WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 05-17-2015

Published May 17, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jeremy Denk, piano

 

00:04:00            00:14:46            Ludwig van Beethoven   Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72

 

00:20:00            00:23:00            Steven Mackey Eating Greens

 

00:45:00            00:31:27            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 25 in C

 

01:17:00            00:19:56            Aaron Copland  Symphonic Ode           

 

01:37:00            00:18:18            Michael Tilson Thomas  Street Song

 

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Violin Virtuosi: Nathan Milstein

 

Alexander Glazunov: Concerto for Violin & Orchestra – Part 1 - Nathan Milstein, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 64830 CD) 7:23

 

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata for Violin & Piano No.5 “Spring” – Rondo – Nathan Milstein, violin; Rudolf Firkusný, piano (EMI 64830 CD) 6:19

 

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Wilhelmj): Air from Orchestral Suite No. 3 - Nathan Milstein, violin (EMI 64830 CD) 4:36

 

Camille Saint-Saëns: Concerto for Violin & Orchestra No. 3 – Finale - Nathan Milstein, violin; Philharmonia Orchestra/Anatole Fistoulari (EMI 64830 CD) 10:30

 

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata  in E Minor K.304 – Allegro - Nathan Milstein, violin; Leon Pommers, piano (EMI 64830 CD) 6:40

 

Edouard Lalo: Symphonie Espagnole – Rondo - Nathan Milstein, violin; St. Louis Symphony Orchestra/Vladimir Golschmann (Testament 1047 CD) 6:55

 

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov (arr. Hartmann): Flight of the Bumble Bee - Nathan Milstein, violin; Leon Pommers, piano (EMI 64830 CD) 1:16

 

05:56:00            00:03:30            Peter Tchaikovsky         Impromptu in E minor  Op 72    

            Mikhail Pletnev, piano    DeutGram         4284

 

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: In memorium Margriet Tindemans - She was a friend to many in the early music world (including us); this week, music from her last projects with the Medieval Women’s Choir and Shira Kammen.

 

06:57:00            00:01:41            Jean-Marie Leclair          Tambourin

            Chamber Orchestra of Europe                Daniel Hope, violin; Members of            DeutGram         13993

 

MUSICA SACRA
 

07:04:00            00:06:10            Dmitry Bortnyansky       Choral Concerto No. 24 "I Lift My Eyes"

            Paul Hillier         Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir     Harm Mundi      2908304

 

07:12:00            00:21:23            Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber   Vesperae à 32

            Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra  Ton Koopman   Els Bongers, soprano; Anne Grimm, soprano; Kai Wessel, countertenor; Simon Davies, tenor; Amsterdam Baroque Choir    Erato    91725

 

07:35:00            00:17:42            Franz Joseph Haydn      Mass No. 7 in B flat

            Collegium Musicum 90   Richard Hickox  Janice Watson, soprano; Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Chandos           592

 

07:55:00            00:03:46            Sir Edward Elgar           Lux aeterna ["Nimrod"]

            Voces8 Decca   22601

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Collegiate Choirs - As graduation time nears for many college and high school students, we focus on some of the fine collegiate choirs in the US and UK whose recordings give evidence of the high quality of music-making in our institutions of higher education
 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 24, 2014

From Washington, D.C., this week’s program includes one of the youngest performers From the Top has ever featured: an 8-year-old Bolivian American pianist. He performs the music of Haydn with a delightfully infectious sense of freedom and joy. Also, an all-female percussion quartet brings us a mesmerizing piece written by a contemporary composer, and the show concludes with the sheer inspiration of a youth gospel choir.

 

15-year-old violinist Kiarra Saito-Beckman (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Bend, Oregon, performs “Carmen Fantasie” by Franz Waxman (1906–1967), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

17-year-old flutist Taiga Ultan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Brooklyn, New York, performs Fantaisie for Flute and Piano by Philippe Gaubert (1879–1941), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

8-year-old pianist Oscar Paz-Suaznabar (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Alexandria, Virginia, performs the third movement, Prestissimo, from Sonata No. 52 in G major, Hob. XVI:39, by Franz Joseph Haydn (1732–1809)

 

Alumni feature: 21-year-old percussionist Marcelina Suchocka from Chicago, Illinois, and now living in New York, New York, performs “Chega de Saudade” (No More Blues) by Antônio Carlos Jobim (1927–1994) and arranged by Gary Burton

 

The Excelsis Percussion Quartet performs Prelude I and Chorus I from “Threads” by Paul Lansky (b. 1944)

            Percussionist Marcelina Suchocka

            Percussionist Aya Kaminaguchi

            Percussionist Mariana Ramirez

            Percussionist Clara Warnaar

 

The Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir performs “Praise Ye the Lord” by Scott Cumberbatch, with pianist Clifton Williams

 

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
 

12:09:00            00:26:57            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 98 in B flat

            George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    768779

 

12:38:00            00:10:15            Hector Berlioz   Requiem: Sanctus Op 5

            Cleveland Orchestra      Lorin Maazel      Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus         Decca   4787779

 

12:51:00            00:05:50            Francis Poulenc            Mouvements perpétuels

            Paul Crossley, piano     CBS     44921

 

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Camille Saint-Saëns

 

Fantasie No.1 in E-Flat for organ(1857)

Hans Fagius, organ (BIS 1461038 CD)

 

Carnival of the Animals (1886)

Philippe Entremont, piano; Gaby Casadesus, piano; Ensemble/Philippe Entremont (Sony 47655 CD)

 

arr Liszt/Horowitz : Danse Macabre (1876)

Vladimir Horowitz, piano (RCA 7755 CD)

 

Piano Concerto No.1 in D Op 17 (1858)

            Pascal Rogé, piano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Charles Dutoit (Decca 443865 CD)

 

Piano Concerto No.2 in g Op 22 (1868)

Philippe Entremont, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (Sony 48276 CD)

 

Carnival of the Animals No.13 "The Swan" (1886)

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Philippe Entremont, piano; Gaby Casadesus, piano (Sony 47655 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

15:04:00            00:38:25            Sergei Prokofiev           Alexander Nevsky Op 78

            London Symphony Orchestra     Claudio Abbado            Elena Obraztsova, mezzo; London Symphony Chorus            DeutGram         4793449

 

15:45:00            00:03:21            Sergei Prokofiev           Romeo and Juliet: Morning Dance         

            Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

 

15:51:00            00:03:47            Sergei Prokofiev           Romeo and Juliet: Gavotte       

            Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus; Marian Vogel, soprano; Nik Budimir, bass baritone – recorded live in Severance Hall
 

16:04:00            00:07:38            Maurice Ravel   Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan 

 

16:15:00            00:25:28            Claude Debussy            La mer 

 

16:45:00            00:41:49            Gabriel Fauré    Requiem Op 48

 

17:36:00            00:32:50            Dmitri Shostakovich      Symphony No.  6 in B minor  Op 54

            Franz Welser-Möst         Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     2013

 

DINNER CLASSICS

 

18:02:00            00:13:11            Samuel Wesley Symphony No.  4 in D major

            Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9823

 

18:17:00            00:11:35            Georges Bizet   Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite Op 22

            Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
 

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Thomas Trotter at the Kimmel Center - a concert performance by one of England’s foremost recitalists, featuring the Fred J. Cooper Memorial Organ in Philadelphia’s Verizon Hall

HUBERT H. PARRY: Fantasia and Fugue in G Op 188.

JOHN BULL: What care you? 

ANONYMOUS: Two Pieces (My Lady Carey’s Dompe; Ut, Re, Mi).

JOHN BULL: The Battle.

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH: Trio Sonata No. 1 in E-flat BWV 525.

JOSEPH BONNET: Variations de Concert Op 1.

RICHARD WAGNER (trans. Lemare): Lohengrin Prelude (Act 3) –Thomas Trotter (2006 Dobson/Verizon Hall, Philadelphia, PA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 3/9/13)
 

LATE PROGRAM
 

23:02:00            00:09:03            Erik Satie          Deux préludes posthumes et une gnossienne

            Douglas Bostock          Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico           168

 

23:11:00            00:07:39            Claude Debussy            Andantino from String Quartet Op 10

                                    Cleveland Quartet          Telarc   80111

 

23:21:00            00:07:40            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio from Oboe Concerto

            Cleveland Orchestra      Christoph von Dohnányi            John Mack, oboe          Decca   443176

 

23:28:00            00:08:56            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Largo from Flute Concerto in A

            Württemberg Chamber Orch       Jörg Faerber     Sir James Galway, flute RCA     60244

 

23:40:00            00:06:33            Francis Poulenc            Mélancolie

            Paul Crossley, piano     CBS     44921

 

23:46:00            00:07:57            Heitor Villa-Lobos          Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1: Prelúdio

            Nashville Symphony      Andrew Mogrelia           Members of      Naxos   557460

 

23:56:00            00:03:12            John Sheppard Responsory "In manus tuas, Domine"

                                    Stile Antico       Harm Mundi      907419

 

23:57:00            00:02:31            Dmitri Shostakovich      The Gadfly: Romance Op 97

            Royal Philharmonic        Barry Wordsworth          Janine Jansen, violin     Decca   475011


 