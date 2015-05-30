© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 05-30-2015

Published May 30, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:32:42            Robert Schumann          Carnaval Op 9

            Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano      Centaur 3177

00:37:00            00:31:15            Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann  Symphony No.  1 in G minor  Op 17      

            Thomas Dausgaard       Danish National Radio Sym       DaCapo            224042

01:10:00            01:23:13            Benjamin Britten            War Requiem Op 66

            New York Philharmonic  Kurt Masur        Carol Vaness, soprano; Jerry Hadley, tenor; Thomas Hampson, baritone; American Boychoir; Westminster Choir   Teldec  17115

02:35:00            00:31:22            Sir Alexander Mackenzie            Violin Concerto in C sharp minor  Op 32

            Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Vernon Handley Malcolm Stewart, violin  Hyperion           66975

03:08:00            00:31:11            Jean-Philippe Rameau   Dardanus: Suite           

            Nicholas McGegan        Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra            Conifer 51313

03:41:00            00:23:49            Béla Bartók       Rhapsody for Piano & Orchestra Op 1

            Budapest Festival Orchestra      Iván Fischer      Zoltán Kocsis, piano     Philips  416831

04:07:00            00:41:47            Richard Strauss Aus Italien Op 16

            Vladimir Ashkenazy       Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   425941

04:50:00            00:43:14            Ludwig van Beethoven   String Quartet No. 15 in A minor  Op 132

            Cypress String Quartet  Cypress            2012

05:35:00            00:32:29            Hermann Goetz Symphony in F Op 9

            Werner Andreas Albert   NDR Radio Philharmonic           CPO     999939

06:09:00            00:20:20            Gustav Mahler   Bach Suite for Organ, Harpsichord

            Esa-Pekka Salonen       Los Angeles Philharmonic          Sony    89012

06:31:00            00:05:47            Ludwig van Beethoven   Rondo a capriccio in G Op 129

            Russell Sherman, piano GM Records     2068

06:47:00            00:10:20            Morton Gould    American Symphonette No.  2

            David Alan Miller           Albany Symphony Orchestra      Albany  1174

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
 

07:00:50 Alberto Ginastera   Dances from the ballet "Estancia" ("Ranch")

            Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela    Deutsche Grammophon 4777457            

07:14:05 Sergei Rachmaninoff      Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43  

            Horacio Gutierrez, piano; Baltimore Symphony Orchestra      Telarc  CD-80193      

07:39:39 Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection)  Xacaras por primer tono (Spanish urban baile) 

             The Harp Consort      Dhm Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 77340                                                  

07:42:29 Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection)  Villanos (Baile of the peasants)  

             The Harp Consort        Dhm Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 77340                                                    

07:46:01 Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection)  Torneo (Jousting danza with lances) 

            The Harp Consort         Dhm Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 77340                                                    

07:51:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart   Piano Concerto No. 25 in C, K. 503 (ii. Andante)     

Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; Mozart-Haydn Festival Orchestra     Artek  0024-2                                            

08:00:50 José Serrano    Intermezzo from La Venta de los Gatos

            National Orchestra of Spain     Alhambra  71439                                         

08:06:55 Amadeo Vives     Intermezzo, from "Bohemios"

            National Orchestra of Spain      Alhambra    71439                                            

08:13:43 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco    Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D, Op. 99 

            Eduardo Fernández, guitar; English Chamber Orchestra     Decca 455364                                      

08:36:32 Francisco Javier Moreno     Symphony in Eb

            Concerto Cologne      Capriccio 10 488                                             

08:49:01 Hector Berlioz        Roman Carnival Overture, Op. 9 

            Royal Philharmonic Orchestra     ASV   3045                                  

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 29, 2015 - From the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, this week’s From the Top features a remarkably bold and confident performance by a 14-year-old violinist from South Florida, a young soprano from New Orleans performing a musical setting of one of Emily Dickinson’s poems, and an oboist who, in addition to possessing an enormous library of classical music, is a wonderful teenage spokesperson for the genre.

14-year-old violinist Matthew Hakkarainen from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, performs Praeludium and Allegro in the style of Pugnani by Fritz Kreisler (1875–1962), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old oboist Antonio Urrutia from Miami, Florida, performs the third movement, Nicht schnell, from Three Romances for Piano and Oboe, Op. 94, by Robert Schumann (1810–1856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Percussion trio Trio Volta from Midwest Young Artists in Chicago, Illinois, performs Stubernic by Mark Ford (b. 1958).

