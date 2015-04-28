Program Guide 04-28-2015

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 7 in C "Noon" (1761)

Johannes Brahms: Four Piano Pieces Op 119 (1892)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Piano Concerto in a Op 17 (1889)

Jean Sibelius: Kullervo Op 7 (1892)

Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 1 in G Op 78 (1879)

Sir Granville Bantock: A Hebridean Symphony (1913)

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

Michel Corrette: Concerto comique No. 7 in C (1733)

Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style in D D 590 (1817)

Ron Nelson: Savannah River Holiday (1953)

Joseph J. Richards: March "Shield of Liberty" (1939)

George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Minuet (1737)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (arr Jeannette Sorrell): Suite of Dances (c.1784)

Peter Boyer: Three Olympians: Aphrodite (2000)

Maurice Ravel: Allegramente from Piano Concerto in G (1931)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1868)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Poissons d'or (1907)

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Finale from Trumpet Concerto (1796)

Duke Ellington (arr Larry Hochman): In a Sentimental Mood (1935)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 6 in F Op 10/2 (1798)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

Carl Maria von Weber: Turandot: March (1809)

Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma (1924)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Iolanthe: Overture (1882)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les feuilles (1907)

Johannes Brahms: Four Piano Pieces Op 119 (1892)

Ernö Dohnányi: Piano Quintet No. 1 in c Op 1 (1895)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture (1893)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo for Piano & Orchestra in A K 386 (1782)

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Danse slave (1887)

Miklós Rózsa (arr Paul Bateman): Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme (1945)

Josef Strauss: Waltz "Path of Hesperus" Op 279 (1870)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Jean Sibelius: Kullervo Op 7 (1892)

14:10 WCLV MIDDAY

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Divertimento No. 15 K 287 (1777)

Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite (1866)

15:00 WCLV ARTS PARTNERS



16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance (1919)

David Diamond: Elegy in Memory of Maurice Ravel (1938)

Jean Sibelius: Kullervo: Kullervo Goes to Battle (1892)

Michael Daugherty: Viola Zombie (1991)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat Op 119/4 (1892)

Gioacchino Rossini: La cambiale di matrimonio: Overture (1810)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 in E Op 14/1 (1799)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: Thomas Jefferson (2010)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Arietta from Piano Sonata No. 32 Op 111 (1822)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 9 in B Op 72/1 (1886)

Jean Sibelius: Kullervo: Introduction Op 7 (1892)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: Overture "In Nature's Realm" Op 91 (1892)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F Op 90 (1883)

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 in C "Great C Major" (1825)

21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Ton Koopman, conductor; Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D "Morning" (1761)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 2 in D (1783)

Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Introduttione Teatrale in G Op 4/4 (1735)

Jean-Féry Rebel: Les Élémens: Le Chaos (1738)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 20 in D K 133 (1772)

Bonus: Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Ton Koopman): Concerto in C from BWV 1064 (1740)--Robert Chen, violin; Mathieu Dufour, flute; Eugene Izotov, oboe

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

Gabriel Fauré (arr John Rutter): Cantique de Jean Racine Op 11 (1876)

Amilcare Ponchielli: Elegia (1883)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Divertimento No. 15 K 287 (1777)

Maurice Ravel: Très lent from String Quartet in F (1903)

Keith Jarrett: Adagio for Oboe & Strings (1984)



