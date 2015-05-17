Program Guide 05-17-2015

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jeremy Denk, piano

00:04:00 00:14:46 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72

00:20:00 00:23:00 Steven Mackey Eating Greens

00:45:00 00:31:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C

01:17:00 00:19:56 Aaron Copland Symphonic Ode

01:37:00 00:18:18 Michael Tilson Thomas Street Song

02:02:00 00:40:31 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 11 in F

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002

02:44:00 00:24:10 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Violin Concerto in D Op 35

Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4792954

03:10:00 00:44:55 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43

Vladimir Ashkenazy Boston Symphony Orchestra Decca 436566

03:58:00 00:01:38 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Volte à 4

Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margi Griebling-Haigh: From a Train Window — Judy Berman, violin; Marcia Ferrito, viola; Diane Mather, cello (private CD) 15:04

Jeffrey Mumford: revisiting variazioni elegiaci... within the fabric of caressing air, from “two rhapsodies for cello and strings” (2009-10; rev. 2013) — Julia Bruskin, cello; National Gallery Chamber Players/Peter Wilson (Albany 1473/74)

Fredric Lissauer: String Quartet No. 2 Op. 25 “From an Earthen Cathedral” (1994) — Cavani String Quartet (private CD) 14:17

Marcel Dick: An Essay (In Memoriam Arnold Schoenberg) (1955) — Raymond Sidoti, violin; Betty Oberacker, piano (private CD) 13:52)

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Violin Virtuosi: Nathan Milstein

Alexander Glazunov: Concerto for Violin & Orchestra – Part 1 - Nathan Milstein, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 64830 CD) 7:23

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata for Violin & Piano No.5 “Spring” – Rondo – Nathan Milstein, violin; Rudolf Firkusný, piano (EMI 64830 CD) 6:19

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Wilhelmj): Air from Orchestral Suite No. 3 - Nathan Milstein, violin (EMI 64830 CD) 4:36

Camille Saint-Saëns: Concerto for Violin & Orchestra No. 3 – Finale - Nathan Milstein, violin; Philharmonia Orchestra/Anatole Fistoulari (EMI 64830 CD) 10:30

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata in E Minor K.304 – Allegro - Nathan Milstein, violin; Leon Pommers, piano (EMI 64830 CD) 6:40

Edouard Lalo: Symphonie Espagnole – Rondo - Nathan Milstein, violin; St. Louis Symphony Orchestra/Vladimir Golschmann (Testament 1047 CD) 6:55

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov (arr. Hartmann): Flight of the Bumble Bee - Nathan Milstein, violin; Leon Pommers, piano (EMI 64830 CD) 1:16

05:56:00 00:03:30 Peter Tchaikovsky Impromptu in E minor Op 72

Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 4284

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: In memorium Margriet Tindemans - She was a friend to many in the early music world (including us); this week, music from her last projects with the Medieval Women’s Choir and Shira Kammen.

06:57:00 00:01:41 Jean-Marie Leclair Tambourin

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Members of DeutGram 13993

07:04:00 00:06:10 Dmitry Bortnyansky Choral Concerto No. 24 "I Lift My Eyes"

Paul Hillier Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir Harm Mundi 2908304

07:12:00 00:21:23 Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber Vesperae à 32

Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Els Bongers, soprano; Anne Grimm, soprano; Kai Wessel, countertenor; Simon Davies, tenor; Amsterdam Baroque Choir Erato 91725

07:35:00 00:17:42 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 7 in B flat

Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Janice Watson, soprano; Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Chandos 592

07:55:00 00:03:46 Sir Edward Elgar Lux aeterna ["Nimrod"]

Voces8 Decca 22601

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Collegiate Choirs - As graduation time nears for many college and high school students, we focus on some of the fine collegiate choirs in the US and UK whose recordings give evidence of the high quality of music-making in our institutions of higher education



09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 24, 2014

From Washington, D.C., this week’s program includes one of the youngest performers From the Top has ever featured: an 8-year-old Bolivian American pianist. He performs the music of Haydn with a delightfully infectious sense of freedom and joy. Also, an all-female percussion quartet brings us a mesmerizing piece written by a contemporary composer, and the show concludes with the sheer inspiration of a youth gospel choir.

