Program Guide 05-09-2015

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:20:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 6 in B flat

Camerata Salzburg Géza Anda Géza Anda, piano DeutGram 4793449

00:24:00 00:49:51 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Incidental Music

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Ernst Senff Choir DeutGram 431655

01:16:00 00:20:19 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances

Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

01:38:00 00:46:27 E. J. Moeran Symphony in G minor

Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8577

02:26:00 00:20:28 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 4 in F

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67451

02:48:00 00:47:34 Franz Schubert Piano Trio No. 2 in E flat

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376

03:38:00 00:46:56 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 1 in C minor

Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Orchestra Decca 448898

04:27:00 00:30:13 Felix Mendelssohn String Quartet No. 5 in E flat Op 44

Pacifica Quartet Cedille 82

04:59:00 00:46:27 Josef Suk Symphony No. 1 in E Op 14

Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 111964

05:47:00 00:42:03 Richard Strauss Ein Heldenleben Op 40

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2012

06:31:00 00:05:00 Lili Boulanger Of a Spring Morning

JoAnn Falletta Women's Philharmonic Koch Intl 7169

06:46:00 00:14:42 Johann Sebastian Bach Oboe d'amore Concerto in A

Orchestra of St Luke's Stephen Taylor, oboe MusicMast 60207

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music



07:00:50 Francisco Guerrero Missa Simile est regnum coelorum

Choir of the Church of the Advent Edith Ho ARSIS CD 113

07:26:18 Antonio Soler Sonata No. 12 in F# Major (Allegro)

Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano Melodiya 74321 3321

07:29:08 Antonio Soler Sonata No. 2 in C# Minor (Allegro Moderato)

Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano Melodiya 74321 3321

07:32:18 Antonio Soler Sonata No. 11 in G Minor (Allegro)

Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano Melodiya 74321 3321

07:37:52 Rodolfo Halffter Don Lindo de Almeria Suite Op 7b

Orquesta Sinfonica de Mineria Luis Herrera de la Fuente Guild 7211

08:00:50 Joaquin Turina La Procesion del Rocio Op 9

Orquesta Nacional de Espana Ataulfo Argenta Vocacion CDNS-214

08:10:51 David del Puerto Viento de Primavera

Adam Levin, guitar Gober GOB-MFOTI-

08:18:17 Cadigo Trujillo del Pert Siglo XVII Cachua a Duo y a Cuatro: Nico il Mijor que logrado" Hesperion XX Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9876

08:21:48 Cadigo Trujillo del Pert Siglo XVII Cachua a Voz y Bajo: Dennos Lecencia Senores"

Hesperion XX Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9876

08:25:17 Guabina de Valez Canto Tradicional: Colombia

Hesperion XX Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9876

08:26:53 Santiago de Murcia Cumbes for Guitar

Hesperion XX Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9876

08:30:53 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in e, Op. 64

Philippe Quint, violin Orquesta Sinfonica de Mineria Carlos Miguel Prieto Avanticlassic 362

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 5, 2014



From our home in Boston, this week’s program features a 13-year-old violinist whose performance of the music of Robert Schumann beautifully conveys the composer’s romantic fervor; we also meet an internationally award-winning young pianist; and a teenage boy shares the humorous story of studying and then rejecting about five different instruments before finally discovering his lifelong soulmate: the French horn.

13-year-old violinist Masha Lakisova (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Vernon Hills, Illinois, performs the first movement, Mit leidenschaftlichem Ausdruck, from Violin Sonata No. 1 in A minor, Op. 105, by Robert Schumann (1810–1856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old flutist Elizabeth Sperry from Chelmsford, Massachusetts, performs the fourth movement, Allegro con brio, from Flute Sonata in D Op 94, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The Snitzer Quartet from the Settlement Music School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs Introduction and the third movement, Allegro vivace, from String Quartet No. 1, Op. 7, by Béla Bartók (1881–1945)

18-year-old violinist Beatrice Hsieh from North Wales, Pennsylvania

17-year-old violinist Carolyn Semes from Broomall, Pennsylvania

18-year-old violist Joseph Burke from Kendall Park, New Jersey

18-year-old cellist Zachary Mowitz from Princeton, New Jersey

18-year-old horn player Ray Seong Jin Han, currently in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs Rêverie, Op. 24, by Alexander Glazunov (1865–1936), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old pianist Yun Chih Hsu from New York, New York, performs Feux d’artifice (Fireworks) from Préludes, Book II, by Claude Debussy (1862–1918).

