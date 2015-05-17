Program Guide 05-17-2015
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jeremy Denk, piano
00:04:00 00:14:46 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72
00:20:00 00:23:00 Steven Mackey Eating Greens
00:45:00 00:31:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C
01:17:00 00:19:56 Aaron Copland Symphonic Ode
01:37:00 00:18:18 Michael Tilson Thomas Street Song
CLASSICAL WEEKEND
02:02:00 00:40:31 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 11 in F
Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002
02:44:00 00:24:10 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Violin Concerto in D Op 35
Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4792954
03:10:00 00:44:55 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43
Vladimir Ashkenazy Boston Symphony Orchestra Decca 436566
03:58:00 00:01:38 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Volte à 4
Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101
04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Margi Griebling-Haigh: From a Train Window — Judy Berman, violin; Marcia Ferrito, viola; Diane Mather, cello (private CD) 15:04
Jeffrey Mumford: revisiting variazioni elegiaci... within the fabric of caressing air, from “two rhapsodies for cello and strings” (2009-10; rev. 2013) — Julia Bruskin, cello; National Gallery Chamber Players/Peter Wilson (Albany 1473/74)
Fredric Lissauer: String Quartet No. 2 Op. 25 “From an Earthen Cathedral” (1994) — Cavani String Quartet (private CD) 14:17
Marcel Dick: An Essay (In Memoriam Arnold Schoenberg) (1955) — Raymond Sidoti, violin; Betty Oberacker, piano (private CD) 13:52)
05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Violin Virtuosi: Nathan Milstein
Alexander Glazunov: Concerto for Violin & Orchestra – Part 1 - Nathan Milstein, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 64830 CD) 7:23
Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata for Violin & Piano No.5 “Spring” – Rondo – Nathan Milstein, violin; Rudolf Firkusný, piano (EMI 64830 CD) 6:19
Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Wilhelmj): Air from Orchestral Suite No. 3 - Nathan Milstein, violin (EMI 64830 CD) 4:36
Camille Saint-Saëns: Concerto for Violin & Orchestra No. 3 – Finale - Nathan Milstein, violin; Philharmonia Orchestra/Anatole Fistoulari (EMI 64830 CD) 10:30
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata in E Minor K.304 – Allegro - Nathan Milstein, violin; Leon Pommers, piano (EMI 64830 CD) 6:40
Edouard Lalo: Symphonie Espagnole – Rondo - Nathan Milstein, violin; St. Louis Symphony Orchestra/Vladimir Golschmann (Testament 1047 CD) 6:55
Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov (arr. Hartmann): Flight of the Bumble Bee - Nathan Milstein, violin; Leon Pommers, piano (EMI 64830 CD) 1:16
05:56:00 00:03:30 Peter Tchaikovsky Impromptu in E minor Op 72
Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 4284
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: In memorium Margriet Tindemans - She was a friend to many in the early music world (including us); this week, music from her last projects with the Medieval Women’s Choir and Shira Kammen.
06:57:00 00:01:41 Jean-Marie Leclair Tambourin
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Members of DeutGram 13993
MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00 00:06:10 Dmitry Bortnyansky Choral Concerto No. 24 "I Lift My Eyes"
Paul Hillier Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir Harm Mundi 2908304
07:12:00 00:21:23 Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber Vesperae à 32
Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Els Bongers, soprano; Anne Grimm, soprano; Kai Wessel, countertenor; Simon Davies, tenor; Amsterdam Baroque Choir Erato 91725
07:35:00 00:17:42 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 7 in B flat
Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Janice Watson, soprano; Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Chandos 592
07:55:00 00:03:46 Sir Edward Elgar Lux aeterna ["Nimrod"]
Voces8 Decca 22601
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Collegiate Choirs - As graduation time nears for many college and high school students, we focus on some of the fine collegiate choirs in the US and UK whose recordings give evidence of the high quality of music-making in our institutions of higher education
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 24, 2014
From Washington, D.C., this week’s program includes one of the youngest performers From the Top has ever featured: an 8-year-old Bolivian American pianist. He performs the music of Haydn with a delightfully infectious sense of freedom and joy. Also, an all-female percussion quartet brings us a mesmerizing piece written by a contemporary composer, and the show concludes with the sheer inspiration of a youth gospel choir.
