Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 05-09-2015

Published May 9, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

 

00:02:00            00:20:06            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No.  6 in B flat

            Camerata Salzburg        Géza Anda        Géza Anda, piano          DeutGram         4793449

 

00:24:00            00:49:51            Franz Schubert  Rosamunde: Incidental Music

            Chamber Orchestra of Europe    Claudio Abbado            Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Ernst Senff Choir  DeutGram            431655

 

01:16:00            00:20:19            Leos Janácek    Lachian Dances

                        Antoni Wit         Warsaw Philharmonic     Naxos   572695

 

01:38:00            00:46:27            E. J. Moeran     Symphony in G minor

                        Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra            Chandos           8577

 

02:26:00            00:20:28            Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 4 in F

                                    Angela Hewitt, piano      Hyperion           67451

 

02:48:00            00:47:34            Franz Schubert  Piano Trio No. 2 in E flat

                                    Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge  9376

 

03:38:00            00:46:56            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 1 in C minor      

            Sir Georg Solti  Chicago Symphony Orchestra    Decca   448898

 

04:27:00            00:30:13            Felix Mendelssohn        String Quartet No.  5 in E flat Op 44      

                        Pacifica Quartet            Cedille  82

 

04:59:00            00:46:27            Josef Suk         Symphony No. 1 in E Op 14     

            Václav Neumann           Czech Philharmonic Orchestra    Supraphon        111964

 

05:47:00            00:42:03            Richard Strauss Ein Heldenleben Op 40

                        Franz Welser-Möst         Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     2012

 

06:31:00            00:05:00            Lili Boulanger    Of a Spring Morning

                        JoAnn Falletta   Women's Philharmonic  Koch Intl           7169

 

06:46:00            00:14:42            Johann Sebastian Bach Oboe d'amore Concerto in A

            Orchestra of St Luke's               Stephen Taylor, oboe    MusicMast        60207

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
 

07:00:50 Francisco Guerrero Missa Simile est regnum coelorum

            Choir of the Church of the Advent    Edith Ho    ARSIS CD 113   

 

07:26:18 Antonio Soler  Sonata No. 12 in F# Major (Allegro) 

            Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano     Melodiya  74321 3321

 

07:29:08 Antonio Soler  Sonata No. 2 in C# Minor (Allegro Moderato)

            Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano   Melodiya   74321 3321

 

07:32:18 Antonio Soler  Sonata No. 11 in G Minor (Allegro) 

            Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano     Melodiya                  74321 3321

 

07:37:52 Rodolfo Halffter       Don Lindo de Almeria Suite Op 7b  

             Orquesta Sinfonica de Mineria        Luis Herrera de la Fuente  Guild      7211     

 

08:00:50 Joaquin Turina  La Procesion del Rocio  Op 9              

            Orquesta Nacional de Espana    Ataulfo Argenta           Vocacion      CDNS-214  

 

08:10:51 David del Puerto     Viento de Primavera 

            Adam Levin, guitar       Gober     GOB-MFOTI-

 

08:18:17 Cadigo Trujillo del Pert Siglo XVII Cachua a Duo y a Cuatro: Nico il Mijor que logrado"               Hesperion XX   Jordi Savall  Alia Vox 9876     

 

08:21:48 Cadigo Trujillo del Pert Siglo XVII Cachua a Voz y Bajo: Dennos Lecencia Senores" 

Hesperion XX   Jordi Savall      Alia Vox      9876      

 

08:25:17 Guabina de Valez      Canto Tradicional: Colombia   

Hesperion XX  Jordi Savall    Alia Vox   9876      

 

08:26:53 Santiago de Murcia   Cumbes for Guitar     

Hesperion XX  Jordi Savall       Alia Vox     9876      

 

08:30:53 Felix Mendelssohn       Violin Concerto in e, Op. 64 

            Philippe Quint, violin  Orquesta Sinfonica de Mineria Carlos Miguel Prieto Avanticlassic 362     

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 5, 2014
 

From our home in Boston, this week’s program features a 13-year-old violinist whose performance of the music of Robert Schumann beautifully conveys the composer’s romantic fervor; we also meet an internationally award-winning young pianist; and a teenage boy shares the humorous story of studying and then rejecting about five different instruments before finally discovering his lifelong soulmate: the French horn.

