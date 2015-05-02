© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Recording of the Week

Faure: Orchestral Works

Published May 2, 2015 at 7:05 PM EDT

Gabriel Faure: Orchestral Works —Demarre McGill, flute; Alexander Velinzon, violin; Efe Baltacigil, cello; Seattle Symphony Chorale; Seattle Symphony/Ludovic Morlot (Seattle Symphony Media 1004)

The fourth release from the Seattle Symphony’s new in-house label is a one-disc compilation of Gabriel Fauré’s most popular and beloved orchestral works: Masques et bergamasques, Pelléas et Mélisande Suite, Élégie, Berceuse and the Dolly Suite, along with the rarely-heard choral version of the Pavane. A terrific celebration of the partnership between talented young French conductor Ludovic Morlot and his American orchestra!

Featured Thu 5/7, Mon 5/18, Wed 5/27 