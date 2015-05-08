© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Program Guide 05-08-2015

Published May 8, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:22:05 Carl Stamitz Viola Concerto No. 1 in D major
  Baltimore Chamber Orchestra Markand Thakar Victoria Chiang, viola Naxos  572162

00:26:00 00:37:33 Johannes Brahms String Sextet No.  1 in B flat major  Op 18
   Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos  9151

01:05:00 00:39:47 Sir William Walton Façade - An Entertainment
 City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Susana Walton, speaker; Richard Baker, speaker Chandos  8869

01:47:00 00:40:12 Antonín Dvorák Piano Concerto in G minor  Op 33
 Odense Symphony Justin Brown Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9309

02:29:00 00:25:07 William Byrd Mass for 5 voices
   Stile Antico Harm Mundi  807572

02:56:00 00:24:10 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 87 in A major
  Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony  66296

03:22:00 00:42:14 Ludwig van Beethoven String Trio in E flat major  Op 3
   Leopold String Trio Hyperion  67253

04:06:00 00:44:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 7
 London Symphony Orchestra André Previn Heather Harper, soprano; Sir Ralph Richardson, speaker; Women of the; Ambrosian Singers RCA  60590

04:52:00 00:27:06 Robert Schumann Piano Quartet in E flat major  Op 47
 Cleveland Quartet  Emanuel Ax, piano; Members of RCA  6498

05:21:00 00:14:31 Irving Fine Partita for Wind Quintet
   Boehm Quintet Premier  1006

05:37:00 00:05:55 Henryk Wieniawski Polonaise No. 1 in D major  Op 4
 Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Chad Hoopes, violin ClevPops  2008

05:57:00 00:02:11 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 13 in A flat major  Op 25
   Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram  4793449

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:00 00:04:03 Sir Arthur Sullivan HMS Pinafore: Overture
  Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Telarc  80374

06:15:00 00:08:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Allegro from Serenade No. 9 
 Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Sony  372068

06:25:00 00:05:12 George Frideric Handel Musette from Concerto Grosso Op 6
   Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram  447733

06:30:00 00:06:39 Francis Poulenc Un soir de neige
  Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc  80408

06:40:00 00:06:12 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from String Quartet #64 Op 76
   Carmina Quartet Denon  78963

06:48:00 00:03:23 Traditional Cockles and Mussels
 Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz  14

06:55:00 00:03:16 Kenneth J. Alford March "On the Quarterdeck" 
 Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference  85

07:05:00 00:04:09 Ernest Bucalossi The Grasshopper's Dance
  Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion  66968

07:10:00 00:07:20 Gioacchino Rossini La Cenerentola: Overture
  Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA  300350

07:20:00 00:02:56 Henri Tomasi Finale from Trumpet Concerto
 Philharmonia Orchestra Esa-Pekka Salonen Wynton Marsalis, trumpet CBS  42096

07:25:00 00:01:35 Jerry Gray Pennsylvania 6-5000
  Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo  1506

07:28:00 00:06:16 John Williams Summon the Heroes
  John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony  62592

07:40:00 00:08:13 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari La dama boba: Overture
  Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos  10511

07:51:00 00:02:34 Charles-Valentin Alkan Barcarolle in G minor  Op 65 
  Ronald Smith, piano Arabesque  6523

07:55:00 00:02:15 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Dance of the Polovetsian
  Geoffrey Simon Philharmonia Orchestra Cala  1029

08:07:00 00:06:07 William Boyce Solomon: Overture 
 Roy Goodman Parley of Instruments Hyperion  66378

08:15:00 00:05:26 Claude Bolling Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Tiempo Libre
  Sir James Galway, flute; Jorge Gomez, piano RCA  32164

08:20:00 00:05:38 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro from String Quartet No. 6 Op 18 
  Cleveland Quartet Telarc  80229

08:27:00 00:06:08 Sergei Rachmaninoff Suite No. 2: Tarantella Op 17 
  Yefim Bronfman, piano; Emanuel Ax, piano Sony  61767

08:35:00 00:03:04 Anonymous Spiritual "By and By"
  Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers; Jeffrey Van, guitar Gothic  49243

