Program Guide 05-09-2015
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:20:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 6 in B flat
Camerata Salzburg Géza Anda Géza Anda, piano DeutGram 4793449
00:24:00 00:49:51 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Incidental Music
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Ernst Senff Choir DeutGram 431655
01:16:00 00:20:19 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances
Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695
01:38:00 00:46:27 E. J. Moeran Symphony in G minor
Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8577
02:26:00 00:20:28 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 4 in F
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67451
02:48:00 00:47:34 Franz Schubert Piano Trio No. 2 in E flat
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376
03:38:00 00:46:56 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 1 in C minor
Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Orchestra Decca 448898
04:27:00 00:30:13 Felix Mendelssohn String Quartet No. 5 in E flat Op 44
Pacifica Quartet Cedille 82
04:59:00 00:46:27 Josef Suk Symphony No. 1 in E Op 14
Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 111964
05:47:00 00:42:03 Richard Strauss Ein Heldenleben Op 40
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2012
06:31:00 00:05:00 Lili Boulanger Of a Spring Morning
JoAnn Falletta Women's Philharmonic Koch Intl 7169
06:46:00 00:14:42 Johann Sebastian Bach Oboe d'amore Concerto in A
Orchestra of St Luke's Stephen Taylor, oboe MusicMast 60207
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
07:00:50 Francisco Guerrero Missa Simile est regnum coelorum
Choir of the Church of the Advent Edith Ho ARSIS CD 113
07:26:18 Antonio Soler Sonata No. 12 in F# Major (Allegro)
Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano Melodiya 74321 3321
07:29:08 Antonio Soler Sonata No. 2 in C# Minor (Allegro Moderato)
Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano Melodiya 74321 3321
07:32:18 Antonio Soler Sonata No. 11 in G Minor (Allegro)
Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano Melodiya 74321 3321
07:37:52 Rodolfo Halffter Don Lindo de Almeria Suite Op 7b
Orquesta Sinfonica de Mineria Luis Herrera de la Fuente Guild 7211
08:00:50 Joaquin Turina La Procesion del Rocio Op 9
Orquesta Nacional de Espana Ataulfo Argenta Vocacion CDNS-214
08:10:51 David del Puerto Viento de Primavera
Adam Levin, guitar Gober GOB-MFOTI-
08:18:17 Cadigo Trujillo del Pert Siglo XVII Cachua a Duo y a Cuatro: Nico il Mijor que logrado" Hesperion XX Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9876
08:21:48 Cadigo Trujillo del Pert Siglo XVII Cachua a Voz y Bajo: Dennos Lecencia Senores"
Hesperion XX Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9876
08:25:17 Guabina de Valez Canto Tradicional: Colombia
Hesperion XX Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9876
08:26:53 Santiago de Murcia Cumbes for Guitar
Hesperion XX Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9876
08:30:53 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in e, Op. 64
Philippe Quint, violin Orquesta Sinfonica de Mineria Carlos Miguel Prieto Avanticlassic 362
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 5, 2014
From our home in Boston, this week’s program features a 13-year-old violinist whose performance of the music of Robert Schumann beautifully conveys the composer’s romantic fervor; we also meet an internationally award-winning young pianist; and a teenage boy shares the humorous story of studying and then rejecting about five different instruments before finally discovering his lifelong soulmate: the French horn.
13-year-old violinist Masha Lakisova (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Vernon Hills, Illinois, performs the first movement, Mit leidenschaftlichem Ausdruck, from Violin Sonata No. 1 in A minor, Op. 105, by Robert Schumann (1810–1856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
18-year-old flutist Elizabeth Sperry from Chelmsford, Massachusetts, performs the fourth movement, Allegro con brio, from Flute Sonata in D Op 94, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
The Snitzer Quartet from the Settlement Music School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs Introduction and the third movement, Allegro vivace, from String Quartet No. 1, Op. 7, by Béla Bartók (1881–1945)
18-year-old violinist Beatrice Hsieh from North Wales, Pennsylvania
17-year-old violinist Carolyn Semes from Broomall, Pennsylvania
18-year-old violist Joseph Burke from Kendall Park, New Jersey
18-year-old cellist Zachary Mowitz from Princeton, New Jersey
18-year-old horn player Ray Seong Jin Han, currently in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs Rêverie, Op. 24, by Alexander Glazunov (1865–1936), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
17-year-old pianist Yun Chih Hsu from New York, New York, performs Feux d’artifice (Fireworks) from Préludes, Book II, by Claude Debussy (1862–1918).
