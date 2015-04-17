Program Guide 04-17-2015
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
Igor Stravinsky: Suite italienne (1932)
Karl Goldmark: Rustic Wedding Symphony in E-Flat Op 26 (1875)
Franz Liszt: Berlioz's "Symphonie fantastique" (1833)
Sir Edward Elgar: Violin Concerto in b Op 61 (1910)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in c Op 111 (1822)
Hans Gál: Symphony No. 4 Op 105 "Sinfonia Concertante" (1974)
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
Franz Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28 (1765)
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 S 110 (1860)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Jubilate Deo (1597)
Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes (1905)
Leon Jessel (arr Morton Gould): Parade of the Wooden Soldiers (1905)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 48 (1880)
Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in C S 211 (c.1715)
Brian Dykstra: Umgawa Rag (1997)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Fantasia in C H 17: 4 (1789)
Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreadors' Entrance "Les voici, voici la quadrille" (1875)
Stephen Sondheim (arr Don Sebesky): A Little Night Music: Send in the Clowns (1973)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in e Op 119/2 (1892)
Darius Milhaud: Suite for 2 Pianos "Scaramouche" (1937)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk (arr Chris Hazell): Grand Fantasia Triumfal Op 69 (1869)
Michel Legrand (arr Jed Distler): Noelle's Theme (1976)
Leopold Mozart: Symphony in F (1760)
Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalm No. 1 (1965)
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Toccata (1607)
Girolamo Frescobaldi (arr Doron Toister): Toccata (c.1620)
William Grant Still: Bayou Home (1944)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 in D K 239 "Serenata Notturna" (1776)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3 (1717)
Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)
Siegfried Wagner: Scherzo (1922)
Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F S 233 (c.1715)
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 "Jota aragonesa" (1846)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Tarantelle Op 67 (1868)
Percy Fletcher: Bal masqué (1914)
Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Fête polonaise (1887)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Igor Stravinsky: The Fairy's Kiss (1928)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 99 "Prague" (1979)
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Poissons d'or (1907)
Jules Massenet: Impromptu "Eau courante" (1896)
Bernhard Crusell: Divertimento for Oboe & Strings in C Op 9 (1823)
Georg Muffat: Chaconne from Concerto Grosso in G "Lucky Stars" (1701)
15:00 APRIL CHOICE CDs
Edward Burlingame Hill: Concertino No. 2 Op 44 (1939)
Johannes Brahms: Four Piano Pieces Op 119 (1892)
Zdenek Fibich: The Tempest Op 46 (1880)
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band: March Op 28/1 (1909)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: God Save the Queen Op 41 (1850)
Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata (1957)
Johann David Heinichen: Movements from Concerto Grosso in G S 213 (c.1715)
Friday Fun: Ulrich Rühl: The Elixir of Love for Tristan and Isolde (1998)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 14 (1855)
Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)
Richard Rodgers (arr Hans Spialek): Slaughter on 10th Avenue from "On Your Toes" (1936)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat Op 119/4 (1892)
Richard Rodgers: Carousel: If I Loved You (1945)
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Op 53 "Waldstein" (1804)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Wedding March (1876)
Jean Sibelius: Finlandia Op 26 (1899)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Oboe Concerto in E-Flat Wq 165 (1765)
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 1 in c Op 11 (1824)
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 in c-Sharp (1847)
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73 (1877)
21:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Celebration
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 13 in c (1823)--Large group of CMS string players, led by violinist Nicolas Dautricourt
Antonín Dvorák: Piano Quintet in A Op 81 (1887)--Menahem Pressler, piano; Emerson String Quartet (Philip Setzer, violin; Eugene Drucker, violin; Lawrence Dutton, viola; Paul Watkins, cello)
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Rethinking Autism: Opening new doors in education and employment for lifelong success - Stephen M. Shore, EDD
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Et la lune descend sur le temple qui fut (1907)
Bright Sheng: Moonlight Shadows from "Never Far Away" (2008)
Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from "In the South" Op 50 (1904)
John McLaughlin (arr Christopher O'Riley): A Lotus on Irish Streams (1971)
Eric Whitacre: The River Cam (2011)
Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les feuilles (1907)