Program Guide 05-08-2015

00:02:00 00:22:05 Carl Stamitz Viola Concerto No. 1 in D major

Baltimore Chamber Orchestra Markand Thakar Victoria Chiang, viola Naxos 572162

00:26:00 00:37:33 Johannes Brahms String Sextet No. 1 in B flat major Op 18

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151

01:05:00 00:39:47 Sir William Walton Façade - An Entertainment

City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Susana Walton, speaker; Richard Baker, speaker Chandos 8869

01:47:00 00:40:12 Antonín Dvorák Piano Concerto in G minor Op 33

Odense Symphony Justin Brown Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9309

02:29:00 00:25:07 William Byrd Mass for 5 voices

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572

02:56:00 00:24:10 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 87 in A major

Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66296

03:22:00 00:42:14 Ludwig van Beethoven String Trio in E flat major Op 3

Leopold String Trio Hyperion 67253

04:06:00 00:44:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 7

London Symphony Orchestra André Previn Heather Harper, soprano; Sir Ralph Richardson, speaker; Women of the; Ambrosian Singers RCA 60590

04:52:00 00:27:06 Robert Schumann Piano Quartet in E flat major Op 47

Cleveland Quartet Emanuel Ax, piano; Members of RCA 6498

05:21:00 00:14:31 Irving Fine Partita for Wind Quintet

Boehm Quintet Premier 1006

05:37:00 00:05:55 Henryk Wieniawski Polonaise No. 1 in D major Op 4

Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Chad Hoopes, violin ClevPops 2008

05:57:00 00:02:11 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 13 in A flat major Op 25

Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4793449

06:08:00 00:04:03 Sir Arthur Sullivan HMS Pinafore: Overture

Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Telarc 80374

06:15:00 00:08:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Allegro from Serenade No. 9

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Sony 372068

06:25:00 00:05:12 George Frideric Handel Musette from Concerto Grosso Op 6

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733

06:30:00 00:06:39 Francis Poulenc Un soir de neige

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80408

06:40:00 00:06:12 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from String Quartet #64 Op 76

Carmina Quartet Denon 78963

06:48:00 00:03:23 Traditional Cockles and Mussels

Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

06:55:00 00:03:16 Kenneth J. Alford March "On the Quarterdeck"

Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 85

07:05:00 00:04:09 Ernest Bucalossi The Grasshopper's Dance

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968

07:10:00 00:07:20 Gioacchino Rossini La Cenerentola: Overture

Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

07:20:00 00:02:56 Henri Tomasi Finale from Trumpet Concerto

Philharmonia Orchestra Esa-Pekka Salonen Wynton Marsalis, trumpet CBS 42096

07:25:00 00:01:35 Jerry Gray Pennsylvania 6-5000

Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506

07:28:00 00:06:16 John Williams Summon the Heroes

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592

07:40:00 00:08:13 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari La dama boba: Overture

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511

07:51:00 00:02:34 Charles-Valentin Alkan Barcarolle in G minor Op 65

Ronald Smith, piano Arabesque 6523

07:55:00 00:02:15 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Dance of the Polovetsian

Geoffrey Simon Philharmonia Orchestra Cala 1029

08:07:00 00:06:07 William Boyce Solomon: Overture

Roy Goodman Parley of Instruments Hyperion 66378

08:15:00 00:05:26 Claude Bolling Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Tiempo Libre

Sir James Galway, flute; Jorge Gomez, piano RCA 32164

08:20:00 00:05:38 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro from String Quartet No. 6 Op 18

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80229

08:27:00 00:06:08 Sergei Rachmaninoff Suite No. 2: Tarantella Op 17

Yefim Bronfman, piano; Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 61767

08:35:00 00:03:04 Anonymous Spiritual "By and By"

Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers; Jeffrey Van, guitar Gothic 49243

08:40:00 00:08:28 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie

Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592

08:50:00 00:02:55 Louis Moreau Gottschalk La jota aragonesa Op 14

Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

08:55:00 00:04:17 Hoagy Carmichael Stardust

Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Katy Jones, trombone Klanglogo 1506

09:05:00 00:16:59 Claude Debussy Children's Corner Suite

Yoav Talmi Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2377

09:28:00 00:02:43 Irving Berlin Puttin' on the Ritz

Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Fine Arts Brass Klanglogo 1506

09:35:00 00:06:10 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Burial of Kijé Op 60

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80683

09:42:00 00:09:13 Aaron Copland An Outdoor Overture

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3140

09:53:00 00:04:21 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 2

Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865

10:01:00 00:02:26 Johann Strauss Jr Banditen Galop Op 378

Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506

10:03:00 00:02:38 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "Tik-Tak" Op 365

Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506

10:08:00 00:07:06 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 2 in D major

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire ApolloFire 2002

10:16:00 00:02:58 Franz Schubert Auf dem Wasser zu singen

Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312

10:21:00 00:04:04 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 8 in G minor Op 46

Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano Decca 19765

10:26:00 00:12:18 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 in A flat major Op 45

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8589

10:40:00 00:06:14 Béla Bartók Romanian Folk Dances

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415668

10:50:00 00:25:54 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 99 in E flat major

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

11:19:00 00:09:17 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Bamboula Op 2

Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

11:31:00 00:07:06 Felix Mendelssohn Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture Op 89

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

11:39:00 00:10:07 Richard Strauss Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils

Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

11:51:00 00:06:36 Dmitri Shostakovich Finale from Symphony No. 6 Op 54

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2013

12:10:00 00:09:24 Johann Strauss Jr Waldmeister: Overture

Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 431628

12:21:00 00:04:17 Hoagy Carmichael Stardust

Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Katy Jones, trombone Klanglogo 1506

