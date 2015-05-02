Paine: Symphony No. 2 'In the Spring'

John Knowles Paine: Orchestral Works, Vol. 2 - Symphony No. 2 ‘In the Spring’; Oedipus Tyrannus Prelude; Poseidon and Amphitrite— Ulster Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta (Naxos 559748)

Composer John Knowles Paine was the senior member of an important group of late 19 th century composers, the ‘Boston Six’ (the others were Arthur Foote, George W. Chadwick, Amy Beach, Edward MacDowell and Horatio Parker). Paine’s Spring Symphony was described after its New York premiere as “a serious, important and totally beautiful work.” The opening movement evokes “Departure of Winter – Awakening of Nature”, the scherzo is a “May Night Fantasy”, the Adagio is “A Romance of Springtime” and the finale revels in “The Glory of Nature”. The Prelude to the tragic play Oedipus Tyrannus was an immediate hit, and An Ocean Fantasy, Poseidon and Amphitrite, was his last orchestral work.

Featured Wed 5/6, Fri 5/15, Tue 5/26