WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 05-24-2015

Published May 24, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Semyon Bychkov, conductor; Till Fellner, piano

00:04:00            00:32:18            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor

00:45:00            00:52:36            Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64      

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:22:02            Joseph Martin Kraus      Symphony in C minor

            Petter Sundkvist            Swedish Chamber Orchestra      Naxos   553734

02:26:00            00:30:22            Ignaz Moscheles           Piano Concerto No.  3 in G minor  Op 58

            Sinfonia da Camera       Ian Hobson       Ian Hobson, piano         Zephyr  119

02:56:00            00:56:44            Sir Edward Elgar           Symphony No.  2 in E flat Op 63

            Sir Andrew Davis           BBC Symphony Orchestra         Teldec  74888

03:56:00            00:02:35            Morton Gould    Gavotte from "Interplay"

            Albany Symphony Orchestra      David Alan Miller           Findlay Cockrell, piano  Albany  1174

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Aurolucent Circles (2002) — Evelyn Glennie, percussion; Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Gerard Schwarz (Naxos 559250) 27:07

Margaret Brouwer: Light (2001) — Sandra Simon, s.; Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Sean Gabriel, flute; Amitai Vardi, clarinet; Gabriel Bolkosky, violin; Ida Mercer, cello; Scott Christian, percussion (New World 80606) 16:15

Margaret Brouwer: Prelude and Vivace (1996) — Daniel Silver, clarinet; Cleveland Institute of Music New Music Ensemble/Timothy Weiss (CRI 821) 11:10

 

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Memorial Day Weekend
 

Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: “Wo die schönen Trompeten blasen” – Lucia Popp, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Klaus Tennstedt (EMI 62707 CD) 8:41

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: “The Field of the Dead” –Dolora Zajick, mezzo-soprano; London Symphony Orchestra/Mstislav Rostropovich (Sony 48387 CD) 5:48

George M. Cohan: “Over There” – Enrico Caruso, tenor; Orchestra (RCA 0279 LP) 1:26

Charles Ives: “He is there!” Christopher Maltman, baritone; Roger Vignoles, piano; Ann Allen, piccolo (BBC Music Vol.12 No.3 CD) 4:14

Charles Ives: “In Flanders Field” – Thomas Stewart, baritone; Alan Mandel, piano (Columbia 32504 LP) 2:18

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 “Leningrad” – Finale - Allegro ma non troppo – WDR Symphony Orchestra/Rudolf Barshai (Brilliant 6275 CD) 16:31

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: “O rest in the Lord” – Kathleen Ferrier, contralto; Boyd Neel Orchestra/Boyd Neel (Intense Media 12281 CD) 3:42

05:56:00            00:03:10            Benjamin Britten            Pizzicato from "A Simple Symphony" Op 4

            Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         423624

 

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: In the Midst of Life - The ensemble Contrpunctus begins a series of recordings featuring great Latin Tudor works compiled by John Baldwin in the late 1570s at the St. George’s Chapel in Windsor
 

MUSICA SACRA
 

07:04:00            00:08:34            Thomas Tallis    Spem in alium

            Chamber Ensemble       Robert Hollingworth       I Fagiolini          Decca   4782734

07:15:00            00:12:47            John Taverner   O splendor gloriae        

            Stile Antico       Harm Mundi      807572

07:30:00            00:25:50            Giovanni Palestrina        Mass "Descendit angelus Domini"

            Elizabeth C. Patterson   Gloriae Dei Cantores     GloriaDei          106

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Pentecost - The “Birthday of the Church” gives rise to music of the Spirit.  Join Peter DuBois for a variety of anthems and hymns to celebrate The Day of Pentecost
 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 1, 2014 - From the University of Connecticut, this week’s From the Top includes an emotional performance of Rachmaninoff’s Elégie in E-flat minor performed by a young pianist from southern Connecticut, a twelve-year-old violinist brings to life all of the quixotic mood changes in Prokofiev’s Sonata for Violin and Piano, and we’ll get a dose of teenage musical philosophy from a philosophical sixteen-year-old cellist

The Clemens Quartet from Los Angeles, California, performs the first movement, Allegro, from String Quartet No. 4, Sz. 91, by Béla Bartók (1881–1945)

            17-year-old violinist KJ McDonald from Castaic, California

            16-year-old violinist Jason Corbin from Santa Clarita, California

            17-year-old violist Patrick Marsh from Granada Hill, California

            17-year-old cellist Alex Mansour from Stevenson Ranch, California

 

