Program Guide 05-24-2015
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Semyon Bychkov, conductor; Till Fellner, piano
00:04:00 00:32:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor
00:45:00 00:52:36 Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64
CLASSICAL WEEKEND
02:02:00 00:22:02 Joseph Martin Kraus Symphony in C minor
Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553734
02:26:00 00:30:22 Ignaz Moscheles Piano Concerto No. 3 in G minor Op 58
Sinfonia da Camera Ian Hobson Ian Hobson, piano Zephyr 119
02:56:00 00:56:44 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 2 in E flat Op 63
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 74888
03:56:00 00:02:35 Morton Gould Gavotte from "Interplay"
Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany 1174
04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Margaret Brouwer: Aurolucent Circles (2002) — Evelyn Glennie, percussion; Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Gerard Schwarz (Naxos 559250) 27:07
Margaret Brouwer: Light (2001) — Sandra Simon, s.; Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Sean Gabriel, flute; Amitai Vardi, clarinet; Gabriel Bolkosky, violin; Ida Mercer, cello; Scott Christian, percussion (New World 80606) 16:15
Margaret Brouwer: Prelude and Vivace (1996) — Daniel Silver, clarinet; Cleveland Institute of Music New Music Ensemble/Timothy Weiss (CRI 821) 11:10
05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Memorial Day Weekend
Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: “Wo die schönen Trompeten blasen” – Lucia Popp, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Klaus Tennstedt (EMI 62707 CD) 8:41
Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: “The Field of the Dead” –Dolora Zajick, mezzo-soprano; London Symphony Orchestra/Mstislav Rostropovich (Sony 48387 CD) 5:48
George M. Cohan: “Over There” – Enrico Caruso, tenor; Orchestra (RCA 0279 LP) 1:26
Charles Ives: “He is there!” Christopher Maltman, baritone; Roger Vignoles, piano; Ann Allen, piccolo (BBC Music Vol.12 No.3 CD) 4:14
Charles Ives: “In Flanders Field” – Thomas Stewart, baritone; Alan Mandel, piano (Columbia 32504 LP) 2:18
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 “Leningrad” – Finale - Allegro ma non troppo – WDR Symphony Orchestra/Rudolf Barshai (Brilliant 6275 CD) 16:31
Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: “O rest in the Lord” – Kathleen Ferrier, contralto; Boyd Neel Orchestra/Boyd Neel (Intense Media 12281 CD) 3:42
05:56:00 00:03:10 Benjamin Britten Pizzicato from "A Simple Symphony" Op 4
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: In the Midst of Life - The ensemble Contrpunctus begins a series of recordings featuring great Latin Tudor works compiled by John Baldwin in the late 1570s at the St. George’s Chapel in Windsor
MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00 00:08:34 Thomas Tallis Spem in alium
Chamber Ensemble Robert Hollingworth I Fagiolini Decca 4782734
07:15:00 00:12:47 John Taverner O splendor gloriae
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572
07:30:00 00:25:50 Giovanni Palestrina Mass "Descendit angelus Domini"
Elizabeth C. Patterson Gloriae Dei Cantores GloriaDei 106
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Pentecost - The “Birthday of the Church” gives rise to music of the Spirit. Join Peter DuBois for a variety of anthems and hymns to celebrate The Day of Pentecost
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 1, 2014 - From the University of Connecticut, this week’s From the Top includes an emotional performance of Rachmaninoff’s Elégie in E-flat minor performed by a young pianist from southern Connecticut, a twelve-year-old violinist brings to life all of the quixotic mood changes in Prokofiev’s Sonata for Violin and Piano, and we’ll get a dose of teenage musical philosophy from a philosophical sixteen-year-old cellist
The Clemens Quartet from Los Angeles, California, performs the first movement, Allegro, from String Quartet No. 4, Sz. 91, by Béla Bartók (1881–1945)
17-year-old violinist KJ McDonald from Castaic, California
16-year-old violinist Jason Corbin from Santa Clarita, California
17-year-old violist Patrick Marsh from Granada Hill, California
17-year-old cellist Alex Mansour from Stevenson Ranch, California
16-year-old cellist Derek Louie from New York, New York, performs Silent Woods by Antonín Dvořák (1841–1904), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
17-year-old oboist Cassie Pilgrim from Chamblee, Georgia, and now studying at the Curtis Institute of Music, performs “Morceau de Salon,” Op. 228, by Johann Wenzel Kalliwoda (1801–1866), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
13-year-old pianist Ziyao “Chelsea” Guo from Darien, Connecticut, performs Elégie in E-flat minor, Op. 3, No. 1, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943)
12-year-old violinist Charlotte Marckx from Bellevue, Washington, performs the first movement, Moderato, from Violin Sonata No. 2 in D major, Op. 94a, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
The Sempre Sisters (12-year-old violinist Charlotte Marckx and 15-year-old cellist Olivia Marckx) perform “The High Reel Set,” a medley of two traditional Irish reels arranged by Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
10:04:00 00:25:49 Earl Wild Doo-Dah Variations
Des Moines Symphony Joseph Giunta Earl Wild, piano Chesky 98
10:33:00 00:17:17 Nicolas Flagello Serenata per Orchestra
David Amos Symphony Orch of New Russia Albany 143
10:53:00 00:28:06 Hershy Kay Stars and Stripes Ballet
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501
11:24:00 00:12:08 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310
