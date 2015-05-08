Program Guide 05-08-2015
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:22:05 Carl Stamitz Viola Concerto No. 1 in D major
Baltimore Chamber Orchestra Markand Thakar Victoria Chiang, viola Naxos 572162
00:26:00 00:37:33 Johannes Brahms String Sextet No. 1 in B flat major Op 18
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151
01:05:00 00:39:47 Sir William Walton Façade - An Entertainment
City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Susana Walton, speaker; Richard Baker, speaker Chandos 8869
01:47:00 00:40:12 Antonín Dvorák Piano Concerto in G minor Op 33
Odense Symphony Justin Brown Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9309
02:29:00 00:25:07 William Byrd Mass for 5 voices
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572
02:56:00 00:24:10 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 87 in A major
Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66296
03:22:00 00:42:14 Ludwig van Beethoven String Trio in E flat major Op 3
Leopold String Trio Hyperion 67253
04:06:00 00:44:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 7
London Symphony Orchestra André Previn Heather Harper, soprano; Sir Ralph Richardson, speaker; Women of the; Ambrosian Singers RCA 60590
04:52:00 00:27:06 Robert Schumann Piano Quartet in E flat major Op 47
Cleveland Quartet Emanuel Ax, piano; Members of RCA 6498
05:21:00 00:14:31 Irving Fine Partita for Wind Quintet
Boehm Quintet Premier 1006
05:37:00 00:05:55 Henryk Wieniawski Polonaise No. 1 in D major Op 4
Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Chad Hoopes, violin ClevPops 2008
05:57:00 00:02:11 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 13 in A flat major Op 25
Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4793449
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:08:00 00:04:03 Sir Arthur Sullivan HMS Pinafore: Overture
Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Telarc 80374
06:15:00 00:08:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Allegro from Serenade No. 9
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Sony 372068
06:25:00 00:05:12 George Frideric Handel Musette from Concerto Grosso Op 6
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733
06:30:00 00:06:39 Francis Poulenc Un soir de neige
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80408
06:40:00 00:06:12 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from String Quartet #64 Op 76
Carmina Quartet Denon 78963
06:48:00 00:03:23 Traditional Cockles and Mussels
Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14
06:55:00 00:03:16 Kenneth J. Alford March "On the Quarterdeck"
Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 85
07:05:00 00:04:09 Ernest Bucalossi The Grasshopper's Dance
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968
07:10:00 00:07:20 Gioacchino Rossini La Cenerentola: Overture
Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350
07:20:00 00:02:56 Henri Tomasi Finale from Trumpet Concerto
Philharmonia Orchestra Esa-Pekka Salonen Wynton Marsalis, trumpet CBS 42096
07:25:00 00:01:35 Jerry Gray Pennsylvania 6-5000
Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506
07:28:00 00:06:16 John Williams Summon the Heroes
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592
07:40:00 00:08:13 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari La dama boba: Overture
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511
07:51:00 00:02:34 Charles-Valentin Alkan Barcarolle in G minor Op 65
Ronald Smith, piano Arabesque 6523
07:55:00 00:02:15 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Dance of the Polovetsian
Geoffrey Simon Philharmonia Orchestra Cala 1029
08:07:00 00:06:07 William Boyce Solomon: Overture
Roy Goodman Parley of Instruments Hyperion 66378
08:15:00 00:05:26 Claude Bolling Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Tiempo Libre
Sir James Galway, flute; Jorge Gomez, piano RCA 32164
08:20:00 00:05:38 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro from String Quartet No. 6 Op 18
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80229
08:27:00 00:06:08 Sergei Rachmaninoff Suite No. 2: Tarantella Op 17
Yefim Bronfman, piano; Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 61767
08:35:00 00:03:04 Anonymous Spiritual "By and By"
Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers; Jeffrey Van, guitar Gothic 49243
08:40:00 00:08:28 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie
Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592
08:50:00 00:02:55 Louis Moreau Gottschalk La jota aragonesa Op 14
Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145
08:55:00 00:04:17 Hoagy Carmichael Stardust
Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Katy Jones, trombone Klanglogo 1506
09:05:00 00:16:59 Claude Debussy Children's Corner Suite
Yoav Talmi Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2377
09:28:00 00:02:43 Irving Berlin Puttin' on the Ritz
Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Fine Arts Brass Klanglogo 1506
09:35:00 00:06:10 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Burial of Kijé Op 60
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80683
09:42:00 00:09:13 Aaron Copland An Outdoor Overture
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3140
09:53:00 00:04:21 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 2
Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:01:00 00:02:26 Johann Strauss Jr Banditen Galop Op 378
Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506
10:03:00 00:02:38 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "Tik-Tak" Op 365
Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506
10:08:00 00:07:06 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 2 in D major
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire ApolloFire 2002
10:16:00 00:02:58 Franz Schubert Auf dem Wasser zu singen
Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312
10:21:00 00:04:04 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 8 in G minor Op 46
Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano Decca 19765
10:26:00 00:12:18 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 in A flat major Op 45
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8589
10:40:00 00:06:14 Béla Bartók Romanian Folk Dances
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415668
10:50:00 00:25:54 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 99 in E flat major
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176
11:19:00 00:09:17 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Bamboula Op 2
Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145
11:31:00 00:07:06 Felix Mendelssohn Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture Op 89
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770
11:39:00 00:10:07 Richard Strauss Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils
Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449
11:51:00 00:06:36 Dmitri Shostakovich Finale from Symphony No. 6 Op 54
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2013
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:10:00 00:09:24 Johann Strauss Jr Waldmeister: Overture
Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 431628
12:21:00 00:04:17 Hoagy Carmichael Stardust
Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Katy Jones, trombone Klanglogo 1506
12:27:00 00:08:04 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Grand Tarantelle Op 67
Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134
12:37:00 00:08:37 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Danube Maidens" Op 427
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003
12:46:00 00:11:54 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Overture
Chicago Symphony Orchestra Fritz Reiner Mihaly Virizlay ,cello RCA 300350
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:50:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds in B flat major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423061
13:53:00 00:04:36 Domenico Cimarosa The Cunning Women: Overture No. 2
Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 572734
13:59:00 00:02:43 Irving Berlin Puttin' on the Ritz
Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Fine Arts Brass Klanglogo 1506
WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:04:17 Hoagy Carmichael Stardust
Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Katy Jones, trombone Klanglogo 1506
14:02:00 00:02:33 Cole Porter Love for Sale
Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Fine Arts Brass Klanglogo 1506
14:07:00 00:10:37 Johann Christian Bach Piano Concerto in D Op 7
Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine 1224
14:17:00 00:15:05 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 11 "Battle of the
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10490
14:35:00 00:02:45 David Amram This Land: Variation III 'Prelude & Barn
David Amram Colorado Symphony Newport 85692
14:52:00 00:05:23 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Polovetsian March
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 442011
MAY CHOICE CDs
15:00:00 00:07:13 Adolphe Adam Si j'étais roi: Overture
Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418
15:10:00 00:13:31 Sir Henry Wood Fantasia on British Sea Songs
Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506
15:27:00 00:20:04 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 99
London Symphony Orchestra Luis Garcia-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar PentaTone 202
15:50:00 00:06:14 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D major Op 39
Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506
15:58:00 00:05:06 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 1
Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
16:07:00 00:02:38 Stephen Sondheim Comedy Tonight!
Don Sebesky London Symphony Orchestra EMI 54285
16:13:00 00:12:28 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Variations on the Portuguese National
Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Richard Rosenberg Michael Gurt, piano Naxos 559320
16:29:00 00:03:42 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations: Nimrod Op 36
Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506
16:41:00 00:08:03 George Frideric Handel Keyboard Suite No. 13 in B flat major
Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1530
16:52:00 00:03:17 Dmitri Shostakovich Prelude & Fugue No. 11 in B major Op 87
Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1469
16:57:00 00:01:07 Gilbert & Sullivan HMS Pinafore: I am the monarch of the
Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Richard Suart, baritone; Valerie Seymour, alto; Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc 80374
17:05:00 00:05:40 Georges Bizet The Miracle Doctor: Overture
Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 158
17:14:00 00:11:17 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy: The Brigands' Orgies Op 16
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Robert Vernon, viola Decca 4787779
17:26:00 00:08:03 John Williams War Horse: The Homecoming
John Williams Symphony Orchestra Sony 797528
17:40:00 00:03:09 Leroy Anderson Chicken Reel
Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506
17:43:00 00:01:46 Leroy Anderson The Typewriter
Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506
17:46:00 00:02:43 Maceo Pinkard Sweet Georgia Brown
Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Fine Arts Brass Klanglogo 1506
17:52:00 00:03:12 Carl Nielsen Aladdin Suite: Oriental March Op 34
Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506
17:58:00 00:01:24 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Ballet des Coqs
Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:24:45 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring: Suite
Aaron Copland London Symphony Orchestra CBS 42430
18:36:00 00:02:33 Cole Porter Love for Sale
Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Fine Arts Brass Klanglogo 1506
18:41:00 00:02:14 George Gershwin Strike Up the Band: Strike Up the Band
Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Fine Arts Brass Klanglogo 1506
18:46:00 00:06:14 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D major Op 39
Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506
18:53:00 00:05:58 Eric Coates Ballad for Strings
Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:21:05 Carl Stamitz Cello Concerto No. 2 in A major
Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865
19:25:00 00:32:38 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat major
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009
WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:22:07 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 15296
20:26:00 00:29:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Clarinet Concerto in A major
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Franklin Cohen, clarinet Decca 443176
21:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: The Art of Fugue – Part I
21:04:00 00:03:30 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus 1 Amsterdam Loeki Stardust Qt. l'Oiseau 421130
21:07:00 00:03:08 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus 3 Amsterdam Loeki Stardust Qt. l'Oiseau 421130
21:10:00 00:03:42 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus 4 Läubin Brass Ensemble DeutGram 423988
21:14:00 00:03:16 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus 7 Läubin Brass Ensemble DeutGram 423988
21:17:00 00:03:05 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus 9 Paramount Brass Centaur 2355
21:20:00 00:05:26 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus 11 Läubin Brass Ensemble DeutGram 423988
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Millennials and Entrepreneurship: A Conversation about the Next Generation
22:57:00 00:01:41 Gustav Holst Japanese Suite: Dance of the Wolves Op 33 JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 572914
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:08:07 Dmitri Shostakovich Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in C major Op 87
Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1469
23:10:00 00:08:59 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Act 3 Prelude
Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Teldec 24224
23:21:00 00:05:20 Carl Stamitz Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1
Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865
23:26:00 00:10:48 John Field Nocturne No. 17 in E major
John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290
23:39:00 00:14:41 Keith Jarrett Elegy for Violin & Strings
Fairfield Orchestra Thomas Crawford Michelle Makarski, violin ECM 1450
23:55:00 00:03:04 Armas Järnefelt Berceuse
Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Mats Zetterqvist, violin; Mats Rondin, cello Sony 46668
23:56:00 00:03:09 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Adagietto
José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305