17-year-old pianist Yun Chih Hsu performs the fifth piece, “The Chase,” from Out of Doors Sz. 81 by Béla Bartók (1881–1945)
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Violin Virtuosi: Leonid Kogan
Aram Khachaturian: Violin Concerto: Finale – Leonid Kogan, violin; Boston Symphony Orchestra/Pierre Monteux (RCA 2220 LP) 9:08
Christoph Willibald von Gluck (arr. Kreisler): “Dance of the blessed spirits” from Orfeo - Leonid Kogan, violin; Andre Mitnik, piano (Yedang 10017 CD) 4:06
Maurice Ravel: Piece en forme de habanera - Leonid Kogan, violin; Andre Mitnik, piano (Yedang 10017 CD) 2:34
Pablo de Sarasate: Sérénade Andalouse - Leonid Kogan, violin; Andre Mitnik, piano (Yedang 10017 CD) 4:32
Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto: Larghetto - Leonid Kogan, violin; USSR State Symphony Orchestra/Pavel Kogan (Yedang 10050 CD) 9:21
Gabriel Fauré: Romance for violin and orchestra - Leonid Kogan, violin; USSR State Symphony Orchestra/Pavel Kogan (Arlecchino 173 CD) 5:47
Johannes Brahms (arr. Kreisler): Hungarian Dance No. 1 - Leonid Kogan, violin; Andre Mitnik, piano (Yedang 10017 CD) 3:06
George Gershwin (arr. V. Vassiliev): “Summertime” from Porgy and Bess - Leonid Kogan, violin; USSR State Symphony Orchestra/Arnold Katz (Arlecchino 173 CD) 4:03
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Suburban Legends We'll hear scores to films about life in Suburbia and feature music from American Beauty, The Ice Storm, Far From Heaven and more
20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Ballet de Suburbia (Suite) from Edward Scissorhands, 1990 - MCA Records MCAD-1033 -
Danny Elfman - original soundtrack/Shirley Walker, cond.
End Title from In the Bedroom, 2001 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 -
Thomas Newman - Hollywood Studio Symphony
Mysteries of Love from Blue Velvet, 1986 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 -
Angelo Badalamenti - original soundtrack
Dead Already from American Beauty, 1999 - DreamWorks Records 0044-50233-2 -
Thomas Newman - original soundtrack
End Credits from The Stepford Wives, 2004 - La-La Land Records LLLCD 1299
David Arnold - original soundtrack/Nicholas Dodd, cond.
Mrs. Robinson from The Graduate, 1967 - Columbia/Epic/Legacy J2K 65813
Paul Simon/Art Garfunkel - Paul Simon/Art Garfunckle, vocals/original soundtrack
Mrs. Robinson from The Graduate, 1967 - Deutsche Grammophon 477 6124
Paul Simon/Art Garfunkel - Boston Pops Orchestra/Arthur Fiedler, cond.
Reunion and Father Kolbe's Preaching from The Truman Show, 1997 - Milan Records 7313835850-2
Burkhard Dallwitz/Wojciech Kilar - original soundtrack
Real Rain from Pleasantville, 1998 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460
Randy Newman - original soundtrack
The Mentaculus from A Serious Man, 2009 - Lakeshore Records 341112
Carter Burwell - original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.
Blood Red from American Beauty, 1999 - DreamWorks Records 0044-50233-2
Thomas Newman - original soundtrack
Finale from The Ice Storm, 1997 - Velvet Records VEL-79713
Mychael Danna - original soundtrack
Music from Far From Heaven, 2002 Silva SILCD 1178 - Elmer Bernstein
City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.
Revolutionary Road (End Title) from Revolutionary Road, 2008 Nonesuch 517387-2
Thomas Newman - original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.
Canada and A Serious Man from A Serious Man, 2009 - Lakeshore Records 341112
Carter Burwell - original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.
Ballet de Suburbia (Suite) from Edward Scissorhands, 1990 - MCA Records MCAD-1033
Danny Elfman - original soundtrack/Shirley Walker, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 - John Williams
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Copland at the Movies
12:02:00 00:08:59 Aaron Copland Our Town: Suite
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 61699
CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Dmitri Kabalevsky & The Comedians Suite
12:17:00 00:03:38 Dmitri Kabalevsky Finale from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 99
NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658
12:23:00 00:05:47 Giovanni Paisiello Proserpine: Overture
Gennaro Cappabianca Collegium Philarmonicum Naxos 557031
12:31:00 00:11:44 Adolph von Henselt Introduction & Variations on a Theme by Donizetti'
Rüdiger Steinfatt, piano Schwann 310023
12:46:00 00:09:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104
13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA with Mary Jo Heath & Ira Siff (season finale!)
Igor Stravinsky: The Rake's Progress (1951)
The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season concludes with a broadcast of a twentieth-century masterpiece, Igor Stravinsky’s only full-length opera, The Rake’s Progress. Met Music Director James Levine leads the performance, with rising stars Paul Appleby and Layla Claire in the central roles of the carefree Tom Rakewell and his faithful sweetheart, Anne Trulove; Gerald Finley as the mysterious Nick Shadow, who encourages Tom to pursue a life of aimless pleasure; Stephanie Blythe as the bearded lady, Baba the Turk; and English bass Brindley Sherratt in his network debut as Anne’s father, Trulove.