 

13-year-old violinist Masha Lakisova (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Vernon Hills, Illinois, performs the first movement, Mit leidenschaftlichem Ausdruck, from Violin Sonata No. 1 in A minor, Op. 105, by Robert Schumann (1810–1856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

18-year-old flutist Elizabeth Sperry from Chelmsford, Massachusetts, performs the fourth movement, Allegro con brio, from Flute Sonata in D Op 94, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

The Snitzer Quartet from the Settlement Music School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs Introduction and the third movement, Allegro vivace, from String Quartet No. 1, Op. 7, by Béla Bartók (1881–1945)

    18-year-old violinist Beatrice Hsieh from North Wales, Pennsylvania

            17-year-old violinist Carolyn Semes from Broomall, Pennsylvania

            18-year-old violist Joseph Burke from Kendall Park, New Jersey

            18-year-old cellist Zachary Mowitz from Princeton, New Jersey

 

18-year-old horn player Ray Seong Jin Han, currently in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs Rêverie, Op. 24, by Alexander Glazunov (1865–1936), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old pianist Yun Chih Hsu from New York, New York, performs Feux d’artifice (Fireworks) from Préludes, Book II, by Claude Debussy (1862–1918).

 

17-year-old pianist Yun Chih Hsu performs the fifth piece, “The Chase,” from Out of Doors Sz. 81 by Béla Bartók (1881–1945)

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Violin Virtuosi: Leonid Kogan
 

Aram Khachaturian: Violin Concerto: Finale – Leonid Kogan, violin; Boston Symphony Orchestra/Pierre Monteux (RCA 2220 LP) 9:08

 

Christoph Willibald von Gluck (arr. Kreisler): “Dance of the blessed spirits” from Orfeo - Leonid Kogan, violin; Andre Mitnik, piano (Yedang 10017 CD) 4:06

 

Maurice Ravel: Piece en forme de habanera - Leonid Kogan, violin; Andre Mitnik, piano (Yedang 10017 CD) 2:34

 

Pablo de Sarasate: Sérénade Andalouse - Leonid Kogan, violin; Andre Mitnik, piano (Yedang 10017 CD) 4:32

 

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto: Larghetto - Leonid Kogan, violin; USSR State Symphony Orchestra/Pavel Kogan (Yedang 10050 CD) 9:21

 

Gabriel Fauré: Romance for violin and orchestra - Leonid Kogan, violin; USSR State Symphony Orchestra/Pavel Kogan (Arlecchino 173 CD) 5:47

 

Johannes Brahms (arr. Kreisler): Hungarian Dance No. 1 - Leonid Kogan, violin; Andre Mitnik, piano (Yedang 10017 CD) 3:06

 

George Gershwin (arr. V. Vassiliev): “Summertime” from Porgy and Bess - Leonid Kogan, violin; USSR State Symphony Orchestra/Arnold Katz (Arlecchino 173 CD) 4:03

 

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Suburban Legends  We'll hear scores to films about life in Suburbia and feature music from American Beauty, The Ice Storm, Far From Heaven and more

 

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

 

Ballet de Suburbia (Suite) from Edward Scissorhands, 1990 - MCA Records MCAD-1033 -

Danny Elfman - original soundtrack/Shirley Walker, cond.

 

End Title from In the Bedroom, 2001 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 -

Thomas Newman - Hollywood Studio Symphony

 

Mysteries of Love from Blue Velvet, 1986 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 -

Angelo Badalamenti - original soundtrack

 

Dead Already from American Beauty, 1999 - DreamWorks Records 0044-50233-2 -

Thomas Newman - original soundtrack

 

End Credits from The Stepford Wives, 2004 - La-La Land Records LLLCD 1299

David Arnold - original soundtrack/Nicholas Dodd, cond.

 

Mrs. Robinson from The Graduate, 1967 - Columbia/Epic/Legacy J2K 65813

Paul Simon/Art Garfunkel - Paul Simon/Art Garfunckle, vocals/original soundtrack

 

Mrs. Robinson from The Graduate, 1967 - Deutsche Grammophon 477 6124

Paul Simon/Art Garfunkel - Boston Pops Orchestra/Arthur Fiedler, cond.

 

Reunion and Father Kolbe's Preaching from The Truman Show, 1997 - Milan Records 7313835850-2

Burkhard Dallwitz/Wojciech Kilar - original soundtrack

 

Real Rain from Pleasantville, 1998 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460

Randy Newman - original soundtrack

 

The Mentaculus from A Serious Man, 2009 - Lakeshore Records 341112

Carter Burwell - original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

 

Blood Red from American Beauty, 1999 - DreamWorks Records 0044-50233-2

Thomas Newman - original soundtrack

 

Finale from The Ice Storm, 1997 - Velvet Records VEL-79713

Mychael Danna - original soundtrack

 

Music from Far From Heaven, 2002  Silva SILCD 1178 - Elmer Bernstein

City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

 

Revolutionary Road (End Title) from Revolutionary Road, 2008  Nonesuch 517387-2

Thomas Newman - original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

 

Canada and A Serious Man from A Serious Man, 2009 - Lakeshore Records 341112

Carter Burwell - original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

 

Ballet de Suburbia (Suite) from Edward Scissorhands, 1990 - MCA Records MCAD-1033

Danny Elfman - original soundtrack/Shirley Walker, cond.

