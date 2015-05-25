Program Guide 05-25-2015

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:34:27 Morton Gould American Ballads

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

00:38:00 00:23:49 Randall Thompson The Testament of Freedom

Dallas Wind Symphony Timothy Seelig Turtle Creek Chorale Reference 49

01:04:00 00:40:36 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9474

01:47:00 00:38:18 Charles Ives Symphony No. 2

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003

02:27:00 00:34:39 Morton Gould Stephen Foster Gallery

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

03:04:00 00:28:22 Don Gillis Star-Spangled Symphony

Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618

03:34:00 00:35:44 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

04:12:00 00:47:53 John Knowles Paine Symphony No. 2 in A major Op 34

JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559748

05:02:00 00:21:43 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

05:26:00 00:12:26 Virgil Thomson The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite

Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI 6612

05:40:00 00:06:14 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Caprice on "Home, Sweet Home" Op 51

Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121

05:57:00 00:02:01 John N. Klohr Billboard March

Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430

06:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Jim Mehrling

06:00:00 00:17:48 Walter Piston The Incredible Flutist: Suite

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Scott Goff, flute Naxos 559160

06:20:00 00:15:25 David Diamond This Sacred Ground

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Erich Parce, baritone; Seattle Symphony Chorale; Seattle Girls' Choir; Northwest Boychoir Naxos 559156

06:36:00 00:20:31 Virgil Thomson Symphony on a Hymn Tune

Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434310

07:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Jacqueline Gerber

07:00:00 00:04:52 Henri Vieuxtemps Souvenir d'Amérique "Yankee Doodle"

Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

07:05:00 00:03:07 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Banjo Op 15

Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

07:10:00 00:07:19 Morton Gould American Ballads: Amber Waves

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

07:21:00 00:04:30 Jerome Kern The Song is You

Manhattan String Quartet Newport 60033

07:25:00 00:08:59 Aaron Copland Our Town: Suite

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 61699

07:32:00 00:07:14 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240

07:40:00 00:07:46 John Knowles Paine Prelude to 'Oedipus Tyrannus' Op 35

JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559748

07:48:00 00:09:34 Samuel Barber Essay No. 2 for Orchestra Op 17

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9053

07:58:00 00:01:05 George M Cohan Over There

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

08:01:00 00:07:55 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: D-Day

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835

08:07:00 00:04:03 Richard Hayman Servicemen on Parade

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60983

08:15:00 00:05:01 Robert Jager Esprit de Corps

Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

08:21:00 00:10:26 George Gershwin Cuban Overture

Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417326

08:35:00 00:05:07 Ray Bauduc & Bob Haggart

South Rampart Street Parade John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747

08:41:00 00:10:12 William Grant Still The American Scene: The East

Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596

08:53:00 00:01:05 Jacques Offenbach Marine's Hymn

Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121

08:55:00 00:04:03 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Lonely Town

Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Joshua Bell, violin Sony 89358

08:57:00 00:02:52 Richard Rodgers Oklahoma: The Surrey With the Fringe on Top

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835

09:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Bill O’Connell

09:00:00 00:05:21 George Gershwin O Land of Mine, America

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Central State Univ. Chorus Telarc 80445

09:05:00 00:12:19 George Gershwin Second Rhapsody

Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Lincoln Mayorga, piano Bridge 9212

09:20:00 00:09:43 Alexander Glazunov Triumphal March Op 40

Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 555048

09:29:00 00:06:06 John Williams Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen

Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 51333

09:39:00 00:07:08 Charles Ives Variations on "America"

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083

09:46:00 00:09:58 Victor Herbert American Fantasy

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60983

10:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:29:20 Florence Price Symphony No. 3 in C minor

Apo Hsu Women's Philharmonic Koch Intl 7518

10:29:00 00:11:01 Don Gillis Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion

Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618

10:40:00 00:10:53 Frederick Loewe Paint Your Wagon: Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375

10:57:00 00:01:50 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: I Can Cook Too

Center City Brass Quintet Chandos 4554

11:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Angela Mitchell

11:00:00 00:14:32 Ernö Dohnányi American Rhapsody Op 47

Alun Francis Frankfurt Radio Symphony CPO 999308

11:16:00 00:07:22 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Union Op 48

Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

11:25:00 00:06:51 Bernard Herrmann For the Fallen

James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224

11:34:00 00:06:51 Franz Doppler Duettino Americain Op 37

Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Claudi Arimany, flute; John Steele Ritter, piano Delos 3212

11:43:00 00:13:13 Vincent Persichetti A Lincoln Address Op 124

Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Barry Scott, narrator Naxos 559373

12:00pm MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Rob Grier

12:00:00 00:18:15 Robert Russell Bennett Suite of Old American Dances

Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Kosei 3503

12:21:00 00:12:41 George Gershwin Adagio from Piano Concerto in F major

Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

12:37:00 00:19:27 Jerome Kern Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404

12:57:00 00:02:04 Zez Confrey Dizzy Fingers

Richard Dowling, piano Klavier 77035

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE with Robert Conrad

13:02:00 00:40:36 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9474

13:45:00 00:12:45 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 2

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

14:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Jim Mehrling

14:00:00 00:17:48 Walter Piston The Incredible Flutist: Suite

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Scott Goff, flute Naxos 559160

14:20:00 00:15:25 David Diamond This Sacred Ground

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Erich Parce, baritone; Seattle Symphony Chorale; Seattle Girls' Choir; Northwest Boychoir Naxos 559156

14:36:00 00:20:31 Virgil Thomson Symphony on a Hymn Tune

Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434310

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:13 Arthur Foote Suite for Strings in E major Op 63

Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717

19:20:00 00:35:44 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

19:57:00 00:01:34 George Gershwin Gershwin Song-book: Do It Again

Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:18:44 George Gershwin An American in Paris

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003

20:23:00 00:33:46 George Gershwin Piano Concerto in F major

Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Inon Barnatan, piano

21:04:00 00:20:00 Esa-Pekka Salonen Nyx

21:27:00 00:22:37 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G major

21:55:00 00:17:34 Claude Debussy Jeux

22:20:00 00:22:23 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:14 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Caprice on "Home, Sweet Home" Op 51

Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121

23:08:00 00:07:08 William Grant Still The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596

23:17:00 00:12:20 David Amram Variations on "Red River Valley"

Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Julius Baker, flute Newport 85546

23:29:00 00:07:19 Morton Gould American Ballads: Amber Waves

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

23:39:00 00:06:28 Arthur Foote A Night Piece for Flute & Strings

Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Maurice Sharp, flute Epic 1116

23:45:00 00:08:40 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11

Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801

23:56:00 00:03:04 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310