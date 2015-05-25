© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 05-25-2015

Published May 25, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00    00:34:27    Morton Gould    American Ballads        
Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     559005

00:38:00    00:23:49    Randall Thompson    The Testament of Freedom    
Dallas Wind Symphony    Timothy Seelig    Turtle Creek Chorale    Reference     49

01:04:00    00:40:36    Aaron Copland    Symphony No.  3        
Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony Orchestra    Chandos     9474

01:47:00    00:38:18    Charles Ives    Symphony No. 2        
Ludovic Morlot    Seattle Symphony    SeattleSM     1003

02:27:00    00:34:39    Morton Gould    Stephen Foster Gallery        
Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     559005

03:04:00    00:28:22    Don Gillis    Star-Spangled Symphony        
Ian Hobson    Sinfonia Varsovia    Albany     618

03:34:00    00:35:44    Aaron Copland    Appalachian Spring        
Michael Tilson Thomas    San Francisco Symphony    RCA     63511

04:12:00    00:47:53    John Knowles Paine    Symphony No.  2 in A major  Op 34        
JoAnn Falletta    Ulster Orchestra    Naxos     559748

05:02:00    00:21:43    Richard Rodgers    Victory at Sea: Suite        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80175

05:26:00    00:12:26    Virgil Thomson    The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite        
Sir Neville Marriner    Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra    EMI     6612

05:40:00    00:06:14    Louis Moreau Gottschalk    Caprice on "Home, Sweet Home" Op 51            
Alan Feinberg, piano    Argo     436121

05:57:00    00:02:01    John N. Klohr    Billboard March        
Loras John Schissel    Virginia Grand Military Band    WalkFrog     430

06:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Jim Mehrling

06:00:00    00:17:48    Walter Piston    The Incredible Flutist: Suite    
Seattle Symphony    Gerard Schwarz    Scott Goff, flute    Naxos     559160

06:20:00    00:15:25    David Diamond    This Sacred Ground    
Seattle Symphony    Gerard Schwarz    Erich Parce, baritone; Seattle Symphony Chorale; Seattle Girls' Choir; Northwest Boychoir    Naxos     559156

06:36:00    00:20:31    Virgil Thomson    Symphony on a Hymn Tune        
Howard Hanson    Eastman-Rochester Orchestra    Mercury     434310

07:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Jacqueline Gerber  

07:00:00    00:04:52    Henri Vieuxtemps    Souvenir d'Amérique "Yankee Doodle"            
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano    Telarc     80744

07:05:00    00:03:07    Louis Moreau Gottschalk    The Banjo Op 15            
Cecile Licad, piano    Naxos     559145

07:10:00    00:07:19    Morton Gould    American Ballads: Amber Waves        
Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     559005

07:21:00    00:04:30    Jerome Kern    The Song is You            
Manhattan String Quartet    Newport     60033

07:25:00    00:08:59    Aaron Copland    Our Town: Suite        
Leonard Slatkin    St Louis Symphony    RCA     61699

07:32:00    00:07:14    Aaron Copland    Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday        
JoAnn Falletta    Buffalo Philharmonic    Naxos     559240

07:40:00    00:07:46    John Knowles Paine    Prelude to 'Oedipus Tyrannus' Op 35        
JoAnn Falletta    Ulster Orchestra    Naxos     559748

07:48:00    00:09:34    Samuel Barber    Essay No. 2 for Orchestra Op 17        
Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony Orchestra    Chandos     9053

07:58:00    00:01:05    George M Cohan    Over There        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80175

08:01:00    00:07:55    Richard Rodgers    Victory at Sea: D-Day        
Keith Lockhart    Boston Pops Orchestra    RCA     63835

08:07:00    00:04:03    Richard Hayman    Servicemen on Parade        
Leonard Slatkin    St Louis Symphony    RCA     60983

08:15:00    00:05:01    Robert Jager    Esprit de Corps        
Loras John Schissel    Blossom Festival Band    MAA     40601

08:21:00    00:10:26    George Gershwin    Cuban Overture        
Riccardo Chailly    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     417326

08:35:00    00:05:07    Ray Bauduc & Bob Haggart    
South Rampart Street Parade        John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra    Sony     46747

08:41:00    00:10:12    William Grant Still    The American Scene: The East        
Richard Auldon Clark    Manhattan Chamber Orchestra    Newport     85596

08:53:00    00:01:05    Jacques Offenbach    Marine's Hymn        
Gerard Schwarz    United States Marine Band    Naxos     573121

08:55:00    00:04:03    Leonard Bernstein    On the Town: Lonely Town    
Philharmonia Orchestra    David Zinman    Joshua Bell, violin    Sony     89358

08:57:00    00:02:52    Richard Rodgers    Oklahoma: The Surrey With the Fringe on    Top    
Keith Lockhart    Boston Pops Orchestra    RCA     63835

09:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Bill O’Connell

09:00:00    00:05:21    George Gershwin    O Land of Mine, America    
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Erich Kunzel    Central State Univ. Chorus    Telarc     80445