      18-year-old Joe Bricker from Evanston, Illinois

            16-year-old Finley Lau from Vernon Hills, Illinois

            18-year-old Daniel Sahyouni from Skokie, Illinois

17-year-old mezzo soprano Emily Sheets from Metairie, Louisiana, performs “Will there really be a morning?” by Ricky Ian Gordon (b. 1956), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Alumni feature: 22-year-old pianist Dasha Bukhartseva, studying at the Frost School of Music, performs the first piece, Our Evenings, and the second piece, A Blown Away Leaf, from On an Overgrown Path by Leoš Janáček (1854–1928).

Pianist Dasha Bukhartseva performs Moments musicaux, Op. 16, No. 4 in E minor by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943).

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Great Australian Classical Artists

Percy Grainger: “Shepherd’s Hey”; English Chamber Orchestra/Benjamin Britten (London 425159 CD)  2:15

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Marriage of Figaro: “Porgi amor” – Florence Austral, soprano; Royal Opera Covent Garden Orchestra/Sir John Barbirolli (Preiser 89547 CD) 3:55

Ross Edwards: Maninyas: Second Maninya – Adele Anthony, violin; Adelaide Symphony Orchestra/Arvo Volmer (CanaryClassics 09 CD) 7:00

Georg Frideric Handel: Messiah: “Why Do the Nations” – Peter Dawson, baritone; orchestra/Lawrence Collingwood (Regis 1069 CD) 4:40

Franz Schubert: Impromptu Op90/4 – Bruce Hungerford, piano (IPAM 1203 CD) 7:32

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 – movements 2 & 3 – Noel Mewton-Wood, piano; Utrecht Symphony Orchestra/Walter Goehr ( Musical Masterpiece Society 24 LP) 14:34
 

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Cold War

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  

 Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

 

Wolverines from Red Dawn, 2012  Sony 88765 420942

 Ramin Djawadi  original soundtrack/Stephen Coleman, cond.

 

Main Title and Suspense in Romance from Catch Me A Spy, 1971 - Fremaux & Associates FA 510

 Claude Bolling  original soundtrack

 

Music from On The Beach, 1959  Vocalion CDLK 4178 - Ernest Gold

 The London Festival Orchestra/Ernest Gold, cond.

 

The Bomb Run from Dr. Strangelove, 1964  Silva SILCD 1176 - Laurie Johnson

 City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

 

From Russia With Love from From Russia With Love, 1964  Silva SILCD 1212 - John Barry

 City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

 

War Games and End Credits from War Games, 1983  Intrada Special Collection Volume 65

 Arthur B Rubenstein  original soundtrack/Arthur B Rubenstein, cond.

 

Invasion and Finale from Red Dawn, 2012  Sony 88765 420942

 Ramin Djawadi  original soundtrack/Stephen Coleman, cond.

 

Capt Alexi Vostrikov from K-19: The Widowmaker, 2002  Hollywood Records 2061-62371-2

 Klaus Badelt  The Kirov Orchestra/Valery Gergiev, cond.

 

David's Concern from War Games, 1983  Intrada Special Collection Volume 65

 Arthur B Rubenstein  original soundtrack/Arthur B Rubenstein, cond.

 

Hymn to Red October and Nuclear Scam from The Hunt For Red October, 1990  MCA Records MCAD-6428

 Basil Poledouris  original soundtrack/Basil Poledouris, cond.

 

Roll Tide from Crimson Tide, 1995  Telarc CD-80437

 Hans Zimmer The Singers Companye/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

 

Reunion from K-19: The Widowmaker, 2002  Hollywood Records 2061-62371-2

 Klaus Badelt  The Kirov Orchestra/Valery Gergiev, cond.

 

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy from Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, 2011 Silva SILCD 1369

 Alberto Iglesias  original soundtrack/Alberto Iglesias, cond.

