Program Guide 05-28-2015
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
Felix Draeseke: Symphony No. 1 in G Op 12 (1872)
E. J. Moeran: Cello Concerto (1945)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 97 in C (1792)
Sir George Dyson: Violin Concerto (1941)
Karl Goldmark: Rustic Wedding Symphony in E-Flat Op 26 (1875)
Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 12 in E-Flat Op 127 (1825)
Aaron Copland: Hear Ye! Hear Ye! (1934)
William Sterndale Bennett: Piano Sonata in A-Flat Op 46 "Die Jungfrau von Orleans" (1873)
David Diamond: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1947)
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Rondo Mexicano Op 201 (1962)
Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod Op 36 (1899)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 85 "Queen of France" (1785)
John Philip Sousa: March "The Gladiator" (1886)
Gustav Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer: Ging heut Morgen übers Feld (1884)
Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Max Reger): Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 BWV 1048 (1713)
Dieterich Buxtehude (arr Carlos Chávez): Chaconne in e BUX 160 (c.1680)
Hans Gál: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Op 105 (1974)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D Op 39 (1901)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Straussiana (1953)
Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from "On Your Toes" (1936)
Richard Rodgers: Flower Drum Song: Overture (1958)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)
David Rose: Holiday for Strings (1943)
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
Johann Strauss Jr: Polka "At the Hunt" Op 373 (1875)
Johann Strauss Jr: Banditen Galop Op 378 (1877)
György Ligeti: Concerto Românesc (1951)
Paul Hindemith: Symphony "Mathis der Maler" (1934)
Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in B-Flat Op 18/2 (1781)
Herbert Howells: Paradise Rondel (1925)
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
Daniel Auber: The Bronze Horse: Overture (1837)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2: Little Train of Caipira (1930)
Josef Strauss: Waltz "Music of the Spheres" Op 235 (1868)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Introduction & March (1889)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
John Field: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A-Flat (1811)
Muzio Clementi (arr Alfredo Casella): Symphony No. 2 in D (1819)
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasia in c K 475 (1785)
Karol Szymanowski: Concert Overture Op 12 (1905)
15:00 MAY CHOICE CDs
John Knowles Paine: Prelude to 'Oedipus Tyrannus' Op 35 (1881)
Sir Henry Wood: Fantasia on British Sea Songs (1905)
Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80 (1898)
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
Carl Nielsen: Aladdin Suite: Oriental March Op 34 (1919)
Leroy Anderson: Chicken Reel (1946)
Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 K 478 (1785)
Irving Berlin (arr Stephen Roberts): Puttin' on the Ritz (1927)
Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Arthur Honegger): Prelude & Fugue in C BWV 545 (1717)
Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Overture (1910)
Hoagy Carmichael (arr Simon Lenton): Stardust (1927)
Maceo Pinkard (arr Simon Lenton): Sweet Georgia Brown (1925)
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik Op 43/5 (1884)
George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in B-Flat Op 4/6 (1738)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Suite (1890)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in d K 466 (1785)
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)
Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations Op 36 (1899)
21:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Alison Young: RTVE Symphony Orchestra, Carlos Kalmar, conductor; Stephen Hough, piano
Antonín Dvorák: Piano Concerto in g Op 33 (1876)
Encore: Antonín Dvorák: Songs My Mother Taught Me Op 55/4 (1880)
Sir William Walton: Symphony No. 1 in b-Flat (1935)
Bonus: Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43 (1934)--Stephen Hough, piano; Dallas Symphony Orchestra/Andrew Litton
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
Luigi Boccherini: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 9 G 482 (1785)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 41 K 551 "Jupiter" (1788)
Robert Schumann: Nachtstuck No. 4 in F Op 23/4 (1839)
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Quintet Op 115 (1891)
Richard Strauss: Andante for Horn & Piano in C AV 86 (1888)
Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto Op 61 (1910)