09:05:00    00:12:19    George Gershwin    Second Rhapsody    
Harmonie Ensemble New York    Steven Richman    Lincoln Mayorga, piano    Bridge     9212

09:20:00    00:09:43    Alexander Glazunov    Triumphal March Op 40        
Vladimir Ziva    Moscow Symphony Orchestra    Naxos     555048

09:29:00    00:06:06    John Williams    Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen    
Boston Pops Orchestra    John Williams    Tanglewood Festival Chorus    Sony     51333

09:39:00    00:07:08    Charles Ives    Variations on "America"        
José Serebrier    Bournemouth Symphony    Naxos     559083

09:46:00    00:09:58    Victor Herbert    American Fantasy        
Leonard Slatkin    St Louis Symphony    RCA     60983

10:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Mark Satola

10:00:00    00:29:20    Florence Price    Symphony No. 3 in C minor         
Apo Hsu    Women's Philharmonic    Koch Intl     7518

10:29:00    00:11:01    Don Gillis    Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion        
Ian Hobson    Sinfonia Varsovia    Albany     618

10:40:00    00:10:53    Frederick Loewe    Paint Your Wagon: Suite        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80375

10:57:00    00:01:50    Leonard Bernstein    On the Town: I Can Cook Too            
Center City Brass Quintet    Chandos     4554

11:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Angela Mitchell

11:00:00    00:14:32    Ernö Dohnányi    American Rhapsody Op 47        
Alun Francis    Frankfurt Radio Symphony    CPO     999308

11:16:00    00:07:22    Louis Moreau Gottschalk    The Union Op 48            
Cecile Licad, piano    Naxos     559145

11:25:00    00:06:51    Bernard Herrmann    For the Fallen        
James Sedares    New Zealand Symphony    Koch Intl     7224

11:34:00    00:06:51    Franz Doppler    Duettino Americain Op 37            
Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Claudi Arimany, flute; John Steele Ritter, piano    Delos     3212

11:43:00    00:13:13    Vincent Persichetti    A Lincoln Address Op 124    
Nashville Symphony    Leonard Slatkin    Barry Scott, narrator    Naxos     559373

12:00pm MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Rob Grier

12:00:00    00:18:15    Robert Russell Bennett    Suite of Old American Dances        
Frederick Fennell    Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra    Kosei     3503

12:21:00    00:12:41    George Gershwin    Adagio from Piano Concerto in F major     
Buffalo Philharmonic    JoAnn Falletta    Orion Weiss, piano    Naxos     559705

12:37:00    00:19:27    Jerome Kern    Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra        
John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra    Philips     446404

12:57:00    00:02:04    Zez Confrey    Dizzy Fingers            
Richard Dowling, piano    Klavier     77035

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE with Robert Conrad

13:02:00    00:40:36    Aaron Copland    Symphony No.  3        
Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony Orchestra    Chandos     9474

13:45:00    00:12:45    Aaron Copland    Old American Songs Set No. 2    
St Paul Chamber Orchestra    Hugh Wolff    Thomas Hampson, baritone    Teldec     77310

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:16:13    Arthur Foote    Suite for Strings in E major  Op 63        
Mikhail Gurewitsch    do.gma chamber orchestra    MD+G     9121717

19:20:00    00:35:44    Aaron Copland    Appalachian Spring        
Michael Tilson Thomas    San Francisco Symphony    RCA     63511

19:57:00    00:01:34    George Gershwin    Gershwin Song-book: Do It Again            
Peter Donohoe, piano    EMI     54280

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00    00:18:44    George Gershwin    An American in Paris        
Ludovic Morlot    Seattle Symphony    SeattleSM     1003

20:23:00    00:33:46    George Gershwin    Piano Concerto in F major     
Buffalo Philharmonic    JoAnn Falletta    Orion Weiss, piano    Naxos     559705

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Inon Barnatan, piano

21:04:00    00:20:00    Esa-Pekka Salonen    Nyx            

21:27:00    00:22:37    Maurice Ravel    Piano Concerto in G major     

21:55:00    00:17:34    Claude Debussy    Jeux        

22:20:00    00:22:23    Richard Strauss    Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59        

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00    00:06:14    Louis Moreau Gottschalk    Caprice on "Home, Sweet Home" Op 51            
Alan Feinberg, piano    Argo     436121    

23:08:00    00:07:08    William Grant Still    The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown    Soldier    
Richard Auldon Clark    Manhattan Chamber Orchestra    Newport     85596

23:17:00    00:12:20    David Amram    Variations on "Red River Valley"    
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra    Richard Auldon Clark    Julius Baker, flute    Newport     85546

23:29:00    00:07:19    Morton Gould    American Ballads: Amber Waves        
Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     559005

23:39:00    00:06:28    Arthur Foote    A Night Piece for Flute & Strings    
Cleveland Sinfonietta    Louis Lane    Maurice Sharp, flute    Epic     1116

23:45:00    00:08:40    Samuel Barber    Adagio for Strings Op 11            
Brodsky Quartet    Chandos     10801

23:56:00    00:03:04    Aaron Copland    Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time    
St Paul Chamber Orchestra    Hugh Wolff    Thomas Hampson, baritone    Teldec     77310