11:39:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:08:00 00:27:44 Florence Price Mississippi River Suite
Apo Hsu Women's Philharmonic Koch Intl 7518
12:36:00 00:10:03 Benjamin Carr Federal Overture
Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654
12:49:00 00:07:16 Ferde Grofé Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin Delos 3104
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Aaron Copland
Fanfare for the Common Man (1942)--Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)
Rodeo Ballet "Four Dance Episodes" (1942)--Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)
Billy The Kid Orchestral Suite (1940)--Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)
Quiet City (1941)--Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)
Appalachian Spring Suite (1945)--Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)
The Cat and The Mouse (1920)--Leo Smit,piano (Sony 66345 CD)
Our Town (1940)--Philharmonia Orchestra/Aaron Copland (Classical Masters 88883737232 CD)
Lincoln Portrait (1942)--James Earl Jones, narrator; Seattle Symphony Orchestra/Gerard Schwarz (Naxos DE3140 CD)
Symphony for Organ and Orchestra (1924)--E. Power Biggs, organ; New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (RCA 5665 CD)
El Salon Mexico (1936)--Philharmonia Orchestra/Aaron Copland (Classical Masters 88883737232 CD)
Symphony No.3 (1946)--Philharmonia Orchestra/Aaron Copland (Classical Masters 88883737232 CD)
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:05:00 00:23:32 Aaron Copland The Red Pony: Suite
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240
15:32:00 00:10:49 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Three Dance Episodes
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony EMI 63905
15:46:00 00:06:30 Michael Torke Run
Yoel Levi Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Ecstatic 92203
15:53:00 00:03:53 Virgil Thomson The River: Finale
Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI 6612
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Fabio Luisi, conductor; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall
16:04:00 00:23:00 Luca Francesconi Cobalt, Scarlet - Two Colors of Dawn
16:31:00 00:19:26 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 2 in A
16:54:00 00:38:40 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92
17:47:00 00:11:03 Robert Schumann Overture to Byron's "Manfred" Op 115
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62349
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:15:39 Morton Gould Interplay
Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany 1174
18:20:00 00:09:16 Hershy Kay Cakewalk: Three Dances
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80144
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
21:57:00 00:01:25 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Tourbillon
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Tongues of Fire - intriguing, invigorating, and inflammable compositions on themes for the Feast of Pentecost
LARRY KING: Fanfare to the Tongues of Fire –Bruce Neswick (1954 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York, NY) Pro Organo 7251
MATTHIAS WECKMANN: Komm heiliger Geist, Herre Gott (3 verses) –Wolfgang Zerer (1693 Schnitger/St. Jakobie Church, Hamburg, Germany) Naxos 8.553849
JOHANN PACHELBEL: Two Pentecost Chorales (Komm, heiliger Geist; Komm Gott Schöpfer, heiliger Geist) –Robert Breault, cantor; Marilyn Mason (1985 Fisk/University of Michigan, Ann Arbor) MHS 512823
J. S. BACH: Komm Gott Schöpfer, heiliger Geist, BWV 631 –Kevin Bowyer (1962 Marcussen/St. Hans Church, Odense, Denmark) Nimbus 5457/8
NICOLAS de GRIGNY: Veni Creator Spiritus (verse 1) –David Schrader (1964 Schlicker/Ascension Church, Chicago, IL) Ascension 2014
JEAN CLAUDE TOUCHE: Theme and Variations, Veni Creator Spiritus –Marie-Andrée Morisset-Balier (1890 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Ouen, Rouen) ASOGO 94.476
OLIVIER MESSIAEN: Introit, fr Messe de la Pentecote –Colin Andrew (2005 Fisk/St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Greenville, NC) Loft 1117
DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Komm, heiliger Geist, Herre Gott, BuxWV 199 –Ton Koopman(1683 Herbst/Dorpskerk, Basedow) Challenge Classics 72248; BuxWV 200 –Bernard Foccroullle (1692 Schnitger/Martinikerk, Groningen, The Netherlands) Ricercar250
J. S. BACH: Chorale-prelude, Komm, heiliger Geist, Herre Gott, BWV 651 –Reneé Ann Louprette (1976 Metzler/Trinity College, Cambridge, England) Acis 58180
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:07:49 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Andante from String Quartet No. 3 Op 30
Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568
23:09:00 00:07:57 Gabriel Fauré Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15
Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48066
23:20:00 00:09:40 Sir Arnold Bax Elegiac Trio
Maarika Järvi, flute; Paul Cortese, viola; Marie-Pierre Langlamet, harp Chandos 9395
23:29:00 00:07:43 Frederick Delius Caprice & Elegy
Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin János Starker, cello RCA 63665
23:39:00 00:05:41 Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel Song without Words Op 8
Tzimon Barto, piano EMI 54900
23:44:00 00:08:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F Op 50
Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Kenneth Johnston, violin Blue Water 2010
23:55:00 00:03:47 John Field Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370
23:56:00 00:02:28 Johannes Brahms Waldesnacht Op 62
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80326