Program Guide 05-30-2015

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:32:42 Robert Schumann Carnaval Op 9

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177

00:37:00 00:31:15 Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann Symphony No. 1 in G minor Op 17

Thomas Dausgaard Danish National Radio Sym DaCapo 224042

01:10:00 01:23:13 Benjamin Britten War Requiem Op 66

New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Carol Vaness, soprano; Jerry Hadley, tenor; Thomas Hampson, baritone; American Boychoir; Westminster Choir Teldec 17115

02:35:00 00:31:22 Sir Alexander Mackenzie Violin Concerto in C sharp minor Op 32

Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Vernon Handley Malcolm Stewart, violin Hyperion 66975

03:08:00 00:31:11 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Suite

Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Conifer 51313

03:41:00 00:23:49 Béla Bartók Rhapsody for Piano & Orchestra Op 1

Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Zoltán Kocsis, piano Philips 416831

04:07:00 00:41:47 Richard Strauss Aus Italien Op 16

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425941

04:50:00 00:43:14 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 15 in A minor Op 132

Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

05:35:00 00:32:29 Hermann Goetz Symphony in F Op 9

Werner Andreas Albert NDR Radio Philharmonic CPO 999939

06:09:00 00:20:20 Gustav Mahler Bach Suite for Organ, Harpsichord

Esa-Pekka Salonen Los Angeles Philharmonic Sony 89012

06:31:00 00:05:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo a capriccio in G Op 129

Russell Sherman, piano GM Records 2068

06:47:00 00:10:20 Morton Gould American Symphonette No. 2

David Alan Miller Albany Symphony Orchestra Albany 1174

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music



07:00:50 Alberto Ginastera Dances from the ballet "Estancia" ("Ranch")

Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Deutsche Grammophon 4777457

07:14:05 Sergei Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43

Horacio Gutierrez, piano; Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc CD-80193

07:39:39 Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection) Xacaras por primer tono (Spanish urban baile)

The Harp Consort Dhm Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 77340

07:42:29 Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection) Villanos (Baile of the peasants)

The Harp Consort Dhm Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 77340

07:46:01 Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection) Torneo (Jousting danza with lances)

The Harp Consort Dhm Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 77340

07:51:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C, K. 503 (ii. Andante)

Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; Mozart-Haydn Festival Orchestra Artek 0024-2

08:00:50 José Serrano Intermezzo from La Venta de los Gatos

National Orchestra of Spain Alhambra 71439

08:06:55 Amadeo Vives Intermezzo, from "Bohemios"

National Orchestra of Spain Alhambra 71439

08:13:43 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D, Op. 99

Eduardo Fernández, guitar; English Chamber Orchestra Decca 455364

08:36:32 Francisco Javier Moreno Symphony in Eb

Concerto Cologne Capriccio 10 488

08:49:01 Hector Berlioz Roman Carnival Overture, Op. 9

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra ASV 3045

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 29, 2015 - From the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, this week’s From the Top features a remarkably bold and confident performance by a 14-year-old violinist from South Florida, a young soprano from New Orleans performing a musical setting of one of Emily Dickinson’s poems, and an oboist who, in addition to possessing an enormous library of classical music, is a wonderful teenage spokesperson for the genre.

14-year-old violinist Matthew Hakkarainen from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, performs Praeludium and Allegro in the style of Pugnani by Fritz Kreisler (1875–1962), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old oboist Antonio Urrutia from Miami, Florida, performs the third movement, Nicht schnell, from Three Romances for Piano and Oboe, Op. 94, by Robert Schumann (1810–1856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Percussion trio Trio Volta from Midwest Young Artists in Chicago, Illinois, performs Stubernic by Mark Ford (b. 1958).

18-year-old Joe Bricker from Evanston, Illinois

16-year-old Finley Lau from Vernon Hills, Illinois

18-year-old Daniel Sahyouni from Skokie, Illinois

17-year-old mezzo soprano Emily Sheets from Metairie, Louisiana, performs “Will there really be a morning?” by Ricky Ian Gordon (b. 1956), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Alumni feature: 22-year-old pianist Dasha Bukhartseva, studying at the Frost School of Music, performs the first piece, Our Evenings, and the second piece, A Blown Away Leaf, from On an Overgrown Path by Leoš Janáček (1854–1928).

Pianist Dasha Bukhartseva performs Moments musicaux, Op. 16, No. 4 in E minor by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943).