16-year-old cellist Derek Louie from New York, New York, performs Silent Woods by Antonín Dvořák (1841–1904), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

17-year-old oboist Cassie Pilgrim from Chamblee, Georgia, and now studying at the Curtis Institute of Music, performs “Morceau de Salon,” Op. 228, by Johann Wenzel Kalliwoda (1801–1866), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

13-year-old pianist Ziyao “Chelsea” Guo from Darien, Connecticut, performs Elégie in E-flat minor, Op. 3, No. 1, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943)

 

12-year-old violinist Charlotte Marckx from Bellevue, Washington, performs the first movement, Moderato, from Violin Sonata No. 2 in D major, Op. 94a, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

The Sempre Sisters (12-year-old violinist Charlotte Marckx and 15-year-old cellist Olivia Marckx) perform “The High Reel Set,” a medley of two traditional Irish reels arranged by Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
 

10:04:00            00:25:49            Earl Wild           Doo-Dah Variations      

            Des Moines Symphony Joseph Giunta   Earl Wild, piano Chesky 98

10:33:00            00:17:17            Nicolas Flagello            Serenata per Orchestra

            David Amos      Symphony Orch of New Russia  Albany  143

10:53:00            00:28:06            Hershy Kay       Stars and Stripes Ballet

            Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra RCA     61501

11:24:00            00:12:08            Aaron Copland  Old American Songs Set No. 1

            St Paul Chamber Orchestra        Hugh Wolff       Thomas Hampson, baritone       Teldec  77310

11:39:00            00:18:04            Leonard Bernstein         Candide: Suite

            Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra      Reference         87

 

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
 

12:08:00            00:27:44            Florence Price   Mississippi River Suite

            Apo Hsu           Women's Philharmonic  Koch Intl           7518

12:36:00            00:10:03            Benjamin Carr    Federal Overture           

            Patrick Gallois   Sinfonia Finlandia          Naxos   559654

12:49:00            00:07:16            Ferde Grofé      Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail

            Seattle Symphony         Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin            Delos   3104

 

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Aaron Copland

Fanfare for the Common Man (1942)--Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

Rodeo Ballet "Four Dance Episodes" (1942)--Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

Billy The Kid Orchestral Suite (1940)--Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

Quiet City (1941)--Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

Appalachian Spring Suite (1945)--Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

The Cat and The Mouse (1920)--Leo Smit,piano (Sony 66345 CD)

Our Town (1940)--Philharmonia Orchestra/Aaron Copland (Classical Masters 88883737232 CD)

Lincoln Portrait (1942)--James Earl Jones, narrator; Seattle Symphony Orchestra/Gerard Schwarz (Naxos DE3140 CD)

Symphony for Organ and Orchestra (1924)--E. Power Biggs, organ; New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (RCA 5665 CD)

El Salon Mexico (1936)--Philharmonia Orchestra/Aaron Copland (Classical Masters 88883737232 CD)

Symphony No.3 (1946)--Philharmonia Orchestra/Aaron Copland (Classical Masters 88883737232 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

15:05:00            00:23:32            Aaron Copland  The Red Pony: Suite

            JoAnn Falletta   Buffalo Philharmonic     Naxos   559240

15:32:00            00:10:49            Leonard Bernstein         On the Town: Three Dance Episodes

            Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony       EMI      63905

15:46:00            00:06:30            Michael Torke    Run     

            Yoel Levi          Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Ecstatic            92203

15:53:00            00:03:53            Virgil Thomson  The River: Finale           

            Sir Neville Marriner         Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra            EMI      6612

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Fabio Luisi, conductor; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall
 

16:04:00            00:23:00            Luca Francesconi          Cobalt, Scarlet - Two Colors of Dawn    

16:31:00            00:19:26            Franz Liszt        Piano Concerto No.  2 in A

16:54:00            00:38:40            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  7 in A Op 92

 

17:47:00            00:11:03            Robert Schumann          Overture to Byron's "Manfred" Op 115   

            George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    62349

 

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00            00:15:39            Morton Gould    Interplay

            Albany Symphony Orchestra      David Alan Miller           Findlay Cockrell, piano  Albany  1174

18:20:00            00:09:16            Hershy Kay       Cakewalk: Three Dances

            Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80144

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
 

19:02:00            00:22:02            Joseph Martin Kraus      Symphony in C minor

            Petter Sundkvist            Swedish Chamber Orchestra      Naxos   553734

19:26:00            00:30:22            Ignaz Moscheles           Piano Concerto No.  3 in G minor  Op 58

