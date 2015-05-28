Program Guide 05-28-2015

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

Felix Draeseke: Symphony No. 1 in G Op 12 (1872)

E. J. Moeran: Cello Concerto (1945)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 97 in C (1792)

Sir George Dyson: Violin Concerto (1941)

Karl Goldmark: Rustic Wedding Symphony in E-Flat Op 26 (1875)

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 12 in E-Flat Op 127 (1825)

Aaron Copland: Hear Ye! Hear Ye! (1934)

William Sterndale Bennett: Piano Sonata in A-Flat Op 46 "Die Jungfrau von Orleans" (1873)

David Diamond: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1947)

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Rondo Mexicano Op 201 (1962)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod Op 36 (1899)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 85 "Queen of France" (1785)

John Philip Sousa: March "The Gladiator" (1886)

Gustav Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer: Ging heut Morgen übers Feld (1884)

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Max Reger): Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 BWV 1048 (1713)

Dieterich Buxtehude (arr Carlos Chávez): Chaconne in e BUX 160 (c.1680)

Hans Gál: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Op 105 (1974)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D Op 39 (1901)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Straussiana (1953)

Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from "On Your Toes" (1936)

Richard Rodgers: Flower Drum Song: Overture (1958)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

David Rose: Holiday for Strings (1943)

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

Johann Strauss Jr: Polka "At the Hunt" Op 373 (1875)

Johann Strauss Jr: Banditen Galop Op 378 (1877)

György Ligeti: Concerto Românesc (1951)

Paul Hindemith: Symphony "Mathis der Maler" (1934)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in B-Flat Op 18/2 (1781)

Herbert Howells: Paradise Rondel (1925)

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

Daniel Auber: The Bronze Horse: Overture (1837)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2: Little Train of Caipira (1930)

Josef Strauss: Waltz "Music of the Spheres" Op 235 (1868)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Introduction & March (1889)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

John Field: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A-Flat (1811)

Muzio Clementi (arr Alfredo Casella): Symphony No. 2 in D (1819)

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasia in c K 475 (1785)

Karol Szymanowski: Concert Overture Op 12 (1905)

15:00 MAY CHOICE CDs

John Knowles Paine: Prelude to 'Oedipus Tyrannus' Op 35 (1881)

Sir Henry Wood: Fantasia on British Sea Songs (1905)

Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80 (1898)

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

Carl Nielsen: Aladdin Suite: Oriental March Op 34 (1919)

Leroy Anderson: Chicken Reel (1946)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 K 478 (1785)

Irving Berlin (arr Stephen Roberts): Puttin' on the Ritz (1927)

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Arthur Honegger): Prelude & Fugue in C BWV 545 (1717)

Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Overture (1910)

Hoagy Carmichael (arr Simon Lenton): Stardust (1927)

Maceo Pinkard (arr Simon Lenton): Sweet Georgia Brown (1925)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik Op 43/5 (1884)

George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in B-Flat Op 4/6 (1738)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Suite (1890)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in d K 466 (1785)

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations Op 36 (1899)

21:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Alison Young: RTVE Symphony Orchestra, Carlos Kalmar, conductor; Stephen Hough, piano

Antonín Dvorák: Piano Concerto in g Op 33 (1876)

Encore: Antonín Dvorák: Songs My Mother Taught Me Op 55/4 (1880)

Sir William Walton: Symphony No. 1 in b-Flat (1935)

Bonus: Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43 (1934)--Stephen Hough, piano; Dallas Symphony Orchestra/Andrew Litton

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

Luigi Boccherini: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 9 G 482 (1785)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 41 K 551 "Jupiter" (1788)

Robert Schumann: Nachtstuck No. 4 in F Op 23/4 (1839)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Quintet Op 115 (1891)

Richard Strauss: Andante for Horn & Piano in C AV 86 (1888)

Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto Op 61 (1910)



