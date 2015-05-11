© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 05-11-2015

Published May 11, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00    00:40:02    Johannes Brahms    Symphony No.  1 in C minor  Op 68        
Franz Welser-Möst    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     60803

00:44:00    00:18:03    Heitor Villa-Lobos    Concerto for Guitar & Small Orchestra    
London Symphony Orchestra    Luis Garcia-Navarro    Narciso Yepes, guitar    PentaTone     202

01:04:00    01:06:05    Ludwig van Beethoven    The Creatures of Prometheus Ballet Op 43            
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     419608

02:12:00    00:20:19    William Grant Still    Sahdji    
Eastman-Rochester Orchestra    Howard Hanson    Eastman Chorus    Mercury     434324

02:34:00    00:51:38    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Mass in C minor     
BBC Symphony Orchestra    David Robertson    Laura Aikin, soprano; Emma Bell, soprano; Jeremy Ovenden, tenor; James Rutherford, bass; BBC Symphony Chorus    BBC     327

03:28:00    00:25:09    Gian Carlo Menotti    Sebastian: Suite        
Andrew Schenck    New Zealand Symphony    Koch Intl     7005

03:53:00    00:02:29    Ludwig van Beethoven    Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 29 Op 106            
Igor Levit, piano    Sony     370387

03:55:00    00:39:49    Vasily Kalinnikov    Symphony No. 2 in A major         
Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     553417

03:57:00    00:02:31    Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book 10: Summer Evening Op 71            
Per Tengstrand, piano    Azica     71207

04:37:00    00:23:09    Mauro Giuliani    Guitar Concerto No. 1 in A major  Op 30    
English Chamber Orchestra    Luis Garcia-Navarro    Narciso Yepes, guitar    PentaTone     202

05:02:00    00:20:12    Adalbert Gyrowetz    Symphony in F major  Op 6        
Matthias Bamert    London Mozart Players    Chandos     9791

05:24:00    00:12:00    Alexander Zemlinsky    Fantasies on Poetry of Richard Dehmel Op 9            
Stanislav Khristenko, piano    Steinway     30032

05:38:00    00:07:02    George Frideric Handel    Concerto Grosso in G major  Op 3        
Marc Minkowski    Musicians of the Louvre    Erato     94354

05:51:00    00:04:51    Johann Sebastian Bach    French Suite No. 5: Sarabande            
Jeffrey Biegel, piano    Steinway     30001

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

06:07:00    00:05:09    Jan Václav Vorísek    Impromptu No.  3 in D Op 7            
Artur Pizarro, piano    Collins     14582

06:15:00    00:09:40    Ludwig van Beethoven    Scherzo & Finale from Quartet No. 2 Op 18            
Cleveland Quartet    Telarc     80382

06:27:00    00:09:05    Tomaso Albinoni    Oboe Concerto in C major  Op 9    American 
Classical Orchestra    Thomas Crawford    Marc Schachman, oboe    Centaur     3108

06:36:00    00:04:51    Frédéric Chopin    Berceuse in D flat major  Op 57            
Hélène Grimaud, piano    DeutGram     4048

06:43:00    00:05:57    Sir Arnold Bax    Russian Suite: Gopak        
Bryden Thomson    London Philharmonic Orchestra    Chandos     8669

06:51:00    00:04:13    Irving Berlin    God Bless America    
Boston Pops Orchestra    John Williams    Tanglewood Festival Chorus    Sony     48224

06:58:00    00:02:30    Julius Fucik    Entry of the Gladiators Op 68        
Libor Pesek    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic    VirginClas     59285

07:05:00    00:04:36    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers        
Vassily Sinaisky    BBC Philharmonic    BBC     248

07:10:00    00:07:22    Ludwig van Beethoven    Finale from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 1            
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello    Koch Intl     7724

07:20:00    00:03:38    Pietro Mascagni    L'amico Fritz: Preludietto        
Myung-Whun Chung    St Cecilia Academy Orchestra    DeutGram     471566

07:25:00    00:02:05    Anatoly Liadov    The Musical Snuff Box Op 32        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80657

07:30:00    00:05:32    Ottorino Respighi    The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80595

07:40:00    00:06:20    Mauro Giuliani    Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30    
English Chamber Orchestra    Luis Garcia-Navarro    Narciso Yepes, guitar    PentaTone     202

