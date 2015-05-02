Textura— Duo Amaral (Duo Amaral 2013)

Better late than never! We are just now featuring this marvelous disc by Duo Amaral, though it was released late in 2013. This is the Duo’s second album, and includes several of their own arrangements like a Vivaldi Violin Concerto, a Sammartini Sonata and the six movements of España by Isaac Albéniz. Al Kunze of Soundboard Magazine says: “Duo Amaral’s Textura is a superb disc, featuring beautiful music, exquisite playing, and exemplary recording. Mia Pomerantz-Amaral and Jorge Amaral play with extraordinary precision allied with delicacy, nuance, and virtuosity in equal measures”. Bradford Werner of This is Classical Guitar adds: Textura “…deliver[s] some of the best ensemble work, musical expression, and repertoire. Another great album release! One of the premiere classical guitar duos of today!" (The link sends you to the website of Duo Amaral.)

Featured Mon 5/4, Wed 5/13, Fri 5/22