Gabriel Faure: Orchestral Works —Demarre McGill, flute; Alexander Velinzon, violin; Efe Baltacigil, cello; Seattle Symphony Chorale; Seattle Symphony/Ludovic Morlot (Seattle Symphony Media 1004)

The fourth release from the Seattle Symphony’s new in-house label is a one-disc compilation of Gabriel Fauré’s most popular and beloved orchestral works: Masques et bergamasques, Pelléas et Mélisande Suite, Élégie, Berceuse and the Dolly Suite, along with the rarely-heard choral version of the Pavane. A terrific celebration of the partnership between talented young French conductor Ludovic Morlot and his American orchestra!