            Sinfonia da Camera       Ian Hobson       Ian Hobson, piano         Zephyr  119

19:58:00            00:56:44            Sir Edward Elgar           Symphony No.  2 in E flat Op 63

            Sir Andrew Davis           BBC Symphony Orchestra         Teldec  74888

20:56:00            00:02:15            Claude Debussy            Preludes Book 2: Hommage à S. Pickwick,

            Paul Crossley, piano     Sony    53111

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Aurolucent Circles (2002) — Evelyn Glennie, percussion; Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Gerard Schwarz (Naxos 559250) 27:07

Margaret Brouwer: Light (2001) — Sandra Simon, s.; Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Sean Gabriel, flute; Amitai Vardi, clarinet; Gabriel Bolkosky, violin; Ida Mercer, cello; Scott Christian, percussion (New World 80606) 16:15

Margaret Brouwer: Prelude and Vivace (1996) — Daniel Silver, clarinet; Cleveland Institute of Music New Music Ensemble/Timothy Weiss (CRI 821) 11:10
 

21:57:00            00:01:25            Emmanuel Chabrier       Dix pièces pittoresques: Tourbillon       

            Angela Hewitt, piano      Hyperion           67515

 

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Tongues of Fire - intriguing, invigorating, and inflammable compositions on themes for the Feast of Pentecost

LARRY KING: Fanfare to the Tongues of Fire –Bruce Neswick (1954 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York, NY) Pro Organo 7251

MATTHIAS WECKMANN: Komm heiliger Geist, Herre Gott (3 verses) –Wolfgang Zerer (1693 Schnitger/St. Jakobie Church, Hamburg, Germany) Naxos 8.553849

JOHANN PACHELBEL: Two Pentecost Chorales (Komm, heiliger Geist; Komm Gott Schöpfer, heiliger Geist) –Robert Breault, cantor; Marilyn Mason (1985 Fisk/University of Michigan, Ann Arbor) MHS 512823

J. S. BACH: Komm Gott Schöpfer, heiliger Geist, BWV 631 –Kevin Bowyer (1962 Marcussen/St. Hans Church, Odense, Denmark) Nimbus 5457/8

NICOLAS de GRIGNY: Veni Creator Spiritus (verse 1) –David Schrader (1964 Schlicker/Ascension Church, Chicago, IL) Ascension 2014

JEAN CLAUDE TOUCHE: Theme and Variations, Veni Creator Spiritus –Marie-Andrée Morisset-Balier (1890 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Ouen, Rouen) ASOGO 94.476

OLIVIER MESSIAEN:  Introit, fr Messe de la Pentecote –Colin Andrew (2005 Fisk/St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Greenville, NC) Loft 1117

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE:  Komm, heiliger Geist, Herre Gott, BuxWV 199 –Ton Koopman(1683 Herbst/Dorpskerk, Basedow) Challenge Classics 72248; BuxWV 200 –Bernard Foccroullle (1692 Schnitger/Martinikerk, Groningen, The Netherlands) Ricercar250

J. S. BACH:  Chorale-prelude, Komm, heiliger Geist, Herre Gott, BWV 651 –Reneé Ann Louprette (1976 Metzler/Trinity College, Cambridge, England) Acis 58180
 

LATE PROGRAM
 

23:02:00            00:07:49            Johann Nepomuk Hummel Andante from String Quartet No. 3 Op 30

            Delmé String Quartet     Hyperion           66568

23:09:00            00:07:57            Gabriel Fauré    Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15

            Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello       Sony    48066

23:20:00            00:09:40            Sir Arnold Bax   Elegiac Trio

            Maarika Järvi, flute; Paul Cortese, viola; Marie-Pierre Langlamet, harp      Chandos           9395

23:29:00            00:07:43            Frederick Delius            Caprice & Elegy           

            Philharmonia Orchestra  Leonard Slatkin János Starker, cello       RCA     63665

23:39:00            00:05:41            Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel       Song without Words Op 8         

            Tzimon Barto, piano      EMI      54900

23:44:00            00:08:53            Ludwig van Beethoven   Romance No. 2 in F Op 50

            Blue Water Chamber Orchestra   Carlton Woods  Kenneth Johnston, violin Blue Water       2010

23:55:00            00:03:47            John Field         Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2

            Scottish Chamber Orchestra      Sir Charles Mackerras    John O'Conor, piano     Telarc   80370

23:56:00            00:02:28            Johannes Brahms          Waldesnacht Op 62

            Robert Shaw     Robert Shaw Festival Singers    Telarc   80326


 