Program Guide 05-11-2015

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:40:02 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 60803

00:44:00 00:18:03 Heitor Villa-Lobos Concerto for Guitar & Small Orchestra

London Symphony Orchestra Luis Garcia-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar PentaTone 202

01:04:00 01:06:05 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus Ballet Op 43

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419608

02:12:00 00:20:19 William Grant Still Sahdji

Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Eastman Chorus Mercury 434324

02:34:00 00:51:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Mass in C minor

BBC Symphony Orchestra David Robertson Laura Aikin, soprano; Emma Bell, soprano; Jeremy Ovenden, tenor; James Rutherford, bass; BBC Symphony Chorus BBC 327

03:28:00 00:25:09 Gian Carlo Menotti Sebastian: Suite

Andrew Schenck New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7005

03:53:00 00:02:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 29 Op 106

Igor Levit, piano Sony 370387

03:55:00 00:39:49 Vasily Kalinnikov Symphony No. 2 in A major

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553417

03:57:00 00:02:31 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Summer Evening Op 71

Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207

04:37:00 00:23:09 Mauro Giuliani Guitar Concerto No. 1 in A major Op 30

English Chamber Orchestra Luis Garcia-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar PentaTone 202

05:02:00 00:20:12 Adalbert Gyrowetz Symphony in F major Op 6

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9791

05:24:00 00:12:00 Alexander Zemlinsky Fantasies on Poetry of Richard Dehmel Op 9

Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032

05:38:00 00:07:02 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in G major Op 3

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Erato 94354

05:51:00 00:04:51 Johann Sebastian Bach French Suite No. 5: Sarabande

Jeffrey Biegel, piano Steinway 30001

Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

06:07:00 00:05:09 Jan Václav Vorísek Impromptu No. 3 in D Op 7

Artur Pizarro, piano Collins 14582

06:15:00 00:09:40 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Finale from Quartet No. 2 Op 18

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80382

06:27:00 00:09:05 Tomaso Albinoni Oboe Concerto in C major Op 9 American

Classical Orchestra Thomas Crawford Marc Schachman, oboe Centaur 3108

06:36:00 00:04:51 Frédéric Chopin Berceuse in D flat major Op 57

Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 4048

06:43:00 00:05:57 Sir Arnold Bax Russian Suite: Gopak

Bryden Thomson London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 8669

06:51:00 00:04:13 Irving Berlin God Bless America

Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 48224

06:58:00 00:02:30 Julius Fucik Entry of the Gladiators Op 68

Libor Pesek Royal Liverpool Philharmonic VirginClas 59285

07:05:00 00:04:36 Peter Tchaikovsky The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers

Vassily Sinaisky BBC Philharmonic BBC 248

07:10:00 00:07:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 1

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724

07:20:00 00:03:38 Pietro Mascagni L'amico Fritz: Preludietto

Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566

07:25:00 00:02:05 Anatoly Liadov The Musical Snuff Box Op 32

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657

07:30:00 00:05:32 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595

07:40:00 00:06:20 Mauro Giuliani Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30

English Chamber Orchestra Luis Garcia-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar PentaTone 202

07:51:00 00:02:56 Paul Schoenfield Four Souvenirs: Samba

Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

07:55:00 00:02:48 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude "To God Alone on High"

Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 3303

08:07:00 00:05:55 Antonín Kraft Cossack Rondo from Cello Concerto in C major Op 4

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Anner Bylsma, cello DHM 7757

08:15:00 00:03:36 John Williams E.T.: Flying Theme

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 68419

08:20:00 00:05:26 Ernö Dohnányi Finale from Sextet Op 37

Takács Quartet András Schiff, piano; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Kálmán Berkes, clarinet; Members of Decca 421423

08:30:00 00:07:00 George Frideric Handel Keyboard Suite in D minor

David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969

08:35:00 00:03:30 Stephen Paulus We Gather Together

Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers Gothic 49243

08:45:00 00:04:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue from Violin Sonata No. 1

Chris Thile, mandolin Nonesuch 535360

08:46:00 00:03:19 Goff Richards Homage to the Noble Grape: Chianti

London Brass Teldec 46069

08:51:00 00:02:57 Emilio Pujol Tristango en Vos

Jason Vieaux, guitar Naxos 553449

08:55:00 00:05:44 Maurice Jarre Dr. Zhivago: Lara's Theme

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80600

09:05:00 00:19:09 Alan Hovhaness Symphony No. 2 Op 132

Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

09:30:00 00:06:45 Roy Harris Overture "When Johnny Comes Marching"

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3140

09:40:00 00:04:53 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: Triana

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80470

09:45:00 00:07:33 William Grant Still Folk Suite No. 1

New Zealand String Quartet Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192

09:56:00 00:02:57 Stephen Foster Beautiful Dreamer

Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:04:16 Anatoly Liadov Polonaise No. 2 in D major Op 55

Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV 657

10:06:00 00:03:28 Modest Mussorgsky Boris Godunov: Polonaise

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657

10:11:00 00:07:06 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99

London Symphony Orchestra Luis Garcia-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar PentaTone 202

10:20:00 00:02:14 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Sea Murmurs Op 24

Daniel Hope, violin; Maria Todtenhaupt, harp DeutGram 4792954

10:25:00 00:04:07 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet "Jauchzet dem Herrn, alle Welt"

Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 2967

10:30:00 00:15:07 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for 2 Violins in D minor

Curtis 20/21 Ensemble Vinay Parameswaran Jennifer Koh, violin; Jaime Laredo, violin Cedille 146

10:47:00 00:02:03 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 20 in E minor

Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285

10:50:00 00:24:05 William Grant Still Symphony No. 1 "Afro-American"

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9154

11:17:00 00:08:35 Robert Schumann Overture to Schiller's "The Bride of Messina"

Thomas Dausgaard Swedish Chamber Orchestra Bis 1569

11:28:00 00:11:10 César Franck Allegretto from Symphony in D minor

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

11:41:00 00:08:07 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in G major

Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901711

11:50:00 00:08:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 48

Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

12:12:00 00:06:06 Modest Mussorgsky The Fair at Sorochinsk: Overture

Evgeny Svetlanov Russian State Symphony RCA 68406

12:19:00 00:06:04 Frédéric Chopin Grand Valse Brillante from "Les Sylphides"

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

12:27:00 00:06:48 Modest Mussorgsky Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 71

12:36:00 00:09:04 Ralph Vaughan Williams English Folk Song Suite

John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

12:47:00 00:09:53 Alec Wilder Suite No. 2 for Tenor Saxophone & strings

Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Gary Louie, saxophone Newport 85570

12:58:00 00:01:30 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 1: Galop

Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:03:00 00:35:01 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78

Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Joseph Adam, organ SeattleSM 1002

13:40:00 00:20:31 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 2 "Tasso: Lament

Sir Georg Solti Orchestra of Paris DeutGram 4779525

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:01:00 00:01:45 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Fandango

Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633

14:03:00 00:03:54 Pablo de Sarasate Zortzico "Adiós Montañas Mías" Op 39

Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Gil Shaham, violin Canary 7

14:09:00 00:11:34 Hector Berlioz The Trojans: Ballet Music

London Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Chorus LSO Live 40

14:23:00 00:16:25 William Grant Still Wood Notes

John Jeter Fort Smith Symphony Naxos 559676

14:43:00 00:14:10 Charles Avison Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti in G major

Roy Goodman Brandenburg Consort Hyperion 66891

15:00 MONDAY MOZART

15:01:00 00:07:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio in E major

Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 426263

15:11:00 00:17:52 Antonio Salieri Symphony in D "Name Day"

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9877

15:24:00 00:18:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Ballet Suite "Les Petits riens"

Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800

15:56:00 00:01:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Contradance "The Hero Coburg's

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783

Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

15:58:00 00:04:02 William Grant Still Bayou Home

Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192

16:06:00 00:02:51 Gioacchino Rossini Duetto buffo di due gatti

Gérard Lesne, countertenor; Rockwell Blake, tenor; Antonio Pappano, piano EMI 55614

16:13:00 00:10:12 William Grant Still The American Scene: The East

Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596

16:27:00 00:01:19 Irving Berlin Blue Skies

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

16:31:00 00:02:43 Irving Berlin Puttin' on the Ritz

Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Fine Arts Brass Klanglogo 1506

16:37:00 00:03:05 Irving Berlin Annie Get Your Gun: Anything you can do

Vienna Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Giulietta Simoniato, mezzo-sop; Ettore Bastianini, baritone Decca 4758319

16:41:00 00:07:04 Anatoly Liadov Kikimora Op 63

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 447084

16:52:00 00:03:26 Anatoly Liadov Baba-Yaga Op 56

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 447084

16:57:00 00:02:04 Irving Berlin Cheek to Cheek

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

17:05:00 00:04:38 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Act 2 Finale

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685

17:12:00 00:13:23 Jan Václav Vorísek Introduction & Rondo Brilliant Op 22

Prague Chamber Orchestra Ivan Parík Boris Krajný, piano Supraphon 3868

17:28:00 00:07:22 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Union Op 48

Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

17:40:00 00:03:34 William Grant Still Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child

New Zealand String Quartet Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192

17:45:00 00:03:43 William Grant Still Summerland from "Three Visions"

Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084

17:51:00 00:03:39 Irving Berlin Change Partners

Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445

17:56:00 00:02:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: Der Hölle Rache

Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:27:41 William Grant Still Africa

John Jeter Fort Smith Symphony Naxos 559174

18:39:00 00:02:08 William Grant Still Suite for Violin: Gamin

Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192

18:41:00 00:01:26 William Grant Still If You Should Go

Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192

18:45:00 00:03:03 William Grant Still Afro-American Symphony: Humor

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9154

18:51:00 00:03:03 William Grant Still Blues from "Lenox Avenue"

Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084

18:54:00 00:04:02 William Grant Still Bayou Home

Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:23:09 Mauro Giuliani Guitar Concerto No. 1 in A major Op 30

English Chamber Orchestra Luis Garcia-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar PentaTone 202

19:27:00 00:28:59 Franz Berwald Symphony No. 3 in C major

Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos 553052

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:46:45 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 63225

20:51:00 00:05:16 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 4 in F sharp minor

Neeme Järvi London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8885

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Andrey Boreyko, conductor; Judith LeClair, bassoon

21:04:00 00:22:40 Igor Stravinsky The Song of the Nightingale

21:31:00 00:18:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Bassoon Concerto in B flat major

21:56:00 00:03:29 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E major Op 116

22:02:00 00:47:00 Alexander Zemlinsky Die Seejungfrau

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:07:18 William Grant Still Mother and Child

Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596

23:09:00 00:06:57 Anatoly Liadov The Enchanted Lake Op 62

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 447084

23:18:00 00:06:03 Dave Brubeck Regret

Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801

23:24:00 00:07:08 William Grant Still The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596

23:31:00 00:07:32 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Dying Poet

Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

23:41:00 00:06:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 1 in G major Op 40

Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

23:47:00 00:06:48 William Grant Still Land of Romance from "Africa"

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

23:56:00 00:02:46 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: Bruyères

Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477