07:51:00    00:02:56    Paul Schoenfield    Four Souvenirs: Samba            
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano    Telarc     80744

07:55:00    00:02:48    Johann Sebastian Bach    Chorale Prelude "To God Alone on High"        
Raymond Leppard    Indianapolis Symphony    Koss Class     3303

08:07:00    00:05:55    Antonín Kraft    Cossack Rondo from Cello Concerto in C major  Op 4    
Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra    Jeanne Lamon    Anner Bylsma, cello    DHM     7757

08:15:00    00:03:36    John Williams    E.T.: Flying Theme        
John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra    Sony     68419

08:20:00    00:05:26    Ernö Dohnányi    Finale from Sextet Op 37    
Takács Quartet        András Schiff, piano; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Kálmán Berkes, clarinet; Members of    Decca     421423

08:30:00    00:07:00    George Frideric Handel    Keyboard Suite in D minor             
David Greilsammer, piano    Sony     792969

08:35:00    00:03:30    Stephen Paulus    We Gather Together        
Dale Warland    Dale Warland Singers    Gothic     49243

08:45:00    00:04:09    Johann Sebastian Bach    Fugue from Violin Sonata No.  1            
Chris Thile, mandolin    Nonesuch     535360

08:46:00    00:03:19    Goff Richards    Homage to the Noble Grape: Chianti            
London Brass    Teldec     46069

08:51:00    00:02:57    Emilio Pujol    Tristango en Vos            
Jason Vieaux, guitar    Naxos     553449

08:55:00    00:05:44    Maurice Jarre    Dr. Zhivago: Lara's Theme        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80600

09:05:00    00:19:09    Alan Hovhaness    Symphony No.  2 Op 132        
Fritz Reiner    Chicago Symphony Orchestra    RCA     300350

09:30:00    00:06:45    Roy Harris    Overture "When Johnny Comes Marching"        
Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Delos     3140

09:40:00    00:04:53    Isaac Albéniz    Iberia: Triana        
Jesús López-Cobos    Cincinnati Symphony    Telarc     80470

09:45:00    00:07:33    William Grant Still    Folk Suite No. 1    
New Zealand String Quartet        Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano    Koch Intl     7192

09:48:00    00:07:33    William Grant Still    Folk Suite No. 1    
New Zealand String Quartet        Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano    Koch Intl     7192

09:56:00    00:02:57    Stephen Foster    Beautiful Dreamer            
Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano    Delos     3445

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:01:00    00:04:16    Anatoly Liadov    Polonaise No. 2 in D major  Op 55        
Enrique Bátiz    Mexico City Philharmonic    ASV     657

10:06:00    00:03:28    Modest Mussorgsky    Boris Godunov: Polonaise        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80657

10:11:00    00:07:06    Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco    Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99    
London Symphony Orchestra    Luis Garcia-Navarro    Narciso Yepes, guitar    PentaTone     202

10:20:00    00:02:14    Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco    Sea Murmurs Op 24            
Daniel Hope, violin; Maria Todtenhaupt, harp    DeutGram     4792954

10:25:00    00:04:07    Johann Sebastian Bach    Motet "Jauchzet dem Herrn, alle Welt"        
Anton Armstrong    St. Olaf Choir    St.Olaf     2967

10:30:00    00:15:07    Johann Sebastian Bach    Concerto for 2 Violins in D minor     
Curtis 20/21 Ensemble    Vinay Parameswaran    Jennifer Koh, violin; Jaime Laredo, violin    Cedille     146

10:47:00    00:02:03    Johannes Brahms    Hungarian Dance No. 20 in E minor             
Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano    Sony     53285

10:50:00    00:24:05    William Grant Still    Symphony No. 1 "Afro-American"        
Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony Orchestra    Chandos     9154

11:17:00    00:08:35    Robert Schumann    Overture to Schiller's "The Bride of Messina"         
Thomas Dausgaard    Swedish Chamber Orchestra    Bis     1569

11:28:00    00:11:10    César Franck    Allegretto from Symphony in D minor         
Yannick Nézet-Séguin    Orchestre Métropolitaine    Atma     2647

11:41:00    00:08:07    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach    String Symphony in G major             
Academy Ancient Music Berlin    Harm Mundi     901711