 

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Copland at the Movies

 

12:02:00            00:08:59            Aaron Copland  Our Town: Suite

            Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony       RCA     61699

 

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Dmitri Kabalevsky & The Comedians Suite

 

12:17:00            00:03:38            Dmitri Kabalevsky         Finale from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 99

            NDR Radio Philharmonic           Alun Francis      Michael Korstick, piano CPO     777658

 

12:23:00            00:05:47            Giovanni Paisiello          Proserpine: Overture

                        Gennaro Cappabianca   Collegium Philarmonicum           Naxos   557031

 

12:31:00            00:11:44            Adolph von Henselt       Introduction & Variations on a Theme by Donizetti'

            Rüdiger Steinfatt, piano Schwann           310023

 

12:46:00            00:09:32            Peter Tchaikovsky         Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux    

            Valéry Gergiev  Mariinsky Theater Orchestra       Decca   10104

 

13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA with Mary Jo Heath & Ira Siff (season finale!)
 

Igor Stravinsky: The Rake's Progress (1951)

 

The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season concludes with a broadcast of a twentieth-century masterpiece, Igor Stravinsky’s only full-length opera, The Rake’s Progress. Met Music Director James Levine leads the performance, with rising stars Paul Appleby and Layla Claire in the central roles of the carefree Tom Rakewell and his faithful sweetheart, Anne Trulove; Gerald Finley as the mysterious Nick Shadow, who encourages Tom to pursue a life of aimless pleasure; Stephanie Blythe as the bearded lady, Baba the Turk; and English bass Brindley Sherratt in his network debut as Anne’s father, Trulove.

The intermission will include backstage interviews and a conversation with Met General Manager Peter Gelb about the 2015-16 season.

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

16:27:00            00:08:07            Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 1

                        Sir Georg Solti  Chicago Symphony Orchestra    Decca   448898

 

16:38:00            00:14:33            Franz Joseph Haydn      Trumpet Concerto in E flat

            German Chamber Philharmonic              Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI      16213

 

16:54:00            00:05:51            Frederick Delius            Intermezzo from "Fennimore and Gerda"

                        Sir Charles Mackerras    Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo     433704

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

17:02:00            00:15:41            Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 Op 46     

            Herbert Blomstedt         San Francisco Symphony          Decca   425857

 

17:20:00            00:12:19            James Hewitt    New Medley Overture in C

                        Patrick Gallois   Sinfonia Finlandia          Naxos   559654

 

17:35:00            00:12:36            Johann Sebastian Bach Italian Concerto in F

                                    Angela Hewitt, piano      Hyperion           67306

 

17:50:00            00:08:58            Camille Saint-Saëns       Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso Op 28

            Royal Philharmonic        Barry Wordsworth          Janine Jansen, violin     Decca   475011

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: I Love a Parade - An hour of Broadway marches, and if that sounds like too much of the same thing, they range from stirring to satirical, and even charming.
 

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin            Fascinating Rhythm

            Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin       Nonesuch         979151-2

 

18:00:54            00:03:16            John Phillip Sousa        El Capitan

            Boston Pops    I Love a Parade Sony    SK46747

 

18:03:46            00:06:48            Meredith Willson            76 Trombones

            Robert Preston  The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast     Angel    7777-64663

 

18:07:42            00:09:54            Sigmund Romberg-O.Hammerstein        Stouthearted Men

            Rodney Gilfry    The New Moon -- Encores Cast  Ghostlight         4403-2

 

18:09:52            00:12:08            Boublil-Schonberg-Kretzmer       Do You Hear the People Sing?

            David Burt        Les Miserables-- Original London Cast    First Night         1695-2

 

18:12:40            00:13:44            Leon Carr-Earl Shuman  Walter Mitty March

            Company          The Secret Life of Walter Mitty -- Original Cast    Masterworks B'way        8697-84153

 

18:13:41            00:15:40            Clark Gesner     You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown

            Company          You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown -- Original Cast          Decca B'way     01215-98512

 

18:16:26            00:18:41            Frank Loesser   The New Ashmoleon Marching Society and Student Conservatory Band

            Company          Where's Charley? -- London Cast            Angel    ZDM2435-65071

 

18:18:52            00:22:43            Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart      Come Follow the Band