 

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333

 John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Delius Debuts In London; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Dmitri Kabalevsky & Incidental Music

12:10:00            00:06:23            Franz Schubert  Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 in G

            Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         437782

12:20:00            00:17:48            Walter Piston    The Incredible Flutist: Suite

            Seattle Symphony         Gerard Schwarz Scott Goff, flute            Naxos   559160

12:41:00            00:09:00            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Rondo for Piano & Orchestra in D

            Moscow Virtuosi           Vladimir Spivakov         Evgeny Kissin, piano     RCA     60400

12:52:00            00:06:46            Peter Tchaikovsky         Swan Lake: Waltz         

            Mstislav Rostropovich   Berlin Philharmonic        DeutGram         4793449

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE
 

13:02:00            01:07:11            Felix Mendelssohn        Symphony No. 2 in B flat Op 52

            Bamberg Symphony      Claus Peter Flor            Lucia Popp, soprano; Julie Kaufmann, soprano; Josef Protschka, tenor; Bamberg Symphony Chorus         RCA     60248

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

14:12:00            00:11:43            Alexander Glazunov       The Seasons: Autumn Op 67     

            José Serebrier   Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Warner  61434

14:27:00            00:12:19            Gustav Holst     St. Paul's Suite Op 29

            Howard Griffiths            English Sinfonia            Naxos   570339

14:42:00            00:07:27            Gioacchino Rossini       Grand Overture

            Alun Francis      Haydn Orchestra           CPO     999063

14:51:00            00:06:04            John Williams    Hook: The Banquet       

            John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra Sony    68419

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

15:02:00            00:13:23            Frederick Delius            Over the Hills and Far Away      

            David Lloyd-Jones        English Northern Philharmonia    Naxos   553535

15:16:00            00:16:36            Frederick Delius            Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody

            Sir Andrew Davis           BBC Symphony Orchestra         Teldec  90845

15:37:00            00:11:18            Alexander Borodin         Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances

            Mariinsky Theater Orchestra       Valéry Gergiev  Mariinsky Theater Chorus           Philips  442011

15:50:00            00:07:49            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3

                                    Olga Kern, piano           Harm Mundi      907336

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

16:01:00            00:19:07            Bedrich Smetana           The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances

            Cleveland Orchestra      Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra Chorus       Decca   444867

16:23:00            00:11:50            Gustav Holst     Morris Dance Tunes

            Nicholas Braithwaite      New Zealand Chamber Orch       Koch Intl           7058

16:38:00            00:10:32            Maurice Ravel   Sonatine          

            Alexandre Tharaud, piano          Harm Mundi      901811

16:51:00            00:07:37            Gioacchino Rossini       La Cenerentola: Non piu mesta

            Munich Radio Orchestra Friedrich Haider Vesselina Kasarova, mezzo; Bavarian Radio Chorus       RCA     68522

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

17:01:00            00:15:06            Avner Dorman   Piano Concerto in A major

            Metropolis Ensemble     Andrew Cyr       Eliran Avni, piano          Naxos   559620

17:18:00            00:13:25            Ferde Grofé      Mississippi Suite          

            Steven Richman            Harmonie Ensemble New York   Bridge  9212

17:34:00            00:10:57            Franz Waxman  Carmen Fantasy

            London Symphony Orchestra     Andrew Litton    Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn   Nonesuch         79464

17:49:00            00:09:11            John Williams    E.T.: Adventures on Earth

            John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra Philips  411185

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Unlikely Pairs - If you think that you and your partner in life are an unlikely pair, wait until you hear from the 11 couples in this hour!          
 

18:00:00 00:00:51          George and Ira Gershwin            Fascinating Rhythm      

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin       Nonesuch 979151-2

                                                                                               

18:00:56 00:02:30          R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Twin Soliloquies           

Ezio Pinza, Mary Martin South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast       Sony SK60722

 

18:04:20 00:03:44          George and Ira Gershwin            Could You Use Me?

            Judy Garland, Mickey Rooney   Mickey and Judy           Rhino R271921

 

18:08:29 00:02:43          George and Ira Gershwin            Let's Call the Whole Thing Off

            Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers       Fred Astaire at RKO      Rhino R272957

 

18:11:06            00:03:34            Frank Loesser   I'll Know

            Robert Alda, Isabel Bigey Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-112

 

18:14:58            00:03:12            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       Eve

            Alan Alda          The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast     Sony    SK48209

 

18:18:31            00:03:56            Leonard Bernstein-S.Sondheim  Tonight

            Larry Kert, Carol Lawrence         West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast   Sony    SK60724

 

18:23:07            00:02:51            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Shall We Dance?

