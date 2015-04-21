Program Guide 04-21-2015

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Op 25 "Classical" (1917)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 3 in c Op 60 (1875)

Randall Thompson: Symphony No. 2 in e (1931)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 8 in E-Flat "Symphony of a Thousand" (1907)

Giovanni Battista Viotti: Violin Concerto No. 22 in a (1797)

Juan Arriaga: Symphony in D (1825)

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale Op 43 (1801)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 1 Op 27 (1950)

Giovanni Gabrieli: In ecclesiis (1615)

Henry Fillmore: March "Americans We" (1929)

Michael Torke: Javelin (1994)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Never mind the why and wherefore (1878)

Carl Nielsen: We, Sons of the Plains, Carry Dreams (1908)

Carl Nielsen: Easter Bloom! Why Are You Here? (1910)

Randall Thompson: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1931)

Gustav Holst (arr Imogen Holst): Capriccio (1932)

Johannes Brahms: Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 Op 98 (1885)

Richard Rodgers (arr Robert Russell Bennett): Selections from "The Sound of Music" (1959)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 5 in A-Flat Op 42 (1840)

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

Carl Nielsen: This is the Revelation (1922)

Carl Nielsen: Sing, Danish Man! (1906)

Franz Liszt: Ballade No. 1 in D-Flat "Song of the Crusaders" (1848)

François Joseph Gossec: Symphony in E-Flat Op 5/2 (1762)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Whimsical Symphony in G TWV 50 :1 "Cricket" (c.1740)

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

Gioacchino Rossini: La scala di seta: Overture (1812)

Alexander Glazunov: Concert Waltz No. 1 in D Op 47 (1893)

Maurice Jarre: Ryan's Daughter: Suite (1970)

Sir Edward German: Henry VIII: Three Dances (1892)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Zdenek Fibich: Symphony No. 3 in e Op 53 (1899)

Max Bruch: Concerto for Violin & Viola in e Op 88 (1911)

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

Randall Thompson: Frostiana: Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening (1959)

Randall Thompson: Frostiana: The Pasture (1959)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Three Dances (1866)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 10 in G Op 14/2 (1799)

15:00 WCLV ARTS PARTNERS

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: "Spring" Concerto in E Op 8/1 (1725)

Richard Rodgers: South Pacific: Overture (1949)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73 "Emperor" (1809)

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch (1948)

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)

Carl Nielsen: Now the Day is Full of Song (1914)

Carl Nielsen: The Greenwood Leaves Are Light Now (1921)

Carl Nielsen: The Danish Song is a Fair Young Maiden (1926)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Symphony No. 6 Op 74 "Pathétique" (1893)

Leo Arnaud: Three Fanfares: Olympic Theme, La Chasse & Olympiad (1958/1979)

Randall Thompson: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1931)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's "Schilflied" (1988)

Thomas Tomkins: A Sad Pavan for these distracted times (1649)

Carl Nielsen: In Shining Sun I Steer My Plow Op 10 (1896)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Randall Thompson: The Testament of Freedom (1943)

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 4 in A-Flat Op 44 (1886)

Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture Op 9 (1844)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Martin Kraus: Viola Concerto in C VB 153 b (1787)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1815)

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D Op 77 (1878)

21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Riccardo Muti, conductor; Christopher Martin, trumpet

Andrzej Panufnik: Concerto in modo antico (1951)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 3 in D Op 29 "Polish" (1875)

Bonus: Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b "Unfinished" (1822)

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

Leonard Bernstein (arr Bill Evans): On the Town: Lucky To Be Me (1944)

Randall Thompson: Largo from Symphony No. 2 (1931)

Aaron Copland: Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts (1961)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance from Violin Sonata Op 82 (1918)

Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)



