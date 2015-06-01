Mahler, Schumann, Brahms: Piano Quartets—Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello; Wu Han, piano (DeutGram 22906)

These performances were recorded live at The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center at two concerts in March, 2015, but applause only occurs at the very end. Perhaps your first question is: a Piano Quartet by Mahler?! Yes, it’s an unfinished work from his youth which, if you had to guess, might have been written by Mendelssohn or Brahms. Schumann’s Op 47 Piano Quartet is next and needs no introduction or inducement: it is Romanticism par excellence. Which of the three Brahms works in this genre rounds out the program? It’s the great G minor Quartet, Op 25 with its over-the-top Gypsy Rondo. These are kinds of inspired, eye-opening performances you encounter every Friday night at nine, when WCLV brings you an hour of music from The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