12:27:00 00:08:04 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Grand Tarantelle Op 67

Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134

12:37:00 00:08:37 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Danube Maidens" Op 427

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

12:46:00 00:11:54 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Overture

Chicago Symphony Orchestra Fritz Reiner Mihaly Virizlay ,cello RCA 300350

13:01:00 00:50:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds in B flat major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423061

13:53:00 00:04:36 Domenico Cimarosa The Cunning Women: Overture No. 2

Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 572734

13:59:00 00:02:43 Irving Berlin Puttin' on the Ritz

Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Fine Arts Brass Klanglogo 1506

14:00:00 00:04:17 Hoagy Carmichael Stardust

Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Katy Jones, trombone Klanglogo 1506

14:02:00 00:02:33 Cole Porter Love for Sale

Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Fine Arts Brass Klanglogo 1506

14:07:00 00:10:37 Johann Christian Bach Piano Concerto in D Op 7

Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine 1224

14:17:00 00:15:05 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 11 "Battle of the

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10490

14:35:00 00:02:45 David Amram This Land: Variation III 'Prelude & Barn

David Amram Colorado Symphony Newport 85692

14:52:00 00:05:23 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Polovetsian March

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 442011

15:00:00 00:07:13 Adolphe Adam Si j'étais roi: Overture

Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

15:10:00 00:13:31 Sir Henry Wood Fantasia on British Sea Songs

Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506

15:27:00 00:20:04 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 99

London Symphony Orchestra Luis Garcia-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar PentaTone 202

15:50:00 00:06:14 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D major Op 39

Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506

15:58:00 00:05:06 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 1

Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865

16:07:00 00:02:38 Stephen Sondheim Comedy Tonight!

Don Sebesky London Symphony Orchestra EMI 54285

16:13:00 00:12:28 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Variations on the Portuguese National

Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Richard Rosenberg Michael Gurt, piano Naxos 559320

16:29:00 00:03:42 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations: Nimrod Op 36

Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506

16:41:00 00:08:03 George Frideric Handel Keyboard Suite No. 13 in B flat major

Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1530

16:52:00 00:03:17 Dmitri Shostakovich Prelude & Fugue No. 11 in B major Op 87

Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1469

16:57:00 00:01:07 Gilbert & Sullivan HMS Pinafore: I am the monarch of the

Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Richard Suart, baritone; Valerie Seymour, alto; Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc 80374

17:05:00 00:05:40 Georges Bizet The Miracle Doctor: Overture

Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 158

17:14:00 00:11:17 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy: The Brigands' Orgies Op 16

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Robert Vernon, viola Decca 4787779

17:26:00 00:08:03 John Williams War Horse: The Homecoming

John Williams Symphony Orchestra Sony 797528

17:40:00 00:03:09 Leroy Anderson Chicken Reel

Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506

17:43:00 00:01:46 Leroy Anderson The Typewriter

Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506

17:46:00 00:02:43 Maceo Pinkard Sweet Georgia Brown

Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Fine Arts Brass Klanglogo 1506

17:52:00 00:03:12 Carl Nielsen Aladdin Suite: Oriental March Op 34

Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506

17:58:00 00:01:24 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Ballet des Coqs

Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

18:09:00 00:24:45 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring: Suite

Aaron Copland London Symphony Orchestra CBS 42430

18:36:00 00:02:33 Cole Porter Love for Sale

Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Fine Arts Brass Klanglogo 1506

18:41:00 00:02:14 George Gershwin Strike Up the Band: Strike Up the Band

Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Fine Arts Brass Klanglogo 1506

18:46:00 00:06:14 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D major Op 39

Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506

18:53:00 00:05:58 Eric Coates Ballad for Strings

Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053

19:02:00 00:21:05 Carl Stamitz Cello Concerto No. 2 in A major

Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865

19:25:00 00:32:38 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat major

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009

20:02:00 00:22:07 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 15296

20:26:00 00:29:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Clarinet Concerto in A major

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Franklin Cohen, clarinet Decca 443176

21:04:00 00:03:30 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus 1 Amsterdam Loeki Stardust Qt. l'Oiseau 421130

21:07:00 00:03:08 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus 3 Amsterdam Loeki Stardust Qt. l'Oiseau 421130

21:10:00 00:03:42 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus 4 Läubin Brass Ensemble DeutGram 423988

21:14:00 00:03:16 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus 7 Läubin Brass Ensemble DeutGram 423988

21:17:00 00:03:05 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus 9 Paramount Brass Centaur 2355

21:20:00 00:05:26 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus 11 Läubin Brass Ensemble DeutGram 423988

22:57:00 00:01:41 Gustav Holst Japanese Suite: Dance of the Wolves Op 33 JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 572914

23:02:00 00:08:07 Dmitri Shostakovich Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in C major Op 87

Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1469

23:10:00 00:08:59 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Act 3 Prelude

Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Teldec 24224

23:21:00 00:05:20 Carl Stamitz Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1

Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865

23:26:00 00:10:48 John Field Nocturne No. 17 in E major

John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290

23:39:00 00:14:41 Keith Jarrett Elegy for Violin & Strings

Fairfield Orchestra Thomas Crawford Michelle Makarski, violin ECM 1450

23:55:00 00:03:04 Armas Järnefelt Berceuse

Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Mats Zetterqvist, violin; Mats Rondin, cello Sony 46668

23:56:00 00:03:09 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Adagietto

José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305