Bach—Lisa Batiashvili – J.S. Bach: Double Concerto BWV 1060, Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia, Violin Concerto No. 2; Solo Violin Sonata No. 2; St Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich; CPE Bach: Trio Sonata Wq 143 —Lisa Batiashvili, violin; François Leleux, oboe & oboe d’amore; Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Chamber Orchestra of the Bavarian Radio Symphony (DeutGram 4792479)

Georgian-born violinist Lisa Batiashvili and her husband, French oboist François Leleux, reside in Munich so they appear here with their hometown orchestra, teaming up in Bach’s Double Concerto and the famous aria Erbarme Dich, mein Gott from the St. Matthew Passion. The diverse program seems to consist of Ms. Batiashvili’s personal favorites. For instance, Bach’s Violin Concerto No. 2 is usually accompanied on CD by No. 1, but here she has the Solo Violin Sonata No. 2 instead. And for a complete change-of-pace, she invited flutist Emmanuel Pahud and friends to record a piece by one of J.S. Bach’s sons, CPE Bach, the Trio Sonata in b minor Wq 143. This is as wide-ranging and eclectic a program as you’ll find on any violinist’s ‘all-Bach’ disc.