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Great Australian Classical Artists

Percy Grainger: “Shepherd’s Hey”; English Chamber Orchestra/Benjamin Britten (London 425159 CD) 2:15

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Marriage of Figaro: “Porgi amor” – Florence Austral, soprano; Royal Opera Covent Garden Orchestra/Sir John Barbirolli (Preiser 89547 CD) 3:55

Ross Edwards: Maninyas: Second Maninya – Adele Anthony, violin; Adelaide Symphony Orchestra/Arvo Volmer (CanaryClassics 09 CD) 7:00

Georg Frideric Handel: Messiah: “Why Do the Nations” – Peter Dawson, baritone; orchestra/Lawrence Collingwood (Regis 1069 CD) 4:40

Franz Schubert: Impromptu Op90/4 – Bruce Hungerford, piano (IPAM 1203 CD) 7:32

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 – movements 2 & 3 – Noel Mewton-Wood, piano; Utrecht Symphony Orchestra/Walter Goehr ( Musical Masterpiece Society 24 LP) 14:34



11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Cold War

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168

Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Wolverines from Red Dawn, 2012 Sony 88765 420942

Ramin Djawadi original soundtrack/Stephen Coleman, cond.

Main Title and Suspense in Romance from Catch Me A Spy, 1971 - Fremaux & Associates FA 510

Claude Bolling original soundtrack

Music from On The Beach, 1959 Vocalion CDLK 4178 - Ernest Gold

The London Festival Orchestra/Ernest Gold, cond.

The Bomb Run from Dr. Strangelove, 1964 Silva SILCD 1176 - Laurie Johnson

City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

From Russia With Love from From Russia With Love, 1964 Silva SILCD 1212 - John Barry

City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

War Games and End Credits from War Games, 1983 Intrada Special Collection Volume 65

Arthur B Rubenstein original soundtrack/Arthur B Rubenstein, cond.

Invasion and Finale from Red Dawn, 2012 Sony 88765 420942

Ramin Djawadi original soundtrack/Stephen Coleman, cond.

Capt Alexi Vostrikov from K-19: The Widowmaker, 2002 Hollywood Records 2061-62371-2

Klaus Badelt The Kirov Orchestra/Valery Gergiev, cond.

David's Concern from War Games, 1983 Intrada Special Collection Volume 65

Arthur B Rubenstein original soundtrack/Arthur B Rubenstein, cond.

Hymn to Red October and Nuclear Scam from The Hunt For Red October, 1990 MCA Records MCAD-6428

Basil Poledouris original soundtrack/Basil Poledouris, cond.

Roll Tide from Crimson Tide, 1995 Telarc CD-80437

Hans Zimmer The Singers Companye/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Reunion from K-19: The Widowmaker, 2002 Hollywood Records 2061-62371-2

Klaus Badelt The Kirov Orchestra/Valery Gergiev, cond.

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy from Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, 2011 Silva SILCD 1369

Alberto Iglesias original soundtrack/Alberto Iglesias, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333

John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Delius Debuts In London; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Dmitri Kabalevsky & Incidental Music

12:10:00 00:06:23 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 in G

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782

12:20:00 00:17:48 Walter Piston The Incredible Flutist: Suite

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Scott Goff, flute Naxos 559160

12:41:00 00:09:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo for Piano & Orchestra in D

Moscow Virtuosi Vladimir Spivakov Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 60400

12:52:00 00:06:46 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Waltz

Mstislav Rostropovich Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

THE BIG WORK AT ONE



13:02:00 01:07:11 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 2 in B flat Op 52

Bamberg Symphony Claus Peter Flor Lucia Popp, soprano; Julie Kaufmann, soprano; Josef Protschka, tenor; Bamberg Symphony Chorus RCA 60248

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



14:12:00 00:11:43 Alexander Glazunov The Seasons: Autumn Op 67

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61434

14:27:00 00:12:19 Gustav Holst St. Paul's Suite Op 29

Howard Griffiths English Sinfonia Naxos 570339

14:42:00 00:07:27 Gioacchino Rossini Grand Overture

Alun Francis Haydn Orchestra CPO 999063

14:51:00 00:06:04 John Williams Hook: The Banquet

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 68419

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



15:02:00 00:13:23 Frederick Delius Over the Hills and Far Away

David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 553535

15:16:00 00:16:36 Frederick Delius Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 90845

15:37:00 00:11:18 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances

Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Chorus Philips 442011

15:50:00 00:07:49 Sergei Rachmaninoff Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3

Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



16:01:00 00:19:07 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 444867

16:23:00 00:11:50 Gustav Holst Morris Dance Tunes

Nicholas Braithwaite New Zealand Chamber Orch Koch Intl 7058

16:38:00 00:10:32 Maurice Ravel Sonatine

Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901811

16:51:00 00:07:37 Gioacchino Rossini La Cenerentola: Non piu mesta

Munich Radio Orchestra Friedrich Haider Vesselina Kasarova, mezzo; Bavarian Radio Chorus RCA 68522

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



17:01:00 00:15:06 Avner Dorman Piano Concerto in A major

Metropolis Ensemble Andrew Cyr Eliran Avni, piano Naxos 559620

17:18:00 00:13:25 Ferde Grofé Mississippi Suite

Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Bridge 9212

17:34:00 00:10:57 Franz Waxman Carmen Fantasy

London Symphony Orchestra Andrew Litton Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn Nonesuch 79464

17:49:00 00:09:11 John Williams E.T.: Adventures on Earth

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 411185

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Unlikely Pairs - If you think that you and your partner in life are an unlikely pair, wait until you hear from the 11 couples in this hour!