17-year-old pianist Yun Chih Hsu performs the fifth piece, “The Chase,” from Out of Doors Sz. 81 by Béla Bartók (1881–1945)

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Violin Virtuosi: Leonid Kogan



Aram Khachaturian: Violin Concerto: Finale – Leonid Kogan, violin; Boston Symphony Orchestra/Pierre Monteux (RCA 2220 LP) 9:08

Christoph Willibald von Gluck (arr. Kreisler): “Dance of the blessed spirits” from Orfeo - Leonid Kogan, violin; Andre Mitnik, piano (Yedang 10017 CD) 4:06

Maurice Ravel: Piece en forme de habanera - Leonid Kogan, violin; Andre Mitnik, piano (Yedang 10017 CD) 2:34

Pablo de Sarasate: Sérénade Andalouse - Leonid Kogan, violin; Andre Mitnik, piano (Yedang 10017 CD) 4:32

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto: Larghetto - Leonid Kogan, violin; USSR State Symphony Orchestra/Pavel Kogan (Yedang 10050 CD) 9:21

Gabriel Fauré: Romance for violin and orchestra - Leonid Kogan, violin; USSR State Symphony Orchestra/Pavel Kogan (Arlecchino 173 CD) 5:47

Johannes Brahms (arr. Kreisler): Hungarian Dance No. 1 - Leonid Kogan, violin; Andre Mitnik, piano (Yedang 10017 CD) 3:06

George Gershwin (arr. V. Vassiliev): “Summertime” from Porgy and Bess - Leonid Kogan, violin; USSR State Symphony Orchestra/Arnold Katz (Arlecchino 173 CD) 4:03

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Suburban Legends We'll hear scores to films about life in Suburbia and feature music from American Beauty, The Ice Storm, Far From Heaven and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Ballet de Suburbia (Suite) from Edward Scissorhands, 1990 - MCA Records MCAD-1033 -

Danny Elfman - original soundtrack/Shirley Walker, cond.

End Title from In the Bedroom, 2001 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 -

Thomas Newman - Hollywood Studio Symphony

Mysteries of Love from Blue Velvet, 1986 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 -

Angelo Badalamenti - original soundtrack

Dead Already from American Beauty, 1999 - DreamWorks Records 0044-50233-2 -

Thomas Newman - original soundtrack

End Credits from The Stepford Wives, 2004 - La-La Land Records LLLCD 1299

David Arnold - original soundtrack/Nicholas Dodd, cond.

Mrs. Robinson from The Graduate, 1967 - Columbia/Epic/Legacy J2K 65813

Paul Simon/Art Garfunkel - Paul Simon/Art Garfunckle, vocals/original soundtrack

Mrs. Robinson from The Graduate, 1967 - Deutsche Grammophon 477 6124

Paul Simon/Art Garfunkel - Boston Pops Orchestra/Arthur Fiedler, cond.

Reunion and Father Kolbe's Preaching from The Truman Show, 1997 - Milan Records 7313835850-2

Burkhard Dallwitz/Wojciech Kilar - original soundtrack

Real Rain from Pleasantville, 1998 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460

Randy Newman - original soundtrack

The Mentaculus from A Serious Man, 2009 - Lakeshore Records 341112

Carter Burwell - original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

Blood Red from American Beauty, 1999 - DreamWorks Records 0044-50233-2

Thomas Newman - original soundtrack

Finale from The Ice Storm, 1997 - Velvet Records VEL-79713

Mychael Danna - original soundtrack

Music from Far From Heaven, 2002 Silva SILCD 1178 - Elmer Bernstein

City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

Revolutionary Road (End Title) from Revolutionary Road, 2008 Nonesuch 517387-2

Thomas Newman - original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Canada and A Serious Man from A Serious Man, 2009 - Lakeshore Records 341112

Carter Burwell - original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

Ballet de Suburbia (Suite) from Edward Scissorhands, 1990 - MCA Records MCAD-1033

Danny Elfman - original soundtrack/Shirley Walker, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Copland at the Movies

12:02:00 00:08:59 Aaron Copland Our Town: Suite

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 61699

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Dmitri Kabalevsky & The Comedians Suite

12:17:00 00:03:38 Dmitri Kabalevsky Finale from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 99

NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658

12:23:00 00:05:47 Giovanni Paisiello Proserpine: Overture

Gennaro Cappabianca Collegium Philarmonicum Naxos 557031

12:31:00 00:11:44 Adolph von Henselt Introduction & Variations on a Theme by Donizetti'

Rüdiger Steinfatt, piano Schwann 310023

12:46:00 00:09:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA with Mary Jo Heath & Ira Siff (season finale!)



Igor Stravinsky: The Rake's Progress (1951)

The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season concludes with a broadcast of a twentieth-century masterpiece, Igor Stravinsky’s only full-length opera, The Rake’s Progress. Met Music Director James Levine leads the performance, with rising stars Paul Appleby and Layla Claire in the central roles of the carefree Tom Rakewell and his faithful sweetheart, Anne Trulove; Gerald Finley as the mysterious Nick Shadow, who encourages Tom to pursue a life of aimless pleasure; Stephanie Blythe as the bearded lady, Baba the Turk; and English bass Brindley Sherratt in his network debut as Anne’s father, Trulove.