The intermission will include backstage interviews and a conversation with Met General Manager Peter Gelb about the 2015-16 season.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
16:27:00 00:08:07 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 1
Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Orchestra Decca 448898
16:38:00 00:14:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Trumpet Concerto in E flat
German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213
16:54:00 00:05:51 Frederick Delius Intermezzo from "Fennimore and Gerda"
Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
17:02:00 00:15:41 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 Op 46
Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857
17:20:00 00:12:19 James Hewitt New Medley Overture in C
Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654
17:35:00 00:12:36 Johann Sebastian Bach Italian Concerto in F
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67306
17:50:00 00:08:58 Camille Saint-Saëns Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso Op 28
Royal Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Janine Jansen, violin Decca 475011
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: I Love a Parade - An hour of Broadway marches, and if that sounds like too much of the same thing, they range from stirring to satirical, and even charming.
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:54 00:03:16 John Phillip Sousa El Capitan
Boston Pops I Love a Parade Sony SK46747
18:03:46 00:06:48 Meredith Willson 76 Trombones
Robert Preston The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64663
18:07:42 00:09:54 Sigmund Romberg-O.Hammerstein Stouthearted Men
Rodney Gilfry The New Moon -- Encores Cast Ghostlight 4403-2
18:09:52 00:12:08 Boublil-Schonberg-Kretzmer Do You Hear the People Sing?
David Burt Les Miserables-- Original London Cast First Night 1695-2
18:12:40 00:13:44 Leon Carr-Earl Shuman Walter Mitty March
Company The Secret Life of Walter Mitty -- Original Cast Masterworks B'way 8697-84153
18:13:41 00:15:40 Clark Gesner You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Company You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown -- Original Cast Decca B'way 01215-98512
18:16:26 00:18:41 Frank Loesser The New Ashmoleon Marching Society and Student Conservatory Band
Company Where's Charley? -- London Cast Angel ZDM2435-65071
18:18:52 00:22:43 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart Come Follow the Band
Company Barnum -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89999
18:22:41 00:25:27 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields I'm a Brass Band
Gwen Verdon Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60960
18:25:50 00:28:03 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler I Love a Parade
Maxine Sullivan The Great Songs From the Cotton Club Stash ST-244
18:29:21 00:30:37 George and Ira Gershwin Strike Up the Band
Company Strike Up the Band -- Studio Cast Nonesuch` 979273-2
18:30:26 00:31:35 Irving Berlin This Is the Army
Company This Is the Army -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 80000831-02
18:32:25 00:35:29 Stephen Sondheim Bring Me My Bride
Cris Groendendal A Funny Thing… -- 1996 Revival Angel 24385-22232
18:35:26 00:37:42 Frank Loesser Grand Old Ivy
Robert Morse, Rudy Vallee How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56051
18:38:17 00:40:43 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Mr. Goldstone Patti LuPone Gypsy -- 2008 Revival Time Life M19559
18:41:05 00:43:11 Jerry Herman Open a New Window
Angela Lansbury Mame -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60959
18:42:58 00:46:22 Jerry Herman Before the Parade Passes By
Pearl Bailey Hello, Dolly! -- 1967 Cast RCA 82876-51431
18:46:59 00:52:06 Jerome Kern-P.G.Wodehouse The Enchanted Train
Paige O'Hara, Davis Gaines Sitting Pretty -- Studio Cast New World 80387-2
18:52:23 00:53:00 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:03 00:56:56 Jerry Herman Filler: One Person
Angela Lansbury Dear World -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48220
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:19:47 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 95 in C minor
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176
19:24:00 00:31:44 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 6 in C
Thomas Zehetmair Northern Sinfonia Avie 2224
19:57:00 00:01:19 Francis Poulenc Nocturne No. 2 in F
Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425862
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Lorin Maazel, conductor; Catherine Bomstein, soprano; Susan Toth Shafer, mezzo; Rodney Keen, tenor;
Daryl Phillips, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - Archival program in honor of Lorin Maazel, recorded live in Severance Hall 3/09/81
20:04:00 00:21:15 Franz Schubert Mass No. 4 in C
20:29:00 00:28:00 Luigi Dallapiccola Songs of Imprisonment
21:02:00 00:28:11 Paul Hindemith Symphony "Mathis der Maler"
21:40:00 00:19:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 88 in G
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some Allen Sherman songs including “Sara Jackman,” “When I Was a Lad,” “You Went the Wrong Way, King Louie”… Episode 8 of Hitch Hikers’ Guide to the Galaxy…Jan C. Snow talks about “Jobs”…This Week in the Media.
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:07:16 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Barcarolle Op 6
Carol Rosenberger, piano Delos 3172
23:09:00 00:09:20 Jean Sibelius Andantino from Symphony No. 3 Op 52
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434
23:21:00 00:06:28 Maurice Ravel Ondine from "Gaspard de la nuit"
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421
23:27:00 00:03:49 Gabriel Fauré Sicilienne Op 78
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004
23:31:00 00:06:16 Claude Debussy Ballade
Michel Beroff, piano Denon 18047
23:40:00 00:04:06 Alexander Glazunov Meditation in D Op 32
Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Rachel Barton Pine, violin Warner 67946
23:44:00 00:10:31 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 10 in E flat
Mitsuko Uchida, piano Philips 456572
23:56:00 00:03:15 Lars-Erik Larsson A Winter's Tale: Epilogue Op 18
Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671