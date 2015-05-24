Program Guide 05-24-2015

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Semyon Bychkov, conductor; Till Fellner, piano

00:04:00 00:32:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor

00:45:00 00:52:36 Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:22:02 Joseph Martin Kraus Symphony in C minor

Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553734

02:26:00 00:30:22 Ignaz Moscheles Piano Concerto No. 3 in G minor Op 58

Sinfonia da Camera Ian Hobson Ian Hobson, piano Zephyr 119

02:56:00 00:56:44 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 2 in E flat Op 63

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 74888

03:56:00 00:02:35 Morton Gould Gavotte from "Interplay"

Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany 1174

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Aurolucent Circles (2002) — Evelyn Glennie, percussion; Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Gerard Schwarz (Naxos 559250) 27:07

Margaret Brouwer: Light (2001) — Sandra Simon, s.; Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Sean Gabriel, flute; Amitai Vardi, clarinet; Gabriel Bolkosky, violin; Ida Mercer, cello; Scott Christian, percussion (New World 80606) 16:15

Margaret Brouwer: Prelude and Vivace (1996) — Daniel Silver, clarinet; Cleveland Institute of Music New Music Ensemble/Timothy Weiss (CRI 821) 11:10

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Memorial Day Weekend



Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: “Wo die schönen Trompeten blasen” – Lucia Popp, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Klaus Tennstedt (EMI 62707 CD) 8:41

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: “The Field of the Dead” –Dolora Zajick, mezzo-soprano; London Symphony Orchestra/Mstislav Rostropovich (Sony 48387 CD) 5:48

George M. Cohan: “Over There” – Enrico Caruso, tenor; Orchestra (RCA 0279 LP) 1:26

Charles Ives: “He is there!” Christopher Maltman, baritone; Roger Vignoles, piano; Ann Allen, piccolo (BBC Music Vol.12 No.3 CD) 4:14

Charles Ives: “In Flanders Field” – Thomas Stewart, baritone; Alan Mandel, piano (Columbia 32504 LP) 2:18

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 “Leningrad” – Finale - Allegro ma non troppo – WDR Symphony Orchestra/Rudolf Barshai (Brilliant 6275 CD) 16:31

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: “O rest in the Lord” – Kathleen Ferrier, contralto; Boyd Neel Orchestra/Boyd Neel (Intense Media 12281 CD) 3:42

05:56:00 00:03:10 Benjamin Britten Pizzicato from "A Simple Symphony" Op 4

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: In the Midst of Life - The ensemble Contrpunctus begins a series of recordings featuring great Latin Tudor works compiled by John Baldwin in the late 1570s at the St. George’s Chapel in Windsor



MUSICA SACRA



07:04:00 00:08:34 Thomas Tallis Spem in alium

Chamber Ensemble Robert Hollingworth I Fagiolini Decca 4782734

07:15:00 00:12:47 John Taverner O splendor gloriae

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572

07:30:00 00:25:50 Giovanni Palestrina Mass "Descendit angelus Domini"

Elizabeth C. Patterson Gloriae Dei Cantores GloriaDei 106

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Pentecost - The “Birthday of the Church” gives rise to music of the Spirit. Join Peter DuBois for a variety of anthems and hymns to celebrate The Day of Pentecost



09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 1, 2014 - From the University of Connecticut, this week’s From the Top includes an emotional performance of Rachmaninoff’s Elégie in E-flat minor performed by a young pianist from southern Connecticut, a twelve-year-old violinist brings to life all of the quixotic mood changes in Prokofiev’s Sonata for Violin and Piano, and we’ll get a dose of teenage musical philosophy from a philosophical sixteen-year-old cellist

The Clemens Quartet from Los Angeles, California, performs the first movement, Allegro, from String Quartet No. 4, Sz. 91, by Béla Bartók (1881–1945)

17-year-old violinist KJ McDonald from Castaic, California

16-year-old violinist Jason Corbin from Santa Clarita, California

17-year-old violist Patrick Marsh from Granada Hill, California

17-year-old cellist Alex Mansour from Stevenson Ranch, California

16-year-old cellist Derek Louie from New York, New York, performs Silent Woods by Antonín Dvořák (1841–1904), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old oboist Cassie Pilgrim from Chamblee, Georgia, and now studying at the Curtis Institute of Music, performs “Morceau de Salon,” Op. 228, by Johann Wenzel Kalliwoda (1801–1866), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

13-year-old pianist Ziyao “Chelsea” Guo from Darien, Connecticut, performs Elégie in E-flat minor, Op. 3, No. 1, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943)

12-year-old violinist Charlotte Marckx from Bellevue, Washington, performs the first movement, Moderato, from Violin Sonata No. 2 in D major, Op. 94a, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The Sempre Sisters (12-year-old violinist Charlotte Marckx and 15-year-old cellist Olivia Marckx) perform “The High Reel Set,” a medley of two traditional Irish reels arranged by Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling



