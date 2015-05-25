Program Guide 05-25-2015
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:34:27 Morton Gould American Ballads
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
00:38:00 00:23:49 Randall Thompson The Testament of Freedom
Dallas Wind Symphony Timothy Seelig Turtle Creek Chorale Reference 49
01:04:00 00:40:36 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9474
01:47:00 00:38:18 Charles Ives Symphony No. 2
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003
02:27:00 00:34:39 Morton Gould Stephen Foster Gallery
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
03:04:00 00:28:22 Don Gillis Star-Spangled Symphony
Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618
03:34:00 00:35:44 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511
04:12:00 00:47:53 John Knowles Paine Symphony No. 2 in A major Op 34
JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559748
05:02:00 00:21:43 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175
05:26:00 00:12:26 Virgil Thomson The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite
Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI 6612
05:40:00 00:06:14 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Caprice on "Home, Sweet Home" Op 51
Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121
05:57:00 00:02:01 John N. Klohr Billboard March
Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430
06:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Jim Mehrling
06:00:00 00:17:48 Walter Piston The Incredible Flutist: Suite
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Scott Goff, flute Naxos 559160
06:20:00 00:15:25 David Diamond This Sacred Ground
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Erich Parce, baritone; Seattle Symphony Chorale; Seattle Girls' Choir; Northwest Boychoir Naxos 559156
06:36:00 00:20:31 Virgil Thomson Symphony on a Hymn Tune
Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434310
07:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Jacqueline Gerber
07:00:00 00:04:52 Henri Vieuxtemps Souvenir d'Amérique "Yankee Doodle"
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744
07:05:00 00:03:07 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Banjo Op 15
Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145
07:10:00 00:07:19 Morton Gould American Ballads: Amber Waves
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
07:21:00 00:04:30 Jerome Kern The Song is You
Manhattan String Quartet Newport 60033
07:25:00 00:08:59 Aaron Copland Our Town: Suite
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 61699
07:32:00 00:07:14 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240
07:40:00 00:07:46 John Knowles Paine Prelude to 'Oedipus Tyrannus' Op 35
JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559748
07:48:00 00:09:34 Samuel Barber Essay No. 2 for Orchestra Op 17
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9053
07:58:00 00:01:05 George M Cohan Over There
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175
08:01:00 00:07:55 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: D-Day
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835
08:07:00 00:04:03 Richard Hayman Servicemen on Parade
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60983
08:15:00 00:05:01 Robert Jager Esprit de Corps
Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601
08:21:00 00:10:26 George Gershwin Cuban Overture
Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417326
08:35:00 00:05:07 Ray Bauduc & Bob Haggart
South Rampart Street Parade John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747
08:41:00 00:10:12 William Grant Still The American Scene: The East
Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596
08:53:00 00:01:05 Jacques Offenbach Marine's Hymn
Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121
08:55:00 00:04:03 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Lonely Town
Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Joshua Bell, violin Sony 89358
08:57:00 00:02:52 Richard Rodgers Oklahoma: The Surrey With the Fringe on Top
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835
09:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Bill O’Connell
09:00:00 00:05:21 George Gershwin O Land of Mine, America
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Central State Univ. Chorus Telarc 80445
09:05:00 00:12:19 George Gershwin Second Rhapsody
Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Lincoln Mayorga, piano Bridge 9212
09:20:00 00:09:43 Alexander Glazunov Triumphal March Op 40
Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 555048
09:29:00 00:06:06 John Williams Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen
Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 51333
09:39:00 00:07:08 Charles Ives Variations on "America"
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083
09:46:00 00:09:58 Victor Herbert American Fantasy
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60983
10:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:29:20 Florence Price Symphony No. 3 in C minor
Apo Hsu Women's Philharmonic Koch Intl 7518
10:29:00 00:11:01 Don Gillis Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion
Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618
10:40:00 00:10:53 Frederick Loewe Paint Your Wagon: Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375
10:57:00 00:01:50 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: I Can Cook Too
Center City Brass Quintet Chandos 4554
11:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Angela Mitchell
11:00:00 00:14:32 Ernö Dohnányi American Rhapsody Op 47
Alun Francis Frankfurt Radio Symphony CPO 999308
11:16:00 00:07:22 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Union Op 48
Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145
11:25:00 00:06:51 Bernard Herrmann For the Fallen
James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224
11:34:00 00:06:51 Franz Doppler Duettino Americain Op 37
Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Claudi Arimany, flute; John Steele Ritter, piano Delos 3212
11:43:00 00:13:13 Vincent Persichetti A Lincoln Address Op 124
Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Barry Scott, narrator Naxos 559373
12:00pm MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Rob Grier
12:00:00 00:18:15 Robert Russell Bennett Suite of Old American Dances
Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Kosei 3503
12:21:00 00:12:41 George Gershwin Adagio from Piano Concerto in F major
Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705
12:37:00 00:19:27 Jerome Kern Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404
12:57:00 00:02:04 Zez Confrey Dizzy Fingers
Richard Dowling, piano Klavier 77035
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE with Robert Conrad
13:02:00 00:40:36 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9474
13:45:00 00:12:45 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 2
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310
14:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Jim Mehrling
15:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Jacqueline Gerber
16:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Bill O’Connell
17:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Mark Satola
18:00 MEMORIAL DAY ON WCLV with Angela Mitchell
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:16:13 Arthur Foote Suite for Strings in E major Op 63
Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717
19:20:00 00:35:44 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511
19:57:00 00:01:34 George Gershwin Gershwin Song-book: Do It Again
Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:18:44 George Gershwin An American in Paris
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003
20:23:00 00:33:46 George Gershwin Piano Concerto in F major
Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705
21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Inon Barnatan, piano
21:04:00 00:20:00 Esa-Pekka Salonen Nyx
21:27:00 00:22:37 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G major
21:55:00 00:17:34 Claude Debussy Jeux
22:20:00 00:22:23 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:06:14 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Caprice on "Home, Sweet Home" Op 51
Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121
23:08:00 00:07:08 William Grant Still The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596
23:17:00 00:12:20 David Amram Variations on "Red River Valley"
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Julius Baker, flute Newport 85546
23:29:00 00:07:19 Morton Gould American Ballads: Amber Waves
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
23:39:00 00:06:28 Arthur Foote A Night Piece for Flute & Strings
Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Maurice Sharp, flute Epic 1116
23:45:00 00:08:40 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11
Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801
23:56:00 00:03:04 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310