08:40:00 00:08:28 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie 
 Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI  55592

08:50:00 00:02:55 Louis Moreau Gottschalk La jota aragonesa Op 14
   Cecile Licad, piano Naxos  559145

08:55:00 00:04:17 Hoagy Carmichael Stardust
 Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Katy Jones, trombone Klanglogo  1506

09:05:00 00:16:59 Claude Debussy Children's Corner Suite
  Yoav Talmi Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma  2377

09:28:00 00:02:43 Irving Berlin Puttin' on the Ritz
 Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Fine Arts Brass Klanglogo  1506

09:35:00 00:06:10 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Burial of Kijé Op 60
  Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc  80683

09:42:00 00:09:13 Aaron Copland An Outdoor Overture
  Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos  3140

09:53:00 00:04:21 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 2
 Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos  550865

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:02:26 Johann Strauss Jr Banditen Galop Op 378
  Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo  1506

10:03:00 00:02:38 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "Tik-Tak" Op 365
  Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo  1506

10:08:00 00:07:06 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 2 in D major
  Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire ApolloFire  2002

10:16:00 00:02:58 Franz Schubert Auf dem Wasser zu singen
   Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram  15312

10:21:00 00:04:04 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  8 in G minor  Op 46
   Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano Decca  19765

10:26:00 00:12:18 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No.  3 in A flat major  Op 45 
 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos  8589

10:40:00 00:06:14 Béla Bartók Romanian Folk Dances
   Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram  415668

10:50:00 00:25:54 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 99 in E flat major
  Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve  5176

11:19:00 00:09:17 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Bamboula Op 2
   Cecile Licad, piano Naxos  559145

11:31:00 00:07:06 Felix Mendelssohn Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture Op 89
  Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos  572770

11:39:00 00:10:07 Richard Strauss Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils
  Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram  4793449

11:51:00 00:06:36 Dmitri Shostakovich Finale from Symphony No. 6 Op 54
  Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA  2013

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:10:00 00:09:24 Johann Strauss Jr Waldmeister: Overture
  Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram  431628

12:21:00 00:04:17 Hoagy Carmichael Stardust
 Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Katy Jones, trombone Klanglogo  1506

12:27:00 00:08:04 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Grand Tarantelle Op 67
 Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference  134

12:37:00 00:08:37 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Danube Maidens" Op 427
  Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA  2003

12:46:00 00:11:54 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Overture
 Chicago Symphony Orchestra Fritz Reiner Mihaly Virizlay ,cello RCA  300350

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:50:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds in B flat major
   Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram  423061

13:53:00 00:04:36 Domenico Cimarosa The Cunning Women: Overture No. 2
  Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos  572734

13:59:00 00:02:43 Irving Berlin Puttin' on the Ritz
 Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Fine Arts Brass Klanglogo  1506

WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:04:17 Hoagy Carmichael Stardust
 Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Katy Jones, trombone Klanglogo  1506

14:02:00 00:02:33 Cole Porter Love for Sale
 Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Fine Arts Brass Klanglogo  1506

14:07:00 00:10:37 Johann Christian Bach Piano Concerto in D Op 7
 Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine  1224

14:17:00 00:15:05 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 11 "Battle of the 
 Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos  10490

14:35:00 00:02:45 David Amram This Land: Variation III 'Prelude & Barn 
 David Amram Colorado Symphony Newport  85692

14:52:00 00:05:23 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Polovetsian March
  Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips  442011

MAY CHOICE CDs

15:00:00 00:07:13 Adolphe Adam Si j'étais roi: Overture
  Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos  573418

15:10:00 00:13:31 Sir Henry Wood Fantasia on British Sea Songs 
 Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo  1506

15:27:00 00:20:04 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D major  Op 99
 London Symphony Orchestra Luis Garcia-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar PentaTone  202

15:50:00 00:06:14 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D major  Op 39
  Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo  1506

15:58:00 00:05:06 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 1
 Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos  550865

WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

16:07:00 00:02:38 Stephen Sondheim Comedy Tonight!
  Don Sebesky London Symphony Orchestra EMI  54285