            Yul Brynner, Constance Towers  The King and I -- 1977 B'way Revival      RCA     ABL1-2610

                                                                                   

18:26:57            00:04:06            Cole Porter       It's a Chemical Reaction, That's All/All of You

            Don Ameche, Hildegarde Kneff  Silk Stockings -- Original B'way Cast      RCA     1102-2-RG

 

18:31:50            00:02:04            A.J.Lerner-F.Loewe        Without You

            Julie Andrews    My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast        Sony    SK89997

 

18:34:19            00:01:26            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     You Are Too Beautiful

            Al Jolson          American Songbook Series: Rodgers and Hart   Smithsonian      RD048-6

 

18:36:10            00:01:56            Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion  Dulcinea

            Richard Kiley     Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast            Decca B'way     012159387-2

 

18:37:56            00:03:31            Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion  Aldonza

            Joan Diener      Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast            Decca B'way     012159387-2

 

18:42:14            00:02:12            Andrew Lloyd Webber-Charles Hart        Phantom of the Opera

            Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman        Phantom of the Opera -- Original B'way Cast      Polydor            831273-2

 

18:44:13            00:04:06            Alan Menken-Tim Rice   If I Can't Love Her

            Terrence Mann   Beauty and the Beast -- Original B'way Cast        Disney  60861-7

 

18:48:13            00:03:25            Stephen Sondheim        Finale from "Passion"

            Donna Murphy, Jere Shea          Passion -- Original B'way Cast   PS Classics      PS-1317

                                                                                   

18:52:08            00:00:52            George and Ira Gershwin            Sweet and Low Down

            Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy          Sony    SK60659

                                                                                   

18:53:03            00:01:04            Cole Porter       Filler: We Sing of Love

            Chorus  Kiss Me, Kate -- 2000 Revival     DRG     DRG12988

 

18:54:07            00:02:50            Cole Porter       Filler: Kiss Me, Kate

            Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marin Mazzie        Kiss Me, Kate -- 2000 Revival     DRG     DRG12988

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
 

19:02:00            00:24:55            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 44 in E minor

            Gary Cooper     Arion Baroque Orchestra            early-mus          7769

19:29:00            00:26:38            Camille Saint-Saëns       Piano Concerto No.  4 in C minor  Op 44

            WDR Symphony Cologne          Thomas Sanderling        Anna Malikova, piano    Audite   92509

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded Friday 5/22/15 in Severance Hall
 

20:04:00            00:39:53            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  6 in F major  Op 68      

20:47:00            00:43:03            Richard Strauss Sinfonia domestica Op 53        

 

21:36:00            00:22:26            Claude Debussy            La mer

            Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Ronnie Barker’s “A Doctor’s Life” and “Doctors Anonymous”… The Muppet’s “Veterinarian’s Hosptial”… Episode 11 of the Hitch Hikers’ Guide to the Glaxay”…Jan C. Snow doesn’t believe that “Rutabagas and Kohlrabi” exist… This Week in the Media
 

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
 

23:02:00            00:09:01            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19

            Mahler Chamber Orchestra         Leif Ove Andsnes          Leif Ove Andsnes, piano           Sony    370548

23:11:00            00:07:08            Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 15 in D flat major  Op 28

            Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram         4794342

23:20:00            00:07:13            Claude Debussy            Nocturne in D flat         

            Aldo Ciccolini, piano     EMI      54451

23:27:00            00:04:02            Benjamin Britten            Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1

            Michael Stern    Kansas City Symphony Reference         120

23:31:00            00:05:29            Maurice Ravel   Miroirs: La vallée des cloches

            Yakov Kreizberg            Netherlands Philharmonic           PentaTone        58

23:39:00            00:05:18            Robert Farnon   Intermezzo for Harp & Strings

            Royal Philharmonic        Robert Farnon   Aline Brewer, harp         Reference         47

23:44:00            00:09:44            Gerald Finzi       Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10

            English String Orchestra            William Boughton          Martin Jones, piano       Nimbus 5366

23:56:00            00:03:11            Máximo Diego Pujol      Preludio No. 2 "Tristón"

            Jason Vieaux, guitar      Naxos   553449

23:56:00            00:02:52            Lucien Durosoir Berceuse         

            Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano            Cedille  139

 

 