Brahms: The Hungarian Connection: Clarinet Quintet, etc.— Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet; Leonidas Kavakos, Christoph Koncz, violins & Friends (Mercury 4811409)

From the Deutsche Grammophon /Mercury Classics website: “This is a superb [recording] . . . [Ottensamer] teams up with a distinguished string quartet led by the superb violinist Leonidas Kavakos to give a full-blooded account of Brahms's Clarinet Quintet . . . Brahms's two Hungarian Dances and Two Waltzes in A major included here sound particularly authentic, the latter almost Viennese coffee house in its smoothness, as does the final Transylvanian free-for-all in which Brahms rubs shoulders with some of Bartok's Romanian Folk Dances.” --Record Review / Classic FM (London) / 27. March 2015