16:13:00 00:12:28 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Variations on the Portuguese National
 Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Richard Rosenberg Michael Gurt, piano Naxos  559320

16:29:00 00:03:42 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations: Nimrod Op 36
  Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo  1506

16:41:00 00:08:03 George Frideric Handel Keyboard Suite No. 13 in B flat major
   Keith Jarrett, piano ECM  1530

16:52:00 00:03:17 Dmitri Shostakovich Prelude & Fugue No. 11 in B major  Op 87
   Keith Jarrett, piano ECM  1469

16:57:00 00:01:07 Gilbert & Sullivan HMS Pinafore: I am the monarch of the
 Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Richard Suart, baritone; Valerie Seymour, alto; Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc  80374

17:05:00 00:05:40 Georges Bizet The Miracle Doctor: Overture 
 Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico  158

17:14:00 00:11:17 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy: The Brigands' Orgies Op 16
 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Robert Vernon, viola Decca  4787779

17:26:00 00:08:03 John Williams War Horse: The Homecoming 
 John Williams Symphony Orchestra Sony  797528

17:40:00 00:03:09 Leroy Anderson Chicken Reel
  Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo  1506

17:43:00 00:01:46 Leroy Anderson The Typewriter
  Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo  1506

17:46:00 00:02:43 Maceo Pinkard Sweet Georgia Brown
 Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Fine Arts Brass Klanglogo  1506

17:52:00 00:03:12 Carl Nielsen Aladdin Suite: Oriental March Op 34
  Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo  1506

17:58:00 00:01:24 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Ballet des Coqs 
 Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau  4759101

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:24:45 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring: Suite
  Aaron Copland London Symphony Orchestra CBS  42430

18:36:00 00:02:33 Cole Porter Love for Sale
 Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Fine Arts Brass Klanglogo  1506

18:41:00 00:02:14 George Gershwin Strike Up the Band: Strike Up the Band
 Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Fine Arts Brass Klanglogo  1506

18:46:00 00:06:14 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D major  Op 39
  Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo  1506

18:53:00 00:05:58 Eric Coates Ballad for Strings
  Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV  2053

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:21:05 Carl Stamitz Cello Concerto No.  2 in A major
 Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos  550865

19:25:00 00:32:38 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat major
  Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil  2009

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:22:07 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture
  Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram  15296

20:26:00 00:29:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Clarinet Concerto in A major
 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Franklin Cohen, clarinet Decca  443176

21:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: The Art of Fugue – Part I

21:04:00 00:03:30 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus  1   Amsterdam Loeki Stardust Qt. l'Oiseau  421130

21:07:00 00:03:08 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus  3   Amsterdam Loeki Stardust Qt. l'Oiseau  421130

21:10:00 00:03:42 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus  4   Läubin Brass Ensemble DeutGram  423988

21:14:00 00:03:16 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus  7   Läubin Brass Ensemble DeutGram  423988

21:17:00 00:03:05 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus  9   Paramount Brass Centaur  2355

21:20:00 00:05:26 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus 11   Läubin Brass Ensemble DeutGram  423988

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Millennials and Entrepreneurship: A Conversation about the Next Generation

22:57:00 00:01:41 Gustav Holst Japanese Suite: Dance of the Wolves Op 33  JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos  572914

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:08:07 Dmitri Shostakovich Prelude & Fugue No.  1 in C major  Op 87
   Keith Jarrett, piano ECM  1469

23:10:00 00:08:59 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Act 3 Prelude
  Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Teldec  24224

23:21:00 00:05:20 Carl Stamitz Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1
 Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos  550865

23:26:00 00:10:48 John Field Nocturne No. 17 in E major
   John O'Conor, piano Telarc  80290

23:39:00 00:14:41 Keith Jarrett Elegy for Violin & Strings
 Fairfield Orchestra Thomas Crawford Michelle Makarski, violin ECM  1450

23:55:00 00:03:04 Armas Järnefelt Berceuse
 Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Mats Zetterqvist, violin; Mats Rondin, cello Sony  46668

23:56:00 00:03:09 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Adagietto
  José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis  1305

 

 