18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:56 00:02:30 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Twin Soliloquies

Ezio Pinza, Mary Martin South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722

18:04:20 00:03:44 George and Ira Gershwin Could You Use Me?

Judy Garland, Mickey Rooney Mickey and Judy Rhino R271921

18:08:29 00:02:43 George and Ira Gershwin Let's Call the Whole Thing Off

Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers Fred Astaire at RKO Rhino R272957

18:11:06 00:03:34 Frank Loesser I'll Know

Robert Alda, Isabel Bigey Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-112

18:14:58 00:03:12 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Eve

Alan Alda The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48209

18:18:31 00:03:56 Leonard Bernstein-S.Sondheim Tonight

Larry Kert, Carol Lawrence West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:23:07 00:02:51 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Shall We Dance?

Yul Brynner, Constance Towers The King and I -- 1977 B'way Revival RCA ABL1-2610

18:26:57 00:04:06 Cole Porter It's a Chemical Reaction, That's All/All of You

Don Ameche, Hildegarde Kneff Silk Stockings -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1102-2-RG

18:31:50 00:02:04 A.J.Lerner-F.Loewe Without You

Julie Andrews My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89997

18:34:19 00:01:26 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart You Are Too Beautiful

Al Jolson American Songbook Series: Rodgers and Hart Smithsonian RD048-6

18:36:10 00:01:56 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion Dulcinea

Richard Kiley Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012159387-2

18:37:56 00:03:31 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion Aldonza

Joan Diener Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012159387-2

18:42:14 00:02:12 Andrew Lloyd Webber-Charles Hart Phantom of the Opera

Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman Phantom of the Opera -- Original B'way Cast Polydor 831273-2

18:44:13 00:04:06 Alan Menken-Tim Rice If I Can't Love Her

Terrence Mann Beauty and the Beast -- Original B'way Cast Disney 60861-7

18:48:13 00:03:25 Stephen Sondheim Finale from "Passion"

Donna Murphy, Jere Shea Passion -- Original B'way Cast PS Classics PS-1317

18:52:08 00:00:52 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:01:04 Cole Porter Filler: We Sing of Love

Chorus Kiss Me, Kate -- 2000 Revival DRG DRG12988

18:54:07 00:02:50 Cole Porter Filler: Kiss Me, Kate

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marin Mazzie Kiss Me, Kate -- 2000 Revival DRG DRG12988

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna



19:02:00 00:24:55 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 44 in E minor

Gary Cooper Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7769

19:29:00 00:26:38 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 4 in C minor Op 44

WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite 92509

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded Friday 5/22/15 in Severance Hall



20:04:00 00:39:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 68

20:47:00 00:43:03 Richard Strauss Sinfonia domestica Op 53

21:36:00 00:22:26 Claude Debussy La mer

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Ronnie Barker’s “A Doctor’s Life” and “Doctors Anonymous”… The Muppet’s “Veterinarian’s Hosptial”… Episode 11 of the Hitch Hikers’ Guide to the Glaxay”…Jan C. Snow doesn’t believe that “Rutabagas and Kohlrabi” exist… This Week in the Media



LATE PROGRAM with John Simna



23:02:00 00:09:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19

Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 370548

23:11:00 00:07:08 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 15 in D flat major Op 28

Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342

23:20:00 00:07:13 Claude Debussy Nocturne in D flat

Aldo Ciccolini, piano EMI 54451

23:27:00 00:04:02 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1

Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 120

23:31:00 00:05:29 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: La vallée des cloches

Yakov Kreizberg Netherlands Philharmonic PentaTone 58

23:39:00 00:05:18 Robert Farnon Intermezzo for Harp & Strings

Royal Philharmonic Robert Farnon Aline Brewer, harp Reference 47

23:44:00 00:09:44 Gerald Finzi Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10

English String Orchestra William Boughton Martin Jones, piano Nimbus 5366

23:56:00 00:03:11 Máximo Diego Pujol Preludio No. 2 "Tristón"

Jason Vieaux, guitar Naxos 553449

23:56:00 00:02:52 Lucien Durosoir Berceuse

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139