The intermission will include backstage interviews and a conversation with Met General Manager Peter Gelb about the 2015-16 season.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



16:27:00 00:08:07 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 1

Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Orchestra Decca 448898

16:38:00 00:14:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Trumpet Concerto in E flat

German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213

16:54:00 00:05:51 Frederick Delius Intermezzo from "Fennimore and Gerda"

Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



17:02:00 00:15:41 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 Op 46

Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857

17:20:00 00:12:19 James Hewitt New Medley Overture in C

Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654

17:35:00 00:12:36 Johann Sebastian Bach Italian Concerto in F

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67306

17:50:00 00:08:58 Camille Saint-Saëns Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso Op 28

Royal Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Janine Jansen, violin Decca 475011

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: I Love a Parade - An hour of Broadway marches, and if that sounds like too much of the same thing, they range from stirring to satirical, and even charming.



18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:03:16 John Phillip Sousa El Capitan

Boston Pops I Love a Parade Sony SK46747

18:03:46 00:06:48 Meredith Willson 76 Trombones

Robert Preston The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64663

18:07:42 00:09:54 Sigmund Romberg-O.Hammerstein Stouthearted Men

Rodney Gilfry The New Moon -- Encores Cast Ghostlight 4403-2

18:09:52 00:12:08 Boublil-Schonberg-Kretzmer Do You Hear the People Sing?

David Burt Les Miserables-- Original London Cast First Night 1695-2

18:12:40 00:13:44 Leon Carr-Earl Shuman Walter Mitty March

Company The Secret Life of Walter Mitty -- Original Cast Masterworks B'way 8697-84153

18:13:41 00:15:40 Clark Gesner You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Company You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown -- Original Cast Decca B'way 01215-98512

18:16:26 00:18:41 Frank Loesser The New Ashmoleon Marching Society and Student Conservatory Band

Company Where's Charley? -- London Cast Angel ZDM2435-65071

18:18:52 00:22:43 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart Come Follow the Band

Company Barnum -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89999

18:22:41 00:25:27 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields I'm a Brass Band

Gwen Verdon Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60960

18:25:50 00:28:03 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler I Love a Parade

Maxine Sullivan The Great Songs From the Cotton Club Stash ST-244

18:29:21 00:30:37 George and Ira Gershwin Strike Up the Band

Company Strike Up the Band -- Studio Cast Nonesuch` 979273-2

18:30:26 00:31:35 Irving Berlin This Is the Army

Company This Is the Army -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 80000831-02

18:32:25 00:35:29 Stephen Sondheim Bring Me My Bride

Cris Groendendal A Funny Thing… -- 1996 Revival Angel 24385-22232

18:35:26 00:37:42 Frank Loesser Grand Old Ivy

Robert Morse, Rudy Vallee How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56051

18:38:17 00:40:43 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Mr. Goldstone Patti LuPone Gypsy -- 2008 Revival Time Life M19559

18:41:05 00:43:11 Jerry Herman Open a New Window

Angela Lansbury Mame -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60959

18:42:58 00:46:22 Jerry Herman Before the Parade Passes By

Pearl Bailey Hello, Dolly! -- 1967 Cast RCA 82876-51431

18:46:59 00:52:06 Jerome Kern-P.G.Wodehouse The Enchanted Train

Paige O'Hara, Davis Gaines Sitting Pretty -- Studio Cast New World 80387-2

18:52:23 00:53:00 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:56:56 Jerry Herman Filler: One Person

Angela Lansbury Dear World -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48220

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna



19:02:00 00:19:47 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 95 in C minor

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

19:24:00 00:31:44 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 6 in C

Thomas Zehetmair Northern Sinfonia Avie 2224

19:57:00 00:01:19 Francis Poulenc Nocturne No. 2 in F

Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425862

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Lorin Maazel, conductor; Catherine Bomstein, soprano; Susan Toth Shafer, mezzo; Rodney Keen, tenor;

Daryl Phillips, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - Archival program in honor of Lorin Maazel, recorded live in Severance Hall 3/09/81

20:04:00 00:21:15 Franz Schubert Mass No. 4 in C

20:29:00 00:28:00 Luigi Dallapiccola Songs of Imprisonment

21:02:00 00:28:11 Paul Hindemith Symphony "Mathis der Maler"

21:40:00 00:19:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 88 in G

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some Allen Sherman songs including “Sara Jackman,” “When I Was a Lad,” “You Went the Wrong Way, King Louie”… Episode 8 of Hitch Hikers’ Guide to the Galaxy…Jan C. Snow talks about “Jobs”…This Week in the Media.



LATE PROGRAM with John Simna



23:02:00 00:07:16 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Barcarolle Op 6

Carol Rosenberger, piano Delos 3172

23:09:00 00:09:20 Jean Sibelius Andantino from Symphony No. 3 Op 52

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434

23:21:00 00:06:28 Maurice Ravel Ondine from "Gaspard de la nuit"

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

23:27:00 00:03:49 Gabriel Fauré Sicilienne Op 78

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

23:31:00 00:06:16 Claude Debussy Ballade

Michel Beroff, piano Denon 18047

23:40:00 00:04:06 Alexander Glazunov Meditation in D Op 32

Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Rachel Barton Pine, violin Warner 67946

23:44:00 00:10:31 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 10 in E flat

Mitsuko Uchida, piano Philips 456572

23:56:00 00:03:15 Lars-Erik Larsson A Winter's Tale: Epilogue Op 18

Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671