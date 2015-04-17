Program Guide 04-17-2015

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

Igor Stravinsky: Suite italienne (1932)

Karl Goldmark: Rustic Wedding Symphony in E-Flat Op 26 (1875)

Franz Liszt: Berlioz's "Symphonie fantastique" (1833)

Sir Edward Elgar: Violin Concerto in b Op 61 (1910)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in c Op 111 (1822)

Hans Gál: Symphony No. 4 Op 105 "Sinfonia Concertante" (1974)

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

Franz Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28 (1765)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 S 110 (1860)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Jubilate Deo (1597)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes (1905)

Leon Jessel (arr Morton Gould): Parade of the Wooden Soldiers (1905)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 48 (1880)

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in C S 211 (c.1715)

Brian Dykstra: Umgawa Rag (1997)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Fantasia in C H 17: 4 (1789)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreadors' Entrance "Les voici, voici la quadrille" (1875)

Stephen Sondheim (arr Don Sebesky): A Little Night Music: Send in the Clowns (1973)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in e Op 119/2 (1892)

Darius Milhaud: Suite for 2 Pianos "Scaramouche" (1937)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk (arr Chris Hazell): Grand Fantasia Triumfal Op 69 (1869)

Michel Legrand (arr Jed Distler): Noelle's Theme (1976)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in F (1760)

Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalm No. 1 (1965)

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Toccata (1607)

Girolamo Frescobaldi (arr Doron Toister): Toccata (c.1620)

William Grant Still: Bayou Home (1944)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 in D K 239 "Serenata Notturna" (1776)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3 (1717)

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

Siegfried Wagner: Scherzo (1922)

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F S 233 (c.1715)

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 "Jota aragonesa" (1846)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Tarantelle Op 67 (1868)

Percy Fletcher: Bal masqué (1914)

Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Fête polonaise (1887)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Igor Stravinsky: The Fairy's Kiss (1928)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 99 "Prague" (1979)

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Poissons d'or (1907)

Jules Massenet: Impromptu "Eau courante" (1896)

Bernhard Crusell: Divertimento for Oboe & Strings in C Op 9 (1823)

Georg Muffat: Chaconne from Concerto Grosso in G "Lucky Stars" (1701)

15:00 APRIL CHOICE CDs

Edward Burlingame Hill: Concertino No. 2 Op 44 (1939)

Johannes Brahms: Four Piano Pieces Op 119 (1892)

Zdenek Fibich: The Tempest Op 46 (1880)

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O'Connell - Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band: March Op 28/1 (1909)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: God Save the Queen Op 41 (1850)

Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata (1957)

Johann David Heinichen: Movements from Concerto Grosso in G S 213 (c.1715)

Friday Fun: Ulrich Rühl: The Elixir of Love for Tristan and Isolde (1998)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 14 (1855)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)

Richard Rodgers (arr Hans Spialek): Slaughter on 10th Avenue from "On Your Toes" (1936)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat Op 119/4 (1892)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: If I Loved You (1945)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Op 53 "Waldstein" (1804)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Wedding March (1876)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia Op 26 (1899)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Oboe Concerto in E-Flat Wq 165 (1765)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 1 in c Op 11 (1824)

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 in c-Sharp (1847)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73 (1877)

21:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Celebration

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 13 in c (1823)--Large group of CMS string players, led by violinist Nicolas Dautricourt

Antonín Dvorák: Piano Quintet in A Op 81 (1887)--Menahem Pressler, piano; Emerson String Quartet (Philip Setzer, violin; Eugene Drucker, violin; Lawrence Dutton, viola; Paul Watkins, cello)



22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Rethinking Autism: Opening new doors in education and employment for lifelong success - Stephen M. Shore, EDD



23:00 LATE PROGRAM

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Et la lune descend sur le temple qui fut (1907)

Bright Sheng: Moonlight Shadows from "Never Far Away" (2008)

Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from "In the South" Op 50 (1904)

John McLaughlin (arr Christopher O'Riley): A Lotus on Irish Streams (1971)

Eric Whitacre: The River Cam (2011)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les feuilles (1907)