            Company          Barnum -- Original B'way Cast    Sony    SK89999

 

18:22:41            00:25:27            Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields       I'm a Brass Band          

Gwen Verdon    Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK60960

 

18:25:50            00:28:03            Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler           I Love a Parade

            Maxine Sullivan The Great Songs From the Cotton Club  Stash    ST-244

 

18:29:21            00:30:37            George and Ira Gershwin            Strike Up the Band

            Company          Strike Up the Band -- Studio Cast           Nonesuch`        979273-2

 

18:30:26            00:31:35            Irving Berlin       This Is the Army

            Company          This Is the Army -- Original B'way Cast    Decca B'way     80000831-02

 

18:32:25            00:35:29            Stephen Sondheim        Bring Me My Bride

            Cris Groendendal          A Funny Thing… -- 1996 Revival Angel    24385-22232

 

18:35:26            00:37:42            Frank Loesser   Grand Old Ivy

            Robert Morse, Rudy Vallee        How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast            RCA     82876-56051

 

18:38:17            00:40:43            Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim   Mr. Goldstone   Patti LuPone     Gypsy -- 2008 Revival    Time Life       M19559

 

18:41:05            00:43:11            Jerry Herman     Open a New Window

            Angela Lansbury           Mame -- Original B'way Cast      Sony    SK60959

 

18:42:58            00:46:22            Jerry Herman     Before the Parade Passes By

            Pearl Bailey       Hello, Dolly! -- 1967 Cast           RCA     82876-51431

 

18:46:59            00:52:06            Jerome Kern-P.G.Wodehouse    The Enchanted Train

            Paige O'Hara, Davis Gaines       Sitting Pretty -- Studio Cast       New World        80387-2

 

18:52:23            00:53:00            George and Ira Gershwin            Sweet and Low Down

            Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy          Sony    SK60659

 

18:53:03            00:56:56            Jerry Herman     Filler: One Person

            Angela Lansbury           Dear World -- Original B'way Cast           Sony    SK48220

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
 

19:02:00            00:19:47            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 95 in C minor

                        Marc Minkowski            Musicians of the Louvre Naïve    5176

 

19:24:00            00:31:44            Franz Schubert  Symphony No.  6 in C

                        Thomas Zehetmair         Northern Sinfonia          Avie      2224

 

19:57:00            00:01:19            Francis Poulenc            Nocturne No.  2 in F

                                    Pascal Rogé, piano       Decca   425862

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Lorin Maazel, conductor; Catherine Bomstein, soprano; Susan Toth Shafer, mezzo; Rodney Keen, tenor;

Daryl Phillips, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - Archival program in honor of Lorin Maazel, recorded live in Severance Hall 3/09/81

 

20:04:00            00:21:15            Franz Schubert  Mass No. 4 in C

 

20:29:00            00:28:00            Luigi Dallapiccola          Songs of Imprisonment

 

21:02:00            00:28:11            Paul Hindemith  Symphony "Mathis der Maler"

 

21:40:00            00:19:56            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 88 in G

                        George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    768779

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad -  Some Allen Sherman songs including “Sara Jackman,” “When I Was a Lad,” “You Went the Wrong Way, King Louie”… Episode 8 of Hitch Hikers’ Guide to the Galaxy…Jan C. Snow talks about “Jobs”…This Week in the Media.
 

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
 

23:02:00            00:07:16            Charles Tomlinson Griffes          Barcarolle Op 6

                                    Carol Rosenberger, piano          Delos   3172

 

23:09:00            00:09:20            Jean Sibelius    Andantino from Symphony No. 3 Op 52

                        Jukka-Pekka Saraste     Finnish Radio Symphony Orch   RCA     60434

 

23:21:00            00:06:28            Maurice Ravel   Ondine from "Gaspard de la nuit"

                                    Benjamin Grosvenor, piano        Decca   16421

 

23:27:00            00:03:49            Gabriel Fauré    Sicilienne Op 78           

            Ludovic Morlot  Seattle Symphony         SeattleSM         1004

 

23:31:00            00:06:16            Claude Debussy            Ballade

                        Michel Beroff, piano      Denon  18047

 

23:40:00            00:04:06            Alexander Glazunov       Meditation in D Op 32

            Russian National Orchestra        José Serebrier   Rachel Barton Pine, violin          Warner  67946

 

23:44:00            00:10:31            Franz Schubert  Impromptu No. 10 in E flat

                                    Mitsuko Uchida, piano   Philips  456572

 

23:56:00            00:03:15            Lars-Erik Larsson          A Winter's Tale: Epilogue Op 18

                        Andrew Manze   Helsingborg Symphony CPO     777671

 

 

 