Brahms       Song of Destiny Op 54

20:55:00 00:30:45 Felix Mendelssohn     Symphony No. 5 in D minor  Op 107

 

21:35:00            00:25:00            Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24

            Vladimir Ashkenazy       Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   425942

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Similar song conceits: “Bulbous Boufant” by the Vestibules… “Geographical Fugue” by the Turtle Creek Chorale… “Pico and Supulveda” by the Roto Rooter Christmas Good Time Band… Episode 12 of Hitch Hikers’ Guide to the Galaxy... Mark Levy talks about “Many Capitals of the World.”… This Week in the Media
 

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
 

23:02:00            00:06:58            Ottorino Respighi          The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Janiculum

            Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra      EMI      55600

23:08:00            00:08:44            Aram Khachaturian        Spartacus: Adagio       

            Valéry Gergiev  Mariinsky Theater Orchestra       Philips  442011

23:17:00            00:03:10            Ottorino Respighi          Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Italiana

            Jesús López-Cobos      Lausanne Chamber Orchestra     Telarc   80309

23:23:00            00:05:43            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131

            Cypress String Quartet  Cypress            2012

23:28:00            00:08:43            Franz Joseph Haydn      Adagio from Symphony No. 43

            Ádám Fischer    Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch    Nimbus 5530

23:39:00            00:03:54            Ludwig Schwab Berceuse écossaise     

            Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano            Cedille  139

23:42:00            00:05:16            Aram Khachaturian        Gayaneh: Lullaby          

            John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra Philips  426247

23:48:00            00:05:40            Stephen Paulus Berceuse                     

            Yolanda Kondonassis, harp       Azica    71281

23:55:00            00:02:37            Frederick Delius            Hassan: Serenade

            Cleveland Sinfonietta     Louis Lane        Rafael Druian, violin; Martha Dalton, harp           Sony    48260

23:57:00            00:02:14            Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco       Sea Murmurs Op 24

            Daniel Hope, violin; Maria Todtenhaupt, harp      DeutGram         4792954

 

 