10:04:00 00:25:49 Earl Wild Doo-Dah Variations

Des Moines Symphony Joseph Giunta Earl Wild, piano Chesky 98

10:33:00 00:17:17 Nicolas Flagello Serenata per Orchestra

David Amos Symphony Orch of New Russia Albany 143

10:53:00 00:28:06 Hershy Kay Stars and Stripes Ballet

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501

11:24:00 00:12:08 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

11:39:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning



12:08:00 00:27:44 Florence Price Mississippi River Suite

Apo Hsu Women's Philharmonic Koch Intl 7518

12:36:00 00:10:03 Benjamin Carr Federal Overture

Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654

12:49:00 00:07:16 Ferde Grofé Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin Delos 3104

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Aaron Copland

Fanfare for the Common Man (1942)--Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

Rodeo Ballet "Four Dance Episodes" (1942)--Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

Billy The Kid Orchestral Suite (1940)--Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

Quiet City (1941)--Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

Appalachian Spring Suite (1945)--Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

The Cat and The Mouse (1920)--Leo Smit,piano (Sony 66345 CD)

Our Town (1940)--Philharmonia Orchestra/Aaron Copland (Classical Masters 88883737232 CD)

Lincoln Portrait (1942)--James Earl Jones, narrator; Seattle Symphony Orchestra/Gerard Schwarz (Naxos DE3140 CD)

Symphony for Organ and Orchestra (1924)--E. Power Biggs, organ; New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (RCA 5665 CD)

El Salon Mexico (1936)--Philharmonia Orchestra/Aaron Copland (Classical Masters 88883737232 CD)

Symphony No.3 (1946)--Philharmonia Orchestra/Aaron Copland (Classical Masters 88883737232 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



15:05:00 00:23:32 Aaron Copland The Red Pony: Suite

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240

15:32:00 00:10:49 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Three Dance Episodes

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony EMI 63905

15:46:00 00:06:30 Michael Torke Run

Yoel Levi Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Ecstatic 92203

15:53:00 00:03:53 Virgil Thomson The River: Finale

Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI 6612

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Fabio Luisi, conductor; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall



16:04:00 00:23:00 Luca Francesconi Cobalt, Scarlet - Two Colors of Dawn

16:31:00 00:19:26 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 2 in A

16:54:00 00:38:40 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92

17:47:00 00:11:03 Robert Schumann Overture to Byron's "Manfred" Op 115

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62349

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:15:39 Morton Gould Interplay

Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany 1174

18:20:00 00:09:16 Hershy Kay Cakewalk: Three Dances

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80144

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna



21:57:00 00:01:25 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Tourbillon

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Tongues of Fire - intriguing, invigorating, and inflammable compositions on themes for the Feast of Pentecost

LARRY KING: Fanfare to the Tongues of Fire –Bruce Neswick (1954 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York, NY) Pro Organo 7251

MATTHIAS WECKMANN: Komm heiliger Geist, Herre Gott (3 verses) –Wolfgang Zerer (1693 Schnitger/St. Jakobie Church, Hamburg, Germany) Naxos 8.553849

JOHANN PACHELBEL: Two Pentecost Chorales (Komm, heiliger Geist; Komm Gott Schöpfer, heiliger Geist) –Robert Breault, cantor; Marilyn Mason (1985 Fisk/University of Michigan, Ann Arbor) MHS 512823

J. S. BACH: Komm Gott Schöpfer, heiliger Geist, BWV 631 –Kevin Bowyer (1962 Marcussen/St. Hans Church, Odense, Denmark) Nimbus 5457/8

NICOLAS de GRIGNY: Veni Creator Spiritus (verse 1) –David Schrader (1964 Schlicker/Ascension Church, Chicago, IL) Ascension 2014

JEAN CLAUDE TOUCHE: Theme and Variations, Veni Creator Spiritus –Marie-Andrée Morisset-Balier (1890 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Ouen, Rouen) ASOGO 94.476

OLIVIER MESSIAEN: Introit, fr Messe de la Pentecote –Colin Andrew (2005 Fisk/St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Greenville, NC) Loft 1117

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Komm, heiliger Geist, Herre Gott, BuxWV 199 –Ton Koopman(1683 Herbst/Dorpskerk, Basedow) Challenge Classics 72248; BuxWV 200 –Bernard Foccroullle (1692 Schnitger/Martinikerk, Groningen, The Netherlands) Ricercar250

J. S. BACH: Chorale-prelude, Komm, heiliger Geist, Herre Gott, BWV 651 –Reneé Ann Louprette (1976 Metzler/Trinity College, Cambridge, England) Acis 58180



LATE PROGRAM



23:02:00 00:07:49 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Andante from String Quartet No. 3 Op 30

Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568

23:09:00 00:07:57 Gabriel Fauré Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15

Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48066

23:20:00 00:09:40 Sir Arnold Bax Elegiac Trio

Maarika Järvi, flute; Paul Cortese, viola; Marie-Pierre Langlamet, harp Chandos 9395

23:29:00 00:07:43 Frederick Delius Caprice & Elegy

Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin János Starker, cello RCA 63665

23:39:00 00:05:41 Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel Song without Words Op 8

Tzimon Barto, piano EMI 54900

23:44:00 00:08:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F Op 50

Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Kenneth Johnston, violin Blue Water 2010

23:55:00 00:03:47 John Field Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370

23:56:00 00:02:28 Johannes Brahms Waldesnacht Op 62

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80326