15-year-old violinist Kiarra Saito-Beckman (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Bend, Oregon, performs “Carmen Fantasie” by Franz Waxman (1906–1967), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old flutist Taiga Ultan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Brooklyn, New York, performs Fantaisie for Flute and Piano by Philippe Gaubert (1879–1941), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

8-year-old pianist Oscar Paz-Suaznabar (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Alexandria, Virginia, performs the third movement, Prestissimo, from Sonata No. 52 in G major, Hob. XVI:39, by Franz Joseph Haydn (1732–1809)

Alumni feature: 21-year-old percussionist Marcelina Suchocka from Chicago, Illinois, and now living in New York, New York, performs “Chega de Saudade” (No More Blues) by Antônio Carlos Jobim (1927–1994) and arranged by Gary Burton

The Excelsis Percussion Quartet performs Prelude I and Chorus I from “Threads” by Paul Lansky (b. 1944)

Percussionist Marcelina Suchocka

Percussionist Aya Kaminaguchi

Percussionist Mariana Ramirez

Percussionist Clara Warnaar

The Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir performs “Praise Ye the Lord” by Scott Cumberbatch, with pianist Clifton Williams

10:04:00 00:23:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43

Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 440653

10:30:00 00:16:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 19 in E flat

Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45714

10:49:00 00:30:50 Felix Mendelssohn Octet for Strings in E flat Op 20

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

11:15:00 00:03:34 Erik Satie Gymnopédie No. 1

Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, English horn Decca 4782564

11:23:00 00:15:36 Erik Satie Parade

David Porcelijn BBC Symphony Orchestra BBC 293

11:41:00 00:15:07 Sir Arnold Bax Tintagel

Vernon Handley BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10122

11:58:00 00:01:46 Erik Satie Gnossienne No. 6

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290

12:09:00 00:26:57 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 98 in B flat

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

12:38:00 00:10:15 Hector Berlioz Requiem: Sanctus Op 5

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

12:51:00 00:05:50 Francis Poulenc Mouvements perpétuels

Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Camille Saint-Saëns

Fantasie No.1 in E-Flat for organ(1857)

Hans Fagius, organ (BIS 1461038 CD)

Carnival of the Animals (1886)

Philippe Entremont, piano; Gaby Casadesus, piano; Ensemble/Philippe Entremont (Sony 47655 CD)

arr Liszt/Horowitz : Danse Macabre (1876)

Vladimir Horowitz, piano (RCA 7755 CD)

Piano Concerto No.1 in D Op 17 (1858)

Pascal Rogé, piano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Charles Dutoit (Decca 443865 CD)

Piano Concerto No.2 in g Op 22 (1868)

Philippe Entremont, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (Sony 48276 CD)

Carnival of the Animals No.13 "The Swan" (1886)

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Philippe Entremont, piano; Gaby Casadesus, piano (Sony 47655 CD)

15:04:00 00:38:25 Sergei Prokofiev Alexander Nevsky Op 78

London Symphony Orchestra Claudio Abbado Elena Obraztsova, mezzo; London Symphony Chorus DeutGram 4793449

15:45:00 00:03:21 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Morning Dance

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

15:51:00 00:03:47 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Gavotte

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus; Marian Vogel, soprano; Nik Budimir, bass baritone – recorded live in Severance Hall



16:04:00 00:07:38 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan

16:15:00 00:25:28 Claude Debussy La mer

16:45:00 00:41:49 Gabriel Fauré Requiem Op 48

17:36:00 00:32:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 54

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2013

18:02:00 00:13:11 Samuel Wesley Symphony No. 4 in D major

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9823

18:17:00 00:11:35 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite Op 22

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Thomas Trotter at the Kimmel Center - a concert performance by one of England’s foremost recitalists, featuring the Fred J. Cooper Memorial Organ in Philadelphia’s Verizon Hall

HUBERT H. PARRY: Fantasia and Fugue in G Op 188.

JOHN BULL: What care you?

ANONYMOUS: Two Pieces (My Lady Carey’s Dompe; Ut, Re, Mi).

JOHN BULL: The Battle.

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH: Trio Sonata No. 1 in E-flat BWV 525.

JOSEPH BONNET: Variations de Concert Op 1.

RICHARD WAGNER (trans. Lemare): Lohengrin Prelude (Act 3) –Thomas Trotter (2006 Dobson/Verizon Hall, Philadelphia, PA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 3/9/13)



23:02:00 00:09:03 Erik Satie Deux préludes posthumes et une gnossienne

Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 168

23:11:00 00:07:39 Claude Debussy Andantino from String Quartet Op 10

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111

23:21:00 00:07:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Oboe Concerto

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi John Mack, oboe Decca 443176

23:28:00 00:08:56 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto in A

Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA 60244

23:40:00 00:06:33 Francis Poulenc Mélancolie

Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

23:46:00 00:07:57 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1: Prelúdio

Nashville Symphony Andrew Mogrelia Members of Naxos 557460

23:56:00 00:03:12 John Sheppard Responsory "In manus tuas, Domine"

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419

23:57:00 00:02:31 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Romance Op 97

Royal Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Janine Jansen, violin Decca 475011