11:50:00    00:08:10    Peter Tchaikovsky    Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 48        
Christoph Eschenbach    Philadelphia Orchestra    Ondine     1150

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

12:12:00    00:06:06    Modest Mussorgsky    The Fair at Sorochinsk: Overture        
Evgeny Svetlanov    Russian State Symphony    RCA     68406

12:19:00    00:06:04    Frédéric Chopin    Grand Valse Brillante from "Les    Sylphides"    
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80625

12:27:00    00:06:48    Modest Mussorgsky    Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves        
Eiji Oue    Minnesota Orchestra    Reference     71

12:36:00    00:09:04    Ralph Vaughan Williams    English Folk Song Suite        
John Wilson    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic    Avie     2194

12:47:00    00:09:53    Alec Wilder    Suite No.  2 for Tenor Saxophone & strings    
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra    Richard Auldon Clark    Gary Louie, saxophone    Newport     85570

12:58:00    00:01:30    Dmitri Shostakovich    Ballet Suite No. 1: Galop        
Constantine Orbelian    Moscow Chamber Orchestra    Delos     3257

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:03:00    00:35:01    Camille Saint-Saëns    Symphony No.  3 in C minor  Op 78    
Seattle Symphony    Ludovic Morlot    Joseph Adam, organ    SeattleSM     1002

13:40:00    00:20:31    Franz Liszt    Symphonic Poem No. 2 "Tasso: Lament        
Sir Georg Solti    Orchestra of Paris    DeutGram     4779525

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:01:00    00:01:45    Gabriel Pierné    Ramuntcho: Fandango        
Juanjo Mena    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     10633

14:03:00    00:03:54    Pablo de Sarasate    Zortzico "Adiós Montañas Mías" Op 39    
Orchestra of Castille & Leon    Alejandro Posada    Gil Shaham, violin    Canary     7

14:09:00    00:11:34    Hector Berlioz    The Trojans: Ballet Music    
London Symphony Orchestra    Sir Colin Davis    Chorus    LSO Live     40

14:23:00    00:16:25    William Grant Still    Wood Notes        
John Jeter    Fort Smith Symphony    Naxos     559676

14:43:00    00:14:10    Charles Avison    Concerto Grosso No.  2 after Scarlatti in G major         
Roy Goodman    Brandenburg Consort    Hyperion     66891

15:00 MONDAY MOZART

15:01:00    00:07:01    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Adagio in E major     
Academy St. Martin in Fields    Iona Brown    Pepe Romero, guitar    Philips     426263

15:11:00    00:17:52    Antonio Salieri    Symphony in D "Name Day"        
Matthias Bamert    London Mozart Players    Chandos     9877

15:24:00    00:18:10    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Ballet Suite "Les Petits riens"        
Anton Steck    Concerto Cologne    Archiv     4775800

15:56:00    00:01:35    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Contradance "The Hero Coburg's            
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     429783

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

15:58:00    00:04:02    William Grant Still    Bayou Home            
Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano    Koch Intl     7192

16:06:00    00:02:51    Gioacchino Rossini    Duetto buffo di due gatti            
Gérard Lesne, countertenor; Rockwell Blake, tenor; Antonio Pappano, piano    EMI     55614

16:13:00    00:10:12    William Grant Still    The American Scene: The East        
Richard Auldon Clark    Manhattan Chamber Orchestra    Newport     85596

16:27:00    00:01:19    Irving Berlin    Blue Skies            
Jenny Lin, piano    Steinway     30011

16:31:00    00:02:43    Irving Berlin    Puttin' on the Ritz    
Brandenburg State Orchestra    Howard Griffiths    Fine Arts Brass    Klanglogo     1506

16:37:00    00:03:05    Irving Berlin    Annie Get Your Gun: Anything you can do    
Vienna Philharmonic    Herbert von Karajan    Giulietta Simoniato, mezzo-sop; Ettore Bastianini, baritone    Decca     4758319

16:41:00    00:07:04    Anatoly Liadov    Kikimora Op 63        
Mikhail Pletnev    Russian National Orchestra    DeutGram     447084

16:52:00    00:03:26    Anatoly Liadov    Baba-Yaga Op 56        
Mikhail Pletnev    Russian National Orchestra    DeutGram     447084