15-year-old violinist Kiarra Saito-Beckman (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Bend, Oregon, performs “Carmen Fantasie” by Franz Waxman (1906–1967), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
17-year-old flutist Taiga Ultan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Brooklyn, New York, performs Fantaisie for Flute and Piano by Philippe Gaubert (1879–1941), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
8-year-old pianist Oscar Paz-Suaznabar (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Alexandria, Virginia, performs the third movement, Prestissimo, from Sonata No. 52 in G major, Hob. XVI:39, by Franz Joseph Haydn (1732–1809)
Alumni feature: 21-year-old percussionist Marcelina Suchocka from Chicago, Illinois, and now living in New York, New York, performs “Chega de Saudade” (No More Blues) by Antônio Carlos Jobim (1927–1994) and arranged by Gary Burton
The Excelsis Percussion Quartet performs Prelude I and Chorus I from “Threads” by Paul Lansky (b. 1944)
Percussionist Marcelina Suchocka
Percussionist Aya Kaminaguchi
Percussionist Mariana Ramirez
Percussionist Clara Warnaar
The Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir performs “Praise Ye the Lord” by Scott Cumberbatch, with pianist Clifton Williams
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
10:04:00 00:23:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43
Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 440653
10:30:00 00:16:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 19 in E flat
Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45714
10:49:00 00:30:50 Felix Mendelssohn Octet for Strings in E flat Op 20
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790
11:15:00 00:03:34 Erik Satie Gymnopédie No. 1
Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, English horn Decca 4782564
11:23:00 00:15:36 Erik Satie Parade
David Porcelijn BBC Symphony Orchestra BBC 293
11:41:00 00:15:07 Sir Arnold Bax Tintagel
Vernon Handley BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10122
11:58:00 00:01:46 Erik Satie Gnossienne No. 6
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:09:00 00:26:57 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 98 in B flat
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779
12:38:00 00:10:15 Hector Berlioz Requiem: Sanctus Op 5
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779
12:51:00 00:05:50 Francis Poulenc Mouvements perpétuels
Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Camille Saint-Saëns
Fantasie No.1 in E-Flat for organ(1857)
Hans Fagius, organ (BIS 1461038 CD)
Carnival of the Animals (1886)
Philippe Entremont, piano; Gaby Casadesus, piano; Ensemble/Philippe Entremont (Sony 47655 CD)
arr Liszt/Horowitz : Danse Macabre (1876)
Vladimir Horowitz, piano (RCA 7755 CD)
Piano Concerto No.1 in D Op 17 (1858)
Pascal Rogé, piano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Charles Dutoit (Decca 443865 CD)
Piano Concerto No.2 in g Op 22 (1868)
Philippe Entremont, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (Sony 48276 CD)
Carnival of the Animals No.13 "The Swan" (1886)
Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Philippe Entremont, piano; Gaby Casadesus, piano (Sony 47655 CD)
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:04:00 00:38:25 Sergei Prokofiev Alexander Nevsky Op 78
London Symphony Orchestra Claudio Abbado Elena Obraztsova, mezzo; London Symphony Chorus DeutGram 4793449
15:45:00 00:03:21 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Morning Dance
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
15:51:00 00:03:47 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Gavotte
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus; Marian Vogel, soprano; Nik Budimir, bass baritone – recorded live in Severance Hall
16:04:00 00:07:38 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan
16:15:00 00:25:28 Claude Debussy La mer
16:45:00 00:41:49 Gabriel Fauré Requiem Op 48
17:36:00 00:32:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 54
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2013
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:13:11 Samuel Wesley Symphony No. 4 in D major
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9823
18:17:00 00:11:35 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite Op 22
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Thomas Trotter at the Kimmel Center - a concert performance by one of England’s foremost recitalists, featuring the Fred J. Cooper Memorial Organ in Philadelphia’s Verizon Hall
HUBERT H. PARRY: Fantasia and Fugue in G Op 188.
JOHN BULL: What care you?
ANONYMOUS: Two Pieces (My Lady Carey’s Dompe; Ut, Re, Mi).
JOHN BULL: The Battle.
JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH: Trio Sonata No. 1 in E-flat BWV 525.
JOSEPH BONNET: Variations de Concert Op 1.
RICHARD WAGNER (trans. Lemare): Lohengrin Prelude (Act 3) –Thomas Trotter (2006 Dobson/Verizon Hall, Philadelphia, PA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 3/9/13)
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:09:03 Erik Satie Deux préludes posthumes et une gnossienne
Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 168
23:11:00 00:07:39 Claude Debussy Andantino from String Quartet Op 10
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111
23:21:00 00:07:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Oboe Concerto
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi John Mack, oboe Decca 443176
23:28:00 00:08:56 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto in A
Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA 60244
23:40:00 00:06:33 Francis Poulenc Mélancolie
Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921
23:46:00 00:07:57 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1: Prelúdio
Nashville Symphony Andrew Mogrelia Members of Naxos 557460
23:56:00 00:03:12 John Sheppard Responsory "In manus tuas, Domine"
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419
23:57:00 00:02:31 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Romance Op 97
Royal Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Janine Jansen, violin Decca 475011