16:57:00    00:02:04    Irving Berlin    Cheek to Cheek            
Jenny Lin, piano    Steinway     30011

17:05:00    00:04:38    Richard Strauss    Der Rosenkavalier: Act 2 Finale        
John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra    Philips     438685

17:12:00    00:13:23    Jan Václav Vorísek    Introduction & Rondo Brilliant Op 22    
Prague Chamber Orchestra    Ivan Parík    Boris Krajný, piano    Supraphon     3868

17:28:00    00:07:22    Louis Moreau Gottschalk    The Union Op 48            
Cecile Licad, piano    Naxos     559145

17:40:00    00:03:34    William Grant Still    Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child    
New Zealand String Quartet        Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano    Koch Intl     7192

17:45:00    00:03:43    William Grant Still    Summerland from "Three Visions"            
Denver Oldham, piano    Koch Intl     7084

17:51:00    00:03:39    Irving Berlin    Change Partners            
Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano    Delos     3445

17:56:00    00:02:50    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    The Magic Flute: Der Hölle Rache    
Gothenburg Symphony    Edward Gardner    Alison Balsom, trumpet    EMI     53255

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00    00:27:41    William Grant Still    Africa        
John Jeter    Fort Smith Symphony    Naxos     559174

18:39:00    00:02:08    William Grant Still    Suite for Violin: Gamin            
Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano    Koch Intl     7192

18:41:00    00:01:26    William Grant Still    If You Should Go            
Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano    Koch Intl     7192

18:45:00    00:03:03    William Grant Still    Afro-American Symphony: Humor        
Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony Orchestra    Chandos     9154

18:51:00    00:03:03    William Grant Still    Blues from "Lenox Avenue"            
Denver Oldham, piano    Koch Intl     7084

18:54:00    00:04:02    William Grant Still    Bayou Home            
Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano    Koch Intl     7192

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:23:09    Mauro Giuliani    Guitar Concerto No. 1 in A major  Op 30    
English Chamber Orchestra    Luis Garcia-Navarro    Narciso Yepes, guitar    PentaTone     202

19:27:00    00:28:59    Franz Berwald    Symphony No.  3 in C major         
Okko Kamu    Helsingborg Symphony    Naxos     553052

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00    00:46:45    Johannes Brahms    Piano Concerto No.  1 in D minor  Op 15    
Cleveland Orchestra    George Szell    Leon Fleisher, piano    Sony     63225

20:51:00    00:05:16    Johannes Brahms    Hungarian Dance No.  4 in F sharp minor         
Neeme Järvi    London Symphony Orchestra    Chandos     8885

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Andrey Boreyko, conductor; Judith LeClair, bassoon

21:04:00    00:22:40    Igor Stravinsky    The Song of the Nightingale        

21:31:00    00:18:52    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Bassoon Concerto in B flat major     

21:56:00    00:03:29    Johannes Brahms    Intermezzo in E major  Op 116            

22:02:00    00:47:00    Alexander Zemlinsky    Die Seejungfrau            

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00    00:07:18    William Grant Still    Mother and Child        
Richard Auldon Clark    Manhattan Chamber Orchestra    Newport     85596

23:09:00    00:06:57    Anatoly Liadov    The Enchanted Lake Op 62        
Mikhail Pletnev    Russian National Orchestra    DeutGram     447084

23:18:00    00:06:03    Dave Brubeck    Regret            
Brodsky Quartet    Chandos     10801

23:24:00    00:07:08    William Grant Still    The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown    Soldier    
Richard Auldon Clark    Manhattan Chamber Orchestra    Newport     85596

23:31:00    00:07:32    Louis Moreau Gottschalk    The Dying Poet            
Cecile Licad, piano    Naxos     559145

23:41:00    00:06:56    Ludwig van Beethoven    Romance No. 1 in G major  Op 40    
Göttingen Symphony Orchestra    Christoph-Mathias Mueller    Rachel Barton Pine, violin    Cedille     144

23:47:00    00:06:48    William Grant Still    Land of Romance from "Africa"            
Lara Downes, piano    Steinway     30016

23:56:00    00:02:46    Claude Debussy    Preludes Book 2: Bruyères            
Spencer Myer, piano    Harm Mundi     907477